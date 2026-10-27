While doomsayers predicted collapse, a new generation documented humanity’s remarkable material progress and sought to explain its causes.

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In the 1970s, predictions of impending catastrophe became bestsellers.

Overpopulation would lead to mass starvation.

Humanity would soon run out of essential natural resources.

Pollution would poison the planet, and

Economic growth would bring environmental collapse.

Many prominent intellectuals warned that humanity was approaching the limits of progress, and the future looked increasingly bleak.

But something remarkable happened. Instead of collapsing under the weight of these problems, humanity experienced some of the greatest improvements in material living standards in history.

Extreme poverty declined dramatically,

Life expectancy increased,

Child mortality plummeted, and

Billions of people gained access to better food, housing, education, and modern technology.

The world was becoming a much better place, even as predictions of catastrophe continued to dominate public discussion.

Beginning in the 1980s, a growing number of writers began to challenge this pessimistic view of the world. Some assembled mountains of quantitative evidence documenting humanity’s extraordinary progress. Others tried to explain why progress happened, focusing on the roles of innovation, technology, trade, and human ingenuity. Still others explored why so many people failed to recognize the enormous improvements taking place around them.

Together, these thinkers revived the study of human material progress. They challenged conventional wisdom, transformed our understanding of the modern world, and helped lay the intellectual foundations for the emergence of modern Progress Studies.

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Theme

The central theme of this most recent period of Progress Studies was the rediscovery of material progress as something that could be measured, studied, and explained. Instead of judging the world by headlines or predictions of disaster, these writers compared the actual lives of people across generations. They found overwhelming evidence that humanity had made extraordinary gains in material living standards, even though those gains were uneven and never guaranteed.

But documenting progress raised two more questions.

Why had some societies achieved so much progress while others struggled?

Why did so many people remain convinced that conditions were getting worse?

The writers of this period approached these questions in different ways, creating three closely related lines of inquiry:

measuring progress,

explaining its causes, and

understanding why people so often fail to recognize it.

Main Ideas and Thinkers of This Period

The revival of interest in material progress did not come from a single school of thought. It came from economists, historians, journalists, scientists, and other writers who approached the subject from different directions. Many were responding to the widespread pessimism that dominated public discussion about humanity’s future.

Their contributions can be divided into three groups. The first documented the enormous improvements in human material living standards. The second tried to explain why those improvements occurred. The third explored why so many people failed to recognize the progress taking place around them. Some writers contributed to more than one of these areas, but each group asked a different question.

Thinker who focused on documenting progress

Julian Simon

Julian Simon was one of the first modern writers to challenge the widespread belief that humanity was heading toward disaster. In The Ultimate Resource (1981), Simon argued that population growth would not inevitably lead to famine, resource depletion, and environmental collapse. Instead, Simon claimed that the most important resource was not oil, minerals, or farmland. It was human ingenuity.

Simon argued that natural resources were not fixed limits on human progress. When a resource becomes scarce, its price tends to rise. This gives people incentives to find new supplies, develop substitutes, and invent ways to use resources more efficiently. He supported this argument with historical evidence showing that many natural resources had become more affordable over time, despite enormous population growth.

In The State of Humanity (1995), Simon brought together research from dozens of scholars on population, health, food production, resource availability, and environmental conditions. The results challenged the popular belief that humanity’s living standards were declining. Simon helped revive the idea that material progress was a measurable historical reality, not merely an optimistic belief about the future.

Indur Goklany

Environmental researcher Indur Goklany expanded the study of material progress in The Improving State of the World (2007). Instead of focusing only on economic growth, Goklany examined many different measures of human well-being. These included:

life expectancy,

infant mortality,

nutrition,

education,

access to clean water, and

environmental conditions.

Goklany showed how economic development and technological innovation had improved the daily lives of billions of people. Improvements in agriculture helped feed growing populations. Better sanitation and medicine reduced deaths from disease. He also challenged the claim that economic growth must always make environmental conditions worse. Wealthier societies often have more resources and better technologies to deal with pollution and other threats.

Goklany’s main contribution was to show that progress was much broader than rising income. It could also be measured in healthier children, longer lives, better food, and safer living conditions. His book helped establish the importance of using many different measures to understand how people’s lives had changed.

