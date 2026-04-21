Imperial China had cities, trade, and innovation. But did it have what was needed for industrialization?

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For centuries, China was the most advanced large civilization in the world. It had vast cities, sophisticated technologies, extensive trade networks, and a highly capable state. If industrialization were simply a matter of intelligence, scale, or early invention, China should have been the first society to achieve it.

But it wasn’t.

Instead, industrialization emerged in a relatively small and fragmented corner of Europe. This raises a fundamental question: was China ever on a path to industrialization, or were there deeper structural constraints that made such an outcome unlikely?

More specifically, could the Chinese Empire have industrialized independently, without influence from the West?

This question refers to China prior to sustained contact with Europe: before the influx of Western technology, institutions, and competitive pressures. The issue is not whether China was advanced, but whether it could have generated the kind of sustained, self-reinforcing increase in material living standards that defines industrialization.

To answer this, I evaluate the Chinese Empire using the Five Keys to Progress and compare its position to the leading commercial societies of early modern Europe. The Five Keys to Progress is my theory on the necessary preconditions for a society to jump from millenia of grinding poverty for the masses to self-sustaining material progress for the masses.

Think of this article as the twin of my previous article on the Roman Empire:

If you enjoy this article, you should read my From Poverty to Progress book series.

The Standard

Industrialization is not simply economic growth. Many societies have experienced periods of expansion, commercialization, and technological advance without achieving the kind of transformation associated with modern industrial economies.

In this analysis, industrialization is defined using a concrete and demanding benchmark: sustained growth in real GDP per capita.

The reference case is Britain during the nineteenth century. From roughly 1830 to 1900, Britain achieved approximately a 2.5× to 3× increase in real GDP per capita. This was not a temporary boom or recovery from collapse. It was a continuous, self-reinforcing process in which rising productivity, expanding industries, and increasing incomes fed into one another over multiple generations.

This benchmark provides a clear test. The question is not whether the Chinese Empire, whether under the Song, Ming, or Qing dynasties, could have become somewhat richer or more commercially sophisticated. It is whether it could have generated a comparable trajectory of sustained per capita growth without external influence.

This is a high bar by design. It distinguishes true industrialization from the more common pattern of Agrarian development, in which periods of prosperity are eventually offset by population growth, elite extraction, or resource constraints.

The Five Keys to Progress provide the framework for evaluating whether a society has the structural capacity to meet this standard.

Why Chinese Industrialization Seems Plausible

At first glance, the idea that the Chinese Empire could have industrialized on its own appears highly plausible. In many respects, China, especially during the Song Dynasty and later the Ming Dynasty, was one of the most economically and technologically advanced societies in the world.

China possessed a number of features that are commonly associated with early stages of industrialization. The Chinese Empire had:

a very large population, which created extensive internal markets and opportunities for specialization.

major cities

complex trade networks

a high degree of commercialization in many regions.

a wide range of sophisticated goods, including textiles, ceramics, and metal products.

Technologically, China was highly innovative compared to most societies in the world. Many inventions often associated with later European development, such as printing, gunpowder, and the compass, originated in China. In certain periods, particularly under the Song Dynasty, there is strong evidence of proto-industrial activity, including iron production at significant scale and widespread market exchange.

The Chinese state was also unusually capable by premodern standards. It:

maintained large infrastructure systems,

administered vast territories, and

facilitated internal trade through canals and roads.

Compared to many other Agrarian societies, this level of organization could plausibly support economic expansion.

Given these factors, it is reasonable to think that if any non-European society were capable of industrializing independently, it would have been the Chinese Empire.

However, this line of reasoning rests on an implicit assumption: that technological sophistication, large markets, and administrative capacity are sufficient to generate sustained industrial growth.

Agrarian Limits

To understand why the Chinese Empire was unlikely to industrialize on its own, it is necessary to understand the internal dynamics of Agrarian societies.

An Agrarian society is one in which the vast majority of the population is engaged in plow-based agriculture, and where economic output is ultimately constrained by land, labor, and organic energy sources such as human effort, animal power, wood, wind, and water. This description applies to the Chinese Empire across the Song, Ming, and Qing dynasties, despite periods of remarkable commercial and technological sophistication.

These societies are capable of achieving high levels of development by premodern standards. They can support large populations, complex institutions, and markets. However, Agrarian societies are governed by a set of structural constraints that make sustained increases in per capita income extremely difficult.

