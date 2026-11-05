The US-backed trade system shifted elite incentives, making peaceful trade and economic growth more rewarding than zero-sum military conquest.

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For most of human history, geography played a major role in determining which nations could become wealthy. Access to productive land, natural resources, energy, and trade routes was limited. Nations frequently fought wars to acquire these advantages, while defending them required enormous military expenditures.

After World War II, the United States helped create a radically different global system. American military power helped secure international trade, while new institutions and trade agreements opened markets to foreign producers. This system expanded dramatically after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, opening new opportunities for economic growth across much of the world.

This American-backed global trade system worked by spreading the necessary preconditions to material progress throughout the world. I call those preconditions the Five Keys to Progress: productive agriculture, trade-based cities, decentralization of power, export industries, and fossil fuels.

In doing so, the American-backed trade system shifted the incentives of political leaders away from acquiring wealth via military conquest to acquiring wealth via peaceful trade. This article explains how it happened and why it was so important to global economic growth.

If you enjoy this article, you should read my From Poverty to Progress book series.

How Nations Acquired Wealth Before 1945

For most of human history, geography sharply limited the resources available to each society. Some societies had fertile farmland, valuable natural resources, and access to major trade routes, while others lacked these advantages.

Because these resources were concentrated in particular locations, rulers frequently sought to acquire them through military conquest. One society’s gain often came at another’s expense, creating a largely zero-sum competition for territory, resources, and wealth.

This created a zero-sum world in which military strength was essential to economic success.

Powerful empires could conquer weaker societies and seize their resources.

Smaller nations had to devote enormous resources to defending themselves against these threats.

Even wealthy commercial societies could lose much of their accumulated wealth through military defeat.

This constant threat of warfare came at an enormous economic cost. Governments had to devote large portions of their resources to armies, navies, fortifications, and military campaigns. Resources that could have been invested in agriculture, infrastructure, businesses, and technological innovation were instead devoted to warfare and defense.

Military competition also shaped economic policy. Governments frequently sought to control strategic resources, protect domestic industries, restrict trade with rivals, and maintain access to essential supplies. Economic efficiency often took a back seat to military security and geopolitical competition.

Of course, international trade existed long before World War II. Merchants traded across Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas for centuries. But international commerce was frequently disrupted by warfare, imperial rivalries, blockades, and restrictions on trade. Access to foreign markets and resources was far less secure than it would become after World War II.

The Gradual Spread of the Foundations of Progress

Despite these barriers, a series of historical breakthroughs gradually expanded the geographical reach of material progress.

These five breakthroughs gradually spread the foundations of progress beyond their original locations. But by 1945, most of humanity still lived in relatively poor societies that lacked the Five Keys to Progress.

Even more importantly, economic development remained vulnerable to military conquest and geopolitical rivalry. The first half of the twentieth century demonstrated just how destructive this competition could become. Two world wars devastated large portions of Europe and Asia, destroyed enormous amounts of accumulated wealth, and disrupted international trade.

The Allied victory in World War II created an opportunity to break this historical pattern. For the first time, the world’s largest economic and military power was positioned to establish an international system in which nations could increasingly acquire the resources and markets they needed through peaceful trade rather than territorial conquest.

America Creates a New Global System

The United States emerged from World War II as the most powerful nation on Earth. Its industrial economy was largely untouched by the destruction of the war, its military was extraordinarily powerful, and its navy dominated the world’s oceans.

Like previous victorious powers, the United States could have attempted to establish a new global empire. It could have used its military dominance to seize territory, extract resources from weaker nations, and monopolize international trade for its own benefit.

But American leaders chose a radically different approach. Rather than building a traditional territorial empire, they helped create a new international system based on:

sovereign nations,

free navigation on the high seas

military alliances, and

expanding international trade.

This was not entirely altruistic. American leaders believed that a prosperous international economy would strengthen the United States, provide markets for American businesses, and prevent the rise of new military threats. They also wanted to contain the Soviet Union, which was establishing its own empire across Eastern Europe.

The American-backed system rested upon several foundations.

First, the United States established an almost unprecedented level of naval dominance over the world’s oceans. The destruction of the German and Japanese navies during World War II, combined with the decline of British naval power, left the United States Navy without a serious rival.

This naval dominance was critically important. Throughout history, powerful navies had often been used to conquer overseas territories, blockade rivals, and control international trade routes. The United States instead used much of its naval power to protect freedom of navigation and maintain access to international markets.

