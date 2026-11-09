Cabot and His Son, Sebastian, at the Court of Henry VII (1862); Bristol Museums, Galleries & Archives

Italian bankers financed English kings, a Genoese navigator explored North America for England, and English entrepreneurs copied Italian silk factories.

If you’re following me but don’t yet receive these essays by email, you’re missing most of them. Substack doesn’t email articles to followers, only to subscribers. You can get every new essay free in your inbox by subscribing 👉:

Subscribe FREE!

Britain pioneered the Industrial Revolution, transforming the world with factories, machines, and fossil fuels. But long before Britain became the world’s leading industrial power, it spent centuries copying technologies, skills, organizations, and industries from more advanced European societies. Before Britain became an innovator, it was a copier.

That is not the story most of us learned in school. We are familiar with Britain’s great inventors, entrepreneurs, and industrialists. We know about the steam engine, mechanized textile production, and the factory system. But we rarely hear about the centuries of copying that made these achievements possible.

For much of the Middle Ages, England was relatively poor and economically backward compared to the advanced Commercial societies of Northern Italy. Italian cities had already developed sophisticated banking systems, international trading networks, specialized industries, and commercial organizations. England possessed few of these capabilities. It was largely a rural society that exported raw materials to more prosperous regions of Europe.

Rather than inventing everything themselves, English merchants, entrepreneurs, craftsmen, and political leaders copied successful innovations from these more advanced societies. Sometimes they recruited foreign experts to bring their skills to England. Sometimes Englishmen traveled abroad to observe how other societies operated. In other cases, foreign merchants and businesses introduced new practices directly into England. Over time, England not only copied these innovations but adapted and improved them.

This process of copying was essential to Britain’s eventual industrial success. The Industrial Revolution did not suddenly emerge from a technologically backward Agrarian society. It emerged from a Commercial society that had spent centuries accumulating technologies, skills, organizations, and industries, many of which originated elsewhere.

Britain’s great achievement was not that it invented everything from scratch. It was that it copied what worked, improved upon it, and eventually combined these accumulated capabilities in ways that transformed the world.

This article is about How pre-industrial England copied the Commercial societies of Northern Italy. In the future, I will publish How pre-industrial England copied the Commercial societies of Flanders and Netherlands.

If you enjoy this article, you should read my From Poverty to Progress book series.

Why Copying Is Essential

We typically think of copying as a form of cheating, but I believe that copying more successful individuals and nations is an essential part of how material progress spreads across the globe.

I view the spread of material progress as an evolutionary process. Innovations do not occur evenly across the world. They emerge in particular places as people develop solutions to local problems. Some societies develop conditions that encourage innovation, while others do not. Over time, a relatively small number of societies become centers of innovation, accumulating technologies, skills, organizations, and industries that other societies lack.

Fortunately, humans have an extraordinary ability to copy the innovations of others. A new technology developed in one society can spread to another without the second society having to invent it independently. This is one of the most important mechanisms in what I call How Progress Works.

Copying has enormous advantages over inventing. Innovators must spend time and resources developing new technologies, testing them, learning new skills, and figuring out how to organize production. Many of their efforts fail. Copiers can observe which innovations work, adopt the successful ones, and avoid much of the expensive trial and error. They can then improve upon what they copied.

But copying is not automatic. A society must possess enough related technologies, skills, and organizations to make use of the innovations it copies. It is much easier for an experienced textile manufacturer to copy a new weaving technique than for a society that has never manufactured textiles. This is why copying tends to build upon previous copying. Each successful adoption expands a society’s capabilities, making additional innovations easier to copy and eventually making its own innovations possible.

History provides plenty of examples of societies that achieved rapid progress by copying more advanced societies:

The United States copied British textile machinery, manufacturing techniques, and industrial organization.

Germany copied British industrial technologies and manufacturing practices before developing its own advanced industries.

Japan copied Western technologies, industries, educational institutions, and business organizations during the Meiji era.

