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I believe that the most important man of the 20th Century was Vladimir Lenin. More than any man, Lenin developed the theory and the practice of the dominant political regime of the 20th Century: the revolutionary one-party state. While almost all the regimes that followed his path collapsed near the end of the 20th Century, this should not blind us to the fact that the revolutionary one-party state was the most important regime type of the 20th Century. While Karl Marx often receives the credit for inspiring these regimes, it was Lenin who actually did the heavy lifting both intellectually and in practice.

Like most Russian revolutionaries, Vladimir Lenin did not actually use his real name. Lenin was born Vladimir Ilyich Ulyanov in 1870. Vladimir adopted the name Lenin to make it more difficult for the Tsarist police to track him. His brother, Alexander, made the history books by attempting to assassinate Tsar Alexander III in 1887. Alexander’s subsequent execution apparently had a deep psychological impact on the young Vladimir.

Non-Marxist influences on Lenin

Far from being solely influenced by Karl Marx, Lenin was also heavily influenced by the Russian Narodnik tradition. One can make the case, as Orlando Figes did in his classic book, A People’s Tragedy, that Vladimir was just as influenced by the Narodniks and Sergei Nechaev as he was by Karl Marx. Karl Marx believed that the inherent contradictions within capitalism would immiserate the proletariat and cause their ranks to grow. Marx believed that they would inevitably lead to a class consciousness among the working class and a revolution to establish socialism and then communism.

Narodniks were young members of the Russian intelligentsia who were heavily influenced by anarchism and agrarian socialism. Like many anarchists during that period, the Narodniks took up high-profile assassinations as their key tactic. Vladimir’s brother, Alexander, absorbed the revolutionary tradition in university and became an assassin. After many failed attempts, the Narodniks finally succeeded in assassinating Tsar Alexander in 1881.

For a chilling description of the psychology of violent revolutionaries, I would highly recommend reading Fyodor Dostoevsky’s book Demons. The central character of the novel, Nikolai Vsevolodovich Stavrogin, is as accurate a portrayal today as it was back in 1873. Both Vladimir Lenin and his brother Alexander seemed to fit the psychological archetype very closely.

Another perfect fit was Sergei Nechaev. Nechaev was a flamboyant Russian Narodnik and nihilist. Nacheav glorified the subordination of everything in one’s live (family, friends, community, and even compassion) to the single-minded pursuit of revolutionary violence. His book, Catechism of a Revolutionary, had a massive impact on the Russian Left in the late 19th and early 20th Century.

Another key Narodnik influencer was Nikolay Chernyshevsky, who wrote the novel What Is to Be Done? while in prison for revolutionary activity. Remember that book title…

The Marxist movement splits

By the 1890s, it was obvious to even doctrinaire Marxists that Marx predictions of worker-led revolution wealthy Western nations was incorrect. Far from immiserating the working class, capitalism was enriching them. And most members of the working class had more interest in joining moderate or apolitical trade unions than in engaging in revolutionary action.

By the 1890s, the Social Democratic movement had grown into a sizeable political movement. They called themselves Marxist, spoke with Marxist terminology, and advocated for Marxist revolution, but even they realized that Karl Marx was wrong in his most important predictions.

A massive ideological debate broke out within the Marxist leadership over what to do. Over time, two major factions emerged. A moderate reformist wing, led by Eduard Bernstein, advocated for what we now know as Social Democracy: work for peaceful parliamentary reforms to use government tax revenue for social reforms and increased spending on social programs. The trade unions were largely affiliated with this wing of the Marxist movement. This movement went on to have a massive influence on Western European politics and government policy. This group was also loyal to their governments during World War 1.

The other more radical wing was slower to emerge, but it eventually rallied around Vladimir Lenin and the Russian Bolshevik party in 1917. Lenin’s solution was simple. If the working class could not spontaneously organize for socialist revolution, then a small vanguard of committed revolutionary intellectuals would do it for them. This revolutionary vanguard would eventually be named the Politburo, which ruled in the name of the Proletariat. This wing was strongly anti-World War 1, but rather than being peacenik, they wanted to convert the war between nations into an international civil war between The Proletariat and The Bourgeoisie.

After World War I, the two wings became the two most influential political movements on the Left in the 20th Century:

European Social Democrats

Communists

From the 1890s until the early 1920s, Leftists political activists tried to form a third alternative in the middle that included a goal of revolutionary socialism or parliamentary socialism without the violence inherent in the one-party totalitarian state, but they all failed (and still fail to this day). There are only two options for socialists:

Work for increased social spending within a capitalist economy, or Support a violent revolution to establish a one-party totalitarian state that implements Real Existing Socialism.

Lenin shows the path

While the Communists claimed adopted the terminology and world view of Karl Marx, they were at least as influenced by Vladimir Lenin. Lenin literally wrote the Communist playbook. Below are just a few of Lenin’s accomplishments before the Russian Revolution.

Lenin wrote What Is to Be Done? in 1902 (where have we heard that title before?) proposing the idea of a revolutionary Vanguard to rule in the name of the Proletariat as a substitute for their lack of interest in revolution. Up until this book, the anti-Bernstein Marxists had no concrete alternative proposal to parliamentary reformism

This book split the Russian Social Democratic party into its Bolshevik and Menshevik factions. This was the first official split between the reformist Social Democrats and Communists.

Lenin led the Bolshevik faction by his sheer towering intellect and debating ability. From 1902 to his death in 1924, Lenin was the undisputed leader of the Bolsheviks and the Communist Party of the USSR. And he was on the left-wing of the party that constantly demanded action when the other members of the Vanguard were hesitant and preferred to wait. I think that it is fair to say that without the leadership of Lenin, the Bolshevik party would have been much more like the Mensheviks.