For the first time, a vast network of international maritime trade routes operated under the protection of a single dominant naval power that generally permitted other nations to use those routes for peaceful commerce.

This fundamentally changed the economics of international trade. Nations could import food, energy, raw materials, machinery, and other resources from distant suppliers without having to maintain powerful navies of their own. They could also export manufactured goods to foreign customers without having to control the territory or trade routes connecting them.

Second, the United States helped establish a new international economic system. The Bretton Woods agreements of 1944 created the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, while the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) of 1947 established a framework for gradually reducing trade barriers.

These institutions made international commerce more predictable and encouraged countries to trade rather than seek economic advantages through military conquest or exclusive imperial trading systems.

Third, the United States opened its enormous consumer market to foreign producers. Instead of simply extracting wealth from weaker economies, Americans increasingly purchased goods manufactured by foreign businesses.

This created an opportunity for other nations to develop profitable industries by producing goods for American consumers. They no longer needed enormous domestic markets to support large-scale manufacturing.

Fourth, the United States provided military security to its allies. NATO, established in 1949, helped protect Western Europe against Soviet expansion. American military alliances with Japan and other Asian nations provided similar security arrangements in the Pacific.

These security guarantees reduced the need for American allies to defend themselves entirely through their own military power. They could devote more of their resources to rebuilding infrastructure, developing industries, and improving their citizens’ material standard of living.

Finally, the United States actively supported the economic recovery of its former enemies and allies. The Marshall Plan helped rebuild Western Europe’s devastated economies, while American occupation policies and subsequent assistance supported Japan’s economic recovery.

This was another major departure from much of human history. Rather than permanently impoverishing its defeated enemies through tribute and resource extraction, the United States helped transform West Germany and Japan into prosperous trading partners and military allies.

Of course, this new system was far from perfect. The United States maintained overseas military bases, sometimes intervened in other nations’ internal affairs, and pursued its own national interests. The Soviet Union also prevented much of the communist world from participating fully in the Western trading system.

Nevertheless, the results were extraordinary. During the following decades, Western Europe and Japan rebuilt their economies and experienced rapid economic growth. Other nations, particularly in East Asia, began adopting similar export-oriented development strategies.

The fundamental change was that military power was increasingly being used to protect an international economic system rather than to acquire wealth through territorial conquest. This gave participating nations greater opportunities to become prosperous through production, innovation, and peaceful trade.

The Global Expansion After 1991

The sixth major breakthrough in the spread of progress came with the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. The collapse ended one of the world’s last great empires and removed a major barrier to the expansion of the American-backed global trade system.

For decades, the Soviet Union had dominated Eastern Europe and attempted to create an alternative economic system based on centralized government control. Communist governments restricted private enterprise, international competition, and trade with Western nations. This prevented hundreds of millions of people from fully participating in the global economy.

The collapse of Soviet power fundamentally changed this situation. Country after country dismantled communist political and economic systems. Many adopted democratic governments, expanded private ownership, encouraged competition between businesses, and opened their economies to international trade.

The changes were particularly dramatic in Eastern Europe. Nations such as Poland, Hungary, and Czechoslovakia abandoned centralized economic planning and began integrating into Western markets. Although the initial transition was often painful, these reforms eventually helped transform much of Eastern Europe into a region of increasingly prosperous market economies.

The collapse of the Soviet Union also undermined the legitimacy of centralized economic planning throughout the developing world. Governments that had previously restricted private enterprise and foreign investment increasingly embraced market-based competition and global trade.

China had already begun moving in this direction in 1978, when Deng Xiaoping introduced market-oriented reforms. Vietnam followed with similar reforms in 1986. During the 1990s, both nations dramatically expanded their participation in international trade, foreign investment, and export manufacturing.

The international trading system also became more extensive and institutionalized. In 1995, the World Trade Organization (WTO) replaced the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT), expanding the rules governing international commerce. China’s entry into the WTO in 2001 was particularly important because it helped integrate the world’s most populous nation into the global trading system.

These developments accelerated the spread of international supply chains. Businesses in wealthy nations could invest in factories in developing countries, purchase components from multiple suppliers, and sell finished products throughout the world.