South Korea and Taiwan copied technologies and manufacturing practices from Japan, the United States, and other industrialized nations.

China copied foreign manufacturing technologies, production processes, and business practices during its rapid industrialization.

You can see more examples of nations copying more successful nations in this series:

In each case, copying enabled a less advanced society to acquire capabilities that had taken other societies decades or centuries to develop. Once those capabilities were established, the copying society could adapt them to local circumstances, improve upon them, and eventually become an important source of innovation itself.

This is a fundamental principle of How Progress Works. Innovations emerge locally, spread through copying, and are improved through further innovation. Successful societies accumulate increasingly sophisticated technologies, skills, organizations, and industries through this process.

Copying is not the opposite of innovation. It is one of the principal foundations upon which innovation and material progress are built.

The Spread of Commercial Societies

Most economic historians believe that the Industrial Revolution was the most important economic transition in world history (though some might argue that the invention of agriculture was more important). The Industrial Revolution was absolutely transformative, but I believe that there was another earlier transition that was just as consequential. And without that earlier transition, the Industrial Revolution is very unlikely to have occurred.

About 800 years ago, a remarkable new type of society began to emerge in the city/states of Northern Italy. Cities such as Venice, Genoa, Florence, and Milan developed highly sophisticated commercial economies that were fundamentally different from the traditional Agrarian societies that dominated most of Eurasia.

Whereas in all previous Society Types, the vast majority of people are engaged in direct production of their own food, citizens in Commercial societies purchased the majority of their food on the market place. And to acquire that money, they sold a good or service on the marketplace.

These Commercial societies invented four of what I call the Five Keys to Progress: productive agriculture, trade-based cities, decentralized political and economic power, and high-value-added export industries. These keys were the necessary preconditions for a society to transform from millenia of enduring poverty to long-term material progress. These societies became some of the most prosperous and technologically advanced in the pre-industrial world.

But the innovations did not remain confined to Northern Italy. Over the following centuries, other European societies copied their successful technologies, skills, organizations, and industries, then improved upon them. The broad historical progression was:

Northern Italy (1200–1500): The first major centers of Commercial societies developed sophisticated manufacturing, banking, commercial organizations, and international trading networks. Flanders and Brabant (1300–1600): These regions copied and improved commercial practices while developing highly productive textile industries and prosperous trading cities. The Netherlands (1500–1700): The Dutch copied innovations from earlier Commercial societies and developed even more sophisticated shipping, agriculture, manufacturing, and financial institutions. Southeast England (1500–1750): England copied innovations from these Commercial societies, gradually developing its own increasingly prosperous commercial economy.

This process of copying from other Commercial societies was essential to gradual accumulation of the technologies, skills, and organizations necessary for the Industrial Revolution. Long before England began using coal on a massive scale, it had acquired much of the productive agriculture, trade-based cities, decentralized power, and export industries that made industrialization possible.

The Industrial Revolution was built upon these pre-existing foundations. Britain’s achievement was to add the Fifth Key to Progress: the widespread use of fossil fuels.

What England Copied from Northern Italy

The Commercial societies of Northern Italy developed many of the technologies, skills, organizations, and industries that would later become essential to the modern economy. Beginning in the thirteenth century, English monarchs, merchants, and entrepreneurs increasingly copied these innovations.

Some of this copying occurred when Italian merchants and craftsmen established operations in England. In other cases, Englishmen traveled to Italy, observed successful innovations, and brought the knowledge home. Over several centuries, these transfers helped England develop a more sophisticated commercial economy.

Fourteenth-century fresco depicting Italian bankers handling coins and accounts; Source

Merchant Banking and Royal Finance (1250–1400)

One of the earliest and most important innovations England copied from Northern Italy was sophisticated banking and commercial finance. By the thirteenth century, Italian cities such as Florence, Genoa, and Lucca had developed merchant-banking companies that operated throughout Europe. These companies financed international trade, transferred money between cities, and made large loans to monarchs.

