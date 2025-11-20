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America’s immigration failure isn’t the product of one party’s excesses; it’s the product of both parties dodging the hard reform the country actually needs:

Democratic immigration policy treats: Enforcement as secondary to humanitarian process and family preferences, Tolerates a de facto open-border reality, and Defends exemptions that decouple admissions from skills, English, and assimilation. Republican immigration policy focuses almost entirely on stopping illegal entry; Building border walls Mass deportations

In short, both parties refuse to reform the legal system at its root, where the numbers, criteria, and incentives live. That legal system was established in the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965. While there has been significant modifications of immigration law since that time, the overall system established 60 years ago is still largely in place.

The result is an immigration policy that satisfies no one, punishes the rule-following legal immigrants, and rewards those who break our laws. The public senses the chaos, and for good reason: America has lost control over:

who enters,

why they come, and

whether they can contribute to the nation’s long-term prosperity.

Both sides of this debate are partly right. The Left is correct that immigration, when done intelligently, strengthens the country by attracting new talent and energy. The Right is correct that not all immigration benefits America equally and that uncontrolled entry undermines both the economy, our fiscal balance, and the social fabric of the nation. What the nation has lacked is a coherent system that distinguishes between those who can build a better American future and those who cannot.

President Biden’s immigration policy played a major role in the defeat of the Democratic party in 2024. It may even have caused one of those rare realigning elections where one party, in this case the Republican party, become the dominant party for the next generation.

Contrary to media caricature, Republicans have made no serious attempt to cut or even reduce legal immigration. Their concern has been with illegal immigration: people who break the law to enter, refuse to assimilate, and drain public confidence in the system itself.

The average Republican voter is not anti-immigrant. They simply want a system that favors those who respect American law, speak our language, and share our values. That desire is neither xenophobic nor extreme. It is the minimum standard of national self-respect.

The modern immigration system violates that principle. It admits over one million people each year, most of them through unskilled family reunification categories or outdated visa lotteries, while pretending to maintain a cap of 675,000. It produces a stream of newcomers who are often poorly equipped to succeed, speak limited English, and require substantial government assistance. The American people see this and conclude, correctly, that the system is not designed to serve them.

This essay is the second part of a broader argument for national renewal. In my earlier article, America Needs a Skills-Based Immigration Policy, I argued that every immigrant should be admitted solely on the basis of their ability to contribute to America’s material progress. This follow-up article takes that principle one step further. It outlines a radically different immigration system that would be acceptable to MAGA Republicans and the majority of the American people alike; a system that:

secures the border,

deports illegal immigrants,

demands legal immigrants assimilate into American culture, and

selects only those with the skills, discipline, and cultural compatibility to strengthen the United States.

The purpose is not to close America’s doors but to reopen them intelligently. It is to transform immigration from a source of national division into a force for national progress. I believe that it fits well into Donald Trump’s ideological viewpoint, while still appealing to the majority of the American people.

If you enjoy this article, you should read my From Poverty to Progress book series.

The Three Broken Systems

America’s immigration failure rests on three interconnected systems: an unenforced border, an obsolete bureaucracy, and a massive family-reunification loophole. Each reflects a different way the political class evaded responsibility by pretending that enforcement, competence, and fairness could be postponed indefinitely.

The first failure is a near-open border (at least until 2025). For decades, millions have entered illegally or overstayed visas with little fear of deportation. Politicians issue statements about compassion and opportunity while local communities absorb the costs via crowded schools, overburdened hospitals, and depressed wages for low-income Americans. The government’s unwillingness to enforce its own laws has created the impression that the United States no longer decides who joins its national community. That impression is not mistaken.

The second failure is a complicated bureaucratic chaos. Our current immigration was established by the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965. While specific provisions have been updated over the last 60 years, but its key elements are still in place. The act created an extremely complicated system that where legal immigrants wait in lengthy queues that often go on for years and sometimes decades. Meanwhile, millions of illegal immigrants just walk across the border or overstay visas.

Our immigration system still claims to cap legal immigration at 675,000 people per year, yet in practice the total often exceeds a million because of loopholes, exemptions, and overlapping categories. The system rewards paperwork, hiring expensive lawyers, and breaking the law, not merit.

Despite all the discussion on H1B visas, employment-based visas remain a small fraction (less than 10%) of total admissions, while endless exceptions (lotteries, humanitarian carve-outs, temporary protected statuses) turn what should be a predictable legal framework into a political bargaining chip. This structure neither prioritizes the national interest nor gives would-be immigrants a clear, rules-based path to follow.

The third and largest failure is the goal of family reunification. What was once intended to keep nuclear families together has evolved into the primary engine of low-skill immigration. Relatives sponsor relatives, who in turn sponsor more, creating endless chains of dependents admitted without reference to English ability, education, or employability.

The result is a legal backdoor for unskilled migration that dwarfs all other channels combined. In a rational system, every individual must qualify on their own merits. There can be no exemptions for spouses, parents, or children. A nation that selects immigrants based on skill, language, and cultural compatibility cannot afford to undermine those principles by importing millions of dependents who meet none of them.

Together these three systems of illegal entry, bureaucratic dysfunction, and family-chain migration, explain why public trust in immigration has collapsed. They erode wages, strain public budgets, and weaken the shared culture that holds the country together. Fixing them requires more than stronger fences or new slogans. It requires a moral and political decision: to treat immigration as a privilege granted for the benefit of the American people, not as an entitlement distributed for the convenience of politicians or the sentimentality of activists.

Principles of a Progress-Based Immigration Reform

In my previous article, I proposed that a Progress-based immigration reform should be based upon a few simple changes that would have sweeping effects. The goal is not to make immigration more complicated but to make it fair, transparent, and consistent with America’s long-term interests. Every immigrant should be selected on the same grounds that determine success for native-born Americans: skill, effort, and the ability to thrive within a free and competitive society.

