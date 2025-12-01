How Commercial farming spread across Europe, where older systems survived, and why the divide shaped industrialization.

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The Industrial Revolution didn’t begin in the factory. It began in the farming fields.

Europe could not industrialize until it could produce enough food to support large populations outside agriculture. That became possible through the spread of the Commercial farming system first developed centuries earlier in Northern Italy, and later in Flanders, the Netherlands, and England.

These pioneering regions created a radically more productive form of agriculture. They combined livestock, fodder crops, crop rotations, drainage, and production for markets into an integrated farming system. The result was more food, more agricultural inputs for manufacturing, more workers available for non-farm jobs, and larger markets for manufactured goods.

This Commercial farming system enabled a few societies to achieve what I call the First of the Five Keys to Progress: an efficient food system capable of sustaining large, specialized, urban populations. For the first time, agriculture had become productive enough to help generate material progress for the masses.

But Commercial farming spread remarkably slowly.

As late as 1820, most Europeans still depended heavily on the Medieval farming system. Farms were often divided into fragmented plots, large amounts of land were left fallow, livestock numbers and manure supplies remained low, and crop yields were chronically poor. Only a handful of regions in Northwestern Europe had fully escaped these constraints.

France, the German states, Denmark, Switzerland, much of Italy, Austria-Hungary, Spain, and the Russian Empire still relied heavily on older farming arrangements. Agricultural yields remained low, rural populations remained enormous, and these societies had limited ability to feed large industrial cities. Without much more productive agriculture, large-scale industrialization was structurally impossible.

That began to change during the 19th century. The Commercial farming system spread outward from its established centers into much of the rest of Europe..

This transformation was not uniform. Northwestern Europe modernized quickly and thoroughly in the 19th Century; Central Europe adopted the system far more unevenly; Southern and Eastern Europe adopted it late or never.

These divergences explain much of Europe’s economic and political map by 1914:

the industrial core of Britain, France, Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands;

the mixed success of Italy and Austria-Hungary

the persistent rural poverty of the Balkans and Russia.

Understanding why Commercial farming spread so rapidly in some places and so slowly in others reveals one of the hidden foundations of Europe’s rise. During the 19th century, much of the continent finally acquired Key 1 at scale. That agricultural transformation produced the food surpluses, freed labor, and growing cities that made modern industrial societies possible.

If you enjoy this article, you should read my From Poverty to Progress book series.

The Fourth of Many Agricultural Revolutions

Before I go into detail on how the Commercial farming system expanded through Europe, I want to remind my readers that this was not the first Agricultural Revolution on the continent.

Northwest Europe had undergone four distinct agricultural revolutions:

The Neolithic “slash-and-burn” farming system, which was imported by Horticultural migrants from the Middle East. The Ancient farming system, which was the system used during the times of Ancient Greece, Ancient Rome, and the Dark Ages. The Medieval farming system, which was unique to Northwest Europe. It was invented sometime between 700 and 900 and lasted until the 19th Century. This system roughly doubled farming productivity compared to the previous Ancient farming system. Unfortunately, this was still not enough to generate material progress for the masses.

But this was just the beginning. Northwest Europe and the regions settled by people from that region experienced multiple agricultural revolutions. This is in startling contrast to virtually every other region in the world.

In every other agricultural region on the planet, the basic subsistence patterns for each agricultural region had evolved by about 500 BCE. While there was a great deal of geographical variation, subsistence patterns in all other regions evolved very little between 500 BCE and when they were first exposed to European conquest after 1500.

That is stagnation for 2000-8,000 years!

Even after European conquest, there was typically very little change in subsistence patterns outside Northwest Europe and North America until the late 20th Century. And outside of agricultural regions, change was even slower. Many societies were effectively trapped in subsistence patterns defined by their society type, and there was no possibility of change.

Commercial farming system

I already have a separate article on the topic, so I will not go into detail here, but I do want to quickly overview the key points of the Commercial farming system:

Replacement of fallowing with fodder row crops (such as clover and turnips) and seeded pastures.. Fallowing consists of leaving a portion of a farmer’s field empty of crops so that the soil is given time to regenerate vital organic nutrients, particularly nitrogen. Obviously, fallowing seriously undermines the short-term productivity of the soil by taking a significant portion of the farmer’s land without crops.

(to a large extent because of above) Greatly increased hay production.

Storing excess hay in barns over the winter. When domesticated animals could eat hay over the winter, their chances of survival increased dramatically. Rather than slaughter their animals in the early winter for consumption, farmers could keep their animals alive through the winter.

(to a large extent because of above) A doubling of: Number of livestock Manure production Cereal yields Animal draft power for plows and transportation

(to a large extent because of above) A massive increase in production of animal byproducts (meat, milk, wool, hides, etc). These animal byproducts formed the bedrock of farming exports to growing cities.

