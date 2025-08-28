How Northern Italy combined four of the Five Keys to Progress and invented material progress centuries before the Industrial Revolution.

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A central theme of this Substack and my book series is that modern material progress did not start with the Industrial Revolution (as most economic historians believe). The Industrial Revolution was indeed one of the most profound transformations in world history, but it was not the beginning of material progress.

Instead, the Industrial Revolution:

Radically expanded the material progress that had already existed in Commercial societies for centuries (no small achievement!). This first such Commercial societies was the city/states of Northern Italy 1200-1500.

Radically lowered the geographical constraints to material progress by applying the enormous energy-density of fossil fuels to transportation, communication, manufacturing, agriculture and other economic domains.

Upset the balance of power between nations with decentralized political power (often called “Liberal”) compared to authoritarian regimes who had strong centralized power. This ultimately led to the military triumphs of Western powers in World War I, World War II, and the Cold War.

Starting with this article, I will write an extended series of articles on the city/states of Northern Italy between the years 1200 and 1500.

Before I do, let me briefly review my theory on why societies can transfrom from poverty to progress. We will see that my theory is a very useful lense for understanding the economic transformation of Northern Italy between 1000 and 1500.

I call my theory the “Five Keys to Progress.”

The “Five Keys to Progress” is an essential unifying concept for understanding human material progress. They are critical because they are the necessary preconditions for a society changing from a state of poverty to a state of progress, and they are actionable in today’s world. In other words, the concept not only helps to understand the world but also how to make it better.

To transition from poverty to progress, a society needs to acquire the following preconditions:

A highly efficient food production and distribution system. This enables societies to overcome geographical constraints to food production so that large numbers of people can focus on solving problems other than getting enough food to eat. Trade-based cities packed with a large number of free citizens possessing a wide variety of skills. These people innovate new technologies, skills, and social organizations and copy the innovations made by others. Decentralized political, economic, religious, and ideological power. It is of particular importance that elites are forced into transparent, non-violent competition that undermines their ability to forcibly extract wealth from the masses. This also allows citizens to freely choose among institutions based upon how much they have to offer to each individual and society in general. At least one high-value-added industry that exports to the rest of the world. This injects wealth into the city or region, accelerates economic growth and creates markets for smaller local industries and services. Widespread use of fossil fuels. The incredible energy density of fossil fuels injects vast amounts of useful energy into society enabling it to solve a wide variety of problems. Without this energy, life would return to the daily struggle for survival that dominated most of human history.

Click the links above to go into more detail on each of the keys.

Each of the Five Keys to Progress is necessary for a society to transition from a state of poverty to a state of progress, but none are sufficient by themselves.

In addition, the Five Keys must not only exist within a society, they must be integrated in specific locations where they can interact and reinforce one another. The first place that they did so was Northern Italy.

More articles on the Commercial City/states of Northern Italy 1200-1500:

If you enjoy this article, you should read for my From Poverty to Progress book series.

The transformation of Northern Italy

In the year 1000, Northern Italy was a landscape of small agricultural villages, struggling peasants, and fragile towns living in the shadow of ancient Rome. By 1500, it had become the wealthiest, most urbanized, and most advanced region in Europe. Its cities produced:

great works of art and architecture,

new systems of finance,

thriving export industries, and

some of the earliest forms of modern capitalism.

How did such a dramatic transformation take place in only five centuries?

The answer lies in the interaction of geography, agriculture, industry, trade, and institutions. Above all, Northern Italy was a story of city-states. Small, fiercely independent cities built their prosperity through more productive agriculture, commerce, finance, and high-value export industries. They also developed new social organizations that allowed people to acquire skills, exchange knowledge, invest capital, and solve problems in new ways.

But their achievements also reveal the limits of material progress before the Industrial Revolution. By 1500, Northern Italy was extraordinarily prosperous by the standards of the pre-industrial world, but it had not industrialized. Without fossil fuels, its economy remained dependent on human labor, animals, wood, wind, and water. That placed a ceiling on how much energy it could use and ultimately how far material progress could go.

Northern Italy therefore provides an unusually clear example of the Five Keys to Progress. It developed more efficient food production, vibrant trade-based cities, decentralized political and economic power, and high-value export industries. What it lacked was the Fifth Key: widespread use of fossil fuels.