To keep the system as simple as possible, ALL legal immigrants must fulfill the following criteria:

Mastery of the English language: in speaking, reading, writing, and verbal comprehension. One or more of the following economic/skills criteria: A four-year college degree from an accredited university in an occupation that pays in the top third for bachelor’s degrees in the United States (roughly a $100,000 annual income threshold).

Demonstrated work experience in such an occupation.

The ability to pass skill-based tests required for employment in that occupation in the United States.

Ownership of a business that can be relocated to the United States and employ at least one additional U.S. worker per year for five years.

Willingness to invest at least $500,000 in establishing a new job-creating enterprise that employs at least ten full-time, unrelated U.S. workers, preferably in manufacturing or infrastructure rather than real estate.

In other words, everyone admitted must communicate well in English and be highly skilled or willing to invest capital. Family ties, refugee claims, or humanitarian categories do not exempt anyone from these standards. A person admitted because they are a refugee, the spouse of a citizen, or the parent of a lawful resident must still meet the same language and skill criteria as every other applicant. Immigration should serve the public interest, not private sentiment or political fashion.

These standards create a transparent, merit-based system that rewards competence and ambition. They ensure that new entrants generate more economic growth, pay more in taxes, use fewer public benefits, commit fewer crimes, and assimilate more quickly. They also send a powerful message abroad: that America welcomes those who can contribute, not those who merely arrive.

By establishing these principles, the United States can rebuild confidence in legal immigration. Americans are not opposed to newcomers; they are opposed to systems that ignore merit and undermine fairness. A skills-based framework, applied universally and without exception, would restore the moral legitimacy of immigration itself and make it once again a source of national pride rather than political division.

Core MAGA Principles Retained

In this essay, I will assume that Republicans will dominate the Presidency and have working legislative majorities in the US Senate and US House for quite some time. This means that any major immigration reform will require strong Republican support. So in this essay, I try to merge the Progress-based immigration reform with core MAGA principles.

For the purposes of this essay, I really do not care whether you agree with MAGA principles (so don’t bother telling me in the comments). All proposed reforms must work within the current ideological and partisan climate until it changes. And for the record, I think that Democrats would be smart to propose a similar immigration reform (although I very seriously doubt that it will because it violates current party orthodoxy).

A genuine immigration reform must begin by recognizing what millions of Americans, especially those in the MAGA movement, have been saying for years: immigration is not merely an economic issue but a question of sovereignty, culture, and fairness. For too long, political leaders treated these concerns as if they were evidence of prejudice rather than patriotism. Yet the instinct to protect one’s nation, enforce its laws, and preserve its culture is not xenophobia. It is the foundation of civilization.

This proposal keeps every major MAGA principle intact while correcting the system that fuels illegal migration and bureaucratic abuse.

Build and strengthen border security (already implemented by the second Trump administration). A nation without a border is not a nation. Walls, sensors, patrols, and physical deterrents are not symbols of hostility. They are the minimum conditions for sovereignty. A secure border restores deterrence, prevents humanitarian disasters, and reaffirms that the American people decide who may enter their country. Conduct mass deportations of illegal immigrants (already implemented by the second Trump administration). A fair skills-based immigration system cannot coexist with widespread illegal immigration of unskilled workers. Allowing millions to stay after breaking the law mocks every immigrant who followed the rules.

Deportation is not cruelty; it is justice applied equally. Without immigration enforcement, immigration reform becomes meaningless. Uphold a national culture that demands assimilation. Every successful immigrant generation became part of a broader American identity defined by English, patriotism, and civic responsibility. Immigrants should not be encouraged to live in linguistic or cultural isolation but expected to become fully American. Assimilation is not erasure; it is integration into a shared nation. Require employers to verify immigration status via E-Verify. Every business must confirm that all new and existing employees are legally authorized to work in the United States. Mandatory verification eliminates the demand for illegal labor, raises wages for American workers, and ends the cycle of exploitation that benefits only lawbreakers and corrupt employers. Allow limited exemptions for essential rural and seasonal industries, such as farming and meatpacking. These sectors may use temporary legal workers who can never become U.S. citizens, never be eligible for government benefits, and who must return home after their contracts expire. America needs agricultural labor, but it does not need to import permanent unskilled workers who become citizens.

Each of these principles already commands majority support among Americans. Together, they form the political foundation for a reform that is both realistic and transformative. Conservatives get the secure border and cultural cohesion they demand; moderates get a functional legal system that rewards skill and hard work. For the first time in decades, America could have an immigration policy that is both tough and smart, grounded in sovereignty but guided by progress.

The next question is how to determine which immigrants are most likely to succeed, not just economically, but socially and culturally. That requires acknowledging a truth that modern politics has tried to suppress: some societies are simply more aligned with America’s values and institutions than others.

But we must also take on one of the biggest lies of our current immigration system: that all potential immigrants are the same.

Why Cultural Proximity Matters

For half a century, American policymakers have pretended that all immigrants are culturally identical: that people from every society will integrate into the United States at the same rate and with the same outcomes.

That assumption is false.

Culture matters.

The norms, institutions, and expectations that shape how people behave do not disappear at the border. A society that ignores cultural compatibility when choosing its new citizens is not practicing equality. It is practicing denial of reality.

Cultural proximity is not about race or ethnic supremacy. It is about how closely a person’s values, habits, and civic expectations align with those of the United States. Cultural proximity measures the extent to which a potential immigrant’s native culture has already developed the institutions and attitudes that make successful assimilation likely:

respect for law,

individual responsibility,

freedom of speech,

gender equality of legal and political rights

work ethic

fluency in English.

These are not biological traits; they are learned behaviors. Any nation can move closer to them, and individuals from any background can embody them. But pretending that difference between nations on this key characteristics do not exist is both dishonest and damaging to the nation. The vast majority of Americans know that culture matters, and pretending otherwise just undermines the legitimacy of the entire system.