The first constraint is population pressure. When agricultural productivity increases, the immediate effect is higher incomes and improved living standards. But over time, these gains tend to be absorbed by population growth. As more people are born and survive, land is subdivided, and the additional output is spread across a larger population. Per capita income returns toward subsistence levels. This dynamic creates a powerful ceiling on long-term growth.

The second constraint is the behavior of elites. In Agrarian societies, political and economic power is typically concentrated in a relatively small group. These elites depend on extracting surplus from the agricultural population, and they tend to prioritize stability and control over disruptive innovation. Policies that might increase long-term productivity but threaten existing power structures are often resisted or suppressed.

The third constraint is the labor-intensive equilibrium. Because energy sources are limited, the primary way to increase output is to apply more labor to the land. This leads to systems that are highly efficient in terms of output per acre, but not in terms of output per worker. As a result, most of the population remains tied to agriculture, limiting the number of people available for urban industries, experimentation, and innovation.

These dynamics reinforce one another. Population growth and elite extraction absorbs surplus. Elites fear innovation and competition because it threatens their rule. Labor remains concentrated in agriculture. The result is a society that can be rich, complex, and even technologically creative, but that struggles to achieve sustained increases in income per person.

In this context, the Chinese Empire was not unusual. It was one of the most successful Agrarian societies in history. But it was still an Agrarian society, and therefore subject to the same structural limits.

The question, then, is whether the Chinese Empire possessed the specific conditions necessary to break out of this equilibrium. My theory of the Five Keys to Progress provide a way to evaluate that possibility.

Key One: Productive Agriculture

The First Key to Progress is: A highly efficient food production and distribution system. This enables societies to overcome geographical constraints to food production so that large numbers of people can focus on solving problems other than getting enough food to eat.

The relevant metric is not output per acre or output per seed. It is output per farm worker or farm family.

This distinction is critical.

A society can achieve very high output per acre by applying large amounts of labor to a fixed amount of land. Intensive cultivation, multiple cropping, irrigation, and careful land management can all increase yields per acre. But if those gains require proportionally more labor, then output per worker does not increase. In that case, the society produces more food, but it does not free people from agriculture.

Industrialization depends on freeing labor.

If most of the population remains tied to farming, then there are fewer workers available for manufacturing, experimentation, urban services, and technological innovation. High land productivity can support a large population, but it does not create the surplus labor needed for structural transformation. By contrast, high labor productivity allows a smaller agricultural workforce to feed the entire society, releasing the rest of the population into non-agricultural activities.

Under the Song, Ming, and Qing dynasties, the Chinese Empire achieved very high levels of agricultural sophistication. Farmers used intensive cultivation techniques, including multiple cropping, careful soil management, and widespread irrigation in some regions. These methods produced high yields per acre and supported one of the largest populations in the world.

However, the Chinese agricultural system was fundamentally labor-intensive. Much of the increased output came from applying more human labor rather than reducing the labor required per unit of food. As a result, agricultural productivity per worker remained moderate rather than high.

This pattern contrasts with the leading Commercial societies of Europe, particularly in regions such as the Netherlands and England. There, a combination of improved techniques, crop rotations, and organizational changes began to increase output per worker, not just per acre. Fewer agricultural workers were needed to produce the same or greater amount of food, allowing a growing share of the population to move into cities and non-agricultural occupations.

By contrast, the Chinese Empire remained closer to the broader Agrarian pattern seen in continental regions such as France or the German states. These societies could achieve substantial output, but they did so by maintaining a large agricultural workforce. They did not generate the sustained labor release necessary for industrialization.

The implication is that China did not fail completely on the first key, but it did not cross the critical threshold. It was highly productive in terms of land, but only moderately productive in terms of labor. That distinction limited its ability to generate the surplus workforce required for a sustained increase in per capita income.

Key Two: Trade-Based Cities

The Second Key to Progress is Trade-based cities packed with a large number of free citizens possessing a wide variety of skills. These people innovate new technologies, skills, and social organizations and copy the innovations made by others.

The Second Key to Progress is not about urbanization in general, nor the existence of large cities. It is the presence of trade-based cities, defined by how they acquire food and how their residents earn their living.

The critical distinction is this: in a trade-based city, most residents obtain food indirectly through market exchange. They produce goods or services that are traded, often over long distances, and use the proceeds to purchase food that is imported from outside the city. The city survives because it creates value for others.