The English monarchy became one of their major customers. The Ricciardi, a merchant-banking company from Lucca, became the principal bankers to King Edward I during the late thirteenth century. They advanced money to the king, paid expenses on his behalf, and collected English customs revenues, particularly taxes on wool exports.

After the Ricciardi lost their position in the 1290s, the Florentine Frescobaldi family became important financiers to the English crown. They were followed by other Florentine banking houses, including the Bardi and Peruzzi, which provided substantial financing to Edward III during the fourteenth century.

These were not small family businesses operating out of a single shop. They were sophisticated international organizations with branches, financial records, commercial agents, and relationships with merchants and rulers throughout Europe. Initially, much of this financial expertise remained in Italian hands, but the presence of these merchant-bankers in England exposed English merchants and political leaders to more sophisticated financial practices.

Over time, English merchants copied and adapted many of these commercial practices. The process helped England acquire the financial capabilities necessary to support increasingly complex commercial activities.

Merchant ledger from 1411 recording bills of exchange between Barcelona and Florence; Source

Bills of Exchange and International Finance (1300–1500)

Italian merchants pioneered the widespread use of bills of exchange, one of the most important financial innovations of the medieval world. Transporting large quantities of gold or silver across Europe was expensive, inconvenient, and dangerous. A bill of exchange allowed the merchant to arrange payment through a network of financial agents without physically transporting the money.

Italian merchant-bankers developed sophisticated networks that made these transactions possible. A merchant could arrange payment in one city and have funds made available in another, often in a different currency. English merchants increasingly copied these practices as their international trade expanded.

By the fifteenth century, bills of exchange were being used in commercial transactions involving English and Italian merchants operating between London, Bruges, and other European trading centers. These financial instruments did more than make payments easier. They enabled merchants to borrow, extend credit, and conduct international business on a much larger scale.

International Merchant Organizations (1300–1550)

Northern Italy also pioneered sophisticated business organizations capable of operating across long distances. The large Italian merchant companies were organized very differently from the small businesses and local workshops that dominated much of medieval England. They employed specialized managers, maintained permanent branches in foreign cities, kept detailed financial records, and coordinated the activities of merchants operating hundreds of miles apart.

The Medici banking organization, for example, operated branches in Florence, Rome, Venice, Milan, Bruges, London, and other commercial centers during the fifteenth century. Each branch had managers responsible for local operations, while the broader organization coordinated international finance and trade.

This required organizational capabilities that were rare in traditional Agrarian societies. Merchants had to develop methods of monitoring distant employees, managing credit, sharing profits, keeping accounts, and coordinating transactions between multiple cities. These were not simply financial innovations. They were innovations in how people organized themselves to cooperate in productive activities.

English merchants encountered these organizations directly because Italian companies maintained offices in London and participated extensively in the English wool and cloth trades. Over time, English merchants copied aspects of these organizational practices and adapted them to their own businesses. These innovations helped establish the commercial skills and organizational capabilities that would later support England’s increasingly sophisticated trading companies.

Original 1395 marine insurance policy from Pisa, associated with the Datini merchant network; Source

Marine Insurance (1400–1600)

International trade was extremely risky. Ships could sink, be captured by pirates, or be destroyed in storms. A merchant who invested most of his wealth in a single ship could lose everything.

Italian merchants developed an important solution: marine insurance. Marine insurance allowed merchants to pay a fee to another party who agreed to compensate them if a specified loss occurred. This enabled merchants to spread the risks of international trade rather than bearing them entirely themselves.

Italian merchants brought these practices to London, where they operated alongside English merchants. One of the earliest surviving London marine insurance contracts, dating from 1547, was written in Italian but involved English merchants as the buyer and insurers. This is a particularly revealing example of copying because English merchants were already participating in Italian-style insurance arrangements rather than merely observing them from a distance.