Without Lenin, the Russian Social Democrats would have argued, bickered, and perhaps fragmented — but the sharp, early, and enduring Bolshevik–Menshevik split of 1903 was overwhelmingly Lenin’s creation. He supplied both the theory and the personality needed to turn ideological difference into organizational rupture — and thereby changed not just the RSDLP, but the trajectory of the 20th century.

Lenin wrote Imperialism, the Highest Stage of Capitalism in 1916. Lenin modified John Hobson’s theory that European Imperialism was a natural outgrowth of capitalism and extended it to present anti-imperialism as an extension of the Proletariat. While Marx believed that socialist revolution would happen spontaneously in the wealthiest capitalist nations, Lenin argued that socialist revolution would occur in Russia and what became the Third World under the leadership of the Communist Vanguard. During the Cold War, this viewpoint was hugely influential and fueled Leftist movements throughout the world, particularly in China, East Asia, and Latin America.

Lenin wrote The State and Revolution in 1917, where Lenin proposed what the Dictatorship of the Proletariat promised by Marx would actually look like. Karl Marx wrote almost entirely about capitalist economics, its impact on the proletariat, and vague predictions of inevitable revolution. The closest that Marx ever came to explaining what the Dictatorship of the Proletariat would look like was in an offhand reference to the Paris Commune in 1871. Given that the Commune lasted only two months, it is difficult to know what to make of this remark.

Template for a New Regime

While still very vague in comparison to what Lenin actually implemented in Russia from 1917 to 1924, this book makes clear that what he did was not an accident or a reaction to his opposition. Lenin wanted a violent revolution led by the Vanguard (with him at the leadership of that Vanguard) to:

Destroy the bourgeois state. Rule by the Vanguard (supposedly temporarily) Nationalize of the means of production (banks, land, and large industries) Abolish the standing army and bureaucracy Administer of the government through the Soviets (workers’ councils) with no representation for non-socialist parties. Suppress the bourgeoisie and use of coercion.

To be clear, Lenin did not explicitly advocate for a one-party dictatorship, suppression of other socialist parties, a permanent centralized bureaucracy controlled by the Vanguard, secret police, or rule by terror. I think that it is still very much open to debate:

How much of those policies Lenin already believed in 1916 and deliberately concealed from the public, or

How many of those policies were reactions to all non-Bolshevik parties rejecting Lenin’s ideas?

It is clear, however, that Lenin had a personality that would not tolerate opposition beyond certain very narrow boundaries. He could have reasonable debates with other Bolshevik leaders in his tiny Vanguard, but with no one else. And after 1917, the number of Bolsheviks who could object gradually shrank.

Lenin implements the plan

If all the above were Vladimir Lenin’s only accomplishments, he would be regarded as one of the towering intellects of the Left in the 20th Century. His achievements up to 1916 were at least as important as Karl Marx’s, and no one else really came close until Mao Zedong.

But amazingly enough, this pre-1917 period was the least influential period of Lenin’s life. Where his political career took off was when the German secret police came up with the “genius” plan of smuggling Lenin out of his exile in Switzerland via train to Russia.

In February 1917, the Russia Tsar abdicated, and non-Bolshevik revolutionaries declared a Russian Republic (and, no, the Communists did not overthrow the Tsar). The Provisional Government, however, continued the war effort.

Germany’s covert action

In April 1917 the German government arranged for Vladimir Lenin and a small group of exiled Russian revolutionaries to travel from neutral Switzerland back to Russia in a specially authorized, closely supervised train. Berlin’s authorities put them on a sealed (or “protected”) carriage that crossed Germany and was escorted through German-held territory into Scandinavia; from there the group crossed to Finland and travelled south to Petrograd.

The arrangement was explicit state policy: Germany calculated that returning radical leaders would inflame unrest in Russia and help precipitate Russian withdrawal from World War I, which would free up German troops on the Eastern Front.

The Germans provided safe passage, travel documents, and limited logistical support but did not control Lenin’s politics or dictate his actions once he arrived. Lenin immediately resumed publishing, agitation, and organization in Petrograd; his uncompromising calls to “turn the imperialist war into civil war” and to overthrow the Provisional Government helped set the stage for the October Revolution a few months later.

The episode is remembered as a striking example of wartime realpolitik: Berlin gambled on exporting revolution to weaken an enemy and, at least in the short term, succeeded.

There is also evidence, though controversial and debated among historians, that the German government provided significant financial aid to the Bolsheviks in 1917 as part of a strategy to destabilize Russia and force it out of World War I. The so-called “Sisson Documents,” published by U.S. propaganda agents in 1918, claimed to show that Germany had transferred money via Swiss and Scandinavian banks to Bolshevik agents, though these documents were later challenged and many scholars consider them forged or at least unreliable.

Some independent archival work, such as in “The Bolsheviks’ ‘German Gold’ Revisited,” has traced financial flows allegedly channelled through intermediaries like Stockholm and Russian exiles, though the evidence is fragmentary and contested. Other more circumstantial evidence includes communications in U.S. State Department records naming German banks as paymasters for agitators among Russian troops.

In sum: it’s plausible that the Germans provided significant covert funding to the Bolsheviks, but historians remain divided on how much, by what routes, and whether it decisively affected the revolution.

Remember that Russia in April 1917 during this period was already a revolutionary landscape where the Tsar had been overthrown in Feb 1917, but the Russian Provisional Government led by Alexander Kerensky had not figured out what to do about it. Alexander Kerensky was the leader of the most dominant political faction in Russia in 1917, the Socialist Revolutionary party (SRs).

See also my other articles and podcasts on Ideology:

If you enjoy this article, you should read my From Poverty to Progress book series.

Because I do not want to write a detailed narrative of what would have happened in Russia if Lenin had remained in Switzerland in 1917, I will write more as bulleted main points.

