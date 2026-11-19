Before it launched the Industrial Revolution, Britain copied Flemish and Dutch technologies, industries, and organizations, then improved upon them.

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Britain is famous for launching the Industrial Revolution. But long before British inventors began transforming the world, the English were busy copying the technologies, skills, and organizations of more advanced societies. Much of what made Britain successful originated elsewhere.

In my previous article, I explained how England copied the technological and organizational innovations of the Commercial city/states of Northern Italy. But Italy was not the only Commercial society that the English learned from.

For centuries, Flanders and the Netherlands were among Europe’s most commercially advanced regions. They pioneered new manufacturing techniques, developed sophisticated commercial and financial institutions, and transformed agriculture and maritime transportation. England was initially far behind them in many of these fields.

Rather than inventing everything themselves, the English learned from their more advanced Commercial neighbors. They invited skilled immigrants, copied successful technologies, adopted new ways of doing business, and adapted foreign practices to their own circumstances.

Over time, England not only caught up with its neighbors but began to surpass them in many industries.

This process of copying, adapting, and improving foreign innovations helped lay the foundations for the Industrial Revolution. Britain’s eventual industrial dominance did not emerge from nowhere. It was built upon centuries of accumulated technologies, skills, and organizations, many of which had originated in other European societies.

This article is part of a larger series on copying:

If you enjoy this article, you should read my From Poverty to Progress book series.

Copying of Commercial Societies

I have gone into detail on this in other articles, so I will be brief here.

Commercial societies were fundamentally different from earlier types of societies. Instead of producing most of their own food, people purchased much of their food in the marketplace. To earn the money to buy that food, they specialized in producing goods or services that they sold to others.

These Commercial societies invented four of the Five Keys to Progress:

These keys were the necessary preconditions for a society to transform from millenia of enduring poverty to long-term material progress. Together, these four Keys created an environment in which merchants, craftsmen, and entrepreneurs could cooperate, compete, innovate, and accumulate wealth.

Commercial societies first emerged in Northern Italy, but their innovations gradually spread across Europe. Rather than developing everything independently, each new Commercial society copied technologies, skills, and organizations from earlier ones, adapted them to local conditions, and often improved upon them.

This process followed a broad historical sequence:

Northern Italy (1200–1500): Developed manufacturing industries, banking, commercial organizations, and international trading networks. Flanders and Brabant (1300–1600): Copied and improved earlier commercial innovations while building prosperous trading cities and highly productive textile industries. The Netherlands (1500–1700): Built upon earlier achievements to develop advanced agriculture, shipping, manufacturing, and financial institutions. Southeast England (1500–1750): Copied technologies, skills, and organizations from these more advanced societies to build its own increasingly prosperous commercial economy.

Over several centuries, this process of copying and improving innovations spread the technologies, skills, and organizations that would eventually make the Industrial Revolution possible.

By the eighteenth century, Britain had already developed four of the Five Keys to Progress. Its great breakthrough was to add the Fifth Key: the widespread use of fossil fuels. This transformed an already sophisticated Commercial society into the world’s first Industrial society.

This article goes into detail on one step within this sequence: Pre-industrial Britain copying technologies, skills, and organizations from Flanders and Netherlands.

What England Copied from the Low Countries

England copied a remarkable variety of technologies, skills, industries, and organizations from Flanders and the Netherlands between the fourteenth and eighteenth centuries. These innovations helped transform England from an exporter of agricultural raw materials into a sophisticated manufacturing and commercial economy.

Much of this copying took place through immigration. Skilled Flemish and Dutch craftsmen brought their knowledge to England, established new industries, and trained English workers. English merchants, landowners, and entrepreneurs also traveled to the Low Countries to study successful practices and adapt them to English conditions.

The English copied far more than manufacturing techniques. They also adopted innovations in agriculture, shipping, land reclamation, commercial organizations, and finance. Together, these imported capabilities helped England develop the economic foundations that would eventually support the Industrial Revolution.

Agriculture

One of the most important things England copied from Flanders and the Netherlands was more productive agriculture. Farmers in these regions had developed sophisticated techniques that enabled them to produce more food from the same amount of land.