As English overseas trade expanded, English merchants and brokers increasingly adopted these practices. Marine insurance became an important part of London’s commercial economy. By reducing the financial risks of maritime commerce, insurance encouraged merchants to invest in larger trading operations and more distant markets.

The Departure of John and Sebastian Cabot from Bristol, painted by Ernest Board in 1906.

Maritime Exploration and Navigation (1490–1550)

England also copied Italian expertise in maritime exploration. John Cabot (born Giovanni Caboto) was an Italian navigator born in Genoa who later became a citizen of Venice. Cabot brought his maritime knowledge to England and received authorization from King Henry VII to undertake voyages across the Atlantic.

In 1497, Cabot sailed from Bristol and reached the coast of North America. His expedition helped establish the basis for England’s later claims to territory across the Atlantic. Interestingly, Italian financial expertise also contributed to the expedition. The Bardi banking house of Florence, operating through its London branch, provided Cabot with financial support in 1496.

In other words, one of England’s earliest major Atlantic voyages involved:

an Italian navigator,

Italian commercial finance, and

English royal sponsorship.

England did not have to develop all the necessary navigational knowledge and commercial expertise independently. It could recruit Italians who already possessed those skills and put them to work expanding English commerce.

Double-Entry Bookkeeping (1500–1600)

Another important innovation that spread from Northern Italy to England was double-entry bookkeeping. Traditional methods of accounting could record money received and spent, but they were poorly suited to managing complicated businesses with multiple branches, debts, inventories, and commercial partners.

Italian merchants developed increasingly sophisticated accounting methods to manage these operations. Double-entry bookkeeping recorded transactions as corresponding debits and credits, enabling merchants to maintain a more systematic picture of their financial position.

In 1494, the Italian mathematician Luca Pacioli (shown above) published a description of the double-entry bookkeeping methods used by Venetian merchants. He did not invent the system, which had been used by Italian merchants for generations, but his publication helped spread knowledge of it.

England gradually copied these accounting techniques. In 1543, Hugh Oldcastle published one of the earliest English-language manuals explaining double-entry bookkeeping. Other manuals, including translations of works published in Antwerp, helped spread the methods further.

These accounting practices made it easier for English businesses to manage complex commercial operations. They were particularly valuable to merchants who needed to track goods, credit, payments, and profits across multiple transactions and locations.

Double-entry bookkeeping may seem like a minor innovation compared to machines or factories, but businesses require complex accounting. Without reliable financial records, it becomes increasingly difficult to coordinate large organizations and manage growing amounts of capital.

The Great Council of Venice, illustrating the republican institutions studied by English political thinkers.

Republican Political Ideas (1500–1650)

Northern Italy also influenced English thinking about political governance, particularly the relationship between political power, property ownership, and republican institutions.

Cities such as Venice and Florence had developed political institutions that differed substantially from the centralized monarchies common elsewhere in Europe. Although these republics were often governed by narrow elites, they provided examples of political authority exercised through councils, magistrates, and other institutions rather than by hereditary monarchs alone.

English political thinkers studied these institutions and copied aspects of Italian republican thought. Niccolò Machiavelli, the Florentine political thinker, became an important influence on English republican writers. His analysis of political power, civic participation, and republican government offered an alternative to traditional justifications of monarchy.

One particularly important example was James Harrington, who traveled to Italy and became deeply interested in the government of Venice. In 1656, Harrington published The Commonwealth of Oceana, which proposed a new constitutional system for England. Drawing upon Italian republican thought and Venetian institutions, he advocated mechanisms such as:

secret ballots,

rotation in political office, and

limits on the concentration of landed property.

England did not simply copy the political institutions of Venice or Florence. Its Parliament, common law, and traditions of limiting royal authority had developed through its own history. Harrington’s proposed constitution was never implemented, but Italian republican ideas contributed to English debates about how political power should be organized and constrained.

Aerial photograph of the bastions at Berwick-upon-Tweed, built using Italian-style fortification principles.