For the first time in history, farmers had a substantial and reliable food surplus to sell in the marketplace. That surplus made the rise of Commercial cities possible. Large urban populations could survive only if farmers elsewhere produced enough food to feed people who no longer worked the land.

Commercial farming therefore created an efficient food system capable of supporting large urban populations, freeing rural labor for non-agricultural work, encouraging technological experimentation, generating supplies for manufacturing towns, and producing surpluses that could help finance industrial development.

That was why Commercial farming mattered so much. It did not simply raise agricultural yields. It created the agricultural foundation on which Commercial societies, and eventually industrial societies, could grow

Northern France

France entered the 19th century with enormous regional differences in agriculture. Northern and northeastern France had long been influenced by nearby Flanders and the Low Countries, home to some of Europe’s most productive farms. But most French farmers still relied heavily on the Medieval farming system, with major regional differences in crop rotations, livestock densities, and access to markets.

Northern France changed first. Farmers in Picardy, Artois, and French Flanders could see the results being achieved by farmers across the border and around the English Channel. Flemish farmers had long used intensive manuring, diversified rotations, and close integration of crops and livestock to maintain soil fertility and raise yields.

These methods spread gradually through shared markets, seasonal labor, family connections, agricultural writings, and farmers who had traveled outside their own regions. Farmers did not need to understand the larger economic consequences. They could see that some practices produced more reliable harvests and better livelihoods. Families that copied more successful neighbors had a better chance of surviving bad winters and famines and supporting more children.

The Commercial farming system spread because it worked. Any farming family that copied their more successful neighbors had a better chance of surviving the winter, the next famine, and having more children.

The key agent of this transformation was not machinery but fodder (i.e. food for domesticated animals). French farmers increasingly planted clover, alfalfa, sainfoin, and other forage crops instead of leaving land fallow. More fodder supported more livestock. More livestock produced more manure. More manure restored soil fertility and made more intensive crop rotations possible. Those rotations could then produce both more grain and more animal products.

English farming practices also became increasingly influential between 1830 and 1870. French agronomists translated English agricultural manuals, visited English farms, and adapted systems such as the Norfolk four-course rotation to French conditions. The goal was not to copy England exactly, but to adopt techniques that worked and modify them where necessary

Sugar beet gave northern farmers another powerful reason to intensify their farming. Beet cultivation had emerged from German and Dutch experimentation and was refined in northern France. Because beets required careful rotations, good soil management, and substantial manure, farmers who adopted them also had an incentive to expand fodder crops, livestock, and manure-intensive farming.

Beets and fodder created a reinforcing cycle:

More livestock improved the soil through increased manure. Better soil supported more diverse rotations. More diverse rotations supported both beets and grains.

By 1880, northern France had developed one of the most advanced Commercial farming systems in Europe.

The center and south of France changed much more slowly. Medieval and Ancient farming techniques remained dominant there for much longer.

The cumulative result was something France had struggled to achieve for centuries: a stable and growing food surplus. As Commercial farming spread, fewer people were needed to produce food, while more food became available to support growing towns and cities.

In terms of the Five Keys to Progress, France was acquiring Key 1 without deliberately pursuing it. Farmers and landowners were responding to local opportunities, but their combined decisions created an increasingly efficient food system. That agricultural transformation helped support the growth of French cities, reduced the share of the population working in agriculture, and created some of the conditions for France’s economic transformation later in the 19th century.

France’s experience shows that the spread of Commercial farming was never the result of a single turning point or a top-down transformation. It was an evolutionary process driven by the observation that some practices simply worked better than others. Farmers:

copied what succeeded,

abandoned what failed, and

through that process built the foundations of a modern agricultural economy.

The result was not planned, but it was transformative.

The German States

Germany provides one of the clearest examples of why it is misleading to talk about a single European Agricultural Revolution.

During the 19th century, German farmers were using very different farming systems in different regions. Across most of the German states, the main transition was from Medieval farming to Commercial farming. Three-field rotations, fallow, fragmented fields, and relatively low livestock densities remained widespread at the beginning of the century, while Commercial farming was concentrated in particular regions.

Ancient farming practices had already largely disappeared from the core German-speaking lands, although they remained more important farther east in parts of Central and Eastern Europe where the Medieval farming system had never become fully established.

Commercial farming therefore spread across Germany from a very uneven starting point. Some regions were already closely connected to the advanced farming systems of the Netherlands. Others remained firmly dominated by Medieval farming well into the second half of the 19th century.

