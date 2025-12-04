Karl Marx believed class conflict drove history. But what really explains thousands of years of poverty and the extraordinary progress that followed?

If you’re following me but don’t yet receive these essays by email, you’re missing most of them. Substack doesn’t email articles to followers, only to subscribers. You can get every new essay free in your inbox by subscribing 👉:

Subscribe FREE!

Most people would never expect Karl Marx and me to agree on much. Yet we share a fundamental belief: material conditions determine how human societies develop. This is the starting point of historical materialism, a concept Marx helped popularize.

Karl Marx and I also agree that:

To improve society, we must understand humanity as it really is.

To understand the present, we must study history.

To understand history, we must examine the material conditions people lived under.

Ideologies often distort history to control the present.

We believe these material forces can be understood through systematic historical study, and that ideology, culture, and politics largely emerge from underlying material conditions.

But that’s where our agreement ends.

Marx saw history as a struggle between classes leading toward inevitable revolution. I see history as shaped by geography, food, energy, evolution, and rare technological breakthroughs that allowed ordinary people to escape poverty.

The more I study history, the less convincing I find Marx’s explanation. Material progress was extraordinarily rare until recently. It depended on specific technological and organizational breakthroughs, not class conflict or inevitable historical laws.

Marx saw progress as inevitable. I see it as the result of specific historical conditions, not a predetermined outcome

We start with the same materialist premise but reach fundamentally different conclusions about why progress happens, why it stops, and how to build a better future.

If you enjoy this article, you should read my From Poverty to Progress book series.

What fundamentally drives history?

Karl Marx believed that class conflict over the control of economic resources drives history. He argued that each mode of production, including slavery, feudalism, and capitalism, contains the seeds of its own destruction. As new technologies develop, they create contradictions between productive forces and existing class relations. Eventually, these contradictions lead to revolutions that replace one mode of production with another.

For Marx, class struggle is the central engine of history. Under capitalism, competition forces businesses to innovate, producing material progress as a by-product. But these technological advances also create growing tensions within capitalism that the system eventually cannot contain. This is why sociologists call his approach conflict theory.

My interpretation of human history begins from a very different set of causal mechanisms. I see human history as driven by:

Biological evolution

Geographical constraints, particularly on edible foods

Energy (which includes the most important form of energy: food)

Cultural evolution: change in human societies without necessarily delivering material progress for the masses.

Technological innovation, especially in the domains of the production and distribution of food and energy.

Whether a societies experiences material progress is not shaped by the relationship between classes but by whether they acquire the Five Keys to Progress:

These are not merely helpful institutional features; they are necessary preconditions without which sustained material progress cannot occur. Across most of human history, societies lacked one or more of these keys, resulting in extremely slow technological change and nearly flat living standards.

Society Types versus Modes of Production

Another major difference between Marx and me is how we classify human societies. Marx used modes of production, such as slavery, feudalism, and capitalism. His categories emphasize the relationship between productive forces and class relations, particularly who controls the means of production.

I believe Society Types provide a more useful framework for understanding long stretches of human history. Society Types classify societies primarily by how people acquire most of their food. This matters because, until recently, food production consumed most people’s time and energy and played a major role in determining how societies organized themselves.

My framework identifies seven Society Types:

Each Society Type differs in predictable ways, including population size, population density, political organization, economic organization, and rates of technological innovation.

These differences explain much more about why societies developed so differently across the globe than class relations alone. They also help explain why Commercial and Industrial societies achieved sustained material progress for the masses while earlier Society Types did not.

Marx emphasized who owned the means of production. I emphasize how societies acquired the food and energy necessary to survive, grow, and innovate.

How common is material progress in human history?

Marx believed that societies generally become more productive over time. Even oppressive systems like feudalism developed new technologies that increased production. Under capitalism, competition forced businesses to innovate or fail, leading to rapid advances in technology, economic output, and eventually higher living standards for at least some people.

For Marx, history had a built-in momentum toward progress. Progress might be uneven, but productive forces continued to advance. This is the thinking behind expressions like “the tide of history,” “get behind history,” and “historians of the future will say…”

My reading of history is very different. For approximately 97 percent of human history, there was virtually no material progress for the masses. Average living standards in 1800 were not significantly higher than in 10,000 BCE. Most technological improvements were small and localized, with their benefits absorbed by population growth or captured by elites.

