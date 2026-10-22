Map of countries by GDP (PPP) per capita in 2024; Source

Critics say GDP per capita misses what matters. Yet 21 development indicators and five complex indices tell a surprisingly similar story.

If you’re following me but don’t yet receive these essays by email, you’re missing most of them. Substack doesn’t email articles to followers, only to subscribers. You can get every new essay free in your inbox by subscribing 👉:

Subscribe FREE!

What do life expectancy, infant mortality, education, sanitation, and access to modern technology have in common? Surprisingly, all are closely related to a single economic statistic: real GDP per capita. In fact, this one statistic can tell us an enormous amount about how well people actually live.

Yet GDP per capita is frequently criticized as a measure of economic development. Critics argue that it overlooks many important dimensions of people’s lives, including health, education, nutrition, sanitation, and access to modern technology. Researchers have even developed elaborate alternative indices combining dozens or hundreds of different statistics to provide a more comprehensive picture of development.

At first glance, this sounds reasonable. After all, economic production is not the same thing as human well-being. A country could produce more goods and services without necessarily improving every aspect of its citizens’ lives. And many critics claim that it does not take into account inequality, so it does not really measure the standard of living of the poorest citizens

But there is a serious problem with this criticism. When we actually compare real GDP per capita with other measures of material living standards across countries, we find surprisingly strong relationships. Countries with higher GDP per capita tend to have longer life expectancy, lower infant mortality, better nutrition, more education, better sanitation, and greater access to modern technologies.

Even more interesting, elaborate indices that combine dozens or even hundreds of different statistics often produce results remarkably similar to GDP per capita.

This raises an important question. If all these different measures tell us much the same story, why do we need such complicated alternative metrics?

I believe that real GDP per capita, adjusted for purchasing power, is the best single measure of material progress that we have. And inequality does not undermine its utility. That does not mean real GDP per capita is perfect. Nor does it mean that economic growth automatically improves every aspect of human life.

The standard criticisms of GDP per capita are greatly exaggerated. As we will see, its ability to approximate a wide range of material living conditions is far better than many critics recognize.

If you enjoy this article, you should read my From Poverty to Progress book series.

Defining Material Progress

Before we go on to evaluate metrics that measuring material progress, I want to first define it. I believe that the most useful definition of progress is “the sustained improvement in the material standard of living of a large group of people over a long period of time.” In particular, I focus on changes to the standard of living that are rapid enough and sustained enough that one person could notice positive changes within their lifetime.

You can read more about my definition in my Manifesto for the Progress-based Perspective.

What Material Progress Is Not About

Just so we avoid confusion or obfuscation, I want to make sure that everyone understands what my concept of material progress is not about:

A lack of bad events

A lack of problems

What happened today, this week, this month, or this year (one needs to focus on decades and centuries)

The United States and Western Europe (it is about the entire world)

The future (it is about the present and the past)

Every single nation, sub-national group, and individual enjoying the benefits of progress (there are always exceptions)

The natural environment (it is about humans)

Equality or Inequality

Utopia

Consumerism

Happiness (although I have given strong evidence that progress does lead to greater happiness)

How Do We Measure Material Progress

Now we are getting to heart of this article. We have a basic concept, but in order to implement policies in the real world that increase it, we need to be able to measure the concept. The principle argument of this article is that real GDP per capita is by far the most useful metric to measure material progress.

To be clear, I do not claim that everyone agrees with that. Quite to the contrary. Using that metric is very controversial. But disagreement over the best way to measure a concept is not evidence that the concept does not exist.

Let me give you an analogy.

The Health Analogy

I think that we all would agree that the concept of “health” is real and important. Virtually everyone would rather be healthy, than unhealthy. Few people would argue that “health” is not an objective property of an individual human.

So given that, how do we measure whether a person is healthy? It turns out that there is no single statistic that can tell us everything we need to know about a person’s health.

