Why did some regions of England support Parliament while others backed the King? The answer may lie in two very different types of society.

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The English Civil War (1642-51) was one of the most important civil wars in European history. In 1642, a bitter struggle between King Charles I and Parliament erupted into a civil war that divided England, Scotland, and Ireland. Seven years later, the King was executed, the monarchy was abolished, and England became a republic.

Although the monarchy was eventually restored, the struggle fundamentally changed the relationship between the monarchy, Parliament, and the English people. Its consequences would extend far beyond England.

The English Civil War raises a important historical question: Why did people living in different regions of the same country choose opposing sides?

In my earlier article on the American Civil War, I explored how the conflict between the North and South reflected fundamental differences in Society Type. The North was a heavily commercialized region transitioning into an Industrial society, while that South was an Agrarian society with much of its economy based on slavery. The material needs and political views of the people within each region were so radically different that they eventually exploded into violent conflict.

More than two centuries earlier, England was undergoing its own transformation from an Agrarian Society to a Commercial Society.

Could these differences help explain the geographic divisions of the English Civil War?

If you enjoy this article, you should read my From Poverty to Progress book series.

Significance of the English Civil War

The English Civil War was one of the most consequential political conflicts in European history. For centuries, English monarchs had shared power uneasily with Parliament, but the Civil War challenged the very foundations of royal authority.

The conflict raised fundamental questions about who had the right to govern, impose taxes, control the military, and determine religious policy. The execution of Charles I in 1649 (shown above) sent shock waves across Europe, where hereditary monarchy remained the dominant form of government.

The Civil War also had enormous consequences for the people of England, Scotland, and Ireland. Fighting, disease, destruction, and economic disruption affected communities throughout the British Isles. The conflict divided families, religious communities, towns, and entire regions. Its political consequences extended well beyond the battlefield, ultimately contributing to a transformation in the relationship between the monarchy, Parliament, and ordinary citizens.

The long-term significance of the Civil War extended far beyond the British Isles. Although the monarchy was restored in 1660, the conflicts over royal authority and parliamentary power were not resolved until later in the century. The Glorious Revolution of 1688 and the constitutional settlement that followed established much stronger limits on royal power and strengthened Parliament’s authority. These developments helped shape the political institutions of Great Britain and later influenced constitutional government in North America and other parts of the world.

Timeline of the English Civil War

The English Civil War grew out of decades of conflict over royal authority, taxation, and religion. King Charles I, who took the throne in 1625, believed strongly in the authority of the monarchy and repeatedly clashed with Parliament over his policies.

In 1629, King Charles dissolved Parliament and ruled without it for eleven years, raising revenue through increasingly unpopular methods. His attempts to impose religious changes on Scotland provoked rebellion and forced him to summon Parliament in 1640 to obtain money for another military campaign.

The immediate crisis came in 1642, when Charles attempted to arrest five members of Parliament who opposed him. The attempt failed, and the King left London as relations between the two sides deteriorated.

Both sides began raising military forces and competing for control of local militias and arsenals. In August 1642, Charles raised his royal standard at Nottingham, formally beginning the war between the Royalists, who supported the King, and the Parliamentarians, who opposed his exercise of royal power.

The Civil War unfolded in three main phases between 1642 and 1651:

First Civil War (1642–1646): The Royalists initially achieved several successes, but Parliament gradually gained the advantage. Parliament’s creation of the New Model Army in 1645 helped secure a decisive victory at the Battle of Naseby (shown above), and Charles surrendered in 1646. Second Civil War (1648): Renewed Royalist uprisings and a Scottish invasion triggered another round of fighting. The conflict ended in another Parliamentarian victory. Third Civil War (1649–1651): This phase involved fighting in Scotland and Ireland, culminating in the defeat of Charles II’s forces at the Battle of Worcester in 1651.

As a brief aside, my ancestor, Henry Magoon, who came to British North America was a Scotsman who fought on the Royalist side (bad choice) and was captured during the Battle of Worcester.

Family legend has it that he was given a choice of:

being imprisoned in a Parliamentarian prison ship (a likely death sentence), or

becoming an indentured servant in New England.

Fortunately, Henry made the right choice, served his term as an indentured servant in New Hampshire in the 1650s, married into the English Puritans and produced many baby Magoons. Without him, this Substack would not be possible.

