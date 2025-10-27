How Flanders became one of Europe’s wealthiest regions and helped lay the foundations for the Industrial Revolution centuries later.

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By 1400, Flanders (in modern-day Belgium) had become one of the wealthiest regions in Europe. Once a poor, waterlogged region on the edge of France, Flanders now had three major centers of trade, manufacturing, and finance: Bruges, Ghent, and Ypres. Its prosperity rivaled or even exceeded that of Northern Italy.

The rise of Flanders was part of the second great breakthrough in the history of material progress: the spread of Commercial societies across Northwest Europe. The cities of Northern Italy, particularly Venice and Florence, had pioneered this new type of society. The Flemish adapted the Italian model to a colder climate, a higher population density, and an economy more dependent on maritime trade.

Between 1200 and 1570, Flanders acquired the first four of the Five Keys to Progress. The Five Keys are the necessary preconditions for a society to transform from poverty to progress:

Only the fifth key, widespread fossil fuel use, remained beyond their reach. Nevertheless, Flanders laid much of the foundation for subsequent progress in the Dutch Republic and England.

Flanders benefited from a combination of favorable geography, productive agriculture, international trade, and decentralized power. Its rivers and canals connected inland cities to the sea, while nearby England supplied high-quality wool. Competition among rulers for revenue and political support enabled cities to gain considerable autonomy.

The benefits of this transformation extended well beyond wealthy merchants. Guilds maintained manufacturing standards and protected workers’ rights, while merchants developed new forms of credit, insurance, and long-distance trade. Ordinary people enjoyed higher wages, greater literacy, and more opportunities to participate in local government.

Perhaps most importantly, Flanders demonstrated that material progress, the sustained improvement in the material standard of living of a large group of people over a long period of time, could spread from one region to another. Commercial societies were increasing living standards for the masses centuries before the Industrial Revolution.

While political conflicts and shifts in international trade eventually brought about the decline of Flanders, many of its achievements were copied and improved upon in Holland. The center of material progress shifted north, but the process of progress continued.

If you enjoy this article, you should read my From Poverty to Progress book series.

Flanders Before Progress

In the eleventh century, Flanders was a poor, predominantly agricultural region on the northern edge of France. Much of its farmland consisted of drained marshes and low-lying fields that required constant maintenance of dikes and canals. Most people lived in small villages or on estates controlled by local lords and bishops.

Material living standards in Flanders differed little from those in other medieval European societies. Estimates put annual per capita income at roughly $600 (in 1990 international dollars), comparable to that of France and England. Life expectancy was low, diets consisted primarily of grains and vegetables, and most farmers produced barely enough food to survive. Famine, disease, and warfare periodically devastated entire villages.

Like virtually all Agrarian societies, Flanders experienced virtually no sustained economic growth. Agricultural production fluctuated from year to year, depending on the weather and the frequency of warfare. Material living standards changed little from one generation to the next, and most increases in wealth benefited a small elite.

Expansion of the Frankish kingdom of Francia; source

One major advantage that Flanders had over many other Agrarian societies was its location within Francia, where the Medieval farming system originated. Medieval farming practices were considerably more productive than those of the earlier Ancient farming system.

The transition from the Ancient to the Medieval farming system:

Population growth after the tenth century gave Flemish farmers a strong incentive to make better use of their limited farmland. They drained wetlands and raised livestock and dairy cattle alongside their grain crops. While agricultural yields increased modestly, specialization and trade had a greater impact on the local economy. As farmers sold more of their food surplus in local markets, towns grew.

Coastal settlements such as Saint-Omer and Bruges developed into regional trading centers. These towns connected farmers and craftsmen in the interior of Flanders with merchants engaged in maritime trade.

Despite these changes, land ownership remained the primary source of wealth and power in Flanders. The most powerful members of society were landowners and religious leaders rather than merchants and craftsmen. The Church dominated education, while the Count of Flanders exercised authority over both towns and rural areas. Towns gained limited rights in exchange for taxes and military service.