Geography severely limited the types and quantities of food societies could produce. Available energy came mainly from human and animal muscle, wood, wind, and water. Elites frequently captured much of the small food surplus, leaving ordinary people with little improvement in their daily lives. Even when useful new technologies appeared, they rarely spread widely or quickly enough to produce sustained progress.

The historical evidence points to a very different conclusion from Marx’s. Material progress was not the normal condition of humanity. Stagnation was.

Progress depended on specific conditions that almost no society possessed until the last few centuries: the Five Keys to Progress. Without them, technological innovations could not produce sustained material progress for the masses.

This difference changes how we interpret the modern world. Marx saw capitalism as another stage in a long history of economic development. I see the emergence of Commercial societies, followed by Industrial societies, as a profound break from thousands of years of stagnation. This transformation became possible only when societies acquired the Five Keys to Progress.

For Marx, material progress was the expected direction of history. For me, the real historical puzzle is why it took humanity so long to achieve it.

What makes progress possible?

Marx believed that technological innovation creates tensions between productive forces and existing class relations. As new technologies increase productivity, they eventually come into conflict with the economic system that produced them. These contradictions grow until revolutionary change becomes inevitable.

I see the problem differently. The important question is why some societies were able to turn technological innovation into sustained material progress while most societies could not.

My explanation is the Five Keys to Progress. These five preconditions must exist together for sustained material progress to occur:

Productive agriculture produces food surpluses, freeing people from subsistence farming and allowing them to specialize in other activities. Trade-based cities bring together large numbers of skilled people who develop new technologies, skills, and organizations and spread them to others. Decentralized power forces elites to compete through transparent, non-violent means, limiting their ability to extract wealth and suppress innovation. Export industries bring wealth into a society from outside, supporting economic growth and creating opportunities for other industries and services. Widespread use of fossil fuels provides the vast quantities of useful energy needed to expand production, transportation, and other economic activities.

Each key performs a different function. None is sufficient on its own. Without all five working together, societies cannot achieve sustained material progress for the masses, no matter how sophisticated their intellectual culture or technological knowledge.

This explains why progress first emerged in a handful of Commercial societies. The first four keys gradually came together in the commercial city-states of Northern Italy, Flanders, and the Netherlands. They reached their fullest development in England, where the widespread use of fossil fuels eventually added the fifth key.

Marx believed that capitalism inevitably developed the productive forces through competition and conflict. I believe technological innovation could produce sustained progress only where the necessary preconditions existed.

This is why Marx’s theory struggles to explain why material progress emerged in a few societies but not in hundreds of others with similar class structures. The Five Keys to Progress provide that explanation.

How does progress actually happen?

Marx believed that material progress happens through class conflict. In his view, historical change follows a predictable sequence:

New technologies create tensions within existing class structures. These tensions grow into economic and political crises. Crises eventually trigger revolutions that overthrow the ruling class and replace the existing economic system.

For Marx, the decisive moments in history are revolutions that sweep away the old order.

I see material progress happening very differently. Once a society acquires the Five Keys to Progress, the everyday activities of ordinary people create a vast decentralized problem-solving network. Progress emerges through six interconnected processes:

Technological innovation. This includes radical innovations such as the railroad, electrical grid, computers and the internet, as well as the ongoing incremental improvement and differentiation of thousands of other existing technologies. People learning new skills to support those technologies. Without these skills, technologies are not useful, a fact that is often forgotten. People cooperating within organizations. Those people work together using a wide variety of skills and technologies to accomplish a common goal. Competition between organizations for scarce resources. In the past, this was usually food, while now it is usually revenue. This competition forces organizations to embrace new technologies, skills, and processes to out-compete other organizations. It also forces people within the group to cooperate more closely, and enables new organizations to be founded and older organizations to fail. People copying successful technologies, skills, and organizations and then modifying them to solve different problems. This enables innovations that work to spread into new companies, new sectors of the economy, and new geographical regions. This step is critical to ensure that progress is widely shared. Consumption of vast amounts of useful energy. Without energy, none of this can happen. Today the vast majority of that energy comes from fossil fuels.

I call the above How Progress Works.

These behaviors have existed throughout human history, but without the Five Keys to Progress, they produced only minor, local improvements. Once the Five Keys are in place, however, these same human behaviors generate sustained, broad-based material progress without the need for revolution. Indeed, a violent revolution is far more likely to disrupt How Progress Works than increase it.

