Centralized power undermines freedom, increases the chance of bad policies, and threatens material progress. Federalism offers a better alternative.

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Over the last century, Western governments have been concentrating more and more political power into the hands of national governments and central bureaucracies. In the United States, Washington now makes decisions that were once left to state and local governments. In Europe, the European Union has gradually taken power away from national governments in the name of creating common rules and standards.

Most people assume that this centralization of power is a natural and necessary part of modern progress. After all, if a government can identify the best policy, why not implement it across the entire nation? Wouldn’t that be more efficient than allowing dozens of state and local governments to pursue different policies?

The problem is that governments are not nearly as good at identifying the best policies as their supporters imagine. Political leaders, bureaucrats, and experts often make mistakes, just like everyone else. Worse, they have strong political, financial, and ideological incentives to stick with their policies even when those policies produce poor results. When political power is highly centralized, these mistakes can affect an entire nation, and reversing them becomes extremely difficult.

Centralization also makes political conflict much more intense. When one political party can use the national government to impose its policies and values on everyone else, every election becomes a struggle for control over the entire nation. The result is an increasingly bitter political conflict in which neither side is willing to let the other side govern according to its own preferences.

I believe that we have been moving in exactly the wrong direction. Instead of concentrating ever more power in national governments, we should be decentralizing power to allow different governments and institutions to compete, experiment, and learn from one another. This is the central principle of Federalism, and it is one of the most important reasons why some societies have achieved sustained material progress while others have remained trapped in poverty.

Federalism is not simply a way to organize government or protect local traditions. It is a powerful institutional arrangement that:

restrains the power of elites,

encourages economic growth,

reducse political conflict, and

protects society from the consequences of bad government policies.

Unfortunately, much of the Western world has been steadily abandoning the very principles that helped make it prosperous in the first place.

If you enjoy this article, you should read my From Poverty to Progress book series.

The Third Key to Progress

In my book series and this Substack column, I argue that societies need to acquire the Five Keys to Progress to escape poverty and achieve sustained economic growth. They must also maintain those Five Keys to keep that progress going.

The Five Keys to Progress are:

A highly efficient food production and distribution system. This enables societies to overcome geographical constraints to food production so that large numbers of people can focus on solving problems other than getting enough food to eat. Trade-based cities packed with a large number of free citizens possessing a wide variety of skills. These people innovate new technologies, skills, and social organizations and copy the innovations made by others. Decentralized political, economic, religious, and ideological power. It is of particular importance that elites are forced into transparent, non-violent competition that undermines their ability to forcibly extract wealth from the masses. This also allows citizens to freely choose among institutions based upon how much they have to offer to each individual and society in general. At least one high-value-added industry that exports to the rest of the world. This injects wealth into the city or region, accelerates economic growth and creates markets for smaller local industries and services. Widespread use of fossil fuels. The incredible energy density of fossil fuels injects vast amounts of useful energy into society enabling it to solve a wide variety of problems. Without this energy, life would return to the daily struggle for survival that dominated most of human history.

Together, these five factors transform a society into a vast decentralized problem-solving network that generates material progress for the masses.

In this article, I will focus on the The Third Key to Progress: decentralization of power. Decentralization of power is particularly important because it determines whether a society allows its people to innovate, cooperate, and compete freely.

By decentralization of power, I mean more than simply dividing political authority among different levels of government. I mean decentralizing political, economic, religious, and ideological power so that no single individual, group of individuals, or institution can dominate society. Most importantly, elites must compete peacefully against one another to offer benefits for society rather than use their power to extract wealth from everyone else.

Decentralization Restrains Elites

Throughout most of human history, political and economic elites have used their power to extract resources from the masses for their own benefit. Kings, nobles, priests, and government officials controlled land, collected taxes, restricted trade, and established monopolies. Rather than allowing ordinary people to use their resources to improve their lives, elites diverted those resources toward military conquest, lavish lifestyles, monumental buildings, and other activities that served their own interests.

