The Green Revolution transformed Asian agriculture, ended recurring food shortages, and laid the foundation for Asia’s extraordinary economic miracle.

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For thousands of years, farming changed slowly, and most people lived close to hunger. Even in the mid-twentieth century, famines remained a serious threat in India, China, and Southeast Asia. With populations growing rapidly, many experts predicted that mass starvation would become even worse.

The Green Revolution proved them wrong.

The Green Revolution was the single most important agricultural transformation of the twentieth century. Beginning in the 1940s and accelerating after the 1960s, it combined:

improved seeds,

chemical fertilizers,

irrigation,

mechanization,

pesticides,

better food storage, and

new ways to finance farming.

Together, these innovations sharply increased food production and helped prevent the mass starvation that many experts had predicted.

Grains were at the center of this transformation. Rice, wheat, and maize provided most of the calories consumed across Asia and much of the developing world. In many Asian societies, rice or wheat alone supplied 60 to 80 percent of daily calories. When harvests failed, people starved.

The Green Revolution changed this by doubling or tripling grain yields per hectare. Farmers could produce far more food from the same land. Food supplies became larger and more dependable, famines became rare, and average diets improved. Billions of people no longer faced the constant threat of hunger

But the Green Revolution accomplished something even more important than feeding people. It unlocked the First Key to Progress: an efficient food production and distribution system.

The Green Revolution mattered because economic progress depends on producing enough food to support people who do not grow their own. When farmers produce large food surpluses:

Workers can leave agriculture and find jobs in factories, schools, and service industries.

Cities can grow because they have dependable supplies of affordable food.

Industries can expand because workers are available and food prices are more stable.

Governments also face less danger of being destabilized by every drought or flood.

This is why the Green Revolution was so important to Asia’s economic transformation. The skyscrapers of Seoul and Shanghai, the electronics factories of Taipei, and the software industry of Bangalore all depended on the food surpluses made possible by improved seeds, fertilizers, and irrigation.

The Green Revolution did far more than reduce hunger. It made the Asian Economic Miracle possible. Without it, Asia’s extraordinary economic rise in the late twentieth century could not have happened.

If you enjoy this article, you should read my From Poverty to Progress book series.

Agriculture Before the Green Revolution

Before the 1960s, most Asian farmers still grew food much as their ancestors had for centuries. They planted traditional varieties of rice, wheat, and millet that produced small harvests. Crops depended mainly on rainfall or seasonal canals. Farmers used animal manure and compost for fertilizer and controlled pests by hand. Most farmwork was done with human labor or draft animals.

These methods produced little food compared to modern farming. In India, wheat yields averaged less than one ton per hectare in 1940. Across much of Southeast Asia, rice yields were only 1.2 to 1.5 tons per hectare. Europe was already producing nearly twice as much.

Low yields left millions of people vulnerable to famine. Asia suffered repeated famines during the first half of the twentieth century. The Bengal famine of 1943 killed more than two million people. Famines in northern China, Vietnam, Iran, and Korea during the 1920s through 1940s killed millions more.

These famines exposed how fragile Asia’s food supplies were. Droughts, floods, and wars could quickly turn food shortages into mass starvation. Population growth absorbed nearly every increase in food production, keeping average living standards close to subsistence. This was the Malthusian trap, and it seemed impossible to escape.

Poor agricultural productivity also held back economic progress. Cities remained small because they lacked dependable grain supplies. Industry struggled to expand because there was not enough food to support large urban workforces. Recurring food crises also threatened political stability.

Asia was missing the First Key to Progress: an efficient food production and distribution system.

The Scientific and Institutional Foundations

The Green Revolution did not begin in Asia. It grew out of decades of agricultural research in the United States, where scientists, universities, and government agencies had developed new ways to increase food production.

Three major laws helped build this system. The Morrill Act of 1862 established land-grant universities focused on agricultural science. The Hatch Act of 1887 created experiment stations to test crops and study soils. The Smith-Lever Act of 1914 funded agricultural extension services that taught farmers how to use new techniques.

