Horses, cattle, and oxen gave some societies enormous productive advantages that others lacked, shaping the evolution of societies for millennia.

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A horse can pull a plow, carry a rider, and transport heavy loads across great distances. A zebra, despite its close biological resemblance, was never domesticated on a comparable scale. And many regions lacked horses completely. Those differences had enormous consequences for human history.

In my previous article, The Seeds of Civilization: How Biology and Geography Shaped Early Agriculture, we examined why agriculture originated in only a handful of regions. Three findings were particularly important:

Only a tiny fraction of wild plants possessed the genetic characteristics that made them suitable for domestication.

Relatively small genetic changes could produce enormous improvements in their usefulness to humans.

The wild ancestors of those domesticable plants were concentrated in particular geographical regions, giving some societies enormous advantages over others.

In this article, I shift the focus to domesticated animals. We will see that the biology and geographical distribution of the wild ancestors of domesticated animals have played a powerful role in shaping human history.

If you enjoy this article, you should read my From Poverty to Progress book series.

Why Only Certain Animals Could Be Domesticated

Only a tiny fraction of the world’s wild animal species possessed the biological characteristics that made them suitable for domestication. Many animals could be hunted, captured, or even tamed, but very few could be bred and managed over generations to become reliable sources of food, labor, or other useful products. The difference depended largely on characteristics inherited from their wild ancestors.

Domestication is fundamentally different from taming. An individual wild animal can learn to tolerate humans, but that does not make its species domesticated. True domestication requires genetic changes across generations, producing animals that are better adapted to living and reproducing under human control.

The Biological Requirements for Domestication

Jared Diamond identified six major biological and behavioral characteristics that helped determine which large mammals could be domesticated. In Guns, Germs, and Steel, he argued that failure to meet even one of these requirements could make domestication extremely difficult.

Suitable diet: Animals must be able to survive on food that humans can provide economically. Herbivores that eat abundant grasses and other plants are generally more practical than carnivores that require large quantities of meat. Rapid growth: Animals that grow quickly and reproduce at relatively young ages provide more useful products and allow selective breeding to produce results more rapidly. Large animals that take many years to mature are much less practical. Breeding in captivity: Animals must be willing and able to reproduce under human control. Some wild species have elaborate mating requirements or need large territories, making captive breeding extremely difficult. Manageable temperament: Animals must be sufficiently tolerant of humans to be handled safely. Species that are consistently aggressive, unpredictable, or dangerous are poor candidates for domestication. Limited tendency to panic: Animals that respond to danger by fleeing uncontrollably can injure themselves or become impossible to manage in enclosures. Species that remain relatively calm around humans are much easier to domesticate. Suitable social structure: Herd animals with established dominance hierarchies are especially promising candidates. Humans can often assume a leadership role within these hierarchies, making it easier to manage large groups of animals.

These requirements help explain why many seemingly promising species were never domesticated. Some were too aggressive, others reproduced poorly in captivity, and still others panicked when confined. A species might possess five favorable characteristics but lack the sixth, making successful domestication much more difficult.

The important point is that these characteristics had biological and genetic foundations. Humans could gradually modify them through selective breeding, but the process was much easier in species whose inherited characteristics already made them relatively compatible with human management.

Value to Humans

Diamond’s six criteria explain why certain wild animals were biologically suitable for domestication. But I would add a seventh requirement: an animal must provide products or services valuable enough to justify the effort of domesticating and maintaining it.

These benefits can come from living animals, dead animals, or both.

Horses provide transportation and labor

Cattle provide meat, milk, hides, manure, and muscle power

Sheep supply meat, milk, wool, and hides

Dogs offer hunting assistance, protection, and companionship.

The more valuable and varied these benefits, the greater the incentive for humans to domesticate a species.

Even an animal that satisfies all six of Diamond’s biological requirements may never be domesticated if it offers little practical value. Domestication requires generations of selective breeding, feeding, protection, and management. Humans are unlikely to make that investment unless the resulting benefits outweigh the costs.

