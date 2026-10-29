A farm worker arrives with a spouse and two children. All four can count as economic immigrants, even though none was selected for occupational skills.

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Canada and Australia are often held up as examples of nations with skills-based immigration systems. Unlike the United States, they supposedly select immigrants primarily for the skills they bring to the economy. But is that really true?

In my previous article, America Needs a Skills-Based Immigration Policy, I argued that the United States should radically reform its immigration policy to favor highly skilled individuals who can make the greatest contributions to our society. Skilled immigrants bring knowledge, experience, and talents that can help promote technological innovation, economic growth, and material progress.

But why stop at the United States? Many nations claim to have immigration systems that favor skilled workers. Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and others have programs designed to attract skilled immigrants.

This article is my attempt to determine what percentage of legal immigrants are admitted because of their employable skills, rather than family relationships, humanitarian considerations, or other criteria.

If you enjoy this article, you should read my From Poverty to Progress book series.

Which Nations Have Skills-Based Immigration Systems?

Skills-based immigration is hardly a new idea. Many wealthy nations have immigration programs designed to attract people with valuable occupational skills, education, and work experience. In fact, most wealthy nations have some way for skilled foreign workers to immigrate legally.

Canada and Australia are probably the best-known examples. Both countries have long operated immigration programs that award points based on characteristics such as education, language proficiency, work experience, and occupational qualifications. They are frequently cited as examples of how the United States could reform its immigration system.

But they are hardly alone. New Zealand also operates a points-based immigration system, while the United Kingdom adopted a new points-based system following Brexit. Germany, Austria, and several other European countries have programs that favor highly qualified immigrants.

Other nations, including Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Switzerland, have immigration programs specifically designed to attract skilled foreign workers. Some use points, while others rely on professional qualifications, occupational requirements, or salary thresholds. Even the United States has several immigration programs that favor skilled workers, although these account for a relatively small portion of total legal immigration.

Depending on how we define a skills-based immigration system, we could reasonably claim that most wealthy nations already have one. But having a program that admits skilled workers does not mean that a nation’s immigration system is primarily based on skills. A country might have an excellent program for admitting engineers, scientists, physicians, and other highly qualified workers, but that tells us little about how it selects the rest of its legal immigrants.

Some nations also define skills-based immigration so broadly that the term becomes almost meaningless. They may classify immigrants as “skilled” simply because they have a job offer or work in an occupation experiencing a labor shortage. But having a job and possessing valuable occupational skills are not necessarily the same thing.

Most importantly, many nations admit large numbers of legal immigrants through family reunification, humanitarian programs, and other pathways that have little or nothing to do with employable skills. Some also count the spouses and children of skilled workers as part of their official skilled immigration totals. As a result, their published statistics can give a misleading impression of how many legal immigrants were actually selected for their skills.

To understand what is really happening, we need to look beyond the names governments give their immigration programs. We need to examine the actual criteria used to select individual legal immigrants and determine what percentage are admitted because of their skills. Only then can we make meaningful comparisons between nations that claim to have skills-based immigration systems.

Defining Skills-Based Immigration

What exactly is skills-based immigration? The answer is not as obvious as it might seem. Different nations use different definitions, and some define skilled immigrants so broadly that almost anyone admitted for employment qualifies.

For this analysis, I use a much stricter definition. An immigrant is considered skills-based only if that individual was personally selected for admission based primarily on demonstrated occupational skills, professional qualifications, or specialized work experience. Simply having a job offer or entering under a government program labeled “skilled immigration” is not enough.

To make meaningful comparisons between nations, I divide legal immigrants into five mutually exclusive categories. Each category is based on the criteria used to admit an individual, not on the skills or qualifications that person might happen to possess.

Category 1: High-Skills

The first category is composed of legal immigrants selected for qualifications associated with relatively high-paying occupations. I will use the definition that I advocated for in my previous article.

Immigrants must meet at least one of three criteria:

A four-year college degree from an accredited university in an occupation that pays in the top third for bachelor’s degrees in the United States. The median earnings for workers with bachelor’s degrees are currently $67,005 per year and the 75th percentile is $106,004, so this should place the income cutoff at a little under $100,000 (in the US).

Demonstrated work experience in such an occupation.

The ability to pass skill-based tests that are necessary to be hired in such a field in the United States (discussed in my article on Merit).

For international comparisons, I translate that income threshold into its percentile among all full-time American workers (70 percentile in income), then apply the same percentile to each nation’s earnings distribution. This accounts for differences in wages between nations without imposing American salary levels on other countries.

