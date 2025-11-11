The ideological changes of the 2010s have roots in the late 1960s… and even earlier.

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Between 1967 and 1970, the most prosperous and educated generation in history rebelled against the society that had made it prosperous. Millions of young people, especially college students from middle-class families, challenged universities, churches, corporations, and governments. Only a decade earlier, these institutions had stood for progress.

Protests against the Vietnam War and racial injustice soon grew into a wider attack on Western civilization. Young people called their societies corrupt, violent, and spiritually empty. Nor was this just an American revolt. Students took to the streets from Paris and Berlin to Tokyo and Mexico City, often with the same moral anger.

In America, the revolt had an odd target. Young radicals attacked not mainly conservatives, but the liberal establishment built by the New Deal. They turned against Democratic presidents, university leaders, and the comfortable values of the suburbs. These were the children and grandchildren of Franklin Roosevelt’s welfare state. They were among its greatest beneficiaries and its fiercest critics.

This was a Cultural Revolution inside the American Left. The rebels kept the New Deal Democrats’ language of justice, equality, and compassion. But they rejected their parents’ faith in bureaucracy and gradual reform. They wanted conscience instead of institutions, moral authenticity instead of programs, and personal virtue instead of ordinary politics. Political reform had become a moral crusade for universal liberation.

What makes this revolt so striking is that it grew out of success, not failure. These young people had grown up with more education, leisure, and freedom than earlier generations. The society they condemned had given them the security to rebel and the tools to build a culture of their own. They were not calling for an end to progress. They wanted a version they believed was more moral.

What caused the Youth Revolt of the late 1960s?

And why did it take hold among people who had gained so much from the society they rejected?

I will argue that the revolt of the late 1960s was not caused by Vietnam or civil rights alone. It was the result of four deeper forces:

unprecedented prosperity, the size of the Baby Boom generation, new technologies that enabled a youth culture, and a Christian moral framework that survived after belief in God had faded.

This article is an early article in my larger series on:

Origins of the Woke (a series) Michael Magoon · Sep 4 The Great Awokening of the 2010s was not cause by one factor. It was a coming together of vast social trends that go back at least 60 years. Read full story

If you enjoy this article, you should read my From Poverty to Progress book series.

What Happened, 1967–1970

Between 1967 and 1970, the Western world experienced one of the most intense bursts of moral and political activism in modern history: what I call the Cultural Revolution.

The Cultural Revolution began on college campuses and soon reached the streets, churches, and homes of America. Young people who had been raised to respect authority now challenged it openly. Their slogans captured the mix of moral protest and personal liberation:

“Make love, not war,”

“Question authority,”

“The personal is political”

The Vietnam War was the first major target. Television brought images of napalm, burning villages, and American body bags into living rooms every night. Their parents had seen World War II as a fight for freedom. Many young people saw Vietnam as a betrayal of America’s claims about justice and human dignity. Opposition to the war soon became a wider attack on American power.

By 1968, protest had spread well beyond the war. Students marched against racism, sexism, consumerism, and conformity. They questioned the idea that progress meant more wealth, more bureaucracy, or greater national power. They wanted what they called authenticity: a life guided by conscience, personal experience, and close human relationships. To them, modern society had become materially rich but spiritually empty.

Music gave the revolt its voice. Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, and Jimi Hendrix expressed the anger, hope, and sense of freedom that united young people. Woodstock in 1969 brought music, politics, and spirituality together in one event. Electric guitars, portable record players, and FM radio helped millions share a culture that was distinct from their parents’ world.

Television gave the movement its images. Americans watched police attack civil rights marchers, students occupy campus buildings, and soldiers die in Vietnam. The pictures made distant conflicts immediate and strengthened the belief that established institutions were cruel or corrupt. Even people who disliked the protesters could not avoid seeing what they saw. A generation that once might have learned its moral lessons from books and sermons now learned many of them from screens.

The revolt crossed national borders. In 1968, student protests in Paris shut down universities and nearly brought down the French government. Similar movements appeared in West Germany, Italy, Japan, and Communist Czechoslovakia. Their grievances differed, from war to capitalism to political repression. But the demands for equality, authenticity, and self-expression sounded much alike. It was a moral awakening among the prosperous and educated.

In America, rebellion also entered everyday life. The birth control pill helped women separate sex from reproduction, creating new freedom and new worries about identity and meaning. Psychedelic drugs promised expanded consciousness and an escape from middle-class conformity. Long hair, casual clothes, and communal living became signs of resistance to hierarchy and discipline. Even personal choices became moral statements.

Established institutions struggled to respond. University administrators defended order while students demanded liberation. Churches faced young people who valued personal spiritual experience over religious doctrine. Politicians who had once promised prosperity and progress found that many of the young no longer trusted either promise.

The Baby Boom gave these protests their scale. Millions of young people could now see, hear, and imitate one another. They believed they were bringing humanity and sincerity back to a society that had lost them. Their revolt combined strong moral conviction with deep distrust of institutions. The institutions of modern society had helped create a generation whose moral demands they could no longer control.

