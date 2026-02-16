Modern scholars talk endlessly about capitalism and modernity, yet ignore the concept that first explained how societies built on exchange actually work.

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Modern historians and social scientists spend enormous effort explaining capitalism, modernity, industrialization, and globalization. Yet one of the most important conceptual breakthroughs that made sense of these transformations has quietly faded from view.

In the eighteenth century, a group of Scottish Enlightenment thinkers identified something genuinely new in human history: a society organized not around land, status, or coercion, but around exchange. They called it a Commercial society, and they believed it marked a fundamental turning point in how human beings lived, worked, and related to one another.

What made this insight remarkable was not simply that commerce produced wealth. Markets had existed for millennia.

The Scots instead argued that when a society becomes commercial, commerce ceases to be a peripheral activity and becomes the organizing principle of social life. Most people no longer live by producing their own food or by extracting rents from land. Ordinary people could live by selling labor, skills, or goods to others, and they acquire their necessities through exchange. This shift, they believed, transformed:

morals,

institutions,

law,

politics, and

everyday behavior.

Commercial society was not just richer than earlier societies. It was different in kind.

The thinkers of the Scottish Enlightenment, most famously Adam Smith, but also David Hume, Adam Ferguson, William Robertson, and others, treated this transformation as one of the central facts of their age. They debated its causes, its virtues, and its dangers. They argued over:

whether commerce softened manners or weakened civic virtue,

whether it promoted liberty or dependency,

whether it stabilized societies or quietly undermined them.

But they shared a common conviction: Commercial society was a historically rare and powerful social form, and understanding Commercial societies was essential to understanding the modern world.

Today, that conviction among academics has largely disappeared. The language of Commercial society has been replaced by narrower or more abstract terms.

Economists speak of markets without societies.

Sociologists speak of modernity without food systems.

Historians describe capitalism, empire, or industrialization, often without a clear account of what distinguishes a society in which most people live by trade from one in which they do not.

As a result, one of the most important insights of the Scottish Enlightenment has been fragmented, diluted, or forgotten altogether.

This article aims to recover that lost idea. It reconstructs:

How the Scottish Enlightenment understood Commercial society, Why they believed it was historically distinctive, Which societies they considered commercial, and Why they associated it with rising material living standards for ordinary people.

It then places their insights in dialogue with a more explicit definition of commercial society as a distinct Society Type, one defined by how people acquire food. From this perspective, Commercial society appears not as the endpoint of history, but as a transitional breakthrough: the first form of human organization to generate sustained material improvement, yet still constrained by pre-industrial energy limits.

Recovering the concept of Commercial society matters because it clarifies where progress first emerged, why it emerged where it did, and why it stalled for long periods before accelerating again. It also restores a way of thinking that integrates morals, institutions, economics, and everyday life into a single explanatory framework.

The Scots were not simply early economists or moral philosophers. They were the first thinkers to grasp that commerce could reorganize society itself. In doing so, they discovered something real, and something we still need to understand.

If you enjoy this article, you should read my From Poverty to Progress book series.

How Earlier Thinkers Understood Human Societies

Before the Scottish Enlightenment, thinkers did not lack ways to categorize or compare societies. What they lacked was a clear concept of a society defined by exchange itself.

For most of recorded history, social analysis revolved around politics, land, culture, and hierarchy rather than the everyday means by which people sustained their lives. Societies were understood primarily through their rulers, their constitutions, their religions, or their moral character, not through how ordinary people acquired food.

Classical writers framed societies in political and moral terms. Aristotle classified regimes by who ruled and in whose interest. Roman historians contrasted virtuous republics with corrupt empires. Medieval thinkers viewed society through estates and obligations: those who prayed, those who fought, and those who worked the land. In all of these frameworks, economic life existed, but it did not organize social thought. Markets were treated as auxiliary features of political orders, not as the foundation of social structure.

Even early modern political philosophers largely followed this pattern. Thomas Hobbes, John Locke, and their contemporaries focused on sovereignty, consent, and authority. Society was conceived as a political construction, formed through contract or conquest, and held together by law and force. Economic activity appeared as background scenery. People farmed, traded, or labored, but these activities were not treated as defining characteristics of different kinds of societies.

When earlier thinkers did speak about economic differences, they typically emphasized land. Wealth was understood as flowing from agriculture, rents, and control of territory. Productive capacity was associated with fertility, climate, and the organization of estates.

Commerce was often regarded with suspicion: useful for revenue, but morally ambiguous, potentially corrupting, and subordinate to the agrarian base of society. Even powerful trading cities were usually interpreted as exceptions within fundamentally land-based worlds.

As a result, there was no sharp conceptual distinction between societies in which

most people lived directly from the land and

societies in which large numbers lived by exchange.

Agrarian empires with markets, merchant republics, and feudal kingdoms were often discussed using the same basic vocabulary. Differences of degree were recognized, but differences of kind were not. A society could be more or less commercial, more or less wealthy, but it was not yet understood as being organized around commerce in a fundamentally different way.

