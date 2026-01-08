Railroads transformed coal into motion, markets, and scale, making modern economic growth possible beyond a handful of cities.

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Railroads were one of the most important economic innovations in history. Railroads did far more than make transportation faster and cheaper. They transformed how entire economies functioned, helping Britain achieve sustained economic growth and opening the way for industrialization across much of the world.

Britain’s railroad boom of the 1830s and 1840s coincided with a striking acceleration in economic growth. According to estimates from the Angus Maddison Project, British real GDP per person followed three distinct patterns:

Before 1650: Almost no long-term growth, a pattern that likely extended back to ancient times, apart from temporary gains associated with labor shortages following the Black Death. 1650–1830: Growth averaging roughly 0.5% annually, probably the fastest sustained growth in the world outside the Dutch Republic. After 1830: Growth accelerating to roughly 1.2–1.4% annually and remaining near that level through the rest of the nineteenth century and beyond.

The timing was remarkable. Britain’s growth accelerated just as the country began what was then the largest capital investment boom in history: the construction of its railroad network.

The railroad was not the only cause of this acceleration. But it helped transform Britain’s fragmented regional markets into a national economy, expanded access to fossil-fuel energy, and enabled much larger industrial and financial organizations.

Even more importantly, railroads allowed other countries to adopt industrialization without first following Britain’s centuries-long path of commercial development.

To understand why railroads mattered so much, we need to look beyond transportation costs to how they changed the economic possibilities of entire societies. This essay explains how railroads accomplished that transformation, and why their true impact extended far beyond Britain to enable sustained growth across entire continents.

If you enjoy this article, you should read my From Poverty to Progress book series.

Measuring the Direct Economic Effects of Railroads

Economic historians have measured the direct economic benefits of railroads with considerable precision. Railroads reduced transportation costs, shortened delivery times, and improved reliability. These changes raised productivity within the transportation sector and generated substantial savings for businesses and consumers.

But how much did these improvements contribute to Britain’s overall economic growth?

Nicholas Crafts estimated that, at their peak in the mid-nineteenth century, railroads contributed about 0.26 percentage points annually to British labor productivity growth. This included 0.12 percentage points from capital deepening and 0.14 percentage points from improvements in total factor productivity within the railroad sector. Together, these gains accounted for roughly one-fifth of Britain’s labor productivity growth.

Another approach measures what economists call social savings: how much more Britain would have spent on transportation if railroads had not existed. Using a methodology pioneered by Robert Fogel and later applied to Britain by Crafts and others, researchers estimated that railroads generated savings equivalent to roughly 2–4% of national income by the middle of the nineteenth century.

Is the Importance of Railroads Exaggerated?

These relatively modest estimates helped inspire a revisionist interpretation of railroad history. In his influential 1964 book Railroads and American Economic Growth, Fogel argued that railroads were not indispensable to American economic development.

Canals and roads could have substituted for much of their transportation services at a manageable economic cost. British economic historians, including C. R. Hawke, applied similar methods to Britain’s railroads. Crafts’s work likewise emphasized the relatively modest measured contributions of individual technologies to productivity growth during the Industrial Revolution.

This research challenged the traditional view that railroads were a decisive force behind industrialization. It suggested that their historical importance had been exaggerated because economic growth could have continued using alternative transportation systems, although at higher costs.

The revisionists raised an important question, but their calculations have a fundamental limitation. They measure the savings from replacing older transportation methods while largely treating the rest of the economy as unchanged. The revisionists did not fully capture how railroads changed what businesses could produce, where industries could develop, or how economic activity was organized.

The direct economic benefits were substantial, but they tell only part of the story. The railroad’s greatest contribution was not simply making transportation cheaper. It was transforming the economic possibilities of Britain itself.

Railroads Coincided With Steep Increase in Growth

The clearest evidence of the importance of the railroad beyond the claims of the revisionists is almost exactly overlay of the British railroad boom and a decisive upturn in British economic growth.

Before 1830, real GDP per person had grown by approximately 0.5% annually for nearly two centuries .

After 1830, growth accelerated to roughly 1.2–1.4% annually, a much faster pace that continued through the nineteenth century.