By the early 1970s, the movement had begun to break apart. The marches faded, communes dissolved, and the war eventually ended. But the belief that moral authenticity mattered more than established authority endured. Ideas born in protest took root in universities, the media, and public life, helping reshape the modern Western Left.

Why the Cultural Revolution Happened

The Cultural Revolution did not come from a single event or political idea. Five forces came together. Christianity supplied its moral beliefs. Secularization weakened religious authority without erasing those beliefs. Prosperity gave young people the freedom to rebel, the Baby Boom gave them the numbers, and new technologies helped them build a culture of their own.

Cause 1: The Christian Moral Inheritance

The young rebels of the 1960s inherited moral beliefs shaped by nearly two thousand years of Christianity. They grew up in a Western culture that treated compassion for the weak, equality, and justice as moral duties. Those beliefs did not begin with the student protests.

Christianity taught that all souls were equal before God and that people had a duty to care for others. It also taught that human wrongdoing was a moral problem, calling for repentance and reform. Its language of sin, redemption, and moral renewal had shaped the way Western societies judged both people and institutions.

This tradition was especially strong in America. Protestant settlers brought their beliefs to North America, and later religious revivals inspired campaigns for abolition, education, and social reform. Again and again, reformers accused established institutions of betraying the moral principles they claimed to uphold.

The protesters of the 1960s grew up inside that tradition. They had learned to see injustice, suffering, and hypocrisy as moral wrongs that demanded action. Their rebellion may have been directed against established authority, but the moral standards they used to judge that authority were part of their Christian Moral Inheritance.

Cause 2: Secularization of that Moral Inheritance

By the 1960s, many young people had lost their Christian faith but kept its moral values. They still believed in compassion, equality, and justice. They still saw the world as something that needed to be redeemed.

But now they looked to human empathy rather than God’s grace. The Christian ideas of sin, salvation, and redemption took new secular forms:

oppression,

liberation, and

awareness.

Their revolt was not a rejection of morality. It was an attempt to complete it, to achieve Christian virtue without the Church, transcendence, or obedience. The theology had faded, but the Christian moral conscience remained.

Cause 3: Material Prosperity

Postwar America was the most materially secure society in human history. Working-class families enjoyed a standard of living once available only to the richest people in earlier eras. Middle-class families did even better. Wages rose, housing and food were affordable, and universities expanded. For many young Americans, hunger and unemployment no longer seemed like constant threats.

That security changed what the young wanted. When people no longer need to focus on survival, they can turn their attention to questions of meaning and moral purpose. Many young people no longer sought security. They sought authenticity, virtue, and a sense of purpose instead.

Prosperity also weakened the old habits of thrift, obedience, and restraint that hardship had reinforced. It likely helped weaken religious belief as well, contributing to the secularization of the Christian Moral Inheritance.

Material progress did more than give young people something to rebel against. It gave them the freedom and security to rebel at all.

Cause 4: Demographics

The Baby Boom turned youthful discontent into a powerful social force. It was the largest generation in American history. As millions reached adulthood together, they discovered their collective power in universities, music, and politics. Their sheer numbers allowed them to build a separate youth culture with its own heroes, rituals, and moral ideals.

This was no longer a fringe movement. An entire generation, raised in prosperity, was challenging the society that had made its prosperity possible. Its size gave the revolt a reach and momentum that smaller groups of protesters could never have achieved. Moral protest became a mass movement that seemed almost unstoppable.

Cause 5: Technological Innovation

Technology played two important roles in the Cultural Revolution. First, it helped create the prosperity and security that gave young people the freedom to rebel. Second, it gave them the tools to build a separate youth culture, often opposed to the values of their parents.

The major innovations that made everyday life more comfortable and secure included:

Widespread electrification and household appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioning

Mass automobile ownership and the Interstate Highway System

Suburban housing construction

Mechanized and chemical agriculture, including tractors, fertilizers, and pesticides

Industrial automation and mass production of consumer goods

The jet engine and expansion of commercial air travel

Television broadcasting and the advertising-driven consumer economy

Antibiotics, vaccines, and modern public health systems

Other innovations gave young people greater independence and helped create a shared culture of rebellion:

Television: Live news, music, and protest coverage that created a shared generational consciousness

Electric guitars and amplifiers: Rock music became a powerful form of moral and emotional expression

Long-playing records and FM radio: Cheap, widespread access to music and a shared cultural identity

Portable transistor radios and car stereos: Music became personal and mobile

Birth control pill: Separated sex from marriage and reproduction

Jet travel and student tourism: Exposed young people to global and countercultural ideas

Photocopying and affordable printing: Made underground newspapers and campus pamphlets easier to produce and distribute

Motion pictures and later color television: Spread visual images of rebellion and authenticity

These two roles reinforced each other. Technology gave young people the material freedom to question their society, then helped them share their ideas, music, and moral beliefs with millions of others.

Innovations originally developed to improve productivity and everyday life also expanded moral consciousness. They gave emotion, empathy, and authenticity a reach that no preacher or politician could match.