What we know from history

To understand what could’ve been different if Lenin had remained in Switzerland in 1917, here are some important historical facts:

Actual history before the Bolshevik October coup

When Lenin arrived in Petrograd in April 1917, the other Bolshevik leaders were very hesitant to take action. They believed in the traditional Marxist theory that Russia was too immature economically to have a socialist revolution. They urged caution and preferred to organize peacefully for the long term.

In reaction to what he saw as cowardice from his fellow Bolsheviks, Lenin released his April Theses, which was a radical manifesto that completely redefined Bolshevik strategy. Lenin argued that the February Revolution had only transferred power from one class of exploiters to another and that Russia must move immediately to a new stage: socialist revolution led by the Soviets.

Lenin demanded:

rejected cooperation with other socialist parties who supported the Provisional Government the Bolsheviks become the vanguard of a new, uncompromising revolution. an end to the Provisional Government, “all power to the Soviets,” withdrawal from the imperialist war, confiscation of landed estates and their transfer to peasant control, the nationalization of banks and major industries.

The April Theses shocked even his own Bolshevik comrades, but they transformed the Bolshevik Party from a cautious socialist faction into a militant organization determined to seize state power rather than share it.

Largely due to Lenin’s pressure from the April Theses, many Bolsheviks supported a spontaneous armed uprising on July 16-20 in Petrograd by soldiers, sailors, and industrial workers furious over the Provisional Government’s failure to end the war and deliver land reform. This uprising has been called the July Days.

These demonstrators were heavily influenced by Bolshevik slogans and the April Theses, but the Bolshevik leadership itself was divided and unprepared. Lenin and the Central Committee had not authorized an insurrection; in fact, they were caught off guard by the speed and scale of the protests. Some local Bolshevik militants in Petrograd encouraged the crowds, but the top leadership hesitated, fearing the movement would be crushed — which is exactly what happened.

As the other Bolshevik leaders feared, the July Days uprising was a disaster. The Provisional Government rightly blamed the Bolsheviks and cracked down on the party. Many leading Bolsheviks (including Leon Trotsky, Lev Kamenev, and Anatoly Lunacharsky) were imprisoned, and Lenin narrowly escaped by fleeing to Finland. This almost destroyed the Bolsheviks as a coherent party.

Soon after the failed July Days, the Provisional Government approved an election law and then in August 22, officially announced its date for national elections to establish a new goverment: November 25, 1917.

While in hiding in Finland, Lenin grew convinced that peaceful cooperation with the Provisional Government or a gradual transition through the Soviets was impossible. The government’s crackdown on Bolsheviks, continued prosecution of the war, and failure to address land reform convinced him that only an armed seizure of power could secure “Peace, Land, and Bread.”

By early September, as the Kornilov Affair discredited the moderate socialists and weakened the government, Lenin concluded that the moment for decisive action was approaching.

The decision to launch an organized coup attempt in October was deeply divisive inside the Bolshevik Party. Many senior leaders, including Zinoviev, Kamenev, and Rykov, warned that the Bolsheviks lacked the nationwide support to rule and urged waiting for the upcoming Constituent Assembly elections. Trotsky, commanding the Petrograd Soviet, favored revolutionary pressure but preferred to act through Soviet authority rather than a naked party insurrection. Lenin, writing constant letters from Finland, denounced hesitation as betrayal and insisted that history would not forgive delay.

The Decision to implement a coup

Even as late as October 1917, most of the Central Committee hesitated. It was Lenin’s pressure (and Trotsky’s organizational skill in Petrograd) that forced the decision to move when they did.

Lenin returned secretly to Petrograd on October 10, attended the Central Committee meeting, and personally argued for an immediate organized coup attempt before the Assembly convened. It was essential that the Bolsheviks seize power BEFORE the already scheduled Constituent Assembly elections because Lenin knew that the more moderate Social Revolutionaries would win. A democratically elected Socialist majority that did not include the Bolsheviks would be a disaster for the Bolshevik party.

After fierce debate, the Central Committee voted 10–2 in favor of Lenin’s proposal — Zinoviev and Kamenev being the dissenters. This meeting was the turning point: it transformed the Bolshevik leadership from cautious revolutionaries into conspirators committed to overthrowing the Provisional Government within weeks.

It was a Bolshevik coup, not a Soviet coup

The Bolshevik October Revolution took place on the night of October 25–26, 1917. The coup was supposedly led by the Military-Revolutionary Committee of the Soviets (i.e. by the multi-partisan workers’ councils). In fact, the committee was a front organization created by the Bolsheviks to look like it was the Soviets (workers’ councils) who were taking power, and not the Bolshevik party.

The Military-Revolutionary Committee was, in fact, carefully stacked with Bolsheviks and their sympathizers.

This was to become a common Communist tactic: make their actions look far more broadly supported than it actually was by creating front organizations that appeared to be run by non-Communists. The Bolsheviks could claim to support “All Power to the Soviets,” while actually meaning “All Power to the Bolshevik Party (and their temporary allies).”

If the Russian people, and particularly the soldiers and proletariat who made up the core Bolshevik support, had known that the October coup was actually implemented by one party, the coup supporters would likely have had far less popular support. It was only later that soldiers and proletariat came to realize that it was a Bolshevik coup and not a Soviet coup (i.e. by the multi-partisan workers’ councils).

This deception was forever memorialized in of official name of the new regime: Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. Notice the complete lack of mentioning the Bolsheviks or Communists. Bolshevik rule was carefully disguised as Rule by the workers’ councils with “All Power to the Soviets” as its slogan. And the coup was deliberately timed to undermine the legitimacy of those who wanted “All Power to the Constituent Assembly.”