Doctors use many different measures to evaluate health. They measure blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol levels, body weight, cardiovascular fitness, and many other indicators. They also examine the incidence of diseases, physical disabilities, and other medical conditions.

Each of these statistics measures something different. A person can have normal blood pressure but suffer from diabetes. Another person can have excellent cardiovascular fitness but develop cancer. No single statistic can capture every aspect of human health.

Does that mean that health is a subjective concept that cannot be objectively measured? Of course not.

Health is a real phenomenon, even though it has many different dimensions. We can objectively measure those dimensions and use the results to determine whether a person is generally healthy or unhealthy. We can also measure whether a person’s health is improving or deteriorating over time.

The fact that different measures capture different aspects of health does not mean that every measure is equally useful. Some statistics tell us a great deal about a person’s overall health, while others tell us relatively little. Some are useful for evaluating general health, while others are primarily useful for diagnosing specific medical problems.

The same principle applies to material progress.

Material living standards have many different dimensions. Income, nutrition, housing, sanitation, education, healthcare, and access to modern technologies all tell us something about the material conditions in which people live. Each can be measured objectively, but none captures everything.

Just as with human health, the existence of multiple dimensions does not mean that material progress is subjective or impossible to measure. Nor does it mean that we need to combine every conceivable indicator into one elaborate statistical index.

What we need is a metric that provides a reasonably accurate picture of the broader phenomenon. It is also important that the metric is widely available through public sources, so we can apply the metric to many nations and time periods. We can then use additional statistics to better understand specific dimensions, identify exceptions, and investigate particular problems.

The important question is not whether a single statistic can measure every aspect of material progress perfectly. No statistic can do that. The question is whether one statistic can capture enough of the broader pattern to serve as a reliable measure of material progress.

GDP Per Capita: A Simple Measure of Material Progress

GDP (Gross Domestic Product) measures the total value of goods and services produced within a country during a given period. Dividing GDP by the country’s population gives us GDP per capita, a measure of average economic production per person. It is one of the most widely used statistics for comparing economic development across countries.

To make these comparisons more meaningful, economists make two important adjustments. First,

Economists adjust for inflation, allowing us to compare economic production over time without confusing rising prices with actual growth. Economists adjust for differences in purchasing power between countries, since the same amount of money can purchase different quantities of goods and services in different countries. This second adjustment is called Purchasing Power Parity (PPP). The result is real GDP per capita (PPP), which is a metric I will use throughout this article.

One of the greatest advantages of this metric is its widespread availability. Organizations such as the World Bank and International Monetary Fund publish GDP statistics for virtually every country. Historical estimates, such as the Maddison Project, allow us to examine economic development over decades and even centuries.

By contrast, many alternative measures of development are available for:

fewer countries,

cover much shorter periods, or

have substantial gaps in their data.

Of course, GDP per capita measures economic production, not every dimension of material living standards. It does not directly measure life expectancy, nutrition, sanitation, education, or access to modern technologies. But the important question is not whether GDP measures these outcomes directly. It is how accurately GDP per capita reflects broader material living standards, and whether more complicated alternatives actually provide a better overall measure.

Individual Indicators of Material Progress

Real GDP per capita is far from the only statistic available to measure material progress. Over the last several decades, researchers and international organizations have developed an enormous number of indicators measuring different aspects of how people live.

Organizations such as the World Bank, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), World Health Organization (WHO), and UNESCO collect and publish vast amounts of data about the living conditions of people around the world. These datasets allow us to compare countries across many different dimensions of material development.

For this article, I assembled 23 individual indicators to compare with real GDP per capita. Most directly measure some aspect of material living standards, while a few examine related issues that critics argue GDP per capita fails to capture.

The indicators fall into six broad categories:

Economic living standards : Extreme poverty: The percentage of people living below the international poverty threshold of $3 per day, $4.20/day, and $8.30/day. Household consumption per capita: The average value of goods and services consumed per person. Agricultural output per worker: The average economic value produced by each agricultural worker.