Northwestern Germany

Northwestern Germany had the strongest geographical connection to the Dutch farming system. Schleswig-Holstein, the North Sea marshlands, and parts of the northwest had traded with the Netherlands for centuries. Farmers, laborers, livestock, seeds, and agricultural knowledge moved throughout this region, while Holstein farmers had begun experimenting with clover and more intensive crop rotations during the 18th century.

Dutch examples encouraged farmers to replace fallow with fodder crops and temporary pasture. More fodder supported more livestock, while more livestock produced the manure needed to maintain soil fertility. In the most advanced coastal districts, mixed crop and livestock farming, drainage, fodder production, and market-oriented livestock raising were already well established by the beginning of the 19th century.

But Northwestern Germany was not uniform. Farther inland, particularly in parts of Hanover, the Medieval farming system remained much more important. Three-field rotations and fallow survived in some communities deep into the 19th century.

Even within one of Germany’s more advanced agricultural regions, Commercial farming spread first in the coastal districts and areas most closely tied to Dutch markets, while interior farming districts changed more slowly.

The Rhineland and Westphalia

The Rhineland became one of Germany’s most important zones of agricultural intensification. The Rhine connected farmers to some of the most commercialized parts of Europe, with the Netherlands downstream and rapidly growing German towns and industrial districts nearby.

As more households earned income from manufacturing and mining rather than farming, they had to buy more of their food. That created a strong incentive for nearby farmers to produce larger marketable surpluses.

In the Lower Rhineland and western Westphalia, farmers responded by using land more intensively. Clover, potatoes, fodder crops, manure, livestock, and more complex rotations increasingly displaced the grain-fallow pattern associated with Medieval farming. Commercial farming therefore became important here earlier than in much of Germany.

The transformation was still uneven. Some parts of Westphalia continued to use older three-field, four-field, or local farming systems, and poorer upland districts changed more slowly than areas connected to cities and expanding markets. By the middle of the 19th century, the Rhineland contained some districts moving decisively toward Commercial farming alongside others where Medieval practices remained important.

Prussia East of the Elbe

Prussia east of the Elbe followed a very different path. Large estates controlled by Junker landowners dominated much of Brandenburg, Pomerania, East Prussia, and other eastern territories. These estates had long produced grain for sale, including exports through Baltic ports, but market production alone did not make them part of the Commercial farming system as I use the term.

Much eastern agriculture still depended heavily on grain production, fallow, extensive land use, and older rotations. Large estates could produce substantial marketable surpluses simply because they controlled enormous amounts of land and labor. High market output therefore did not necessarily mean high productivity per worker or per acre.

During the early 19th century, some large landowners began changing this system. Prussian aristocrats and agricultural reformers studied English farming and experimented with improved rotations, clover, root crops, livestock breeding, drainage, and more systematic soil management. Large estates sometimes had an advantage in adopting these methods because wealthy landowners could afford experiments that poor peasants could not, and a successful innovation could then be introduced across a large estate.

The agricultural institute founded by Albrecht Thaer at Möglin became an important center for this process. German agronomists did not simply copy English practices. They tried to understand why they worked and how they could be adapted to German soils and climates.

Sugar beets provided another strong incentive for change because profitable beet cultivation required careful rotations, substantial manure, and intensive soil management. Farmers who adopted beets therefore had reason to expand fodder crops and livestock as well.

Commercial farming nevertheless remained far from universal in eastern Prussia. Smaller farmers continued to rely heavily on older practices, while some large estates remained focused on extensive cereal production. Farther east, especially outside the areas most strongly shaped by German Medieval settlement, the transition from older farming systems was less complete. Eastern Prussia therefore contained both Medieval and increasingly Commercial farming systems at the same time.

Saxony and Central Germany

Saxony provides another important transitional case. At the beginning of the 19th century, much Saxon agriculture still operated within the basic framework of the Medieval three-field system. Grain rotations and communal field arrangements remained important, and three-course farming was still widespread.

Saxon farmers increasingly modified that system rather than abandoning it all at once. Instead of leaving the third field entirely fallow, they planted potatoes, clover, fodder crops, and other crops on land that previously would have rested. This reduced one of the great inefficiencies of Medieval farming without immediately eliminating the three-field structure.

That gradual transition is important. Agricultural revolutions did not always involve farmers replacing one complete system with another. They often began by modifying the older system until it increasingly operated like the new one.

Saxony moved along this path relatively quickly because its dense population, industrial towns, and the markets of Leipzig and Dresden created strong demand for food. Farmers had powerful incentives to extract more production from limited land.

Agricultural organizations and institutions also helped spread improved rotations, livestock management, and more systematic agricultural knowledge. By the middle and later decades of the century, much of Saxony had moved well beyond the traditional Medieval combination of grain and uncultivated fallow, even though the transition had been gradual enough that no single moment marked the end of Medieval farming.