The centralization of power made this extraction much easier. When one ruler or institution controlled an entire society, ordinary people had few alternatives. Merchants could not easily escape confiscatory taxes, farmers could not avoid burdensome obligations, and innovators often needed permission from the very elites whose power their innovations might threaten. The more successful these elites became at concentrating power, the easier it was for them to prevent others from challenging their position.

Decentralization changes the incentives facing elites by forcing them to compete for resources. When merchants, investors, skilled workers, and ordinary citizens have alternatives, rulers can no longer take their cooperation for granted. Governments that impose excessive taxes, restrict economic activity, or confiscate property risk losing productive people and businesses to competing jurisdictions. To attract and retain those resources, governments have an incentive to provide better conditions for economic growth.

Competition Promotes Innovation

Competition between governments also encourages experimentation and innovation. Different governments can try different approaches to solving similar problems. Some will succeed, others will fail, and most will achieve mixed results. But unlike a centralized system, where everyone must follow the same policy, a decentralized system allows successful approaches to be copied while unsuccessful approaches are gradually abandoned.

This process played an important role in the rise of Europe’s first Commercial societies. The competing city-states of Northern Italy, the cities of Flanders, and the Dutch Republic developed institutions that gave merchants, skilled workers, and investors far more freedom than was common in the great Agrarian empires. Their rulers had strong incentives to promote commerce because prosperous businesses and growing cities increased their own resources. This competition helped create some of the most dynamic economies in the world long before the Industrial Revolution.

Decentralization Limits Bad Policies

Decentralization does not guarantee that governments will make good decisions. Quite the opposite.

Local and regional governments can be just as foolish, corrupt, ideological, or incompetent as national governments. But there is one critical difference: their mistakes are usually confined to a much smaller portion of society. A disastrous policy implemented in one state does not automatically become a disastrous policy for the entire nation.

Centralized governments can sometimes achieve impressive results when they make wise decisions. A capable national government can coordinate large projects, mobilize resources, and implement successful policies on a scale that smaller governments cannot match. Several East Asian nations, including China after 1978, have achieved extraordinary economic growth under relatively centralized political systems. Interestingly, China’s economic reforms also gave local governments and businesses considerably more freedom to experiment and compete.

The Dangers of Centralization

It is clearly not the case that centralized governments are all bad, and governments with decentralized power are all good. But centralization leaves open far greater negative outcomes.

Centralization:

attracts the worst personality types into positions of power

makes bad policies: more likely to emerge much harder to identify, and much harder to eliminate.



Unfortunately, the centralization of political power tends to attract precisely the kinds of people who should not possess it. People who crave power, seek to control others, or want to impose their ideological beliefs on society have much more to gain from controlling a powerful national government. They are often better at accumulating political power than solving real-world problems. Centralization increases the rewards for these personality types while giving them greater opportunities to impose their preferences on everyone else.

Centralization also makes bad government policies more likely to emerge. When political power is concentrated in a small number of institutions, political leaders, bureaucrats, and powerful interest groups can use that power to advance their own interests.

Powerful political elites can impose costly regulations, establish monopolies, distribute subsidies to favored groups, and protect themselves from competition. Because these decisions apply across an entire nation, people and businesses have fewer opportunities to escape the consequences. The normal competitive pressures that might discourage bad policies become much weaker.

Centralization makes bad policies much harder to identify. When every state or region must follow the same national policy, there are few opportunities to compare the results with alternative approaches. Political leaders and bureaucrats can blame disappointing results on outside circumstances rather than acknowledge that their policies are failing.

Decentralization makes these failures easier to recognize because different governments pursue different policies under different conditions. Over time, the differences in their results provide valuable information about which policies work and which do not.

Centralization also makes bad policies much harder to eliminate. Once a national policy is established, it creates powerful groups that benefit from keeping it in place. Government agencies defend their budgets and authority, businesses protect their subsidies and regulations, and political movements resist abandoning policies that have become central to their identities.

Changing these policies requires overcoming entrenched interests at the national level. In a decentralized system, competing governments can adopt better policies without first having to defeat every interest group that benefits from the existing system.