Together, these institutions created a powerful system for developing and spreading agricultural innovations. By the twentieth century, the United States had built the world’s most advanced system for agricultural research and distributing new farming technologies.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture coordinated research into plant breeding, soil science, fertilizers, and farm machinery. American scientists developed hybrid maize in the 1930s, greatly increasing corn yields. Research into nitrogen fertilizers, pesticides, and irrigation also helped farmers produce more food. County extension agents, demonstration farms, and farm cooperatives spread these innovations across the country.

By the middle of the twentieth century, American agriculture had become so productive that the United States could feed its own population abundantly while exporting large amounts of food around the world.

American foundations helped bring this agricultural revolution to developing countries. In the 1940s, the Rockefeller Foundation began funding agricultural research in Mexico. It recruited Norman Borlaug, a plant scientist born in Iowa who had studied at the University of Minnesota.

Borlaug and his colleagues developed new wheat varieties that produced much larger harvests and resisted disease. These innovations transformed Mexican agriculture and demonstrated that scientific farming methods could dramatically increase food production in developing countries.

The Ford Foundation later joined the effort. Together, the foundations helped establish international agricultural research centers, including the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), founded in the Philippines in 1960. These centers developed improved crops and helped spread modern farming methods across Asia.

Cold War politics also played an important role. American leaders feared that hunger and rural poverty would make communist revolutions more likely in Asia. Helping poor countries grow more food became a major foreign policy goal. Agricultural aid served both humanitarian and strategic purposes.

The Green Revolution was therefore more than a series of scientific discoveries. It was an organized effort to bring proven agricultural technologies to developing countries. American research institutions, private foundations, governments, and international organizations worked together to spread the innovations that had already transformed farming in the United States.

Seed Innovations: High-Yield Varieties

New and improved seeds were at the heart of the Green Revolution. Scientists developed varieties of wheat, rice, and other grains that could produce two or three times more food from the same land. These seeds made the enormous increases in agricultural productivity possible.

Norman Borlaug’s work in Mexico showed what could be achieved. By crossing Mexican wheat with Japanese semi-dwarf varieties, he developed plants with shorter, stronger stalks that put more energy into growing grain rather than straw. Traditional tall wheat often collapsed under the weight of its grain when farmers applied large amounts of fertilizer. Borlaug’s shorter varieties could support much heavier grain heads without falling over.

These new wheat varieties also resisted stem rust, a disease that had destroyed wheat harvests for centuries. Farmers could now produce far more grain while losing less of their crop to disease.

Scientists made similar breakthroughs with rice. At the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) in the Philippines, researchers developed IR8, the so-called “miracle rice.” Released in 1966, IR8 could produce two to three times more rice than traditional varieties under the right conditions. Like Borlaug’s wheat, it had short, stiff stalks that could support much larger harvests.

Farmers in the Philippines, India, and Indonesia quickly adopted IR8. Later varieties combined high yields with resistance to local pests and the ability to grow in different environments.

The seed revolution extended beyond wheat and rice. Hybrid maize, already widely used in the United States, spread to parts of Asia and Latin America. New breeding programs also improved sorghum and millet.

These seeds were a major breakthrough because they could take full advantage of fertilizers and irrigation. Traditional varieties could not use large amounts of fertilizer without problems such as collapsing stalks. The new high-yield varieties responded to these inputs by producing much larger harvests. Farmers could now grow two or three times more food without increasing the amount of land they farmed.

But developing better seeds was only the first step. Getting them into the hands of millions of farmers required an organized distribution system. Governments established seed agencies, cooperatives multiplied improved seeds in large quantities, and agricultural extension workers taught farmers how to grow them.

Without these institutions, the new seeds would have remained largely confined to research stations. The Green Revolution succeeded because scientific discoveries were matched by systems capable of spreading them to millions of small farmers.

Why Grains Dominated Human Diets

Grains dominated human diets for thousands of years because they could feed large populations on limited farmland. This made wheat, rice, maize, and other cereals the most important crops of the Green Revolution.

Before 1960, rice and wheat supplied 60 to 80 percent of daily calories across much of Asia. Maize played a similar role in Latin America, while millet and sorghum were staples in parts of Africa.

Grains had three major advantages over other foods:

High calorie production. Grains produce far more calories per hectare than most alternatives. A hectare of rice or wheat could feed ten times more people than the same land used to raise cattle, sheep, or poultry. This made grains essential for feeding densely populated societies. Easy storage. Unlike fruits and vegetables, which spoil quickly, dried grains can be stored for months or years. This helped protect people against seasonal food shortages. Versatility. Grains can be boiled into porridge, baked into bread, or fermented into beverages. This flexibility helped make them staples across many different cultures.