A Perfect Storm of Progress and Conscience

The Cultural Revolution of the late 1960s emerged when five powerful forces came together:

Prosperity freed young people from the daily struggle to survive, allowing them to focus on moral questions rather than material needs. Demographics gave the Baby Boom generation the numbers to turn scattered protests into a mass movement. Technology helped create a separate youth culture that challenged many established beliefs and customs. The Christian Moral Inheritance and its secularization gave the revolt its moral passion and sense of legitimacy, even as declining religious belief encouraged rebellion against traditional authority.

Together, these forces created a generation that felt morally superior to the society that had raised it. Western civilization had largely overcome material scarcity, but many young people believed it had lost its spiritual compass.

The Cultural Revolution was not a break from Western history. It was a product of Western success. Material progress had created the freedom, security, and technology that made mass rebellion possible, while the secularization of Christianity supplied a new moral faith to guide it.

Why It Was So Unusual in American History

The Cultural Revolution of the late 1960s differed sharply from earlier American moral uprisings. Those movements had usually grown from Christian faith, often during hard times. Reformers called for a return to God, stricter personal conduct, or a more just society. They used personal action and government reform to pursue these goals.

Earlier American moral reform movements included:

Earlier campaigns often featured elegant women in dark or white dresses using Christian language. The late-1960s revolt looked nothing like that. Its leaders were mostly students from middle- and upper-class homes. They had no memory of the Depression or world war. Their parents had built a world of rising wages, secure jobs, and expanding education. That security freed the young to put moral and cultural questions first.

Young protesters also attacked the institutions that had helped them prosper. New Deal liberals had expanded education, social welfare, and economic opportunity. Now their children called the system’s bureaucracy dehumanizing, its wealth corrupting, and its military power immoral. The American Left had begun to revolt against its own success.

Unlike the Great Awakenings or abolitionism, this revolt needed no church, theology, or sacred text. The Baby Boom and expanding universities gave young people a shared identity. Music, television, magazines, long-distance calls, and cheap travel brought them together. Universities taught students to question authority through social science rather than theology. They turned that training against their own society.

The Cultural Revolution was unusual in two ways:

It was a mass moral awakening born of prosperity.

It took place within a secular framework.

Earlier reformers tried to bring society into line with divine truth. This generation sought to bring it into line with human feeling.

Explanations That Do Not Fit the Evidence

The usual explanations for the Cultural Revolution of the late 1960s focus on the Vietnam War, civil rights, repressive universities, and the expansion of higher education. These accounts help explain what set off the revolt and how it spread. But they do not explain:

why it became a moral crusade,

why it spread so quickly, or

why similar protests appeared across the wealthy Western world.

They identify the sparks, not the deeper causes.

Vietnam war

The Vietnam War was a major trigger for student protest in the United States. The draft made the war personal for young men, while television brought images of its destruction into American homes. Many young people saw the war as proof that leaders who claimed to defend justice were acting against their own ideals.

But the war alone cannot explain the scale or moral force of the revolt. The United States had fought unpopular wars before, and other countries had faced conflicts without similar uprisings.

Most importantly, the Cultural Revolution also swept wealthy nations that were not fighting in Vietnam. The war became a powerful symbol of the system’s hypocrisy, but it was not the underlying cause.

Civil rights movement

The civil rights movement helped inspire the Youth Revolt. Black Americans’ struggle for freedom gave white students a powerful example of courage and a moral language of equality and redemption. Many young activists believed they were extending those same principles to peace, feminism, environmentalism, and sexual liberation.

But civil rights cannot explain why the revolt spread across the Western world. Similar movements appeared in countries without America’s racial history. Even in the United States, the focus soon shifted from racial justice to personal and cultural liberation. Civil rights gave protesters a language of moral protest, but something deeper gave it such broad appeal.

The timing is especially revealing. The Cultural Revolution took off after the civil rights movement had achieved its greatest legislative victories:

These were two of the most important laws in American history. They showed that the political system could deliver major reforms.

Yet some of the worst urban riots in American history followed these victories:

Watts Riot (1965, Los Angeles): Six days of violence following a police arrest; 34 dead and more than 1,000 injured.

Cleveland Hough Riots (1966)

Newark Riot (1967): 26 dead, more than 700 injured, and extensive property damage.

Detroit Riot (1967): Five days of violence, 43 dead, 7,200 arrested, and 1,400 buildings burned.

Washington, D.C. Riot (1968): 12 dead and widespread destruction.

Chicago Riot (1968): Nine dead, more than 3,000 arrests, and major damage to West Side neighborhoods.

Baltimore Riot (1968): Six dead and hundreds of businesses looted or burned.

Most major campus protests also came after these civil rights victories. They often occurred at elite public and private universities that were supposed to train the next generation of America’s upper class:

University of California, Berkeley (1964)

University of Michigan (1965)

University of Wisconsin–Madison (1967)

Columbia University (1968)

San Francisco State College (1968)

Harvard University (1969)

Cornell University (1969)

University of Chicago (1969)

UC Santa Barbara (1970)

Kent State University (1970)

The Free Speech Movement at UC Berkeley, my alma mater, was an important early exception.