What stops progress?

Marx believed that exploitation was the main obstacle to progress. In his view:

The ruling class captures the surplus produced by workers. It uses its power to suppress workers’ interests and preserve its privileged position. The resulting economic system develops contradictions that eventually cause its collapse.

For Marx, the fundamental obstacles to progress were class domination, private ownership of capital, and ideologies that justified inequality.

Marx was right about one important historical pattern. In almost all pre-industrial societies, political, economic, and religious elites forcibly extracted much of the food surplus produced by ordinary people. This left most people living near subsistence while elites consumed resources that could otherwise have supported cities, skilled workers, and technological innovation.

But Marx made a fundamental mistake by applying this explanation to Commercial societies and all Industrial societies. These societies developed a very different way of dealing with elites.

Commercial societies and most non-Communist Industrial societies created material progress for the masses by developing alternatives to elite extraction. Rather than simply overthrowing elites through violent revolutions, they gradually developed institutions that forced political, economic, religious, and ideological elites into transparent, non-violent competition.

All societies beyond the Hunter-Gatherer stage have elites. The important question is not whether elites exist or how much inequality exists. It is how people become elites and remain in power.

Do they gain and maintain their positions through:

Inherited titles?

Ownership of vast areas of arable land?

Forcibly extracting food surpluses from peasants through taxes and land rents?

Military conquest?

Violent competition with rival elites?

Monopolies?

Nepotism and internal scheming?

Deliberate discrimination?

Or do they succeed through transparent, non-violent competition, where merit is the measuring stick?

The first group of methods dominated Herding, Horticultural, and Agrarian societies. These practices fit the Marxist concept of exploitation. But Marx and his followers failed to recognize that Commercial societies and most non-Communist Industrial societies developed a fundamentally different way for elites to acquire and maintain power.

No society has achieved perfect transparent, non-violent competition based entirely on merit. But modern societies have come closer to this ideal than any societies in the past 10,000 years.

The solution to the remaining problems is not to overthrow capitalism. Socialist and Communist revolutions have repeatedly demonstrated that replacing capitalism does not eliminate elites. Instead, they create new elites whose power depends on their position within the ruling party.

The better solution is to force existing elites into greater levels of transparent, non-violent competition, with merit as the measuring stick.

Marxism, and much of the political left more generally, approaches the problems of capitalism very differently. Their preferred solutions tend to:

Radically centralize power in government.

Subordinate government decisions to ideological ideals.

I believe we should be doing exactly the opposite.

We need to decentralize power so that political, economic, religious, and ideological elites must compete against each other through transparent, non-violent means. And we should judge policies by their results, not by how closely they conform to an ideology.

This is how societies overcame much of the elite exploitation that dominated earlier Society Types. We need more of it, not less.

Overcentralized political systems suppress innovation by extracting resources, limiting competition, and restricting people’s freedom to experiment and adapt. Bad government policies, whether driven by ideology, short-term political incentives, or simple misunderstanding, can undermine the foundations of progress: cities filled with skilled workers, decentralized power, export industries, and cheap, abundant energy.

Cognitive biases and ideological narratives make matters worse. They can distort how people understand the world and encourage public support for policies that undermine the very conditions responsible for their prosperity.

I believe the greatest threats to material progress today are not class exploitation but bad public policies driven by excessive centralization, ideological orthodoxy, and energy scarcity. These can slow or even halt progress without any need for class oppression. The best way to prevent this is not to eliminate elites but to force them to compete peacefully, transparently, and on merit.

Role of geography, food, and energy

Marx gave geography, food, and energy relatively little attention in his explanation of history. He recognized that humans depend on nature to survive, but believed that technological development and class relations were the main drivers of historical change. In his view, a society’s location, climate, soil quality, agriculture, and access to energy mattered primarily in its early development. As societies became more complex, economic and social relations became more important.

I see history very differently. For almost all of human existence, geography imposed strict limits on what societies could accomplish. It largely determined:

Which plants and animals could be domesticated.

Which regions could support productive agriculture.

Whether societies could produce enough surplus food to support people doing work other than growing food.

Whether complex societies could emerge at all.

Food and energy imposed equally important limits. The amount of energy available determined how much work people could perform beyond meeting their basic needs. For tens of thousands of years, societies depended primarily on human and animal muscle, wind, and water. These limited how much food people could produce, how far they could transport goods, how much they could manufacture, and how large their cities could grow.