Progress Comes from Society

Bad government policies are particularly dangerous because material progress comes primarily from society, not from government. Economic growth is generated by millions of farmers, workers, entrepreneurs, scientists, engineers, investors, and other people solving problems, developing new technologies, and finding better ways to produce goods and services. Government can create favorable conditions for these activities, but it cannot centrally organize the millions of individual decisions that produce sustained material progress.

The greatest contribution government can make to economic growth is often to avoid interfering with this decentralized process of innovation and competition. A good policy might encourage greater investment or technological development, but a really bad policy can prevent entire industries from emerging or make existing industries uncompetitive. The damage from suppressing millions of productive decisions can easily outweigh the benefits of a few well-designed government programs.

For this reason, I believe we should change how we think about good government. Instead of trying to identify the optimal policy and impose it across an entire nation, we should create political institutions that minimize the damage caused by bad policies. This means allowing:

governments to experiment independently,

encouraging competition between them, and

making it easier for successful policies to spread.

The goal should not be to create a political system in which every government makes the right decisions. That is impossible.

The goal should be to create a system in which the inevitable mistakes of government do as little damage as possible, while leaving society free to innovate, compete, and generate progress.

Other Constraints on Centralized Power

To be clear, federalism is far from the only means that modern democratic societies have implemented to prevent excessive concentration of power. Each places different limits on the ability of political leaders, bureaucrats, and other elites to dominate society. Among the most important are:

Rule of law: Everyone, including government officials, must obey the law.

Constitutional limits: Written constitutions restrict the powers that governments may exercise.

Checks and balances: Different branches of government restrain one another’s exercise of power.

Executive control over bureaucracy: If not elected officials can control bureaucracy, it tends to grow in power over time.

Independent judiciary: Courts can rule against the government and enforce constitutional protections.

Individual rights: Basic freedoms protect individuals against abuses of government power.

Democratic elections: Citizens can peacefully remove political leaders from office.

Competing political parties: Organized political competition prevents one political faction from monopolizing power.

Free press: Independent media can investigate, criticize, and expose government misconduct.

Freedom of association: Citizens can form independent organizations, unions, businesses, and advocacy groups without government control.

Separation of government from private corporations: Private ownership and management of businesses limit the concentration of economic power in government hands.

Civilian control of the military: Military organizations remain subordinate to elected civilian authorities.

No established churches: Religious institutions remain independent of government, preventing the concentration of religious and political authority.

Transparency and accountability: Public access to government information, independent audits, and oversight make abuses of power easier to identify.

Limits on emergency powers: Constitutional restrictions prevent temporary emergencies from becoming excuses for permanent expansions of government authority.

All of the above matter, but I want to focus this article on federalism.

The Rise of Authoritarianism in Centralized Systems

One of the key problems of centralized political systems within democratic nations is that they do not always stay democratic. The more power that is concentrated in the national government and within it, the easier it is for one political leader to consolidate power gradually.

Several countries that had somewhat democratic political systems at the beginning of this century have since moved toward authoritarian rule. In each case, elected political leaders gradually concentrated power in national institutions while weakening independent courts, legislatures, political opposition, and other restraints on their authority. Centralization made it easier for these leaders to undermine democracy without immediately abolishing elections.

Russia underwent a dramatic transformation after Vladimir Putin became president in 2000. During the 1990s, Russia had developed a flawed but relatively competitive political system in which regional governments enjoyed considerable autonomy.

Putin gradually brought these governments under Moscow’s control, and in 2004 he eliminated direct elections for regional governors. He also tightened control over the media, weakened political opposition, and concentrated power in the presidency. Within a decade, Russia had moved from a partially democratic system to an authoritarian regime.

Turkey experienced a similar concentration of political power under Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, whose party first won national elections in 2002. Turkey initially introduced reforms that expanded some political freedoms, but Erdoğan gradually weakened independent institutions, restricted the media, and increased his control over the judiciary.

Constitutional changes approved in 2017 abolished the office of prime minister and concentrated executive authority in the presidency. The national government also removed elected local mayors and replaced them with appointed administrators, further weakening local political autonomy.

These countries did not become authoritarian simply because they had centralized governments. Economic crises, political conflicts, weak institutions, and the decisions of individual leaders also played important roles.