The civil rights movement clearly helped inspire the Youth Revolt. But its greatest political victories came before the explosion of urban unrest and campus rebellion. That sequence makes it difficult to explain the wider Cultural Revolution as simply a response to racial injustice.

The stifling 1950s

Another explanation points to the strict rules of the 1950s. Universities demanded discipline, men held authority in families, and workplaces expected obedience. Many young people found these rules stifling.

But there is no clear evidence that American institutions in the 1950s were more stifling than in earlier decades. More likely, the opposite was true. Schools, families, and workplaces had demanded obedience for generations, often under much stricter conditions. The real change was not that institutions had become more oppressive, but that young people were increasingly unwilling to accept their authority.

Frustration with authority also cannot explain why their rebellion became a moral crusade. Students wanted more than comfort or personal freedom. They claimed to stand for justice, authenticity, and humanity itself. Their revolt had the force of a moral awakening, not just the demands of a social class.

Expansion of higher education

Another explanation credits the rapid expansion of higher education. Millions of Baby Boomers entered universities, where they encountered philosophy, sociology, and critical theory that challenged traditional beliefs and institutions. Universities brought large numbers of young people together, exposed them to radical ideas, and gave them opportunities to organize protests.

But this explanation confuses the means of rebellion with its causes. More students and greater exposure to critical ideas do not automatically produce a mass moral revolt. Universities helped young people question authority, but that does not explain why an entire generation became so eager to challenge it.

Higher education gave the Youth Revolt its meeting places, intellectual arguments, and organizational networks. It helped the movement spread, but it cannot explain the deep moral convictions that motivated it. Those convictions had roots far beyond the university.

New technologies

Another explanation credits television, popular music, and mass communication with creating a global youth culture. These technologies certainly helped the Youth Revolt spread. They allowed millions of young people to watch the same protests, hear the same music, and share the same ideas across national borders.

But technology was an amplifier, not the underlying cause. Television, radio, and popular music made the revolt larger, faster, and more visible. They did not create the moral beliefs that drove it. The same technologies could just as easily have spread messages supporting traditional values and established institutions. What mattered was not the technology itself, but the ideas and emotions it carried.

Technology helped turn widespread discontent into a mass movement. But it cannot explain why so many young people shared the same moral convictions or why they turned against the institutions that had made their prosperity possible. To explain the revolt, we must explain where those convictions came from, not merely how they spread.

All the familiar explanations share this weakness. The Vietnam War and civil rights movement helped set off protests. Universities and mass media helped spread them. But none explains why the revolt became a moral crusade. Its deeper roots lay in a society that had lost its moral center while keeping the language of virtue and redemption.

Historical Parallels

The Youth Revolt of the late 1960s was secular, but it had much in common with past religious revivals. Again and again, reformers had challenged those in power in the name of moral purity.

Pre-Reformation Christian revivals

For centuries, Christian reformers had charged the Church with corruption. They wanted to restore humility, personal holiness, and a simpler faith.

Montanism (2nd century): Favored prophecy, strict morals, and self-denial over Church hierarchy.

Donatist Movement (4th–5th centuries, North Africa): Rejected priests who had helped persecute Christians. It demanded a pure, sinless Church.

Arianism (4th century): Denied that Christ was fully divine and called for a strict, more rational faith. The Church condemned it as heresy, but it remained influential for centuries.

Pelagianism (4th–5th centuries): Denied original sin. It taught that free will and personal effort could bring salvation.

Celtic Monastic Reform (6th–8th centuries, British Isles): Favored strict monastic life, personal faith, and missions apart from Rome.

Cluniac Reform (10th–11th centuries, France): Sought stricter rules for monks, celibacy, and freedom from secular control.

Gregorian Reform (11th century): Fought the sale of Church offices, enforced celibacy for priests, and claimed Church power over kings.

Waldensians (12th century, France and Italy): Rejected Church wealth and hierarchy. They preached poverty and Scripture in local languages.

Cathars (Albigensians) (12th–13th centuries, southern France): Rejected the Church’s material wealth and practiced strict self-denial.

Beguinages and Beghards (13th–14th centuries, Low Countries): Lay groups, often led by women, sought a close bond with God outside Church control.

Franciscan Reform (13th century, Italy): Urged a life of poverty and humility. The Church later brought it into the fold.

Lollards (14th–15th centuries, England): Followers of John Wycliffe wanted a Bible in the people’s own language and an end to corruption among priests.

Hussite Movement (15th century, Bohemia): Followers of Jan Hus wanted lay communion, Church reform, and moral purity. They helped pave the way for the Protestant Reformation.

These movements had different beliefs. But each challenged what its followers saw as wealth, corruption, or abuse of power in the Church. They sought a return to the faith’s original ideals and called for direct access to divine truth without Church leaders standing in the way.

The Protestant Reformation

The Protestant Reformation (1517–1648) was the largest religious revolt in Christian history. Reformers broke with the Catholic Church to restore what they saw as the original Christian ideals of scriptural purity, personal faith, and moral integrity. Many of these new Protestant churches later supplied settlers to British North America and the United States.