Trade was still a relatively small part of the Flemish economy. Merchants traded cloth, salt, and grain, but poor transportation infrastructure, differing local laws, and unreliable access to distant markets limited their opportunities. Guilds, banks, and organized credit systems had yet to develop. For most people, their economic opportunities depended far more on who their parents were than on their own skills.

The geography of Flanders gave it considerable potential for expanding trade. The region lay between the English Channel and the Scheldt estuary, close to England, northern France, and the Rhineland. Flanders had a high population density and numerous navigable rivers, but it lacked the large cities and commercial institutions necessary to take full advantage of its geography. Most river traffic consisted of local shipments of grain, wool, and salted fish.

Feudalism limited the potential for increases in agricultural productivity to generate material progress. Lords extracted much of the food surplus through land rents and forced labor, while contributing relatively little to agricultural production. The food surplus was sufficient to support a military elite, but most workers remained desperately poor. Even important agricultural innovations such as the heavy plow and the three-field system took considerable time to spread.

Low levels of energy use also limited productivity. Virtually all work depended on the muscle power of humans and domesticated animals, although some communities used watermills to grind grain. These limited sources of energy made both production and transportation costly.

The values and institutions of Agrarian societies also tended to stifle innovation. Religious institutions dominated art, architecture, and education. The Church discouraged lending money at interest and viewed the pursuit of profits with suspicion. Preserving the existing social order was far more important than improving it.

The poverty of Flanders before 1200 was not due to a lack of ingenuity among its people. Flanders had skilled craftsmen, productive soils, and considerable potential for trade. What it lacked were the technologies, skills, and organizations that enable societies to generate sustained material progress. Farmers, merchants, and craftsmen needed greater freedom to produce, trade, and compete.

By 1200, some of the constraints of feudalism were weakening. Towns were growing, and Flemish merchants were trading with Italian merchants at the trade fairs of Champagne. Through these contacts, the Flemish began to learn about the financial and legal innovations that had developed in Northern Italy. Within a century, Flanders would become one of the most productive economies in Europe.

Regional Context

The rise of Flanders was shaped by its relationships with four major European powers:

Kingdom of France (the dominant power of Medieval Europe)

Kingdom of England (the main rival of the Kingdom of France)

the Holy Roman Empire (large but weak and decentralized)

and later Burgundy (the rising power of the period)

Each of these powers threatened the independence of Flanders but also provided opportunities for trade and imitation. Surrounded by much larger states, Flanders had little opportunity for territorial expansion and could not afford to isolate itself. Its location exposed the Flemish to new commercial practices, while threats to their independence gave them a strong incentive to adopt those practices.

Italian merchants

Northern Italy provided the most important commercial models for Flanders. During the twelfth and thirteenth centuries, merchants from Venice, Genoa, and Florence began trading with Flemish merchants at the Champagne fairs. Italian merchants later established permanent communities in Bruges and Ghent.

Flemish merchants adopted many of the financial innovations pioneered in Northern Italy, including double-entry bookkeeping, bills of exchange, partnership contracts, and maritime insurance. These innovations reduced the risks of transferring capital over long distances and enabled merchants to do business with people whom they had never met.

English wool

England supplied the raw material for the most important industry in Flanders. English farmers raised large flocks of sheep that produced the finest long-fiber wool in Europe. Beginning in the early 1200s, merchants regularly shipped English wool to Bruges, where it was distributed to textile manufacturers in Ghent and Ypres.

The English and Flemish developed the first large-scale international production network. Each region specialized in what it could produce most efficiently:

English landowners supplied the raw wool. Skilled workers in Flemish cities manufactured the wool into high-value textiles. Merchants sold the finished textiles in markets from the Baltic to the Mediterranean.

Participation in international markets gave Flemish manufacturers a strong incentive to innovate. Competition from other producers and fluctuations in market prices forced them to continually improve the quality of their textiles and the efficiency of their manufacturing processes.