But concentrating political power made it easier for those leaders to weaken democratic safeguards and much harder for competing institutions to resist them. Genuine federalism creates additional centers of political authority that national leaders must overcome before they can dominate an entire society.

The Long, Slow Decline of American Federalism

Since I am an American and I am primarily concerned about the over-centralization of American government, the rest of this article will focus mainly on the United States. But just to be clear, I think these arguments apply to virtually every wealthy Western nation.

The United States was founded as a Constitutional Federal Republic that deliberately decentralized political power (although, in fairness, it established a more centralized political system that the previous Articles of Confederation). The political system the the Constitution established was far more decentralized and constrained than the typical Agrarian regimes of Europe and Asia.

While far from perfect, I think that the Founding Fathers got the balance of power just about right. The Constitution assigned a limited number of powers to the federal government, including national defense, foreign affairs, interstate commerce, and the monetary system. Almost everything else was left to the states, which could delegate authority to their local governments.

The Tenth Amendment to the US Constitution explicitly states that “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”

For roughly the first 150 years of American history, this division of power worked largely as intended. Washington played a relatively small role in the daily lives of most Americans, while state and local governments handled education, health care, welfare, policing, and most economic regulation. The result was a remarkably decentralized political system in which different states and communities could pursue different policies.

The Rise of the Administrative State

The centralization of American government began accelerating in the early twentieth century. President Woodrow Wilson, who had previously been a professor of Political Science, argued that the Constitution’s checks and balances were outdated and that modern government required professional administrators with greater freedom to make decisions. His ideas helped lay the intellectual foundations for what we now call the Administrative State. Wilson partially implemented this vision in the 1910s. The Wilson administration was a decisive swing away from the traditional advocacy of the Democratic party away from States Rights towards:

Increasing the power of the federal government relative to the state and local governments

Increasing the power of the federal bureaucracy at the expense of Congress and the Presidency.

The expansion of federal authority accelerated dramatically under Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal in the 1930s and Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society in the 1960s. Congress created new federal programs covering:

retirement,

health care,

welfare,

housing,

education, and

numerous other activities that had previously been largely state responsibilities.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court decisions greatly expanded the interpretation of the Commerce Clause, allowing Washington to regulate economic activities that took place entirely within individual states.

The federal government also learned to use its enormous spending power to control state policies. By offering federal money with conditions attached, Washington could effectively force states to adopt national policies in areas that were traditionally their responsibility. The Tenth Amendment remained in the Constitution, but its ability to restrain the growth of federal power became increasingly limited. And the Supreme Court did not seem to notice.

To be clear, I am not arguing against these specific policies. Many of them were necessary and desirable. I am arguing against them being federal powers. Virtually policy or program established by the New Freedom, New Deal, and Great Society could have been implemented on the state level. The federal government could have just legislated basic standards or portability of benefits.

And particularly the combination of a massive expansion of social programs combined with no balanced-budget requirements on the federal government laid the foundations for $30+ trillion federal debt and massive annual interest payments. State governments, on the other hand, are constrained by balanced budget requirements that likely would have made the expansion far more sustainable.

The Economic Costs of Centralization

The expansion of federal regulation has created a massive drag on American economic growth. Federal agencies now issue detailed regulations affecting virtually every industry, often imposing costly compliance requirements, restricting competition, and delaying investments in productive activities. Businesses must devote enormous resources to satisfying bureaucratic requirements rather than developing new products, improving productivity, or expanding production.

Federal regulation is particularly damaging when it prevents states from experimenting with better approaches. When Washington imposes a costly regulation across the entire nation, businesses cannot escape it by moving to another state. Nor can one state demonstrate the benefits of a less restrictive alternative. Even when regulations become outdated or produce disappointing results, the political and bureaucratic obstacles to eliminating them can be enormous.

As an aside note, I hope that Congress approves the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (BAAJA). While it is only a baby step, it is the first real chance we have had for substantial federal deregulation across many domains in generations. If it does not pass, it may be generations before we get another chance.