Category 2: Other Skills-Based Criteria

These legal immigrants are selected for demonstrated occupational skills, qualifications, or specialized work experience, but do not meet the higher threshold described above. This category includes many:

skilled tradespeople,

technicians,

healthcare workers, particularly nurses

other qualified workers.

These individuals can make valuable contributions to their receiving nations even though their occupations do not meet our High-Skills earnings threshold. The distinction between these first two categories is based on the relative earnings of their occupations, not on whether their skills have economic value.

Category 3: Investors/Entrepreneurs

These legal immigrants are admitted primarily because they:

invest capital,

establish businesses, or

create employment opportunities.

I separate them from skills-based immigrants because investing money or creating a business is not necessarily evidence of specialized occupational skills.

Nevertheless, investors and entrepreneurs can make important contributions to economic growth and material progress. Their economic contributions deserve recognition, but they are different from selecting immigrants primarily for their occupational skills.

Category 4: Other Economic Criteria

These legal immigrants are admitted for employment or other economic reasons without meeting the requirements of the first three categories. Examples include:

farm laborers,

general laborers, and

workers admitted primarily to fill labor shortages without demonstrating substantial occupational skills.

A country may classify these individuals as economic or even skilled immigrants, but that does not make them skills-based under our definition. The fundamental distinction is between selecting someone because an employer needs workers and selecting someone because that individual possesses demonstrated occupational skills.

Category 5: Non-Economic Criteria

This category includes legal immigrants admitted for reasons unrelated to their personal occupational skills, investment, or other economic qualifications. The largest components typically include:

family reunification,

spouses and dependent children,

ancestry-based programs

diversity lotteries

free-movement arrangements such as those within the European Union

refugees,

asylees, and

other humanitarian admissions.

In each case, the individual qualifies for admission based on criteria other than demonstrated employable skills.

One distinction is particularly important. The spouse or child of a highly skilled immigrant does not automatically qualify as skills-based. Unless that individual was independently selected for qualifying skills, I classify them as Non-Economic, regardless of their education or occupation.

Likewise, a refugee might be a brilliant engineer or physician. But if that individual was admitted because of humanitarian considerations rather than professional qualifications, the admission is classified as Non-Economic. We are measuring how nations select legal immigrants, not the actual skills those immigrants might possess.

Every legal immigrant in our comparison belongs to exactly one of these five categories. The first two measure genuine skills-based selection, while the remaining three identify other reasons nations admit immigrants legally.

This distinction allows us to look beyond government labels and examine how much of each nation’s legal immigration is actually based on employable skills. It also enables us to distinguish between nations that merely offer skills-based immigration programs and those that actually admit substantial numbers of legal immigrants because of their skills.

Illegal immigrants are not included in this analysis, although there is every reason to believe illegal immigrants have lower levels of skills than legal immigrants.

How Many Legal Immigrants Are Actually Selected for Their Skills?

I asked ChatGPT to collect online data from the immigration systems of 21 nations, including the largest European countries, the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, and several other wealthy nations. My goal was to estimate what percentage of legal immigrants were admitted under each of the five categories described above.

Keep in mind that these are just rough-order estimates, because governments do not publish data that perfectly matches my data. Take the actual number with a grain of salt!

The analysis primarily uses 2024 data from the OECD’s International Migration Outlook 2025, supplemented by national immigration statistics. The figures cover permanent-type legal immigration, rather than every temporary visa issued. Illegal immigrants are excluded.

The results are revealing. Despite the widespread use of skills-based immigration programs, relatively few legal immigrants appear to have been personally selected for their employable skills.

Here are the most important findings from the table.

High-Skills immigration accounts for a surprisingly small percentage of total legal immigration. Japan has the highest estimated percentage at 20%, followed by Ireland at 15%, Canada at 14%, and Australia at 13%.

Even among these nations, relatively few legal immigrants are admitted under criteria approximating the High-Skills standard I proposed in my previous article.

Even when we include Other Skills-Based immigrants, the percentages remain relatively modest. Japan leads with approximately 32% of legal immigrants selected for their skills, followed by Canada at 26%, and Australia and Ireland at 24% each.

These are among the countries most frequently associated with skills-based immigration, yet roughly three-quarters or more of their legal immigrants are admitted under other criteria.

The United States admits a particularly small proportion of skills-based immigrants. ChatGPT estimates that only about 4% of legal immigrants meet the High-Skills criteria, with another 2% admitted under Other Skills-Based criteria. That means approximately 94% of legal immigrants are admitted for reasons other than their demonstrated occupational skills.