Immigrants from culturally proximate societies (those with similar legal traditions, shared democratic norms, and high levels of English proficiency) tend to integrate more rapidly and more completely. They require less government assistance, commit fewer crimes, and climb the economic ladder faster. Their children succeed in school and in the labor market at rates indistinguishable from the native-born.

Here are a few studies that support my claims:

Alesina & Giuliano (2015) and related work. Culture persists across generations among immigrants, affecting economic and civic outcomes even in a common U.S. institutional setting. (Shows why institutional/cultural distance matters for assimilation speed.)

Algan, Bisin, et al. (2012). Broad evidence on cultural integration in Europe; cultural transmission models explain variation in assimilation; closer value alignment eases convergence.

Raux (2023). In Germany, immigrants from more culturally distant countries earn less on entry, consistent with slower early-stage economic assimilation when cultural distance is high.

Aleksynska (2010, IZA). Documents differences in cultural, civic, and economic assimilation by origin; links cultural and economic outcomes.

National Academies (2017). Fiscal impact strongly depends on education/skills; higher-skilled immigrants contribute more; second generation strongly positive.

(Chiswick/Miller (2014); Bleakley/Chin (2014) shows that English proficiency raises earnings and speeds labor-market assimilation, reducing reliance on transfers

In short, legal immigrants from culturally proximate nations strengthen America rather than strain it. And I think most Americans do not need social science studies to understand that. To them, it is obvious. These outcomes are not coincidences; they reflect how easily people can adapt when they already share key civic and cultural assumptions.

By contrast, large inflows from societies with weak rule of law, low trust, or limited experience with democratic governance often create long-term challenges. These groups are not inferior. They are simply less prepared to adapt quickly to a high-trust, rule-based, individualistic society. The result is slower assimilation, higher welfare usage, and cultural fragmentation that breeds mutual resentment.

America’s political class calls this “diversity.” In practice, it often means permanent division.

Recognizing cultural proximity restores honesty to immigration policy. It accepts that assimilation is not automatic and that some backgrounds fit better than others. A rational system will therefore give priority to applicants from nations whose institutions and values most closely resemble America’s own. This is not prejudice; it is prudence. A society has both the right and the duty to protect its cohesion, just as a family has the right to protect its home.

When immigration policy aligns with cultural reality, assimilation becomes easier, tensions decline, and public confidence returns. America has always been a melting pot, but melting requires heat: a unifying civic culture strong enough to fuse people together. Cultural proximity ensures that the new metal formed is stronger than the sum of its parts, not a brittle alloy of incompatible elements.

Skilled vs. Unskilled Workers: The Economic Divide

The second great lie of our current immigration system: that all potential immigrants are the same in their ability to contribute to the nation. The single most important distinction in modern immigration policy is not race, religion, or country of origin. It is skill level.

Whether a person arrives as an engineer or as an unskilled laborer determines almost everything that follows:

how much they earn,

how much they pay in taxes,

how much they rely on public services,

how well they assimilate, and

how their children will fare a generation later.

The data are overwhelming: skilled immigrants strengthen the nation; unskilled immigration weakens it.

High-skilled immigrants generate more economic growth, pay more in taxes, consume far fewer government benefits, commit far fewer crimes, and integrate faster into American society. Their children, in turn, are more likely to speak English fluently, graduate from college, and contribute to the nation’s prosperity. They embody what earlier generations once called “model citizens”: productive, law-abiding, and self-sufficient.

Unskilled immigration, by contrast, creates the opposite pattern. It can depress wages for the working class in certain regions (although the research yields very conflicting results), increases competition for limited housing, burdens public schools and hospitals, and imposes a long-term fiscal cost on both federal and state budgets. Studies by the Congressional Budget Office, Federal Reserve Bank, and the National Bureau of Economic Research have shown that while high-skill immigrants are large net contributors to the Treasury, low-skill immigrants are net fiscal drains, costing hundreds of billions of dollars over their lifetimes in welfare, healthcare, and education subsidies.

Here are a few studies that support my claims:

“Shifting Immigration Toward High-Skilled Workers”, Penn Wharton Budget Model (2025) — Simulates replacing a portion of low-skilled visas with high-skilled visas (keeping total constant). Finds higher GDP growth, higher wages, lower deficits.

“Immigration High-Skilled vs Low-Skilled Labor?”, IZA Policy Analysis Paper (2013) — Explores different effects of admitting primarily high-skilled vs primarily low-skilled immigrants, including fiscal redistribution and impacts on social systems.

“Research on Immigrant Earnings”, Social Security Bulletin (2018) — Shows among immigrants, those with higher human capital (education/skills) achieve higher earnings growth; those with low education enter with lower wages and slower advancement.

“Immigration Policy and Less-Skilled Workers in the United States”, Urban Institute (2016) — Reviews literature on less-skilled immigrants: benefits to employers and consumers exist, but the fiscal/social outcomes differ significantly by skill level.

None of this should be surprising. For most Americans, this is just common sense. But few realize just how big the cumulative differences are between high-skilled workers and low-skilled workers are over a lifetime.

Just to give a flavor of the differences we are talking about, let’s look at the net fiscal cost. The estimated lifetime differences based on age and education are enormous. For example, an immigrant that arrives between the ages of 25 and 34 with less than a high school education, the estimated net fiscal cost is $211,603. For the same immigrant with a graduate degree, the estimated net fiscal savings is $1,379.695.

That is more than a $1.5 million difference for just one immigrant! When we are talking about tens of millions of immigrations and their children over the decades that totals trillions of dollar in total.

Those who favor increased immigration often toss around statistics about the overall benefits of immigration while neglecting enormous discrepancies in the costs and benefits among different types of immigrants. This is particularly true on discrepancies based on skills and cultural proximity.

A nation that admits mostly high-skilled immigrants therefore gains both economically and socially. Each cohort of skilled entrants raises America’s productive capacity, expands its tax base, and accelerates innovation. Every 100,000 high-skill immigrants adds roughly 0.05 to 0.1 percentage points to long-run GDP growth.