Max Roser

One of the most important developments in modern Progress Studies was not a book. It was the creation of Our World in Data, founded by economist Max Roser. Roser began work on the project in 2011 and publicly launched the website in 2014. His goal was to make reliable information about the world’s biggest problems, and humanity’s success in addressing them, available to everyone.

Our World in Data brought together historical statistics on poverty, life expectancy, child mortality, education, food production, energy, and many other subjects. Its interactive charts allowed readers to compare countries and follow changes over decades or even centuries. Information that had once been buried in academic studies and statistical databases became available to anyone with an internet connection.

The website made it much easier to see the enormous progress that had taken place across the world. Readers could compare today’s living conditions with those of previous generations rather than relying on headlines or personal impressions. Our World in Data became an important resource for researchers, journalists, teachers, and anyone interested in understanding material progress.

Johan Norberg

Swedish writer Johan Norberg brought the story of human progress to a wide audience in Progress: Ten Reasons to Look Forward to the Future (my summary is here) (2016). Norberg examined improvements in food, sanitation, life expectancy, poverty, violence, literacy, freedom, and other aspects of human welfare. Using historical statistics, he showed how much better life had become for ordinary people.

Norberg emphasized that this progress was not limited to wealthy Western nations. Many of the greatest improvements had taken place in developing countries, where billions of people were escaping conditions of poverty that had existed for centuries. He also warned that progress should not be taken for granted. Societies could undermine the very conditions that had made these improvements possible.

In Open: The Story of Human Progress (2020), Norberg turned more directly to explaining why progress happens. He argued that societies prosper when they remain open to trade, migration, new ideas, and experimentation. His work combined a strong defense of past material progress with an explanation of how openness can help create future progress.

Ronald Bailey and Marian Tupy

Science journalist Ronald Bailey and economist Marian Tupy made another important contribution with Ten Global Trends Every Smart Person Should Know (my summary is here) (2020). Their book presented ten major global trends and 78 related developments, using clear charts and short explanations. The subjects included rising prosperity, declining poverty, improved health, better education, and growing resource availability.

Their approach was deliberately simple. Instead of developing a complex theory of progress, they concentrated on showing readers what had actually happened. The charts made it easy to understand the size and direction of historical changes. The book was especially useful for readers who had never encountered the large body of evidence documenting material progress.

Tupy had also launched HumanProgress.org in 2013. Like Our World in Data, the website made statistics, charts, and research about human welfare available to the public. These projects helped change how people learned about progress. Instead of waiting for another book or academic study, readers could follow the evidence themselves.

Marian Tupy and Gale Pooley

Tupy and economist Gale Pooley extended Julian Simon’s arguments in Superabundance (2022). Their central claim was that population growth did not necessarily make natural resources scarcer. More people also meant more workers, inventors, entrepreneurs, and potential new ideas. Under the right conditions, a larger population could help create greater abundance.

Their most important contribution was the use of “time prices.” Instead of measuring the cost of resources only in dollars, they calculated how much time a worker needed to earn enough money to buy them. If wages rose faster than prices, a resource became more affordable, even when its dollar price increased. Using this method, they found that many important commodities had become far more affordable over time.

Superabundance brought Simon’s arguments into the twenty-first century with a new way to measure resource affordability. It also offered an explanation for why greater abundance could accompany population growth. More people can mean more ideas, and more ideas can help humanity get more value from the resources it already has.

Thinkers who focus on explaining the causes of material progress

While many writers focused on proving that material progress had occurred, others tried to explain why it happened. Their explanations focused on how people created, combined, and spread new ideas and technologies.

Matt Ridley

One of the most important modern explanations of progress came from Matt Ridley. His The Rational Optimist (my summary is here) (2010) presented a broad theory of how human prosperity developed. Ridley argued that the key to progress was the human ability to specialize and exchange goods, services, and ideas.

Specialization allowed people to become better at particular tasks. Exchange allowed them to benefit from the knowledge and skills of others. When people shared ideas, they could combine existing technologies and discover new ways to solve problems. Over time, this created an expanding store of knowledge that no single person could possess.

