If you’re following me but don’t yet receive these essays by email, you’re missing most of them. Substack doesn’t email followers, only subscribers. You can get every new essay free in your inbox here:

👉 Start Here

Subscribe FREE!

How many times have you heard that copying is bad? Well, maybe in some cases like during school exams, but I actually believe that copying successful individuals and nations is a key foundation for material progress. Without copying, successful technologies, skills, and organization remain isolated to a few individuals within a narrow geographical region.

This article collects links to all my other articles on copying. I try to make each article self-standing, but I would recommend reading the articles in the displayed order.

Enjoy reading!

Subscribe FREE!

Table of Contents for the “Copying” series:

If you’ve been enjoying these essays but only follow me, you’re not getting them by email. Followers see Notes; subscribers receive every new piece on the history and future of progress.

Subscribe free to get each essay in your inbox:

Subscribe FREE!

If you enjoyed reading this series of articles, you might also be interested in reading my “From Poverty to Progress” book series:

Subscribe FREE!