Over time, that effect compounds: the next Silicon Valley, the next medical breakthrough, or the next world-changing invention is far more likely to come from a country that attracts engineers, doctors, and entrepreneurs than from one that imports unskilled labor.

The moral argument is just as strong as the economic one. A skills-based system rewards human capital, not privilege or proximity to politicians. It tells the world that America’s doors are open to those who can build, create, and teach, not merely to those who arrive by chance or connection. It also protects America’s native working class: the people who have borne the brunt of mass low-skill immigration for decades. Limiting unskilled inflows raises wages, reduces housing pressures, and restores the social compact between labor and citizenship.

In short, the distinction between skilled from culturally proximate nations and unskilled immigration from culturally distal nations is the difference between material progress and managed decline. A Progress-based policy admits people who can immediately contribute to the nation’s prosperity. A sentimental or political policy admits those who cannot. The first produces integration and growth; the second produces dependency and division.

Having defined who should be admitted by both skill and cultural compatibility, the next question is how to build the political majority needed to pass and sustain such a reform. That coalition already exists. It only needs leadership willing to unite it.

Political Coalition and Public Support

For decades, immigration has divided America because the debate was framed as a choice between compassion and control. This proposal offers both.

My proposal gives conservatives the enforcement and national identity they demand, and it gives moderates and independents the efficiency and fairness they desire. A skills-and-cultural proximity system unites rather than divides, because it reflects common sense values most Americans already hold.

Among MAGA Republicans, support would be overwhelming. It delivers the pillars they have fought for: a secure border, mass deportations of illegal entrants, strict assimilation, and a permanent end to the open-border era. It also ensures that future immigrants will not compete directly with low-income American workers, but will instead complement the economy by filling high-skill gaps. It is tough, fair, and patriotic. The exact blend the populist Right has been calling for since the 2016 election.

Voters in both parties strongly support highly skilled immigrants. While there is certainly a nativists core that opposes all legal immigration, the idea that Republicans would never support highly skilled immigrants is simply incorrect.

And illegal immigration is becoming increasingly unpopular, though much less so among Democrats.

Voter frustration about illegal immigration is getting so high that mass deportations are now back on the agenda.

Among centrists and independents, the appeal is equally strong. Most Americans believe in meritocracy. They want a system that rewards effort and contribution rather than bureaucratic favoritism. A transparent, rules-based structure with a fixed annual cap restores the sense that immigration serves the national interest, not special interests. It reassures the public that every newcomer is self-sufficient, law-abiding, and fluent in English. These are qualities that make immigration a net benefit rather than a social risk.

Even moderate Democrats could find common ground. The proposal does not abolish family reunification or humanitarian entry in principle; it simply subjects them to the same skill and language requirements as everyone else. Refugees and relatives who meet those standards remain eligible, while those who do not will be redirected to regional or temporary programs. This ensures fairness without prejudice, order without cruelty.

Polling confirms that this coalition already exists. Surveys have consistently shown that:

78% of Americans support skills-based immigration, including 71% of Trump voters (see graphic above and also here)

79 % chose that immigration priority for new immigrants should be based on a person’s ability to contribute to America, versus 21 % who said immigration should be based on a person having relatives in the U.S.

Improving border security is supported by large majorities of both Trump supporters (96%) and Harris supporters (80%)

Nearly six-in-ten Americans (59 %) say they approve of increased efforts to deport people living in the U.S. illegally.

A plurality of Americans want to keep overall legal immigration levels at present levels.

81% support “Congress requiring all employers to use E-Verify to ensure that workers are legally eligible to work in the U.S.”

“Nearly half of U.S. adults (46 %) say it is very important to them that immigrants speak English fluently. Over three-quarters of U.S. adults say speaking English is key for being ‘truly’ American.

What most Americans reject are open borders, special exemptions, and the perception that immigration is managed for elites rather than citizens. This reform corrects all three.

In political terms, an skills+cultural proximity+enforcement+assimilation policy could become the first truly national immigration consensus since the mid-20th century. It honors the moral instincts of conservatives, satisfies the practical concerns of moderates, and offers progressives a humane, rules-based alternative to chaos. It replaces the empty rhetoric of “diversity” with a policy rooted in contribution, responsibility, and shared civic culture.

Measuring Cultural Proximity

Many people, even many respected experts, believe that culture is impossible to measure objectively, so it cannot be used as a criteria for immigration. That is a myth. We actually have many objective and transparent metrics to measure cultural proximity to American culture. It mainly comes down to choosing the one that is most useful and transparent.

Cultural proximity as a concept is about how their native culture is to American culture. It also indirectly measures how easily newcomers can adapt to the civic, social, and institutional norms of the United States. It is not about race or ethnicity, but about compatibility of values, habits, and institutions. The United States has absorbed immigrants from every continent, but the speed and completeness of assimilation vary greatly by origin. This variation can be predicted using measurable national characteristics rather than stereotypes.

Key Metrics

Cultural proximity can be operationalized (using the academic term) through many different transparent metrics. Ideally, those metrics should measure cultural proximity in the past and cultural/institutional proximity today. Among the most useful metrics are:

Cultural Values Alignment – survey data (e.g., World Values Survey) capturing attitudes toward work, religion, tolerance, gender roles, and civic responsibility.

Rule of Law and Corruption Indexes – based on World Bank and Transparency International data, reflecting civic honesty and respect for law.

Freedom and Individual Rights – drawn from Freedom House, measuring political freedom, speech rights, and gender equality.

Economic and Institutional Compatibility – World Economic Forum or Heritage Foundation indices for property rights, market openness, and governance quality.

I am willing to have a discussion on which metric or bundle of metrics is most applicable to immigration law, but it untenable to argue that cultural proximity cannot be measured objectively. And given enormous disparities in outcomes between high cultural proximity immigrants and low cultural proximity immigrants, I see no reason why it should be ignored or morally condemned in the immigration debate.