Developing nations gained access to far more than foreign customers. They could import advanced machinery, raw materials, industrial components, and modern technologies. They could also acquire skills and knowledge through foreign investment, international partnerships, and learning from more advanced producers.

This dramatically lowered the barriers to industrialization. Nations no longer had to develop all the technologies, industries, and specialized skills necessary for economic growth within their own borders. They could build upon the accumulated achievements of other societies.

The economic consequences were extraordinary. According to the World Bank, the share of humanity living in extreme poverty fell from approximately 38% in 1990 to 8.5% in 2019, using its former international poverty benchmark. Much of this improvement occurred in Asia, particularly China, but many other developing nations also experienced substantial economic growth.

Of course, these benefits were not equally distributed. Some countries failed to establish competitive industries, while others continued to suffer from warfare, political instability, corruption, or restrictive economic policies. Nor did participation in global trade automatically produce democracy or political freedom.

Nevertheless, the expansion of the American-backed global trade system after 1991 marked a turning point in world history. For the first time, much of humanity could participate in a global marketplace that provided access to the resources, technologies, skills, and markets needed to achieve sustained material progress.

From Military Conquest to Economic Growth

The American-backed global trade system fundamentally changed the incentives facing national leaders. For most of history, rulers who wanted to increase their wealth and power frequently sought to conquer territory, control valuable resources, and extract wealth from other societies. But the new global system offered a far more attractive alternative: economic growth through peaceful trade.

Consider the problem of a nation that lacked sufficient farmland, energy resources, or mineral deposits. Historically, these geographical disadvantages could severely limit its economic development. Its rulers might attempt to acquire these resources through military conquest or establish colonies to supply them.

For example, World War II was largely caused by the attempts of Germany and Japan to overcome limited domestic resources, particularly food and oil, by military conquest. They could have chosen the path of free trade, but instead they chose to conquer other territories to acquire their resources. While this path may seem horrible to us to today, it was actually the norm throughout human history.

Under the new American-backed global trade, nations could simply purchase the resources they needed from other countries. They no longer had to control oil fields, iron mines, or agricultural land to benefit from their production. Nor did they need to control foreign territory to gain access to its consumers.

This transformed the economics of national development. Instead of acquiring wealth by taking it from other societies, nations could create new wealth by producing goods and services that foreign customers wanted to purchase.

The difference was enormous.

Military conquest was a violent zero-sum competition in which one nation’s gain came at another’s expense.

International trade, by contrast, enabled both buyers and sellers to benefit. Nations could increase their wealth without reducing the wealth of their trading partners.

After the war, both Germany and Japan followed a radically different path. Rather than rebuilding their empires, they developed highly productive industries that exported manufactured goods to international markets. They used their export earnings to purchase the food, energy, raw materials, machinery, and other resources they needed.

Within a few decades, Japan and West Germany became two of the wealthiest industrial economies in the world. They accomplished through peaceful trade what military conquest had failed to achieve.

American military power reinforced these new economic incentives. Nations protected by American security guarantees faced a reduced need to maintain massive military forces of their own. American naval dominance also reduced the danger that foreign powers could cut off their access to international markets and essential imports.

This enabled governments to devote more resources to economic development rather than military competition. Investments in infrastructure, education, industrial production, and technological innovation could generate increasing wealth over time. Unlike military conquest, these investments could produce growing benefits for generations.

International trade also created new economic reasons to avoid warfare. Nations that depended on foreign suppliers and customers had much to lose from military conflict. Destroying a trading partner or disrupting major trade routes could damage their own economies.

Of course, the new system did not eliminate warfare, territorial ambitions, or geopolitical competition. Some governments continued to pursue wealth and power through military force. Nor did every country have equal access to the benefits of the system.

But the fundamental incentives had changed. For an increasing number of nations, developing competitive businesses, attracting investment, adopting new technologies, and expanding exports offered a more promising path to national wealth than military conquest.

This was a major turning point in human history. For the first time, large numbers of nations could pursue economic prosperity without having to acquire all the necessary resources within their own territory or seize them from their neighbors.

The Five Keys to Progress

I believe that my theory of the Five Keys to Progress helps to illuminate how fundamental this change was. The Five Keys to Progress are the necessary preconditions for a nation to transition from a state of enduring poverty to a state of self-sustaining increases in material standard-of-living for the masses.