This seventh requirement differs from Diamond’s six because it concerns human incentives rather than the animal’s biological suitability. Successful domestication required both: animals that could be domesticated and compelling reasons for humans to domesticate them.

How Genetics Made Domestication Possible

The remarkable genetic potential of animal domestication became clear through experiments conducted by the Soviet geneticist Dmitry Belyaev. Beginning in the 1950s, Belyaev and his colleagues, particularly Lyudmila Trut, began selectively breeding silver foxes to investigate how wild animals might become domesticated.

Their approach was surprisingly simple. The researchers selected foxes primarily for one characteristic: their willingness to tolerate and interact with humans. In each generation, they bred the tamest animals and repeated the process with their offspring.

Within relatively few generations, the foxes became dramatically friendlier toward humans. Some approached researchers willingly, wagged their tails, and sought human attention in ways resembling domestic dogs. These changes occurred through selective breeding rather than training individual animals.

Selection for tameness was also accompanied by unexpected physical changes. Some foxes developed floppy ears, curled tails, altered coat colors, and shorter snouts. Their stress responses and reproductive characteristics also changed. These traits resembled features found in several long-domesticated animal species.

The experiments provided powerful evidence that inherited behavioral characteristics could change relatively quickly under strong selection. They also suggested that genes influencing temperament could be connected to other aspects of an animal’s development. Researchers continue to debate how consistently these linked changes occur across different species, but the rapid evolution of tameness was unmistakable.

The fox experiments demonstrated an important difference between animal and plant domestication. A relatively small number of genetic changes could dramatically improve a plant’s usefulness, while animal domestication often required changes across several interacting behavioral and physiological traits. Nevertheless, selective breeding could produce major changes in an animal’s usefulness within a surprisingly small number of generations.

Why Horses Could Be Domesticated but Zebras Could Not

Horses and zebras demonstrate how differences in inherited behavior could produce dramatically different opportunities for domestication.

Both are closely related grazing mammals,

both live in social groups, and

both possess the physical strength and endurance that could make them valuable to humans.

Yet horses became one of history’s most important domesticated animals, while zebras were never domesticated on a comparable scale.

Wild horses possessed social and behavioral characteristics that made sustained human management possible. They could form stable social relationships, respond to group leadership, and gradually become accustomed to human handling. Through selective breeding, humans developed horses with temperaments suited to riding, pulling vehicles, and other tasks.

Zebras presented much greater behavioral obstacles. They are often highly defensive, can bite and kick aggressively, and tend to react strongly when threatened or restrained. These characteristics made them especially difficult to capture, confine, breed, and manage safely over generations.

Individual zebras have been tamed and even trained to pull vehicles. But taming a few animals is not the same as establishing a domesticated population through generations of selective breeding. Zebras never became a widespread, dependable domesticated species comparable to horses.

Other large mammals faced similar biological obstacles. African buffalo could be extremely dangerous, many antelope were difficult to confine because of their strong flight responses, and some large mammals reproduced too slowly to make domestication practical. Their size, strength, or usefulness as food did not automatically make them suitable for domestication.

The extraordinary rarity of domesticable animals was therefore rooted in biology. Human ingenuity could exploit favorable genetic characteristics and gradually improve them through selective breeding. But societies could not easily transform every useful wild animal into a domesticated species. For most of human history, the inherited characteristics of wild animals placed severe limits on what humans could accomplish.

Why Almost All Major Animals Were Domesticated Long Ago

Nearly all of humanity’s major domesticated animal species were domesticated thousands of years ago. Most of the important livestock species were domesticated between 3,000 and 11,000 years ago, while dogs were domesticated considerably earlier.

The approximate dates of major animal domestications are:

Dogs: At least 15,000 years ago, in Eurasia.

Sheep: 11,000 years ago, in Southwest Asia.

Goats: 10,500 years ago, in Southwest Asia.

Pigs: 10,000 years ago, in Southwest Asia and independently in East Asia.

Cattle: 10,000 years ago, in Southwest Asia, with a separate domestication history in South Asia.

Llamas: 6,000 years ago, in the Andes.

Donkeys: 5,500 years ago, in northeastern Africa.