German traders

Trade with German cities connected Flanders to the economies of northern and eastern Europe. The Scheldt and Rhine river systems linked Flemish cities to towns in the Holy Roman Empire, including Cologne, Lübeck, and other members of the Hanseatic League. German merchants sold grain, timber, and metals to the Flemish in exchange for finished textiles and luxury goods.

The Flemish also learned from German merchants. They adopted shipbuilding techniques, navigational skills, standardized systems of measurement, and early forms of maritime insurance. By becoming part of a northern European trading network that stretched from London to the Baltic Sea, Flanders reduced its dependence on trade with the Mediterranean.

Security threat from France

France posed the greatest threat to the political independence of Flanders. French kings viewed Flanders as a rebellious vassal and repeatedly attempted to bring the region under their direct control. In 1302, however, Flemish urban militias armed with pikes and crossbows defeated an army of French knights at the Battle of the Golden Spurs.

The Flemish victory preserved the autonomy of Flanders for more than a century. It also demonstrated that wealthy cities with well-organized militias could defeat armies led by hereditary nobles. The continuing threat from France gave Flemish cities a strong incentive to maintain effective military defenses and sound public finances.

Security threat from HRE

Flanders also faced threats from its eastern neighbors within the Holy Roman Empire. The rulers of the Duchy of Brabant and the County of Hainaut disputed territorial boundaries and the right to collect tolls. The Holy Roman Emperors occasionally sought to extend their control westward.

Flanders protected its commercial interests by forming alliances and playing stronger powers against one another. When necessary, the Flemish accepted the political authority of foreign rulers in exchange for commercial freedom. The need to negotiate with neighboring powers encouraged cooperation among Flemish cities and improved their ability to govern themselves.

Security threat from Burgundy

The rise of Burgundy in the fifteenth century brought both benefits and threats to Flanders. The Dukes of Burgundy united most of the Low Countries under their rule. While this reduced the autonomy of Flemish cities, it also gave them:

a common legal system,

a stable currency, and

access to a larger market.

Bruges became one of the leading commercial centers in Europe, attracting Italian bankers, Hanseatic traders, and English exporters.

Under Burgundian rule, Flemish cities had to find new ways to preserve their autonomy. They developed more professional local governments and increasingly relied on negotiation rather than armed rebellion to defend their privileges.

Both the commercial opportunities and the military threats from neighboring societies contributed to the rise of Flanders. Italian financial innovations, English wool, and Hanseatic trade enabled the Flemish to build a prosperous economy. The threat from more powerful neighbors forced them to adapt their institutions to changing circumstances.

The ability of the Flemish to copy innovations from other societies while maintaining a high degree of decentralized power was essential to their success. Flanders became the first Commercial society in northern Europe by acquiring the first four of the Five Keys to Progress.

Key #1: Agriculture

Flanders developed a productive agricultural system earlier than most regions north of the Alps. Limited farmland forced the Flemish to find ways to produce enough food to support a growing urban population.

Beginning in the eleventh century, Flemish communities expanded their farmland by building dikes and draining marshes. Local guilds, monasteries, and village councils organized these projects. The cooperation and technical skills required to maintain this infrastructure later proved valuable in managing cities and trade networks.

Early Flanders likely shared many characteristics with the Free Peasant societies of Scandinavia and Switzerland. Many Flemish farmers owned their land or rented it for fixed monetary payments. This gave farmers a strong incentive to increase agricultural productivity. Unlike Scandinavia and Switzerland, however, Flanders experienced rapid growth in trade-based cities.

Flemish farmers were also early adopters of Commercial farming practices. Farmers combined grain production with livestock, dairy, and vegetable production. They used manure and crop rotation to maintain soil fertility. Nearby cities created large markets for milk, cheese, vegetables, and meat.

International trade enabled Flemish farmers to specialize in high-value-added agriculture. By importing grain from the Baltic region, the Flemish could devote more of their limited farmland to producing higher-value agricultural products.

By the fourteenth century, grain imports through Hanseatic ports reduced the risk of food shortages during poor harvests. International trade enabled Flemish cities to support populations far larger than local agriculture could feed.