Ridley viewed technological innovation as an evolutionary process. New ideas emerged, competed, combined with other ideas, and spread when they proved useful. Progress did not require a central planner who understood everything. It could emerge from the countless decisions of ordinary people trying to improve their own lives. Ridley’s book helped connect the study of material progress with the broader study of technological innovation.

Ramez Naam

Technology writer Ramez Naam explored the relationship between progress and natural resources in The Infinite Resource (my summary is here) (2013). Naam accepted that the planet has physical limits, but he rejected the idea that those limits placed fixed restrictions on human prosperity. His central argument was that humanity’s greatest resource was its expanding stock of knowledge.

Knowledge differs from physical resources in an important way. If I burn a barrel of oil, no one else can burn that same barrel. But if I discover a better way to produce electricity, millions of people can use that idea without taking it away from anyone else. New ideas can spread, combine with other ideas, and create still more innovations. This allows societies to produce more with fewer resources.

Naam argued that humanity could continue improving living standards while reducing its damage to the environment. But he did not claim that this would happen automatically. Innovation needed the right incentives, investments, and policies. His book helped connect the optimistic tradition of Julian Simon with modern concerns about energy, pollution, and environmental sustainability.

Andrew McAfee

Economist and technology researcher Andrew McAfee developed another explanation of progress in More from Less (my summary is here) (2019). McAfee argued that modern technology had begun to change the relationship between economic growth and resource consumption. In several wealthy nations, economic output continued growing even as the use of certain raw materials declined.

McAfee showed how digital technology helped companies use fewer resources. A smartphone could replace a camera, music player, calculator, map, and many other products. Farmers could produce more food using less land and fertilizer. Manufacturers could make lighter products with fewer raw materials. These improvements reduced production costs while allowing companies to meet growing consumer demand.

McAfee attributed these changes to four forces: technological progress, capitalism, public awareness, and responsive government. Competition encouraged businesses to reduce waste, while public pressure and government action helped address pollution and other environmental harms. His findings were strongest for certain materials in wealthy economies, rather than for every resource worldwide. Nevertheless, his work challenged the belief that material progress must always require ever-increasing use of natural resources.

Tyler Cowen

Economist Tyler Cowen approached progress from a different perspective. In Stubborn Attachments (my summary is here) (2018), Cowen argued that sustained economic growth should be one of society’s highest moral priorities. Economic growth does much more than increase incomes. Economic growth:

gives people more opportunities,

supports better health and education, and

makes it easier to solve social problems without taking resources away from others.

Cowen emphasized the enormous benefits of economic growth over long periods of time. Even small differences in annual growth rates can produce huge differences in living standards over several generations. For this reason, he argued that we should give much greater weight to the interests of people who will live in the distant future. Policies should be judged not only by their immediate benefits, but also by whether they help sustain economic growth for future generations.

Cowen did not believe that societies should pursue higher GDP at any cost. His broader concept of prosperity included health, leisure, environmental quality, and other things that make life better. He also insisted that the pursuit of growth must respect basic human rights.

Cowen’s major contribution was to make a moral case for progress. Rather than simply documenting past improvements or explaining their causes, he argued that sustaining progress should be a central goal of modern society.

Thinkers who focused on why people fail to recognize progress

Another group of writers explored a different question. If humanity had experienced so much progress, why did so many people believe that the world was getting worse? They examined the gap between improvements in material living standards and people’s perceptions of the world.

Gregg Easterbrook

Journalist Gregg Easterbrook examined this puzzle in The Progress Paradox (my summary is here) (2003). Easterbrook documented the enormous improvements in the material lives of people in wealthy nations. Ordinary people enjoyed comforts, conveniences, medical care, and personal freedoms that earlier generations could scarcely imagine. Yet many remained dissatisfied, anxious, and pessimistic about the future.

Easterbrook argued that rising expectations, constant social comparisons, and our tendency to focus on problems made it difficult to appreciate these improvements. As people became wealthier, their expectations rose along with their living standards. Improvements that would have amazed earlier generations soon became ordinary parts of daily life. People began taking their benefits for granted while focusing on what they still lacked.

