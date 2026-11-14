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Social Mobility is widely considered one of the most important measures of whether a society is fair and provides equal opportunity. Social Mobility refers to the movement of individuals up or down within a society’s relative rankings of income, wealth, education, or social status. It is typically measured by comparing the socioeconomic status of adult children with that of their parents.

But what if we are measuring the wrong thing?

A society can experience enormous material progress, dramatically improving the lives of almost everyone, while experiencing little or no Social Mobility. Even more surprising, centuries of economic growth, expanded education, democratization, and the growth of the modern welfare state have done remarkably little to change the persistence of social status across generations.

In this series of articles, I challenge many of the conventional assumptions about Social Mobility. I explore what Social Mobility actually measures, why social status persists across generations, the role of genetics and meritocracy, and why government efforts to increase Social Mobility may be less effective than commonly believed. Most importantly, I explain why we should shift our focus away from Social Mobility and Equality toward a far more important goal: Upward Mobility, enabling as many people as possible to experience sustained improvements in their material standard of living.

I try to make each article self-standing, but I would recommend reading the articles in the displayed order.

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Table of Contents for the “Social Mobility” series:

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If you enjoyed reading this series of articles, you might also be interested in reading my “From Poverty to Progress” book series:

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