In effect, Flanders:

Outsourced much of its staple crop production to the Baltic. Specialized in: High-value-added agriculture: dairy, meat, flowers, woad, hemp, rope, wool, flax, linen, leather, manure, bone, sinew, marrow, feathers, and fur.

Manufacturing.

Trade, particularly exports.

This system depended on secure shipping routes and stable prices.

Mechanization also increased agricultural productivity. By 1300, watermills and windmills were widespread, grinding grain, pumping water, and processing raw materials. Using wind and water increased energy use per capita and freed workers for other occupations.

Commercial farming changed rural life. Even small farmers regularly bought and sold goods, becoming familiar with contracts, market prices, and competition.

Between 1100 and 1300, population density exceeded 100 people per square kilometer in some districts, yet famines became less frequent. Urban workers enjoyed more varied diets, including bread, meat, and dairy products.

For the first time in northern Europe, a substantial portion of the population could earn a living outside agriculture. The countryside supplied cities with food, workers, capital, and people experienced in organizing cooperative enterprises.

Key #2: Trade-Based Cities

The second Key to Progress is the development of trade-based cities. While most Medieval towns served the needs of surrounding agricultural estates, Flemish cities became the centers of their regional economies. Between 1200 and 1500, Bruges, Ghent, and Ypres demonstrated how much wealth free citizens could create through specialization and trade.

The geography of Flanders made transporting goods relatively inexpensive. Rivers, canals, and coastal waterways connected inland manufacturers to international markets through Bruges and Ghent. Transporting wool, grain, and textiles by water cost far less than transporting them over land.

Economic life in Flemish cities differed considerably from that in surrounding villages. While farmers depended on seasonal harvests and traditional land rents, urban workers produced goods for sale throughout the year. Craftsmen and merchants accumulated wealth through their skills and commercial activities rather than through land ownership.

Flemish cities also differed from royal capitals such as Paris and London. Royal capitals depended heavily on tax revenues to support government officials, royal courts, and armies. Flemish cities generated wealth through manufacturing and trade, enabling their citizens to finance public infrastructure and military defenses.

A typical Medieval court in a capital city

The growth of Flemish cities was remarkable by Medieval standards. By the fourteenth century, Ghent had perhaps 50,000 inhabitants, Bruges slightly fewer, and Ypres roughly 30,000. These cities rivaled Florence and Venice in size at a time when few European cities had more than 10,000 inhabitants.

Flanders stands out in contrast to the rest of rural Europe Source

The Flemish economy benefited from specialization among neighboring communities:

Ghent manufactured heavy cloth.

Ypres manufactured fine textiles.

Bruges specialized in trade and finance.

Surrounding towns and villages supplied raw materials, food, and labor.

The concentration of skilled workers accelerated innovation. Frequent interactions among craftsmen, merchants, and laborers enabled them to improve manufacturing techniques and respond to changes in consumer demand.

The municipal institutions of Flemish cities made trade easier. City governments established commercial laws, enforced contracts, and built docks, bridges, and market halls. Public buildings served practical functions such as storing goods, inspecting textiles, and collecting taxes. Standardized weights and predictable court rulings enabled merchants to trade with greater confidence.

Flemish cities also offered economic opportunities unavailable in the surrounding countryside. Escaped serfs could gain citizenship after living in a city for a specified period. Cities welcomed skilled immigrants from England, France, and Germany.

Guilds provided both economic stability and opportunities for skilled workers. They organized production, trained apprentices, and maintained quality standards, though they sometimes resisted change. Merchant associations organized shipping, credit, and insurance. Skilled craftsmen could become masters, while successful merchants could accumulate considerable wealth.

After 1300, Bruges replaced the seasonal Champagne fairs as northern Europe’s main commercial center. Italian, Hanseatic, English, and Iberian merchants established permanent offices there. Advanced accounting and credit systems facilitated trade across currencies and languages. When Bruges’ harbor silted up in the late fifteenth century, Antwerp took its place.