Southern Germany

Southern Germany changed much more slowly. Bavaria and Württemberg remained heavily dependent on the Medieval farming system during much of the 19th century. Traditional three-field farming divided arable land among winter grain, summer grain, and fallow, while communal rules often restricted what individual farmers could plant and when they could work their fields.

Commercial practices nevertheless spread gradually. Farmers increasingly planted potatoes, clover, turnips, legumes, and other crops on land that had previously been left fallow. Agricultural reformers promoted stall feeding, larger livestock herds, more manure, improved breeds, and more flexible rotations, while Hohenheim in Württemberg became an important center for agricultural experimentation and education.

Adoption among ordinary farmers remained slow. In much of Bavaria, the traditional three-field system remained important into the second half of the 19th century, while true crop-rotation farming was initially concentrated on larger estates and experimental farms.

Württemberg followed a similar pattern. Farmers often improved the Medieval system by planting part of the fallow before they fully abandoned three-field farming. The Alpine and pre-Alpine regions followed yet another path, with livestock and field-grass systems that did not fit neatly into either the classic Medieval or Commercial model.

Southern Germany therefore remained one of the regions where Medieval farming survived longest. Commercial farming spread during the 19th century, but in many places it did so by gradually modifying the Medieval system rather than immediately replacing it.

By the late 19th century, these enormous regional differences were narrowing.

Dutch practices had moved eastward from the northwest,

Rhineland farmers had responded to industrial markets,

Prussian estates had experimented with English methods and sugar beets,

Saxon farmers had reduced fallow as urban demand increased, and

Southern German farmers were gradually replacing traditional three-field farming with more intensive rotations.

The result was a growing food surplus capable of supporting Germany’s expanding cities and industrial workforce. In terms of the Five Keys to Progress, the most advanced German regions acquired Key 1 first, while regions still dominated by Medieval farming followed behind.

Denmark, Belgium, and Switzerland

While France and the German states adopted Commercial farming unevenly over many decades, several smaller European countries moved more rapidly. Denmark, Belgium, and Switzerland were among the clearest examples, although each followed a different path.

Denmark is perhaps the strongest case. Around 1800, much of Danish agriculture still operated within the Medieval farming system. On the fertile islands of Zealand, Funen, and Lolland-Falster, as well as parts of eastern Jutland, three-field farming remained widespread.

Village lands were divided into scattered strips, one field was regularly left fallow, and communal rules limited the freedom of individual farmers to experiment. In western and northern Jutland, poorer soils encouraged older grassland-based systems rather than the classic three-field pattern. The main transition across Denmark was therefore from Medieval and other extensive farming practices toward Commercial farming.

That transition had already begun before 1800. Danish land reforms consolidated many scattered village strips into individual holdings, giving farmers much greater freedom to change rotations, drain fields, plant fodder crops, and manage livestock independently.

Large estates also experimented with more intensive farming systems, including methods already spreading through nearby Holstein. But Denmark did not immediately shift to fully developed Commercial farming. For much of the first half of the 19th century, the country remained in transition.

Farmers increasingly planted clover and other legumes, improved drainage, expanded livestock production, and reduced their dependence on fallow. In many places, these practices first modified the Medieval system rather than replacing it outright.

Over time, the changes reinforced one another. More fodder supported more livestock, more livestock produced more manure, and more manure allowed farmers to cultivate the soil more intensively while maintaining fertility. By the later 19th century, much of Denmark had moved decisively toward Commercial farming.

Denmark then added something important of its own: agricultural cooperatives. These organizations handled dairy processing, quality control, marketing, and exports, allowing relatively small farms to gain many of the advantages normally associated with much larger enterprises. These farming cooperatives were a institutional outgrowth of their Free Peasant society heritage.

The cooperatives solved practical problems for farmers. Pooling milk made mechanized cream separation and standardized butter production economical, while joint marketing gave small producers access to distant markets. By the 1880s, Danish agriculture was shifting strongly toward livestock products, particularly butter, bacon, and eggs for export.

Denmark therefore underwent a remarkably complete agricultural transformation during the 19th century. It began with large areas still dominated by Medieval three-field farming and other extensive systems, but ended with one of Europe’s most productive Commercial farming systems, built around fodder crops, intensive livestock raising, improved rotations, and cooperative institutions.

Wallonia

Belgium contained one of Europe’s sharpest agricultural contrasts. Flanders had pioneered many features of Commercial farming centuries earlier, including intensive manuring, complex rotations, fodder production, and close integration of crops and livestock. By 1800, long fallow had largely disappeared there, so neither the Medieval nor the Ancient farming system remained dominant.

Wallonia was much less uniform. Fertile farming districts such as Hesbaye supported relatively intensive cereal cultivation, while poorer areas such as the Ardennes still depended heavily on extensive rotations, communal grazing, and long periods of fallow. In parts of the Ardennes, a field might be cultivated for only a few years before remaining fallow for much longer, largely because poor soils and limited manure made continuous cultivation difficult.