Rise of a New Type of Society

This limitation mattered because it obscured a crucial transformation already underway in parts of Europe. By the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries, some societies had reached a point where commerce was no longer marginal. These polities included:

In these places, a growing share of the population did not produce food at all. They lived in cities and towns, specialized in narrow occupations, and depended entirely on markets for their survival.

Yet existing intellectual frameworks had no clear way to describe this condition. They could describe trade, luxury, or urban life, but not a society whose basic mode of subsistence was commercial.

The Scottish Enlightenment emerged at precisely the moment when this gap became impossible to ignore. Scotland itself was moving, unevenly and late, from a predominantly Agrarian society toward one increasingly shaped by trade, urbanization, and specialization.

Scottish thinkers were forced to confront a simple but revolutionary question: what kind of society is this, when most people live by exchange rather than by farming? Answering that question required more than political theory or moral exhortation. It required a new way of thinking about society itself.

That new way of thinking would center on Commercial society, not as a moral judgment or a temporary condition, but as a distinct form of human organization. Before the Scots, commerce was something societies did. After them, commerce became something societies could be.

The Discovery of Commercial Society

The Scottish Enlightenment marked a decisive shift in how thinkers understood human societies. Scottish thinkers instead began to treat society as a self-organizing system shaped by how ordinary people earned a living. What distinguished their approach was not simply an interest in trade, but a recognition that widespread exchange could reorganize society itself.

This shift reflected real changes unfolding in parts of Europe. In the Dutch Republic and increasingly in England, large numbers of people no longer produced their own food. They lived in towns and cities, specialized in narrow occupations, and depended entirely on markets for survival. Their well-being hinged on wages, prices, contracts, and institutions rather than land, custom, or subsistence farming. Existing categories could describe trade or urban life, but they lacked a concept for a society organized around exchange.

The term Commercial society emerged to describe this condition. It did not mean a society that merely engaged in commerce, since all societies did so to some extent. It referred instead to a society in which commerce structured daily life.

In a Commercial society, most people live by selling labor, skills, or goods and use the proceeds to purchase food and necessities. Subsistence is mediated by markets, and economic interdependence becomes universal rather than exceptional.

Scottish thinkers understood that this mode of life carried far-reaching consequences. It:

encouraged specialization,

dramatically increasing productivity while binding individuals into complex networks of mutual dependence.

replaced status and kinship with contract and price as the primary mechanisms of coordination.

required new legal and institutional foundations, such as secure property rights, impartial courts, and enforceable contracts, to function at scale.

reshaped morals and manners, rewarding reliability, discipline, and peaceful cooperation.

Crucially, the Scots treated Commercial society as a distinct stage of social development rather than a moral aberration or temporary condition. Earlier societies were organized around direct food production and control of land.

Commercial societies were organized around exchange. The difference was structural, not merely a matter of wealth. At the same time, they recognized that this transformation brought new tensions: dependence alongside prosperity, refinement alongside the erosion of older civic virtues.

By identifying Commercial society as a distinct form of human organization, the Scottish Enlightenment laid the groundwork for modern social thought. Commerce was no longer a secondary activity layered onto society. It had become society’s organizing principle.

A Note on Terminology

The thinkers of the Scottish Enlightenment did not use a single, standardized term for what is here called Commercial society. They wrote before the emergence of formal social science and before the habit of rigid conceptual taxonomy.

As a result, they used a range of overlapping expressions to describe the same underlying phenomenon. What unified their work was not terminology, but a shared recognition that a society organized around exchange differed fundamentally from societies organized around land, subsistence, or coercion.

David Hume most often referred to commercial nations, commercial states, or polished and commercial societies. In his essays on commerce and refinement, these terms pointed to societies characterized by extensive trade, specialization, and a broad middle class living by industry rather than land. Hume was less concerned with naming the category precisely than with describing its behavioral and political consequences.

Adam Smith used commercial society, commercial state, commercial nation, and sometimes civilized or polished society, depending on context. Across The Theory of Moral Sentiments and The Wealth of Nations, these terms consistently referred to societies in which most people lived by selling labor or goods and depended on markets for subsistence. Smith was explicit that this condition distinguished modern European societies from earlier agrarian ones, even when he did not pause to formalize the definition.

Adam Ferguson used commercial society most directly and consistently, often contrasting it with martial, rude, or ancient societies. His usage emphasized the social and moral consequences of commercialization, dependence, specialization, and the decline of civic virtue, rather than its productivity alone. Ferguson’s relatively explicit terminology reflects his concern with Commercial society as a distinct historical stage.

William Robertson more frequently used phrases such as commercial nations, the progress of commerce, or refined societies. As a historian, his focus was less on classification than on long-run transformation. Nonetheless, his language consistently pointed to the same condition: societies in which commerce reshaped manners, institutions, and global relations.