For the record, I do not actually think it is that important which metric or bundle of metrics is used to measure cultural proximity. They all come out more or less the same and can easily be updated each year or every five years. The goal is not precision down to decimal points but policy clarity: identifying societies whose norms make assimilation fastest and most successful.

Cultural Proximity Categories

To get an idea of who modern nations rank on the metric of cultural proximity, it is easiest to chunk them into cultural categories. To be clear, I am not proposing that these categories be used in immigration law. Each individual nation should have its own cultural proximity score. But I want to show that the concept largely parallels cultural groups that almost everyone recognizes as distinct culture groupings.

Anglo Nations – United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand.

Highest compatibility: shared language, legal systems, and civic culture. Northwest European Nations – France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Scandinavia, Switzerland.

Very high compatibility: strong institutions, high trust, democratic stability. Eastern and Mediterranean Europe – Italy, Spain, Greece, Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Baltics.

Moderate-to-high compatibility: Christian heritage, democratic norms, moderate English proficiency. Latin America – Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Mexico, Colombia, others.

Mixed compatibility: shared Western religion and family values but weaker institutions and lower English use. East and South Asia – Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, India, Philippines, Vietnam, etc.

Wide range: some (Japan, Korea, Singapore) are institutionally strong; others (India, Vietnam) less aligned culturally despite education gains. Middle East and North Africa – Turkey, Egypt, Iran, Pakistan, etc.

Low compatibility: authoritarian traditions, low gender equality, limited English proficiency. Sub-Saharan Africa – Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, South Africa, etc.

Highly varied: English-speaking democracies (Ghana, Kenya) moderate; others far less compatible. Post-Communist Asia (China, Central Asia) – China, Vietnam, etc.

Low compatibility: weak rule of law, collectivist traditions, censorship norms, low trust societies.

Nations That Do Not Fit Categories Well

To be clear, there are some nations whose cultural proximity score does not fit well with any category. Some other nations cross categories. For example:

Israel combines Middle Eastern geography with Western institutions and English fluency—very high compatibility.

Singapore and Hong Kong are Asian yet share English-language governance and common law traditions.

South Africa and Namibia blend Anglo legal systems with African demographics.

India ranks high on English fluency but low on rule of law and corruption control, placing it mid-tier despite large skilled populations.

How the proposed system would work

My proposed immigration system would have three clean phases with clear, transparent, and easily verifiable standards.

Step #1: Eligibility filter (pass/fail)

Everyone, including workers, investors, family, children, refugees, asylum, must clear both the following:

English mastery (speaking, listening, reading, writing).

And at least one of the skills/investment qualifying pathways: top-third U.S. earnings occupation via degree, verified experience in that occupation, passing a U.S. hiring-standard skills test, relocating a business that adds one U.S. job per year for five years, or investing ≥$500,000 in a new enterprise that creates ≥10 unrelated full-time U.S. jobs (non-real-estate).



If an applicant doesn’t clear these two bars, they are not in the pool of legal immigrants. There would be no exceptions for relatives, children, or humanitarian categories. Of course, all the typical criminal background checks and health exams would also be needed.

To make the process smoother, there is no serious vetting for fraud and dishonesty. If later in the vetting process, they are found to be cheating, they are permanently banned from entering the United States. And even if the fraud is detected after they become a legal resident or citizen, they are still subject to immediate deportation and permanent banning (unless the person can prove it was unintentional).

Step #2: Monthly ordering by cultural proximity

Once in the eligible pool for legal immigrants, applicants are processed by nation-level cultural proximity ordering each month until that month’s share of the annual 675,000 cap is filled. This leaves about 56,000 visas per month.

Ordering is simply:

The national origin of each eligible applicant is determined. Based on the cultural proximity index, all eligible applicants from the highest-proximity nation go onto the third and final step, (if that does not fill the monthly cap) then all eligible applicants from the second highest-proximity nation are admitted that month, and so on, until… Once the monthly cap is filled, use neutral tie-breakers inside that nation that straddles the cut-off (e.g., earliest file-complete date, shortage occupation flag, or random). All those eligible applicants who missed the cut this month are automatically entered into the next month. They stay in the eligibility pool until they remove themselves or they do something that changes their eligibility

Note that the first two steps are very simple. All those who apply for legal immigrant status can go through the first two steps in one month or less. Very little discretion is needed by immigration officials. Just three binary yes/no cutoffs.

This clean process will radically speed up the review process. Currently, roughly 400-600,000 applicants per month are being vetted at any one time. And depending on the type of immigrant, the vetting process varies radically. In my proposed system:

The number is reduced to 56,000 pre-screened applicants per month ( only 10% of today ) and

The process is identical for all applicants.

This should radically speed up the review process, which encourages the best to apply.

Step #3: Verification and more detailed vetting

Now that the applicants are filtered down to 56,000 people, the real vetting can begin. Most of these verification checks are already in place, so it is not a major change in policy.

Identity and Documentation: Verification of identity, nationality, and legal documents (passports, birth certificates, etc.) Confirmation that all submitted records are authentic and consistent (no change from current system).

Criminal and Security Background Checks: FBI criminal background check (fingerprints, prior arrests, warrants). Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Intelligence Community screening for national security or terrorism concerns. Interpol and foreign law enforcement database checks for international crimes (no change from current system).

Public Health Screening: Medical exam by a designated civil surgeon (tests for communicable diseases, required vaccinations, mental health conditions relevant to admissibility) (no change from current system).

Security and Fraud Prevention: Interview with USCIS or consular officer to confirm intent, background, and consistency. Biometric collection (fingerprints, facial scan, photograph) stored in DHS databases. Fraud Detection and National Security Directorate (FDNS) may investigate suspicious applications (no change from current system).

English Language Proficiency: The bar that must be passed would be higher under my system, but it is not functionally different from current citizenship screening. This could easily be automated with AI with humans doing a quick verification check to make sure AI did not make a bad decision.