Other foods could not provide the same foundation. Meat was expensive because animals consumed large amounts of grain or forage while converting only a fraction of that energy into meat. Most peasants ate meat only on special occasions. Fruits and vegetables provided important vitamins and flavor, but not enough calories to sustain large populations.

This explains why the Green Revolution focused on wheat, rice, and maize. Doubling or tripling their yields meant producing far more calories for billions of people. Improvements in livestock, fruits, and vegetables mattered, but they could not have achieved the same transformation.

To unlock the First Key to Progress in Asia, grain production had to increase dramatically. Without abundant rice and wheat, there could be no large food surpluses to support growing cities, no affordable food for industrial workers, and no dependable foundation for economic growth.

Fertilizers and Soil Science

High-yield seeds could not produce larger harvests without enough nutrients. Plants need three major nutrients to grow:

Nitrogen (N): Helps plants produce chlorophyll, amino acids, and proteins. It supports leaf growth and overall plant health.

Phosphorus (P): Helps plants transfer energy through ATP and develop roots, flowers, and seeds.

Potassium (K): Regulates water balance, activates enzymes, and improves disease resistance, plant strength, and crop quality.

Other micronutrients are needed in much smaller amounts: Iron (Fe): Supports chlorophyll production and enzyme activity. Deficiency causes yellowing leaves (chlorosis). Manganese (Mn): Supports photosynthesis and nitrogen metabolism. Deficiency causes yellowing between leaf veins. Zinc (Zn): Supports hormone production and enzymes. Deficiency causes stunted growth and clustered leaves (”rosetting”). Copper (Cu): Supports photosynthesis and respiration. Deficiency causes stems and leaves to die back. Boron (B): Helps form cell walls, flowers, and seeds. Deficiency reduces fruit and seed production. Molybdenum (Mo): Helps plants fix nitrogen and process nitrates. Deficiency disrupts nitrogen metabolism. Chlorine (Cl): Supports water balance, ion balance, and photosynthesis. Deficiency is rare but can cause leaves to lose firmness.



For centuries, Asian farmers relied on manure, compost, crop residues, and human waste to restore soil nutrients. These methods recycled nutrients but could not supply enough to support much larger harvests. Soils often became depleted, forcing farmers to rotate fields or accept low yields.

Artificial fertilizers

The breakthrough came from the Haber-Bosch process, developed in Germany in the early twentieth century. It used natural gas and high-pressure chemistry to turn nitrogen from the atmosphere into fertilizer. Humanity could now manufacture nitrogen fertilizer on an industrial scale, essentially turning fossil fuels into food.

By the mid-twentieth century, factories in the United States and Europe were producing enormous quantities of ammonium nitrate and urea. Production later expanded across Asia. Mining also increased supplies of phosphate and potash, the other two major fertilizer ingredients.

Nitrogen fertilizer was especially important for wheat and rice. It made their stalks thicker, leaves greener, and grain heads fuller. But traditional tall varieties often collapsed under the weight of larger harvests. Borlaug’s semi-dwarf wheat could absorb much more nitrogen without falling over. Combining semi-dwarf seeds with synthetic nitrogen fertilizer made it possible to double or triple grain yields.

American research institutions helped spread these advances. Land-grant universities and USDA experiment stations had spent decades testing fertilizers, identifying soil deficiencies, and finding the right application rates. International research centers and technical advisers brought this knowledge to Asia.

With foreign aid, India, Pakistan, and Southeast Asian countries built fertilizer factories. Governments also subsidized fertilizers to make them affordable to farmers.

The results were dramatic. Farmers who once grew barely enough food for their families could now produce grain to sell. Improved seeds and synthetic fertilizers worked together to make the Green Revolution possible.

Pesticides and Herbicides

Insects, weeds, and plant diseases could destroy crops before farmers could harvest them. The Green Revolution used chemical pesticides and herbicides to reduce these losses. DDT, developed during World War II, became widely used to control insects. More specialized insecticides followed. Herbicides reduced the need for exhausting manual weeding, while fungicides protected crops against blights and rots.