These were older agricultural practices, but Wallonia was not generally reverting to the Ancient farming system described earlier in this series. The more important divide was between the highly developed Commercial farming of Flanders and Walloon regions where Medieval or other extensive farming practices still remained important.

During the 19th century, Commercial practices spread southward. Walloon farmers could observe some of Europe’s highest-yielding agriculture directly across Belgium’s internal regional boundary, so they did not need to invent a new farming system. They increasingly adopted more intensive rotations, fodder crops, manuring, livestock integration, and other practices already proven in Flanders.

Growing markets reinforced these incentives. Belgium was industrializing rapidly, creating large populations that had to buy their food rather than produce it themselves. Better transportation also connected farmers more closely to cities and industrial districts, making increased agricultural production more profitable.

Sugar beets became particularly important in the fertile districts of Hainaut and Hesbaye during the second half of the century. Beet acreage expanded rapidly after the 1860s, encouraging intensive cultivation and the development of a substantial sugar-processing industry.

Wallonia therefore moved toward Commercial farming from a very different starting point than Flanders. The transition proceeded fastest in fertile districts with good access to expanding urban markets and much more slowly in poorer upland regions where older farming practices remained better suited to local conditions.

Switzerland

Switzerland, another Free Peasant society, followed its own path toward Commercial farming. Around 1800, the Medieval three-field system still shaped much of agriculture on the Swiss Plateau, while the mountain regions relied more heavily on livestock, pasture, and dairy farming.

During the first half of the 19th century, farmers on the Plateau increasingly planted potatoes, clover, and other fodder crops on land that had previously been left fallow. This reduced one of the main inefficiencies of Medieval farming. More fodder supported more livestock, while more livestock produced the manure needed for increasingly intensive crop rotations.

By the middle of the century, much of the Plateau had moved away from traditional three-field farming toward Commercial farming. The mountain regions followed a different route. Rather than replacing a grain-based Medieval system, farmers intensified livestock and dairy production through better fodder, improved livestock management, and stronger market connections.

During the second half of the century, Switzerland specialized increasingly in livestock and dairy products. Cheaper imported grain made it less necessary to grow cereals on marginal land, while milk, cattle, and cheese offered greater returns.

Switzerland therefore adapted Commercial farming to its geography. The Plateau increasingly replaced Medieval farming with intensive rotations, while the mountain regions developed a more productive and market-oriented livestock economy.

Scandinavia

Beyond Denmark, Commercial farming spread selectively through southern Sweden, parts of southern Norway, and coastal Finland. These regions shared a strong Free Peasant society heritage, but their farming systems differed considerably because of geography and climate.

Southern Sweden changed fastest. Much of Swedish agriculture still relied on Medieval two- and three-field systems with substantial fallow around 1800, including the fertile plains of Scania. During the 19th century, enclosure and new rotations allowed farmers to replace fallow with clover, root crops, and other fodder crops, drawing heavily on Danish and German examples.

Norway followed a different path because livestock, pasture, and hay were already unusually important. Farmers in the more fertile southern and eastern districts increasingly adopted crop rotations, clover, potatoes, drainage, and better livestock feeding, often adapting Danish practices to Norwegian conditions. More isolated and mountainous regions retained older extensive farming and grazing systems much longer.

Finland remained still more divided. Farmers in the western and coastal districts increasingly adopted Swedish-style fixed-field agriculture and improved rotations, while eastern Finland continued to depend heavily on slash-and-burn cultivation well into the 19th century. In parts of Savo, this much older farming system still supplied a large share of grain production, showing how incomplete the transition toward even Medieval farming remained in parts of the Nordic fringe.

Scandinavia therefore did not experience a single agricultural transformation. Commercial farming advanced furthest in southern Sweden and the more favorable districts of Norway and Finland, while Medieval and even older farming systems survived in less accessible regions. Farmers generally adopted the new system where local conditions made its higher productivity visible and profitable..

Copying what works

Across these very different regions, the same basic pattern kept appearing. Farmers observed successful practices elsewhere and adopted the ones that fit their own conditions, including better rotations, fodder crops, drainage, livestock management, and new ways of reaching markets.

This spread was largely decentralized. Farmers, landowners, agronomists, and local institutions responded to practices that produced higher yields, reduced risks, or increased profits. They rarely intended to transform their national economies, but their individual decisions gradually replaced Medieval and older farming systems with more productive Commercial farming.

By the early 20th century, Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, and parts of Scandinavia had agricultural productivity that rivaled or exceeded much larger European countries. In terms of the Five Keys to Progress, they acquired Key 1 not through a coordinated national strategy, but largely by adapting farming systems that had already proven successful elsewhere.