He also explored the difference between material prosperity and happiness. Better living standards removed many of the daily hardships that earlier generations faced, but they did not remove every source of unhappiness. Relationships, purpose, expectations, and personal attitudes still mattered. Easterbrook helped establish the gap between material progress and people’s perceptions of their lives as an important subject of study.

Hans Rosling

Swedish physician and statistician Hans Rosling became one of the most effective public communicators of global progress. Working with Ola Rosling and Anna Rosling Rönnlund, he helped create the Gapminder website in 2005. Its animated charts showed how income, life expectancy, population, and other measures changed across countries over time. Rosling used these visualizations in public lectures that challenged many popular beliefs about developing nations.

In Factfulness (my summary is here) (2018), the three authors showed how poorly people understood the state of the world. They asked audiences basic questions about global poverty, education, population, and health. Even highly educated people often answered incorrectly, usually assuming that conditions were much worse than they actually were.

Rosling argued that these mistaken beliefs came partly from predictable habits of human thinking. People focus on frightening events, divide the world into rich and poor, and assume that bad trends would continue indefinitely. He identified ten such instincts and explained how people could overcome them by learning to interpret data more carefully. His major contribution was not just documenting progress, but teaching people how to recognize it.

Other Important Thinkers and Books

Many other writers made important contributions to the modern study of progress. The following deserve particular recognition:

Key Thinker of the Period

Few modern writers have done more to bring material progress into public discussion than Steven Pinker. A professor of psychology at Harvard University, Pinker first became well known for his research and books on language, human nature, and evolutionary psychology. His interest in how the human mind works eventually led him to explore a much broader question. Why had human societies become less violent, healthier, wealthier, and more peaceful over time?

In The Better Angels of Our Nature (2011), Pinker assembled an enormous body of historical evidence showing that many forms of violence had declined over the centuries. Murder rates, violent punishment, torture, and several other forms of cruelty had become much less common in many societies. Even warfare, despite the horrors of the twentieth century, had become less deadly relative to population over the long run. Pinker argued that these changes were not caused by improvements in human nature, but by changes in institutions, social practices, and moral beliefs.

Pinker expanded this argument in Enlightenment Now (my summary is here) (2018). Using 75 charts, he documented improvements in life expectancy, health, nutrition, poverty, prosperity, education, safety, and many other dimensions of human welfare. The book made a powerful case that modern humanity had experienced extraordinary progress, despite widespread beliefs that the world was getting worse.

But Pinker was interested in more than documenting progress. He wanted to explain why it had happened. His central argument was that the Enlightenment ideals of reason, science, and humanism had transformed human societies.

Reason helped people question traditional beliefs and solve problems.

Science gave them reliable methods for understanding the world.

Humanism encouraged societies to place greater value on individual lives and human welfare.

Together, these ideas helped create the institutions and practices that made progress possible.

Pinker also used his knowledge of psychology to explain why people so often fail to recognize progress. Our brains evolved to pay more attention to threats and dangers than to gradual improvements. The media reinforces these tendencies by giving far more attention to disasters, crimes, and conflicts than to improvements in everyday life. As a result, people can live in the most prosperous societies in history while believing that civilization is falling apart.

I believe Pinker’s greatest contribution was his documentation of material progress and his defense of its importance. His explanation of its causes is less convincing. In my view, he overstates the role of the Enlightenment, reason, and science while giving too little attention to the material foundations of progress. Productive agriculture, cities, decentralized power, expanding trade, and new sources of energy helped make modern prosperity possible. Many of these developments began long before the Enlightenment.

Nevertheless, Pinker made an enormous contribution to modern Progress Studies. Pinker:

brought together evidence from many different fields,

challenged deeply rooted pessimism, and

made progress a major subject of intellectual debate.

Most importantly, Pinker helped convince a new generation of readers that progress was not simply a hopeful belief about the future. It was a historical reality that deserved serious study.

Their Break from Earlier Thought

Earlier thinkers had studied progress for centuries, but they usually approached it from a different direction. Enlightenment philosophers debated whether humanity was moving toward a better future. Economic historians investigated why the Industrial Revolution began and why some nations became wealthy. Economists developed theories and mathematical models to explain economic growth and rising productivity.