The Fiscal Costs of Centralization

The expansion of federal health-care programs provides a particularly striking example of the financial consequences of centralization. In 1960, federal health-care spending amounted to just 0.66 percent of GDP. Following the creation of Medicare and Medicaid in 1965, and numerous subsequent expansions, that figure had grown to approximately 6 percent of GDP by 2025. Health care had become one of the largest components of federal spending.

In a previous article, I calculated what might have happened if federal health-care spending had remained at its 1960 share of GDP. Using historical federal budget data and accounting for the compounding effects of debt and interest payments, my counterfactual calculation produced a remarkable result. Instead of $30.2 trillion in federal debt held by the public in 2025, the federal government would have had essentially no debt. Annual interest payments would also have been dramatically lower.

This calculation is a simplified counterfactual, not proof that every dollar of federal debt was caused by health-care programs. But it demonstrates the enormous scale of the fiscal consequences of transferring responsibilities from states to the federal government without providing sufficient revenue to pay for them. Once these national programs were established, their costs grew automatically with enrollment, medical prices, and expanding benefits.

Over the last 150 years, the United States has gradually replaced much of its original federal system with a centralized government that regulates and finances an enormous range of domestic activities. This transformation has reduced state autonomy, created powerful bureaucracies and interest groups, and placed much of the nation’s fiscal future in the hands of Washington. I believe that reversing this trend is essential to restoring the decentralized political competition that helped make America prosperous.

My Ideal Form of Federalism

As I have thought about how the concept of federalism should be applied to various nations, I have come up with some key principles that I think would work well for the vast majority of governments. I will only sketch them out very briefly here.

I believe we need to fundamentally rethink how political power is distributed among different levels of government. The goal should not be to weaken government or prevent it from performing essential functions. Instead, we should create a system in which each level of government has clearly defined responsibilities, enough authority to carry them out, and strong constitutional restrictions preventing it from expanding beyond those responsibilities.

Four Levels of Government

My ideal federal system would have four levels of government:

national, regional, which roughly corresponds to American states, Canadian provinces, and European regional governments municipal, which cover an entire metropolitan area of large cities local.

The national government focuses overwhelmingly on international affairs, such as foreign policy, foreign trade, military, immigration and a few key domestic areas necessary to promote long-term economic growth. This is pretty close the American system for its first 150 years and Switzerland today probably comes closest to this vision.

The vast majority of domestics powers are concentrated in:

regional governments (for areas that lack large cities), and municipal governments (for large cities)

This includes pensions, health care, education, transportation, housing, and the vast majority of domestic policy domains. The idea is to allow regional and municipal to experiment with different levels of government within each policy area within the constraints of balanced budgets.

I believe that autonomous municipal government in large metropolitan areas is the closest modern approximation of the autonomous Commercial city/states that were so important to incubating the foundations of long-term economic growth. I think that it would a mistake to place municipal government under regional governments, as rural regions and big cities have very different interests and values.

The point of this constitutional arrangement is to allow regional and municipal governments to make very different choices, and we could all learn from the results of those choices. Some would choose a large, interventionist government with higher taxes and regulations, while other would choose a small government with lower taxes and regulations. Citizens could vote for the policies of their choice or move to the region or municipality that best suits their preference.

The local government is the lowest and least powerful level of government. I believe that their power should be decided by each regional and municipal government. Some would choose a centralized government with few local powers, while others would delegate most of their powers to local governments.

Clearly Enumerated National Powers

The national government should have a limited number of exclusive powers explicitly listed in the Constitution. These would include national defense, foreign affairs, immigration, monetary institutions, interstate commerce, scientific research, and the protection of individual rights. All other governmental powers would remain with the regional and municipal governments, which could delegate responsibilities to regional and local governments.

Protecting Individual Rights

Decentralization must not come at the expense of individual freedom. The Constitution should establish strong protections for individual rights that apply equally to national, regional, municipal, and local governments. The national government and federal courts must have the authority to enforce these rights, preventing state and local governments from violating fundamental freedoms.

This system would combine a strong national government in a limited number of essential domains with extensive decentralization of domestic policy. It would allow the nation to function as an integrated economy while encouraging competition, experimentation, and accountability among governments. Most importantly, it would make it much harder for political leaders and bureaucracies to impose bad policies on an entire nation.