Urban growth and international trade reinforced each other. Rising incomes financed construction, art, and education. Cities reinvested commercial wealth in infrastructure that reduced the costs of trade. The concentration of skilled workers and capital encouraged technological and organizational innovations.

By 1400, Flanders was second only to Northern Italy in urbanization. Nearly half its population lived in towns, compared to a typical 3% in Agrarian societies. A network of cities stretching from Lille to the sea enabled goods, people, and ideas to move throughout the region.

Trade-based cities were essential to generating material progress. By enabling citizens to specialize, trade, and govern themselves, these cities made sustained increases in living standards possible.

Ypres Cloth Hall

Key #3: Decentralization of Power and Elite Competition

The third Key to Progress is the decentralization of political and economic power. When elites monopolize power, they have little incentive to promote innovation. When elites are forced to compete against each other non-violently, they must offer benefits to others to maintain their power.

Flanders was one of the first regions in northern Europe where this type of competition became widespread.

Cities negotiated with counts,

Guilds challenged wealthy merchants, and

Rulers became increasingly dependent on the wealth generated by trade rather than military conquest.

Unlike France, England, Spain, Prussia, and Russia, Flanders never developed a strong central monarchy. Political power was divided among counts, bishops, and largely autonomous city governments. While this decentralization sometimes caused political instability, it also encouraged material progress.

The counts of Flanders depended on taxes from cities to finance their armies and governments. Because the counts needed the cooperation of wealthy urban citizens, cities could demand political concessions in exchange for tax revenues. Through these negotiations, cities acquired charters guaranteeing local self-government, independent courts, and control over trade. Over time, these rights enabled cities to develop political institutions very different from those of the surrounding feudal societies.

Political power within Flemish cities was also decentralized. Wealthy merchant families initially dominated city governments because they controlled trade and credit. As the guilds grew stronger, they demanded greater representation in local government.

Competition between merchants and guilds gradually made city governments more democratic. Cities expanded their councils, rotated public offices, and linked voting rights to economic contributions. While these reforms fell far short of political equality, they made it more difficult for any single group to exploit the rest of society. Skilled workers gained a greater influence over government policies that affected production.

Competition among Flemish cities also encouraged economic progress. Bruges, Ghent, and Ypres competed for merchants, investment, and skilled workers by lowering tolls, improving their courts, and making their streets safer. When the harbor of Bruges began to silt up, merchants could move their businesses to Antwerp without waiting for government action. Cities had to adapt to changing economic conditions or risk losing their wealth.

Decentralized power did not prevent Flemish cities from cooperating against foreign threats. Their victory over France in 1302 demonstrated that wealth generated through trade could finance military forces capable of defending urban autonomy against the landed aristocracy.

Flemish cities retained much of their autonomy even after the Dukes of Burgundy incorporated Flanders into a larger state in the fifteenth century. The dukes depended on urban tax revenues to govern their territories. They established provincial assemblies in which representatives of the cities negotiated and approved taxes.

This arrangement benefited both the dukes and the cities. Cities retained the right to govern themselves, maintain militias, and regulate trade, while the dukes gained a reliable source of revenue. Similar arrangements later developed in the Netherlands and England.

The distribution of power in Flanders made it difficult for any one elite to dominate society for long. Counts depended on cities for tax revenues, city governments depended on merchants for their wealth, and merchants depended on guilds for skilled labor. Each group needed the cooperation of the others.

Modern economists refer to this principle as contestability. The ability of people to take their business or labor elsewhere forced elites to continually improve their practices. Decentralization of power and economic specialization reinforced each other, enabling Flanders to sustain its prosperity despite changing economic and political conditions.

By the early sixteenth century, Flanders had developed one of the most decentralized political economies in the world. Rulers needed the consent of cities, competing groups within cities settled many of their differences through negotiation, and citizens increasingly relied on contracts in their dealings with one another.