Military Engineering and Fortifications (1500–1650)

During the sixteenth century, military technology was changing rapidly. The spread of increasingly powerful artillery made traditional medieval castles and defensive walls much less effective.

Italian military engineers were among the pioneers of new fortification techniques designed to resist cannon fire. In response to the French invasion of Italy in 1494, they developed low, thick defensive walls, projecting bastions, and carefully designed systems that allowed defenders to fire along the approaches to a fortress. These new type of fortification were called trace italienne.

England copied these engineering techniques partly by employing Italian experts. One example was Giovanni Portinari, an Italian military engineer who worked on English fortification projects during the sixteenth century. He was involved in defensive works at Sandown on the Isle of Wight and later participated in the fortifications of Berwick-upon-Tweed (shown above), on the Scottish border. These projects combined foreign engineering expertise with English military requirements and local construction skills.

Architecture and Construction (1600–1700)

England also copied Italian architectural design and construction techniques. One of the most influential individuals involved was Inigo Jones, an English architect who traveled to Italy and studied the buildings and architectural writings of Andrea Palladio.

Jones returned to England with knowledge of Italian Renaissance architecture, particularly its emphasis on classical proportions, symmetry, and carefully planned building design. He applied these principles to important English buildings, including the Queen’s House at Greenwich and the Banqueting House at Whitehall, completed in 1622.

These buildings introduced architectural approaches that were strikingly different from traditional English styles. Jones did not simply reproduce Italian buildings. He adapted Italian designs to English materials, building practices, and the requirements of his patrons.

Eighteenth-century painting of Derby showing the silk mill complex and the River Derwent; Source

Mechanized Silk Throwing (1717–1721)

One of the most interesting examples of England copying Northern Italian technology occurred shortly before the Industrial Revolution. One of the earliest major precursors of the British factory system was built around machinery copied from Italy.

In the early eighteenth century, the silk manufacturers of Piedmont possessed highly advanced machinery for processing silk. Their mechanized silk-throwing equipment twisted silk filaments into stronger threads suitable for weaving high-quality fabrics.

English silk manufacturers wanted this technology, but the Italians carefully guarded their industrial knowledge. In 1717, a young Englishman named John Lombe traveled to Piedmont to investigate the machinery used in Italian silk production. According to traditional accounts, he gained access to an Italian silk manufactory and secretly made drawings of its machines.

Lombe returned to England with technical knowledge and skilled Italian workers. Working with his brother Thomas, he established a major mechanized silk mill at Derby in the early 1720s (shown above).

The Derby Silk Mill was an extraordinary manufacturing establishment for its time. It was a five-story building containing large numbers of machines powered by a common waterwheel. By around 1730, the enterprise reportedly employed approximately 300 workers.

The importance of this copying becomes even clearer when we look at what happened later. The factory system that emerged during Britain’s Industrial Revolution used many of the same basic principles:

concentrating workers and machinery in a single establishment,

powering machines from a common energy source, and

coordinating production through specialized management.

John Lombe’s achievement was not inventing mechanized silk throwing from scratch. It was recognizing the value of an existing Italian technology, copying it, bringing the necessary skills to England, and helping establish an industry that had previously depended upon more advanced foreign producers.

An overhead view of the Venetian Arsenale showing its material flow; Source

Naval Shipbuilding (1540–1700)

Perhaps nothing is more quintessentially English as the Royal Navy, but even here we see evidence of the English deliberately copying Italian innovations.

One of the most impressive manufacturing establishments in pre-industrial Europe was the Venetian Arsenal. By the sixteenth century, it employed thousands of workers who built, repaired, equipped, and provisioned warships for the powerful Venetian navy. The Arsenal brought together specialized workshops, warehouses, skilled craftsmen, and sophisticated systems for coordinating production. It was an early predecessor of the modern factory.