English Reformation (1530s–1550s): Began with Henry VIII’s political break from Rome but grew into a religious movement. The resulting Anglican Church kept much of Catholic ritual and its system of bishops while adopting English-language Scripture, royal authority, and religious reform. Over time, Anglicanism became the faith of England’s educated elite. It combined personal conscience, national identity, and a moderate form of Christianity that worked through established institutions. This tradition helped shape the moral culture of the English-speaking world.

Dutch Reformation: Combined religious reform with the struggle for national independence. Dutch Calvinists rejected Catholic hierarchy and ritual in favor of a disciplined faith based on Scripture, personal conscience, strict morals, and civic duty. Calvinism became a moral foundation of the Dutch Republic. It linked hard work, thrift, education, and community discipline to religious duty. These values helped shape one of the most prosperous and morally confident societies of early modern Europe.

English Puritanism (1560s–1640s): Sought to remove the remaining Catholic practices from the Church of England and enforce strict moral discipline.

Quaker Movement (1640s–1680s): Rejected formal sacraments and clergy, emphasizing the inner light, pacifism, and personal holiness.

Anabaptist Movement (1520s–1560s): Rejected infant baptism, Church hierarchy, and state authority in pursuit of a pure community of believers.

Presbyterianism (1550s–1600s): A Calvinist movement established in Scotland by John Knox. It stressed God’s supreme authority, strict morals, and church government by elected elders rather than bishops. It became one of the most organized and politically influential Protestant traditions.

Pietism (1670s–1750s, Germany and Scandinavia): Rejected the formalism of established Lutheran churches in favor of heartfelt religious devotion and personal moral renewal.

The Settling of North America

These Protestant movements may seem like ancient history, with little to do with modern American culture. But many of the original settlers of British North America and the early United States came from these very churches, at a time when their religious faith was especially strong. Many crossed the Atlantic specifically for religious reasons.

These Protestant denominations became the dominant religious and moral traditions in different North American colonies. Their early influence shaped regional cultures that remain distinct today. So the Protestant Reformation had a powerful effect on American culture and each of its sub-national cultures:

Puritanism: Dominated New England, especially Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Hampshire. It shaped education, civic life, and local moral standards.

Anabaptist Movement: Found in Rhode Island, an early center of religious tolerance, and later in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the Midwest. Mennonites and Amish formed rural, pacifist communities.

Quaker Movement: Strongest in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, where it encouraged tolerance, pacifism, and equality.

Pietism: German and Scandinavian immigrants brought it to Pennsylvania and later the Midwest, including Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, and the Dakotas. It stressed personal devotion and moral duty.

Scots-Irish Presbyterianism: Spread through the Appalachian backcountry from Pennsylvania to Georgia. It valued independence, hard work, and strict morals, helping shape frontier populism and evangelical religion.

Dutch Calvinism: Took root around New Amsterdam, later New York, and northern New Jersey. Dutch settlers later carried it to Michigan and Iowa.

Anglican Church: Dominated Virginia, Maryland, and the Carolinas, especially among wealthy planters. It later became the Episcopal Church.

As settlers moved west, they carried these religious traditions with them. New Englanders, along with immigrants from Germany and Scandinavia, helped settle the Upper Midwest. Quakers and Methodists from Pennsylvania moved into the Lower Midwest. Presbyterians from Virginia spread across the inland South. Anglicans from South Carolina, along with enslaved Africans they brought with them, moved into the Deep South.

These migrations spread the religious and moral cultures of the original colonies across the continent. Many of America’s distinct regional cultures today can be traced to the Protestant denominations that dominated their early settlement.

So European settlers to what is now the United States not only brought the domesticated plants/animals, technologies, skills, organizations of Commercial societies. They brought intensely moralistic Protestant religious beliefs as well.

Great Awakenings

America’s Protestant settlers brought with them a tradition of religious revival that continued long after independence. Again and again, new movements arose when people lost confidence in established churches. Reformers accused religious leaders of becoming too wealthy, powerful, and distant from Christian ideals. They called for a return to moral purity, personal faith, and a direct relationship with God.

Three major religious revivals helped shape American history:

First Great Awakening (1730–1755): Challenged the authority of established churches by teaching that ordinary people could experience divine truth without relying on priests or ministers. Many historians see it as a precursor to the American Revolution. Second Great Awakening (1790–1840): Turned religious passion toward social reform. It inspired Protestant movements for abolition, temperance, women’s rights, and education. Reformers sought to redeem America from its sins. Many historians see it as a precursor to the Civil War. Third Great Awakening (1855–1930): Helped inspire the Social Gospel and Progressive Movement. Reformers increasingly sought to turn Christian morality into government policy, treating poverty and inequality as social evils that demanded national reform. Many historians link this revival to the Progressive Era and the New Deal.

These Great Awakenings followed a common pattern. Religious reformers accused established institutions of hypocrisy and corruption. They called on Americans to repent, restore moral purity, and reform society. Their leaders, including preachers and social reformers, claimed to represent true Christian morality against institutions that had betrayed it.

These were not revolts against Christianity. They were revolts within it, driven by the belief that American society had strayed from Christian moral principles and needed to be redeemed.

