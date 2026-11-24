For decades, researchers have debated whether rising income keeps making people happier or whether the gains eventually fade at high incomes.

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One of the most common arguments against material progress is that greater prosperity eventually stops making people happier. Once people have enough income to meet their basic needs and enjoy a comfortable life, the argument goes, additional income mostly buys:

larger houses,

nicer cars, and

more expensive vacations without making their owners any happier.

This claim matters because it challenges one of the most important benefits of economic growth. If rising incomes greatly improve life when people are poor but accomplish little once societies become wealthy, then continued economic growth in Western societies may be far less valuable than it appears. Some critics of economic growth go even further and argue that wealthy societies should stop pursuing greater material prosperity altogether.

In an earlier article, I examined the broader question of whether material progress leads to greater happiness. The international evidence strongly suggests that it does. People in wealthy nations generally report greater life satisfaction than people in poor nations, while many countries that have experienced rapid economic growth have also experienced substantial increases in happiness.

But that leaves an important question unanswered. Perhaps material progress raises happiness while societies are escaping poverty, but its effects eventually flatten out. Does additional income still make people happier once they are already affluent, or does happiness reach a point where greater material prosperity no longer matters?

If you enjoy this article, you should read my From Poverty to Progress book series.

What We Already Know

My earlier article, “Does Material Progress Lead to Happiness?”, examined the broader relationship between material progress and self-reported happiness. Its main findings were:

People in richer nations generally report being happier than people in poorer nations.

Within nations, people with higher incomes generally report being happier than people with lower incomes.

As nations become richer over time, their average levels of happiness generally increase.

Nations that experienced rapid, transformative economic growth generally experienced substantial increases in self-reported happiness.

The wealthy Western nations in my sample already had extremely high levels of self-reported happiness, usually around 90 percent or more.

Economic growth appears to reduce happiness inequality, with the least-happy portions of society gaining disproportionately.

Political instability and economic recessions can reduce happiness in the short run, but the long-term relationship between material progress and happiness is strongly positive.

If you doubt any of these claims, I encourage you to read the full article.

But my previous article did not really touch on the main topic of this article. The unresolved question is what happens after people become affluent. If wealthy societies already have very high levels of happiness, perhaps further increases in material prosperity produce progressively smaller gains or eventually none at all.

The Easterlin Paradox

The idea that economic growth eventually stops making people happier is largely associated with economist Richard Easterlin (shown above). In his influential 1974 paper, “Does Economic Growth Improve the Human Lot? Some Empirical Evidence”, Easterlin compared the limited happiness surveys then available with measures of income. He found what appeared to be an important contradiction.

Within individual countries, richer people consistently reported being happier than poorer people.

Much weaker evidence that richer countries were happier than poorer countries,

Little evidence that Americans had become happier as their incomes increased substantially over time.

If additional income made individuals happier, why did decades of economic growth not seem to make whole societies happier?

This apparent contradiction became known as the Easterlin Paradox. In its modern form, the paradox holds that income and happiness are positively related at a particular point in time, both among individuals and across countries, but long-term economic growth does not produce a corresponding long-term increase in average happiness. Easterlin continued to defend this interpretation for decades after his original study.

Easterlin believed that social comparison could explain the paradox. People do not judge their income only by what it allows them to buy. They also compare themselves with neighbors, coworkers, friends, and other people around them. A person whose income rises while everyone else’s income remains unchanged may therefore become happier partly because his relative position has improved.

Economic growth is different because everyone’s income can rise together. If your income doubles while the incomes of the people around you also double, your material standard of living improves greatly but your relative position changes very little. Easterlin argued that rising expectations and comparison with increasingly affluent peers could offset much of the happiness gained from higher absolute incomes.

The Easterlin Paradox became an important argument against the value of continued economic growth in wealthy societies. If people quickly adjust to better material conditions and simply compare themselves with increasingly wealthy neighbors, then decades of rising incomes could produce much more consumption without producing much more happiness. The problem was that Easterlin had to reach this sweeping conclusion using the very sparse happiness data available in the 1960s and early 1970s.

Better Data Challenged the Easterlin Paradox

Much better data eventually produced a very different picture from Easterlin’s original findings. In 2008, economists Betsey Stevenson and Justin Wolfers (shown above) published “Economic Growth and Subjective Well-Being: Reassessing the Easterlin Paradox”. Instead of relying on the small number of surveys available to Easterlin in the early 1970s, they examined multiple large datasets covering many countries and decades.