In a capital city or regional capital city, by contrast, food arrives primarily through taxation, land rents, tribute, or political extraction. A large share of the population is supported directly or indirectly by the state. Around that extraction core grows a secondary economy of officials, soldiers, servants, merchants, and artisans who ultimately depend on state-derived income.

This distinction is not semantic: it determines whether a city becomes an engine of progress. In trade-based cities, survival depends on competitiveness. In capital cities and regional capital cities, survival depends on maintaining political control.

Major Cities of the Chinese Empire

When we examine the largest cities of the Chinese Empire across the Song, Ming, and Qing dynasties, a clear pattern emerges: the vast majority were capital or regional capital cities.

Primary capital cities (national extraction centers):

Kaifeng (Northern Song)

Hangzhou (Southern Song)

Beijing (Yuan, Ming, Qing)

Nanjing (early Ming)

These cities were among the largest in the world at their peak. However, their economic foundation rested heavily on state-directed flows of grain and revenue, particularly through systems such as the Grand Canal. Large populations were sustained by taxation and redistribution rather than by producing goods for external markets.

Regional capital cities (provincial extraction nodes):

Suzhou

Hangzhou (post-Song regional role)

Guangzhou

Chengdu

Xi’an

Wuhan (Wuchang/Hankou/Hanyang region)

Fuzhou

Changsha

These cities served as administrative hubs within a hierarchical system of taxation and redistribution. Even when highly commercialized, they remained structurally tied to their role as nodes of state power.

The Nature of Commercialization in Chinese Cities

It is crucial to distinguish between the presence of commerce and the source of commercial demand.

Chinese capital and regional capital cities were often highly commercialized. They had active markets, skilled artisans, sophisticated merchants, and financial intermediaries. However, a substantial share, likely the majority, of this commercial activity was downstream of state demand.

The primary injection of purchasing power into these cities came from:

Tax revenues extracted from the countryside

Salaries and stipends paid to bureaucrats and soldiers

State-directed provisioning systems

Elite consumption tied to political office

Merchants, artisans, and service providers largely responded to this demand. They supplied goods and services to:

Officials and their households

Military garrisons

Administrative institutions

Religious organizations supported by elite patronage

In there characteristics, Chinese cities was not very different from the capital cities of the European Agrarian cities: Paris, Berlin, Vienna, Madrid, or Moscow.

Even in highly developed cities such as Suzhou and Hangzhou, where textile production and trade were extensive, a large share of economic activity remained indirectly tied to the presence of officials, elites, and state-supported institutions. In Beijing, this dynamic was even more pronounced, with massive grain shipments sustaining a population centered on the imperial court and bureaucracy.

Why These Were Not Trade-Based Cities

These cities were not trade-based for three core reasons:

1. Food supply was politically anchored

Urban populations were sustained in large part through taxation, tribute, and state-managed grain transport systems, rather than through competitive market exchange.

2. Economic activity depended on state-derived income

A large portion of merchants, artisans, and financiers ultimately earned their livelihoods by serving populations supported by political extraction.

3. Limited competitive pressure

Because survival did not depend primarily on export competitiveness, there was less systematic pressure for continuous innovation, cost reduction, and adaptation.

This is the key distinction: China had commercialization, but much of it was dependent commercialization, not independent, trade-driven commercialization.

Trade-Based Cities in the Chinese Empire

China did have cities that approached the trade-based model, particularly:

Quanzhou (Song/Yuan maritime trade hub)

Guangzhou (maritime trade, especially late imperial period)

Ningbo (regional trade port)

Yangzhou (commercial hub along the Grand Canal)

However, these cities:

Represented a small share of the total population

Operated within an Imperial system dominated by capital and regional capital cities

Often functioned within state-regulated or state-influenced trade frameworks

They did not form a large, autonomous network of cities whose survival depended on continuous success in external markets.

Urban Structure of Imperial China

Like other large Agrarian empires of Eurasia, the Chinese Empire, under the Song, Ming, and Qing dynasties, was overwhelmingly dominated by non-trade-based settlements.

A reasonable China estimate is:

Villages: 90–94% of the total population

Primary capitol (e.g., Kaifeng, Hangzhou, Beijing): 1–2% of the total population

Regional capitol cities: 3–5% of the total population

Market towns: 2–4% of the total population

Large trade-based cities: 1–2% of the total population.