The Five Keys to Progress are:

A highly efficient food production and distribution system. This enables societies to overcome geographical constraints to food production so that large numbers of people can focus on solving problems other than getting enough food to eat. Trade-based cities packed with a large number of free citizens possessing a wide variety of skills. These people innovate new technologies, skills, and social organizations and copy the innovations made by others. Decentralized political, economic, religious, and ideological power. It is of particular importance that elites are forced into transparent, non-violent competition that undermines their ability to forcibly extract wealth from the masses. This also allows citizens to freely choose among institutions based upon how much they have to offer to each individual and society in general. At least one high-value-added industry that exports to the rest of the world. This injects wealth into the city or region, accelerates economic growth and creates markets for smaller local industries and services. Widespread use of fossil fuels. The incredible energy density of fossil fuels injects vast amounts of useful energy into society enabling it to solve a wide variety of problems. Without this energy, life would return to the daily struggle for survival that dominated most of human history.

Click the links above to go into more detail on each of the keys.

Each of the Five Keys to Progress is necessary for a society to transition from a state of poverty to a state of progress, but none are sufficient by themselves.

In addition, the Five Keys must not only exist within a society, they must be integrated in specific locations where they can interact and reinforce one another. In practice, this integration typically occurs within networks of trade-based cities integrated into wider regional and global trade systems. When each of the keys are fragmented across separate regions and cannot be efficiently combined, sustained economic growth is unlikely to occur.

The Five Keys to Progress enabled humanity to move from “slow change with no benefits to the masses” to progress that benefitted mankind. Once a society acquires the five keys, it can escape the poverty trap imposed by geography, demographics, and elite domination. The masses can begin to enjoy a long-term increase in their standard of living. Indeed, human history itself can be viewed as a vast evolutionary process that led to the accidental discovery of the Five Keys to Progress.

As long as the five keys remain in effect, a society can solve an extraordinary number of problems. The result, in the long run, is widely-shared prosperity. In the remainder of this article, I will explain how the American-backed trade system enabled nations to acquire each of the Five Keys.

First Key: Productive Agriculture

Everything starts with food. For most of human history, the greatest barrier to material progress was the inability of societies to produce enough food to support large populations engaged in activities other than agriculture.

Geography played a major role in determining agricultural productivity. Most regions lacked the combination of fertile soil, favorable climate, sufficient rainfall, and long growing seasons necessary for productive agriculture. Even regions with excellent agricultural potential frequently lacked the technologies needed to take advantage of it.

As I explained in my article on why agriculture is humanity’s greatest technological innovation, societies needed a highly efficient food production and distribution system to free large numbers of people from the daily struggle to produce enough food to survive.

The American-backed global trade system made it far easier for nations to overcome these geographical barriers. Instead of relying entirely on locally available resources and technologies, farmers could acquire what they needed from the global marketplace.

The benefits included:

Access to fertilizers. Farmers could import nitrogen, phosphate, and potassium fertilizers to increase crop yields, even when their nations lacked the natural resources or industrial capacity to produce them domestically.

Access to agricultural chemicals and improved seeds. Pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, and improved crop varieties enabled farmers to increase production, reduce losses, and grow crops under a wider range of environmental conditions.

Access to agricultural machinery. Tractors, combines, mechanical harvesters, irrigation equipment, and other technologies dramatically increased the amount of food that each agricultural worker could produce.

Access to agricultural knowledge. Farmers could adopt more productive farming techniques, crop varieties, irrigation methods, and agricultural technologies developed in other nations.

Access to international food markets. Nations could import grains, meat, vegetable oils, and other foods to supplement domestic production, especially when local geography limited agricultural productivity.

These changes dramatically reduced the importance of local geography in determining how much food a society could produce and consume.

Just as importantly, greater agricultural productivity reduced the number of workers needed to produce enough food for society. This released millions of people from agricultural labor and allowed them to move into manufacturing, construction, transportation, and other activities.

International trade also created new opportunities for agricultural producers. Farmers in developing nations could export crops, livestock products, and processed foods to wealthy consumers around the world. This increased the potential profitability of agriculture and created new incentives to invest in productivity.

Perhaps the most dramatic change was that nations no longer had to produce all the food they consumed. Countries such as Japan, South Korea, and Singapore could support large, prosperous urban populations despite having limited agricultural land.

Of course, food imports were not free. Nations needed sufficient income to purchase food from abroad, while transportation and distribution systems had to deliver that food to consumers. Poor nations still needed to increase domestic agricultural productivity, particularly when they lacked the export earnings necessary to pay for substantial food imports.