Agricultural improvement in southeast England had already begun centuries earlier. By 1300, farmers in Kent and East Anglia were developing more intensive, market-oriented agriculture. But beginning in the sixteenth century, English farmers increasingly copied advanced agricultural practices from the Low Countries.

Flemish and Dutch immigrants introduced specialized techniques for commercial vegetable gardening, particularly around growing towns. English farmers also copied hop cultivation from the Low Countries. Kent became an important center of hop production, and in 1576, Reginald Scot published a guide to growing hops based partly on Flemish practices.

During the seventeenth century, English farmers began adopting more sophisticated methods of crop rotation and livestock feeding. Flemish farmers cultivated clover, turnips, and other fodder crops that increased agricultural productivity.

These innovations created a virtuous cycle. Clover replenished nitrogen in the soil, while additional fodder enabled farmers to raise more livestock, particularly during winter. More livestock produced more manure to fertilize fields, increasing crop yields and supporting even more animals.

One important advocate of these methods was Sir Richard Weston, who studied agriculture in Flanders and Brabant during the 1640s. He described what he learned in A Discours of Husbandrie used in Brabant and Flanders, published by Samuel Hartlib in 1650. Hartlib helped spread knowledge of these techniques to English farmers and landowners.

Over the following century, English farmers gradually adapted these methods to their own soils, climate, and markets. These improvements became important parts of what historians call the British Agricultural Revolution.

This process helped England strengthen the First Key to Progress: productive agriculture. By producing larger food surpluses with fewer agricultural workers, England could support a growing population of merchants, craftsmen, and other workers who purchased their food on the marketplace.

Without this agricultural productivity, England could never have developed the prosperous trade-based cities and manufacturing industries that helped make the Industrial Revolution possible.

Land Reclamation and Drainage

England also copied Dutch technologies for reclaiming agricultural land from marshes and wetlands. For centuries, the Dutch had developed sophisticated systems of dikes, canals, sluices, and drainage channels that enabled them to convert flooded land into productive farmland.

These technologies were particularly valuable in England, where large areas of low-lying land were subject to frequent flooding. Although English landowners had undertaken smaller drainage projects for centuries, they lacked much of the engineering expertise needed for large-scale reclamation.

One of the most important immigrants was Cornelius Vermuyden, a Dutch engineer who arrived in England during the early 1620s. In 1626, King Charles I commissioned him to drain Hatfield Chase, an extensive area of marshland in northern England.

Vermuyden brought Dutch engineers, skilled workers, and investors to England. They constructed drainage channels, embankments, and new river courses to redirect water away from agricultural land. By the early 1630s, substantial areas of Hatfield Chase had been reclaimed and were being cultivated.

The English then applied Dutch drainage techniques to an even larger project: the Fens of eastern England. In 1630, the Earl of Bedford and a group of wealthy investors hired Vermuyden to help drain this vast wetland region.

The project involved constructing long drainage channels, diverting rivers, and building sluices to control water levels. During the 1630s, workers constructed the Old Bedford River. Further improvements during the 1650s included the New Bedford River and Denver Sluice, which helped prevent tidal water from flooding inland.

These projects were not without problems. Local inhabitants often opposed drainage because they depended on fishing, wildfowling, grazing, and other traditional uses of wetlands. Some projects also suffered from engineering failures, continued flooding, and expensive maintenance requirements.

Nevertheless, Dutch drainage techniques helped England reclaim substantial areas of fertile agricultural land. They also demonstrated how large engineering projects could be organized and financed by groups of private investors.

By copying Dutch engineering expertise, England expanded its agricultural resources and strengthened the First Key to Progress: productive agriculture. This helped increase the food supply available to support England’s growing commercial cities and manufacturing workforce.

Woolen Textile Manufacturing

One of the earliest and most important industries England copied from Flanders was woolen textile manufacturing. During the thirteenth and early fourteenth centuries, England exported large quantities of raw wool to Flemish cities such as Ghent, Bruges, and Ypres. Flemish craftsmen transformed this wool into high-quality cloth that merchants sold throughout Europe.