Richer people were happier than poorer people, just as Easterlin had found. But Stevenson and Wolfers also found that people in richer countries were generally happier than people in poorer countries. Even more importantly, countries that experienced economic growth tended to experience rising subjective well-being over time.

The relationship between national income and happiness also looked remarkably similar to the relationship between individual income and happiness. As income increased, happiness increased, with each additional dollar generally having a smaller effect than the previous dollar. Stevenson and Wolfers found no clear income level at which this relationship disappeared, even among wealthy countries.

The Easterlin Paradox therefore appears to have depended heavily on the limited evidence available when it was first proposed. Happiness changes slowly, surveys contain considerable noise, and early researchers had relatively few countries and years with comparable data. A weak long-term trend was therefore difficult to distinguish from random variation.

Stevenson and Wolfers did not show that relative income is irrelevant. People clearly care about how they compare with others. But their evidence suggested that absolute income matters too. When societies become materially richer, their people generally become happier, even when their neighbors are becoming richer at the same time.

The $75,000 Happiness Plateau

A second influential study appeared to show that happiness eventually stops rising with income. In 2010, psychologists and economists Daniel Kahneman and Angus Deaton (shown above) published “High Income Improves Evaluation of Life but Not Emotional Well-Being”. Using more than 450,000 responses to the Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index, they examined how household income related to two different measures of well-being.

Kahneman and Deaton made an important distinction between life evaluation and emotional well-being.

Life evaluation measures how people judge their lives when they step back and think about them as a whole.

Emotional well-being measures how people actually feel during everyday life, including feelings such as happiness, sadness, stress, anger, and enjoyment.

Higher income continued to improve life evaluation throughout the income range they studied. People earning more than $120,000 rated their lives more highly than those earning $90,000 to $120,000, who in turn rated their lives more highly than people earning less. There was no evidence that people stopped believing their lives were getting better as their incomes increased.

Emotional well-being appeared to behave differently. It improved rapidly as household income rose from low levels, but Kahneman and Deaton estimated that the gains in emotional well-being flattened out at around $75,000 per year in 2008 dollars. Beyond that level, additional income appeared to produce little or no further improvement in people’s day-to-day emotional experiences.

The $75,000 figure quickly became one of the most widely repeated findings in happiness research. It was often simplified into the claim that “money doesn’t make you happier above $75,000.”

But that was never what the study actually found. Higher income continued to improve how people evaluated their lives. Only the measures of daily emotional well-being appeared to reach a plateau.

Even that narrower claim was important. If daily happiness really stopped increasing once people reached a comfortable income, then continued material progress might improve people’s choices, security, and assessment of their lives without actually making their everyday experiences more pleasant.

The question was whether the apparent $75,000 plateau reflected a real limit to the benefits of income or a limitation in how happiness was being measured.

Better Measurement Finds Happiness Continuing to Rise

A better way of measuring daily happiness produced a very different result from the $75,000 plateau. In 2021, psychologist Matthew Killingsworth (shown above) published “Experienced Well-Being Rises with Income, Even Above $75,000 per Year”. Instead of asking people to remember how they had felt over some previous period, Killingsworth measured their emotions while they were actually going about their daily lives.

The study collected 1,725,994 real-time reports from 33,391 employed American adults. Participants received prompts on their smartphones at random times during the day and answered a simple question about how they felt at that moment. This approach greatly reduced the problem of asking people to reconstruct their emotional experiences from memory.

Killingsworth found no $75,000 happiness plateau. Both experienced well-being and overall life satisfaction continued to rise as household income increased. More importantly, the relationship between income and experienced well-being was about as strong above $80,000 as it was below $80,000.

The relationship was not linear in dollars, however. Happiness rose approximately with the logarithm of income. That means going from $20,000 to $40,000 was associated with a much larger gain in well-being than going from $120,000 to $140,000. But happiness still continued rising at higher incomes rather than reaching a fixed ceiling.

Killingsworth’s findings directly challenged the most famous interpretation of the Kahneman and Deaton study. Higher income was not merely making affluent people think their lives were better while leaving their actual daily emotions unchanged. In this much larger set of real-time emotional measurements, people with higher incomes generally both evaluated their lives more positively and felt better during everyday life.