Key #1: Agriculture

Northern Italy possessed some important agricultural advantages. The fertile Po Valley stretched between the Alps and the Apennines, while rivers such as the Po, Arno, and Adige provided abundant water. But for centuries, feudal arrangements, rudimentary tools, and subsistence farming limited how much food the region could produce. Between 1000 and 1300, that began to change.

I must admit that I have had great difficulty determining exactly how much agricultural productivity increased during this period. But it is clear that it did increase. While I cannot prove it from the historical record, I suspect that Northern Italy pioneered some or all of the Commercial farming practices that I discussed in a previous article.

We do know that Northern Italians made major investments in the land itself. In the Po Valley, they drained marshes and converted them into farmland. In Lombardy, irrigation increased the productivity of existing fields. Rivers and canals were increasingly managed not only to grow food, but also to support transportation and industry.

More productive agriculture helped support rapid population growth. Between 1000 and 1300, Northern Italy’s population nearly doubled, while cities such as Milan, Bologna, and Florence grew dramatically.

Unlike regions of Europe where older Medieval farming practices limited surplus production, Northern Italy was able to feed its people and create surpluses for market exchange. The food surpluses freed up labor for urban occupations: artisans, merchants, builders, and craftsmen of every kind. Efficient agriculture thus laid the foundation for all that followed.

Key #2: The Rise of Trade-based Cities

As agricultural productivity increased, Northern Italy’s towns grew larger and more powerful. Geography gave them important advantages. The Alps and Apennine mountain ranges provided defensible terrain, while access to the Mediterranean connected the region to some of the richest trade routes in the world. At the same time, the decline of imperial authority after the Carolingian Empire fragmented political power and gave towns an opportunity to become more independent.

By the eleventh and twelfth centuries, many of these towns had developed into communes: self-governing cities ruled by elected officials, guilds, and councils rather than feudal lords. This was unusual in medieval Europe. Across much of the continent, political power remained concentrated among kings, nobles, and large landowners. In Northern Italy, cities such as Venice, Genoa, Milan, Florence, and Bologna gained substantial control over their own affairs.

Their citizens formed militias, built walls, established courts, and developed written legal codes. Political autonomy gave merchants and skilled workers greater freedom to pursue their own interests rather than simply serving the needs of feudal elites.

Scanned from The New Penguin Atlas of Modern History by Colin McEvedy

Trade gave these cities the wealth to grow. Italian merchants carried goods north across the Alps into Germany and France, south and west across the Mediterranean, and east toward Constantinople and beyond. The Champagne fairs connected Italian merchants with the commercial networks of northern Europe. Northern Italy increasingly sat at the intersection of several major trading systems.

That commerce drew large numbers of people with specialized skills into relatively small urban areas. Venice became famous for glassmaking, Lucca for silk, Florence for banking and textiles, and Milan for arms and armor. Merchants, craftsmen, financiers, sailors, and other specialists could exchange goods, knowledge, and techniques with one another.

This is why trade-based cities are one of the Five Keys to Progress. Dense populations of relatively free and skilled people make it easier to experiment, specialize, copy successful innovations, and create new forms of social organization.

Northern Italy’s cities did all of these things. They borrowed ideas from the Byzantine Empire, the Islamic world, northern Europe, and from one another, then adapted those ideas to their own needs.

Key #3: Decentralized Power and Elite Competition

Northern Italy’s political fragmentation turned out to be one of its greatest advantages. Instead of being unified under a single powerful kingdom, the region was divided among dozens of city-states, communes, principalities, and territories. Venice, Genoa, Florence, Milan, Siena, and many smaller cities competed constantly with one another.

That competition was often violent. Northern Italian cities fought wars, seized territory, formed alliances, and tried to weaken their rivals. But political fragmentation also prevented any single ruler from controlling the entire region. Merchants, craftsmen, bankers, and other elites therefore had alternatives. If one city imposed excessive taxes, restricted commerce, or threatened their interests, capital and skilled people could move elsewhere.

Competition also took place within the cities themselves. Wealthy merchant families, guilds, nobles, and political factions struggled for influence. No group could always dominate, and political institutions evolved partly as a way to manage these competing interests.

This decentralized system encouraged cities to become more attractive places to live and do business. Governments invested in roads, canals, ports, walls, public buildings, and markets. They protected commercial contracts, standardized weights and measures, and developed legal institutions that made long-distance trade easier.