These chemicals helped farmers realize the full potential of high-yield seeds. During the 1960s and 1970s, they saved millions of tons of grain that would otherwise have been lost. American agricultural research provided much of the knowledge, while multinational chemical companies supplied the products. Extension workers helped farmers learn to use them.

Critics later raised serious concerns about the environmental damage caused by excessive pesticide use. But chemical crop protection played an important role in the Green Revolution’s success.

Irrigation and Water Control

Better seeds and fertilizers could not produce larger harvests without dependable water. For centuries, Asian farmers relied on rainfall and seasonal floods. Monsoon rains were unpredictable, and droughts or floods could destroy entire harvests. Canals served parts of the Ganges plain and China, but they reached limited areas and often suffered from silt buildup and poor maintenance. Without reliable irrigation, crop yields remained at the mercy of the weather.

The Green Revolution changed this by giving farmers more control over water. Governments built dams and canals, while farmers installed tubewells and pumps. These investments allowed farmers to irrigate fields when crops needed water, helping improved seeds and fertilizers produce much larger harvests.

Small tubewells made an especially big difference. They tapped groundwater that farmers could pump with diesel engines or electricity. In India’s Punjab and Haryana, millions of tubewells helped turn semi-arid farmland into one of the world’s most productive wheat-growing regions. Rural electrification programs, often supported by U.S. aid and World Bank loans, provided cheap and reliable power for irrigation pumps. Where electricity was unavailable, farmers used diesel engines instead, connecting irrigation to the fossil-fuel economy.

Large water projects expanded irrigation even further. Pakistan’s Indus Basin Project redirected river water to irrigate millions of hectares. India’s Bhakra-Nangal dam system supplied dependable water to Punjab’s wheat farmers. Modern engineering and better canal maintenance helped deliver water consistently to farmland.

Reliable irrigation was essential to getting the most from high-yield seeds. IR8 rice produced its largest harvests when fields received steady flooding during the growing season. Wheat benefited from irrigation that allowed farmers to apply fertilizer several times during important growth stages. Without enough water, fertilizers could remain unused in dry soil or wash away during heavy rains.

The economic benefits went beyond larger harvests. Reliable irrigation reduced the risk of crop failure, giving farmers greater confidence to invest in seeds, fertilizers, and equipment.

It also made it possible to grow two or three crops each year instead of one. In the Ganges plain and the Yangtze delta, farmers could now harvest multiple crops from the same fields. This greatly increased food production without requiring more farmland.

By combining dependable water supplies with improved seeds and fertilizers, irrigation became one of the main drivers of the Green Revolution. It allowed farmers to produce larger and more reliable harvests, even in regions where unpredictable rainfall had long limited food production.

Mechanization and Farm Equipment

The Green Revolution depended on more than better seeds, fertilizers, and irrigation. Machines also helped farmers plant, harvest, and process larger crops. They reduced the need for manual labor, improved efficiency, and connected agriculture more closely to the industrial economy. But mechanization spread less widely than seeds or fertilizers because most Asian farms were small and rural labor was plentiful.

Tractors were the most visible change. Large four-wheel tractors had already transformed farming in the United States and Europe during the early twentieth century. But most Asian farms covered only one to three hectares, making these machines too large and expensive for many farmers.

Smaller, cheaper tractors offered a solution. Two-wheel “walking tractors,” also called power tillers, became common in East and Southeast Asia. They replaced draft animals and allowed farmers to plow fields much faster. Larger tractors spread in regions with bigger farms, including India’s Punjab and the North China Plain, where the consolidation of landholdings made them practical.

Machines also transformed harvesting and threshing. Traditionally, farmers cut grain with sickles and separated the kernels by beating bundles by hand. Both tasks required enormous amounts of labor during the busiest times of the year. Small threshers, often powered by diesel engines, could process grain much faster and with less loss. Farmers sometimes pooled their money to buy or rent these machines, making them affordable even for small farms.

Mechanization extended beyond tractors and threshers. Diesel and electric pumps powered irrigation systems, while pesticide sprayers, grain mills, and small transport vehicles gradually replaced manual labor and animal power. These machines reduced the physical demands of farming and allowed households to operate on a larger scale.