Alpacas: 5,000 years ago, in the Andes.

Bactrian camels: 4,500 years ago, in Central Asia.

Horses: Early domestication around 5,500 years ago; modern domestic horses spread around 4,200 years ago.

Chickens: Approximately 3,500 years ago, in Southeast Asia.

Dromedary camels: 3,000 years ago, on the Arabian Peninsula.

Despite enormous advances in genetics, animal breeding, and other technologies, modern societies have added remarkably few new species of large domesticated mammals.

Modern attempts to domesticate zebras, moose, eland, and other large mammals have generally failed to produce livestock comparable to cattle, sheep, or horses. Some species can be tamed or bred in captivity, but they remain difficult to manage or economically impractical. Even modern scientific knowledge has not eliminated the biological obstacles that prevented their domestication thousands of years ago.

Modern societies also face another obstacle to domesticating new species: competition from existing domesticated animals. Humans have already domesticated animals that provide meat, milk, wool, transportation, and labor.

A newly domesticated species would need to offer greater benefits, lower costs, or some valuable capability that existing animals cannot provide. Why spend generations domesticating zebras when horses and donkeys already perform the same tasks more reliably? The economic incentives for domesticating additional species are therefore much weaker now than they were thousands of years ago.

This strongly suggests that:

Early humans domesticated the vast majority of the large mammals that were relatively easy to domesticate.

The vast majority of other wild species lack one or more of the genetic characteristics needed for successful domestication.

While future technologies might overcome some of these barriers, conventional selective breeding is unlikely to make most of them practical domestic animals. The scarcity of domesticated species reflects fundamental biological constraints, not a lack of human effort or ingenuity.

The Geography of Domesticable Animals

The wild ancestors of domesticated animals were distributed very unevenly across the world. The greatest concentration of useful species was found in a relatively narrow belt of Eurasia, while Africa, the Americas, and Australia had far fewer. These differences created enormous inequalities in the opportunities available to human societies.

The historian Ian Morris coined the term “Lucky Latitudes” to describe the geographical zones where unusually large concentrations of potentially domesticable plants and animals existed at the end of the last Ice Age. In Eurasia, Morris identified a belt roughly between 20 and 35 degrees north, extending from the Mediterranean and Southwest Asia toward China. This region possessed favorable conditions for the early development of agriculture, particularly in the Fertile Crescent.

I am expanding Morris’s definition slightly here to include the adjoining Eurasian grasslands and parts of Central Asia. Although some of these regions lie north of his original latitude band, they were closely connected to the agricultural heartlands through migration, trade, and other interactions. Animals domesticated in these adjoining regions, particularly horses and camels, eventually became part of the broader Eurasian agricultural system.

The geographical distribution of suitable species mattered just as much as their biological characteristics. Even if a wild animal possessed every characteristic needed for domestication, humans could not domesticate it unless it lived in a region they could reach. For thousands of years, many societies lacked access to the animals that would eventually transform agriculture, transportation, and other productive activities.

Ian Morris’ Lucky Latitudes

Based on the historical record, here is the regional distribution of the wild ancestors of domesticated ancestors:

Lucky Latitudes of Eurasia

Horses: Wild horses inhabited the Eurasian grasslands, with modern domestic horses originating in the western Eurasian steppes.

Cattle: Wild aurochs ranged across much of Eurasia, with important domestications in Southwest and South Asia.

Sheep: Wild Asiatic mouflon inhabited the uplands of Anatolia, the Zagros Mountains, and surrounding parts of Southwest Asia.

Goats: Wild bezoar goats inhabited the mountains of Anatolia, western Iran, and neighboring regions.

Pigs: Wild boars ranged across Eurasia, with independent domestications in Southwest Asia and China.

Water Buffalo: Wild Asian water buffalo inhabited South and Southeast Asia.

Bactrian Camels: Their wild ancestors inhabited Central Asia.

Dromedary Camels: Their extinct wild ancestors inhabited the Arabian Peninsula.

Dogs: Their wolf ancestors ranged widely across Eurasia and North America, with domestication originating somewhere in Eurasia.