Other Scottish thinkers followed similar patterns. John Millar wrote of commercial states when discussing legal and social evolution. Lord Kames referred to commercial ages in analyzing changes in law and property. James Steuart explicitly contrasted commercial states with agrarian ones in his early work on political economy.

The variation in terminology should not obscure the conceptual unity. All of these thinkers were pointing to the same key concept: a society in which subsistence itself is mediated by exchange, and in which most people live by selling labor or goods rather than producing food directly.

By using the more systematic term Commercial society, this essay does not impose a foreign concept on the Scottish Enlightenment. It clarifies and stabilizes a concept they already shared. Greater terminological precision makes the idea more analytically useful, allowing it to be compared across societies, integrated with food systems and energy constraints, and applied consistently over long stretches of history.

In this sense, the move toward systematic terminology is not a departure from the Scottish Enlightenment tradition, but a continuation of it, bringing conceptual order to a reality they were the first to clearly see.

Which Societies the Scots Considered Commercial

The Scottish Enlightenment thinkers did not treat Commercial society as a vague abstraction. They had specific historical cases in mind, and they were remarkably consistent about which societies qualified. Their judgments were comparative and structural rather than ideological. A society counted as Commercial not because it valued trade, but because commerce had become the dominant means by which ordinary people sustained themselves.

At the center of their analysis stood the Dutch Republic. Scottish writers repeatedly treated the seventeenth-century Netherlands as the first clear example of a fully developed Commercial society.

What distinguished the Dutch was not merely their wealth, but the structure of their economy and population. A large share of the population lived in towns rather than on farms. Many people produced no food at all and depended entirely on wages or profits earned through trade, shipping, manufacturing, and finance. Landed aristocracy played a limited role, and political power was closely tied to commercial interests.

For the Scots, the Dutch Republic demonstrated that an advanced society could be organized around exchange rather than land.

England and later Britain as a whole was treated as the second major Commercial society and ultimately the most important one. Scottish thinkers saw England as following the Dutch path but on a larger scale. Urbanization, specialization, and market integration spread more deeply into the countryside.

Commercial activity was not confined to ports and cities but increasingly structured national life. Smith in particular used England as his primary empirical reference point, not because it was unique, but because it revealed how Commercial society functioned in a populous and internally integrated nation.

Scotland itself occupied an ambiguous position in this classification. Scottish Enlightenment thinkers were acutely aware that their own society had entered Commercial society late and unevenly. Parts of Lowland Scotland were clearly commercial by the mid-eighteenth century, while much of the Highlands remained pastoral or Agrarian. This internal contrast sharpened Scottish awareness of what distinguished Commercial society from earlier forms. It was not a matter of culture or intelligence, but of structure, institutions, and economic organization.

Beyond these core cases, the Scots recognized earlier or partial Commercial societies. The city-states of Northern Italy and the commercial regions of Flanders were often cited as precursors; societies that had achieved significant specialization, trade, and urbanization long before northern Europe.

Yet they were also seen as constrained by political fragmentation, warfare, or institutional limits that prevented Commercial society from spreading broadly or enduring over time. These cases reinforced the Scottish belief that commerce alone was not enough; it had to be supported by stable institutions to sustain widespread prosperity.

Equally important is whom the Scots did not consider Commercial. They did not classify ancient Greece or Rome as Commercial societies, despite their trade networks and urban centers.

In their view, these were Agrarian societies with commerce layered on top, not societies organized around exchange. Most people still lived from the land, and political life was structured by status, slavery, and conquest rather than market interdependence.

Similarly, large Agrarian empires such as imperial China or the Ottoman Empire were acknowledged as sophisticated and wealthy, but not Commercial in structure. Markets existed, but they did not define how the majority of people lived.

This distinction reveals how precise the Scottish concept of Commercial society actually was. It was not synonymous with trade, wealth, cities, or empire. It referred to a specific configuration in which exchange replaced subsistence as the primary means of survival for large numbers of people. By that standard, only a small number of societies qualified and only for limited periods.

The Scots’ historical judgments also shaped their understanding of progress. Because Commercial society had appeared so rarely and so recently, they treated it as a fragile achievement rather than a natural endpoint. It had to be explained, maintained, and defended. Identifying which societies had truly become Commercial was therefore not an academic exercise. It was a way of isolating the conditions under which modern improvement first became possible.

David Hume: Commerce, Manners, and Stability

David Hume (shown above) was one of the first thinkers to grasp the social consequences of commerce with clarity and confidence. Writing before Adam Smith, Hume treated commerce not merely as a source of wealth but as a force that reshaped behavior, norms, and political stability.

In his essays on commerce, refinement, and civil liberty, Hume argued that Commercial society produced a distinctive kind of social order, one that was more peaceful, more predictable, and more stable than earlier forms of human organization.