Health and nutrition : Life expectancy: The average number of years a newborn can expect to live under current mortality conditions. Infant mortality: The number of children dying before their first birthday per 1,000 live births. Child stunting: The percentage of young children whose physical growth is impaired by inadequate nutrition, disease, and other adverse conditions. Universal healthcare coverage index: A measure of population coverage of essential healthcare services. Tuberculosis incidence: The number of new and recurring cases of tuberculosis per 100,000 people annually. Air-pollution-attributable mortality: The rate of deaths attributed to exposure to air pollution.

Education : Mean years of schooling: The average number of years of education completed by adults.

Basic infrastructure and housing : Access to safe drinking water: The percentage of the population using safely managed drinking water services. Access to safe sanitation: The percentage of the population using safely managed sanitation services. Access to electricity: The percentage of the population with access to electricity. Access to clean cooking fuels: The percentage of the population with access to clean fuels and technologies for cooking. Urban population living in slums: The percentage of urban residents living in housing that lacks one or more basic requirements, such as adequate sanitation, safe drinking water, sufficient living space, or durable construction.

Modern communications : Internet usage: The percentage of the population using the internet. Mobile phone subscriptions: The number of mobile cellular subscriptions per 100 people.

Other social and economic conditions : Income inequality (Gini coefficient): A measure of how unequally income is distributed within a country. Unemployment rate: The percentage of the labor force that is unemployed and seeking work. Homicide rate: The number of intentional homicides per 100,000 people annually. Fine-particulate air pollution exposure: The average population exposure to airborne particles with a diameter of 2.5 micrometers or less (PM2.5).



These indicators cover a remarkably wide range of human living conditions. Some measure the economic resources available to people, while others measure actual outcomes such as survival, education, nutrition, infrastructure, and access to modern technology.

Importantly, many of these indicators measure the conditions of broad populations rather than just wealthy households. Poverty rates, child mortality, access to sanitation, electricity, and other basic services tell us whether the benefits of development extend to large portions of society. These statistics are particularly useful for evaluating the criticism that GDP per capita ignores the living conditions of ordinary citizens.

Of course, each statistic has limitations of its own. Life expectancy tells us little about education, while access to electricity tells us little about nutrition. Nor should we expect GDP per capita to predict every social or environmental outcome equally well. That is one reason I included measures such as income inequality, homicide, and pollution exposure.

Together, these indicators give us an opportunity to test how closely GDP per capita corresponds to many different aspects of material living standards, as well as where its usefulness begins to break down.

Composite Indices of Material Progress

While individual indicators measure specific aspects of material living standards, many researchers believe that a more comprehensive measure of economic development requires combining multiple metrics into a single index. Over the last several decades, international organizations and research institutions have developed numerous composite indices that attempt to capture different dimensions of development, prosperity, and poverty.

The basic idea is straightforward. Rather than relying on GDP per capita or any other single statistic, researchers select multiple indicators, transform them into comparable scores, assign weights, and combine them into an overall index. The result is a single number that can be used to compare countries.

For this article, I selected five prominent composite indices:

Human Development Index (HDI) Published by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Combines three dimensions of human development: health (life expectancy), education (mean and expected years of schooling), and standard of living (Gross National Income per capita, adjusted for purchasing power). The three dimensions are combined using a geometric mean to produce a score between 0 and 1, with higher values indicating greater development.

Social Progress Index (SPI) Developed by the Social Progress Imperative. Combines numerous indicators organized into three broad dimensions: Basic Human Needs, Foundations of Wellbeing, and Opportunity. Covers such topics as nutrition, water, sanitation, education, health, environmental quality, personal rights, and freedom. Deliberately excludes economic indicators such as GDP and income, making it particularly useful for testing whether material and social outcomes are closely related to economic development.

Legatum Prosperity Index (LPI) Developed by the Legatum Institute, known as the Prosperity Institute. Combines a large number of indicators organized into 12 pillars covering economic conditions, health, education, living conditions, governance, personal freedom, safety, and other dimensions. Takes a particularly broad approach to prosperity by including institutional and social conditions alongside economic and material outcomes. Higher scores indicate greater prosperity.

Global Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) Developed by the United Nations Development Programme and the Oxford Poverty and Human Development Initiative. Measures poverty using ten indicators organized into three dimensions: health, education, and living standards. Identifies households experiencing multiple forms of deprivation, including inadequate nutrition, poor sanitation, lack of electricity, and insufficient schooling. Combines the percentage of people who are multidimensionally poor with the average intensity of their deprivation. Higher values indicate greater poverty.

World Bank Multidimensional Poverty Measure (MPM) Developed by the World Bank to supplement traditional monetary measures of poverty. Combines monetary poverty with indicators of education and access to basic infrastructure, including drinking water, sanitation, and electricity. Measures the percentage of people experiencing overlapping deprivations across these dimensions. Higher values indicate greater multidimensional poverty.



To be clear, these are not the only international development indices, but they are the most respected and widely used. To keep this article manageable, I focused on these five only.

These five indices differ considerably in both their objectives and construction. The Human Development Index directly includes a measure of income, while the Social Progress Index deliberately excludes economic indicators. The Legatum Prosperity Index incorporates a much broader set of social and institutional conditions, some of which fall outside my definition of material progress.

These indices also vary in their geographical and historical coverage. Some include most countries in the world, while others cover substantially fewer. Most have relatively short historical records compared with GDP per capita, limiting their usefulness for studying long-term material progress.

All five indices contain useful information. They measure many aspects of development that GDP per capita does not measure directly, and they offer alternative ways to compare countries. But their greater complexity does not automatically make them better measures of material progress.

The important question is whether combining all these different statistics produces a substantially different picture of material progress than the simpler metric of real GDP per capita.

The Statistical Evidence

Now we get to the most important part of this article. How closely does real GDP per capita actually correspond to all these different measures of material living standards? If GDP per capita is a poor measure of material progress, we should expect many of these other indicators to produce substantially different results.

To answer this question, I compared real GDP per capita (adjusted for purchasing power) with the 23 individual indicators and five composite indices described above. I used country-level data from international organizations, primarily the World Bank and other major development databases.

I asked ChatGPT to calculate the Pearson correlation coefficient between each indicator and the natural logarithm of real GDP per capita. Using the logarithm is important because improvements in material living standards often become smaller as countries grow wealthier. For example, an increase in income from $2,000 to $4,000 per person is likely to be associated with a much larger improvement in life expectancy than an increase from $50,000 to $52,000.

For readers unfamiliar with statistics, a correlation measures how closely two variables are associated. A correlation of +1.0 indicates a perfect positive relationship, while −1.0 indicates a perfect negative relationship. A correlation near zero means that there is little linear relationship between the variables.

Negative correlations are not necessarily bad. For indicators such as infant mortality, poverty, and child stunting, we would expect negative correlations because these problems tend to become less common as societies grow wealthier.

Individual Indicators vs GDP per capita

The following tables present calculations made by ChatGPT for all 23 individual indicators. As you can see, the majority have very strong correlations with GDP per capita.

Three have moderate correlations:

And then a few have correlations that are low enough to mean that they are not really related at all:

One thing clearly emerges from these tables: The vast majority of these metrics are highly correlated with GDP per capita And the one that are not, are not really closely related to concept of material progress, such as:

homicide rate,

pollution,

inequality, and

unemployment rate (although I admit that this one is more debatable).

For those of you that are more visually oriented, here is a nice graphic that captures how closely correlated individual metrics are with GDP per capita. Notice a pattern?:

Composite Indices

What happens when we compare GDP per capita with the five elaborate composite indices? These are especially interesting because they combine numerous individual statistics into broader measures of development, prosperity, or poverty.

The table clearly shows how closely correlated GDP per Capita is with all these leading development indices. The highest is 0.96 and the lowest is -0.79. And if you look at the R-squared column, you can see that log GDP per Capita by itself explains 91.6% of the variation in the HDI composite. That is an extraordinarily strong relationship, although it is partly explained by the fact that the HDI includes an income measure in its construction.

More revealing is the Social Progress Index, which deliberately excludes economic indicators. Despite using numerous indicators of social outcomes rather than economic production, it has a correlation of +0.89 with log GDP per capita. Even indices designed to measure considerably more than economic production show remarkably strong statistical relationships with GDP per capita. The Legatum Prosperity Index, which incorporates an even broader collection of economic, social, and institutional indicators, has a correlation of +0.87.

This does not mean that these indices are identical to GDP per capita. There are countries that perform better or worse than their income levels would predict. Nor does it mean that the variables included in these indices are unimportant. But it does suggest that the additional complexity often produces a picture of international development remarkably similar to the simpler economic statistic.

The Correlations Show That Material Progress Is Real

The most important finding from this statistical analysis is not that GDP per capita is highly correlated with any one indicator of material living standards. It is that so many different indicators, measuring very different aspects of people’s lives, are strongly correlated with the same economic statistic.

Think about what we are measuring.

Life expectancy measures how long people live.

Infant mortality measures whether children survive their first year.

Access to sanitation measures whether people have basic facilities for safely disposing of human waste.

Internet usage measures access to a technology that did not even exist for most people a few decades ago.

These statistics are collected by different organizations, using different methods, to measure very different things. Yet they repeatedly reveal much the same pattern. Countries with higher real GDP per capita generally have better outcomes across most of these dimensions.

This tells us something important. Material progress is not just an intellectual construct invented by economists or historians. Material progress is a real phenomenon that manifests itself in many different aspects of people’s lives. These improvements are sufficiently interconnected that we can identify a broader pattern of material development across countries.

Remember the health analogy. We do not need every measure of human health to be perfectly correlated to recognize that health is a real phenomenon. Likewise, we do not need every measure of material living standards to move together perfectly to conclude that material progress is real and objectively measurable.

Of course, these correlations do not prove that every country or individual benefits equally, nor do cross-country comparisons alone establish that progress has occurred over time. But they demonstrate that material living standards have a common, measurable pattern across societies.

The implications are important. Material progress is not merely a matter of opinion, ideology, or personal preference. It is a real phenomenon that we can measure objectively, and real GDP per capita turns out to be an exceptionally useful metric for doing so.

What About Inequality?

One of the most common criticisms of GDP per capita is that it measures an average, not how income is distributed throughout society. A country could experience substantial economic growth while most of the benefits go to a small group of wealthy citizens. In such a case, GDP per capita would increase even though the material standard of living of most people might barely improve.

This is certainly possible. But there is something important about many of the alternative measures of material progress that critics frequently overlook. By their very definition, these measures already account for how widely a particular benefit or deprivation is distributed throughout the population.

Just look at how these metrics are actually defined:

Extreme poverty rate: The percentage of the total population living below the international poverty threshold of $3 per day.

Infant mortality rate: The number of children who die before their first birthday per 1,000 live births.

Literacy rate: The percentage of the adult population that can read and write.

Access to electricity: The percentage of the total population with access to electricity.

Access to safe drinking water: The percentage of the total population using safely managed drinking water services.

Access to safe sanitation: The percentage of the total population using safely managed sanitation services.

Child stunting rate: The percentage of children under five whose physical growth has been impaired by inadequate nutrition, disease, and other adverse conditions.

These metrics do not measure the total amount of electricity, sanitation, education, or healthcare that a country produces. They measure how widely particular benefits or deprivations are experienced across the population.

This distinction is critical. Imagine a country in which a small wealthy elite enjoys enormous material prosperity while everyone else lives in poverty. Such a country might have a relatively high GDP per capita, but it could not have:

95% of its population enjoying access to electricity,

98% using safe drinking water, and

99% of adults being literate unless those benefits extended far beyond the wealthy.