The result was not modern democracy or free-market capitalism. Northern Italian politics was often oligarchic, corrupt, and violent. Powerful families often manipulated institutions for their own benefit. But compared with societies in which political and economic power were concentrated in the hands of a king or landed aristocracy, Northern Italy gave a much broader range of people room to compete, organize, accumulate wealth, and experiment.

That mattered for material progress. Decentralized power created competition between cities and among elites within them. Neither guaranteed good government. But together they made it harder for any single ruler or social group to block change across the entire region.

Key# 4: High-Value Export Industries

The most decisive factor in Northern Italy’s rise was the development of high-value export industries. Unlike most of Europe, where economies remained overwhelmingly agricultural, Italian cities specialized in industries that sold their products and services to the wider world. These industries:

injected wealth into the region,

fueled economic growth, and

created markets for countless smaller local enterprises.

Several industries deserve particular attention.

Venetian Glass Industry

Venice is perhaps the single best example of how a city could build an international reputation and enormous wealth through a carefully cultivated export industry. Venetian glass was not simply a product. It was an entire ecosystem of labor, technology, secrecy, and state control.

The earliest Venetian glassmaking workshops date to the late Roman era, but it was during the twelfth and thirteenth centuries that Venice established itself as the unrivaled glassmaking capital of Europe. In 1291, the Venetian government moved all glass furnaces to the island of Murano, both to reduce the risk of fire in the densely populated city and to protect the secrets of glassmaking. Murano became a city within a city, a tightly controlled community of master glassmakers whose skills were closely guarded.

Glassmakers were treated as valuable assets. They were forbidden to leave Venice without government permission, under penalty of exile or even assassination.

The technological innovations were remarkable. Venetian artisans:

perfected cristallo, a clear, colorless glass that imitated rock crystal and was prized throughout Europe.

mastered techniques such as enameling, gilding, and millefiori, which produced multicolored patterns.

made mirrors, goblets, chandeliers, and delicate decorative objects that no other European city could rival.

Venetian glass was sold to princes and merchants across Europe and exported through Venetian trade routes into the Islamic world.

The glass industry also stimulated many related industries. Furnaces required fuel, so wood was imported from Dalmatia and the Veneto. Master glassmakers depended on apprentices, transporters, merchants, and many other workers. The profits from glass flowed into Venice’s shipyards, its merchant networks, and its government coffers.

Venetian glass was more than an art. It was a machine for creating wealth, and it became one of the clearest symbols of the republic’s ingenuity and cosmopolitanism.

Florentine Wool and the Cloth Industry

Florence’s wool industry is perhaps the clearest case of how an export industry could transform an entire society. From the thirteenth century onward, the city became Europe’s premier center for cloth production.

The industry consisted of many steps. The process began with raw wool imported primarily from England and later from Spain. This wool was coarse and unfinished, unsuitable for luxury use. Florentine merchants purchased it in bulk and put it through a long and complex process of refinement. The wool was cleaned, carded, spun into thread, dyed, woven into cloth, and finished by fulling, shearing, and pressing. Each stage required specialized labor, often organized through guilds.

The Arte della Lana, Florence’s powerful wool guild, oversaw quality control, set standards, and managed disputes.

The dyeing process was particularly sophisticated. Florentines imported alum from Asia Minor and later from Italian mines, which helped fix dyes into the cloth. Brilliant reds, blues, and blacks gave Florentine textiles a reputation for beauty and durability. These high-quality cloths were then exported across Europe, where they were worn by nobles and wealthy merchants.

At its height in the fourteenth century, the wool industry employed tens of thousands of Florentines. Entire neighborhoods depended on carders, dyers, weavers, and finishers. The wealth generated by cloth exports helped finance Florence’s rise as a cultural capital. The construction of the Duomo, the patronage of artists, and the intellectual life of the Renaissance all rested in part on the foundation of wool.

But wool was not Florence’s only contribution. The city also became famous for its banks, which grew directly out of the cloth trade. Exporting cloth required complex systems of credit, exchange, and risk management. Florentine bankers developed bills of exchange and techniques of double-entry bookkeeping, innovations that spread across Europe. Families such as the Bardi and Peruzzi, and later the Medici, became international financiers.

Florence exported not just cloth but also financial expertise, becoming a central node in the early global economy.