Although mechanization was less widespread than other Green Revolution technologies, it helped farmers handle the larger harvests made possible by improved seeds, fertilizers, and irrigation. Machines removed labor bottlenecks, reduced crop losses, and made it easier to get grain from farms to markets.

Local manufacturing jobs

Farm machines increased productivity and helped lower food costs, but they also reduced the need for farmworkers. Planting and harvesting required fewer seasonal laborers. In countries such as India and Bangladesh, where many landless workers depended on these jobs, mechanization sometimes reduced incomes and created social tensions.

The effects were different in regions undergoing rapid urbanization. As machines took over farm tasks, workers could leave the countryside for factory and service jobs without reducing food production. This helped growing cities attract the workers they needed.

Mechanization also created new jobs by connecting agriculture more closely to industry. Tractors, threshers, and irrigation pumps ran on diesel or electricity, creating demand for fuel, engines, parts, and repairs. Growing demand for farm equipment supported domestic manufacturers in India, China, and Southeast Asia. Companies producing tractors, pumps, and engines created skilled manufacturing jobs and helped develop technical capabilities.

Not every farmer adopted machinery, and many continued using animals or hand tools. But mechanization strengthened the gains from improved seeds, fertilizers, and irrigation. Machines allowed farmers to plant, harvest, and process larger crops more efficiently, reducing losses and helping more food reach markets and consumers.

Post-Harvest Storage

Growing more grain was only half the challenge. To unlock the First Key to Progress, an efficient food production and distribution system also had to protect grain after harvest and get it to consumers. Without better storage, processing, and transport, much of the new harvest would be lost to spoilage, pests, and delays.

Traditional villages stored grain in earthen bins, woven baskets, or underground pits. Moisture, mold, and insects commonly destroyed 10 to 20 percent of harvests, sometimes more in humid regions.

The Green Revolution brought metal silos, cement bins, and government warehouses that sharply reduced these losses. National food agencies in India, Pakistan, and Southeast Asia built grain-buying centers and large storage facilities. Farmers could sell to government agencies or cooperatives with greater confidence that their grain would remain protected until it reached markets.

Processing improved as well. Traditionally, farmers pounded rice or ground wheat by hand, a slow and inefficient process. Diesel- and electric-powered mills could process much larger amounts of grain quickly and consistently.

Rice mills removed husks and polished kernels, producing standardized rice for urban markets. Flour mills ground wheat into fine flour for bread and chapatis. These machines saved labor and made it possible to distribute large quantities of uniform food products to rapidly growing cities.

Food Distribution

Growing more food mattered only if it could reach the people who needed it. The Green Revolution came with major investments in rural roads, bridges, and trucking networks. India launched programs to connect villages with all-weather roads, while highways in Southeast Asia linked rice-growing regions to cities and ports. Trucks replaced bullock carts, carrying larger loads over longer distances in less time. Railways also expanded grain transport between regions.

Ports were modernized to handle fertilizer imports and grain exports. U.S. aid programs and World Bank loans financed much of this infrastructure as part of their Cold War development strategy.

Cold storage and refrigeration spread more slowly. Most grains could be stored without refrigeration, but fruits, vegetables, dairy, and meat needed cold storage to prevent spoilage. As grain supplies increased, diets became more varied. In some regions, refrigerated warehouses for potatoes and onions reduced seasonal price swings and protected farmers from major losses.

Better storage, processing, and transportation meant that more food reached consumers instead of being lost to spoilage. Farmers became more willing to invest in seeds and fertilizers because they could reliably sell and transport their harvests. Growing cities gained steadier supplies of affordable food, while governments could maintain grain reserves to reduce the risk of famine.

Food distribution also supported industrial growth. Building silos, warehouses, and mills created demand for cement, steel, and engineering. Trucking increased demand for vehicles, fuel, and maintenance, while grain processing created jobs in milling and packaging. The Green Revolution therefore did more than feed growing cities. It also created jobs and demand for the industries that helped them grow.

Financing the Green Revolution

The Green Revolution required farmers to spend money before they could harvest anything. Traditional farming relied on saved seeds, animal manure, family labor, and simple tools. These required little cash.

Modern farming was different. Farmers had to buy improved seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, diesel, spare parts, and sometimes electricity for irrigation pumps. Millions of small farmers lacked the savings to afford these inputs. Without access to credit, they could not adopt the new technologies.