Hume’s starting point was behavioral rather than economic. He observed that when people depend on exchange rather than plunder or subsistence, their incentives change. Commerce:

rewards reliability, punctuality, and trustworthiness.

penalizes violence, arbitrariness, and unpredictability.

Over time, these incentives shape manners. People become:

more restrained in their conduct,

more attentive to reputation, and

more accustomed to cooperating with strangers.

What earlier moralists attributed to virtue or education, Hume traced to the everyday disciplines imposed by commercial life.

In essays such as Of Commerce and Of Refinement in the Arts, Hume rejected the long-standing belief that trade was a zero-sum activity. Wealth, he argued, was not fixed. Commercial exchange expanded the total stock of goods by encouraging specialization and improvement.

As productivity rose, prosperity spread beyond narrow elites to merchants, artisans, and laborers. This diffusion of wealth mattered politically. A broad middle class, sustained by commerce, acted as a stabilizing force between extremes of power and poverty.

David Hume also emphasized the connection between Commercial society and political order. He believed that commercial nations were more likely to support liberty not because their citizens were unusually virtuous, but because their social structure discouraged domination.

Dependence in a Commercial society was mutual rather than hierarchical. No single group could easily coerce others without disrupting the networks of exchange on which everyone relied. Commerce thus limited arbitrary power by making society more interdependent and less amenable to command.

Unlike later critics of commerce, Hume did not view refinement as a source of moral decay. He acknowledged that Commercial society encouraged comfort and luxury, but he regarded these as civilizing influences rather than corrupting ones.

Softer manners reduced cruelty.

Regular employment reduced idleness.

Law and custom gradually displaced force as the means of resolving disputes.

In this sense, Hume treated Commercial society as a moral improvement over earlier stages, even if it did not produce heroic virtues.

Hume’s importance in the Scottish Enlightenment lies in how fully he normalized Commercial society as a stable and desirable condition. He did not treat it as a fragile deviation from an Agrarian ideal, nor as a morally suspect compromise. He treated it as a durable social equilibrium, one capable of sustaining prosperity, liberty, and order over long periods. In doing so, he helped establish the intellectual foundation on which later Scottish thinkers would build.

At the same time, Hume’s analysis remained implicitly bounded by the world he observed. He recognized that Commercial societies were wealthier and more stable than their predecessors, but he did not theorize long-run growth or energy constraints. His concern was comparative and qualitative rather than dynamic. Yet within those limits, Hume articulated one of the clearest early accounts of why a society organized around exchange behaves differently from one organized around land, status, or coercion.

By showing how commerce reshaped manners, incentives, and political stability, Hume helped turn Commercial society into an intelligible object of study. He demonstrated that markets do more than allocate goods. They cultivate habits, structure expectations, and bind societies together. This insight would echo through the work of Adam Smith, provoke the anxieties of Adam Ferguson, and remain central to the Scottish Enlightenment’s understanding of the modern world.

Adam Smith: Interdependence, Markets, and Moral Order

I already explained Adam Smith’s contribution to Progress Studies in a previous article, so I will not repeat the same points here. But given that Adam Smith’s contribution to the idea of Commercial society is so extensive, I cannot ignore him in this article.

Adam Smith did not invent the idea of Commercial society in isolation. He was deeply influenced by Hume’s analysis of commerce as a force that reshapes manners, incentives, and political stability.

Where Hume emphasized behavioral regularities and social equilibrium, Smith sought to explain the underlying mechanisms that made those regularities possible. Hume showed that Commercial society worked; Smith explained why it worked.

Smith accepted Hume’s core insight that commerce disciplines behavior and stabilizes society by aligning incentives toward peaceful cooperation. But he extended this argument by grounding it in a systematic account of moral psychology and institutional structure.

Moral Norms

Commercial society, in Smith’s view, could not function on incentives alone. It required internalized norms of trust, self-command, and fairness: norms that made exchange among strangers reliable even in the absence of constant enforcement. His theory of sympathy and the impartial spectator provided the micro-level explanation for how such norms arise and persist.

Smith also pushed beyond Hume by treating Commercial society not merely as a stable equilibrium, but as a dynamic system capable of cumulative improvement. Hume tended to describe commerce as a condition that softened manners and diffused prosperity. Smith identified a self-reinforcing process linking:

specialization,

market expansion,

productivity growth, and

institutional development.

Commercial society was not only orderly; it was generative. It created feedback loops that could raise living standards across generations.

Legal and Political Systems

At the same time, Smith sharpened Hume’s political insights by embedding them in a more explicit institutional framework. Hume emphasized the stabilizing effects of a broad middle class and mutual dependence. Smith explained how those effects depended on specific legal and political arrangements:

secure property rights,

predictable taxation,

impartial courts, and

public goods that markets alone could not provide.

In this sense, Smith transformed Hume’s sociological observations into an institutional theory of prosperity.