Now back to our timeline…

Unfortunately, the end of the Civil War did not bring political stability to England. England experienced 40 years of constant political turmoil:

Competing Theories of the English Civil War

Historians have long disagreed about the underlying causes of the English Civil War and why different groups supported opposing sides. Several competing interpretations have emerged, each emphasizing different political, religious, economic, or social factors.

The Whig interpretation views the Civil War primarily as a struggle between royal authority and parliamentary liberty. According to this interpretation, the Parliamentarians sought to limit the arbitrary power of the monarchy and defend the rights of English citizens. The conflict was an important step in England’s long transition toward constitutional monarchy and representative government.

The Marxist interpretation emphasizes conflict between economic classes. Historians such as Christopher Hill argued that the Civil War reflected the rise of commercial and capitalist interests challenging the traditional landed aristocracy and monarchy. Merchants, manufacturers, prosperous farmers, and other emerging economic groups tended to support Parliament, while more traditional landowners and their dependents favored the King.

Religious explanations emphasize divisions within Protestant Christianity and fears of Catholic influence. Many Parliamentarians were Puritans who wanted further reforms of the Church of England, while Royalists generally defended the established Anglican Church and its bishops. Religious divisions also played a particularly important role in Scotland and Ireland, where Presbyterian and Catholic communities had their own conflicts with the monarchy and English political authorities.

Revisionist historians, including Conrad Russell and John Morrill, challenged interpretations that treated the war as an inevitable struggle between opposing economic classes or political systems. They emphasized the immediate political crises of the 1630s and early 1640s, religious disagreements, and the conflicting interests of England, Scotland, and Ireland. Other historians have stressed local loyalties, rivalries between powerful families, and the influence of regional political leaders.

Each of these interpretations identifies factors that clearly influenced the conflict. However, they place different emphasis on why the war occurred and why people chose opposing sides.

A Conflict between Agrarian and Commercial societies

While each of the existing theories are useful to some extent, I think that it is far more useful to think of the English Civil War as a conflict between two fundamentally different Society Types within the same polity:

Parliamentarians largely came from heavily commercialized regions within England, while Royalists largely came from regions far less affected by commercialization.

To state my theory very simply:

Proximity to Commercial Societies in the Low Countries

→ Agricultural commercialization + trade-based cities

→ Transition from Agrarian to Commercial Society

→ Differences in political culture

→ Parliamentarian or Royalist allegiance

As I stated in previous articles, England was in the middle of long transition from an Agrarian society that closely resembled much of Western Europe to a Commercial society that more closely resembled Northern Italy, Flanders and the Netherlands.

Southeastern England was geographically closest to Flanders and the Netherlands, so it experienced much earlier transition to a Commercial society. By 1640, the region had:

Heavily commercialized agriculture (i.e. farmers sold a significant percentage of their produce to the market) One huge trade-based city, London, and a scattering of much smaller trade-based cities on the coastline.

While England as a whole would eventually become heavily commercialized by the eve of the Industrial Revolution, most of England, Wales, Scotland, and Ireland were largely unaffected. These regions were dominated by subsistence farming with relatively little market transactions, fewer trade-based cities, and low urbanization.

The fundamental distinction between Agrarian and Commercial Societies is how the majority of people acquire their food calories.

In an Agrarian Society, the vast majority of people produce their own food via farming.

In a Commercial Society, most people purchase their food through market exchange, using income earned from specialized agricultural production, manufacturing, trade, or other occupations. These differences involve the economic activities of the entire population, not merely a small class of wealthy merchants.

England’s transition toward Commercial Society was particularly advanced in regions closest to the highly commercialized societies of Flanders and the Netherlands. Southeastern and eastern England had longstanding commercial connections with these regions across the North Sea and English Channel.

Over time, commercialization spread northward and westward, although the transformation proceeded at different rates. By 1640, some English regions were highly commercialized, others remained predominantly Agrarian, and many occupied an intermediate position.

Commercialization of agriculture

The commercialization of agriculture was probably the most important factor in this transformation. Increasing numbers of farmers specialized in producing crops, livestock, wool, and dairy products for sale rather than primarily for household consumption.

Agricultural specialization encouraged greater division of labor, wage employment, and exchange between households. These changes increased the number of people who depended upon markets to obtain their food. Because most people in seventeenth-century England still lived in the countryside, agricultural commercialization affected far more people than overseas trade alone.

Growth of trade-based cities

The growth of trade-based cities and towns was another important factor in England’s transformation. London, Norwich, and other trading centers provided markets for agricultural products, supported manufacturing, and connected surrounding regions with domestic and international trade. However, a single prosperous trading city did not necessarily mean that the surrounding countryside had become a Commercial Society. What mattered was how extensively market exchange had spread throughout the regional population.