England already had its own textile industry, but Flemish manufacturers possessed more advanced skills in weaving, dyeing, fulling, and finishing cloth. Rather than continuing to export raw wool and import expensive finished textiles, the English began copying these manufacturing techniques.

King Edward III actively encouraged this process. In 1331, he granted royal protection to John Kempe, a Flemish weaver who came to England with workers and apprentices to practice his craft and teach English workers. In 1337, Edward expanded these protections to encourage additional foreign textile workers to settle in England.

During the following decades, Flemish craftsmen established workshops in London, Colchester, and other English towns. They introduced specialized manufacturing skills, trained local workers, and helped organize more sophisticated cloth production. Some English guilds resisted the newcomers, but the government continued encouraging immigration because it wanted to expand domestic manufacturing.

The results were impressive. English manufacturers increasingly produced high-quality broadcloth that could compete with Flemish textiles in international markets. English cloth exports rose from approximately 1,700 pieces in 1348–1349 to more than 80,000 annually around 1500.

Of course, Flemish immigration was not the only cause of this expansion. English entrepreneurs, domestic wool supplies, commercial networks, and government policies also contributed. But the transfer of Flemish skills helped accelerate the development of a much more sophisticated English textile industry.

By copying Flemish manufacturing techniques, England began transforming itself from a supplier of raw materials into a major European exporter of finished textiles. This was an important step toward developing the high-value-added export industries (The Fourth Key to Progress) that would later help support the Industrial Revolution.

New Draperies and Specialized Textiles

During the sixteenth century, England experienced another major wave of technological copying from the Low Countries. This time, the English acquired the skills needed to manufacture a new generation of textiles that were increasingly popular in European markets.

Traditional English woolen manufacturing concentrated on heavy broadcloth. But Flemish and Dutch manufacturers had developed lighter, more versatile fabrics known as the “New Draperies.” These included bays, says, serges, and other specialized textiles. Some combined wool with silk, linen, or other fibers, while others used more sophisticated weaving and finishing techniques.

Religious persecution and warfare in the Low Countries drove thousands of skilled Protestant craftsmen to seek refuge in England. Many were experienced textile workers who possessed manufacturing skills that were not widely available in England. English towns recognized an opportunity to acquire these skills and establish new industries.

In 1565, Norwich received permission from Queen Elizabeth I to invite thirty master craftsmen from the Low Countries and their households to settle in the city. These Flemish and Walloon immigrants introduced new types of textiles, established workshops, and trained English workers. Their arrival helped revive Norwich’s declining textile industry.

Colchester became another important center of immigrant textile manufacturing. Dutch craftsmen began settling there during the 1560s, and in 1571 they established a guild specializing in lightweight fabrics. The newcomers transformed Colchester into a major producer of bays and says. Their success encouraged English manufacturers in surrounding towns to copy the new techniques.

Other towns, including Sandwich and Canterbury, also benefited from skilled immigrants. Over time, English craftsmen learned these techniques, adapted them to domestic materials, and developed new products for export.

By the seventeenth century, the New Draperies had become an important part of England’s expanding textile exports. Instead of relying primarily on traditional broadcloth, English manufacturers could supply a wider range of fabrics to different international markets.

This second wave of copying helped England diversify its manufacturing economy and strengthen the Fourth Key to Progress: high-value-added export industries. Once again, foreign craftsmen supplied skills that English workers and entrepreneurs used to build increasingly successful domestic industries.

Silk Weaving and Luxury Textiles

England also copied silk weaving and other luxury textile manufacturing from the Low Countries. During the sixteenth century, cities such as Antwerp had developed sophisticated industries producing expensive silk fabrics for wealthy consumers across Europe. England imported many of these luxury goods because its domestic manufacturers lacked the specialized skills needed to produce them.

Religious persecution and warfare in Flanders and Brabant gave England an opportunity to acquire these skills. Beginning in the 1560s, skilled Protestant refugees brought advanced silk-weaving techniques to London and other English towns. They introduced new methods of producing taffetas, velvets, satins, and fabrics combining silk with wool or linen.