The timing was remarkable. Britain’s first modern intercity railroad opened between Liverpool and Manchester in 1830. During the following two decades, railroad construction became one of the largest investment booms in British history, creating a national transportation network.

This does not prove that railroads caused the acceleration. Other industrial technologies and economic changes were also contributing to growth. But the close timing raises an important question: If railroads contributed relatively little to economic growth, as the revisionist estimates suggest, why did Britain’s growth accelerate so dramatically just as railroads transformed the country?

Why the Indirect Economic Effects of Railroads Mattered More

I do not think that this is a coincidence. The railroad was a decisively technology (but not the only one) that triggered an enormous spurt of economic growth that last for over 150 years. The revisionist interpretation of railroads focuses on the savings they generated by replacing older transportation methods. But this misses their most important contribution to economic growth.

Railroads did not simply make existing economic activities cheaper and more efficient. They made entirely new patterns of production, trade, investment, and economic organization possible.

These indirect effects transformed Britain’s economy in several interconnected ways:

National market integration. Railroads connected previously fragmented regional markets, increasing competition, specialization, and opportunities for economies of scale.

Fossil-fuel transportation. Steam locomotives replaced human and animal muscle with coal-powered mechanical energy, overcoming constraints that had limited overland transportation for thousands of years.

Movement of essential inputs. Railroads made it economical to move coal, iron, steel, building materials, food, and machinery over long distances, allowing industries and cities to expand.

Larger and more complex organizations. Railroads encouraged new systems of management, accounting, scheduling, and coordination that helped businesses operate on a much greater scale.

Expansion of capital markets. Railroad construction required unprecedented amounts of investment, accelerating the development of joint-stock companies, securities markets, and modern financial institutions.

Wider access to coal. Railroads made cheap fossil-fuel energy available to inland cities and industries that had previously faced high transportation costs.

These changes reinforced one another. Larger markets encouraged greater investment and specialization. Improved access to energy and essential inputs made industrial expansion possible. New financial and organizational systems helped businesses take advantage of these opportunities.

The result was a transformation of Britain’s productive capacity, not simply a reduction in transportation costs. Conventional estimates of direct economic benefits capture only a fraction of this broader impact. To understand the railroad’s role in accelerating economic growth, we need to examine these indirect effects.

Britain’s Pre-Industrial Economy Was Still Constrained by Geography

Britain was already one of the world’s most advanced Commercial societies before the railroad. Like other Commercial societies before it, Britain had:

productive agriculture

trade-based cities, particularly in Southeast England

competitive export industries

an extensive network of coastal shipping, rivers, canals, and turnpike roads.

These advantages, shared with other Commercial societies such as the Dutch Republic, help explain why Britain industrialized first.

But even Britain remained economically fragmented. Most goods were expensive and slow to move over land.

Turnpike roads improved reliability but offered limited carrying capacity.

Canals could transport heavy goods cheaply, but they were expensive to build, restricted by geography, and often controlled by monopolies.

Coastal shipping worked well for ports but did little for towns far from navigable waterways.

As a result, much of Britain’s economy remained local or regional. Prices varied widely between regions, labor markets were shallow, and businesses could sell their products only within a limited area. Most firms were small, family-owned enterprises or partnerships. Investment and capital formation depended heavily on personal relationships and regional financial institutions.

Britain’s leading industries, including textiles, iron, and coal, clustered in locations where transport costs were low. Coal was already heating homes and powering industries, but cheap coal was largely confined to coalfields and places accessible by water. Inland towns faced much higher energy costs, limiting where factories could operate and how large cities could grow.

Britain had the commercial institutions, capital, industries, and energy resources needed for industrialization. What it lacked was an efficient way to connect them across the country. Distance and geography still imposed severe limits on markets, production, and economic growth.

Railroads Unified Britain’s National Market

The railroad’s most important economic effect was the creation of a genuinely national market. By sharply reducing the cost, time, and uncertainty of overland transport, railroads connected Britain’s fragmented regional economies. This transformed:

how prices were formed,

how businesses competed, and

how production was organized.

Before railroads, coastal cities and towns along navigable waterways enjoyed access to wider markets, while inland regions remained relatively isolated. Railroads broke down this divide. Coal, grain, iron, and manufactured goods could now move reliably across the country. Regional price differences narrowed, buying cheaply in one market and selling in another became routine, and local monopolies weakened.