Ten Days That Shook the World

The October coup was clearly one of the most pivotal movements in modern history, and the event was heavily shaped by the presence of Lenin. The event created the only existing alternative to Liberal Democratic Capitalism in wealthy Western nations: the revolutionary Totalitarian state (which is exactly what Lenin wanted to do).

Election Results on November 25, 1917

The election for the Constituent Assembly was supposed to be the first truly free elections in Russian history (and arguably one of the last). It might have signaled a new era of peace, democratic governance, and rapid social reform, but it actually signaled the death knell of all of the above.

Because the Bolsheviks implemented their coup before the election and solidified their power before the Assembly took power almost two months later, the Bolsheviks essentially made the election null and void.

And this is exactly what Lenin wanted.

The Constituent Assembly elections in November 25, 1917 gave the Socialist Revolutionary party (SRs) a plurality/majority of seats overall (especially among the peasantry), while the Bolsheviks (in red below) won 23.3% of the vote, mainly in cities and among industrial workers. This is despite the Bolsheviks already having achieved power via their coup, though they had not yet consolidated their rule outside the cities.

The victorious Socialist Revolutionary party, however, was not unified. The SR party had three main factions, each with slightly different demands:

The Right SRs

In the Constituent Assembly, the Right SRs (shaded green in the graphic above) won about 40 percent of the seats, forming by far the largest bloc and electing Viktor Chernov as chairman, giving them a clear but fragile mandate to lead Russia’s first and only democratically chosen government.

Right Russian SR faction that represented the mainstream, moderate wing of Russia’s dominant socialist movement and the core of the peasant majority that voted in the Constituent Assembly elections. Their program centered on:

land socialization through legal channels, transferring landlord estates to village communes under state supervision, while preserving private household farming and opposing the Bolsheviks’ chaotic seizures. They were committed to:

parliamentary democracy,

civil liberties, and

a federal but unified Russian republic,

granting autonomy to minorities but rejecting full independence for Ukraine or the Caucasus.

On the war, they favored a “defensive” policy, continuing resistance to Germany until a just peace could be reached in concert with the Allies, though by late 1917 they recognized the need for an armistice.

The Ukrainian SRs

The second-largest faction within Social Revolutionary party was the Ukrainian SRs. Ukrainian SR faction (in yellow) won 12.7% of the vote and 110 seats, all in what would later become Ukraine. The Ukrainian Socialist Revolutionaries (Ukrainian SRs) shared much of their program and outlook with the Russian Right SRs, especially on the central social and economic issues of 1917.

Both movements were rooted in the peasantry and championed land socialization through legal, democratic means, transferring large estates to village communes while preserving family farming. They also agreed on the need for a parliamentary democracy, civil liberties, and a broad federal structure to replace autocracy. Like the Right SRs in Petrograd, the Ukrainian SRs opposed Bolshevik extremism and rejected the idea of a one-party dictatorship or violent expropriation of property.

Their principal disagreements lay in the national question. While the Right SRs in Russia favored a unified federal republic with limited cultural autonomy for minorities, the Ukrainian SRs demanded far-reaching self-government for Ukraine, control over administration, education, taxation, and local security, and the right to conduct affairs in the Ukrainian language. They envisioned Ukraine as an equal partner in a federation rather than a subordinate region. On foreign policy, they were generally more pragmatic: willing to make peace with Germany sooner and less inclined to defer to Allied wishes.

In the Constituent Assembly, the Ukrainian SRs’ dominance in Ukrainian districts gave them a substantial regional bloc that agreed with the Russian SRs on social and democratic reform but insisted on transforming Russia’s unitary tradition into a genuine federation of nations.

The Left SRs

The smallest faction within the SR party was the Left SRs. The Left Socialist Revolutionaries (Left SRs) faction was the most radical faction and was closer, in tactics to the Bolsheviks.

They split off from the Right SR party after the October coup by the Bolsheviks, so it is hard to estimate their actual support among voters. They likely made up a small fraction of the 324 seats for the SR party and 37.6% of the vote. The Left SRs probably held around 40–50 seats (about 6–7%)—mainly from soldiers’ constituencies, garrisons, and radical peasant districts sympathetic to immediate peace.

The Left Socialist Revolutionaries (Left SRs) shared the core social aims of the Right SRs, they, too, were a peasant-based movement that demanded land socialization, abolition of landlord estates, and peasant control over the countryside, but they diverged sharply on how these goals should be achieved and on the nature of political power.

The Left SRs distrusted parliamentary institutions, viewing them as slow, elitist, and prone to compromise. They believed that the Soviets, councils of workers, soldiers, and peasants, were a purer form of democracy and should wield real power, ideally alongside or even above the Assembly.

On the war, they were far more radical than the Right SRs, demanding immediate peace at any cost, even through unilateral withdrawal. They also supported broader autonomy for non-Russian nationalities, including Ukraine and the Caucasus, and favored decentralized, revolutionary self-government.

While the Right and Ukrainian SRs sought gradual reform through constitutional means, the Left SRs were willing to ally with the Bolsheviks temporarily to achieve peace and revolution from below.

So the key factions in Russia were all socialist parties. The October coup was not a coup against the Tsarist monarchy, nor against the Whites. The October coup was a coup against all the other socialist parties.

This was not an accident. That is what Lenin wanted.

For Lenin, other socialist parties were just as dangerous as monarchists and capitalists. Only the Vanguard (i.e. the leadership of the Bolshevik party) could be trusted with power. And after a decent interval, Lenin proceeded to eliminate all the socialist opposition to Bolshevik one-party rule.

The last gasp of Russian Democracy

The Russian Constituent Assembly did convene (January 5, 1918), elected Viktor Chernov (SR) as chair. The Socialist Revolutionaries held a clear majority, while the Bolsheviks had barely a quarter of the seats. Lenin and the Bolshevik leadership, already ruling through the Soviets after seizing power in October, saw the Assembly as a rival source of legitimacy.