These practices helped lay the institutional foundations for sustained material progress in the Dutch Republic and England. The Flemish did not develop these institutions out of a commitment to any particular political ideology. They developed them because decentralization of power and competition enabled a small, wealthy society to maintain its independence from much larger states.

Key #4: High Value-Added Export Industries

The fourth Key to Progress is the development of high value-added export industries. While Agrarian societies primarily export raw materials and agricultural products, Commercial societies use skilled labor to manufacture goods of much higher value.

Between 1200 and 1500, Flemish manufacturers turned wool, flax, and imported dyes into finished products that they sold throughout Europe. Flanders developed these industries earlier than any other region north of the Alps. Export industries generated wealth for merchants and craftsmen and enabled neighboring cities to benefit from economic specialization..

The Wool and Cloth Industry in Ghent and Ypres

The wool industry was the largest source of manufacturing employment in Flanders. Ghent manufactured heavy broadcloth for northern European markets, while Ypres produced finer cloth for luxury markets. Workers specialized in washing, carding, spinning, weaving, fulling, and dyeing. Guilds regulated wages, product quality, and exports.

By the fourteenth century, tens of thousands of workers in Ghent earned their living from cloth production. The industry also created markets for agricultural products, timber, and dyes. Even during poor harvests, textile exports brought silver into Flanders, helping to maintain local incomes.

Flanders demonstrated that manufacturing could generate sustained material progress centuries before the development of industrial machinery. Its wealth came largely from the value that skilled workers added to imported raw materials.

Luxury Textiles and Dyeing in Bruges and Mechelen

As the Flemish cloth industry grew, some cities began to specialize in luxury textiles. Bruges became a major producer of velvet, silk, and richly dyed fabrics for wealthy nobles and religious institutions. Italian merchants supplied exotic dyes such as cochineal and indigo. Flemish dyers developed techniques for producing bright reds and deep blues that resisted fading, earning a reputation for quality throughout Europe.

Mechelen and the surrounding towns specialized in decorative textiles. Craftsmen produced patterned linens, embroidered clothing for clergy, and other fabrics that required considerable artistic and technical skill.

The luxury textile industry also contributed to the development of the Northern Renaissance. Textile workshops employed painters, designers, and craftsmen who made gold thread. The wealth generated by these industries helped finance the paintings of Jan van Eyck and Rogier van der Weyden. The realism and attention to detail in their paintings reflected the high standards of craftsmanship in Flemish society.

Linen industry

While the largest Flemish cities specialized in woolen textiles, smaller towns such as Courtrai and Oudenaarde specialized in linen production for both domestic and export markets. Rural families spun flax when they were not busy farming and sold the yarn to urban weavers. This division of labor enabled rural families to earn additional income while supplying urban manufacturers with the materials they needed.

Flanders also developed smaller export industries in leather goods, metalwork, and glassware. Specialization among towns increased the productivity of the regional economy, while the diversity of export industries made it less vulnerable to changes in international demand. When demand for one product declined, other industries helped maintain employment and export revenues.

Trade, Finance, and Shipping Services in Bruges and Antwerp

By the fourteenth century, trade and financial services had become major export industries in their own right. Merchants from Italy, Spain, England, and the Hanseatic League established permanent offices in Bruges. Local brokers earned commissions by arranging transactions between foreign merchants, while insurers and notaries provided insurance, contracts, and letters of credit. These services generated wealth comparable to manufacturing and required considerable administrative skill.

When Bruges declined in the late fifteenth century, Antwerp became the region’s leading financial center. Merchants in Antwerp developed more formal rules for trading, creating what some historians consider Europe’s first organized commercial exchange.

Shipping also became a profitable export industry. Flemish shipyards built large merchant ships known as cogs and hulks for the North Sea trade. Flemish captains transported goods as far as Lisbon and the Baltic Sea. Shipbuilding, shipping, and maritime insurance generated income while supporting other high value-added export industries.

By 1500, Flemish cloth had earned a reputation for quality throughout Europe. Centuries of competition in international markets encouraged manufacturers to improve their skills, adopt new technologies, and reinvest their profits. The wealth of Flanders came primarily from the productivity of its workers rather than taxation or military conquest.