Regions that did not adopt Commercial farming

The regions covered so far had largely made the transition to Commercial farming by 1900, even if the timing and completeness varied. France, Germany, Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, and the most advanced parts of Scandinavia had sharply reduced fallow, expanded fodder crops and livestock, increased manuring, and moved toward more intensive rotations.

Much of Southern and Eastern Europe had not. Italy south of the Po Valley, large parts of Austria-Hungary, Spain, Portugal, the Balkans, and the Russian Empire entered the 20th century with older farming systems still dominant across enormous areas. In some regions this meant the Medieval farming system. In others, particularly around the Mediterranean, farming still resembled the older Ancient system based on extensive grain cultivation, long fallows, and relatively weak integration of crops and livestock.

The problem was not that farmers in these regions were unaware of Commercial farming. They often adopted individual crops, tools, or techniques when they could. But ecological conditions, landholding systems, livestock densities, and weak access to markets made it much harder to adopt the entire system.

Southern Italy

Northern Italy had been one of the original birthplaces of Commercial farming. The Po Valley remained one of Europe’s most productive agricultural regions, with irrigated meadows, high livestock densities, intensive manuring, and sophisticated rotations.

South of the Po Valley, and especially in the Mezzogiorno, agriculture looked very different. Large areas remained dominated by extensive wheat farming, long fallows, low livestock densities, and transhumant pastoralism. In terms of the farming systems described earlier in this series, much of southern Italy remained closer to the Ancient Mediterranean system than to either Medieval or Commercial farming.

Farmers did adopt potatoes, fodder crops, improved plows, and better manuring in some districts. But these changes rarely developed into the self-reinforcing Commercial system in which fodder supported more livestock, livestock produced more manure, and manure allowed continuous intensive cultivation.

By 1900, the contrast within Italy remained stark. The Po Valley was firmly Commercial, while much of the south still depended on agricultural practices with roots stretching back to the Ancient Mediterranean world.

Austria-Hungary

Austria-Hungary was more complicated because it contained some highly productive agricultural regions alongside areas where older systems remained dominant. Bohemia, Moravia, Lower Austria, and some regions bordering Germany increasingly adopted intensive rotations, fodder crops, sugar beets, dairy production, and other Commercial practices during the 19th century.

Farther east and south, the transition was much less complete. Medieval three-field farming and fallow remained important among peasants in Galicia, Transylvania, and other eastern regions, while large parts of Hungary continued to specialize in extensive grain production. Large estates could produce substantial quantities for markets without adopting the full livestock-intensive Commercial system.

This distinction is important. Producing grain for sale did not by itself make a farming system Commercial in the sense I use the term. The crucial breakthrough was the integration of fodder crops, livestock, manure, and continuous crop rotations that sharply increased productivity.

Austria-Hungary therefore contained both sides of Europe’s agricultural divide. Some western and northern regions were approaching the Commercial agriculture of Germany, while large parts of the east still depended heavily on Medieval farming practices by 1900.

Spain and Portugal

Spain and Portugal faced a different problem. Much of the Iberian Peninsula was too dry for the fodder-intensive farming systems that had developed around the North Sea. Low rainfall limited fodder production, which limited livestock densities and manure supplies.

As a result, much of Iberian agriculture remained closer to the Ancient Mediterranean system. Two-field rotations, extensive cereal cultivation, and long periods of fallow remained common across large parts of the interior and south. Sheep and other livestock often depended on extensive grazing rather than being tightly integrated with arable farming.

Commercial agriculture certainly existed. Irrigated districts, vineyards, olive regions, and areas near major cities could be highly productive and strongly oriented toward markets. Farmers also adopted improved tools, new crops, and better rotations where conditions allowed.

But by 1900, Commercial farming had not displaced the older agricultural system across most of the peninsula. Much of rural Spain and Portugal still depended on extensive cultivation that more closely resembled Ancient Mediterranean farming than the intensive Commercial system of Northwestern Europe.

The Balkans

The Balkans contained both Medieval and still older farming systems. In Bulgaria and parts of the lower Danube region, three-field farming with a large share of land left fallow remained widespread near the end of the 19th century. In Bulgaria, more than a third of plowland was still fallow in 1897, making the Medieval three-field system a reasonable description of much of its agriculture.

Farther south and west, particularly in mountainous and formerly Ottoman regions, two-field systems, long fallows, communal grazing, and extensive pastoralism remained important. These areas often resembled the older Ancient farming system more than the Medieval system of Northwestern Europe. Commercial practices spread selectively, but they rarely displaced these older systems across the countryside by 1900.