The scale of this immigration was substantial. A survey of foreign silk workers in London in 1571 recorded 181 workers, of whom 63% came from Flanders and Brabant. More than 80% had arrived during the previous eleven years. These immigrants helped establish a more sophisticated English silk industry.

By 1600, immigrant craftsmen were producing a growing variety of luxury textiles that previously had to be imported. They established workshops, brought specialized equipment and production techniques, and trained additional workers. English manufacturers gradually acquired the skills necessary to compete in markets previously dominated by foreign producers.

Another wave of skilled immigrants arrived during the late seventeenth century. After France revoked the Edict of Nantes in 1685, thousands of French Protestant refugees, known as Huguenots, fled to England. Many were highly skilled silk weavers who settled in Spitalfields, east of London. They helped transform the district into an important center of luxury textile manufacturing.

The arrival of these immigrants expanded England’s manufacturing capabilities. English entrepreneurs could now produce a wider range of high-value luxury goods, reducing their dependence on imports and creating new opportunities for domestic production and exports.

Once again, England benefited from copying the technologies and skills of more advanced European societies. Rather than developing a sophisticated silk industry entirely on its own, it acquired the capabilities through skilled immigration and then built upon them.

Scientific Instruments and Precision Engineering

England also benefited from Dutch innovations in scientific instruments, particularly clocks, microscopes, and optical equipment. During the seventeenth century, Dutch scientists and craftsmen developed increasingly sophisticated instruments that required exceptional precision in manufacturing. English craftsmen copied some of these innovations and gradually developed their own advanced instrument-making industry.

One of the clearest examples was the pendulum clock, invented by Dutch scientist Christiaan Huygens in 1656. The new technology made clocks dramatically more accurate. In 1657, the English clockmaker Ahasuerus Fromanteel sent his son John to The Hague to learn how to manufacture pendulum clocks from Dutch craftsman Salomon Coster. By 1658, the Fromanteel family was producing and selling the new clocks in London.

The Dutch were also pioneers in manufacturing microscopes and other optical instruments. Antonie van Leeuwenhoek developed powerful single-lens microscopes that revealed an entirely new world of microorganisms. Dutch instrument makers, including the Van Musschenbroek family, developed sophisticated microscopes that became known throughout Europe. English scientists and craftsmen studied these innovations and developed improved instruments of their own.

These innovations required highly specialized manufacturing skills. Producing accurate clocks, microscopes, telescopes, and scientific instruments required craftsmen who could manufacture tiny gears, precisely shaped lenses, accurate screws, and other delicate components. English craftsmen learned these skills through a combination of copying foreign techniques, experimentation, and improvements in their own workshops.

By the eighteenth century, London had become one of Europe’s leading centers of scientific instrument manufacturing. Craftsmen such as Jesse Ramsden developed increasingly sophisticated equipment for making precision instruments. In the 1760s, Ramsden developed a dividing engine that mechanized the accurate marking of scales on surveying, navigational, and astronomical instruments.

These capabilities had consequences far beyond scientific research. The skills developed by clockmakers and instrument makers helped lay the foundations for Britain’s precision machine-tool industry. Craftsmen learned how to manufacture standardized components, accurate screws, gears, and mechanisms that could operate reliably together.

During the late eighteenth and early nineteenth centuries, British engineers such as Henry Maudslay built upon this accumulated expertise to develop increasingly accurate lathes and other machine tools. These machines made it possible to manufacture the precise metal components required by increasingly sophisticated industrial machinery.

By copying Dutch scientific instruments and combining that knowledge with domestic innovation, England helped build an industry whose technologies and skills became essential to the Industrial Revolution.

Printing and Publishing

Another important technology England acquired through its connections with Flanders was the printing press. Although movable-type printing had been invented by Johannes Gutenberg in Germany around 1450, its introduction into England was closely connected to the commercial and manufacturing centers of the Low Countries.

The key figure was William Caxton, an English merchant who spent much of his career in Bruges, one of Europe’s leading commercial cities. Caxton became interested in printing during a visit to Cologne in the early 1470s, where he learned about the new technology.