In other words, wealthy citizens cannot monopolize improvements in these population-wide statistics. A country cannot dramatically increase the percentage of its population with access to sanitation or reduce the percentage living in extreme poverty merely by making a small group of wealthy people richer. Large portions of the population must actually experience improvements for these measures to change substantially.

This is particularly important given my definition of material progress as the sustained improvement in the material standard of living of a large group of people over a long period of time. We do not need to demonstrate that everyone benefits equally. We need to establish that material improvements extend to large portions of society. These population-wide indicators provide precisely that kind of evidence.

So, yes, inequality still exists in nations as their development metrics improve, but no, that tells us nothing about the actual lives that people lead. The development metrics, including GDP per Capita, matter far more than the levels of inequality.

Which Way Is The Causality?

As I am sure that you have heard a million times, correlation is not causation. Showing that real GDP per capita is strongly correlated with a wide variety of measures of material living standards does not prove that real GDP per capita is the cause. So that leaves us with a question:

Does higher GDP per capita cause better performance on development metrics, or

Does better performance on development metrics cause higher GDP per capita?

To establish the flow of causality we need to go beyond statistics and use theory and a dash of common sense. I believe that the evidence strongly supports the argument that higher GDP per capita causes better performance on development metrics. The reason is straightforward. A society that produces more goods and services has more resources available to improve people’s lives.

Greater economic production can improve material living standards in many ways:

Greater purchasing power: As economic productivity increases, households can potentially afford more and better food, housing, healthcare, education, transportation, and consumer goods. They can also purchase goods and services that were previously beyond their reach.

Greater business productivity: Businesses can invest in better equipment, more advanced technologies, and more productive methods of organizing work. These investments allow them to produce larger quantities of goods and services, often at lower real prices.

Greater government resources: A larger economy generally generates more tax revenue without requiring higher tax rates. Governments can use these additional resources to expand infrastructure, education, healthcare, sanitation, and other public services.

Greater access to technology: As businesses expand production and adopt new technologies, those technologies often become cheaper and more widely available. Products that were once expensive luxuries can become affordable necessities available to much of the population.

Better infrastructure: Economic growth makes it easier for societies to build and maintain electricity grids, drinking water systems, sewers, roads, ports, hospitals, and schools. These investments improve living standards directly while also supporting additional economic activity.

Greater specialization: More productive economies can support a wider range of specialized occupations, businesses, and organizations. This allows societies to deliver increasingly sophisticated goods and services that would be difficult or impossible to provide in poorer economies.

Notice that these mechanisms can improve many different aspects of material living standards simultaneously. Greater economic production does not just increase the amount of consumer goods available. It expands the resources and productive capabilities that households, businesses, and governments can use to solve a wide variety of problems.

But what about causation in the opposite direction? Couldn’t better health, education, and infrastructure cause economic growth rather than result from it?

Of course they can. Healthier workers are often more productive. Better education can increase workers’ skills and capabilities. Improved infrastructure reduces transportation costs and makes businesses more productive. These improvements can stimulate additional economic growth, which in turn makes further improvements possible.

In fact, I believe that these positive feedback loops are an important part of how material progress works. Improvements in one area can reinforce improvements in others, creating a process of sustained economic development.

But reverse causation alone cannot adequately explain why so many different measures of material living standards are strongly associated with GDP per capita. Better health does not directly explain why more households have electricity or internet access. Greater educational attainment does not, by itself, explain improved sanitation, better housing, and greater availability of consumer goods.

By contrast, increased economic production provides a common explanation for improvements across all these different dimensions. Increased economic production, as measured by real GDP per capita:

makes more resources available,

lowers the real cost of many goods and services, and

enables societies to support increasingly sophisticated technologies and organizations.

Why GDP Per Capita Is Such a Useful Metric

Why does one simple economic statistic do such a good job of measuring so many different aspects of material progress? I believe the answer lies in the fact that GDP per capita measures economic production across an entire economy, rather than focusing on any particular good, service, or outcome.