National markets also transformed competition and production. Businesses could:

reach far more customers,

specialize more in narrower markets,

make longer production runs, and

invest in expensive machinery profitably.

At the same time, competition from distant producers forced less efficient firms to improve or disappear. Productivity increased not simply because individual businesses became more efficient, but because the competitive environment rewarded more productive ones.

Labor markets expanded as well. Workers could travel farther in search of employment or migrate to growing industrial centers. This helped relieve regional labor shortages and surpluses, while gradually integrating wages and employment opportunities across Britain.

Railroads transformed Britain from a collection of regional markets into a unified national economy. The country’s existing commercial institutions, industrial skills, and capital could now interact across much greater distances. This enabled higher levels of specialization, competition, investment, and productivity than its previously fragmented markets could support.

Railroads Broke the Limits of Muscle-Powered Transportation

Railroads were more than a transportation innovation. Railroads were the first large-scale system to use fossil-fuel energy to overcome the geographical constraints that had limited economic growth for thousands of years.

Before railroads, nearly all overland transportation depended on human or animal muscle. Horses and oxen could move only limited loads, required food and rest, and were expensive to maintain. Water transport could carry much heavier loads, but only where rivers, canals, or coastlines permitted. This restricted the movement of goods, the size of markets, and the growth of inland cities.

Steam locomotives broke these limits by replacing biological energy with coal-powered mechanical energy. They provided vastly more power than animals and could move heavy loads continuously and predictably over long distances. For the first time, fossil-fuel energy could be used systematically to move goods and people across entire countries.

This changed the economics of distance. Transportation was no longer limited primarily by muscle power or access to waterways. Coal-powered locomotives could carry raw materials, food, machinery, manufactured goods, and even more coal wherever tracks could be built. Energy that had previously been concentrated near coalfields could now power transportation throughout the country.

The significance extended far beyond moving goods more cheaply. Railroads demonstrated that fossil fuels could overcome geographical constraints that had shaped human societies for millennia. Dense mechanical energy made possible forms of economic organization that biological energy could never support.

Commercial societies in Northern Italy and the Low Countries had developed the First Four Keys to Progress. Britain added the Fifth and Final Key to Progress: widespread use of fossil fuels. Railroads were the gateway innovation that demonstrated how fossil-fuel energy could transform an entire economy.

Railroads Transformed the Movement of Essential Inputs

Railroads were especially important for moving heavy, bulky, low-value goods that were expensive to transport over land. These included many of the essential inputs of industrialization. By making their large-scale movement economical, railroads transformed where industries could operate and how cities could grow.

Five categories of inputs were particularly important:

Coal. Coal was cheap at the mine but expensive to move inland. Railroads made it possible to deliver large quantities reliably to factories, homes, and gasworks far from coalfields. This removed a major constraint on industrial development and urban growth. Iron and steel. Iron ore, pig iron, and later steel had to move between mines, smelters, mills, and factories. Railroads made these movements economical over much greater distances, allowing heavy industry to expand beyond traditional locations near waterways. They also encouraged greater specialization and vertical integration. Building materials. Growing cities needed enormous quantities of stone, bricks, timber, and cement. Railroads sharply reduced the cost of delivering these materials inland, making larger, denser cities and more extensive infrastructure economically feasible. Agricultural products. Railroads connected farmers to distant markets and cities to more reliable food supplies. They reduced spoilage and regional price fluctuations, allowing urban populations to grow beyond what nearby farmland could support. They also carried fertilizers and agricultural machinery back to farms, helping raise productivity. Machinery and industrial equipment. Heavy, awkward, and fragile machinery was difficult to transport safely by cart. Railroads made it easier to deliver equipment and replacement parts to inland factories, accelerating mechanization and allowing industrial production to expand.

Britain could not have industrialized without cheap, reliable access to coal, iron, steel, building materials, food, and industrial machinery. Factories would have faced higher input costs, cities would have struggled to expand, and industries would have remained concentrated near waterways and raw materials.

Railroads Accelerated the Growth of Heavy Industry

Railroad construction created enormous new demand for iron, coal, machine tools, steam engines, and construction materials. But railroads did more than increase industrial output. They required stronger materials, more precise machinery, and more powerful and reliable engines. This pushed several of the industries most essential to the Industrial Revolution to expand production and improve their technology.