The writers of this period shifted attention toward what economic growth actually meant for ordinary people. They compared the lives of different generations using statistics on poverty, health, nutrition, education, housing, and other measures of human welfare.

Their central question was not simply whether economies were growing, but whether people were living better lives. This helped establish material progress as a subject of study in its own right.

The writers of this period also differed from earlier scholars of technological innovation. Those researchers concentrated on how inventions emerged, improved, and spread. The new progress writers often started with the results of those innovations: longer lives, declining poverty, better living conditions, and greater abundance. Some then worked backward to explain the forces that made these improvements possible.

Perhaps their sharpest break was with the widespread pessimism of their own time. Rather than accepting predictions of decline, they tested those claims against historical evidence. Their books, charts, and websites brought the study of progress beyond universities and academic journals to a much wider audience. They gave ordinary people the tools to judge progress by what had actually happened rather than what they feared might happen.

Assumptions of Thinkers in This Period

Although these writers approached progress from different perspectives, most shared several basic assumptions. These beliefs helped distinguish them from the pessimism that dominated much of the public debate about humanity’s future.

Material progress is real and can be measured through historical evidence . It is not simply a matter of personal opinion or optimism about the future.

Progress should be measured by improvements in people’s lives , not just economic growth. Health, nutrition, education, housing, and other material conditions matter.

Human ingenuity is a major source of progress. New ideas, technologies, and ways of organizing society allow people to overcome problems that once seemed impossible to solve.

Natural resources do not impose fixed limits on prosperity. Innovation, substitution, and greater efficiency can expand the resources available to humanity.

Trade, specialization, and cooperation create benefits that individuals and societies could not achieve on their own.

Progress is not automatic or inevitable . Societies must maintain the conditions that allow people to innovate, cooperate, and improve their lives.

People typically underestimate progress because they focus on immediate problems, negative news, and threats rather than long-term historical trends.

Understanding the causes of past progress can help societies make better decisions about how to sustain and expand progress in the future.

Methodological Innovations from This Period

The writers of this period did not invent the study of historical statistics or economic growth. Their contribution was to combine existing research methods with new ways of measuring and communicating progress. Several approaches became especially important.

Long-term historical comparisons : Rather than focusing on recent events, these writers compared living conditions across decades or centuries. This made it easier to identify improvements that were almost invisible from year to year.

Broader measures of human welfar e: Instead of relying mainly on GDP, they examined life expectancy, child mortality, nutrition, education, housing, and other measures of material well-being. This gave a much fuller picture of how people’s lives had changed.

International comparisons: They compared progress across countries and regions, including developing nations. These comparisons revealed both the enormous spread of progress and the differences in how quickly societies improved.

Time-price analysis: Julian Simon and later Marian Tupy and Gale Pooley measured resource affordability by the amount of work needed to purchase goods. This showed how rising wages could make resources more affordable even when their prices increased.

Interactive data visualization: Gapminder and Our World in Data transformed historical statistics into charts that ordinary people could explore. Readers could see how living conditions changed across countries and generations.

Testing public misconceptions : Hans Rosling used surveys and simple questions to measure how accurately people understood global development. The results revealed how widespread pessimistic misconceptions had become.

Interdisciplinary research: These writers brought together findings from economics, history, psychology, technology, and environmental science. This helped make progress a subject that crossed traditional academic boundaries.

Perhaps the greatest innovation was making historical evidence widely available and understandable. The study of progress no longer required access to specialized academic publications. Anyone could examine the evidence and compare popular beliefs with historical reality.

Why This Period Matters for Progress Studies

The greatest importance of this period was that it helped establish material progress as a subject worthy of serious study. Progress was no longer simply an optimistic belief about the future or an assumption behind theories of economic development. It became a subject that thinkers from different fields could investigate, debate, and explain. This gave Progress Studies a clearer intellectual identity and helped attract a new generation of writers and researchers.

Just as importantly, these thinkers raised questions that went beyond documenting past improvements.

What caused some societies to achieve sustained progress while others remained poor?

Which mattered most: markets, institutions, technological innovation, scientific knowledge, or cultural change?

