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How many times have you heard that copying is bad? Well, maybe in some cases like during school exams, but I actually believe that copying successful individuals and nations is a key foundation for material progress. Without copying, successful technologies, skills, and organization remain isolated to a few individuals within a narrow geographical region.
This article collects links to all my other articles on copying. I try to make each article self-standing, but I would recommend reading the articles in the displayed order.
Enjoy reading!
Table of Contents for the “Copying” series:
Understanding cultural evolution (copying at scale)
Individual copying of the more successful:
The dangers that ideologies represent to copying the successful:
National copying leading to economic transformation:
How Netherlands copied Flanders and Northern Italy (coming soon)
How Commercial Farming Spread, and Why It Transformed 19th-Century Europe
How the USA copied Britain
How Japan copied the West
How South Korea copied Japan and the West
How China copied South Korea, Japan and the West
Copying at Gunpoint: Industrialization Under Authoritarian Rule
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If you enjoyed reading this series of articles, you might also be interested in reading my “From Poverty to Progress” book series: