Genes and geography shape inequality. Material progress comes from leveraging existing advantages, not pursuing the unattainable goal of Equality.

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Inequality is one of the most persistent features of human society. Ever since the invention of agriculture roughly 10,000 years ago, rampant inequality has been the human condition. Yet much of our political debate assumes that inequality is primarily something created by social institutions, discrimination, economic systems, oppression, or government policy.

I think this gets the problem backwards. Inequality begins with material reality.

Individuals are biologically unequal. Humans are biological organisms that evolved through natural selection and sexual selection. Individual humans have different genetics, and those genetic advantages affect intelligence, conscientiousness, physical and mental abilities, health, preferences, and many other characteristics that influence their outcomes in life.

Geography is unequal as well. Humans need to consume energy in the form of food from the natural environment, and geography seriously constrains the types of food that can be produced in each region. Those geographical constraints forced human societies to evolve in very different directions. We can categorize those different types of societies into Society Types.

These two forms of inequality help explain both inequality within societies and the enormous inequality between societies. They also help explain why some societies have been much more successful than others at creating material progress.

In this article, I want to bring together arguments that I have made separately in a number of previous articles. My argument can be summarized in six bold claims:

Inequality within societies is largely, but not exclusively, determined by the genetic characteristics of the individual. Inequality between societies is largely, but not exclusively, determined by geographic constraints that lead to different types of societies evolving. The primary determinant of the material standard of living of a person is the per capita GDP of the nation that they live within. The way society increases the material standard of living of its people is to: Leverage existing genetic inequalities by putting those with the greatest ability to contribute to society in positions where they can best do so. Adopt technologies that leverage existing geographical advantages over other societies. The Quest for Equality, a dominant goal of Left-of-Center ideologies, fails to achieve its stated goal and tends to undermine material progress. Society should focus on the attainable goals of promoting long-term economic growth and Upward Mobility for individuals, rather than the unattainable goal of Equality.

None of these ideas are new to my work. I have developed each of them in greater detail in previous articles.

My goal here is to bring them together into one argument about the causes of Inequality, the causes of material progress, and why the Quest for Equality is the wrong way to improve people’s material lives.

If you enjoy this article, you should read my From Poverty to Progress book series.

Human are biological animals

My first bold claim of this essay is: Inequality within societies is largely, but not exclusively, determined by the genetic characteristics of the individual. I am sure that this claim will generate a great deal of controversy, but hear me out…

Inequality within societies begins at conception. Humans are biological animals: constrained by physics, chemistry, and genes. Over thousands of generations humans evolved through natural selection and sexual selection. The inevitable result is that individuals are born with different genetics.

Biology shaped individual outcomes (income, wealth, status, etc) through various pathways.

Differences in preferences lead to different life choices. Differences in life choices, abilities, and work effort lead to different outcomes. Differences in Intelligence are critical for success in professional-class jobs. Differences in Conscientiousness are critical for success in working-class jobs and general long-term work effort. Serious genetic deficiencies in physical and mental health can sabotage even those who are otherwise very fortunate.

Genetics also plays an important role in establishing the base-line level of happiness for each individual.

This is very much in alignment with genetic research, which typically concludes that genes capture 40-60% of the variation of any given characteristic, behavior, or outcome. This is true for obvious things such as height, skin color, eye color, and other physical characteristics, but it is also true for very complex societal outcomes, such as level of education or income.

Let me give you an idea of how important explaining 40-60% of the variation with one variable is. Today, when a social scientist does a sophisticated statistical analysis that shows that their favorite theory explains 5% of the variation after controlling for other variables, they are ecstatic.

In the field of social science, explaining 5% of the variation is considered very powerful evidence. And to propose a statistical model where all variables account for 40-60% of the variation is considered very respectable.

But here we are talking about 40-60% of the explanation explained by one variable! That is extremely rare in social science. And it is even more rare for social scientists to completely ignore such a strong causal variable. This can only be explained by ideological self-censorship where social scientists refuse to accept the importance of biology on human outcomes.

This does not mean that genetics determines everything. Family, culture, education, Life Choices, and luck also have important effects on an individual’s material standard of living. That is why my claim is that inequality within societies is largely, but not exclusively, determined by the genetic characteristics of the individual.

So the simplest way to think of it is:

Biology explain roughly half of inequality within societies, while

Thousands of other environmental causes explain the other half (and there is huge disagreement over which ones are most important to a large extent because social scientists routinely ignore biology)

But the blank-slate assumption that individuals begin life with roughly equal capabilities does not fit material reality. Even if society removed discrimination and other artificial barriers, individuals would still possess unequal genetic advantages. Those individual genetic advantages would continue to produce unequal outcomes.

I have explored the effects of genetics, Life Choices, intelligence, conscientiousness, and meritocracy in much greater detail in previous articles. The important point here is simply that inequality within a society does not begin with government policy or economic institutions. A substantial part of it begins with the unequal biological characteristics of the individuals who make up that society.

Geography Constrains Human Societies

My second bold claim is: Inequality between societies is largely, but not exclusively, determined by geographic constraints that lead to different types of societies evolving.

Just as individuals are constrained by biology, human societies have been heavily constrained by geography.

Throughout virtually all of history, humans, like all other biological organisms, had to focus first on acquiring enough food to survive and reproduce. Geography constrained the types of food available in any local environment. Humans then innovated subsistence technologies and techniques that enabled them to acquire the most food calories for the least amount of human labor from that environment.

Geography leads to different Society Types

There are only so many ways for large groups of people to produce enough food to survive and reproduce in a specific natural environment. This is why humans have evolved only a handful of Society Types:

Hunter-Gatherer societies

Fishing societies

Horticultural societies

Agrarian societies

Herding societies

Commercial societies

Which Society Type could evolve depended heavily upon geography, particularly the biome. Each Society Type could inhabit only a portion of the biomes on Earth because the necessary plants, animals, and other natural resources did not exist everywhere.

Society Types magnify geographical advantages

In a few favorable geographies, humans could create a large enough food surplus so that some people could focus on solving problems other than acquiring enough food to eat. These societies evolved into more complex Society Types. In many other geographies, this was impossible.

This had enormous consequences.

The more complex Society Types generally supported:

larger populations,

higher population densities,

more complex technologies,

greater numbers of skills, and larger social organizations.

higher levels of technological innovation.

A society trapped by geography within a less complex Society Type could not simply decide to copy the social structure of a more complex Society Type. The necessary Subsistence technologies and natural environment had to exist first.

This is why geographical advantages accumulated over time.

Certain geographical advantages enabled Agrarian societies to evolve in portions of Eurasia. Agrarian societies dominated the recorded history of Europe and Asia for thousands of years. Other regions remained dominated by Horticultural, Herding, Fishing, or Hunter-Gatherer societies because their geography did not allow the same developmental pathway.

An even smaller number of regions possessed the geographical and political advantages that enabled Commercial societies to evolve. These included the city/states of Northern Italy, Flanders, the Dutch Republic, and pre-Industrial England. Commercial societies eventually invented four of the Five Keys to Progress and became the first societies to generate sustained material progress for a significant portion of their population.

England then became the first society to add widespread fossil-fuel use, the fifth Key to Progress. This created the first Industrial society.

This long history created what I call the Legacy of Society Types.

Deep history still matters to global inequality

Modern nations did not enter the Industrial era with the same advantages. Their populations inherited radically unequal stocks of technologies, skills, social organizations, cities, infrastructure, literacy, institutions, and accumulated knowledge. The Society Type of their ancestors therefore provides important information about how prepared a population was to adapt to the modern Industrial economy.

There may also be a biological component to this legacy.

More complex Society Types created greater competition for status, wealth, and reproductive success. Successful people tended to have more surviving children. To the extent that characteristics that contributed to success were heritable, this created evolutionary pressure over many generations.

I have argued elsewhere that intelligence was probably an especially important genetic advantage in increasingly complex Society Types. Conscientiousness may have played an important role as well. Over dozens or hundreds of generations, natural and sexual selection could potentially have changed the average prevalence of traits that helped individuals succeed within increasingly complex societies.

The broader historical pattern is much clearer. The Society Type of a population’s ancestors strongly tracks:

the order in which nations industrialized their current standard of living of a nation, including ethnic minorities within nations the relative ranking of a nation on dozens of development metrics

Populations descended from Commercial societies generally industrialized first, followed by populations descended from less complex Society Types.

Modern Industrial technologies have enabled societies to partially escape the geographical constraints that trapped their ancestors for millennia. Nations can now copy technologies, skills, and social organizations that took the wealthiest societies centuries to develop.

But modern technology does not erase deep history.

Societies entered the modern era with radically unequal geographical, technological, organizational, cultural, institutional, and possibly genetic advantages. Those accumulated advantages help explain why inequality between societies has persisted for so long.

That is why I believe that inequality between societies is largely, but not exclusively, determined by geographic constraints that lead to different types of societies evolving.

National Prosperity Shapes Individual Living Standards

My third bold claim is: The primary determinant of the material standard of living of a person is the per capita GDP of the nation that they live within.

The primary determinant of the material standard of living of a person is the material standard of living of the society they live in. This is best measured by per capita GDP adjusted for Purchasing Power Parity.

This is easy to overlook because most discussions of inequality compare people living within the same nation. But the much larger material divide is often between people living in different nations.

Research by economist Branko Milanovic provides striking evidence for this point. Using income data from people throughout the world, Milanovic found that about 60% of the variation in individual incomes could be explained simply by the average income of the country in which the person lived. He also found that by around 2000, more than two-thirds of global income inequality was due to inequality between nations rather than inequality within nations.

In another study, Milanovic found that just two circumstances over which an individual has no control, the country in which they live and their parents’ position in that country’s income distribution, explained about 80% of the variation in people’s positions within the global income distribution. The country in which someone happens to be born therefore has an enormous impact on their lifetime material opportunities.

These studies measure national average income rather than per capita GDP itself, but they strongly support the broader point. Where you live in the global economy explains an extraordinary portion of your material standard of living.

A person living in a wealthy society benefits from the technologies, skills, social organizations, infrastructure, and accumulated wealth that surround them. Economic growth creates the wealth that finances improvements in food, education, energy, health, housing, sanitation, transportation, communication, and many other aspects of the material standard of living.

Per capita GDP is not a perfect measure of material standard of living. It does not directly capture every improvement in people’s lives. But most other measures of material well-being are highly correlated with per capita GDP. For this reason, per capita GDP gives us a useful high-order measure of the material standard of living of a society.

To be clear, geographical location within a nation also matters.

Capital cities and other dominant cities often offer greater economic opportunities than the rest of the nation

Urban residents generally have substantially higher incomes than rural residents, particularly in developing nations.

Highly productive metropolitan areas built around competitive export industries can have much higher incomes than less productive regions.

Within metropolitan areas, neighborhoods can also produce very different opportunities, and ethnic and racial minorities are sometimes geographically concentrated in neighborhoods with lower incomes and fewer economic opportunities.

But despite these geographical variations within nations, the geographical variations within nations are a much stronger contributor to an individual’s material standard of living.

This means that relative position within a society tells us only part of the story. A person can rank relatively low within a wealthy society while still benefiting from a far higher material standard of living than a person occupying a much higher relative position within a poor society.

This is why promoting long-term economic growth is so important. While genetic inequality guarantees substantial economic inequality within societies, genetic inequality does not prevent the vast majority of people from benefiting from the material progress that surrounds them.

Leveraging Genetic Inequality

So given all the above, what is a society to do? I see three options:

Accept the current makeup with society (the solution chosen through almost all of human history) Use the power of government to try to substantially reduce inequality within societies (the goal of almost all Left-of-Center ideologies). Increase the material standard of living of its people by leveraging existing genetic inequalities by putting those with the greatest ability to contribute to society in positions where they can best do so.

I believe that the third option is by far the best approach.

Genetic inequality within societies is not something that society can eliminate. The key question is whether society ignores those genetic advantages, tries to tear down those with genetic advantages in the name of Equality or leverages them for the benefit of everyone.

Meritocracy

Meritocracy leverages genetic inequality for the benefit of society by placing those persons who are best able to make contributions to society in the best place to do so. This benefits both those with talent and the rest of society.

To be succesful, modern organizations need to hire and promote people with the skills and abilities necessary to:

use technology,

work well with others,

solve problems, and

compete with other organizations.

Some individuals have genetic advantages that make them are much better able to do so than others. Society benefits when those individuals are put into positions where they can make the maximum contribution during their careers.

This is particularly important because material progress is not an inevitable outcome of impersonal forces. Material progress is the outcome of human activity, and some people can contribute to material progress far more than others.

Scientists can invent technologies used by millions of people.

Entrepreneurs can create organizations that produce entirely new products and services.

Managers can organize thousands of people into productive enterprises.

Physicians, engineers, skilled tradespeople, and many others can make contributions far beyond what they could accomplish solely for themselves.

The goal should therefore be contribution to society, not distribution within society.

A meritocratic society needs incentives

People who have won the genetic lottery, along with those who have benefited from other advantages, should be put into positions where they have both the opportunity and the incentive to contribute as much as possible to society.

These incentives include:

Material incentives, such from economic rewards for learning valuable skills and performing well in the workplace.

Non-material incentives by society giving respect and social status to those who contribute the most to society.

This gives the next generation of youth successful and respected models to emulate. This increases the chances that the next generation can contribute to their own Upward Mobility and material progress for entire society.

Meritocracy leverages existing genetic inequalities

Some people claim that meritocracy creates inequality, but that is not true. Inequality existed millenia before meritocracy was even invented.

Meritocracy sorts people according to characteristics that are useful to society, particularly intelligence and conscientiousness. Because those characteristics are substantially influenced by genes, meritocratic institutions indirectly sort people by their genetic advantages.

Meritocracy leverages existing genetic inequalities that have always existed by giving individuals the incentive to contribute to the rest of society. Its purpose is to put people who have the ability to contribute the most to society in positions where they are best able to do so.

When this happens at scale, everyone can benefit.

Living in a society experiencing long-term economic growth raises the material standard of living of the poor and working class as well as the professional class. Economic growth pays for food, energy, housing, transportation, health care, entertainment, social programs, and virtually everything else that improves our material lives.

This is why we should leverage genetic inequality rather than try to stifle it in the name of promoting Equality. The unequal rewards generated by meritocracy are not the primary social benefit. The primary benefit is the material progress created when people with valuable genetic advantages are given the opportunity and incentives to make their maximum contribution to society.

Using Technology to Leverage Geographic Advantages

My fourth bold claim is: The way society increases the material standard of living of its people is to adopt technologies to leverage existing geographical advantages over other societies.

For virtually all of human history, geography imposed tight constraints on material progress. The key was not simply whether a nation possessed valuable natural resources. It was whether people could combine their local geography with the necessary subsistence, energy, and transportation technologies to create more of each of the Five Keys to Progress: the necessary preconditions for material progress.

Subsistence technologies

Subsistence technologies are technologies related to food production and distribution. While in wealth nations, we take for granted that everyone can easily acquire enough food to eat, this was not true for most of human history. I already talked about the importance of subsistence technologies taking advantage of geographical variations in food in the natural environment above, so I will not belabor the point here.

One of the great benefits of modern societies is a massive and well-distributed food surplus.

Energy technologies

An environmental constraint that is still very important today relates to energy. Some locations on the planet have abundant sun, coal, oil, natural gas, and hydro-electric potential. Most do not.

Before the Industrial Revolution, most useful energy came from:

human muscle,

animal power,

wood,

wind, and

water.

Each of these Energy sources had serious geographical constraints. Human and animal power depended upon food production. Wood depended upon local forests. Water power depended upon suitable rivers. Wind power depended upon favorable winds.

The Industrial Revolution and widespread usage of fossil fuels broke through that ceiling. Coal, petroleum, and natural gas offered enormous advantages because of their energy density and because they could be stored, transported, controlled, and scaled far more easily than most pre-Industrial Energy sources.

The Industrial Revolution invented a suite of technological innovations that apply fossil fuels to agriculture, manufacturing, transportation, communication, and materials. This dramatically reduced geographical constraints to economic growth, but it did not eliminate them.

To promote long-term economic growth, modern societies need to invest heavily in energy infrastructure that extract, distribute, store, and combust energy in useful ways. In some modern societies, that is relatively easy because:

There are abundant energy resources within or near their borders

They have a high enough material standard of living that they can relatively easily pay for the construction, repair and refurbishment of energy infrastructure.

In poorer nations without domestic energy resources or high-value-added export industries to pay for energy on the global market, energy is still a significant constraints to economic growth.

Transportation technologies

To promote long-term economic growth, modern societies need to invest heavily in transportation infrastructure. Though we tend to think of personal transport, I believe that freight transportation is even more important.

Transportation technologies enable societies to leverage geographical advantages across a much larger area.

Rivers and natural ocean ports have offered particularly important geographical advantages. They enable the cost-effective transportation of people and freight. Sailing ships, roads, canals, railroads, steamships, automobiles, trucks, airplanes, and container ships progressively expanded the geographical area over which goods and people could move.

This is particularly important for cities. Cities cannot support large populations unless they can import food and other resources from the surrounding countryside and from more distant regions. Trade-based cities also need transportation technologies that enable their export industries to sell products to customers far beyond their local market.

Better transportation technologies therefore enable a society to connect each of the Five Keys (productive agriculture, cities, energy, and export industries) across a much larger geographical area. And just as importantly, they can connect their nation to global export markets and inputs need for export industries.

Export Industries inject wealth into a region

Regardless of how productive its agriculture or how innovative its cities are, a society cannot generate sustained material progress if it remains limited to a small local market. Export industries radically increase potential demand by selling to customers outside the region.

Export industries inject wealth into the city or region, accelerate economic growth, and create markets for smaller local industries and services. Their employees spend their income locally, while governments gain additional revenues that can support education, health, Transportation, sanitation, and Energy infrastructure.

To successfully compete in an export industry, a society needs the necessary:

technologies,

skills,

organizations, and

capital.

These capabilities are difficult to create from scratch. Fortunately, societies do not have to start from scratch.

Leverage existing Export Industries into higher-value-added Export Industries

Existing industries give societies a pathway toward more sophisticated and higher-value-added production. Industries are related because they often share similar technologies, skills, organizations, and capital. A society that already possesses the capabilities necessary to produce one product can therefore leverage those existing advantages to enter related industries.

This is the central insight of Economic Complexity. A nation does not jump directly from a simple economy into the most sophisticated industries in the world. It gradually moves from existing industries into related industries that produce equal or higher value.

This is how a society can gradually ratchet its way from relatively simple Export Industries into increasingly sophisticated, higher-value-added Export Industries.

Commercial societies in Northern Italy, Flanders, the Netherlands, and England went through this process slowly because they had few societies to copy. Modern developing nations have an enormous advantage because the necessary technologies, skills, and organizations have already been invented elsewhere.

The challenge is to copy them, adapt them to the local environment, and build upon the geographical and productive advantages that already exist.

So leveraging geographical advantages does not mean simply possessing favorable geography. It means:

using subsistence, transportation, and energy technologies to overcome geographical constraints,

assembling the Five Keys to Progress in one place, preferably in a metro area, and then

leveraging existing export industries into increasingly higher-value-added Export Industries.

The Quest for Equality Cannot Substantially Reduce Inequality

My fifth bold claim is: The Quest for Equality, a dominant goal of Left-of-Center ideologies, fails to achieve its stated goal and tends to undermine material progress.

I have written about this argument in much greater detail elsewhere, so I will only summarize the key points here.

Equality is unachievable

The fundamental problem with the Quest for Equality is that it is trying to achieve something that cannot be achieved in a complex society. Every society that has evolved past the Hunter-Gatherer stage has had rampant inequality. And more than 200 year of Left-of-Center political movements and governments have failed to budge the needle.

Walter Scheidel documents this history in The Great Leveler. Over thousands of years, substantial reductions in inequality have generally occurred only during extraordinarily destructive events, particularly:

total war,

violent revolution,

state collapse, and

lethal pandemics.

I think that we almost all of us can agree that all four are worse than inequality. Peaceful policies such as land reform, democracy, public education, redistributive taxation, and social spending have had much less long-term impact on inequality.

As I discussed above, individuals are born with different genetics. Individuals have different levels of intelligence, conscientiousness, physical health, mental health, preferences, and other characteristics. Individuals make different Life Choices. Individuals are born into different families, cultures, nations, regions, cities, and neighborhoods. They experience different amounts of luck.

All of those advantages lead to different outcomes.

Governments can redistribute income and wealth. They can regulate hiring and promotion. They can subsidize education, health care, housing, food, and other goods. But governments cannot eliminate the underlying genetic, geographical, cultural, and individual advantages that continually generate unequal outcomes.

This is why Equality has never existed in any complex society. The Quest for Equality fails at its stated goal because the sources of Inequality are rooted too deeply in material reality.

The Quest for Equality can undermine the leveraging of genetic advantages

The second problem is more serious. The very genetic advantages that generate some of the Inequality within societies are also valuable to society.

As I explained in the previous section, meritocracy leverages genetic inequality by putting those people who are most capable of contributing to society in positions where they can make the greatest contributions.

The Quest for Equality pushes in the opposite direction.

If unequal abilities and unequal contributions produce unequal rewards, then reducing those unequal outcomes requires weakening the connection between contribution and reward.

That can mean reducing material incentives for talented people to:

acquire valuable skills,

work hard,

innovate,

take risks,

accept responsibility, and

make greater contributions to society.

It can also mean undermining merit-based hiring, promotion, and social status.

Those on the Left see the results of genetic inequality and deem it unfair because it leads to inequality of outcome. But this inherent genetic inequality should be leveraged for the benefit of society, not suppressed in the name of Equality.

Society needs to put those with talent, regardless of how they acquired that talent, in positions where they can make the maximum contribution during their careers.

Any significant movement away from meritocracy therefore risks becoming a movement away from material progress.

The Quest for Equality undermines material progress

The Quest for Equality can also undermine material progress more broadly.

Material progress is not normal. Poverty is normal.

Material progress only occurs when societies maintain the necessary preconditions that enable millions of people and organizations to solve each other’s problems at scale. I call those preconditions the Five Keys to Progress.

In previous articles, I have argued that many policies supported by Left-of-Center ideologies undermine those Five Keys. These include policies that:

raise the cost of food and reduce agricultural productivity,

raise the cost of housing in productive metro areas,

over-centralize political power,

impose regulations and taxes that weaken high-value-added Export Industries, and

raise the cost of abundant and reliable energy.

Whatever their intentions, policies that undermine the Five Keys to Progress make it harder for societies to generate long-term economic growth.

And that matters enormously because, as I discussed above, the material standard of living of individuals depends heavily upon the per capita GDP of the society in which they live.

The Quest for Equality Tears Down the Successful

There is another fundamental problem with the Quest for Equality: it is far easier to tear down those who have more than it is to lift up those who have less.

If it were easy to lift everyone to a high material standard of living, then poverty would have disappeared long ago. Creating material progress is difficult. It requires technologies, skills, organizations, infrastructure, capital, wise Life Choices, and the Five Keys to Progress.

Tearing down the successful is much easier.

From the perspective of Equality, any improvement in the condition of those who already have more makes society less equal. This gives supporters of Equality a natural incentive to focus on reducing the income, wealth, status, and power of those who have more rather than doing the much harder work of helping those who have less become more successful.

But many of those who have more are also the people making the greatest contributions to society.

They are the people inventing technologies, building organizations, developing valuable skills, managing complex enterprises, investing capital, taking risks, and solving problems for other people. Their success frequently comes from making contributions that benefit millions of other people.

Tearing them down therefore hurts more than the successful individual. It reduces their incentive and ability to continue making contributions to society. It can also undermine the willingness of the next generation to copy them.

People do not copy those whom they are taught to resent or view as immoral. If successful people are portrayed primarily as beneficiaries of privilege, exploitation, or oppression, youths are less likely to study what those people did successfully and copy what works.

This is particularly harmful to Upward Mobility. Youths from poor and working-class families often have the most to gain from copying the behaviors, skills, Life Choices, and attitudes of successful people. Undermining the moral legitimacy of the successful makes that process harder.

The better approach is to leverage the contributions of successful people while creating realistic pathways that enable others to improve their own material standard of living.

The Quest for Equality tends to push society in the opposite direction. Because lifting up those who have less is extremely difficult while tearing down those who have more is relatively easy, the pursuit of Equality naturally gravitates toward tearing down the successful.

And when society tears down those who can potentially contribute the most, everyone loses.

The result is still Inequality

The great irony is that sacrificing material progress does not eliminate Inequality.

People still possess unequal genetics. They still make different Life Choices. They still live in different geographies. They still experience different amounts of luck.

Even as radical a social experiment as the Soviet Union did not create Equality. Communist policies radically reduced income and wealth inequality, but it is did not replace genetic inequality or status inequality. And power within the Soviet Union was highly unequal: your rank within the Communist party determined your access to luxory goods and power over the rest of society.

So the real choice is not between Equality and Inequality. Inequality will exist either way.

The real choice is whether we have:

Inequality within a society experiencing material progress, or

Inequality within a society experiencing economic stagnation or poverty.

This is why I believe the Quest for Equality is such a serious mistake. It fails to substantially reduce the Inequality that it seeks to eliminate, while at the same time it can undermine the mechanisms that raise the material standard of living of the entire society.

Progress and Upward Mobility

My sixth and final bold claim is: Society should focus on the attainable goals of promoting long-term economic growth and Upward Mobility for individuals, rather than the unattainable and destructive goal of Equality.

Equality is not an attainable social condition because the underlying genetic and geographical advantages that create unequal outcomes will always exist. Attempts to substantially reduce those inequalities can also undermine the very mechanisms that generate material progress.

So what should society focus on instead?

I believe the answer is long-term economic growth and Upward Mobility.

Long-term economic growth raises the material standard of living of the entire society. It increases the quantity and quality of food, housing, energy, transportation, health care, education, consumer goods, infrastructure, and technologies available to people.

Upward Mobility focuses on the individual. It gives people practical pathways to improve their own material standard of living over the course of their lives.

Neither requires eliminating inequality.

A society can remain highly unequal while the vast majority of its people become materially better off. Individuals can also experience substantial Upward Mobility without ever achieving Equality with those who possess greater genetic, family, geographical, or other advantages.

This is why I believe society should focus on outcomes that are both attainable and directly connected to improving people’s lives.

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If you enjoyed this article, you should read my From Poverty to Progress book series.