National Standards

As I have thought about how the government could promote long-term economic growth within a federal system, I have come to the conclusion that the national government should establish common standards that allow the entire nation to function as an integrated economy.

This is an area where I most clearly depart from the US Constitution. My vision is closer to the Hamiltonian vision of federalism that expands national government power in keys domains that are essential for promoting long-term economic growth. These standards would cover transportation, energy, communications, banking, financial transactions, and other activities requiring compatibility across state borders.

By standards, I mean common rules that allow people, businesses, and infrastructure systems to operate across state boundaries without unnecessary obstacles. National standards would ensure that independently operated systems can work together, but they would not give the national government control over those systems.

Transportation is probably the most important domain where national standards are necessary.

Common railroad track gauges so trains can travel between states without changing equipment.

Compatible railroad signaling and train-control systems for interstate rail traffic.

Common size, weight, and safety requirements for trucks traveling on interstate highways.

National aviation standards for air traffic control, aircraft safety, and airport navigation.

Common navigation and safety rules for interstate waterways and commercial shipping.

But these national standards do not require Washington to own the railroads, build every highway, or control local transportation policies. Those responsibilities can remain with regional and municipal governments and private businesses.

The key distinction is that national governments would establish or recognize only those standards necessary for nationwide compatibility. The detailed technical specifications should generally be developed by private industry whenever possible. National authority would not extend to controlling how businesses operate simply because they use these networks.

Communications shows the difference between standards and control.

National allocation of radio frequencies to prevent interference between users.

A common telephone numbering system so calls can reach anyone in the nation.

Common requirements for connecting telephone networks operated by different companies.

Compatible emergency communications systems so emergency calls can be transferred across jurisdictions.

Common technical requirements for communications networks that cross state boundaries.

But that does not mean the national government should own telephone networks, control Internet services, or decide what technologies private companies must develop.

The same principle applies to energy infrastructure.

Compatible electrical grid frequencies and interconnection requirements so electricity can flow between states.

Common reliability requirements for interstate electrical transmission networks.

Common technical standards for connecting interstate oil and natural gas pipelines.

Common safety requirements for interstate pipelines and electrical transmission systems.

Standardized procedures for measuring and settling electricity transfers between states.

Banks need common payment and settlement arrangements to transfer money across the nation, but that does not mean Washington should determine who receives a loan or how individual banks conduct their business.

And also to finance and banking:

A common national currency.

Common payment clearing and settlement rules so banks can transfer money nationwide.

Standardized identification of financial institutions for electronic payments.

Common legal rules for recognizing and completing interstate financial transactions.

Common standards for interstate securities transactions, clearing, and settlement.

The Constitution should also prevent the national government from using regulation and spending to take over responsibilities assigned to the states. Washington should not be able to regulate local activities simply because they have some indirect effect on interstate commerce. Nor should it be able to use federal grants to force states to adopt national policies in education, health care, welfare, or other domestic matters.

Balanced Budgets…

A fundamental constraint on making democratic governance work are balanced budget requirements. These constraints forces voters and elected officials to make choices instead of enacting unsustainable programs (which they have an enormous short-term incentive to implement).

All levels of government should be constitutionally required to balance their annual operating budgets. Governments should pay for their ordinary expenses from current revenues rather than passing the costs of today’s government programs to future generations. This would impose fiscal discipline on political leaders who otherwise have strong incentives to promise benefits without requiring voters to pay their full costs.

I am open to exceptions during time so war, but I do not want to get too much in the weeds in this article.

But also Debt-financed Infrastructure Investment

In order to promote long-term economic development, I believe that governments should be permitted to borrow for the construction, repair, and refurbishment of fixed physical infrastructure. Roads, bridges, electrical systems, water facilities, and other long-lived assets provide benefits for many decades. Spreading their costs over time makes sense, provided that principal and interest payments are paid from the government’s regular balanced budget.