This is important because material progress is not simply about producing more of the same things. As societies become more productive, they also develop new technologies, new industries, and new ways of organizing economic activity. Many of the goods and services that we take for granted today did not even exist a century ago. And many of the things that consumed enormous resources in the past can now be produced at a fraction of their previous cost.

This creates a serious problem for individual indicators of material progress. Each measures only one aspect of living standards. Life expectancy tells us little about transportation, while access to sanitation tells us little about the availability of modern communications. Even a composite index containing dozens of indicators cannot capture every dimension of material progress, particularly when the nature of that progress keeps changing.

GDP per capita has an important advantage. Rather than selecting particular outcomes that we believe represent material progress, it measures the value of goods and services produced throughout the economy. It can therefore reflect changes in economic activity across an enormous range of industries, technologies, and services without requiring researchers to constantly redefine what constitutes progress.

This also makes GDP per capita particularly useful for studying long-term historical changes. We cannot measure internet access in 1900 or automobile ownership in 1800, but we can use historical estimates of GDP per capita to compare the productive capabilities of societies across very different periods. These historical estimates are less reliable than modern statistics, but they provide a perspective that most alternative indicators cannot match.

GDP per capita certainly does not tell us everything about how people live. But its broad coverage of economic activity, adaptability to technological change, and availability across countries and historical periods make it an exceptionally useful single metric for measuring material progress.

The Hidden Subjectivity of Complex Indices

One of the main arguments for using complex indices instead of GDP per capita is that they provide a more comprehensive and accurate measure of development. By combining dozens or even hundreds of different statistics, researchers hope to capture aspects of people’s lives that GDP per capita supposedly overlooks.

But there is a fundamental problem with this approach. The more indicators researchers combine into a single index, the more subjective decisions they must make about what to measure and how to measure it.

Consider the choices involved in constructing a composite index:

Which indicators should be included? Should we measure life expectancy, education, nutrition, housing, sanitation, internet access, or all of them? What about personal freedom, democracy, environmental quality, and income inequality?

Which indicators should be excluded? Every index must leave something out. Deciding which dimensions of human life are important enough to include inevitably involves judgments about what constitutes a good society.

How should the indicators be measured? Researchers must decide how to define each characteristic, establish minimum and maximum values, and convert different measurements into comparable scores.

How much weight should each indicator receive? Should life expectancy count as much as education? Should sanitation count as much as political freedom? Should access to electricity count more or less than access to the internet?

How should different outcomes be combined? Should excellent performance in one dimension compensate for poor performance in another? Different mathematical methods can produce different results even when they use exactly the same underlying data.

These are not trivial technical questions. They can significantly affect how countries are ranked and how we interpret their level of development. Yet there is no objectively correct answer to many of them.

Take the Human Development Index as an example. It combines three dimensions: health, education, and income. Each dimension receives equal weight in the index’s calculation.

But why should those three dimensions receive equal importance?

Why not give health twice the weight of education, or income half the weight of health?

The Social Progress Index takes a different approach by deliberately excluding economic indicators while including personal rights, environmental quality, and other social outcomes. The Legatum Prosperity Index goes even further by including government effectiveness, personal freedom, safety, and other institutional characteristics.

These are all potentially important aspects of society. But including them in an index requires researchers to make judgments about what constitutes progress. In several cases, those judgments extend well beyond my definition of material progress.

The problem is not that researchers are being dishonest or deliberately manipulating the results. Most are trying to create useful measures of development. The problem is that the construction of complex indices inevitably incorporates assumptions and value judgments that are not always obvious to people using them.

GDP per capita has a major advantage in this respect. It measures a much more narrowly defined quantity: the economic value of goods and services produced per person. Its calculation follows internationally established national accounting standards, rather than requiring researchers to decide how much weight to assign to health, education, housing, or personal freedom.

Of course, GDP itself is not free from measurement problems or methodological choices. Economists must decide how to estimate the value of certain services, account for changes in prices, and handle economic activities that do not occur in formal markets. But these decisions are primarily about how to measure economic production, not about how to assign relative importance to different dimensions of human well-being.