Returning to Bruges, Caxton collaborated with the local publisher Colard Mansion and the Dutch typographer Johan Veldener. In 1473, he produced Recuyell of the Historyes of Troye, the first book printed in the English language. His experience in Flanders gave him the technical knowledge, equipment, and commercial connections needed to establish a printing business.

In 1476, Caxton returned to England and established the country’s first printing press at Westminster, near London. He began producing books in English, including works by Geoffrey Chaucer and Thomas Malory. Instead of relying on expensive handwritten manuscripts or imported books, English readers could increasingly purchase books manufactured domestically.

Other printers soon followed. Caxton’s former assistant, Wynkyn de Worde, expanded the business after his death in 1491. During the following decades, printing workshops spread to other English cities, creating a growing domestic publishing industry.

Printing was particularly important because it dramatically reduced the cost of reproducing written information. Books that previously required months of skilled labor to copy could now be produced in hundreds of copies. This made knowledge more widely available and helped spread new ideas, technologies, and skills.

By acquiring printing technology through its commercial connections with the Low Countries, England developed another important manufacturing industry. More importantly, it gained a powerful tool for accumulating and spreading the knowledge that would eventually support the Scientific and Industrial Revolutions.

Brewing

Another important industry England copied from the Low Countries was the production of hopped beer. During the Middle Ages, the English primarily drank ale, which was made from malted grain without hops. Although ale was widely produced and consumed, it spoiled relatively quickly, limiting how far it could be transported and sold.

Brewers in the Netherlands had developed a better alternative. By adding hops to beer, they could preserve it for much longer. This made it possible to brew larger quantities, store them for extended periods, and transport beer to more distant markets. Hopped beer became an important commercial industry in the Netherlands during the fourteenth century.

Dutch and Flemish immigrants brought these brewing techniques to England during the late fourteenth and fifteenth centuries. By the early 1400s, immigrant brewers were producing hopped beer in London and other English towns. In 1436, the English government even intervened to protect foreign brewers from local opposition.

The new beer initially faced resistance from traditional English ale producers. But its longer shelf life and suitability for commercial production gave it important advantages. By 1493, London’s beer brewers had established their own guild, reflecting the growing importance of the industry.

English brewers gradually copied the new techniques, while farmers began cultivating hops domestically, particularly in Kent. During the sixteenth century, hopped beer became increasingly popular throughout England.

By the eighteenth century, brewing had become one of Britain’s largest and most profitable manufacturing industries. Giant London breweries such as Whitbread and Truman developed enormous production facilities, sophisticated distribution networks, and increasingly mechanized operations. By 1794, Whitbread was producing approximately 189,000 barrels of beer annually, generating enormous profits for its owners. These breweries were among the earliest examples of large-scale, capital-intensive manufacturing in Britain.

By copying Dutch and Flemish brewing techniques, England developed a more specialized commercial brewing industry. What had once been primarily a local product became an increasingly important manufactured good that could be stored, transported, and sold across larger markets.

Pottery and Ceramics

Another manufacturing industry England copied from the Low Countries was the production of tin-glazed earthenware, a decorative pottery that eventually became known as English Delftware.

The technology originally developed in the Middle East and spread through Spain and Italy before reaching the Low Countries. By the early sixteenth century, Antwerp had become an important center of tin-glazed pottery production. Its craftsmen produced colorful decorative tiles, plates, and other ceramics that were sold throughout Europe.

The manufacturing process required specialized skills. Potters coated earthenware with a glaze containing tin, which created an opaque white surface. They could then paint elaborate designs in blue, green, yellow, and other colors. The result was a more attractive and valuable product than traditional earthenware.

Religious persecution in the Low Countries gave England an opportunity to acquire these skills. In 1567, two potters from Antwerp, Jasper Andries and Jacob Jansen, settled in Norwich. They introduced techniques for manufacturing decorative tiles, pharmacy jars, and other tin-glazed pottery.