The most important effects were concentrated in five industries:

Iron production. Railroads required enormous quantities of wrought iron for rails, bridges, locomotives, wheels, and axles. British pig iron production increased from approximately 400,000 tons in 1820 to more than 2 million tons by the late 1840s. Railway iron accounted for more than a quarter of British iron production in the late 1840 s, including exports for foreign railroads. Growing train weights and speeds also required stronger, more durable, and more consistent iron, encouraging improvements in metallurgy and rolling mills.

Machine tools. Locomotives required precisely manufactured cylinders, pistons, bearings, wheels, and other mechanical components. This stimulated demand for better lathes, planers, boring machines, and drilling equipment capable of producing larger and more accurate parts. Machine tools were especially important because they were used to manufacture other machines. Improvements in their precision and capabilities spread throughout manufacturing, making increasingly complex industrial machinery possible.

Steam engines. Railroad expansion created a large new market for locomotive manufacturers. Unlike stationary engines, locomotives had to deliver enormous power while remaining compact, relatively lightweight, and reliable under constant movement. These requirements encouraged improvements in boilers, pistons, valve gear, and mechanical design. They also expanded Britain’s mechanical engineering industry and its capacity to manufacture sophisticated steam-powered equipment.

Coal. Britain’s annual coal production increased from approximately 18 million tons in 1820 to 46 million tons in 1845. Railroads consumed growing quantities of coal directly, but their larger contribution came partly through increased demand from ironworks, foundries, and engineering factories supplying railroad construction. This helped expand the coal industry that provided the essential energy source for industrialization.

Construction materials. Railroads required vast quantities of timber, bricks, stone, and other materials for sleepers, bridges, tunnels, viaducts, and stations. British brick production increased from approximately 949 million in 1820 to 2.19 billion in 1847, although railroad construction accounted for only part of this growth. Railroad projects also pushed civil engineers to develop stronger structures and more sophisticated construction methods.

These industries formed much of the technological foundation of industrialization.

Coal supplied concentrated energy.

Iron provided strong, durable materials.

Machine tools made precision manufacturing possible.

Steam engines converted fossil-fuel energy into mechanical power.

Construction materials and engineering capabilities made large-scale infrastructure possible.

Railroad demand encouraged firms to expand production, invest in better equipment, develop specialized skills, and improve manufacturing methods. These advances made further railroad construction cheaper and more practical, creating a powerful feedback effect.

More importantly, the resulting industrial capabilities were useful throughout the economy. Better iron, machine tools, steam engines, and construction techniques could be used to build factories, ships, machinery, bridges, and other infrastructure.

Railroads therefore accelerated industrialization in two ways. They created enormous new markets for heavy industry while demanding technological improvements that helped make the rest of the economy more productive.

Railroads Created the First Modern Business Corporations

Railroad companies pioneered the modern business corporation. They were among the first enterprises to combine:

large-scale operations across many locations,

professional management,

specialized departments, and

complex systems of accounting and coordination.

Their organizational innovations became models for the large industrial corporations that followed.

Corporations had existed for centuries, including the British East India Company. But most businesses remained small enterprises managed directly by their owners or families. Railroads operated on an entirely different scale. They employed thousands of workers, controlled enormous investments, and coordinated operations across hundreds of miles.

The challenge was unprecedented for ordinary commercial enterprises. Trains, tracks, stations, workers, equipment, and schedules all had to function as parts of a single system. Railroad companies responded by creating hierarchical management structures with specialized departments for engineering, operations, accounting, and personnel. Professional salaried managers increasingly replaced direct supervision by owners.

Railroads also pioneered modern systems of corporate administration. Centralized scheduling, standardized accounting, regular financial reporting, written operating rules, and systematic recordkeeping allowed managers to coordinate widely dispersed operations. These systems made it possible to control enterprises far larger and more complex than traditional businesses.

Business historian Alfred D. Chandler Jr. identified railroads as the first modern business enterprises in the United States. He argued that their managerial hierarchies and administrative systems established the basic organizational model later adopted by large manufacturing, distribution, and service companies.