This means that only a very small fraction of the population lived in cities where survival depended on market exchange.

Comparison with European Commercial Societies

By contrast, in Northern Italy, Flanders, the Dutch Republic, and England, large trade-based cities accounted for 15–25% of the total population. This is an order-of-magnitude difference.

In those societies, a far large share of the population depended on trade and production for external markets in order to acquire food. Cities were forced into constant competition, generating sustained innovation and dense economic networks.

The Chinese Empire did not lack cities, nor did it lack commerce. What it lacked was a sufficiently large demographic weight of trade-based cities and, just as importantly, a form of commercialization that was independent of political extraction.

On this measure, the Chinese Empire achieved only moderate success on the second key, and fell short of the conditions required for industrialization.

Key Three: Decentralization

The Third Key to Progress is Decentralized political, economic, religious, and ideological power. It is of particular importance that elites are forced into transparent, non-violent competition that undermines their ability to forcibly extract wealth from the masses. This also allows citizens to freely choose among institutions based upon how much they have to offer to each individual and society in general.

In a decentralized system, rulers compete with one another for resources, talent, and legitimacy. Merchants can move between jurisdictions. Innovators can seek out more favorable environments. Religious and intellectual authorities operate with some degree of independence. This creates a system in which failure is punished and success is imitated.

In a centralized system, these dynamics are largely absent.

The Chinese Empire, whether under the Song, Ming, or Qing dynasties, was one of the most centralized and administratively sophisticated states in premodern history. Political authority was unified under the emperor. The bureaucracy extended deeply into the provinces. Alternative centers of power, whether economic, military, or ideological, were generally subordinated to the state.

This structure had important advantages. It enabled large-scale coordination, infrastructure development, and long periods of internal stability. However, it also imposed significant constraints on experimentation and competition.

First, there was limited political competition. Unlike Europe, where multiple states competed with one another, China operated as a unified empire for most of its history. This reduced the incentives for rulers to adopt new technologies or institutional innovations in order to survive.

Second, economic actors were constrained. Merchants and producers operated within a system in which the state could intervene, regulate, or restrict activity when it conflicted with political priorities. While markets existed, they did not operate within a framework of competing jurisdictions that could attract or protect economic activity.

Third, ideological and intellectual life was relatively centralized. The examination system and state orthodoxy shaped the incentives of educated elites. While this system produced administrative competence, it did not encourage the kind of sustained intellectual competition seen in more pluralistic environments.

The result was a system that could achieve high levels of order and coordination, but that lacked the decentralized problem-solving dynamics necessary for sustained innovation.

By contrast, early modern Europe, and particularly its Commercial societies, was highly fragmented. Dozens of states competed with one another. Cities enjoyed varying degrees of autonomy. Religious institutions were divided. This fragmentation created persistent competition across political, economic, and intellectual domains.

The implication is straightforward. On the third key, the Chinese Empire did not achieve a moderate result. It failed to meet the requirement.

Without decentralization, the other keys cannot combine into a self-sustaining system of progress. Even a highly sophisticated and commercially active society will struggle to generate continuous, cumulative innovation if it lacks competing centers of power.

Key Four: Export Industries

The Fourth Key to Progress is At least one high-value-added industry that exports to the rest of the world. This injects wealth into the city or region, accelerates economic growth and creates markets for smaller local industries and services.

The relevant question is not whether a society has exports. Most premodern societies exported something. The question is whether exports are large enough and central enough to drive economy-wide transformation.

The Chinese Empire, under the Song, Ming, and Qing dynasties, clearly possessed important export industries. Among the most significant were:

Silk textiles

Porcelain and ceramics

Tea

Certain metal goods and luxury manufactures.

These goods were traded across East Asia and, increasingly over time, into global markets. Chinese products were highly valued, and in some periods China ran persistent trade surpluses. However, the scale of these export industries relative to the overall economy appears to have been limited.

Exports as % of GDP

A reasonable estimate is that exports in the Chinese Empire accounted for perhaps 1–3% of total GDP, and likely closer to the lower end of that range for most periods. Even allowing for uncertainty, it is difficult to believe that exports exceeded 5% of GDP on a sustained basis.

This reflects the underlying structure of the Chinese economy. It was vast, internally oriented, and overwhelmingly agrarian. Most production was for local consumption. Even highly developed sectors such as textiles were largely absorbed by domestic markets rather than exported.