Rest of Eurasia

Yaks: Wild yaks inhabited the Tibetan Plateau and surrounding high-altitude regions.

Reindeer: Wild reindeer inhabited northern Eurasia and North America, with domestication developing in northern Eurasia.

Chickens: Red junglefowl inhabited South and Southeast Asia, where chicken domestication began.

Sub-Saharan Africa

Donkeys: African wild asses inhabited northeastern Africa, particularly Sudan, Eritrea, and Ethiopia.

Guinea Fowl: Wild helmeted guinea fowl inhabited much of sub-Saharan Africa.

North America

Turkeys: Wild turkeys inhabited Mexico and much of North America, with domestication occurring in Mesoamerica and the southwestern United States.

South America

Llamas: Their wild ancestors, guanacos, inhabited the Andes and other parts of western and southern South America.

Alpacas: Their wild ancestors, vicuñas, inhabited the high-altitude Andes.

Guinea Pigs: Their wild cavy ancestors inhabited the Andean regions of South America.

Oceania

Australia and New Guinea possessed no native large mammals comparable to the major Eurasian livestock species that became domesticated. Pigs, chickens, and dogs were eventually introduced from Asia rather than independently domesticated from local wild ancestors.

The geographical concentration of the most useful large domesticable mammals was particularly striking. Sheep, goats, cattle, pigs, and horses, the five major livestock species emphasized by Jared Diamond, all originated from wild ancestors found in the Lucky Latitudes of Eurasia. Other important domesticates, including water buffalo, yaks, and camels, added to the continent’s agricultural opportunities.

Eurasia’s Extraordinary Advantage

Eurasia possessed far more potentially domesticable large mammals than any other continent. Its enormous land area and diverse environments supported numerous species of large grazing mammals, including several that combined favorable social behavior, manageable temperaments, and the ability to reproduce under human control.

Southwest Asia was especially fortunate because the wild ancestors of sheep, goats, cattle, and pigs lived in or near the same region. Their domestication gave early agricultural societies access to several complementary livestock species. Elsewhere in Eurasia, the domestication of horses, water buffalo, yaks, and camels added further possibilities.

No single Eurasian society initially possessed all these animals. But their geographical proximity and the connections between Eurasian regions eventually allowed domesticated species to spread far beyond their original homes. Societies could acquire useful animals through migration, trade, and contact rather than having to domesticate every species independently.

Why Other Continents Had Fewer Domesticable Animals

Africa possessed an extraordinary diversity of large wild mammals, yet relatively few were suitable for domestication. Zebras, African buffalo, antelope, and many other species were abundant in some regions, but their biological and behavioral characteristics presented serious obstacles. The continent’s most important independent domestication of a large working animal was the donkey in northeastern Africa. Whether cattle were also domesticated independently in North Africa remains debated.

The Americas faced an additional geographical disadvantage because many potentially useful large mammals disappeared near the end of the last Ice Age. Horses and several camelid species once inhabited North America, but became extinct there before agriculture developed. This eliminated animals that might otherwise have become valuable domesticates.

South American societies successfully domesticated llamas and alpacas, while Andean peoples also domesticated guinea pigs. Llamas became important pack animals, but neither they nor alpacas provided the agricultural draft power of oxen or horses. Mesoamerican societies domesticated turkeys, but they lacked native large mammals suitable for pulling plows or carts.

Australia possessed no native large mammals comparable to the major Eurasian livestock species that could readily be domesticated. Its distinctive marsupial fauna offered few opportunities for developing animal-powered agriculture.

Evidence That Geography Was the Main Constraint

The successful domestication of animals outside Eurasia demonstrates that the ability to domesticate animals was not unique to Eurasian societies.

Andean peoples independently domesticated camelids,

Northeastern Africans domesticated donkeys, and

Mesoamerican peoples domesticated turkeys.

When suitable animals were available, societies in very different regions found ways to domesticate them.