Review of skills and economic benefits: This would be a major change in the vetting process, but it is not clear that it will take more time than the current Financial and Public Charge Review (i.e. verification that the applicant will not rely on public assistance and be a “public charge”).

Most likely, the new step in the process will require a vetting to ensure that financial records, college degrees, and employment records are correct. The biggest change is that we would need to implement personalized skills-based interviews with industry experts to verify that the person actually has the skills they claim.

Given that this is not really that different from a job interview for a technical position, this does not seem like a big stretch to implement. Industrial experts might be hired to do these interviews in addition to their regular jobs.

A far faster process

Of course, it is difficult to know exactly how much this would affect the speed of processing immigration application, but give that my proposed system immediately filters down applicants to 56,000 per month, it is difficult to see how it would not radically speed up the process.

Currently, it takes 6-18 months to vet a single applicant, and that does not take into account the amount of time it takes to get to the vetting stage. If you actually use the total duration from application to green card in hand, it is:

Family-based: typically 1–10 years , depending on quota backlog and country caps.

Employment-based: 1–5 years (PERM + I-140 + I-485 + visa availability).

Humanitarian/asylum: often 2–8 years , sometimes longer.

Median total processing time for all categories: 18–36 months with many going far over that.

My proposed system will likely cut the vetting time down to 2-8 weeks for the vast majority of applicants. That is faster than most people can relocate to a different city or get a new job! A true total duration from application to green card in hand is likely 2-3 months with most cases under 12 weeks. The delay is mainly due to the time it takes for the government of the country of origin to run security/criminal/medical checks.

After my proposal is implemented, he USCIS moves from fighting a perpetual backlog to on-time, monthly draws against the 675,000 annual cap established by Congress.

Projected Economic and Fiscal Impacts

The most important consequence of my reform proposal is not demographic but economic. By replacing low-skill and family-based inflows with high-skill entrants selected from culturally proximate nations, the United States would shift immigration from a net fiscal cost to a clear fiscal gain, both at the federal and state levels.

At the national level, the reform would modestly reduce total legal immigration (by removing exemptions) but dramatically increase per-capita contribution. Every entrant would arrive with strong English skills and proven earning power. That means higher lifetime tax payments, higher productivity, and a much faster path to self-sufficiency.

Unlike low-skill immigration, which tends to produce multi-generational reliance on transfer programs, high-skill immigration compounds over time: skilled immigrants found businesses, patent new technologies, and create jobs for others. Their fiscal footprint is positive from the moment they arrive.

State and local governments would see the most visible fiscal change. Under the current system, a handful of states, such as California, Texas, New York, and Florida, absorb most of the education, health, and welfare costs of unskilled immigration. By reducing these inflows and prioritizing English-speaking, self-supporting workers, those burdens would decline while tax revenue per immigrant rises.

School districts would serve smaller numbers of non-English learners; Medicaid outlays would fall; and housing subsidies would ease. Over time, the fiscal balance of immigration would flip from cost to contribution.

The reform would also likely raise average wages for both immigrants and native-born workers. Low-skill immigration increases labor supply in the least productive sectors, holding down wages for the working class in specific sectors and within specific metro areas. High-skill immigration does the opposite: it increases demand for complementary labor, raising pay for middle-income Americans who work alongside them.

Far from “stealing jobs,” skilled immigrants expand the economy’s capacity for innovation and growth. Their spending power feeds domestic demand, while their taxes fund shared infrastructure.

At the macroeconomic level, the composition change would lift long-run productivity growth. Skilled immigrants cluster in industries that drive technological advancement, such as engineering, healthcare, finance, software, and advanced manufacturing. Each wave of such entrants has historically coincided with a burst of new patents, startups, and export growth. By tying immigration directly to occupational need and economic value, this system reinforces that dynamic.

Culturally compatible immigration also reduces assimilation friction costs. These frictions are the informal but real expenses of integration. Communities absorb newcomers more easily when values and expectations align. Lower friction means fewer social conflicts, less need for translation or remedial services, and faster political and civic participation. These gains rarely appear in budget tables, but they translate into stronger social cohesion and higher institutional trust.

Taken together, the reform would produce a smaller but far more productive inflow of immigrants: fewer people, higher output, lower welfare use, higher wages, and less tension. America would continue to benefit from immigration, but in a way that reinforces rather than undermines the economic and civic foundations of the republic.

How the National Origin of Immigrants Would Change

The most visible effect of this reform would be a complete reshaping of who comes to America legally, not just by nation, but by region and cultural tradition. For the first time in modern history, U.S. immigration would align with the country’s long-term economic and civic interests rather than the accidents of family sponsorship, geography, or humanitarian politics.

Anglo and Northwest European nations would see the largest relative rise in admissions . These countries already share the United States’ language, legal heritage, and social norms, but today they contribute only a small share of total immigrants. Under a skills- and proximity-based system, their highly educated, English-speaking professionals would rise from marginal to significant contributors, supplying doctors, engineers, and researchers who integrate almost immediately.

East Asian democracies: Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore would also expand their share sharply. These nations combine world-class education with rule-of-law cultures and strong English proficiency. They produce precisely the kind of high-skill, low-crime, civically compatible immigrants who thrive in the U.S. economy. While the total numbers would remain moderate due to smaller populations, their proportional representation would grow dramatically.

South Asia would change in composition rather than overall size. India’s large English-speaking technical workforce ensures it would remain a leading source of skilled immigrants, but its overall share would no longer dominate U.S. inflows as it does today. Fewer low-skill family entrants and far stricter screening for education and English ability would narrow the pipeline to a smaller, more elite cohort. Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal would see much steeper declines, reflecting weaker institutions and lower English mastery.

Latin America and the Caribbean: currently the largest source of legal and illegal entrants would experience the greatest contraction . Mexicans would see the largest declines of any single nation because family reunification rules have favored them for so long.