Nevertheless, the American-backed global trade system helped transform the First Key to Progress. What had once depended heavily on favorable geography and locally developed agricultural technologies became increasingly accessible through international markets.

For the first time, nations throughout much of the world could acquire the technologies, resources, and food supplies necessary to support a highly productive economy, even when their own geography placed them at a severe disadvantage.

Second Key: Trade-Based Cities

Cities are the great engines of innovation and economic growth. By bringing large numbers of people with different skills together, they enable individuals and businesses to specialize, cooperate, compete, and learn from one another. But not all cities generate progress. As I explained in my article on why cities are so important to innovation, the critical difference is the existence of trade-based cities filled with free citizens who can innovate and copy the innovations of others.

For most of human history, the growth of cities was severely constrained by geography. Cities needed a reliable food supply, building materials, transportation networks, energy, and access to markets. These resources were not equally available across the world. Many cities also depended on powerful rulers who extracted wealth from the surrounding countryside rather than encouraging productive trade.

The American-backed global trade system dramatically reduced these constraints. Cities could now acquire much of what they needed to grow and become productive from the global marketplace, rather than relying primarily on locally available resources and technologies.

These included:

Access to food (which I explained in the last section)

Access to construction materials. Cities could import steel, cement, glass, lumber, and other materials needed to construct housing, commercial buildings, factories, and other structures. They no longer had to rely primarily on materials available in their immediate region.

Access to transportation equipment. Cities could purchase automobiles, trucks, buses, trains, ships, and port equipment from foreign manufacturers. These technologies made it easier to move people and goods within cities and connect them to other regions.

Access to communications technology. Imported telecommunications equipment, computers, fiber-optic networks, and other technologies made it easier for businesses and residents to communicate, exchange information, and coordinate their activities.

Access to urban infrastructure. Cities could purchase the machinery, equipment, and technologies necessary to construct roads, bridges, ports, airports, electrical grids, water systems, and sanitation facilities.

Access to energy. International markets enabled cities to import coal, oil, natural gas, and the equipment needed to generate and distribute electricity. Even cities located in regions with few domestic energy resources could support energy-intensive industries and modern urban life.

Access to specialized knowledge. Cities could benefit from foreign engineers, architects, construction firms, urban planners, and other specialists who brought technologies and skills developed elsewhere.

Essentially all the technologies, skills, and organizations invented in the Industrial Revolution and the subsequent burst of technological innovations 1867-1914 were now available to purchase on the global marketplace.

These changes dramatically reduced the geographical barriers to urban development. Cities no longer needed access to all the necessary resources within their own territory. They could acquire materials, equipment, energy, and expertise from suppliers throughout the world.

Singapore is perhaps the clearest example. This small island nation has very limited agricultural land, few natural resources, and virtually no domestic fossil fuel resources. Yet it developed into one of the world’s most prosperous cities by participating in global trade.

Hong Kong, Shenzhen, and Busan also demonstrate how access to international trade can support the development of major commercial and industrial cities.

Just as importantly, the global trade system connected cities into vast networks of exchange. Businesses could acquire supplies from distant producers, sell products to international customers, and learn from companies operating in other countries.

These connections increased opportunities for specialization and innovation. Businesses could adopt successful technologies, skills, and organizational practices developed elsewhere, modify them to fit local circumstances, and improve upon them. Innovations could then spread to other cities through the same international networks.

Of course, simply importing buildings, infrastructure, and equipment does not automatically create a productive trade-based city. Cities also need skilled workers, competitive businesses, and institutions that allow people to innovate, cooperate, and benefit from their efforts.

Nevertheless, the American-backed global trade system made the Second Key to Progress much more accessible. Nations that once lacked the geographical resources and technological capabilities necessary to build productive cities could increasingly acquire them from the global marketplace.

This enabled the development of trade-based cities in locations that would have faced much greater obstacles in earlier centuries, expanding the geographical foundations of innovation and material progress.

Third Key: Decentralization of Power

For most of human history, political, economic, and religious power was concentrated in the hands of a small ruling elite. Kings, emperors, aristocrats, and religious leaders frequently used their power to extract wealth from the masses, suppress competitors, and protect their privileges.