Back to the 1960s

The Cultural Revolution of the late 1960s followed the pattern of earlier religious revivals, but with one major difference. It was a revival without theology, a Great Awakening after the death of God. Young protesters demanded purity, empathy, and equality with the zeal of missionaries. But they based their beliefs on human feeling rather than God’s commands.

Their sermons were songs, and their pulpits were classrooms and microphones. They saw oppression and privilege as forms of sin, and awareness and political action as paths to redemption. They even formed a community of the righteous, which they called “the movement.” Like earlier reformers, they hoped to purify society and build a better moral world.

But earlier Great Awakenings had called Americans back to a moral order rooted in God. The Youth Revolt sought to create one without Him. Jonathan Edwards had warned of divine wrath. Students at Berkeley and Columbia warned of institutional oppression. The Second Great Awakening built churches. The 1960s built movements. Faith had become politics.

This change gave old Christian moral emotions a new direction. Compassion, guilt, and the hope of redemption survived after their religious foundation weakened. Those feelings flowed into universities, art, journalism, and eventually government. Modern reason and mass communication helped spread them.

The result was a secular Great Awakening, driven by a Christian moral inheritance that many of its followers no longer recognized.

Why Worldviews Matter So Much

Every society needs a worldview, a shared moral map that tells people:

what is good,

what is evil, and

what gives life meaning.

Reason helps us solve problems. But it cannot tell us which problems are worth solving. That comes from the non-rational side of human nature: conscience, imagination, and the need to belong. People need more than logical answers. They need to believe their lives and actions have meaning.

The human brain needs a worldview: a set of shared moral assumptions that bind individuals into a moral community and give their actions significance.

A worldview provides that meaning. It tells people who “we” are, what “we” value, and why “our” values are better than those of others. It gives people a sense of virtue and purpose, while also drawing boundaries between those who belong and those who do not.

Shared moral beliefs make it possible for large groups to cooperate, sacrifice, and trust one another. Without them, people may still speak of justice, compassion, and truth, but they lose a common understanding of what those words mean.

For centuries, religion provided that shared moral order.

The Christian Moral Background

For nearly two thousand years, Christianity shaped Western morality. Even as faith weakened, its beliefs endured. By the mid-20th century, most Americans lived by a moral framework they no longer saw as Christian.

It rested on three beliefs:

All souls were equal before God, challenging rank based on birth and power. Sin, not poverty or ignorance, caused suffering. Moral improvement required repentance and discipline. Compassion and service to others were duties owed to God.

These beliefs gave every person worth and virtue eternal meaning. Puritans built New England communities around holiness. Southern Anglicans stressed duty, hierarchy, and public virtue. Quakers taught peace and equality. Anabaptists, Pietists, and Methodists taught sin, repentance, moral effort, and service. Revivals raised moral expectations.

Christianity joined moral emotion with certainty about God. It explained why virtue mattered. Worth depended on conduct before God, not wealth, status, or popularity. This created the most stable moral civilization in history, restraining the powerful, dignifying the humble, and inspiring sacrifice for strangers.

Christianity offered a clear moral grammar:

sin and redemption,

humility and grace,

the sacred and the profane.

This moral grammar gave both elites and common people a common language of virtue, self-restraint, and duty. Even when individuals doubted its theology, its moral categories still shaped how they thought about right and wrong.

Secularization of Institutions

By the early 1900s, science, industrial growth, and two world wars had weakened faith in religious explanations. The universe no longer seemed guided by God, nor history by Providence. Churches still baptized, married, and buried Americans, but their authority was becoming more social than religious.

Universities, the press, and mainline Protestant churches had long shaped the moral beliefs of educated Americans. By the 1950s, these institutions increasingly trusted procedural reason and expert methods rather than the supernatural. This was moral technocracy. Theologians spoke of “values” rather than truth, journalists of “objectivity” rather than virtue. They expected reason to replace revelation and progress to replace Providence.

Among educated Americans:

Psychology, ethics, and social science took theology’s place.

Seminaries taught moral philosophy,

Pastors became counselors, and

Sin became maladjustment.

Justice, equality, and compassion survived as secular virtues rather than God’s commands.

Americans spoke of human rights instead of sacred worth, equality instead of grace, and self-expression instead of repentance.

This created a problem. Institutions still treated Christian morals as binding even as they lost faith in the God who had given them authority. They kept the language of justice, dignity, and duty but lost confidence in its foundation. Americans had inherited a Christian conscience without Christian faith.

Into this moral vacuum came a prosperous generation educated in secular institutions and taught to seek meaning through empathy rather than obedience. When they rebelled, they were trying to rebuild morality, not reject it.The Revolt Against the New Deal Democrats

The Youth Revolt of the late 1960s was not mainly a rebellion against conservatives. From 1932 to 1968, New Deal Democrats dominated American politics. Apart from Eisenhower’s presidency, they controlled the White House and generally dominated Congress, governorships, state legislatures, and big-city governments. By 1960, the New Deal Democrats were the Establishment.