This distinction matters. Adding more indicators does not automatically produce a more objective measure of material progress. It typically introduces more subjective assumptions into an increasingly complicated calculation.

A complex index may appear more sophisticated than GDP per capita, but sophistication is not the same thing as accuracy. If a simpler statistic already provides a reliable measure of the broader phenomenon, adding dozens of indicators and subjective weights may provide far less additional information than its complexity suggests.

When GDP Per Capita Is Not Enough

One of the most useful things about complex indices of economic development is that they can identify countries that perform substantially better or worse than their GDP per capita would suggest. These exceptions can reveal important differences in how successfully countries translate economic production into improvements in material living standards.

Some countries achieve unusually high levels of development relative to their economic resources:

Costa Rica : Despite having a much lower GDP per capita than the United States, Costa Rica has a longer life expectancy. It also outperforms wealthier Panama on the Social Progress Index.

Sri Lanka: In 2023, Sri Lanka ranked 89th on the Human Development Index, compared with 133rd for Equatorial Guinea, even though both countries had almost identical per capita national incomes of approximately $12,600 (PPP).

Other countries perform considerably worse than their economic resources would suggest:

Equatorial Guinea : Despite substantial oil production, the country has relatively poor health and education outcomes. Its life expectancy was just 63.7 years in 2023, compared with 77.5 years in Sri Lanka.

Guyana: Rapid growth in oil production has generated an enormous increase in economic output. Yet in 2023, Guyana ranked 89th on the Human Development Index, a full 54 places below its ranking based on national income per capita.

These exceptions are important because they can help us identify countries that deserve further investigation. Why do some countries achieve unusually good development outcomes with limited economic resources, while others achieve disappointing outcomes despite considerable wealth?

But we should not confuse outliers with the general rule. The strong correlations between GDP per capita and composite indices demonstrate that most countries follow a broadly similar pattern of material development. The outliers are interesting precisely because they differ from that pattern.

Complex indices are therefore particularly useful for identifying unusual successes and failures. They can help us understand where GDP per capita does not adequately reflect material living conditions, without undermining its usefulness as our best single metric for measuring overall material progress.

Conclusion

Material progress is not an abstract ideal or a subjective judgment about how society ought to be. Material progress is a real phenomenon that has transformed the material standard of living of billions of people. And, as we have seen, it is something that we can objectively measure.

Just as we do not need a perfect measure of human health to determine whether someone is healthy, we do not need a perfect measure of material progress to determine whether a society is becoming more prosperous. The important question is whether a metric accurately captures the broader phenomenon.

The statistical evidence strongly suggests that real GDP per capita is the most useful means to measure material progress. Real GDP per capita is closely associated with a remarkably wide range of material living conditions, including measures that directly reflect the experiences of ordinary people. Even elaborate indices combining dozens or hundreds of statistics often produce remarkably similar results.

Real GDP per capita is:

relatively simple,

internationally comparable

widely available for nations across the globe

widely available across long time periods (and estimates from the Maddison Project go back centuries), and

(most importantly) strongly associated with the material conditions in which people actually live.

Of course, GDP per capita has limitations. It cannot tell us everything about a society, and alternative indicators can reveal important exceptions. But demanding that one statistic measure every aspect of human life sets an impossible standard that no metric could meet.

We should continue to use other statistics to understand specific problems and identify areas where countries are performing unusually well or poorly. But we should not confuse the complexity of a measurement with its usefulness.

If we want to understand how humanity escaped from poverty, which societies have achieved the greatest material progress, and which policies can help keep that progress going, we need a reliable way to measure it. Real GDP per capita gives us that measurement.

If you’ve been enjoying these essays but only follow me here, you’re not getting them by email. Followers see Notes; subscribers receive every new piece on the history and future of progress.

Subscribe free here 👉:

Subscribe FREE!

See also my other articles on:

If you enjoyed this article, you should read my From Poverty to Progress book series.