Smith also departed from Hume in his sustained attention to the vulnerabilities of Commercial society. While Hume largely treated refinement and luxury as benign or beneficial, Smith worried about the long-term moral consequences of extreme specialization. He recognized that the same division of labor that powered productivity could narrow human capacities if left unchecked. His advocacy of public education reflects an important extension of the Scottish project: Commercial society must actively cultivate the moral and intellectual foundations on which it depends, or it risks undermining itself.

Mercantilism

Finally, Smith expanded the Scottish critique of mercantilism into a comprehensive theory of political economy. While today, we tend to take free trade and peaceful access to the world’s oceans for granted, but back then the great European Powers believed in mercantilism:

Kingdoms were engaged in a zero-sum struggle for wealth and power. This mercantilistic worldview fused economics, trade, foreign policy, and military policy. The idea that mutual voluntary trade could enrich all nations was inconceivable to most leaders at the time.

The goal of mercantilism was to maximize exports, particularly in high-value-added finished goods, while minimizing imports from outside the empire. This would increase domestic gold reserves that could be invested in: Building powerful armies to defend the kingdom and attack rival kingdoms Building a powerful naval force that: protected domestic commercial shipping and could be used to destroy other kingdoms’ commercial shipping during times of war. Colonial expansion in the New World and maritime Africa and Asia. This would enable direct extraction of key raw materials that could be imported to the mother country for manufacturing and reexport. Tariffs and export restrictions kept the colonies in a subordinate position.



So in the world of the 17th and 18th Century, it was not enough to have highly competitive export industries. It was also necessary to have:

a powerful army to protect the homeland from invasion,

a powerful navy to protect nautical commerce and destroy the opponent’s distribution network.

colonies to supply raw materials for those export industries.

Where Hume had rejected zero-sum thinking in trade, Smith demonstrated how mercantilist policies systematically distorted Commercial society by privileging narrow interests over general rules. His attack on monopoly, colonial restriction, and rent-seeking was not anti-state but anti-corruption. Smith’s central concern was preserving the institutional conditions under which Commercial society could continue to function as a decentralized, cooperative system.

Taken together, Smith’s work represents the fullest development of the Scottish idea of Commercial society. He inherited from Hume the insight that commerce reshapes social behavior and political stability. He extended it by revealing the moral, legal, and economic mechanisms that make such a society both productive and fragile.

In doing so, Smith transformed the idea of Commercial society from an observation about modern life into a systematic explanation of how progress becomes possible, and why it must be actively sustained.

Adam Ferguson: The Civic Costs of Commercial Progress

Adam Ferguson (shown above) occupies a distinctive place in the Scottish Enlightenment because he accepted the material achievements of Commercial society while refusing to treat them as an unqualified good. Where Hume emphasized stability and Smith emphasized productivity, Ferguson focused on character. His concern was not whether Commercial society worked, but what it did to the kinds of people who lived within it.

Ferguson agreed with his contemporaries that Commercial society increased wealth, refined manners, and reduced overt violence. He did not deny its economic success.

What troubled him was the social and moral transformation that accompanied that success. In earlier societies, individuals were more directly engaged in the full range of activities necessary for survival and defense. In Commercial society, by contrast, individuals became specialists, but increasingly dependent on others for nearly everything else.

This dependence, Ferguson argued, altered the relationship between individuals and the collective. Commercial society bound people together through exchange, yet weakened their sense of common purpose.

Citizens became spectators of public life rather than participants in it. Military virtue declined as professional armies replaced citizen militias. Political engagement narrowed as daily life became absorbed by private pursuits. The very interdependence that made Commercial society productive also made it vulnerable to apathy.

One of Ferguson’s most important contributions was his articulation of unintended consequences. Social progress, he argued, is the result of human action but not of human design.

Institutions emerge from countless individual decisions, yet their long-term effects often differ from the intentions that produced them. Commercial society exemplified this pattern. People pursued improvement, comfort, and security, but collectively generated a social order that could erode independence and civic capacity.

Ferguson was especially concerned that specialization weakened the development of human faculties. When individuals performed narrow, repetitive tasks, they lost opportunities to cultivate judgment, courage, and initiative. Unlike Smith, who believed public education could partially remedy this problem, Ferguson was more pessimistic. He feared that once a society crossed a certain threshold of refinement, the loss of civic virtue might be difficult to reverse.

Yet Ferguson should not be read as a nostalgic opponent of Commercial society. He did not advocate a return to Agrarian simplicity or a martial spirit. His critique was diagnostic rather than prescriptive. Ferguson sought to identify the moral tradeoffs embedded in Commercial society, not to deny its achievements. In this sense, he completed the Scottish picture by revealing what progress cost, not just what it delivered.

Ferguson’s analysis adds a crucial dimension to the idea of Commercial society. It shows that material improvement does not automatically translate into moral or civic improvement. A society can become richer while becoming more dependent, more passive, and less resilient.

These concerns did not negate the Scottish belief in progress, but they tempered it with realism. Commercial society was powerful, productive, and historically novel, but it also demanded conscious effort to preserve the qualities that made self-government possible.