Differing political allegiances

The different ways people earned their living and acquired their food influenced their attitudes toward political authority.

In Commercial Societies, farmers, merchants, artisans, and wage laborers depended upon extensive networks of exchange that often crossed regional and national boundaries. These economic relationships encouraged greater concern about arbitrary taxation, government interference in commerce, and restrictions on personal and economic freedom. Such concerns could have made Parliament’s opposition to the King’s exercise of power more appealing to people living in commercialized regions.

In Agrarian Societies, political loyalties shaped more strongly by traditional relationships of authority and obligation. Landowners, local aristocrats, and the established church often exercised considerable influence over rural communities. These relationships encouraged greater loyalty to the monarchy and greater skepticism toward challenges to the existing political order.

The Parliamentarian Base

The Parliamentarians drew their strongest and most consistent support from the most commercially developed regions of England, including:

London and Middlesex: England’s largest city and its leading center of commerce, manufacturing, and finance.

East Anglia: Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire, and much of the surrounding region.

Southeastern England: Essex, Hertfordshire, Surrey, Kent, and much of Sussex.

All these regions had common characteristics:

extensive market agriculture

high population density

expanding trade

cloth manufacturing

rising merchant classes

growing literacy

stronger local self-government

greater integration into national and international markets

London and the surrounding southeastern counties formed the commercial heart of England. London’s population increased from approximately 200,000 in 1600 to nearly 400,000 by 1640, creating an enormous market for food and manufactured goods. Farmers in Kent, Essex, Hertfordshire, and neighboring counties increasingly specialized in supplying the capital with grain, vegetables, meat, dairy products, and other goods.

East Anglia had similarly developed a highly commercialized countryside, combining productive agriculture with wool production, cloth manufacturing, and extensive trade with the Low Countries. Norwich was one of England’s largest provincial cities, while numerous smaller towns connected farmers and manufacturers with regional and international markets. Later population estimates illustrate the difference in urbanization: approximately 28% of East Anglia’s population lived in towns of more than 1,000 people during the 1670s, compared with only 11% in Lancashire in 1664.

Southeastern England had undergone extensive agricultural commercialization, particularly in counties supplying London’s rapidly growing food market. Northern Kent specialized in wheat production, while other districts produced hops, fruit, vegetables, livestock, and dairy products for sale. Essex, Hertfordshire, and Surrey also contained extensive networks of market-oriented farms and towns. These economic characteristics help explain Parliamentarian strength across much of the region, although political loyalties were not uniform.

East Anglian, London and the rest of southeast England formed the Eastern Association in December 1642 to coordinate their military efforts against the King. It became one of Parliament’s most dependable regional power bases.

The Royalist Base

The Royalists drew much of their initial support from the less commercialized regions of western and northern England and Wales. These regions generally had fewer large cities, less manufacturing, and less developed networks of market towns than the Parliamentarian heartland. Their agricultural economies were also less specialized and less closely integrated into national and international markets. Much of the population continued to depend primarily on local agricultural production rather than purchasing most of its food through markets.

The principal Royalist strongholds included:

Cornwall: Particularly the western and central parts of the county, where support for the King was widespread.

Wales: Most of northern, central, and southern Wales, although Pembrokeshire contained important Parliamentarian strongholds.

The Welsh Marches: Particularly Herefordshire and Shropshire, including the towns of Hereford and Shrewsbury.

Northern Yorkshire: Much of the North Riding and Royalist districts in other parts of Yorkshire.

Northumberland and Durham: Strong Royalist support across much of northeastern England, including Newcastle.

All these regions had common characteristics:

weaker commercial agriculture

fewer large market towns

lower urbanization

greater dependence on traditional landed elites

more localized economies

less participation in overseas trade

Cornwall was among England’s strongest Royalist regions and had a predominantly rural population engaged in agriculture. Much of its countryside consisted of small farming communities separated by hills, moorland, and difficult terrain. Agricultural production was less specialized and less integrated into large markets than in southeastern England.

Cornwall also had a substantial tin-mining industry, fishing communities, and overseas commerce, but these activities employed a minority of the population. The county’s economy remained much more Agrarian than the commercialized countryside surrounding London and the major towns of East Anglia.