Today, most immigration from this region occurs through family sponsorship or humanitarian channels; under the new system, those paths no longer bypass the skill and English requirements. Skilled professionals from countries such as Chile, Uruguay, or Costa Rica would continue to qualify, but mass inflows of unskilled workers from Mexico, Cuba, Dominican, and Central America would largely end. The result would be a smaller but far more skilled and upwardly mobile Latin American presence.

Eastern and Mediterranean Europe would hold roughly stable or see modest increases. These societies share Western religious and civic traditions and have strong technical education systems, though English proficiency varies. Skilled professionals from Poland, the Czech Republic, and Southern Europe would find new opportunities, but low-skill migration from the Balkans would decline.

Sub-Saharan Africa would remain represented but become more selective. English-speaking democracies such as Ghana, Kenya, and Nigeria would continue to send professionals in medicine, engineering, and education. Francophone and non-English-speaking nations, by contrast, would fall sharply in share. The African diaspora in America would continue to grow, but through self-sufficient, middle-class migration rather than refugee or lottery programs.

The Middle East and North Africa would contract substantially, particularly from Afghanistan. Weak rule of law, low English fluency, and limited gender equality would place most of these societies in the lowest cultural-proximity tier. Only small, high-skill cohorts from countries such as Israel or Lebanon would remain steady, while most of the region would see minimal representation.

Authoritarian Asia, and particularly China, would experience the steepest relative decline. While these countries produce many skilled graduates, their low cultural compatibility, weak legal systems, and history of political censorship would rank them low in the admission order. As a result, only top-tier specialists and business investors would enter in significant numbers, ending the large-scale pipeline of low-trust, non-assimilating entrants.

Overall, the map of U.S. immigration would shift from regional concentration and family dependency to global diversification and skill selection. Instead of most new arrivals coming from a handful of poorer, low-skill regions, immigration would draw smaller, balanced inflows from every major civilization that has achieved advanced education, rule of law, and English proficiency. The result would be a more integrated, innovative, and civically cohesive immigrant population.

Second-Order Effects

Every time the government implements a new program or overhauls an existing program, there are predictable first-order effects. But there are also less predictable second-order effects on society that typically undermine the original goals of the reform. In this case, second-order effects actually intensify the first-order effects.

The largest change produced by this reform would not occur in Latin America or Asia, but in the developed world itself. For nearly half a century, the United States has quietly closed its doors to the very societies most similar to its own.

Since the 1970s, complex visa quotas, family-preference backlogs, and bureaucratic favoritism toward humanitarian categories have effectively locked out skilled workers from Anglo and Northwest European nations. While immigration rules before 1965 intentionally discriminate in favor of these two groups, the immigration rules since 1965 gave unintentionally discriminates against them. The proposed system reverses that trend.

By eliminating family-chain exemptions and humanitarian carveouts, and by creating a single transparent skills pathway, the reform would make the United States newly accessible to educated professionals from allied democracies. Today these people find the U.S. immigration system too arbitrary, slow, or politically stacked to bother applying. Under a fair, skill-first framework with equal treatment across nations, millions of engineers, doctors, researchers, and entrepreneurs from Britain, Canada, Germany, Scandinavia, and the Low Countries would finally have a clear route to entry.

The economic incentives for these groups are powerful. Wages for technical specialists in the United States are far higher than in Europe or the Commonwealth, often by factors of two or three. Energy prices are lower, taxes are lighter, and career advancement is faster in a dynamic labor market. American universities and technology clusters remain the global frontier of innovation.

Yet today, many of these potential migrants are deterred not by lack of interest but by bureaucratic chaos: opaque visa categories, long waiting times, and a sense that the system prioritizes politics over merit.

A simplified system with universal criteria, based on English mastery and demonstrable skill, would remove those barriers instantly. A British software engineer, a Dutch biotech researcher, or a Canadian civil engineer would no longer need a multinational sponsor or to navigate an arbitrary lottery. They would qualify directly based on their ability, and they would know in advance that they can live and work in the U.S. without bureaucratic uncertainty.

The psychological shift would be enormous: America would again be seen as the natural home for the most ambitious people in the free world.

The long-term benefits would extend far beyond the labor market. Skilled Western immigrants arrive already acculturated to democratic norms, professional ethics, and civic responsibility. They require no cultural retraining; they blend seamlessly into the American workplace and civic life. Their families integrate very quickly: speaking English, paying taxes, and adopting American customs. Their children become indistinguishable from the native-born within a single generation. In short, they strengthen the American middle class rather than fragmenting it.

There is also a diplomatic dividend. Reopening the American labor market to talent from allied democracies would deepen economic and cultural ties within the free world. Engineers from Germany, nurses from Britain, and software developers from Canada or Australia would not only contribute economically; they would also carry with them the political traditions that made their own societies prosperous. In a global competition increasingly defined by authoritarianism and demographic decline, drawing closer to the world’s other liberal democracies reinforces the West’s collective strength.

The paradox of modern immigration is that the United States, once a magnet for the best minds of Europe, has, through misplaced moralism, turned that tap off. A system based on skill and cultural proximity reopens it. It reclaims the historic American promise: not indiscriminate entry, but earned opportunity for those who can build, create, and uphold the same civic values that made the country exceptional in the first place.

Addressing Objections

Every serious immigration reform provokes moral outrage, and this proposal will be no exception.

You are a racist!

The loudest accusation will be that it is “racist,” because it treats immigrants from different societies differently. That charge misunderstands both the intent and the mechanics of the policy. The reform does not judge individuals by race, ethnicity, or religion. It judges applicants by measurable skills, English proficiency, and the civic compatibility of the institutions they come from. These are behavioral and institutional differences, not biological ones.

A policy cannot be racist if its standards are open to everyone. Any person from any background, anywhere in the world, can qualify by learning English, developing marketable skills, and demonstrating the capacity to contribute. The test is entirely within an individual’s control.

What varies by nation is not human worth, but the likelihood that a random applicant will have already acquired those traits. A nation with strong schools, rule of law, and respect for gender equality naturally produces more such individuals. Others can do the same by reforming their own systems.