By insisting that Commercial society carried internal tensions rather than simple benefits, Ferguson ensured that the Scottish Enlightenment’s account of modernity was neither triumphalist nor naive.

Progress, in his view, was real, but it was not free.

William Robertson: Commerce as a World-Historical Force

William Robertson (shown above) extended the Scottish Enlightenment’s idea of Commercial society beyond moral psychology and political economy into the domain of history.

As a historian of Scotland, Europe, and the Americas, Robertson was less concerned with mechanisms than with trajectories. His contribution was to situate Commercial society within a long-run narrative of human development and to treat commerce as a civilizational force operating across continents and centuries.

Robertson shared with his contemporaries the belief that societies progressed through identifiable stages, but he emphasized how commerce altered the direction and pace of that progress.

In his historical works, commercial expansion marked a decisive break from earlier forms of social organization. Trade did more than enrich nations. Trade also:

reordered power,

softened manners,

stimulated learning, and

connected distant societies into a single historical process.

Commercial society, in this sense, was not merely a European achievement but a global phenomenon reshaping the world.

One of Robertson’s central themes was refinement. He argued that as commerce expanded, it encouraged discipline, foresight, and regular habits of life. Wealth supported education, the arts, and more complex institutions. Violence declined as economic incentives favored stability over plunder. Like Hume, Robertson believed that commerce moderated behavior, but he placed this insight within a broader historical arc, showing how refinement accumulated over generations rather than emerging spontaneously.

Robertson also confronted the global implications of Commercial society more directly than most of his peers. In his histories of the Americas, he treated European expansion as inseparable from the spread of commerce. New trade routes, colonial settlements, and overseas markets accelerated Europe’s transition into Commercial society while integrating distant regions into its orbit.

This expansion was presented as historically transformative, though not morally uncomplicated. Robertson acknowledged the disruption, inequality, and coercion that accompanied empire, even as he viewed commerce as a force that ultimately promoted improvement.

What distinguished Robertson from Smith and Ferguson was his emphasis on scale and diffusion.

Adam Smith analyzed how Commercial society functioned internally.

Adam Ferguson examined its moral costs.

William Robertson showed how it spread outward, reshaping international relations and global hierarchies.

Commercial society was not confined to particular cities or nations. Once established, it exerted gravitational pull, drawing other societies into networks of exchange whether they sought integration or not.

At the same time, Robertson did not treat Commercial society as inevitable or uniform. He was attentive to variation across regions and to the contingencies of geography, institutions, and historical accident. Some societies adopted commerce early and prospered; others resisted or were incorporated on unequal terms. Progress, in his account, was real but uneven, shaped by circumstance rather than destiny.

Robertson’s historical perspective completed the Scottish Enlightenment’s understanding of Commercial society by placing it within a world-historical frame.

Commerce was not just a way of organizing domestic life. It was a force that:

reordered civilizations,

redistributed power, and

connected human histories that had once been separate.

In doing so, Robertson helped transform Commercial society from a description of modern European life into an explanation for the emerging global order.

Together with Hume, Smith, and Ferguson, Robertson ensured that the idea of Commercial society was not confined to a single discipline or level of analysis. It was at once moral, economic, political, and historical, a comprehensive framework for understanding the modern world and its origins.

Other Scottish Contributors to the Idea of Commercial Society

Although David Hume, Adam Smith, Adam Ferguson, and William Robertson anchor the Scottish Enlightenment’s treatment of Commercial society, the idea was not confined to these four figures. It emerged from a wider intellectual milieu in which philosophers, jurists, and historians were collectively grappling with the social consequences of commerce. Several lesser-discussed thinkers played important roles in clarifying how Commercial society reshaped law, institutions, and social relations.

John Millar, a student of Adam Smith and later a professor of law, extended the Scottish analysis into the realm of jurisprudence and family structure. Millar treated Commercial society as a stage of development that transformed legal relationships, particularly those governing:

property,

marriage, and

authority within households.

As societies became commercial, he argued, power relations softened. Coercive authority gave way to contractual relationships, and legal equality expanded alongside economic interdependence. Millar’s work reinforced the idea that Commercial society altered not only markets but the basic structure of social life.

Henry Home, known as Lord Kames, contributed to the Scottish understanding of Commercial society through his work on legal evolution and historical jurisprudence. Kames was particularly interested in how laws adapted as societies moved from Agrarian to Commercial forms.

Home emphasized that legal systems designed for land-based societies were poorly suited to managing credit, contracts, and complex exchange. Commercial society required new legal concepts and procedures, such as standardization, predictability, and impartial enforcement, that reflected its reliance on trust among strangers. Kames thus helped ground the idea of Commercial society in institutional change rather than abstract theory.

James Steuart, often overshadowed by Smith, offered an early and explicit distinction between agrarian and commercial states. Writing before The Wealth of Nations, Steuart recognized that societies dependent on trade faced coordination problems unknown to agrarian ones. His concern was how governments might manage the complexity and instability introduced by commercial interdependence.