The Missing Key: Fossil Fuels

The only Key to Progress that Flanders lacked was the widespread use of fossil fuels. Despite its prosperity, Flanders depended on human labor, animal labor, peat, wind, and water. These energy sources limited how much material progress the Flemish could achieve.

Flanders compensated for its lack of mineral resources by making increasingly efficient use of wind and water power. By the twelfth century, watermills commonly ground grain and processed cloth. Where suitable sites for watermills became scarce, the Flemish built thousands of windmills to grind grain, pump water, and press oil. Flanders became one of the most mechanically advanced regions of Medieval Europe.

Peat partially compensated for the lack of coal. The Flemish extracted peat from bogs in inland Flanders and along the Scheldt to heat homes, brew beer, and supply some industries. But peat was difficult to transport, had a low energy density, and local deposits were quickly exhausted.

Unlike England and later Holland, Flanders lacked both abundant coal deposits and the ability to import coal in large quantities. By the sixteenth century, rising fuel costs made Flemish manufacturers less competitive.

Flanders demonstrated how much progress a Commercial society could achieve without fossil fuels. Further substantial increases in material living standards required access to more abundant, energy-dense fuels.

Results

Between 1200 and 1570, Flanders experienced one of the earliest sustained increases in material living standards in European history. While the historical data are incomplete, the available evidence suggests:

Rising productivity. Higher real wages. Improved quality of life for most people.

By the early fifteenth century, estimates put annual per capita income at $1,800 to $2,200 (in 1990 international dollars). This was more than twice its level two centuries earlier and comparable to incomes in the wealthiest Italian city-states.

The benefits extended well beyond wealthy merchants. Urban workers earned increasingly higher real wages after 1300, while rural workers earned more than their counterparts in France and Germany. Agricultural and manufacturing output grew fast enough to improve living standards despite population growth.

Archaeological evidence and household inventories indicate that more people consumed meat, dairy products, and imported goods. Literacy and school attendance also increased in Flemish cities.

Flanders demonstrated that widespread material progress was possible without fossil fuels or modern industrial technology. With the right institutions, economic incentives, and alternative sources of energy, a Commercial society could sustain increases in output per person for nearly three centuries. No Agrarian society had achieved comparable levels of mass prosperity.

Conclusion

The rise of Flanders demonstrated that the transformation from poverty to progress was not unique to Northern Italy. By acquiring the first four of the Five Keys to Progress, the Flemish became one of the wealthiest societies in the world, centuries before the Industrial Revolution. They demonstrated that the institutions and economic practices of Commercial societies could be successfully copied by societies with very different geographical and historical conditions.

The decline of Flanders did not bring an end to material progress in northwestern Europe. The Dutch copied and improved upon many of the innovations of the Flemish, just as the Flemish had done with the Italians. England, in turn, benefited enormously from the achievements of both the Flemish and the Dutch.

There was a continuous chain of material progress stretching from the Italian Commercial city-states through Flanders and Holland to the Industrial Revolution in England. Each society built upon the achievements of its predecessors and developed new ways to increase productivity. With the widespread use of fossil fuels in England, all Five Keys to Progress finally came together.

The Industrial Revolution was not the beginning of sustained material progress. It was a dramatic acceleration of a process that had begun centuries earlier with the rise of Commercial societies.

Bibliography

If you are interested in reading more on this topic, I would recommend:

Maddison, Angus, et al. The Maddison Project Database (for estimates of per capita GDP)

Bavel, Bas van. Manors and Markets: Economy and Society in the Low Countries, 500–1600.

Howell, Martha. Commerce Before Capitalism in Europe, 1300–1600.

Murray, James M. Bruges, Cradle of Capitalism, 1280–1390.

Pirenne, Henri. Economic and Social History of Medieval Europe.

Nicholas, David. The Later Medieval City: 1300–1500.

If you enjoyed this article, you should read my From Poverty to Progress book series.