This was another major indirect contribution to economic growth. Railroads did not simply transport the products of industrialization. They helped create the modern corporation, making it possible to organize production, investment, and employment on a scale that earlier commercial enterprises could rarely achieve.

Railroads Transformed Britain’s Financial System

Building Britain’s railroad network required more capital than any previous industry had demanded. This graphic is for the USA, but it gives you an idea of the scale of finance that the railroad boom required:

Railroads were expensive to construct, took years to complete, and generated returns over decades. Financing them required new ways to mobilize savings, attract investors, and manage large, long-term investments.

Railroads accelerated the growth of joint-stock companies. Although joint-stock ownership existed long before the 1830s, the railroad boom made it common for thousands of investors to pool their savings in enterprises they did not directly manage. Railroad shares became widely held and actively traded, with their value increasingly tied to expectations of future earnings.

Railroads also expanded long-term finance. Companies issued bonds and other securities to fund infrastructure that would remain in operation for decades. Banks, brokers, and other financial intermediaries expanded their activities to distribute securities, provide liquidity, and connect investors with railroad companies.

These developments encouraged more sophisticated financial markets. Investors had to evaluate long-term risks and returns, while companies faced growing demands for standardized prospectuses, regular financial reporting, and public disclosure. Financial journalism expanded as the public sought information about railroad investments.

Once financial markets demonstrated that they could mobilize enormous amounts of capital for railroads, similar methods could finance steelworks, utilities, ports, and eventually electrical grids. Investment increasingly flowed through national capital markets rather than depending primarily on personal relationships and local financial institutions.

Railroads helped create the financial foundations of modern industrial capitalism. They demonstrated how large amounts of savings could be mobilized, invested, and managed over long periods, making increasingly capital-intensive forms of economic production possible.

Railroads Brought Cheap Coal to Inland Britain

Coal was the essential energy source of Britain’s Industrial Revolution, but its use was limited by geography. Coal was cheap near mines and along navigable waterways, but expensive to transport over land. Inland towns without access to coalfields, canals, or ports faced much higher energy costs, restricting industrial development and urban growth.

Railroads transformed coal from a geographically concentrated resource into a widely available source of energy. By sharply reducing transportation costs, they made it economical to deliver large quantities of coal to inland factories and cities. Energy-intensive industries could now expand into locations where cheap coal had previously been unavailable.

This mattered far beyond manufacturing. Coal heated homes, powered gasworks that supplied urban lighting, and fueled municipal services. Later, it supplied electricity generation. Reliable access to coal allowed inland cities to support larger populations, longer working hours, and increasingly complex economic activities.

Railroads also made coal supplies more dependable year-round.

Canals could freeze in winter, suffer from droughts, or impose monopoly prices.

Horse-drawn transportation was expensive and limited in capacity.

Railroads provided high-volume, year-round deliveries on predictable schedules, allowing factories and cities to plan around a more reliable energy supply. This reduced the risks of investing in expensive machinery that depended on continuous power.

Industrial cities such as Birmingham, Manchester, and Leeds benefited from access to larger and more reliable coal supplies. The ability to obtain cheap energy helped support their growing factories, populations, and urban services.

The railroad was therefore not simply a transportation system. It was also Britain’s first national fossil-fuel distribution system. By making concentrated energy available across much of the country, railroads allowed industrialization and urban growth to spread beyond the locations favored by geography.

This infrastructure later supported the expansion of steelmaking, electricity generation, and other energy-intensive industries. Railroads helped make fossil-fuel energy a foundation of economic growth throughout Britain, rather than an advantage concentrated near coalfields and waterways.

Railroads Opened New Paths to Industrialization

The railroad’s greatest long-term impact may have been outside Britain. Railroads allowed industrialization to spread into societies that had lacked the geography and commercial institutions needed for sustained economic growth.

Before railroads, material progress was largely confined to Commercial societies that developed in favorable geographical settings in Northwest Europe. Trade-based cities clustered along coasts, navigable rivers, and compact regions where goods could move cheaply by water. Inland regions remained isolated, limiting markets, specialization, and access to energy.

Railroads removed much of this geographical disadvantage. They could connect distant cities, agricultural regions, coalfields, and industrial centers without depending on navigable waterways. Entire nations and continental interiors could now participate in national and international markets.