Russia

The Russian Empire provides the clearest contrast with the regions covered earlier. Around 1900, the Medieval three-field system still dominated much of peasant agriculture in European Russia. One field grew winter grain, another spring grain, and the third remained fallow.

The system was closely tied to the peasant commune. Households farmed scattered strips, village authorities coordinated planting and harvesting, and fields were commonly opened to collective grazing after the harvest. These arrangements made it difficult for an individual farmer to replace fallow with fodder crops or introduce a new rotation without changing the practices of the entire village.

Commercial farming did make some advances. The Baltic provinces and areas near Poland absorbed German and Danish practices, while progressive estates experimented with fodder crops, improved livestock, drainage, and multi-field rotations. Around Moscow and elsewhere, reformers promoted grass-growing and more intensive rotations toward the end of the century.

But these remained exceptions to the larger pattern. Across much of European Russia, the three-field system, heavy fallow, low fodder production, and poorly fed livestock remained dominant. In northern forest regions and parts of the expanding agricultural frontier, still older slash-and-burn, long-fallow, and extensive systems also survived.

By 1900, this left Russia in a very different position from France, Germany, Denmark, Belgium, or Switzerland. Those societies had largely displaced Medieval farming with Commercial farming. Across most of Russia, the Medieval system itself was still very much alive.

Geographical constraints on spread

The geography of Commercial farming helps explain where it spread. The system worked best in the cooler, wetter parts of Northwestern and Central Europe, where reliable rainfall supported clover, grasses, and other fodder crops; livestock could be maintained in large numbers; and manure could sustain intensive crop rotations. These regions also tended to have dense networks of towns, rivers, ports, and nearby markets, making it profitable for farmers to produce large surpluses of grain, meat, and dairy products.

Conditions were much less favorable across much of Southern and Eastern Europe. The dry summers of the Mediterranean limited fodder production, the mountains of the Balkans restricted intensive arable farming, and Russia’s harsher climate, enormous distances, and shorter growing seasons made the Northwestern European system harder to reproduce. Farmers in these regions could still adopt individual crops, tools, or techniques, but the entire Commercial farming system was much harder to establish.

By 1900, Europe’s agricultural divide therefore followed a strong geographical pattern: Commercial farming predominated in the wetter, more densely connected northwest, while Medieval and Ancient farming systems remained dominant across much of the drier south and the vast continental east.

Why Commercial Farming Was Essential for Industrialization

Probably the most important economic change in 19th-century Europe was the spread of industrialization from Britain to much of the continent. But industrialization depended on an earlier transformation that receives far less attention: the spread of Commercial farming.

Commercial farming raised yields, stabilized food supplies, and allowed fewer farmers to support more people. Farmers adopted these practices because they improved their livelihoods, not because they wanted to build factories or industrial cities. But their cumulative decisions helped unlock the Five Keys to Progress across much of Northwestern and Central Europe.

The First Key was an efficient food production and distribution system. By reducing fallow, increasing fodder supplies, supporting more livestock, and producing more manure, Commercial farming allowed much more food to be produced from the same amount of land. A smaller share of the population could therefore feed a much larger population.

This reliable food surplus made the Second Key, large trade-based cities, possible. More people could leave agriculture while still being fed by farmers elsewhere. Commercial farming also produced more varied foods and encouraged the growth of market towns that connected rural producers to increasingly specialized urban economies.

This reliable food surplus made the Second Key, large trade-based cities, possible. More people could leave agriculture while still being fed by farmers elsewhere. Commercial farming also produced more varied foods and encouraged the growth of market towns that connected rural producers to increasingly specialized urban economies.

Cities such as Manchester, Lille, Berlin, and Copenhagen could not have grown into major centers of manufacturing, commerce, finance, and innovation without agricultural regions capable of feeding them. Their growth depended on food surpluses produced outside the cities themselves

Commercial farming also contributed to the Third Key, decentralized political, economic, religious, and ideological power. Private plots, tenant agreements, cooperatives, agricultural clubs, local credit institutions, and competitive markets gave farmers and rural communities more opportunities to make decisions outside traditional communal and hierarchical structures.

Growing trade-based cities extended this decentralization much further. They became centers for Liberalism, Nationalism, Republicanism, Freedom of Speech, Freedom of Religion, Democracy, and other ideas that challenged the traditional dominance of monarchies, titled landowners, and established religions. More productive agriculture did not make these developments inevitable, but it helped create the large urban societies in which they could flourish.

The Fourth Key was a high-value-added export industry. More productive agricultural regions generated surpluses that could be sold far beyond local markets. Denmark exported butter and bacon, northern France produced beet sugar, the Netherlands exported dairy products, and German regions produced agricultural surpluses for wider markets.