The major European nations generally admit relatively few immigrants based on skills. ChatGPT estimates suggest that High-Skills and Other Skills-Based immigrants account for approximately 15% of legal immigration in the United Kingdom, 11% in France, 9% in Germany, 3% in Italy and Spain, and only 1% in Switzerland. Ireland is an important exception, with a substantially higher estimated percentage.

Investor and Entrepreneur immigration is very small almost everywhere. In most of the nations examined, this category accounts for less than 1% of legal immigration. While investors and entrepreneurs may make important economic contributions, they represent a tiny fraction of overall immigration.

Non-Economic immigration dominates in most nations. In 18 of the 19 countries for which I developed estimates, more than half of legal immigrants are admitted under Non-Economic criteria.

In many European nations and the United States, the estimated percentage approaches or exceeds 80%. Japan is the main exception, with approximately 37% admitted under Non-Economic criteria, although many of its other immigrants enter through employment programs that do not necessarily require substantial occupational skills.

These findings challenge the conventional understanding of skills-based immigration. Nations such as Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom may have well-developed programs for selecting skilled workers, but those programs account for a much smaller proportion of total legal immigration than their reputations might suggest.

The distinction is important because immigration policy is not simply about how many skilled workers a nation admits. It is also about how those workers compare with the much larger number of legal immigrants admitted under other criteria.

These estimates suggest that the actual role of skills in selecting legal immigrants is far more limited than most people realize. The precise percentages are uncertain, but the broader pattern is supported by the official immigration data: employment-based selection accounts for only part of legal immigration, and personally demonstrated occupational skills are a narrower category still.

Family Members of Economic Immigrants

One of the most overlooked aspects of legal immigration is the number of family members admitted along with immigrants selected for economic reasons. When a nation admits a skilled worker, it often allows that worker to bring a spouse and children. These family members are typically not required to demonstrate the same occupational qualifications as the principal immigrant.

This creates an important distinction between:

admitting skilled immigrants and

admitting the families of skilled immigrants (few of which are skilled).

Both groups may be included in a government’s economic immigration statistics, but only the first group was personally selected for employable skills.

The following table breaks down accompanying family members into three categories based on the economic qualifications of the principal immigrant. All percentages represent the share of total permanent-type legal immigration, not merely the share of economic immigration.

A few thoughts from this table:

UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Japan admit over 20% of total from family-members of economic-based immigrants. Though for UK and Japan, these often unskilled workers

The vast majority of nations either have incomplete data or only admit a small percentage of family-members of economic-based immigrants.

I know that some people will argue that this is acceptable for a skills-based immigration system, but I would argue that every slot taken by family member who is not skills removes a slot for a skilled immigrant. If you really want a skills-based immigration policy, it should not include family members.

Other Categories of Legal Immigration

In addition to family members of economic immigrants, nations admit legal immigrants for a variety of non-economic reasons. I have divided these into four categories. The following table shows the percentage of total legal immigration accounted for by each category.

Family Reunification

Many nations allow citizens and legal residents to sponsor family members for immigration. These typically include:

spouses,

children,

parents, and

sometimes other relatives.

Unlike the families of economic immigrants discussed earlier, these immigrants are admitted through separate family reunification programs.

Humanitarian

This category includes refugees, asylees, and others admitted for humanitarian reasons. These programs primarily select individuals based on persecution, threats to their safety, or other humanitarian considerations rather than their occupational skills.

Free Movement

Citizens of European Union nations generally have the right to live and work in other EU nations. Similar arrangements exist for Switzerland, Norway, and several other European nations. These legal immigrants are admitted because of their citizenship, not because they meet specific occupational skill requirements.

Admission Basis Unknown

Some nations do not publish sufficiently detailed statistics to identify the admission criteria for every legal immigrant. These immigrants are placed in a separate category because we cannot reliably determine whether they entered for economic or non-economic reasons.

This category should not be confused with Non-Economic immigration. Some of these immigrants may have been admitted for their occupational skills, but the available data do not allow us to determine how many.

As we can see from this table, in most nations these four categories dwarf skills-based admission no matter how defined.

How Governments Exaggerate Skills-Based Immigration

Many nations claim that a large percentage of their legal immigrants are selected for their skills. But those claims often depend on how governments define skilled immigration. By including accompanying family members and workers who do not necessarily possess substantial occupational skills, governments can make their immigration systems appear far more skills-based than they actually are.

Australia provides one of the clearest examples. According to the Australian government’s immigration statistics, 71.4% of its permanent Migration Program places in 2024–25 were classified under the Skill stream. That certainly sounds like a skills-based immigration system.

But there is a catch. Of the 132,148 immigrants admitted under the Skill stream, only 45.8% were principal applicants who personally satisfied the program’s admission requirements. The remaining 54.2% were accompanying family members, primarily spouses and children.