As I explained in my article on why decentralization of power is essential to progress, the critical issue is not simply how much power governments possess. It is whether elites can use coercion to dominate society or whether they must compete peacefully to gain wealth, power, and influence.

Modern societies have developed several institutions that force elites to compete non-violently:

Political parties organize political competition and provide alternatives to those currently holding power.

Elections allow citizens to choose their political leaders and remove those who fail to serve their interests.

The rule of law requires political and economic elites to operate under established legal rules rather than exercising arbitrary power.

Constitutional limits restrict the ability of government officials to concentrate power and suppress their opponents.

Markets force businesses to compete for customers by offering better products, services, and prices.

Private property rights protect individuals and businesses from arbitrary confiscation of their assets by governments and other powerful elites.

Corporations enable groups of people to organize economic activities independently of political and religious authorities.

Separation of church and state prevents religious institutions from using government power to impose their beliefs on society.

Religious liberty allows individuals to choose their religious beliefs, forcing religious organizations to compete peacefully for followers.

Just as importantly, modern societies increasingly separate these different spheres of power. Political parties compete for control of government, businesses compete in markets, and religious organizations compete for followers. Each type of institution specializes in a particular activity rather than exercising unlimited power over society.

This separation prevents any single group of elites from dominating every aspect of people’s lives. Ordinary citizens can choose which political party to support, which businesses to patronize, where to work, and which religion to follow. They can mix and match these choices based on which institutions best serve their interests.

When elites must compete peacefully for the support of ordinary people, they have greater incentives to provide benefits to society rather than simply extracting wealth from it.

Unfortunately, this decentralization of power was historically difficult to establish and maintain. Powerful rulers frequently suppressed competing institutions, while military conquest allowed foreign empires to impose centralized rule on previously independent societies.

The American-backed global system helped reduce these threats and encouraged the spread of decentralized institutions.

After World War II, American influence helped establish constitutional governments in West Germany and Japan. These governments adopted competitive elections, legal protections for individual rights, and institutional limits on government power. American military protection also reduced the threat that these political systems would be destroyed by foreign conquest.

The collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 greatly expanded opportunities for decentralization. Countries throughout Eastern Europe dismantled communist political monopolies, established competing political parties, protected private property, and allowed independent businesses and civic organizations to emerge.

The expansion of global trade also supported economic decentralization. Access to international markets gave businesses opportunities to acquire wealth through productive competition rather than dependence on government monopolies and political connections. Foreign investment, international competition, and the spread of new technologies created additional opportunities for independent economic institutions.

Of course, participation in the American-backed trade system did not automatically produce decentralized power. Some nations, most notably China, embraced market competition while maintaining centralized political control. The United States also supported authoritarian governments during the Cold War.

Nevertheless, the American-backed system helped create conditions in which decentralized power could spread to far more societies. Greater security, international economic integration, and the diffusion of constitutional and legal institutions made it easier for nations to limit elite domination.

The Third Key to Progress is not simply about reducing government power. It is about creating a society in which political, economic, religious, and ideological elites must compete peacefully within separate institutions. This gives ordinary people far greater freedom to choose among competing alternatives and creates powerful incentives for elites to contribute to society rather than exploit it.

Fourth Key: Export Industries

Export industries are one of the most important engines of economic growth. By producing goods and services for customers in other nations, businesses can generate wealth that flows into their own society. This creates jobs, raises incomes, and supports the growth of other businesses and industries.

As I explained in my article on why export industries are so important to progress, a society needs at least one highly productive industry that can sell its products to the rest of the world. This brings new wealth into the local economy and supports the development of smaller businesses that serve local customers.

For most of history, developing export industries was extremely difficult. Businesses were constrained by the resources, technologies, and skills available within their own societies. Even when they could produce valuable goods, reaching foreign customers was expensive, risky, and frequently disrupted by warfare.

The American-backed global trade system dramatically reduced these barriers. It enabled businesses in developing nations to acquire the inputs necessary for production and sell their products to customers throughout the world.

These benefits included:

Access to raw and processed materials. Businesses could import metals, minerals, chemicals, agricultural commodities, and other resources needed for industrial production, even when they were unavailable domestically.

Access to machinery. Developing nations could purchase advanced manufacturing equipment and industrial technologies from more developed nations rather than having to invent and manufacture everything themselves.

Access to industrial components. Businesses could import specialized parts, electronic components, and intermediate products from foreign suppliers and combine them into finished products for export.