Genoese Maritime Trade and Shipbuilding

If Venice was the master of the eastern Mediterranean, Genoa was its rival in the west. Located on the Ligurian coast, Genoa lacked Venice’s lagoon defenses but made up for it with seafaring skill and commercial daring.

Genoa built its prosperity on the sea. Its merchants and sailors became some of the most active traders in the Mediterranean, while its shipyards developed the vessels needed to support long-distance commerce.

By the twelfth century, Genoese merchants had established trading colonies and commercial privileges across the Mediterranean and Black Sea. They carried grain, spices, silk, metals, slaves, and other goods between Europe, North Africa, and the eastern Mediterranean. Genoa’s location gave it access to both Mediterranean trade and the markets of western Europe.

This commercial expansion depended on shipbuilding. Genoese shipyards produced galleys and merchant vessels capable of carrying people and cargo over long distances. Shipbuilding, in turn, supported a wide range of related industries, including timber, rope, sailcloth, metalworking, and navigation.

Maritime trade also encouraged new forms of finance and business organization. Long-distance voyages required large amounts of capital and involved substantial risk. Genoese merchants developed partnerships and contracts that allowed investors to pool resources and share the risks and profits of a voyage.

The result was a tightly connected commercial system. Ships, merchants, financiers, craftsmen, and overseas trading networks reinforced one another. Genoa’s maritime economy brought wealth into the city and made it one of the major commercial powers of medieval Europe.

Milanese Arms and Silk

Milan developed a different set of export industries. Its location at the foot of the Alps placed it near important trade routes linking Italy with northern Europe, while the surrounding region provided access to iron, timber, waterpower, and skilled labor.

The city became especially famous for arms and armor. By the fourteenth and fifteenth centuries, Milanese armorers were among the most respected in Europe. Their products were purchased by nobles, knights, and rulers far beyond Italy. Producing high-quality armor required skilled metalworkers, specialized workshops, and close cooperation among craftsmen who forged, shaped, polished, and decorated each piece.

Milan also became an important center of silk production. Silk had long been imported into Europe from Asia and the Byzantine world, but Italian cities gradually learned to produce high-quality silk textiles themselves. Milanese workshops turned imported and locally produced silk into expensive fabrics for wealthy consumers.

Both industries shared an important characteristic: they produced relatively small quantities of extremely valuable goods. That allowed Milan to earn substantial income from exports without needing to ship enormous volumes of material.

These industries also encouraged specialization and the accumulation of technical knowledge. Skilled craftsmen trained apprentices, workshops refined their techniques over generations, and producers competed to improve the quality of their products. Milan’s wealth rested in part on this concentration of specialized knowledge and labor.

Siena and Early Banking

Siena’s role in this story is often overshadowed by its larger neighbors, but in the thirteenth century it was a formidable financial center. Sienese bankers such as the Bonsignori operated international networks that financed the Champagne fairs and lent money to monarchs. Their ability to move funds across borders made Siena an important center of medieval finance.

Although Siena’s fortunes declined after the Black Death and its defeat by Florence, its early banking innovations show how even secondary cities could participate in international networks. Siena’s legacy was eventually absorbed by Florence, but it helped establish Northern Italy’s broader reputation as the financial center of Europe.

Networks of Trade and Knowledge

Northern Italy’s trade networks did more than bring wealth into its cities. They also brought knowledge. Italian merchants traveled throughout the Mediterranean and northern Europe, and wherever they went, they encountered new technologies, practices, and ideas.

The Mediterranean was the most important conduit. Venetian and Genoese merchants traded extensively with Constantinople, North Africa, and the Levant. Through these contacts, Northern Italians gained access to new medical knowledge, navigational techniques, and instruments such as the astrolabe. Contact with the Islamic and Byzantine worlds also helped reintroduce the works of Aristotle, Galen, Euclid, and other ancient authors to Western Europe. Merchants sometimes carried manuscripts alongside silks, spices, and dyes.

Paper was among the most transformative technologies to arrive through these networks. Invented in China and transmitted westward through the Islamic world, paper reached Italy by the thirteenth century. It was cheaper and easier to use than parchment. Italian cities, particularly Fabriano, soon became important centers of paper production.