Kahneman and Killingsworth Resolve Their Disagreement

The apparent conflict between Kahneman and Killingsworth turned out to conceal an important difference between people. In 2023, Killingsworth, Daniel Kahneman, and Barbara Mellers published “Income and Emotional Well-Being: A Conflict Resolved”. The study was an adversarial collaboration in which Kahneman and Killingsworth jointly reexamined the evidence, with Mellers serving as a neutral facilitator.

The researchers found that both earlier studies had captured part of the truth. Among the least-happy roughly 15 to 20 percent of people, emotional well-being rose strongly with income at lower income levels but largely flattened above about $100,000. For this relatively unhappy minority, additional income beyond that level produced little further improvement in day-to-day emotional well-being.

The pattern was very different for the remaining roughly 80 percent of people. Their happiness continued to rise as income increased above $100,000. Among people near the middle of the happiness distribution, the increase continued at about the same rate. Among the happiest people, the relationship actually became stronger at higher incomes.

Averaging everyone together had hidden these differences. Killingsworth’s 2021 study correctly found that average happiness continued to rise with income, but it missed the plateau among the unhappiest minority. Kahneman and Deaton’s earlier study detected something real about that unhappy group, but their measurement method made the result appear to apply much more broadly than it actually did.

The revised result is therefore much more interesting than either of the earlier conclusions. There does not appear to be a general income level beyond which additional prosperity stops making people happier. Instead,

happiness continues to rise with income for roughly four out of five people,

while a relatively unhappy 20% reaches a point where additional income seems to do very little.

Diminishing Returns Are Not the Same as No Returns

I think that much of the confusion in this debate comes from treating diminishing returns as if they meant no returns. The happiness gained from additional income clearly becomes smaller as people become richer. But that is very different from saying that additional income eventually stops improving happiness altogether.

An extra $20,000 means far more to someone earning $20,000 than to someone earning $200,000. At lower incomes, additional money can improve housing, food, transportation, health care, security, and the ability to handle unexpected expenses. At higher incomes, most basic material needs have already been met, so the same dollar increase naturally produces a smaller improvement.

This is why happiness tends to rise with the logarithm of income rather than with income itself. What matters more is the percentage increase in income than the absolute number of dollars. Doubling income from $25,000 to $50,000 is therefore much more comparable to doubling it from $100,000 to $200,000 than it is to simply adding $25,000 at both income levels.

A logarithmic relationship still means that happiness keeps rising. The gains become progressively harder to obtain because ever-larger dollar increases are required to produce the same proportional increase in income. But there is no necessary point at which the gains disappear.

This distinction matters for how we think about material progress. Economic growth in an already wealthy society is unlikely to transform people’s lives as dramatically as the transition from poverty to affluence. But smaller gains are still gains. The evidence does not support turning the reasonable claim that prosperity has diminishing benefits into the much stronger claim that additional prosperity eventually has no benefit at all.

Why Does the Least-Happy 20% Behave Differently?

The 2023 study identifies the least-happy minority as an important exception, but it does not explain why they behave differently. Among roughly 15 to 20 percent of people, emotional well-being rises with income at lower levels but eventually stops improving much. That suggests that something other than material living standards is placing a stronger limit on their happiness.

Some forms of unhappiness are relatively easy for higher income to reduce. More money can ease financial stress, improve housing, increase leisure, make transportation easier, provide better access to health care, and give people more control over their time. These benefits should matter especially at low and middle incomes.

Other sources of unhappiness are much less responsive to material prosperity. Chronic illness, depression, severe anxiety, addiction, loneliness, dysfunctional relationships, and persistent personality traits may continue even after material problems have largely been solved. If those factors are unusually common among the least-happy group, then additional income would naturally produce smaller gains.

Prosperity Still Matters

The strongest modern evidence does NOT support the claim that happiness generally stops rising once people reach a comfortable income. Greater income produces especially large gains when people are poor, but happiness continues to rise well into affluent income levels for most people.

That does not mean economic growth has equal value at every income level. Moving from poverty to middle-class prosperity transforms far more of daily life than moving from affluence to greater affluence. But diminishing returns are still returns, and the evidence gives us little reason to believe that continued material progress becomes irrelevant once a society is wealthy.

The important exception is the least-happy minority. For them, additional income appears eventually to do very little. That suggests a different question from the one economists have usually asked. Instead of asking why prosperity fails to increase happiness, we should ask why some forms of unhappiness remain even after material problems have largely been solved.

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If you enjoyed this article, you should read my From Poverty to Progress book series.