Major technological breakthroughs in food and energy production and distribution gradually allowed societies to overcome some of these geographical constraints.

This helps explain why progress first emerged in Northwest Europe rather than in other regions with equally capable populations. It also explains why most societies remained trapped in poverty for thousands of years despite human ingenuity. Only with access to high-density energy, especially fossil fuels, could the Five Keys to Progress operate on a large scale.

Marx treated geography, food, and energy as secondary to class relations. I believe they imposed the fundamental constraints on what human societies could accomplish throughout most of history.

Is the future of progress inevitable?

Karl Marx believed that history follows a predictable path toward an inevitable destination. Capitalism would develop increasingly productive technologies, but the contradictions within the system would eventually cause its collapse. Socialism would replace capitalism, followed ultimately by communism.

Marx considered this more than a prediction. He believed he had discovered scientific laws governing the development of human societies. History was moving toward a predetermined outcome, driven by technological development and class conflict.

Marxism is Hegelianism reframed

This belief came largely from Georg Hegel, the German philosopher who profoundly influenced Marx. Hegel believed that history followed a rational process through which human freedom gradually became a reality. Hegel called the mechanism behind this process the dialectic. Contradictions within ideas and social arrangements created conflicts that eventually produced new, more advanced forms of society.

For Hegel, this process culminated in the state, which embodied the ethical life of a society. Individuals realized their freedom through participation in the family, civil society, and the state. Hegel also saw this historical process as the unfolding of the Absolute Spirit, or God, which he understood not as a personal deity but as the rational structure of reality becoming conscious of itself.

Marx accepted much of Hegel’s framework but rejected its idealistic foundations. His philosophy of Dialectical Materialism attempted to replace Hegel’s Idealistic Dialectic with an explanation based on material forces and scientific laws.

Instead of history moving toward the realization of freedom through the state, Marx believed societies inevitably progressed through successive modes of production, from feudalism to capitalism, socialism, and ultimately communism.

In both frameworks, history moves toward an ideal final condition. The difference is that Hegel explained this process through the development of ideas and consciousness, while Marx explained it through material forces and class conflict.

There is no inevitable final state for humanity

I reject the idea that history has a predetermined destination. Nothing in human history suggests that material progress for the masses is inevitable. For thousands of years, most societies experienced little improvement in living standards. Sustained progress became possible only when societies acquired the Five Keys to Progress.

Those conditions do not emerge automatically. Nor does their existence guarantee that progress will continue indefinitely. Government policies, excessive centralization of power, ideological mistakes, and energy scarcity can undermine the conditions that make progress possible.

The extraordinary material progress of the last few centuries, including the widespread improvements of recent decades, resulted from specific historical developments. Industrial technologies, decentralized power, export-driven growth, and abundant fossil fuels allowed societies to achieve what previous generations could scarcely imagine.

But these achievements do not prove that progress is inevitable. They demonstrate what societies can accomplish when the necessary conditions exist.

Unlike Marx, I believe the future is not predetermined. Societies can continue progressing, stagnate, regress, or even collapse. Their future depends on the conditions they create and the choices they make, not on supposed laws of history.

Predicting the future

Karl Marx believed he had discovered the scientific laws governing human history. By understanding capitalism’s class relations, internal contradictions, and technological development, he believed he could predict how society would evolve. Capitalism would collapse, socialism would replace it, and communism would eventually emerge.

Marx considered these predictions scientific conclusions, not speculation.

I disagree. I do not believe we can predict the future with any precision. Human societies are influenced by too many interacting forces, including geography, energy, technology, culture, institutions, government policies, population changes, and luck.

Human societies are complex systems, not predictable machines. We can identify the conditions that make progress possible, but we cannot predict exactly how those conditions will change or interact in the future.

I study history to understand why progress happened, not to discover laws that supposedly determine humanity’s future.

I believe that history teaches us four important lessons:

Humanity evolved in terrible poverty.

Geographical constraints kept most people trapped in poverty for thousands of years.

Extraordinary transformations are possible, but never guaranteed.

The future remains uncertain because too many interconnected forces influence how societies develop.

Having said that, I think the last few centuries of material progress should give us optimism about our ability to keep it going. If we combine:

an awareness of the progress that previous generations have passed down to us a feeling of gratitude for benefitting from their efforts a willingness to learn how they achieved that progress, and the confidence to believe that our current problems are not insurmountable, we are in a much better position to solve the problems of today.