Cheap paper made it far easier to record and transmit information. Merchants could keep detailed accounts, bankers could manage increasingly complicated transactions, and governments could maintain written records and contracts. The sophisticated commercial institutions that developed in Northern Italy depended heavily on this ability to store and communicate information.

Printing accelerated the process. After movable-type printing arrived in Italy during the 1460s, Venice quickly became one of Europe’s leading publishing centers. Printers such as Aldus Manutius produced editions of Greek and Latin classics as well as practical texts for a growing reading public. Knowledge that once had to be copied laboriously by hand could now spread much more rapidly and cheaply.

Northern Italy therefore benefited from more than international trade itself. Its cities became unusually effective at absorbing knowledge from elsewhere, adapting it to local needs, and spreading it again. Material progress was cumulative. It emerged from thousands of exchanges in which people learned from one another and gradually improved upon what already existed.

New social organizations

Printing accelerated the process. After movable-type printing arrived in Italy during the 1460s, Venice quickly became one of Europe’s leading publishing centers. Printers such as Aldus Manutius produced editions of Greek and Latin classics as well as practical texts for a growing reading public. Knowledge that once had to be copied laboriously by hand could now spread much more rapidly and cheaply.

Northern Italy therefore benefited from more than international trade itself. Its cities became unusually effective at absorbing knowledge from elsewhere, adapting it to local needs, and spreading it again. Material progress was cumulative. It emerged from thousands of exchanges in which people learned from one another and gradually improved upon what already existed.

Guilds played an important role in financing these projects. Florence’s wool guild commissioned sculptures and paintings for Orsanmichele, while merchant confraternities sponsored hospitals, schools, and churches. Successful industries therefore financed institutions and public works that benefited the wider community while also increasing the prestige of the city.

Guilds also provided a structured system for transmitting skills. Florence’s wool workers, Murano’s glassmakers, and Milan’s armorers trained apprentices over many years. This allowed specialized knowledge to be preserved and gradually improved from one generation to the next.

Education expanded as well. Universities trained lawyers, physicians, administrators, and notaries who staffed the growing bureaucracies of communes and courts. Literacy also became more important, particularly among merchants who needed to read, write, calculate, and keep records.

Universities became major centers of specialized learning. Bologna, founded in the eleventh century, became Europe’s leading center for the study of Roman law. Padua became known for medicine and natural philosophy.

Students came from across Europe, then carried what they had learned back to their own societies. The legal concepts developed at Bologna, in particular, influenced governments far beyond Northern Italy.

The growth of cities also created more opportunities for social mobility. In a feudal society, birth largely determined a person’s place in life. Northern Italian cities remained highly unequal, but they offered more room for advancement. A skilled artisan could rise within a guild, a successful merchant could enter politics, and a banker could use wealth and patronage to elevate his family into the nobility.

Northern Italy did not eliminate hierarchy. But its new social organizations gave more people ways to acquire skills, build wealth, gain status, and participate in civic life than was typical in the surrounding feudal world.

The Renaissance

The cultural flowering known as the Renaissance cannot be separated from this social transformation. Patrons such as the Medici in Florence, the Gonzaga in Mantua, and the Este in Ferrara used their wealth to sponsor artists, architects, and scholars. The same competitive spirit that drove cities to outdo one another in commerce also pushed them to compete in beauty and learning. Civic pride was expressed not only through fortifications and markets but also through art, architecture, and philosophy.

For ordinary people, the benefits were more tangible, though uneven. Urban life created employment beyond subsistence farming in textiles, shipping, construction, and artisan trades. Public works such as fountains, bridges, and hospitals improved daily life. Religious confraternities distributed charity, while festivals and civic rituals helped bind communities together.

Life was still precarious. Famines, plagues, and wars could devastate entire populations. But the baseline of material prosperity was higher than in most of Europe.

Northern Italy’s transformation therefore had two important social effects. Northern Italy:

produced extraordinary cultural achievements that still shape Western civilization, and improved the material conditions and opportunities of many ordinary citizens.

Progress was not limited to elites alone.

Economic Growth

All of these innovations led to the strongest economic growth the world had seen up to that time. Estimating the wealth of societies that existed centuries ago is not easy. Fortunately, Angus Maddison has created his extremely useful database with estimates of per capita GDP for past societies. His figures are, of course, just estimates. At least for now, however, they are by far the best method for determining the wealth of past societies.