By 1571, Jansen had moved to London, where he established a pottery workshop in Aldgate with other immigrant craftsmen. These workshops helped establish England’s first sustained tin-glazed earthenware industry.

The new industry gradually expanded. During the seventeenth century, London became an important manufacturing center, particularly in Southwark and Lambeth. Production eventually spread to other English cities, including Bristol.

English potters also adapted their products to changing consumer tastes. When Chinese blue-and-white porcelain became fashionable in Europe, English manufacturers began copying its decorative patterns using their own tin-glazed earthenware techniques.

By copying Flemish manufacturing skills, England developed a new domestic ceramics industry that previously depended heavily on foreign expertise and imported products. Once again, skilled immigrants helped transform foreign innovations into an expanding English manufacturing industry.

Commercial Exchanges

England also copied commercial organizations from the Low Countries. One of the most important was the merchant exchange, a specialized institution that brought merchants, brokers, and financiers together to conduct business.

During the sixteenth century, Antwerp was one of Europe’s leading centers of international commerce. In 1531, the city opened a magnificent new Bourse (shown above), where merchants from across Europe gathered to buy and sell goods, arrange financing, exchange currencies, and negotiate international trade agreements.

London was also becoming an important commercial center, but its merchants lacked a comparable institution. Instead, they conducted much of their business in Lombard Street, often meeting outdoors in crowded and uncomfortable conditions.

Sir Thomas Gresham, an English merchant and financial agent for the Crown, had spent years working in Antwerp. He was impressed by the city’s Bourse and decided to copy it in London.

In 1566, Gresham began constructing a new commercial exchange on land provided by the City of London. He financed the building himself and hired a Flemish master builder, Hendrik van Paesschen, to design it. The architect copied the layout of Antwerp’s Bourse, with a central courtyard surrounded by covered galleries. Flemish craftsmen and imported building materials were also used in its construction.

In 1571, Queen Elizabeth I officially opened the building and named it the Royal Exchange (shown above). The new institution brought English and foreign merchants together in one central location. Instead of searching throughout London for trading partners, merchants could meet at regular times to negotiate transactions, compare prices, exchange information, and arrange financing.

This reduced the costs of doing business and made international trade more efficient. Merchants could develop wider commercial networks, specialize in particular products and markets, and coordinate increasingly complex transactions.

By copying Antwerp’s Bourse, England acquired an important commercial organization that helped London’s transformation into a major center of international trade. It also strengthened two of the Five Keys to Progress: trade-based cities and high-value-added export industries.

Shipbuilding

England also copied Dutch shipbuilding technologies and maritime practices. During the seventeenth century, the Dutch Republic possessed one of the world’s largest and most sophisticated merchant fleets. Dutch merchants dominated much of the shipping trade between European ports, transporting grain, timber, fish, textiles, and other goods over long distances.

One of their most important innovations was the fluyt (shown above), a specialized cargo ship developed in the Netherlands during the late sixteenth century. Unlike traditional ships, which often combined cargo transportation with military capabilities, the fluyt was designed primarily to transport large quantities of goods at the lowest possible cost.

The fluyt had a large cargo hold, relatively simple rigging, and few cannons. Its design enabled it to carry substantial cargoes with much smaller crews than many traditional ships. This greatly reduced transportation costs and gave Dutch merchants an important competitive advantage.

English merchants recognized these advantages. Sir Walter Raleigh observed that Dutch merchant ships could transport larger cargoes with fewer sailors than comparable English vessels. During the early seventeenth century, English writers urged their countrymen to copy Dutch ship designs, fishing vessels, and methods of preparing fish for export.

The English increasingly adopted Dutch maritime technology. During the four Anglo-Dutch Wars of the mid-seventeenth century, English merchants acquired large numbers of captured Dutch merchant ships. Many preferred these efficient vessels to domestically built alternatives. English shipbuilders responded by copying Dutch designs, including the fluyt, known in England as the flyboat.

Maritime Commerce

England also learned from Dutch methods of organizing maritime commerce. Dutch merchants had developed extensive shipping networks, specialized cargo vessels, and commercial arrangements that allowed ships to carry goods efficiently between distant markets. English merchants gradually adopted and adapted similar practices as their own overseas trade expanded.