By contrast, the leading Commercial societies of Europe exhibited much higher export intensity.

Dutch Republic: approximately 20–40% of GDP linked to export-oriented trade and production

Flanders: roughly 15–30%

England (pre-industrial, late 17th–18th century): approximately 10–20%

Even allowing for variation across regions and time, the difference is clear. In these societies, exports were not marginal: they were central.

Export Trends Over Time

The most important difference between the Chinese Empire and European commercial societies is not just the level of exports, but the trend over time.

In the Chinese Empire, exports increased in absolute terms during periods such as the Song Dynasty and again in the late Ming and Qing. Maritime trade expanded, and Chinese goods reached wider markets. However, the overall economy also expanded, and remained overwhelmingly Agrarian. As a result, exports did not become a larger share of the economy in a sustained way.

The overall trend of exports was relatively flat. Trade remained important, but peripheral.

In European commercial societies, the pattern was fundamentally different. In regions such as Northern Italy, Flanders, the Dutch Republic, and later England, exports grew both in absolute terms and as a share of GDP.

In Northern Italy and Flanders, export-oriented industries such as textiles already accounted for a significant share of economic activity. In the Dutch Republic, export-related trade and production expanded dramatically in the seventeenth century, reaching perhaps 20–40% of GDP. In England, exports rose steadily from roughly 5–10% in the seventeenth century to 10–20% by the eighteenth century, continuing to increase into the industrial era.

This represents a clear upward trajectory.

In these societies, exports did not remain a marginal activity. They became central to the economic structure. A growing share of the population depended on external markets for their livelihood.

This difference in trajectory is decisive. In China, trade expanded within an agrarian system. In Europe, trade transformed the system.

Impact of exports on rest of society

This difference had several important consequences.

First, in European Commercial societies, a large share of the population depended on external markets for their livelihood. Workers, merchants, and producers had to remain competitive in order to survive. This created continuous pressure for cost reduction, quality improvement, and innovation.

Second, export industries generated sustained inflows of income that could be reinvested in expanding production, infrastructure, and new technologies. Growth in one sector spilled over into others.

Third, export competition linked local economies into larger networks of exchange, accelerating the spread of ideas, techniques, and organizational forms.

In the Chinese Empire, these dynamics were much weaker.

Chinese export industries existed, but they did not dominate the economy. Most people were not dependent on external markets for their income. Commercial success in export sectors did not restructure the broader system in a fundamental way.

The implication is that China did not lack exports. It lacked an export-driven growth engine.

Without a large and expanding export sector, it is difficult to generate the sustained increases in productivity and income required to achieve a 2.5× to 3× rise in per capita GDP. Export industries are not sufficient for industrialization, but in their absence, industrialization becomes highly unlikely.

Key Five: Fossil Fuels

The Fifth Key to Progress is the Widespread use of fossil fuels. The incredible energy density of fossil fuels injects vast amounts of useful energy into society enabling it to solve a wide variety of problems. Without this energy, life would return to the daily struggle for survival that dominated most of human history.

On this measure, the Chinese Empire, across the Song, Ming, and Qing dynasties, did not meet the threshold.

There is evidence that coal was used in parts of northern China, particularly during the Song Dynasty. In some regions, coal substituted for wood in heating and small-scale industrial processes. However, Chinese coal usage was geographically limited and did not spread across the broader economy.

Coal use was concentrated in specific regions and industries. The most notable areas were northern China, including parts of Shanxi and Shaanxi, where coal deposits were relatively accessible. In these regions, coal was used for household heating and in certain crafts and proto-industrial activities.

There is also evidence of coal use in iron production during the Song Dynasty, where it helped fuel furnaces and supported relatively large-scale metal output by premodern standards. In urban areas, particularly in the north, coal was sometimes used as a substitute for increasingly scarce firewood. However, these uses remained localized and sector-specific. Coal did not become a generalized energy source across agriculture, manufacturing, or transportation.

More importantly, fossil fuels were not integrated into a system of large-scale production and transportation. There is no evidence of widespread use of coal to power manufacturing, transportation, or agriculture in a way that would significantly increase output per worker across the economy.

As a result, the Chinese Empire remained overwhelmingly dependent on organic energy sources. Energy availability remained tied to land, labor, and traditional inputs.