On the day it met, armed Red Guards surrounded the Tauride Palace in Petrograd. Inside, the Bolshevik delegates demanded that the Assembly endorse Soviet decrees on peace and land and recognize the supremacy of Soviet power. When the SR majority refused, the Bolsheviks and their Left SR allies walked out. After a single night of debate, the guards, acting on orders from the Bolshevik-controlled Executive Committee of the Soviets, closed the hall and barred the deputies from returning

When the Bolsheviks dismissed the Constituent Assembly, it made a bloody civil war between the Bolsheviks (the Reds) and almost everyone else (the Whites) inevitable.

The Civil War was not an accident. It was the outcome of deliberate actions by Lenin. Lenin effectively forced a choice between:

accepting a totalitarian one-party Bolshevik state, or fighting a civil war against it.

There was no middle ground between the two, because Lenin did not want one. Everyone who wanted a middle ground was either:

Killed by the Bolshevik Red Guard, Accepted the regime, or Were forced into exile.

The Bolsheviks distrusted the Constituent Assembly once they saw it would deny or constrain their program (e.g. decrees on land and immediate peace with Germany). The Bolsheviks judged “parliamentary” democracy as inadequate to realize what they saw as the class-struggle and crisis demands. In reality, Lenin and the Bolsheviks could simply not accept a different type of socialism ruling Russia.

Lenin justified the action by declaring that the Soviets represented a higher, revolutionary form of democracy, and that the Assembly, elected “before the revolution,” no longer reflected the will of the people. But, of course, Lenin knew that the Bolshevik party now controlled the Soviets and were rapidly moving towards a one-party state.

This marked the formal end of parliamentary democracy in Russia.

Afterwards, opposition crystallized: SRs (especially Right SRs) took part in anti-Bolshevik governments, “White” counter-revolutionary forces, etc.; Left SRs initially cooperated but then revolted against Bolshevik choices (e.g. after Brest-Litovsk). Civil war spread, exacerbated by foreign intervention, breakdown of state authority, war-fatigue, regional/nationalist conflicts, peasant unrest, etc.

The White, contrary to common belief, were not monarchists fighting to reestablish the Tsar. Even among fervent monarchists, the Tsar had throughly undermined its own legitimacy by undermining the war effort. The military leadership of the White Army was dominated by former officers under the Old Regime, but the political leadership and supporters spanned the entire political spectrum, except the Bolsheviks.

The Whites included anarchists, ethnic nationalists, monarchists, liberals, social democrats, and radical socialists: essentially everyone except the Bolsheviks. This political heterogeneity should have been a strength of the White opposition, but it undermined its ability to develop a cohesive Anti-Bolshevik message. They only could unify against the Bolsheviks, but they never figured out what they would do if they won the Russian Civil War.

The Bolsheviks ban all other parties

The Bolsheviks immediately began suppressing rival parties soon after taking power in October 1917, though the process unfolded gradually through 1918. But they did not do it all at one. They practiced salami tactics (gradually ban political opponents from the right to the left until only the Bolsheviks remained. It became a highly successfully Communist tactic used throughout the Cold War:

The Constitutional Democrats (Kadets), who favored Liberal Democratic Capitalism, were the first to be outlawed: declared “enemies of the people” by the Soviet government on November 28, 1917, and their leaders arrested shortly afterward. The Right Socialist Revolutionaries (Right SRs), who had won the majority in the Constituent Assembly, were tolerated briefly but driven underground after they condemned the Assembly’s dissolution and organized resistance; they were formally banned in June 1918, following accusations of complicity in anti-Bolshevik uprisings. The Mensheviks and Left SRs were initially allowed to operate within tight limits, but the Left SRs broke with the Bolsheviks after denouncing the Brest-Litovsk Treaty with Imperial Germany.

The Left SR staged an armed revolt in July 1918, leading to their suppression and arrests. The Mensheviks, who opposed Bolshevik dictatorship but avoided violence, survived longer, but their newspapers were repeatedly closed, and by mid-1918 their organizations were effectively banned as well.

By May 1918, the Russian Civil War had started, and every person had to effectively choose between Reds and Whites. The bloody Civil War would last until 1922 and would lead to the tragic death of 7-12 million people. An estimated 80–85 percent were civilians, killed not only by direct violence but also by famine, disease, executions, and the collapse of public order.

By the end of 1918, the Bolsheviks stood alone as the only legal political party in Soviet Russia. This was not an accident. This is exactly what Lenin wanted, but he was smart enough to not state his intentions openly.

The Bolsheviks Without Lenin

Now all the above was a long-winded way of setting the scene for the actual topic of this article: What if Lenin had never left Switzerland? I needed to go into detail, because few people today realize

how influential Lenin was within the leadership of the Bolshevik party, and

how radical Lenin was in comparison to the other Bolshevik leaders. While Lenin want total power for Vanguard, the other leaders were more interested in working with other socialist parties and waiting for the revolutionary situation in Russia to gradually ripen (standard Marxist doctrine).

A crucial element in imagining this alternative history is the role of Lenin in shaping the Bolsheviks’ electoral fortunes. In reality, the Bolsheviks captured roughly a quarter of the vote in the November 1917 elections. That support was concentrated in Petrograd, Moscow, and the garrisons, where Lenin’s slogans of “Peace, Land, and Bread” and “All Power to the Soviets” resonated with exhausted soldiers and hungry workers. Without Lenin, the Bolsheviks would almost certainly have drawn less support.