Independent domestication also occurred in geographically separated parts of Eurasia. Pigs were domesticated independently in Southwest Asia and China, while taurine cattle and humped zebu cattle have separate domestication histories in Southwest and South Asia. These cases show that people living thousands of kilometers apart could independently domesticate useful animals when appropriate wild ancestors were available.

The adoption of introduced livestock provides further evidence.

African societies adopted cattle, sheep, and goats long before European colonial expansion, developing extensive pastoral economies in suitable environments.

After Europeans reintroduced horses to the Americas, indigenous peoples rapidly acquired and managed them. Horses spread across the North American Great Plains during the seventeenth century, transforming transportation, hunting, and warfare among many Indigenous societies.

The historical evidence makes it difficult to attribute the scarcity of domesticated livestock in many regions to a lack of human ingenuity or interest. Societies that had never domesticated large working animals often adopted them successfully once they became available.

The more convincing explanation lies in the uneven geographical distribution of suitable wild ancestors. Eurasia possessed an exceptional collection of large mammals that humans could domesticate, while other continents had far fewer opportunities. This biological inheritance gave Eurasian societies advantages that other societies could not easily reproduce, no matter how long they experimented with the animals available to them.

The Benefits of Domesticated Animals

Domesticated animals provided many benefits that domesticated plants could not. When we compare societies with agriculture to those that do not, the differences are significant. And when we compare agricultural societies with a wide variety of domesticated animals to those with few, the diffferences are equally significant.

New Sources of Food

Domesticated animals greatly expanded the availability of nutritious foods, particularly animal proteins and fats. Meat, milk, and eggs provided concentrated sources of nutrients that complemented the carbohydrates supplied by cereal grains and other cultivated plants. Unlike hunting, livestock allowed people to maintain and reproduce animals close to their settlements, creating more predictable supplies of animal foods.

Animal foods were especially valuable because they provided high-quality proteins containing all the essential amino acids needed by humans. They also supplied fats, including important fatty acids, along with nutrients such as vitamin B12, iron, zinc, and calcium. Although some plant foods could provide many of these nutrients, livestock gave agricultural societies additional ways to meet their nutritional needs.

Milk was particularly important because it allowed people to obtain food repeatedly from a living animal. Cattle, sheep, goats, and other dairy animals could provide milk over multiple reproductive cycles without being slaughtered. Processing milk into cheese, yogurt, and other fermented products made it easier to preserve and consume, even in societies where many adults had difficulty digesting fresh milk.

Domesticated animals also converted vegetation that humans could not digest into valuable food. Cattle, sheep, and goats could graze on grasses and other plants unsuitable for direct human consumption, producing meat and milk in the process. This allowed societies to obtain nutrition from grasslands, hillsides, and other environments that were poorly suited to growing crops.

The ability to obtain food, materials, and labor from the same animals greatly increased their economic value. A cow could provide milk and manure while alive, pull a plow when needed, and eventually supply meat and hides. Few other resources available to early human societies offered such a diverse combination of benefits.

New Materials

Domesticated animals provided valuable raw materials for clothing, shelter, tools, and other products. Animal hides could be processed into leather for footwear, clothing, belts, containers, and harnesses. Bones and horns could be made into tools, ornaments, and other useful objects, while animal fats could be used in lamps and other applications.

Sheep eventually became an especially important source of textile fibers. Early domesticated sheep were primarily raised for meat and hides, but selective breeding gradually produced animals with thicker, more useful wool. By the Bronze Age, wool had become an important material for spinning and weaving, supporting increasingly sophisticated textile production.

Animal fibers had an important advantage over hides: they could be harvested repeatedly without killing the animal. Sheep could be shorn year after year, while goats, alpacas, and other domesticated animals provided additional types of fiber. This created renewable supplies of materials that could be processed into clothing, blankets, and other products.

The economic benefits extended beyond the materials themselves. Leatherworking, spinning, weaving, and other forms of processing created opportunities for specialized production and trade. Domesticated animals therefore expanded not only the quantity of useful materials available to societies, but also the range of products they could manufacture.