A Universal Constraint on Pre-industrial Societies

It is important to recognize that this outcome was not unique to China. All pre-industrial societies, except England, failed on this key.

The leading Commercial societies of Europe, Northern Italy, Flanders, and the Dutch Republic, also lacked widespread fossil fuel use. Despite high levels of commercialization and trade, they remained constrained by organic energy systems.

The exception was England.

In England by 1800, coal use had expanded across multiple regions and industries. Coal mining was concentrated in areas such as Northumberland, Durham, Yorkshire, and the Midlands. It was used extensively for urban heating, particularly in London, where coal had largely replaced wood much earlier.

More importantly, coal was deeply integrated into production. It fueled iron smelting (increasingly with coke), powered steam engines used in mining and early factories, and supported industries such as textiles, brewing, salt production, glassmaking, and brickmaking. Coal was also used in transportation through its role in steam-powered pumping and, increasingly toward the end of the period, early mechanized processes. This represented a broad-based integration of fossil fuel energy into the economy.

This difference matters for comparison. China did not fall behind other Agrarian or Commercial societies on this key: it was broadly similar to them. However, it did not match the one society that successfully transitioned toward industrialization.

On the Fifth Key, the Chinese Empire did not achieve a partial or moderate result. It failed to meet the requirement.

This alone does not distinguish China from most other pre-industrial societies. However, when combined with its performance on the other keys, it reinforces the conclusion that China lacked the structural conditions necessary for sustained industrial growth.

The Combined Test

The Five Keys to Progress are threshold conditions. A society does not need to be perfect on each dimension, but it must reach sufficiently high levels across multiple keys at the same time to generate sustained, self-reinforcing growth.

The Chinese Empire, across the Song, Ming, and Qing dynasties, did not meet that threshold.

On Key One, agricultural productivity per worker, China achieved a moderate result. It was comparable to other Eurasian Agrarian societies such as France or the German states, but below the leading Commercial regions such as the Netherlands and England. Chinese agriculture supported a large population, but did not release enough labor from agriculture to drive industrialization.

On Key Two, trade-based cities, China also achieved a moderate result. Imperial China had large and sophisticated cities, but only a small share of the population lived in cities whose survival depended on trade that was truly independent from the state. In this respect, Imperial China resembled other Eurasian Agrarian empires and fell well short of Commercial societies, where trade-based cities represented a much larger share of the population.

On Key Three, decentralization of power, China clearly failed. Its highly centralized imperial system limited competition, constrained experimentation, and prevented the emergence of multiple independent centers of economic and political power. In this respect, it was typical of large Eurasian Agrarian empires and sharply different from the fragmented structure of Commercial societies in parts of Europe.

On Key Four, export industries, Imperial China achieved a weak to moderate result. It had important export sectors, but they remained a small share of the overall economy and did not expand over time as a proportion of GDP. This placed China above more isolated Agrarian societies, but far below Commercial societies where exports were central and growing.

On Key Five, fossil fuels, China failed. Like nearly all pre-industrial societies, Imperial China did not develop widespread use of fossil fuels. It matched other Eurasian Agrarian and commercial societies on this dimension, but was nowhere near England, which was the critical exception.

Taken together, this profile places the Chinese Empire clearly within the range of advanced Agrarian societies scattered throughout Eurasia. It performed well enough to achieve high levels of population, complexity, and regional commercialization. However, the Chinese Empire did not match the leading commercial societies of Europe on the keys that mattered most, and it did not achieve the combination required for industrialization.

The implication is not that China was backward. It clearly was one of the most advanced Agrarian civilizations in history. But it remained an Agrarian civilization, and on the combined test of the Five Keys, it did not reach the threshold necessary for sustained industrial growth.

Could China Have Reached the Threshold Over Time?

A natural objection is that even if the Chinese Empire did not meet the Five Keys at a particular moment, it might have done so eventually. Given enough time, could China have developed the necessary technologies, skills, and organizational forms on its own?

This question shifts the focus from static comparison to dynamic potential.

At first glance, the answer might appear to be yes. China was technologically sophisticated, highly commercialized in some regions, and capable of large-scale coordination. It had already produced many important innovations. It is reasonable to ask whether continued incremental progress could have eventually produced the same outcome as in Europe.

However, this line of reasoning overlooks the cumulative and path-dependent nature of progress.