These exports brought income into regional economies and allowed farmers and merchants to purchase tools, iron goods, manufactured products, and eventually machinery. Agricultural exports were different from the industrial export industries that later became dominant, but they performed a similar function by bringing outside wealth into the economy and strengthening trade networks.

The Fifth Key, widespread use of fossil fuels, was not caused by Commercial farming. But large-scale coal use became much easier in regions that already had dense populations, extensive trade networks, growing cities, and diversified economies.

Agricultural surpluses fed miners, transport workers, and the laborers who built canals, roads, and later railways. Those transportation networks then made coal cheaper and easier to move, allowing fossil-fuel technologies to spread more widely.

Commercial farming therefore did not cause industrialization by itself. Its importance was more fundamental. For thousands of years, inefficient food production had forced most people to devote their labor to acquiring enough food to survive. Once Commercial farming allowed a much smaller agricultural population to feed everyone else, far more people could specialize in manufacturing, trade, transportation, science, finance, and other activities.

This helps explain why industrialization spread most successfully across the same parts of Europe where Commercial farming had become established. By unlocking the First Key to Progress, these regions created the foundation on which the other Four Keys could develop. Where Medieval or Ancient farming systems remained dominant, that foundation remained much weaker.

Why Mechanization Was Not the Main Story

When people imagine agricultural change in the 19th century, they often picture machines transforming the countryside. Steam plows, threshing engines, and early tractors certainly existed, but before 1914 they played only a limited role across most of Europe.

Most of the increase in agricultural productivity came from the Commercial farming practices developed earlier in Northern Italy, Flanders, the Netherlands, and England. Better rotations, fodder crops, drainage, manuring, livestock integration, and improved soil management could raise yields dramatically without expensive machinery. Small farmers and large estates could adopt these practices long before mechanization became practical.

Early farm machinery faced serious limits. Steam plows were expensive, heavy, and difficult to use on small or uneven fields, while tractors remained rare and unreliable until well into the 20th century. Most European farmers continued to rely on animal traction because it was still cheaper and more practical.

The most important advances were biological and organizational rather than mechanical. Fodder crops supported more livestock, more livestock produced more manure, and more manure increased soil fertility. Drainage brought wet land into production, rotations improved soils and reduced disease, livestock breeding increased animal productivity, and expanding markets allowed farmers to specialize in products such as butter, cheese, meat, and sugar beets.

These changes reinforced one another in ways that machinery could not yet match. More fodder supported more animals, which produced more manure, which supported more intensive rotations and higher yields. Commercial farming raised productivity by reorganizing the entire relationship between crops, livestock, soil, and markets.

Mechanization still mattered in particular tasks. Threshing machines spread because they saved large amounts of labor during a seasonal bottleneck, while reapers and binders became useful in regions with large fields. But even where machines spread, they worked on top of an agricultural system whose productivity already depended on better rotations, livestock, fodder, and soil fertility.

The agricultural transformation that helped make industrial Europe possible therefore did not begin with machines. It began with farmers reorganizing how they used land, crops, and livestock because those practices produced better results. Mechanization came later and built on the productivity gains created by Commercial farming.

Europe’s Pre-WWI Global Rise

By the early 20th century, the spread of Commercial farming had helped reshape Europe’s economic geography. Higher agricultural yields supported larger cities, reduced the threat of famine, and allowed more people to specialize in manufacturing, commerce, finance, and other non-agricultural work.

Expanding food surpluses also strengthened the market networks connecting rural districts to cities and international trade. Goods, capital, and information moved more easily through these networks, tying the most productive agricultural regions more closely to Britain, the Atlantic economy, and the growing world market.

The regions that adopted Commercial farming most fully, including Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, northern France, and much of Germany, became some of Europe’s most dynamic economic regions. Agricultural productivity did not make them wealthy by itself, but it created many of the conditions that allowed industrialization, urbanization, and international trade to expand.

By 1914, Europe stood at the center of a global economy shaped heavily by European demand, capital, manufacturing, and shipping. One of the foundations of that global rise was surprisingly basic: much of Northwestern and Central Europe had finally developed a food system productive enough to support a large, specialized, urban society.

Bibliography

Marcel Mazoyer and Laurence Roudart, A History of World Agriculture: From the Neolithic Age to the Current Crisis. (summary here)

David Grigg, Agricultural Systems of the World (summary here)

David Grigg, The Transformation of Agriculture in the West

Jan Bieleman, Five Centuries of Farming: A Short History of Dutch Agriculture

Mark Overton, Agricultural Revolution in England: The Transformation of the Agrarian Economy 1500–1850

Ingrid Henriksen, The Transformation of Danish Agriculture: An Economic History, 1850–1914

Rosemary Hopcroft, Regions, Institutions, and Agrarian Change in European History

Robert C. Allen, The British Industrial Revolution in Global Perspective

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