Access to foreign skills and knowledge. Foreign investment, international partnerships, technology licensing, and employee training enabled businesses to acquire production techniques, engineering skills, and management practices developed elsewhere.

Access to international markets. Businesses could sell their products to millions or even billions of potential customers, allowing them to achieve economies of scale far beyond what their domestic markets could support.

These opportunities fundamentally changed the process of industrialization. Developing nations no longer had to build an entire industrial economy from scratch. They could purchase machinery from Germany, components from Japan, raw materials from Australia, and technology from the United States. They could then combine these inputs with their own workers and businesses to produce goods for international markets.

Just as importantly, participation in global markets accelerated the process of learning by doing. Workers acquired new skills, managers learned how to organize production more efficiently, and businesses improved the quality and sophistication of their products.

This allowed developing nations to move gradually into more complex and valuable industries. Businesses that initially assembled imported components could eventually learn to manufacture those components themselves, develop their own technologies, and compete in increasingly sophisticated markets.

South Korea and Taiwan provide excellent examples. Both began their modern industrial development with relatively limited natural resources and technological capabilities. By importing machinery, materials, and technologies while exporting manufactured goods, they gradually developed some of the world’s most sophisticated industrial economies.

China and Vietnam later followed similar export-oriented development strategies. Their participation in international supply chains allowed them to attract foreign investment, acquire new technologies, develop manufacturing skills, and expand production on an enormous scale.

Another important benefit was the foreign exchange generated by exports. Businesses that successfully sold goods and services abroad earned the income needed to purchase additional machinery, raw materials, components, and technologies from other nations.

This created a powerful self-reinforcing process. Export earnings financed investments that increased productivity. Greater productivity made businesses more competitive in international markets, generating additional income for further investment.

The benefits also spread beyond the exporting businesses themselves. Growing industries created demand for transportation, construction, housing, retail, and other local services. Rising incomes enabled workers and their families to purchase more goods and services, creating additional opportunities for local businesses.

Of course, simply opening an economy to international trade does not guarantee the development of competitive export industries. Businesses must still develop the skills, technologies, organizations, and productivity necessary to compete against foreign producers.

Nevertheless, the American-backed global trade system made the Fourth Key to Progress available to far more nations than ever before. Countries that once lacked the resources, technologies, and domestic markets necessary for industrialization could increasingly acquire what they needed from the rest of the world.

This was particularly important because successful export industries also generated the wealth needed to acquire the other Keys to Progress. Nations with globally competitive industries could use their export earnings to purchase food, energy, construction materials, infrastructure equipment, and other resources needed for a modern economy.

In this way, export industries became not only a source of economic growth but also an important means by which nations could overcome their geographical disadvantages and acquire the other foundations of progress.

Fifth Key: Fossil Fuels

Fossil fuels are the foundation of modern industrial civilization. Coal, oil, and natural gas provide the enormous quantities of energy needed to power factories, transportation systems, agriculture, construction, and much of modern life.

As I explained in my article on the importance of fossil fuels to progress, their extraordinary energy density allows societies to perform enormous amounts of useful work that would otherwise require human or animal labor.

For most of human history, societies relied primarily on human labor, domesticated animals, wood, wind, and water for energy. These energy sources severely limited how much work people could accomplish and how productive their economies could become.

The Industrial Revolution changed this situation. Britain was fortunate to possess large coal deposits near its growing industrial cities. By developing technologies that converted coal into useful mechanical power, Britain dramatically increased the productivity of manufacturing, transportation, and other economic activities.

But fossil fuels were not equally distributed across the world. Some nations possessed enormous deposits of coal, oil, and natural gas, while others had few or none. Even nations with substantial reserves often lacked the technologies, equipment, and skills necessary to extract and use them efficiently.

The American-backed global trade system dramatically reduced these geographical barriers. Nations no longer needed large domestic fossil fuel reserves to acquire the energy necessary for industrialization.

International trade provided several important benefits:

Access to coal. Nations could import coal to generate electricity, produce steel, and power energy-intensive industries without possessing substantial domestic coal reserves.

Access to oil. International petroleum markets enabled nations to import the fuels needed for automobiles, trucks, ships, aircraft, agricultural machinery, and industrial equipment.

Access to natural gas. The expansion of international pipeline networks and liquefied natural gas shipping allowed more nations to use natural gas for electricity generation, heating, and industrial production.