When we look at the entire Australian Migration Program, only 32.7% of legal immigrants were principal applicants in the Skill stream. Even that figure does not necessarily meet my stricter definition of skills-based immigration, since the Skill stream includes different occupational and economic admission criteria.

Canada tells a similar story. According to the Canadian government’s 2025 Annual Report to Parliament on Immigration, 58.2% of the 483,640 permanent residents admitted in 2024 entered through economic immigration programs. This is one reason Canada is widely regarded as having a skills-based immigration system.

However, only 146,450 immigrants were principal economic applicants, representing 30.3% of total permanent immigration. The other immigrants in the economic category were accompanying family members. Furthermore, not all principal economic applicants necessarily met our definition of skills-based immigration.

The problem goes beyond counting family members. Some governments classify immigrants as skilled simply because:

they have a job offer,

work in an occupation facing labor shortages, or

satisfy relatively modest employment requirements.

But being admitted to fill a vacant job is not necessarily the same as being selected for valuable occupational skills.

I am not suggesting that governments are falsifying their immigration statistics. The numbers may be perfectly accurate according to their official definitions. The problem is that those definitions can give the public a misleading impression of how many legal immigrants were actually selected for their skills.

This is why we need to look beyond government labels. If we want to know whether a nation really has a skills-based immigration system, we should measure the percentage of legal immigrants who personally satisfied meaningful occupational qualifications, not simply count everyone admitted under a program that happens to be called skilled or economic immigration.

Why Nations Benefit from Skills-Based Immigration

In my previous article, America Needs a Skills-Based Immigration Policy, I made the case that nations should select legal immigrants based primarily on their ability to contribute to material progress. While I focused on the United States, the same principles apply to other nations.

Highly skilled immigrants can make substantial contributions to their receiving nations in several ways:

Promoting technological innovation. Skilled immigrants bring specialized knowledge and experience that enable them to develop, improve, and spread technologies. Throughout history, the migration of skilled artisans, merchants, engineers, and entrepreneurs has helped societies develop new industries and accelerate economic growth.

Increasing economic growth. Highly skilled immigrants tend to be more productive and earn higher incomes. Their skills enable businesses to expand, adopt new technologies, and become more competitive.

Improving government finances. Higher-earning immigrants generally pay more in taxes and rely less on government benefits. Over their lifetimes, their net fiscal contributions can be substantially greater than those of immigrants with few occupational skills.

Reducing competition with low-skilled workers. Immigration of large numbers of low-skilled workers can increase competition for jobs held by existing working-class and poor citizens. Concentrating immigration on highly skilled occupations can reduce this particular concern.

Promoting entrepreneurship. Immigrants who establish successful businesses can create jobs, introduce new technologies, and expand productive industries. This is why I also favor admitting entrepreneurs and investors who can make substantial economic contributions.

A skills-based immigration policy allows nations to adapt to changing economic circumstances. By using occupational earnings as a primary selection criterion, immigration policy can respond to changing demand for skills without requiring government bureaucrats to predict which occupations will be most valuable in the future.

In the long run, attracting talented immigrants can become a self-reinforcing process. Skilled immigrants contribute to economic growth, which creates more opportunities for talented people, attracting even more skilled immigrants. This could become particularly important as many wealthy nations confront aging populations and declining birth rates.

The fundamental goal of immigration policy should be to maximize the benefits of immigration for the receiving nation. I believe that selecting legal immigrants for their employable skills, rather than primarily for family relationships or other non-economic criteria, offers the greatest potential to promote long-term material progress.

Conclusion

So lets answer the original question: How many nations have a skills-based immigration policy:

No nations have skills-based immigration systems. Many do have skills-based programs within their overall immigration system, but they are small as a percentage of total legal immigrants admitted.

Japan and perhaps Ireland can plausibly claim that they have immigration systems based on economic considerations. This is not the policy that I am advocating for, but it is better than the vast majority of other nations.

Japan, Ireland, Canada, and Australia do admit skilled workers as a significant percentage of total legal immigration. If you include family members admitted at the same time, we can probably include New Zealand as well.

Every other nation admits far more immigrants based on non-economic considerations

Official government statistics greatly exaggerate how skills-based their actual policies are. I will leave it up to you to determine if this is deliberate or accidental.

And remember that this analysis excludes illegal immigration, which is likely to be far less skills-based than legal immigration. And in some of these nations the numbers of illegal immigrants have been substantial, perhaps more than legal immigrants.

Methodological Appendix

All figures in the tables were calculated by ChatGPT. Treat them as estimates and not the exact numbers.