Traction Power in Agriculture

Draft animals made it possible to cultivate much larger areas of land with far less human labor. Using digging sticks, hoes, and other hand tools, farmers could work only a limited amount of land. Oxen pulling plows could break up soil much more quickly, allowing farmers to expand cultivation and prepare fields that were difficult to work by hand.

Animal-powered plows were especially valuable in regions with heavy soils. These soils could be highly productive, but cultivating them required considerable physical effort. Draft animals made it practical to work land that would otherwise have demanded enormous amounts of human labor. Horses and water buffalo later provided additional forms of agricultural traction adapted to different environments.

Animal power also reduced the physical effort required for many other agricultural tasks. Draft animals could pull harrows, move harvested crops, and transport agricultural supplies. With suitable equipment, animals could also power threshing, irrigation, and other labor-intensive activities. Each application allowed farmers to accomplish more work with the same amount of human labor.

Transportation and Trade

Domesticated animals dramatically increased the distances and loads that people could transport over land. Without pack or draft animals, humans had to carry goods themselves or rely on waterways. This severely limited the quantity of agricultural products, construction materials, and other goods that could be moved over long distances.

Donkeys, horses, camels, and other pack animals could carry heavy loads across terrain where wheeled vehicles were impractical. Donkeys were especially useful in dry and mountainous environments, while camels eventually made transportation across many desert regions much more practical. Llamas performed a similar function in the Andes, although their carrying capacity was much smaller than that of the largest Eurasian pack animals.

Horses and oxen made carts and wagons far more useful. Wheeled vehicles existed because humans invented them, but draft animals supplied the muscle power needed to pull heavy loads over substantial distances. Combining animal power with wheeled transportation greatly increased the amount of goods that could move between farms, settlements, and markets.

Riding animals added another important capability: speed. Horses allowed people to travel much farther in a day than they could on foot, while mounted messengers, traders, and soldiers could move rapidly across large territories. This increased mobility made it easier to maintain connections between distant settlements and coordinate activities across larger geographical areas.

A New Source of Productive Energy

Animal domestication gave human societies access to a much larger supply of usable mechanical energy. Large herbivores could convert grasses and other vegetation into muscle power, allowing humans to accomplish work that would otherwise have required much greater human effort. Unlike human workers, many draft and pack animals could obtain much of their energy from plants that people could not digest.

The value of animal power depended on both the animal and the technologies used with it. An ox became much more useful when combined with a plow, just as a horse became more valuable when equipped with an effective harness or attached to a wagon. Improvements in plows, harnesses, carts, and other equipment allowed societies to extract more useful work from animals they already possessed.

The greatest advantage was not simply that animals could work harder than humans. They could perform heavy tasks repeatedly, move larger loads, and extend the productive reach of human labor. Societies with suitable working animals therefore possessed capabilities that societies dependent entirely on human muscle power could not easily match.

How Domesticated Plants and Animals Reinforced Each Other

Combining domesticated plants and animals created a much more productive agricultural system than either could provide independently. Crops supplied food for livestock, while livestock provided fertilizer and other valuable products. These complementary relationships allowed farmers to use land, vegetation, and other resources more efficiently.

Crops Provided Food for Livestock

Crop cultivation created new food sources for domesticated animals. Stalks, straw, leaves, and other agricultural residues could be used as fodder rather than discarded. Farmers could also grow crops specifically to feed livestock, allowing them to maintain larger herds than local grazing conditions might otherwise support.

Livestock also allowed farmers to make productive use of land unsuitable for cultivation. Cattle, sheep, and goats could graze on grasslands, hillsides, and other areas where growing crops was difficult or impractical. This expanded the agricultural resources available to a society beyond the land suitable for planting.

Animals Improved Crop Production

Livestock manure provided an important source of nutrients for cultivated fields. Repeated harvesting removes nutrients from the soil, gradually reducing fertility unless those nutrients are replaced. By collecting manure and returning it to their fields, farmers could maintain soil fertility and support more intensive cultivation.

The combination of crop cultivation and livestock raising also created opportunities to recycle agricultural resources. Crop residues could feed animals, while animal manure returned some of those nutrients to cultivated land. Instead of operating as separate activities, crop production and animal husbandry became parts of a mutually reinforcing agricultural system.