The technologies, skills, and organizations that enabled industrialization in Europe did not emerge in isolation. They were the result of sustained interaction among trade-based cities, export industries, and decentralized political systems within Commercial societies. The inherent nature of Commercial societies created continuous pressure for improvement and allowed innovations to spread, scale, and recombine over time.

In the absence of these conditions, innovation tends to be episodic rather than cumulative.

In the Chinese Empire, technological and commercial advances did occur, sometimes at impressive scale. However, they were not embedded in a system that consistently rewarded and amplified them.

Without widespread trade-based cities, most producers were not exposed to continuous competitive pressure.

Without large export industries, successful innovations did not scale across the economy.

Without decentralization, alternative institutional arrangements could not easily emerge and compete.

This limited the ability of new technologies and organizational forms to accumulate over time. The problem is not that China lacked the capacity to innovate. It is that it lacked the societal environment needed to sustain and compound innovation across generations.

Evidence from Long-Run Trajectory

This conclusion is reinforced by examining China’s trajectory over time.

If the Chinese Empire were moving toward industrialization, we would expect to see clear progress toward the Five Keys over long periods. The comparison between the years 1000, 1500, and 1800 provides a test over 500 to 800 years: more than enough time for structural change to become visible.

But there is little evidence of such movement.

Agricultural output per land unit increased, but not when measured per unit of labor. Commercial activity expanded, particularly during the Song period, but the structure of cities remained dominated by capital and regional capital cities. Decentralization did not emerge; the system remained centralized, except during periods of regional civil war, and in some periods became more so. Export industries grew in absolute terms but did not increase as a sustained share of the economy. Fossil fuel use remained localized and did not spread across sectors.

As a result, the Chinese Empire in 1500 or even 1800 was not significantly closer to achieving the Five Keys to Progress than it had been in 1000.

Over many centuries, China did not converge toward the threshold conditions required for industrialization. It evolved within the Agrarian framework, but did not move beyond it.

This stands in sharp contrast to the trajectory of European Commercial societies. Between roughly 1200 and 1800, regions such as Northern Italy, Flanders, the Dutch Republic, and England showed clear directional change across multiple keys.

Agricultural productivity per unit of labor increased. Trade-based cities expanded as a share of the population. Export industries grew as a percentage of the economy. Political fragmentation sustained competition. England had also begun to advance on fossil fuel use.

In European Commercial societies, the system was moving toward the threshold. In China, it was not.

The implication is that time alone was not sufficient. The Chinese Empire had centuries: more than enough time to make substantial progress if it were structurally predisposed to do so. The absence of such progress suggests that the underlying dynamics of the system were not aligned with industrialization.

What if the Chinese empire collapsed?

A plausible counterargument is that the Chinese Empire’s centralization was the primary barrier to industrialization. If that barrier had been removed, through a collapse of imperial authority, China might have fragmented into competing regional states.

In that scenario, coastal regions, particularly along the southeast, could have evolved into trade-based Commercial societies similar to those in Northern Italy, Flanders, or the Dutch Republic.

This is a serious argument. It aligns with the importance of the Third Key and suggests that China’s failure was contingent rather than structural.

Evaluated using the Five Keys, however, this counterfactual faces significant limitations.

On Key Three, decentralization would clearly represent an improvement. A fragmented China could have produced competing states, increased mobility of merchants and skilled workers, and greater institutional experimentation. Coastal polities might have had strong incentives to expand trade and attract talent.

However, decentralization alone is not sufficient.

On Key One, agricultural productivity per worker would likely remain largely unchanged. Even in a decentralized system, most regions of China would still operate within a labor-intensive agricultural equilibrium. Without a shift in labor productivity, the supply of workers available for non-agricultural activities would remain limited.

On Key Two, some coastal cities, particularly in Fujian and Guangdong, might have evolved into autonomous trade-based cities. Maritime trade could have expanded, and a larger share of the population in those regions might have depended on exchange. However, this transformation would likely have been geographically limited, with the interior remaining dominated by villages and regional capital cities.

On Key Four, export industries could have expanded more rapidly under decentralized competition. Coastal states might have pursued trade more aggressively, increasing the share of the economy tied to external markets. This represents the strongest part of the counterargument.

On Key Five, however, decentralization would not, by itself, produce widespread fossil fuel use. Coal deposits were concentrated in northern China, while the most commercially dynamic regions were often in the southeast. A fragmented system might actually make it more difficult to integrate energy resources across regions.