Access to energy technologies. Nations could purchase power plants, turbines, engines, generators, industrial boilers, and other equipment needed to convert fossil fuels into useful energy.

Access to energy infrastructure. International markets provided the equipment and expertise needed to construct refineries, electrical grids, pipelines, storage facilities, and fuel distribution networks.

Access to specialized knowledge. Foreign engineers, equipment manufacturers, and energy companies helped spread the skills and technologies needed to develop and operate modern energy systems.

American naval dominance was particularly important to this transformation. Much of the world’s oil and other energy resources had to be transported across oceans from producing regions to consuming nations. American naval power helped protect these international shipping routes from military threats.

This enabled nations without substantial domestic energy resources to develop modern industrial economies. Japan and South Korea are particularly striking examples. Both countries have relatively limited domestic fossil fuel resources, yet they developed some of the world’s most advanced manufacturing economies. They accomplished this by importing enormous quantities of coal, oil, and natural gas from other nations.

Taiwan and Singapore followed similar paths. Their limited domestic energy resources did not prevent them from developing highly productive industries, modern infrastructure, and prosperous cities.

These nations did not need to conquer territory containing coal mines or oil fields. They could purchase energy from the global marketplace and use it to power their own economic development.

Just as importantly, access to fossil fuels enabled developing nations to adopt energy-intensive technologies that had already been developed elsewhere. Imported engines, machinery, vehicles, and electrical equipment allowed them to take advantage of more than two centuries of technological innovation.

Of course, access to international energy markets did not eliminate every geographical disadvantage. Nations still needed sufficient income to purchase imported fuels and the infrastructure necessary to use them. International energy prices could also fluctuate sharply, while warfare and geopolitical disputes could disrupt supplies.

Nevertheless, the American-backed global trade system made the Fifth Key to Progress accessible to far more nations than ever before.

For most of history, a nation’s energy resources were largely determined by its geography. Today, nations can acquire enormous quantities of useful energy from the global marketplace, even when they possess few fossil fuel resources of their own. This has allowed societies in previously disadvantaged locations to power modern cities, operate sophisticated industries, and achieve levels of productivity that would have been unimaginable to earlier generations.

Conclusion: From Scarce Keys to Global Access

For most of human history, the Five Keys to Progress were concentrated in a relatively small number of locations. Geography, limited technologies, centralized political power, and military threats prevented most societies from acquiring them. As a result, material progress remained limited to a handful of fortunate societies.

The American-backed global trade system fundamentally changed this situation. Nations could now acquire food, energy, raw materials, machinery, industrial components, infrastructure, export markets, and specialized knowledge from the global marketplace. They no longer had to possess all these resources and capabilities within their own borders.

This dramatically expanded the geographical reach of the Five Keys to Progress. What had once been concentrated in a few fortunate locations became accessible to nations throughout much of the world. The result was an extraordinary expansion of economic growth and material progress.

But the Five Keys are still not equally distributed. Some nations have developed highly productive agriculture, prosperous trade-based cities, decentralized institutions, sophisticated export industries, and abundant access to energy. Others continue to struggle to acquire these foundations of progress.

I believe the most important difference between nations today is increasingly the ability to develop globally competitive export industries.

Nations with competitive export industries can generate the wealth needed to purchase almost everything else from the global marketplace. They can import food, energy, machinery, infrastructure equipment, advanced technologies, and specialized knowledge. These resources help them become even more productive, creating a self-reinforcing process of economic growth.

Nations without globally competitive export industries still benefit from global progress. They gain access to cheaper consumer goods, improved medicines, agricultural technologies, communications systems, and innovations developed elsewhere. But their limited ability to earn income from international markets restricts how much they can purchase and invest in their own development.

Nevertheless, the historical transformation has been enormous. For thousands of years, geography largely determined which societies could acquire the foundations of progress. Today, access to the global marketplace enables far more nations to overcome these geographical barriers.

Just as importantly, nations no longer need to conquer territory or seize resources from their neighbors to become wealthy. They can acquire what they need through peaceful trade, financed by producing goods and services that other nations want to purchase.

The American-backed global trade system did not make prosperity automatic or equally distributed. But it helped transform progress from an achievement of a few fortunate societies into an opportunity available to much of humanity.

That is one of the greatest achievements in modern history.

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