The Arsenal’s great innovation was not simply building ships. It was organizing large numbers of specialized workers to produce standardized components, assemble vessels, and supply everything needed to operate them. The Arsenal manufactured ropes, sails, weapons, and other equipment, while maintaining large inventories of materials and provisions. This enabled Venice to build, repair, and equip fleets with remarkable speed.

England began copying Venetian shipbuilding expertise during the reign of Henry VIII. In 1541, the king recruited three Italian shipwrights experienced in constructing Mediterranean galleys. Venetian craftsmen subsequently worked on English warships, including the Galley Subtylle, built in the 1540s. These specialists brought ship designs and construction skills that English shipwrights did not yet possess.

English visitors also studied the Arsenal’s manufacturing and organizational practices. In 1645, John Evelyn visited the Arsenal and described its extensive workshops, ship sheds, weapons stores, and rope-making facilities. He was particularly impressed by the enormous quantities of equipment stored in the complex and the organization of its workers. His account provides a picture of large-scale manufacturing more than a century before Britain’s Industrial Revolution.

Another important example was Edmund Dummer, an English naval engineer who visited Venice during his travels around the Mediterranean between 1682 and 1684. Dummer studied the Arsenal and made detailed drawings of its shipbuilding facilities, workshops, and storage arrangements. He subsequently became Surveyor of the Navy and helped redesign the Royal Navy’s dockyards at Portsmouth and Plymouth during the 1690s.

Dummer introduced more systematic arrangements of docks, workshops, warehouses, and other facilities to improve efficiency and reduce the movement of workers and materials. His designs reflected principles found in the Venetian Arsenal, although it is difficult to determine precisely which features he copied directly from Venice rather than developed independently or borrowed from other European dockyards.

England did not copy the Venetian Arsenal in its entirety. Its naval dockyards developed their own distinctive technologies and organizations, particularly for building and maintaining large sailing warships rather than Mediterranean galleys.

Nevertheless, the Venetian Arsenal provided an important example of how a government could organize large-scale manufacturing, coordinate specialized workers, and provision an entire navy. England copied Venetian shipbuilding skills directly and drew upon the broader European experience of organizing sophisticated naval industries.

Conclusion

Britain is remembered as the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution, but many of the technologies, skills, organizations, and industries that made industrialization possible originated elsewhere. For centuries, the Commercial societies of Northern Italy were far more economically advanced than England. Rather than inventing everything from scratch, England copied many of their most successful innovations.

Italian merchant-bankers, financiers, navigators, engineers, and craftsmen brought sophisticated capabilities to England. English merchants and entrepreneurs also traveled abroad to copy foreign innovations. Over time, England adapted these imported capabilities to its own circumstances, improved upon them, and developed increasingly sophisticated financial institutions, commercial organizations, manufacturing industries, and naval facilities.

This process of copying was an essential part of England’s transformation from a relatively backward Agrarian society into an advanced Commercial society. It helped establish the economic foundations upon which the Industrial Revolution would later emerge.

Britain did not become the world’s leading industrial power because it invented everything itself. It became an industrial leader partly because it spent centuries successfully copying more advanced societies and then improving upon what it copied. That is one of the most important lessons of How Progress Works.

Bibliography

Armando Sapori, Italian Companies in England (13th–15th Centuries).

Adrian R. Bell, Chris Brooks, and Tony K. Moore, Accounts of the English Crown with Italian Merchant Societies, 1272–1345.

Robert C. Davis, Shipbuilders of the Venetian Arsenal: Workers and Workplace in the Preindustrial City.

Ann Coats, Efficiency in Dockyard Administration 1660–1800: A Reassessment.

Anthony Calladine, Lombe’s Mill: An Exercise in Reconstruction.

If you’ve been enjoying these essays but only follow me here, you’re not getting them by email. Followers see Notes; subscribers receive every new piece on the history and future of progress.

Subscribe free here 👉:

Subscribe FREE!

See also my other articles on:

If you enjoyed this article, you should read my From Poverty to Progress book series.