Lenin’s impact on Bolshevik election results

And I believe that the absense of Lenin would have greatly undermined Bolshevik support in the elections. Lenin’s leadership in the Constituent Assembly elections of November 1917 mattered in three ways:

Radical messaging (“Peace, Land, Bread” / “All Power to the Soviets”): This allowed Bolsheviks to outflank both SRs and Mensheviks in appealing to war-weary soldiers and hungry workers. Organizational drive: Lenin pushed his party into constant agitation in Soviets and factories. Without him, Bolsheviks would likely have been less aggressive. Revolutionary credibility: After the July Days, Lenin framed the party as the only one uncompromising enough to deliver peace and land. That boosted their urban vote.

Why Bolshevik electoral support would have been weaker without Lenin

Without Lenin’s influence and the October coup (which was also driven by Lenin), it seems quite likely that the Bolsheviks would have done significantly worse in the November 1917 election.

It was Lenin and the October coup who rallied all the radical socialists around the Bolshevik party. Without Lenin, the Bolsheviks would have seemed like all the other socialist parties in Russia.

Moderate messaging: Leaders like Kamenev, Zinoviev, and Stalin favored cooperation with the Provisional Government earlier in 1917 and anticipated working through the Constituent Assembly. Without Lenin’s radical clarity, Bolshevik propaganda would have been more cautious, sounding little different from Menshevik or SR appeals.

Less appeal to soldiers: Lenin’s relentless demand for immediate peace distinguished the Bolsheviks from all other parties. Without it, many soldiers would have gravitated toward the Left SRs, who also promised to end the war quickly.

Diluted urban base: Workers would still have backed radical policies, but absent Lenin’s insistence on seizing power, the Bolsheviks would not have looked like the only party willing to act. Many industrial voters might have split between Mensheviks and Left SRs.Effects on the Constituent Assembly

Of course, I can only guess a the result, but I think that it would have cut Bolshevik in half. If Bolshevik representation fell to perhaps 12–15% instead of nearly a quarter, two stabilizing consequences would follow:

A clearer SR majority: The SRs, combining Right and Left wings and allied with Ukrainian SRs, would command a larger, more decisive bloc. Their dominance would look unambiguous, strengthening the Assembly’s legitimacy. Radicals inside the SR family: Much of the radical soldier and peasant vote would go to the Left SRs rather than to Bolsheviks. That meant discontented voters still had a voice inside the SR-led majority, reducing incentives for rebellion.

Reduced risk of confrontation

A smaller Bolshevik faction in the Constituent Assembly in 1918 would still make noise in the Soviets and in the Assembly, but they would not be strong enough to pose as a rival government. They would be forced to work within parliamentary politics rather than threatening coups. Without Lenin’s influence, it seems very unlikely that the Red Guards would have dismissed the Constituent Assembly at gunpoint in January 1918.

That in turn would:

Ease relations between the Assembly and Soviets, since Bolsheviks could not dominate the councils outright.

Lower the fear among moderates and conservatives that Russia was on the verge of one-party rule.

Allow the SR leadership to claim a broader base of legitimacy, as the elected Assembly clearly represented the peasantry and a large share of the urban vote.

Net effect on stability

With weaker Bolsheviks, the SR republic would have faced fewer direct challenges from the left. Its main difficulties would still lie in the countryside, where food shortages and land seizures destabilized life, and in the peripheries, where nationalist movements pressed for autonomy. But in the heartland, the absence of a large, Lenin-led Bolshevik faction would reduce the risk of insurrection, coups, and violent suppression of the Assembly. The SRs majority would have stood a far better chance of governing as a fragile but real democracy.

Lenin’s impact on key events in Russian Revolution

In real life, the Russian Revolution went through a six-phase process:

February Revolution, overthrowing the Tsar. Establishment of the Provisional Government, led by Kerensky. Lenin and the Bolsheviks undermined the Provisional Government in the July Days. Lenin and the Bolsheviks take power in the October November 1917 election of the Constituent Assembly, with the Bolsheviks in control of the cities. In January 1918, the Bolshevik Red Guard dismissed the Constituent Assembly. The path to Civil War seems inevitable.

As we saw above, without Lenin’s direct influence, the three key events likely would never have happened:

July Days, which destabilized the Provisional Government October 1917 coup, which set the stage for one-party Bolshevik rule, January 1918 dismissal of the Constituent Assembly, which ruined any chance of a “soft landing” for the fledgling Russia Republic.

So, without Lenin in Russia, the Bolsheviks probably would have acted far more moderately. At most, they might have contested elections, remained a radical faction in the Soviets, and tried to influence events over the longer term.

Instead, the most likely outcome of the absence of Lenin would have been a much smoother four-phase process:

February Revolution, overthrowing the Tsar. Establishment of the Provisional Government, led by Kerensky. November 1917 election of the Constituent Assembly. Constituent Assembly taking power in January 1918 with a solid SR majority. Civil War is not just one possible outcomes out of many.

The difference is that without Lenin, the civil war might have been more localized, less ideological, and less totalizing — but some version of violent conflict in Russia in 1918 was almost inevitable.

A kinder, gentler Russian Revolution?

Having said that, it would be incorrect to assume a quiet and peaceful rule by the Constituent Assembly in 1918 and later.

Even if Lenin had never returned, Russia in 1917 was already fragile:

Collapse of the old state: The Tsarist bureaucracy and army command disintegrated in February, leaving no effective central authority.

World War I: Continuing the war was intolerable to soldiers and civilians, but exiting under harsh terms (as later happened at Brest-Litovsk) risked backlash and foreign intervention.

Peasant land seizures: Millions of peasants were already taking estates, often violently, creating ongoing conflict with landlords and local elites.

Worker unrest: Strikes, factory seizures, and food shortages made urban order tenuous.

Nationalist uprisings: Ukraine, Finland, Poland, and the Caucasus sought independence or autonomy, fragmenting the empire further.