What makes the world better?

Karl Marx believed capitalism could never produce a just society, no matter how wealthy it became. In his view, private ownership of the means of production inevitably caused exploitation, alienation, and inequality.

The solution was revolution: overthrow the ruling class, abolish private ownership of the means of production, and replace markets with collective ownership and central planning. Production would serve the collective good rather than private profit.

I believe that keeping material progress going is the most powerful way to improve human well-being. Rather than overthrowing capitalism, we should strengthen the conditions that allow societies to create widespread prosperity. That means building on the Five Keys to Progress, not dismantling the systems that support them.

My approach focuses on practical policies to promote material progress. We need productive agriculture, abundant and affordable energy, thriving trade-based cities filled with skilled workers, decentralized power, and competitive export industries. We also need to eliminate government policies that suppress innovation, restrict competition, distort markets, or discourage people and organizations from improving.

But economic growth alone is not enough. We should also promote Upward Mobility for the working class and poor, allowing more people to participate in the progress around them and improve their material standard of living. The same principles can help developing nations achieve sustained progress.

Marx wanted to create a better world by replacing capitalism with a fundamentally different economic system. I want to make the world better by strengthening the conditions that have already produced extraordinary material progress and extending their benefits to more people.

Moral foundations

Karl Marx presented himself as an objective scientist uncovering the laws of history. But I believe his worldview rested on a moral commitment to Equality. He saw class hierarchy as the fundamental injustice of human history, with one class exploiting another through its control of the means of production. A just society would abolish class distinctions and the material inequalities that made exploitation possible.

For Marx, human suffering came primarily from exploitation, alienation, and class domination. Eliminating these conditions would free people from coercion and inequality, allowing them to flourish. Equality of Outcome was not simply a desirable result. It was central to his vision of human emancipation.

My moral framework is very different. I believe the central moral goal of society should be widely shared material progress. I do not believe Equality of Outcome is achievable, desirable, or necessary for human flourishing.

Every complex society since the Hunter-Gatherer stage has experienced substantial inequality. For 200 years, Left-of-Center activists and politicians have tried to achieve a level of Equality they consider acceptable. They have repeatedly failed, yet each new generation continues pursuing the same goal.

This creates what I call the Central Moral Dilemma of the Left, an irresolvable conflict between:

What the Left considers its primary moral goal: Equality. What the Left has actually achieved, or can realistically achieve, in the material world.

This Central Moral Dilemma and an unwillingness to confront it honestly has led to a continual generational cycle in the wealthy Western world.

A new generation of Left-of-Center activists discovers Inequality, declares it immoral, and condemns previous generations for tolerating it. They pursue government reforms, or sometimes revolutions and coups, to eliminate Inequality. Their policies produce little or no lasting improvement in Equality. The next generation repeats the process, with equally disappointing Results.

I see the Woke Revolution of the past decade as the latest example of this cycle. Once again, a new generation of Left-of-Center activists has refused to confront the Central Moral Dilemma of the Left. Rather than reconsidering an unattainable goal, they place greater importance on preserving their moral identity than on achieving positive Results in the material world.

But there is a better alternative. Instead of trying to create Equality, we should promote long-term economic growth and Upward Mobility.

People do not need identical lives or identical incomes. They need opportunities to improve their material standard of living through their own efforts and rise into a prosperous working class supported by sustained economic growth.

I believe human suffering results less from exploitation than from material constraints, energy scarcity, bad government policies, institutional decay, and the cognitive biases and ideological narratives that distort our understanding of reality.

A just society gives people the opportunity to participate in material progress, develop the skills and habits needed for success, and improve their living standards over time.

This is why I favor Upward Mobility over Equality. Upward Mobility allows individuals and families to build better lives without requiring anyone else to be pushed down. And unlike Equality of Opportunity alone, it focuses on whether people actually improve their circumstances.

The moral foundation of my worldview is simple: the benefits of material progress should be accessible to everyone, but they should not be imposed uniformly through forced Equality.

If you’ve been enjoying these essays but only follow me here, you’re not getting them by email. Followers see Notes; subscribers receive every new piece on the history and future of progress.

Subscribe free here 👉:

Subscribe FREE!

See also my other articles on:

If you enjoyed this article, you should read my From Poverty to Progress book series.