New Deal Democrats judged morality by results. They measured progress through rising wages, falling poverty, expanded education, and government policies that made life fairer without destroying freedom. Their liberalism was practical, patriotic, and optimistic. They trusted expert management and steady reform through existing institutions.

The young rebels were often the children of these Democrats. They had grown up with the welfare state, attended universities expanded by the GI Bill, and enjoyed the prosperity their parents’ policies had helped create. Yet they turned against the very institutions that had made their success possible.

To them, New Deal liberalism had become too comfortable with inequality, too willing to accept authority, and too compromised by power. Its bureaucratic approach to reform seemed morally empty. They rejected practical compromise in favor of moral purity. They wanted moral perfection, not managed progress. Society should not merely reduce injustice. It should redeem itself.

Central Moral Dilemma of the Left

This rebellion revealed what I have called The Central Moral Dilemma of Left-of-Center ideologies: an irresolvable moral conflict between:

What the Left-of-Center deems to be their prime moral goal (Equality), and: What the Left-of-Center has actually achieved and what it can possibly achieve in the material world.

New Deal Democrats had learned to live with this conflict. They accepted that Equality could be approached but never fully achieved. Human differences were real, trade-offs were unavoidable, and a perfect society was impossible. Their goal was to improve people’s lives, not eliminate every inequality.

The new generation could not accept those limits. Having grown up in prosperity, they confused the reduction of hardship with the possibility of eliminating suffering itself. They came to see the continued existence of inequality not as a social problem that could be reduced, but as a moral crime that had to be eliminated.

This changed the meaning of political reform. For the New Deal Democrats, success meant measurable improvements in people’s lives. For the emerging Post-Modern Left, anything short of Equality remained a moral failure.

The generational cycle

Thus began what might be called the generational cycle of the modern Left. Each new cohort of believers:

“discovers” inequality,

declares it intolerable, and

condemns the previous generation for moral failure.

They insist that the only reason equality has not yet been achieved is that earlier genreations of reformers:

did not care enough,

did not try hard enough,

did not spend enough money, or

were sabotaged by hidden enemies—the rich, the corporations, the patriarchy, the racists, the imperialists, or the Establishment.

Having named the villains, they mobilize to finish the moral work their elders supposedly abandoned. But the end results is the same: their reforms, revolutions, and regulations rarely bring Equality any closer.

Equality is a metaphysical ideal, not a goal that reforms, revolutions, or regulations can fully achieve in the material world. When each effort falls short, Post-Modern Left-of-Center ideology survives. Children learn that inequality is evil, good people must fight it, and moral worth depends on commitment to the struggle.

Twenty or so years later, the cycle begins again.

This is a secular version of the Great Awakenings. Earlier Christians sought holiness through repentance before God. Modern progressives seek righteousness by opposing injustice. Both offer purity, belonging, and moral certainty.

But the Post-Christian Left kept Christianity’s moral passion and pattern of revival while abandoning the faith and humility that once restrained them.

Moral inheritance of the 1960s

This is the moral inheritance of the Cultural Revolution of the late 1960s. Its young idealists did not create the Left’s moral dilemma: they revealed it. They were the first American generation to treat Equality not as a political aim but as a test of righteousness.

Their revolt against the New Deal Democrats changed how the Left judged virtue. The older liberals had judged policies by results, such as falling poverty and rising living standards. The new generation put more weight on intentions. What mattered was not what someone achieved in the material world, but whether they professed the right beliefs.

The irony was that the revolt grew out of the New Deal’s success. Material progress had eliminated the old enemies of liberalism: poverty, hunger, and illiteracy. With those battles seemingly won, a generation raised to expect progress everywhere turned its moral demands inward, toward the soul of society itself.

The result was not a new economic order. It was a new moral faith that kept Christianity’s passion for justice but left behind its humility, limits, and forgiveness.

That faith was Post-Modern Left-of-Center ideologies.

Ideologies are replacing religions

Over the last 500 years, several developments have weakened religious belief in Western societies:

The religious wars that devastated Europe from 1520 to 1648 led to the Peace of Westphalia, which placed limits on religion’s role in politics.

The discovery that Earth was not the center of the universe challenged traditional religious beliefs.

The discovery that humans evolved from ape ancestors challenged traditional accounts of human origins.

As science explained more of the natural world, many thinkers in the 18th, 19th, and early 20th centuries expected reason to replace religion. They believed an Age of Rationality was replacing an Age of Religion.

But they overlooked something important. Religion does more than explain the world. It satisfies deep human needs for meaning, moral purpose, and belonging. Science, logic, and reason cannot fully meet those needs.

For the last 150 years, we have seen a gradual decline in religious observance, particularly in wealthy Western nations. Ideology, particularly Post-Modern Left-of-Center ideologies, is increasingly replacing religion among college-educated people in Western nations.

Post-Modern Left-of-Center ideologies now provide many educated Westerners with the moral purpose and sense of belonging that Christianity once supplied. They offer beliefs about justice, virtue, and what makes a good person.

The Cultural Revolution of the late 1960s marked a major turning point in this change. The moral passions once expressed through Christianity increasingly found expression through politics, psychology, and social justice.