Conservative resistance: Many generals, officers, and monarchists were unwilling to accept revolutionary change.

These forces alone meant some kind of civil conflict was almost inevitable after 1917, regardless of Lenin.

Lenin’s unique impact

Where Lenin made the decisive difference was in turning that diffuse crisis into a polarized, all-or-nothing civil war:

Radical program and rhetoric: Lenin rejected compromise with the Provisional Government or the Constituent Assembly. His slogans — “Peace, Land, Bread” and “All Power to the Soviets” — promised immediate, drastic change. That mobilized soldiers, workers, and peasants who otherwise might have backed the SRs or Mensheviks. Driving the October coup: Other Bolshevik leaders were hesitant. Lenin pushed relentlessly for seizing power in October, overriding moderates in his own party. Without him, the Bolsheviks likely would have remained a radical opposition, not the ruling party. Suppressing rivals: Once in power, Lenin insisted on dissolving the Constituent Assembly in January 1918, outlawing opposition parties, and centralizing authority under Bolshevik control. That removed peaceful avenues of dissent and forced opponents into armed resistance. Peace with Germany (Brest-Litovsk): Lenin was willing to accept humiliating terms to end Russia’s involvement in WWI. This alienated Left SRs and nationalists, deepening the split and sparking revolts against the Bolsheviks. Ideological framing: Lenin portrayed the conflict not as a struggle among Russians but as part of a global class war. This justified extreme repression and made compromise politically impossible.

Lenin did not create the underlying crisis — that was baked into Russia’s collapse in 1917. But he transformed a highly unstable situation into a full-scale civil war by rejecting compromise, seizing power, dissolving alternatives, and forcing all opposition into armed conflict.

So: Political violence of some sort was very likely without Lenin, but Lenin made it broader, bloodier, and more decisive.

Counterfactual: a possible stable path

For a Right SR + Ukrainian SR majority in the Constituent Assembly to work, several conditions would need to hold:

Rapid land reform : Immediate legalization of peasant seizures to keep the countryside loyal. This was favored by all SR factions.

Peace policy : Negotiate an armistice with Germany, even at high cost, to avoid being overthrown by war-weary soldiers.

Workers’ unrest: In the cities, workers feel ignored. Bolshevik influence persists in Soviets. Strikes and demonstrations continue.

Federal compromise : Grant Ukraine (and maybe Finland, Georgia) broad autonomy within a federated republic, keeping them inside the state while preventing secession wars.

Inclusion of Left SRs : Bring them into government to keep the broader SR family united and prevent defections to Bolsheviks.

Military: The old army is disintegrated, but SRs attempt to build a “People’s Militia” rooted in peasant communities. It lacks discipline compared to the Red Army historically, but has grassroots support.

If they pulled all this off, the Assembly might have provided a peasant-based parliamentary republic—a very different path than Bolshevik one-party rule.

But what about the Germans?

Of course, as any historian of the period knows, the Russian political factions were not the only key actors in Russia. There was also the German army as well. How would Lenin's remaining in Switzerland have influenced them?

Historical reality: In February 1918, after Russia stalled peace talks, Germany launched Operation Faustschlag, a massive offensive on the Eastern Front. The Russian army had largely collapsed, and German forces advanced hundreds of kilometers almost unopposed.

In the “Lenin stays in Switzerland” timeline:

The SR-led Assembly faces the same crisis: either: accept German demands (ceding Poland, Ukraine, the Baltics) or see the Russian heartland invaded.

Ukrainian SRs are split: some want independence under German protection, others want autonomy within Russia.

Right SRs resist giving up huge territories, but peasants and soldiers clamor for peace at any price.

Likely outcome:

The Assembly grudgingly accepts a treaty similar to Brest-Litovsk. This alienates nationalist SRs and Left SRs, who accuse the Right SRs of betrayal.

The SR government survives, but is weakened. Ukraine slips partly into the German orbit, even if Ukrainian SRs try to keep links to Petrograd/Moscow.

The German offensive makes peace inevitable for an SR government. actually helped unify the SRs on peace, forcing Right SRs to swallow their pride. The real internal fight would have been over national autonomy:

If Right SRs accepted Ukrainian and Caucasian federalism, the Assembly government could plausibly hold together.

If they resisted, Ukrainian SRs (and later others) might bolt, fracturing the majority.

That means the gap between the SRs’ real late-1917 program and my “best plausible outcome” of a stable SR-led Russian Republic quite plausible.

What about when Germany loses war?

In real life, the German army took advantage of the Treaty of Brest-Litovsk anchoring its eastern flank by massing German armies in the West for a final offensive. Germany was terrified of the rapidly-increasing and increasingly competent US Army. Germany knew that it had to roll the dice on one massive Spring 1918 offensive.

For a while, it looked like it would be successful, but in the end it was just a repeat of the August 1914 offensive that failed to take Paris. As the German offensive stalled, the Allies launched an even more intensive counter-offensive. Unlike all previous Western offensives, this time the German Army collapsed and the German High Command sued for peace.

This is where the “Lenin remains in Switzerland” scenario makes a complete turn-around. With a somewhat stable SR-majority running the fledgling Russian Republic and the German Army completely gone, Russia has an opportunity to completely change world history.

Now the Allies look at Russia in a completely different way.

Allied motives in Russia after November 1918

In a world without Lenin’s coup, the Allies would likely have treated the SR republic as “the government of Russia,” and worked with it. Their interventions could have looked more like material support (arms, training, advisors) rather than occupying half the country.

United States: President Wilson’s Fourteen Points stressed self-determination and democratic legitimacy. If a Constituent Assembly–elected SR government was in power, it fit much more neatly with Wilsonian ideals than a bunch of Tsarist generals. Supporting the Russian SRs would make far more sense than undermining them.