While his policy prescriptions differed from Smith’s, his diagnosis was similar: Commercial society created new economic dynamics that required deliberate institutional responses. Steuart’s work demonstrates that the recognition of Commercial society as a distinct social form preceded Smith’s synthesis.

The idea of Commercial society was not the product of a single mind, but a shared intellectual achievement. Across philosophy, law, and history, Scottish thinkers converged on the same insight: that once commerce became the primary means by which people sustained themselves, society operated according to new rules. Markets reshaped authority, law adapted to exchange, and social relationships shifted from status to contract.

The breadth of contributors also explains the durability of the concept within the Scottish Enlightenment. Commercial society was not an economic slogan or a passing metaphor. It was a unifying framework that allowed thinkers in different domains to explain why modern societies behaved differently from those of the past. Even when they disagreed about the virtues or dangers of commerce, they shared a common understanding of its structural significance.

By recovering these lesser-known contributors, it becomes clear that the Scottish Enlightenment’s idea of Commercial society was both deep and wide. It reflected a collective effort to understand a new form of human organization: one that demanded explanation across moral philosophy, law, political economy, and history.

Commercial Society and Living Standards: What the Scots Believed

A key theme of this Substack column and my book series is that material progress for the masses did not start in the Industrial Revolution, but instead in the much earlier Commercial societies. Most economic historians reject this view and see those Commercial societies as mere “efflorescences” that fizzled out so they are less relevant to our understanding of modern material progress.

I take some solace in the fact that the Scottish Enlightenment thinkers shared with me a clear belief: Commercial society was the first form of human organization to raise the material standard of living for ordinary people in a sustained way. This claim rested not on statistics, but on comparative observation across societies and time. In earlier societies, wealth existed but rarely translated into durable improvements for the majority. Most people lived near subsistence, vulnerable to harvest failure, violence, and elite extraction.

Commercial society appeared to break this pattern. In the Dutch Republic and in England, Scottish thinkers observed that even common laborers consumed better food, wore better clothing, and lived more secure lives than elites in “rude” societies. These improvements did not come from conquest or redistribution, but from specialization and exchange. By allowing individuals to focus on narrow tasks, Commercial society dramatically increased productivity and lowered the cost of goods, spreading material gains broadly.

The Scots also believed that Commercial society reduced certain material risks. Market dependence replaced dependence on weather and local custom. Trade networks and urbanization made shortages less frequent and less severe. While poverty and inequality persisted, Commercial society created something historically new: the possibility that living standards for large numbers of people could rise across generations rather than reset at subsistence.

At the same time, they did not believe progress was automatic or unlimited. Commercial societies could stagnate, and poor institutions could undermine prosperity.

What they lacked was a theory of sustained growth driven by energy abundance and technological innovation. Their understanding of improvement was qualitative rather than dynamic. Even so, by identifying Commercial society as the first social form to deliver broad-based material improvement through productivity rather than predation, the Scots reframed progress as a social outcome dependent on structure rather than chance.

My Definition of Commercial Society Compared to the Scottish View

My definition of Commercial society builds directly on the Scottish Enlightenment’s insight, but makes explicit what they left implicit.

At its core, the Scots understood that something fundamental changed when large numbers of people stopped producing their own food and began living by exchange. My definition formalizes that observation: a Commercial society is one in which most people acquire food by selling labor, skills, or goods rather than producing food directly.

On this central point, there is no real disagreement. Smith’s account of specialization, Hume’s emphasis on interdependence, and Robertson’s historical narratives all presuppose a society in which subsistence is mediated by markets.

The Scots clearly recognized that Commercial society was defined not by trade volume or luxury consumption, but by a structural shift in how everyday life was organized. Commerce was no longer episodic or marginal. It became the means of survival.

Where my framework extends theirs is in precision and scope. The Scots treated Commercial society primarily as a moral, institutional, and historical phenomenon. They described how it reshaped behavior, manners, law, and politics.

What they did not do, because the tools did not yet exist, was ground the concept explicitly in food systems and energy constraints. My definition treats Commercial society as a distinct Society Type within a broader evolutionary sequence, alongside Hunter-gatherer, Herding, Horticultural, and Agrarian societies.

This distinction matters because it clarifies both the power and the limits of Commercial society. The Scots correctly observed that Commercial societies were the first to raise material living standards for ordinary people. They also noticed that some Commercial societies stagnated or declined.

My framework explains why. Commercial societies break the subsistence constraint by allowing people to specialize and trade for food, but they remain limited by pre-industrial energy sources. Without fossil fuels, gains eventually plateau. Commercial society makes sustained improvement possible, but not open-ended growth.

There is also a difference in emphasis. Scottish thinkers focused on the moral consequences of exchange: refinement, dependence, virtue, and civic participation.