The national government should also have the power to construct, repair, and refurbish fixed infrastructure that is vital to the nation. This could include major transportation networks, energy facilities, ports, and other productive infrastructure of national importance. Such authority would not give Washington general control over the industries that use those facilities.

Federal Aid to Regional Governments?

Many people would argue that such a system needs some sort of revenue equalization system where the federal government is allowed to aid poorer regional governments. While tempting, I think that this would be a big mistake that undermines the benefits of federalism.

I believe that the national government should be prohibited from providing financial aid to state, regional, and local governments except under narrowly defined circumstances. Federal aid allows Washington to influence policies that should be decided by lower levels of government.

By attaching conditions to grants, national politicians and bureaucrats can effectively control education, health care, housing, transportation, and other domestic policies without having the constitutional authority to regulate them directly. Over time, financial dependence undermines federalism by transferring real decision-making power from regional governments to the national government. This is exactly what happened in the United States since the 1960s, and it fundamentally undermined federalism.

Even worse, federal aid rewards failed government policies and undermines the very competition that makes federalism work. Regional governments that impose excessive taxes, waste public resources, discourage investment, or implement ineffective programs may drive away businesses and residents, reducing their tax revenues.

Instead of being forced to reform their policies, regional governments can turn to the national government for financial assistance. Meanwhile, successful regions that control spending and encourage economic growth are forced to subsidize the failures of others.

This creates exactly the wrong incentives: governments that adopt bad policies are protected from the consequences, while those that adopt better policies are penalized. Regional governments should be responsible for raising their own revenues and paying for their own programs, with the sole exception of temporary national financing of fixed infrastructure during recessions or national emergencies.

What about economic recession or national emergencies?

Many do not like balanced-budget requirements because they force government cuts right when government stimulus is most needed. That is a reasonable argument, but eliminating balanced-budget requirements would be a bad solution.

Instead, the constitutional frameworks should encourage stimulus packages that focus on building and improving productive assets rather than increased consumption.

During economic recessions or national emergencies, the national government should have the power to debt-finance state and local fixed infrastructure projects. This would allow governments to accelerate construction and repairs when private economic activity is weak, creating jobs while expanding the nation’s productive capacity. Regional, municipal, and local governments would remain responsible for selecting and managing their projects, without surrendering permanent authority to Washington.

Federalism Can Work in Almost Any Nation

Some will likely claim that this system will work in a few nations, but it is not workable in the vast majority of nations. I disagree.

Federalism is not just a system designed for the United States. I believe that virtually every nation could benefit from:

decentralizing political power,

encouraging competition between governments, and

limiting the authority of national governments.

The precise structure would vary depending on a nation’s size, population, geography, and cultural diversity, but the underlying principles would remain the same.

Large Nations

Large nations have particularly strong reasons to adopt federalism. A government trying to manage hundreds of millions of people spread across an enormous territory cannot possibly understand the different needs and circumstances of every community.

Policies that work well in one region may work poorly in another. Allowing regional governments to make their own decisions would encourage competition, experimentation, and policies better suited to local conditions.

Diverse Nations

Ethnically and culturally diverse nations could also benefit enormously from decentralization. When a national government controls education, language policies, religious matters, and other cultural issues, different ethnic and religious groups often struggle to impose their preferences on everyone else.

These disputes can become particularly bitter when political power is concentrated in the hands of one ethnic or religious majority. Giving communities greater control over their own affairs can reduce the stakes of national political competition and make it easier for different groups to coexist peacefully.

India reduced tensions between its many language communities by reorganizing much of the country along linguistic lines. Following independence in 1947, speakers of different regional languages demanded greater control over their own affairs.

Beginning in the 1950s, the government redrew state boundaries to give speakers of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and other languages greater control over education, culture, and regional administration. Rather than forcing everyone to accept a single national language and culture, India allowed different linguistic communities to govern many of their own affairs while remaining part of the same nation.

Belgium gradually transformed itself into a federal state to manage its deep linguistic divisions. Dutch-speaking Flemings in the north and French-speaking Walloons in the south had long disagreed over language, political representation, and the distribution of resources.