Human beings cannot live by pure reason alone. When one non-rational worldview loses its authority, another tends to take its place.

Faith, the State, and the Outsourcing of Morality

Christianity has long offered different ways to meet moral duties. In Catholicism, the Church serves as a moral authority, and believers can support its work as an expression of virtue. Protestantism puts more weight on personal faith and conduct. The difference matters because moral responsibility can rest with the individual or be carried out through an institution.

Modern Left-of-Center ideologies often take the second approach, but replace the Church with the State. A person shows compassion by voting for government programs, regulations, and policies that transfer wealth.

Instead of giving personal charity or making sacrifices, people support laws that require action by society as a whole. Supporting the policy becomes a way to claim moral virtue.

The welfare state becomes a secular Church, acting in the name of its supporters.

This view of the State has roots in the ideas of Georg Hegel. Hegel saw the State as part of a people’s shared ethical life, or Sittlichkeit. He believed history moved toward greater freedom as people gained self-awareness and built better institutions. Hegel described change through the dialectic: conflicts within ideas and social systems led to new stages. Family, civil society, and the State helped people learn their rights and duties.

For Hegel, God was the Absolute Spirit, the rational order of reality coming to know itself through human history. History therefore had a moral direction, and the State had a place in that process.

Hegel influenced Karl Marx, who turned Hegel’s Idealistic Dialectic toward material conditions and class struggle, laying the basis for Dialectical Materialism. Marx saw societies moving from feudalism through capitalism toward socialism. Hegel stressed ideas and freedom; Marx stressed production and class conflict. Both treated history as a process moving through stages.

Their ideas helped give the Left its language of historical destiny:

The March of History

Being In Favor of/Against History

The connection to modern politics is not simply faith that government will work. It is the belief that the State can carry moral responsibility on behalf of its citizens. As Christian belief faded, compassion and hopes for redemption increasingly moved into political action. Supporting government action could now stand in for performing one’s own moral duties.

Legacy

The Youth Revolt of the late 1960s did not end when the protests stopped. Its followers grew older, entered the professions, and carried their beliefs into universities, journalism, entertainment, and government.

Over time, what began as a youth counterculture in the late 1960s became the dominant world view within Western institutions in the 21st Century. The Post-Modern Left-of-Center ideologies that had first taken shape on campuses came to define the moral language of the educated class throughout the Western world.

The older establishment that had guided American life for more than a century gradually lost its authority. In its place arose a new professional class defined not by ancestry or denomination but by education, moral sentiment, and cultural values. Its members were more diverse, more secular, and more cosmopolitan, yet united by a shared belief in empathy, equality, and authenticity as the highest virtues.

This new elite became the moral and cultural heir of the 1960s generation, shaping what counted as virtue across the Western world.

The Democratic Party reflected this transformation.

Once a coalition of Southern populists, ethnic workers, and practical reformers, it became increasingly dominated by college-educated professionals. Its priorities shifted from economic growth and opportunity for working- and middle-class Americans toward moral solidarity with marginalized groups. These professionals built political alliances with women, racial minorities, immigrants, and gays to create an electoral majority.

Government programs for these groups became ways to express moral identity. Supporting the right policies increasingly mattered more than achieving measurable improvements. The same shift occurred in center-left parties across Europe, Canada, and Australia, as the language of labor and production gave way to empathy and inclusion.

Universities became the new pulpits, journalism the new source of moral instruction, and government bureaucracies the new guardians of virtue. The educated class increasingly took on the Church’s former role of guiding society toward moral purity through awareness and reform.

The result was a strange contradiction. Western societies had largely abandoned Christian theology but retained its moral psychology. They continued to seek moral purity and redemption, but without some of the religious restraints that had once tempered those impulses. The result was:

systems of justice without forgiveness,

compassion without humility, and

moral passion without restraint.

But is it really a religion?

Quite frankly, I do not know. Post-Modern Left-of-Center ideologies have many common characteristics with religions, but they are missing a belief in God (at least not inherently within the world view).

I really do not care whether you think of Post-Modern Left-of-Center ideologies as:

One new religion

A set of many new religions

A secular religion

A secular world view

A set of ideas that activates the same part of the human brain as traditional religions do

The functional equivalent of a religion.

An ideology with strong religious overtones

While I do not diminish the importance of the distinctions listed above, I do not really care which you adopt. I am not even very sure myself. They all make sense somewhat, and yet none are totally correct.

The key factor is that throughout the the wealthy Western world, college-educated professionals have replaced traditional Christian religions with Post-Modern Left-of-Center ideologies as their dominant world view. And because that groups dominates the middle and upper ranks of virtually all Western institutions, that world view is for all practical purposes an Established World View in the Western world (in the same sense of Established Churches).

And it is an Established World View that is increasingly being challenged from below and from the Right. Where this Established World View once seemed dominant, cracks are beginning to show.

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See also my other articles on:

Origins of the Woke (a series) Michael Magoon · Sep 4 The Great Awokening of the 2010s was not cause by one factor. It was a coming together of vast social trends that go back at least 60 years. Read full story

If you enjoyed this article, you should read my From Poverty to Progress book series.