These improvements helped England reduce transportation costs and expand its commercial markets. Cheaper shipping made it profitable to transport more goods over longer distances, encouraged regional specialization, and strengthened connections between English manufacturers and foreign customers.

By copying Dutch maritime technologies and practices, England expanded its capacity for international trade. This strengthened the Fourth Key to Progress: high-value-added export industries. Efficient commercial shipping helped English manufacturers reach larger markets and laid another foundation for Britain’s eventual industrial expansion.

Banking and Public Finance

England also learned from the sophisticated financial institutions of the Dutch Republic. By the seventeenth century, Amsterdam had become Europe’s leading financial center, with advanced banking, government borrowing, stock markets, and international financial networks.

Dutch merchants and investors could borrow money, purchase shares in commercial enterprises, and trade government securities. The Bank of Amsterdam, established in 1609, facilitated commercial payments and provided a reliable means of settling international transactions. These institutions helped make the Netherlands one of the wealthiest Commercial societies in Europe.

The Dutch government had also developed complex methods of raising money. Rather than relying primarily on the personal wealth and credit of the monarch, Dutch provincial and municipal governments borrowed from private investors. These loans were supported by reliable tax revenues, which gave investors greater confidence that they would be repaid.

England’s financial system was less developed. English monarchs frequently struggled to borrow money, and their record of arbitrary taxation and defaults undermined the confidence of potential lenders. This limited the government’s ability to finance expensive wars and other large expenditures.

The turning point came with the Glorious Revolution of 1688, when the Dutch ruler William of Orange led a Dutch military invasion of England. Gathering support from the English nobility, he became King William III of England.

William brought close political and financial connections with the Netherlands. English politicians and financiers were already familiar with Dutch financial institutions and increasingly looked to them as models for reform.

During the 1690s, England adopted financial arrangements similar to those used in the Netherlands. Parliament strengthened its control over taxation and government borrowing. The government increasingly issued long-term debt backed by dedicated tax revenues, making its securities more attractive to investors.

One of the most important innovations was the creation of the Bank of England (shown above) in 1694. A group of private investors lent £1.2 million to the government at 8% interest in exchange for the right to establish a joint-stock bank. The new bank helped finance the government’s war against France while also accepting deposits, issuing banknotes, and providing commercial credit.

England also copied Dutch methods of raising government revenue. In 1643, during the English Civil War, Parliament introduced excise taxes modeled on those long used in the Netherlands. Unlike customs duties on imported goods, excise taxes were levied on goods produced and sold domestically, including beer, ale, cider, and other commodities.

Although initially unpopular, these taxes provided the government with a more reliable source of revenue to finance wars and support government borrowing. Over time, excise taxes became one of Britain’s most important sources of public revenue, helping to finance its expanding military and naval power.

England did not simply reproduce the Dutch financial system. It adapted foreign ideas to its own political institutions and built upon earlier English financial practices. The Bank of England, for example, developed functions that differed significantly from those of the Bank of Amsterdam.

These reforms transformed England’s ability to raise capital. Investors gained greater confidence in government securities, financial markets expanded, and the government could borrow much larger sums. By combining Dutch-inspired practices with its own institutions, England developed a financial system capable of supporting increasingly extensive trade, overseas expansion, and military operations.

The result was another important foundation for Britain’s commercial and industrial growth. More sophisticated financial institutions helped mobilize capital and support the expanding economy that would eventually make the Industrial Revolution possible.

Source: Alvarez-Palau, Bogart, Satchell, and Shaw-Taylor, Transport and Urban Growth in the First Industrial Revolution

How Copying Spread Across Britain

Geography played an important role in determining which parts of England benefited most from copying Flanders and the Netherlands. Southeast England was located directly across the English Channel and southern North Sea from these advanced Commercial societies. This made it relatively easy for merchants, craftsmen, immigrants, and new technologies to move between them.

London and East Anglia were particularly well positioned to benefit from these connections. For centuries, their merchants had traded extensively with the Low Countries, exporting English wool and importing manufactured goods. These trading relationships also exposed English merchants and craftsmen to more advanced technologies, skills, and commercial organizations.