What could societies do to maintain progress, and what might cause it to stall or reverse?

These questions helped move Progress Studies beyond a debate between optimism and pessimism toward a more systematic search for the causes of material progress.

Weaknesses of Paradigms from This Period

Perhaps the greatest weakness of modern progress literature is the assumption that presenting enough quantitative evidence will change people’s minds. Writers such as Rosling and Pinker document why people ignore or misunderstand progress. Yet their primary solution is to present more data, better charts, and stronger rational arguments. This assumes that people will change their beliefs once they understand the facts.

Unfortunately, the evidence suggests that this is not enough. Research on correcting misinformation shows that presenting accurate information can improve people’s factual knowledge, but often does little to change their deeper attitudes or behavior.

People’s beliefs are shaped by emotions, political loyalties, personal identity, and the institutions they trust. Someone who sees the world as getting worse may dismiss evidence of progress because it conflicts with their broader worldview. More data is useful, but it is unlikely to overcome these deeper influences by itself.

Another major weakness is that documenting progress is not the same as explaining its causes. Charts showing declining poverty, longer lives, and rising prosperity tell us what happened. They do not tell us why progress occurred or why some societies achieved it much earlier than others. Yet some writers move too quickly from documenting improvements to crediting their favored explanation, whether markets, Enlightenment values, or technological innovation.

A related weakness is the relatively short historical perspective. Most popular books about progress concentrate on changes since 1800, or even since 1950. While this makes sense because better historical data are available, it overlooks the long development of agriculture, cities, trade networks, political institutions, and energy systems that made modern progress possible. Without this deeper historical perspective, the origins of modern prosperity can appear much simpler than they actually were.

Some writers also overstate their findings by concentrating on favorable trends. Global averages can hide nations or regions that have experienced stagnation or decline. Claims about declining resource consumption can overlook resources used to produce imported goods. These problems do not invalidate the overwhelming evidence of material progress, but they remind us that progress is uneven and historical statistics require careful interpretation.

Finally, many writers devote too little attention to identifying which policies and institutions actually promote progress. Demonstrating that humanity has become wealthier, healthier, and better educated does not tell policymakers what they should do next. Nor does past progress guarantee future progress. Understanding how to sustain and accelerate progress requires a deeper investigation of the conditions that made it possible, the obstacles that prevent it, and the policies that produce measurable improvements in people’s lives.

Countermovements within This Period

The revival of interest in material progress took place alongside powerful intellectual movements that questioned its benefits or warned about its future.

Environmental thinkers continued the earlier Malthusian tradition of warning that population growth and rising consumption would eventually exhaust natural resources. Concerns about climate change, pollution, and the loss of biodiversity strengthened the belief that continued economic growth could threaten humanity’s future.

The degrowth movement went further, arguing that wealthy societies should deliberately reduce their use of energy and natural resources rather than pursue endless economic expansion. Other thinkers questioned whether GDP growth should remain the main goal of economic policy. They argued that societies should give greater attention to environmental sustainability, equality, happiness, and other measures of well-being. Unlike degrowth advocates, however, many of these critics did not oppose economic growth itself.

Other countermovements focused on the uneven benefits of progress. Critics of globalization argued that growing international trade could harm workers and communities even while increasing overall prosperity. Others questioned whether greater material wealth had actually made people happier or strengthened families and communities. They argued that economic growth could come at the expense of social stability, personal relationships, and a sense of purpose.

These movements raised important questions about the costs and distribution of progress. Some challenged the very idea of continued material progress, while others sought to make its benefits more widely shared and environmentally sustainable. Their criticisms also demonstrated that documenting improvements in material living standards was not enough to settle debates about the value, causes, and future of progress.

Conclusion

The modern revival of Progress Studies challenged one of the most widespread beliefs of our time: that humanity’s best days are behind us. By assembling historical evidence, exploring the causes of progress, and challenging public pessimism, these thinkers helped restore material progress as a serious subject of study.

But proving that progress has occurred is only the beginning. The greater challenge is understanding why it happened, why some societies achieved so much more than others, and what we can do to sustain it. The future of Progress Studies depends on moving beyond documenting humanity’s achievements to understanding how we can build upon them.

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