France: Heavily invested financially in Tsarist bonds, the French elite wanted debt repayment, but they also wanted stability. If the SR government pledged to honor some financial obligations, France would have had no reason to destabilize them in favor of weak White warlords.

Britain: The British were more pragmatic than ideological. Their main goals in Russia were to: prevent German access to ports and resources, limit Bolshevism, and stabilize Eastern Europe. A moderate SR government with wide peasant support would have been a natural partner — far more than fractious White generals.



Attitude of non-Russians

If the SRs, consistent with their Agrarian Socialist program, had granted substantial autonomy to Ukraine, Finland, Georgia, Armenia, and the Baltics, much of the centrifugal pressure of ethnic non-Russians could have been defused.

Peasant priorities: In Ukraine and elsewhere, the peasant majority cared more about land reform than about full independence. If an SR-led Russian republic legalized land seizures and gave local autonomy, many peasants would not rally to nationalist elites.

Wilson’s Fourteen Points: A federalist solution would look legitimate to the Western Allies, who were preaching self-determination. It would give the SR government diplomatic cover.

Food security: By offering autonomy rather than independence, the SRs could maintain trade flows of Ukrainian grain northward. This was critical for feeding the cities.

Military loyalty: Autonomy could make it easier to integrate Ukrainian and Georgian SRs into the wider government, keeping their militias under at least loose central coordination.

It wouldn’t solve everything — Poland and Finland were determined to go fully independent, and the Baltics leaned West — but it could calm most of the empire. The exact borders of the Russian Republic would be hard to figure out, but the Russian Republic would survive and gradually stabilize.

Russia in 1918-20

If we put your points together, the picture looks very different from the familiar Bolshevik-vs.-White civil war:

The Allies : Recognize and support the SR government as the legitimate authority. They supply arms, advisors, and credit, but no major troop presence. Their aim is to stabilize the Russian Republic, not prop up monarchists.

The Bolsheviks : Reduced to minor uprisings that are easily crushed by a new Russian Army that is armed and trained by the Allied powers.

The Whites : Reduced to minor uprisings with little Allied support. They never become a serious alternative power.

The SR republic : Implements land reform, promises minority autonomy, negotiates with the Allies. It still faces challenges — famine, chaos, nationalist movements — but without being encircled by both Reds and Whites, it has breathing room.

Civil conflict: Still exists (local clashes, peasant revolts, separatist pushes), but not the same nationwide, three-year bloodbath. Instead of ~8 million dead, Russia might see a turbulent but survivable transition.

Best plausible outcome (by 1920)

Russia emerges from the revolutionary crisis as a federal, agrarian, peasant republic:

Politically democratic (albeit unstable).

Economically poor but feeding itself.

Loosely integrated into the postwar Allied order.

Shorn of its western borderlands (Poland, Baltics, Finland), but retaining Ukraine through federal compromise.

It’s not a great power anymore, but it survives without the terror, famine, and bloodletting of Bolshevik civil war.

How does this change world history?

Obviously, this is getting even more into speculation, but I think it is safe to say that (from most certain to least certain):

Communists never take power in Russia. No Russian Civil War on the scale we know; No Polish–Soviet War. Slower, agrarian-led recovery—no crash industrialization, no Five-Year Plans, no collectivization famine. Grain, timber, oil (Baku), and raw-materials trade resume; foreign advisors/credits help railways and light industry.

Living standards rise modestly from a low base. All Communist revolts in Central Europe after World War I are easily put down, including in: Finland and all other Russian provinces Germany Poland Italy Hungary The Italian and German Republics would have been far more stable. Because of the above, the Fascist and National Socialist movements would have been much weaker. Most likely, they would never have taken power, as fear of a domestic Communist revolution and Soviet military invasion was the key reason for their popular and elite support. Because of the above, World War II as we know it would not have happened (although a different war might have taken its place). In Spain: Without Comintern resources and symbolism, the 1930s left–right confrontation is less internationalized; a Spanish civil conflict is still possible but shorter/less foreign-driven. Alternative 1930s outcome: A cold, tense Europe with episodic crises, arms-control attempts, and gradual German revisionism—not a continent-wide cataclysm. Without the Soviet Union, the likelihood of Communist regimes in China, Korea, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia (or pretty much anywhere else) would have been dramatically lower. Most likely something like Nationalist regimes would have been established that were more pro-West and more open to capitalist development. In the long run, Europe and Asia would have evolved from 1914 to 1990 without the massive Communist detour in history caused by the Soviet Union. And China would be Nationalist.

So that is a very long-winded way of me explaining why I believe that Lenin was the most important man in the 20th Century. No one else even comes close in his personal impact on 20th Century (and indirectly 21st Century) history.

Prove me wrong!

A note on dates

One of the most confusing features of the Russian Revolution and Civil War period is the use of two different calendars —

the traditional Julian (Old Style) and

the Gregorian (New Style).

At the time of the 1917 revolutions, Russia still used the Julian calendar, which lagged 13 days behind the Gregorian calendar used in Western Europe. Thus, the “February Revolution” that overthrew the Tsar actually began on March 8, 1917, New Style, and the “October Revolution” occurred on November 7, 1917, New Style.

This discrepancy persisted until the Bolshevik government formally adopted the Gregorian calendar on January 24, 1918 (Old Style), decreeing that the day after January 31 would be February 14, 1918. The coexistence of both dating systems in official documents, diaries, and newspapers — combined with later historians’ inconsistent usage — makes the chronology of events in 1917–1918 especially confusing. For that reason, historians often clarify by listing both “Old Style” (O.S.) and “New Style” (N.S.) dates when describing events from the revolutionary era.

I tried to use be consistent with Old Style dates in this article, but I might have messed up on a few.

If you enjoyed this article, you should read my From Poverty to Progress book series.