Governments expanded rural lending to solve this problem. In India, cooperative credit societies and agricultural banks offered loans at subsidized interest rates. Pakistan, Indonesia, and the Philippines developed similar programs. Farmers borrowed money to buy seeds and fertilizers, then sold part of their harvests to government agencies to repay their loans. Guaranteed minimum support prices reduced the risk of borrowing and encouraged farmers to invest.

Foreign aid helped finance these programs. The United States, the World Bank, and other international agencies supported rural credit, fertilizer imports, and the construction of fertilizer factories. American agricultural advisers also introduced ways to finance the adoption of new technologies. Aid programs often guaranteed repayment for large government fertilizer purchases, helping ensure that farmers could obtain supplies when they needed them.

Formal credit did not reach every village. In South Asia especially, many farmers continued borrowing from private moneylenders and merchants, sometimes at high interest rates. A failed harvest could leave a family deep in debt. Yet the chance to earn much more from a successful harvest encouraged farmers to accept these risks. Those who succeeded could build savings, reinvest in their farms, and reduce their dependence on lenders.

Cooperatives helped make expensive machinery affordable. Farmers pooled their resources to purchase tractors, threshers, and irrigation pumps that they could not afford individually. Government loans and subsidies supported many of these cooperatives, allowing small farmers to share costs and risks.

Borrowing money also made crop failures more dangerous. Farmers who invested cash in each growing season faced much greater financial losses when harvests failed. Governments responded with crop insurance programs and guaranteed grain purchases. These policies reduced the risk of financial ruin, encouraged lending, and gave farmers greater confidence to adopt new technologies.

The Green Revolution transformed farming from a largely self-reliant activity into one increasingly dependent on markets and financial institutions. Farmers who once produced mainly for their families now bought inputs, borrowed money, and sold larger harvests. Access to credit, insurance, and dependable prices became essential to their success.

These financial innovations were just as important as the scientific breakthroughs. Without them, improved seeds and fertilizers would have remained in laboratories and warehouses instead of reaching millions of farmers. Financing helped turn agricultural discoveries into widespread productivity gains, allowing Asia to unlock the First Key to Progress.

Results: Increased food production

The Green Revolution dramatically increased food production across Asia. Wherever farmers adopted the new technologies, grain harvests rose, food shortages declined, and the risk of famine fell. The results were especially impressive in six countries and regions.

India

In the mid-1960s, India faced severe food shortages and depended on American grain imports under the PL-480 program. Wheat production was only about 12 million tons in 1965. After farmers in Punjab and Haryana adopted Borlaug’s semi-dwarf wheat, production exceeded 36 million tons by 1980 and 50 million tons by 1990.

Average wheat yields rose from less than 1 ton per hectare in 1965 to more than 2.5 tons by the 1990s. Rice production also increased, from about 35 million tons in 1965 to nearly 75 million tons in 1990. India became self-sufficient in grain, ending its chronic dependence on imports.

Pakistan

Pakistan adopted improved wheat varieties almost as quickly as India. Wheat production nearly doubled from 4.6 million tons in 1965 to 9 million tons in 1975, then exceeded 15 million tons by the 1990s.

The Indus Basin Project supplied irrigation water, while improved seeds and fertilizers helped turn Punjab into Pakistan’s breadbasket. Rice production also increased, although wheat remained the country’s main crop.

Philippines

The Philippines was the testing ground for IRRI’s IR8 “miracle rice,” released in 1966. Rice yields more than doubled in many regions, rising from about 1.1 tons per hectare in 1965 to 2.5 tons by the late 1970s.

National rice production increased from 3.7 million tons in 1965 to more than 7 million tons in 1980. The Philippines moved closer to rice self-sufficiency.

Indonesia

Indonesia introduced high-yield rice varieties in the late 1960s through its “Bimas” program. The program combined improved seeds, fertilizers, credit, and irrigation support.

Rice yields increased from about 1.2 tons per hectare in 1965 to more than 3 tons by the 1980s. National production rose from 12 million tons in 1965 to nearly 30 million tons in 1990.

China

China’s Green Revolution accelerated after Deng Xiaoping’s 1978 reforms restored incentives for individual farm households. Farmers adopted semi-dwarf rice and wheat varieties, along with fertilizers and irrigation.