My approach accepts those insights but treats them as downstream effects of deeper structural changes. Market exchange rewards cooperation and punishes predation, producing moral norms that support Commercial society. These norms are not the cause of progress so much as part of its mechanism.

Finally, my definition reframes Commercial society as a transitional breakthrough rather than the culmination of development. For the Scots, Commercial society often appeared as the highest stage they could clearly observe.

From a longer historical perspective, Commercial societies are better understood as the bridge between Agrarian constraint and Industrial abundance. It is the first society type capable of generating:

sustained material improvement through decentralized cooperation, and

the necessary foundation upon which Industrial society would later be built.

In this sense, my framework does not revise the Scottish Enlightenment so much as complete it. The Scots discovered Commercial society and identified its consequences. By making its structural foundations explicit, it becomes possible to explain not only why Commercial society worked, but where it worked, how long it could last, and why it eventually had to evolve into something more.

Why the Concept of Commercial Society Disappeared, and Why It Still Matters

The concepts of Society Type and Commercial society have largely disappeared from academic discourse. Modern scholars routinely analyze capitalism, markets, modernity, or industrialization, yet rarely ask a more basic question that preoccupied the Scottish Enlightenment: what kind of society is this, structurally, and how do most people sustain themselves within it?

The disappearance of Commercial society as a distinct analytical category reflects not a refutation of the idea, but a series of intellectual shifts that made it increasingly difficult to see.

The first reason is disciplinary fragmentation. The Scottish Enlightenment treated society as an integrated system in which subsistence, exchange, law, morals, and institutions were inseparable. Smith, Hume, Ferguson, and Robertson moved easily across what later became economics, sociology, political theory, and history.

In the nineteenth century, these domains split apart.

Economics claimed markets,

Sociology claimed society,

Political science claimed the state, and

History retreated into narrative description.

No academic discipline retained responsibility for explaining society as a whole, and the synthetic concept of Commercial society fell through the cracks.

Economics, in particular, narrowed its focus in ways that made Commercial society invisible. As political economy evolved into a formal discipline, markets were abstracted from their historical and material context.

Exchange became a universal feature of human behavior rather than a defining characteristic of a particular kind of society. Once markets were assumed to exist everywhere, there was no need to distinguish societies in which most people lived by exchange from those in which exchange played only a supporting role. The Scottish question, how people acquire food, ceased to be central.

Sociology replaced Commercial society with broader categories such as modernity, capitalism, or industrial society. These terms captured important dimensions of social change, but they also flattened crucial distinctions. Agrarian empires with markets, early Commercial societies, and fully Industrial societies were increasingly treated as variations of the same phenomenon. The specific breakthrough the Scots had identified, the emergence of societies in which subsistence itself was mediated by markets, was absorbed into a vague story of modernization.

Industrialization further obscured the concept. Once fossil fuels transformed production, pre-industrial Commercial societies came to look like primitive versions of industrial capitalism rather than a distinct and historically rare society type. The ceilings that constrained Dutch, Italian, or early British Commercial societies disappeared from view, and with them the need to explain why progress had once been limited. Commercial society was retrospectively reclassified as an early stage of something else.

Finally, twentieth-century discomfort with progress narratives reinforced this erosion. The Scottish Enlightenment openly discussed improvement, stages of development, and rising living standards.

After imperialism, world wars, and decolonization, such language became suspect. Scholars increasingly emphasized contingency, power, and exploitation, often at the expense of structural explanations for why material living standards rose at all. Commercial society, explicitly tied to progress and comparison across societies, became an uncomfortable concept to use.

Yet the disappearance of Commercial society has come at a cost. Without it, scholars lack a clear way to distinguish between societies that merely possess markets and those that are organized around exchange. The origins of material progress become harder to explain. Without this key concept, the transition from Agrarian constraint to Industrial abundance appears:

mysterious,

tied to unique characteristics of England or

inevitable.

For example, in my series on the causes of the British Revolution, I stressed that economic historians have fundamentally missed the actual causes of this incredibly important event.

Rather than one transition, Britain went through a two-stage transition:

A long-slow transition from an Agrarian society to a Commercial society during the 17th, 18th, and early 19th Century. England during this period greatly resembled other Commercial societies in Northwest Europe, and then… A much more sudden second-stage transition from a Commercial society to an Industrial society in the 1830s with the invention and scaling of the railroad (and later other technologies that exploited the awesome energy density of coal). It was this second stage that is best understood as the Industrial Revolution, but it could not have happened without the first transition.

This is just one example of why losing the concept of Commercial society, academic thought lost a powerful tool for understanding why modern progress began where it did and why it took the form it did.

Bibliography

The Idea of Commercial Society in the Scottish Enlightenment by Christopher J. Berry

Politics in Commercial Society by Istvan Hont

The Scottish Enlightenment by Alexander Broadie

Inventing the Market by Emma Rothschild

See also my other articles on Commercial societies:

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