Even more importantly, railroads opened a new path to economic progress. Previously, societies could only generate wealth for the masses by following a narrow sequence of development:

Hunter-Gatherer society → Horticultural society → Agrarian society → Commercial society

Only a few societies reached the Commercial stage because the necessary geographical and political conditions were so rare. The railroad, together with other fossil-fuel technologies, made a different transition possible:

Agrarian society → Industrial society (completely skipping the Commercial stage)

Societies could now bypass the Commercial stage. Instead of spending centuries developing trade-based cities and commercial networks, they could adopt the railroads, machinery, skills, and organizations pioneered by Britain.

This did not make industrialization easy, but it made it possible across a much wider range of societies and environments. I explain the earlier pattern of development in All of Human History in One Graphic.

Industrialization consequently spread across several major groups of societies:

Anglo nations: The United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand benefited from their cultural proximity to Britain and shared Commercial heritage.

Northwestern Europe: Belgium, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway developed from existing Commercial or Free Peasant societies.

European Agrarian societies: Germany, France, and eventually much of the rest of Europe industrialized, generally following a geographical gradient from northwest to southeast.

Asian Agrarian societies: Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, China, India, and much of East, South, and Southeast Asia eventually adopted industrial technologies and achieved varying degrees of economic growth.

The transition often took decades or generations, and railroads alone were never sufficient. But railroads and other fossil-fuel technologies allowed societies to acquire industrial capabilities without first reproducing Britain’s long history of commercial development.

This transformed the geography of economic growth. Prosperity was no longer confined to a few favorable clusters of trading cities. Industrial production, urbanization, and rising living standards could spread across nations and eventually entire continents.

Railroads helped turn sustained economic growth from a geographically rare achievement into a possibility for much of humanity.

Railroads Triggered a New Era of Fossil-Fuel-Powered Technologies

Railroads were the first major example of a much broader transformation: the systematic application of fossil-fuel energy to overcoming fundamental constraints on human activity. By harnessing coal-powered mechanical energy, railroads demonstrated how limitations that had shaped economic life for thousands of years could be overcome.

This same principle was subsequently applied to other problems through a series of major technological innovations:

Steamships used coal-powered engines to reduce dependence on wind, shorten ocean voyages, lower transportation costs, and expand global trade.

Steel production used fossil-fuel energy to produce stronger and cheaper materials for machinery, railroads, ships, bridges, and modern cities.

Electricity generation and transmission converted fossil-fuel energy into a flexible form of power that could be distributed across great distances and used for lighting, machinery, and communication.

Electric motors and turbines made it possible to apply mechanical power precisely where needed, transforming factory production and industrial organization.

Internal combustion engines enabled decentralized mechanical power, transforming automobiles, trucks, airplanes, agricultural machinery, and warfare.

Synthetic nitrogen fertilizers used fossil-fuel energy to overcome natural limits on agricultural productivity, allowing food production to support much larger populations.

Modern sanitation and water systems relied on energy-intensive pumping, treatment, and distribution to improve urban health and make much larger cities possible.

Each innovation overcame a different constraint on human activity. Together, they transformed transportation, manufacturing, agriculture, energy, and urban life, making sustained economic growth possible on an unprecedented scale.

Railroads did not invent the use of fossil fuels or directly cause every subsequent innovation. But they were the first major demonstration of how fossil-fuel energy could transform an entire economy by overcoming long-standing physical constraints.

This was the larger significance of Britain’s railroad revolution. It marked the beginning of an era in which human societies increasingly used concentrated energy and mechanical power to overcome the limitations that had kept most of humanity poor for thousands of years.

Bibliography

T. R. Gourvish; Railways and the Victorian Economy

Alfred D. Chandler Jr; The Visible Hand

Robert W. Fogel; Railroads and American Economic Growth

Albert Fishlow; Railroads and Economic Growth

Christian Wolmar; The Great Railway Revolution

Angus Maddison; The World Economy: A Millennial Perspective.

Nicholas Crafts. “The Contribution of Railways to Economic Growth: A Survey of Quantitative Evidence.” Journal of Economic History, 2004.

Robert W. Fogel. Railroads and American Economic Growth: Essays in Econometric History. Johns Hopkins University Press, 1964.

Vaclav Smil. Creating the Twentieth Century

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