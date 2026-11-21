Biology and genetics have played a far more important role in human history than most are willing to accept.

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Human have invented many amazing technologies to change our environment, but we are still constrained by fundamental factors that long preceded us:

Biology,

Geography, and

Energy.

This article displays links to my articles on how biology has constrained the human past and the human present. I try to make each article self-standing, but I would recommend reading the articles in the displayed order.

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Table of Contents for the “Biology and Human History” series:

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If you enjoyed reading this series of articles, you might also be interested in reading my “From Poverty to Progress” book series:

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