The estimates are based primarily on the OECD’s International Migration Outlook 2025, particularly Annex Table 1.A.1, which reports immigration by admission category for 2024. I supplemented these statistics with information from national immigration agencies, including those in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and other countries.

The analysis covers 21 nations, including the largest European countries and major immigration destinations outside Europe. I developed estimates for 19 nations, while Poland and Singapore lacked sufficiently comparable information.

Defining Legal Immigration

The OECD uses a standardized measure called permanent-type immigration. This includes immigrants receiving permanent residence or comparable long-term immigration status, including some people who initially entered temporarily and subsequently changed their status.

The figures do not include all temporary workers, international students, or other short-term residents. Nor do they include people residing illegally. Some temporary humanitarian admissions, including many Ukrainians receiving temporary protection in Europe, are also excluded.

Consequently, the percentages in this article represent permanent-type legal immigration, rather than every person legally entering or residing in a country.

Classifying Immigrants

The OECD divides immigration into broad categories, including work, accompanying family, family reunification, humanitarian, free movement, and other admissions. These categories do not correspond directly to my five-category classification.

I therefore used the following approach:

High-Skills: Estimated the proportion of principal applicants personally selected for qualifications associated with high-paying occupations. Other Skills-Based: Estimated the proportion selected for demonstrated occupational skills that did not meet the higher earnings threshold. Investor / Entrepreneur: Identified immigrants admitted primarily for investment or business creation. Other Economic: Classified remaining immigrants admitted for employment or other economic reasons. Non-Economic: Included family members, humanitarian admissions, free movement, and other admissions not based on individual economic qualifications.

The most important rule was to classify immigrants according to their personal admission requirements, not their actual education or occupation. Spouses and children accompanying skilled workers were therefore treated as Non-Economic unless they independently qualified through occupational criteria.

Establishing the High-Skills Threshold

My definition of High-Skills is based on the proposal in America Needs a Skills-Based Immigration Policy. It focuses on qualifications associated with occupations earning approximately the top third of incomes among American workers with bachelor’s degrees.

For international comparisons, I used an approximate threshold corresponding to the 70th percentile of earnings among all full-time American workers. The intention was to apply the same earnings percentile to each nation’s labor market, rather than compare nominal salaries across countries.

However, I did not calculate precise occupational earnings thresholds for every nation. The 70th percentile is an approximate benchmark, and the distinction between High-Skills and Other Skills-Based immigration relies partly on judgments about occupational qualifications and earnings.

Calculating the Percentages

For each nation, I used the OECD’s total permanent-type immigration as the denominator wherever comparable statistics were available. I then allocated immigrants among the five categories based on official immigration classifications and available information about visa requirements.

The percentages were calculated as:

Percentage = Estimated immigrants in category ÷ Total permanent-type legal immigrants × 100

All estimates were rounded to the nearest percentage point. Consequently, a reported 0% may represent a small number of immigrants rather than none at all.

The two tables on non-economic immigration required additional assumptions. In particular, I estimated how accompanying family members were distributed among High-Skills, Other Skills-Based, and Other Economic immigrants. These subdivisions are less reliable than the OECD’s published totals for accompanying family members.

Limitations

These figures should be understood as rough estimates, not precise statistical measurements. The OECD provides relatively consistent information about broad immigration categories, but most governments do not publish sufficient information to calculate exactly how many immigrants satisfy my definitions of High-Skills and Other Skills-Based.

The principal limitations are:

Different nations use different immigration categories and reporting procedures.

Occupational qualifications and earnings data are incomplete.

The distinction between High-Skills and Other Skills-Based immigrants involves judgment-based estimates rather than individual-level immigration records.

Some countries do not separately identify accompanying family members or their relationship to different categories of economic immigrants.

Some admissions cannot be reliably classified as economic or non-economic. These are identified as Admission Basis Unknown where possible.

Published skilled-immigration totals sometimes include dependants, making direct comparisons misleading.

The analysis also uses somewhat different reporting periods when comparing official national statistics with OECD figures. For example, Australia’s Migration Program statistics cover the 2024–25 program year, while the OECD comparison primarily covers calendar year 2024.

These limitations mean that individual country estimates, particularly the High-Skills percentages and national rankings, could change with more detailed research. The figures are intended to provide an approximate international comparison, not definitive measurements.

Nevertheless, the underlying OECD statistics establish an important distinction between work-related immigration, accompanying family members, and other admission categories. This provides a useful foundation for evaluating how much legal immigration is actually based on occupational skills.

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If you enjoyed this article, you should read my From Poverty to Progress book series.