Rice yields doubled from about 3 tons per hectare in 1978 to more than 6 tons by the 1990s. Total grain production increased from 305 million tons in 1978 to more than 450 million tons in 1990.

Southeast Asia

Vietnam adopted improved IRRI rice varieties after its economic reforms in the 1980s. Rice yields rose from 1.3 tons per hectare in 1975 to nearly 4 tons by the 1990s. Vietnam went from importing rice to becoming one of the world’s leading rice exporters.

Thailand also increased rice production, strengthening its export industry. In Bangladesh, rice production more than doubled from 10 million tons in 1965 to over 20 million tons in 1990. A country once closely associated with famine moved toward food security.

Asian Economic Growth

The Green Revolution did more than prevent hunger. It helped make Asia’s rapid economic growth possible. Countries that increased food production most quickly could move more workers into industry, expand their cities, and become more competitive in export markets.

South Korea

In the 1960s, improved rice varieties, fertilizers, and irrigation made South Korea’s food supply more reliable. By the early 1970s, the country was self-sufficient in rice, allowing millions of rural workers to move into factories. GDP per capita rose from about $130 in 1965 to more than $8,000 in 1990, a sixtyfold increase (in constant 2010 U.S. dollars).

Taiwan

Taiwan combined land reform with improved rice varieties and fertilizers in the 1950s and 1960s. Higher yields freed workers for industry. GDP per capita rose from about $200 in 1960 to more than $13,000 by 2000, as Taiwan became a major center of electronics, machinery, and international trade.

China

After 1978, China’s rising grain production ended famine and helped provide the food needed for industrialization. Jobs first expanded in township and village enterprises, then in urban factories. Between 1980 and 2000, GDP per capita quadrupled, and China became the world’s manufacturing powerhouse.

India

India’s economic growth took longer to accelerate, but the Green Revolution was still critical. By the 1970s, famine had disappeared, and Punjab and Haryana were producing large wheat surpluses. Reliable food supplies helped support industrial growth and, later, services such as information technology. GDP per capita rose from around $300 in 1965 to more than $900 by 2000, then grew faster in the twenty-first century.

The pattern was clear. The Asian countries that secured their food supplies through the Green Revolution were also among those that achieved the fastest and most sustained economic growth.

Conclusion

The Green Revolution was one of the greatest achievements in modern history. By combining improved seeds, synthetic fertilizers, irrigation, machinery, better storage and transport, and new financial systems, it broke the cycle of famine that had threatened Asia for centuries. Together, these innovations unlocked the First Key to Progress: an efficient food production and distribution system.

That transformation made Asia’s economic miracle possible. Farmers produced enough food for millions of people to leave agriculture, allowing factories and cities to expand without constant food shortages. More dependable food supplies also helped stabilize governments. South Korea, Taiwan, China, and eventually India all demonstrated the same pattern: food surpluses came first, followed by rapid economic growth.

The Green Revolution also came at a cost. In some regions, it favored large landowners over landless workers and increased rural inequality. Fossil fuel-based fertilizers and irrigation pumps created new dependencies. Excessive use of fertilizers and pesticides damaged soils and waterways, while heavy irrigation depleted groundwater in places such as Punjab.

These problems were real, but they do not erase what the Green Revolution achieved. It showed that scientific research, strong institutions, and political will could overcome problems that many experts believed were impossible to solve. It ended the famines that once seemed inevitable and helped lay the foundation for the fastest economic growth in history.

The lesson is clear: material progress begins with an abundant and reliable food supply. Without the First Key to Progress, societies cannot achieve their full economic potential.

Bibliography

If you are interested in reading more on this topic, I would recommend:

Borlaug, Norman. Feeding a World of 10 Billion People.

Evenson, Robert and Douglas Gollin. Assessing the Impact of the Green Revolution, 1960 to 2000.

Perkins, John H. Geopolitics and the Green Revolution: Wheat, Genes, and the Cold War.

Pingali, Prabhu. Green Revolution: Impacts, Limits, and the Path Ahead.

Swaminathan, M. S. From Green to Evergreen Revolution.

U.S. Department of Agriculture, historical reports.

See more articles on Food and Agriculture:

If you enjoyed this article, you should read my From Poverty to Progress book series.