London became the most important center for copying commercial and financial innovations. Its large population, wealthy merchants, international trading networks, and growing financial markets made it an attractive destination for skilled immigrants. London’s entrepreneurs could observe successful foreign practices, acquire the necessary expertise, and adapt them to English conditions.

East Anglia became especially important for copying manufacturing technologies. Towns such as Norwich and Ipswich, along with nearby Colchester in Essex, had close trading connections with Flemish and Dutch cities. These connections helped attract skilled textile workers, who introduced new manufacturing techniques and trained local craftsmen.

The results could be dramatic. By 1568, Norwich alone had attracted more than 2,000 refugees from the Low Countries. Their skills helped transform the city’s textile industry and expand its production of specialized fabrics.

Kent also benefited from its proximity to the continent. Its farmers copied hop cultivation and other agricultural practices, while towns such as Sandwich attracted immigrant craftsmen and merchants.

Over time, these innovations gradually spread westward and northward into other parts of England. English merchants traded manufactured goods across the country, craftsmen moved between towns, and entrepreneurs copied successful industries developed elsewhere. Other regions also acquired foreign skills directly through immigration and international trade.

This geographical spread of innovations paralleled the gradual expansion of Commercial societies within Britain. Southeast England had developed some of the country’s most sophisticated commercial economies, while much of western and northern Britain remained predominantly Agrarian. As productive agriculture, manufacturing industries, commercial organizations, and trading networks spread, other regions became increasingly commercialized.

By the eighteenth century, the technologies, skills, and organizations originally concentrated in southeast England had helped transform much of the British economy. What began as regional copying from more advanced neighbors contributed to the development of a far more integrated and productive national economy.

How England Improved What It Copied

England did not simply copy technologies, skills, and organizations from Flanders and the Netherlands. English entrepreneurs, craftsmen, farmers, and merchants adapted these innovations to their own circumstances and frequently improved upon them.

This process of copying and improving was essential to England’s economic transformation. Instead of spending centuries developing new capabilities from scratch, the English could build upon innovations that had already proven successful in more advanced Commercial societies. They combined these imported capabilities with England’s own natural resources, growing markets, and increasingly sophisticated commercial organizations.

Over time, England developed new industries, increased agricultural productivity, expanded international trade, and built powerful financial institutions. In several important fields, the English eventually surpassed the very societies from which they had copied.

This was how centuries of copying helped transform England from a relatively backward agricultural society into one of Europe’s leading Commercial societies.

Conclusion

Britain did not become the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution by developing everything on its own. For centuries, it copied technologies, skills, industries, and organizations from the more advanced Commercial societies of Northern Italy, Flanders, and the Netherlands.

These innovations helped Britain develop productive agriculture, trade-based cities, sophisticated manufacturing industries, and expanding international commerce. British entrepreneurs, craftsmen, and merchants then adapted and improved what they had copied, gradually building one of Europe’s most advanced Commercial societies.

By the eighteenth century, Britain had accumulated much of the technological, economic, and organizational foundation necessary for industrialization. The widespread use of fossil fuels provided the final breakthrough that transformed this Commercial society into the world’s first Industrial society.

Britain’s achievement was not simply that it invented new technologies. It was that it built upon centuries of innovations developed by other Commercial societies, improved them, and eventually combined them in ways that transformed the world.

Bibliography

Lisa Jardine, Going Dutch: How England Plundered Holland's Glory.

Sjoerd Levelt, Esther van Raamsdonk, and Michael D. Rose (editors), Anglo-Dutch Connections in the Early Modern World

Eric H. Ash, The Draining of the Fens: Projectors, Popular Politics, and State Building in Early Modern England

Aileen Dawson, English & Irish Delftware 1570–1840

N. B. Harte (editor), The New Draperies in the Low Countries and England, 1300–1800

Lien Bich Luu, Immigrants and the Industries of London, 1500–1700

Milan Pajic, Flemish Textile Workers in England, 1331–1400

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