When we use Maddison’s estimates of historical per capita GDP, it is clear that the Commercial societies of Northern Italy experienced a different growth trajectory from other societies. In the year 1000, all complex societies in Eurasia had a per capita GDP between $400 and $650/year (i.e. at or just above subsistence levels).

This was probably close to the standard of living humans had experienced throughout most of history. There is little evidence that any society before 1000 achieved a substantially higher level, except perhaps a few imperial capitals that accumulated wealth by extracting it from surrounding regions. That would have done little to raise the median standard of living. For most people, sustained material progress was something they had never experienced.

By 1500, Italy’s estimated per capita GDP had risen to about $1,100 per year, a 144 percent increase over its level in 1000. Because Northern Italy was considerably more prosperous than Southern Italy, the actual level of economic development in the Northern Italian city-states was almost certainly higher than the Italian average.

Unfortunately, this economic growth plateaued around 1500. This was also when Kingdom of France invaded Northern Italy. Over the following centuries, much of Italy came under the control of the Agrarian Empires of France, Spain, and Austria. The loss of political autonomy played an important role in ending the region’s long period of economic growth and cultural dynamism.

Key #5: Limits of Progress: The Absence of Fossil Fuels

Northern Italy had four of the Five Keys to Progress. What it lacked was the fifth: widespread access to fossil fuels.

This mattered because every pre-industrial economy faced severe limits on the amount of energy it could use. Human beings and animals supplied much of the mechanical power. Wood provided heat. Wind and water could be harnessed, but only in particular places and under particular conditions.

Northern Italy pushed these energy sources remarkably far. Watermills powered grain milling and parts of textile and metal production. Wind moved ships across the Mediterranean. Wood and charcoal heated homes and fueled furnaces. But these sources could not provide the enormous quantities of cheap, concentrated energy that coal later made possible.

Wood created especially severe constraints. As populations and industries grew, demand for timber and charcoal increased. Forests also had to compete with agriculture for land. A society could expand its energy use only so far before rising costs and limited supplies began to restrict further growth.

This helps explain why Northern Italy could become extraordinarily sophisticated without becoming industrial. Its merchants developed international trading networks. Its craftsmen produced some of Europe’s finest manufactured goods. Its bankers pioneered new financial techniques. Its cities accumulated wealth on a scale that would have been remarkable in almost any earlier society.

But none of these achievements solved the fundamental energy problem.

The Industrial Revolution eventually broke through that constraint by tapping the vast stores of energy contained in fossil fuels. Coal allowed societies to use far more energy without devoting comparable amounts of land to forests, animals, or crops. It could also power machines on a scale that wind, water, animals, and human muscle could not match.

Northern Italy therefore shows both how far a Commercial society could progress and where its limits lay. Agriculture, cities, decentralized power, and high-value export industries could produce substantial material progress. Without abundant fossil energy, however, that progress eventually reached a ceiling.

Conclusion

Northern Italy shows why the Five Keys to Progress matter. More productive agriculture created surpluses. Trade-based cities concentrated people and skills. Decentralized power created competition and room for experimentation. High-value export industries brought wealth into the region. Together, these four Keys produced something historically unusual: sustained material progress.

The result was not just richer elites. Commercial societies created more work outside subsistence farming, more opportunities to acquire skills, better urban infrastructure, wider access to goods, and higher living standards for large numbers of ordinary people. Progress remained uneven and fragile, but it increasingly benefited the masses rather than simply enriching rulers and aristocrats.

In that sense, the Commercial societies of Northern Italy invented material progress. They showed that combining the first four Keys could make an entire society richer over time. What they lacked was the Fifth Key, fossil fuels, which would later allow Industrial societies to push material progress far beyond the limits of the Commercial world.

Bibliography

If you are interested in reading more secondary resources on this topic, I would recommend:

Fernand Braudel, The Mediterranean and the Mediterranean World in the Age of Philip II Lauro Martines, Power and Imagination: City-States in Renaissance Italy Richard A. Goldthwaite, The Economy of Renaissance Florence Gene Brucker, Renaissance Florence Frederic C. Lane, Venice: A Maritime Republic Carlo M. Cipolla, Before the Industrial Revolution: European Society and Economy, 1000–1700

More articles on the Commercial City/states of Northern Italy 1200-1500:

If you enjoyed this article, you should read for my From Poverty to Progress book series.