But the Chinese Empire collapsed repeatedly…

It is also important to point out that Chinese dynasties did, in fact, collapse repeatedly throughout history. Periods of fragmentation and civil war were common. However, these periods were typically followed by re-consolidation under a new dynasty. Political decentralization, when it occurred, was usually temporary and violent.

This pattern is closely tied to geography and security.

China’s core regions are organized around a large, fertile plain connected by two major river systems: the Yellow River and the Yangtze River. These rivers, along with canal systems, create natural corridors for transportation, taxation, and military movement. This geography favors large-scale political integration and makes it easier for a successful regime to extend control over vast territories.

And the horse archers were always lurking

At the same time, the persistent threat from Central Asian steppe powers created strong incentives for political consolidation. Defending against large, mobile cavalry forces armed with bow-and-arrows required the ability to mobilize substantial resources and coordinate large armies. Fragmented states were at a disadvantage relative to unified empires in meeting this threat.

Taken together, these factors made long-term decentralization difficult to sustain. Even if China had fragmented into competing regional states, the structural incentives favored re-centralization into one large empires or at worst two empires centered on each river valley.

This significantly weakens the counterfactual. It is not enough to show that decentralization could have produced more favorable conditions for some of the keys. One must also show that such a system could persist long enough for those conditions to compound over time.

In the Chinese case, that persistence is unlikely.

The most plausible outcome is a cycle of fragmentation followed by re-centralization, rather than a stable system of competing states. This pattern would limit the long-term development of trade-based cities, export industries, and decentralized institutions.

The implication is that decentralization could have improved China’s position on some keys at the margins, particularly in coastal regions. But given the geographic and strategic forces pushing toward re-centralization, it is unlikely to have produced a durable shift toward the full set of conditions required for industrialization.

Conclusion

The question is not whether the Chinese Empire was advanced compared to most other societies in the world. It clearly was.

Across the Song, Ming, and Qing dynasties, China achieved high levels of population, technological sophistication, administrative capacity, and regional commercialization. By the standards of Agrarian civilization, it was one of the most successful societies in history.

The question is whether it could have generated sustained industrial growth on its own.

Evaluated against the Five Keys to Progress, the answer is no.

On Key One, China achieved moderate agricultural productivity per worker, sufficient to support a large population, but not enough to release labor at the scale required for industrialization. On Key Two, it developed large and commercially active cities, but only a small share of the population lived in trade-based cities whose survival depended on competitive exchange. On Key Three, it remained a highly centralized empire, lacking the decentralized competition necessary to sustain cumulative innovation. On Key Four, it produced valuable export goods, but exports remained a small and stable share of the economy rather than a growing engine of transformation. On Key Five, it did not develop widespread fossil fuel use, remaining within the energy constraints of an agrarian system.

This combination is decisive. China did not fail because it lacked intelligence, resources, or early invention. China failed because it did not achieve the necessary preconditions for widespread material progress for the masses (just like virtually every other society before 1830).

Just as important, there is no evidence that it was moving toward those conditions over time. Between 1000 and 1800, a span of centuries long enough to reveal underlying trends, China did not converge toward the Five Keys. It remained within the same Agrarian equilibrium, with only incremental variation.

Industrialization is not the natural endpoint of all advanced societies. Until the British innovated a suite of technologies that applied the awesome energy density of fossil fuels to transportation, manufacturing, communication, agriculture, and the military, societies had to go through the state of being a Commercial society first. There was no shortcut to industrialization. And China was nowhere near being a Commercial society.

That type of society did emerge in parts of Northwest Europe. It did not emerge in the Chinese Empire.

As a result, the technologies, skills, and organizational forms associated with industrialization were very unlikely to develop within China, regardless of how much time passed. The system did not generate the pressures required to produce and scale them.

When China did industrialize in the 20th and 21st centuries, it did so by adopting and adapting systems that had been developed elsewhere, often under significant external pressure.

The implication is clear. Without outside influence, the Chinese Empire was unlikely to industrialize.

Bibliography

Elvin, Mark, The Pattern of the Chinese Past

Huang, Philip C. C., The Peasant Economy and Social Change in North China

Brook, Timothy, The Confusions of Pleasure

Brandt, Loren; Ma, Debin; Rawski, Thomas G, The Cambridge Economic History of China

Li Bozhong, Agricultural Development in Jiangnan, 1620–1850

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