That is how progress spreads.

It hurts American professionals

Another criticism will come from business lobbies and some progressives: that a skills-based system would restrict labor supply and raise costs. In reality, it would redirect labor supply toward the most productive uses. America’s economy is already short of engineers, doctors, and scientists, not of unskilled labor. Filling those shortages raises long-term growth, while ending mass low-skill inflows relieves pressure on schools, hospitals, and housing markets. Employers who depend on low-wage migrants would still have access to temporary seasonal programs; they would simply lose the right to treat those jobs as permanent back doors to citizenship.

We have a duty to help the poor

A third objection is moral rather than economic: the belief that America has a duty to admit the poor and oppressed regardless of skill. But a nation’s first moral duty is to its own citizens. Charity cannot come at the expense of justice to those who built and sustain the country. Moreover, a rich and stable America does more good for the world than a divided and overburdened one. The world’s progress depends on successful societies maintaining the institutions that make prosperity possible. The surest way to help others is to preserve the engine of progress at home.

It discriminates

Immigration policy by its very nature discriminates. Federal government workers use criteria from Congress that allows some individuals in the country and does not allow others to do so. That is the definition of discrimination. Unless you believe in either 100% Open Barriers or Zero Legal Immigration, American immigration policy must discriminate. It is just a matter of deciding the criteria of discrimination.

Cultural proximity is a worse form of discrimination.

Some critics will claim that we cannot use cultural proximity as a criteria. But culture matters, and the culture of immigrants matters even more.

A society cannot function without shared norms of honesty, lawfulness, and civic trust. Those norms differ widely among nations, and pretending otherwise is naïve. Cultural proximity does not mean closing the door to anyone. It means sequencing entry to favor those most likely to integrate quickly and build on existing civic foundations. Immigrants who come from freer, more law-abiding societies assimilate faster and strengthen the national fabric. Those who come from societies hostile to those values can still qualify, but they do so by adopting American standards before arrival, not after.

It is Unamerican

Finally, there will be the accusation that such a reform abandons America’s immigrant tradition.

The opposite is true.

The reality is that American immigration law has gone through many changes. And many of them would horrify a substantial section of American society.

The reality is that America’s greatness was never built on open borders; it was built on assimilation and contribution to the American nation. The immigrants who previously helped forged the nation’s prosperity from the artisans of the early republic to the scientists of the twentieth century were not admitted for pity or politics but for their capacity to join and strengthen the American experiment.

Restoring that principle is not rejection; it is renewal.

Most of the critics of this proposal start with one single assumption:

All immigrants are the same, regardless of skill or cultural origin. One immigrant is just as good as the next, so why choose based on skill or cultural origin?

Of course, those critics ignore the extent to which our current system favors some types of immigrants more than others (based on skill, family status and national origin).

All the critics are just trying to maintain a social taboo that punishes those who tell the truth: some immigrants benefit the American nation far more than others and there are objective and transparent criteria for determining who get in.

This reform offers a path forward that honors both realism and idealism. It preserves the moral core of the American story of opportunity earned through merit and loyalty, while ending the dysfunction that has turned immigration into a source of division. In doing so, it reclaims immigration as a tool of national progress, not a weapon of political theater.

Conclusion

America’s immigration system no longer serves its people or its principles. A nation founded on merit, liberty, and civic duty should not run by a decrepit 60-year-old immigration system. The reform proposed here restores those founding ideals. It welcomes those who can build, create, and uphold the institutions that make progress possible, regardless of where they were born. It replaces sentiment with fairness, chaos with clarity, and division with shared purpose.

For most of its history, America drew strength from admitting the world’s strivers, those willing to adopt its language, laws, and values in exchange for opportunity. Reclaiming that tradition is not an act of exclusion but of renewal. A more skilled, more cohesive America will be stronger, freer, and better able to lead the world by example. That is not merely an immigration policy; it is a promise to preserve the civilization that progress built.

Appendix: A sample Cultural Proximity score

Here is one example of a Cultural Proximity score (0-100) based on a weighting of the indexes I described above (calculated by ChatGPT). Depending upon which metric(s) you used, the exact national ranking might vary somewhat, but this gives you a good idea of roughly where each nation ranks.

United Kingdom – 100 Canada – 98 Australia – 97 New Zealand – 96 Ireland – 94 Netherlands – 90 Denmark – 89 Sweden – 88 Norway – 87 Germany – 85 Belgium – 84 Switzerland – 83 Finland – 82 Austria – 80 France – 78 Italy – 74 Spain – 73 Portugal – 72 Czech Republic – 70 Poland – 68 Greece – 66 Hungary – 64 Israel – 63 (a bit of a geographical outlier) Ukraine – 62 Romania – 61 Japan – 60 South Korea – 58 Singapore – 57 Taiwan – 56 Chile – 55 Argentina – 54 Brazil – 52 Costa Rica – 51 Mexico – 50 Colombia – 49 India – 48 Philippines – 47 Thailand – 44 Vietnam – 42 Malaysia – 39 Turkey – 38 Indonesia – 37 Egypt – 35 Nigeria – 33 South Africa – 32 (a bit of a geographical outlier) Pakistan – 30 Iran – 28 Ethiopia – 27 Saudi Arabia – 25 Russia – 24

Where is the likely cut-off?

Assuming the second-order effects that I discussed above, the typical monthly cut-off would be somewhere between #24 (Ukraine) and #30 (Brazil). Citizens of nations lower than #35 (Colombia) would rarely be admitted. The cut-off would be before the ten most populous nations in the world, excluding the USA:

India (the most populous nation) – with a Cultural Proximity score of 48 China – 40 Indonesia – 37 Pakistan – 30 Nigeria – 33 Brazil – 52 Bangladesh – 32 Russia – 24 Mexico – 50 (ranked #34 by Cultural Proximity) Ethiopia (the tenth most populous nation) – 27

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