After decades of disputes, Belgium transferred substantial authority to regional and language-based governments, formally becoming a federal state in 1993. Although political tensions remain, Flemish and French-speaking communities can now make many decisions about education, culture, and domestic policies without forcing the other community to accept their preferences.

Canada has preserved national unity in part by allowing Quebec’s French-speaking population substantial political autonomy. Quebec controls important domestic matters, including education, civil law, and language policy, enabling its residents to preserve their distinctive cultural identity.

This autonomy has not eliminated separatist sentiment, and Quebec came within a fraction of a percentage point of voting for independence in 1995. Nevertheless, federalism allows French-speaking Quebecers to maintain much of their cultural independence while enjoying the benefits of belonging to a larger Canadian nation.

Sri Lanka’s efforts to impose the language of its ethnic majority helped turn cultural differences into a bitter political conflict. In 1956, the national government made Sinhala the country’s sole official language, placing Tamil speakers at a disadvantage in government employment and public administration.

The policy deepened resentment among the Tamil minority and strengthened demands for political autonomy. Combined with other discriminatory policies and escalating political violence, these tensions eventually contributed to a devastating civil war. Greater regional autonomy might have reduced some of the grievances that helped drive the country toward conflict.

Of course, decentralization cannot eliminate every ethnic or religious conflict. Local majorities can also discriminate against minorities within their own communities. This is why federalism must be combined with strong constitutional protections for individual rights that apply equally to every level of government.

Autonomous Metropolitan Governments

Large metropolitan areas have particularly strong reasons to establish autonomous regional governments. Modern cities often extend far beyond the boundaries of individual municipalities, yet their transportation networks, housing markets, infrastructure, and economies operate as integrated systems. When dozens of municipal governments independently control these activities, they can create barriers that make the entire metropolitan area less productive.

Metropolitan governments could coordinate transportation, housing development, infrastructure, health care, and other major services across an entire urban region. At the same time, individual municipalities could retain responsibility for neighborhood services and other local matters. This would allow metropolitan areas to benefit from coordinated regional policies without transferring authority to distant national governments.

Federalism in Small Nations

Very small nations may not need as many levels of government. A country with a small population and limited territory might function effectively with just national and municipal governments. Creating additional regional governments could add unnecessary bureaucracy without providing enough benefits to justify their existence.

Switzerland demonstrates that federalism can work even in relatively small nations. Despite its modest size, Switzerland has 26 cantons and more than 2,000 municipalities, with substantial authority over education, health care, policing, and other domestic responsibilities. Its decentralized system has also helped accommodate German, French, Italian, and Romansh speakers within a single nation. Different cantons can preserve their linguistic and cultural traditions without requiring the national government to impose a single cultural identity.

The fundamental question is not how many levels of government a nation should have, but how much political authority should be concentrated at the national level and in what policy domains. Different nations will arrive at different arrangements, but the principle remains the same.

Government should be decentralized as much as practical, while the national government retains the limited powers necessary to protect individual rights, maintain national unity, and enable the entire country to function as an integrated economy.

Conclusion

The centralization of political power has been one of the most troubling trends in modern government. Over the last century, national governments have taken control of more and more decisions that were once made by regional and local governments. This has weakened political competition, reduced opportunities for experimentation, and made it easier for powerful elites to impose bad policies on entire societies.

Federalism offers a fundamentally different approach to organizing political power. By dividing authority among independent levels of government, it forces political leaders to compete, gives citizens more choices, and makes failed policies easier to identify and eliminate. It also allows national governments to concentrate on the limited number of responsibilities that genuinely require national coordination.

The Western world achieved much of its extraordinary progress because political, economic, religious, and ideological power was divided among competing institutions. No single ruler or institution could permanently control the entire process of economic development. This decentralized competition helped create the conditions in which entrepreneurs, innovators, and ordinary people could transform their societies.

I believe we need to rediscover this fundamental lesson from our own history. The goal should not be to find the perfect government or the perfect set of policies. It should be to create political institutions that:

restrain the power of elites,

limit the damage caused by bad decisions, and

allow society to generate progress through competition and innovation.

Reembracing federalism would be an important step toward restoring the foundations of material progress.

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