The Advantages of Mixed Farming

Mixed farming made it possible to obtain more useful products from the same agricultural resources. Farmers could produce grain, vegetables, meat, milk, fibers, and other materials while using crops and livestock to support each other. This diversification also reduced dependence on a single source of agricultural production.

The benefits were particularly great in regions possessing both productive crops and suitable livestock. The Fertile Crescent was exceptionally fortunate because its wild plants and animals provided the biological foundation for both activities. As farming techniques improved, these complementary resources allowed agricultural production to become increasingly intensive and productive.

Societies lacking either suitable crops or domesticable livestock faced greater obstacles to developing comparable systems. Even when they successfully cultivated plants, they could not obtain the full benefits of mixed farming without animals capable of supplying the necessary products and services. The combined availability of domesticable plants and animals was therefore a major geographical advantage.

Agriculture: a necessary precondition for progress

The domestication of plants and animals made agriculture possible, but it did not immediately improve the material standard of living of ordinary people. For thousands of years, the vast majority of people in agricultural societies continued to live near subsistence. Agriculture made larger populations and more complex societies possible, but sustained material progress for the masses would have to wait much longer.

But the material progress that we enjoy today could not have been achieved without the application of domesticated plants and animals. Unfortunately, it would still take humanity thousands of years to experience increased material standard of living for the masses.

From Horticultural to Agrarian Societies

Horticultural societies were the first human societies to cultivate domesticated plants. Their farmers relied primarily on human muscle power, using digging sticks, hoes, and other simple tools. Although cultivation made it possible to produce more food than hunting and gathering in many environments, the amount of land each farmer could work remained severely limited.

Agrarian societies developed more productive agricultural systems, combining animal power with improved tools, irrigation, and other techniques. Draft animals allowed farmers to cultivate larger areas and work heavier soils without proportional increases in human labor. These improvements supported larger populations, more permanent settlements, and increasingly complex social organizations.

Agricultural surpluses allowed more people to specialize in activities other than food production. Craftsmen, merchants, soldiers, priests, and administrators could depend on food produced by farmers. Larger surpluses supported the development of towns, cities, governments, and other institutions that would have been difficult to sustain in less productive societies.

But these developments did not necessarily improve living standards for ordinary people. Much of the increase in food production supported population growth, and extraction by ruling elites. Most farmers continued to live near subsistence, despite producing more food than their Hunter-Gatherer ancestors.

Horticultural and Agrarian societies were therefore essential stages in human development, but neither achieved sustained material progress for the masses. Their great contribution was creating the agricultural foundations, populations, and social complexity needed for the emergence of more advanced society types.

Commercial societies invented the First Key to Progress

Commercial societies were the first to develop agricultural systems productive enough to achieve the First Key to Progress: highly productive agriculture. This enables societies to overcome geographical constraints to food production so that large numbers of people can focus on solving problems other than getting enough food to eat.

Commercial societies also achieved three other Keys in my Five Keys to Progress theory:

Trade-based cities packed with a large number of free citizens possessing a wide variety of skills. These people innovate new technologies, skills, and social organizations and copy the innovations made by others.

Decentralized political, economic, religious, and ideological power. It is of particular importance that elites are forced into transparent, non-violent competition that undermines their ability to forcibly extract wealth from the masses. This also allows citizens to freely choose among institutions based upon how much they have to offer to each individual and society in general.

At least one high-value-added industry that exports to the rest of the world. This injects wealth into the city or region, accelerates economic growth and creates markets for smaller local industries and services.

These advances created economic opportunities that had been unavailable to earlier society types. The development of Commercial societies was therefore a much more important step toward sustained material progress than the original invention of agriculture.

The Industrial Revolution added the Fifth and final Key to Progress: widespread usage of fossil fuels. This pushed agricultural productivity much further. New machines, energy sources, fertilizers, and other technologies allowed farmers to produce vastly more food with much less human labor. These improvements helped release workers from agriculture and supported the enormous expansion of industry, commerce, and other economic activities.

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