Wales was overwhelmingly rural, with an economy dominated by agriculture and livestock raising. Its mountainous terrain encouraged pastoral farming, particularly sheep and cattle raising, while more productive valleys supported grain cultivation and mixed agriculture. Much of the population lived in small agricultural communities with limited access to large commercial markets.

Wales had relatively few major towns, less manufacturing, and weaker connections to international trade than eastern England. Its predominantly Agrarian economy corresponded closely with its widespread Royalist sympathies.

The Welsh Marches were predominantly agricultural regions with relatively low urbanization and fewer specialized industries than southeastern England. Herefordshire relied heavily on grain cultivation, livestock raising, and other agricultural activities, while Shropshire combined farming with wool production and livestock trading.

Although towns such as Hereford and Shrewsbury served regional markets, most people lived in rural communities. Agricultural specialization and market integration were less extensive than in the Parliamentarian heartlands of East Anglia and the southeast. Both counties became important centers of Royalist support.

Northern Yorkshire had a considerably less commercialized countryside than the textile-producing West Riding. Much of the North Riding consisted of upland pasture, livestock farming, and smaller agricultural communities, although its valleys also supported productive arable farming.

The region had fewer manufacturing centers and less occupational specialization than the commercial districts around Leeds, Bradford, and Halifax. This economic division corresponded with a political division within Yorkshire, as much of the more agricultural north favored the King while many of the textile-producing communities supported Parliament.

Northumberland and Durham were predominantly agricultural counties with extensive pastoral farming, grain cultivation, and relatively low urbanization outside their principal towns. Much of the population lived in villages and small agricultural communities, with fewer opportunities for specialized manufacturing and commercial employment than in southeastern England.

Newcastle was an important center of coal mining and coastal trade, but its commercial economy was surrounded by a much larger rural population. Both counties became major Royalist strongholds, corresponding with the predominantly Agrarian character of their countryside.

The broader Royalist coalition also drew support from predominantly Agrarian populations in Scotland and Ireland, particularly during the later stages of the conflicts. The Scottish Highlands had pastoral farming, small agricultural communities, and very limited urbanization. Much of rural Ireland similarly depended on agriculture, with relatively few large commercial centers outside its principal towns. These regions were substantially less commercialized than the English Parliamentarian heartland, although their political allegiances developed differently over the course of the wars.

The geographic concentration of Royalist support broadly corresponded with the less commercialized countryside of the British Isles. These regions were not isolated from markets, and many had important industries and trading centers. However, commercial activity generally involved a smaller share of their populations than in southeastern England and East Anglia. Their predominantly agricultural economies contrast sharply with the more specialized, market-oriented economies of the principal Parliamentarian strongholds.

Military Control Versus Regional Allegiance

One thing that is important to point out is that political allegiance of a region is distinctive from military control of that region. The Royalist army was able to temporarily control regions with Parliamentarian sympathies temporarily. More importantly, the Parliamentarian army was able to conquer many Royalist regions and eventually subdue them all.

Military control shifted repeatedly during the Civil War, but conquest did not necessarily change a region’s political loyalties. A map showing which army controlled each region in 1644 or 1645 therefore reflects military victories as much as popular support. It cannot be treated as an accurate map of underlying political sympathies.

The distinction between military control and political allegiance is particularly clear in Oxfordshire and Kent. Oxfordshire became the King’s military headquarters despite significant early Parliamentarian sympathies, while Kent contained substantial Royalist support despite remaining under Parliamentarian control.

The best evidence for evaluating my Society Type hypothesis therefore comes from initial political declarations, recruitment, local mobilization, and popular resistance during 1642–1643. Although many communities were divided or initially sought neutrality, the broader concentration of Parliamentarian support in eastern England and Royalist support in parts of western and northern England was clear.

Divided Regions

The regions of England that were most politically divided tended to occupy the middle of the transition from Agrarian to Commercial Society. Unlike the highly commercialized southeast and the more traditional Agrarian regions of the north and west, these regions contained a mixture of communities at different stages of commercial development. Some districts had become heavily involved in manufacturing, specialized agriculture, and trade, while others remained more dependent on traditional farming.

The principal divided regions included:

Lancashire: Textile-producing districts in the southeast generally supported Parliament, while much of the agricultural west favored the King.

Yorkshire: Cloth-producing communities in the West Riding generally favored Parliament, while much of northern Yorkshire supported the King.

Somerset: Textile-producing and commercially developed farming districts often supported Parliament, while other agricultural districts favored the King.

Dorset: Commercial ports and some manufacturing communities supported Parliament, while many inland agricultural communities favored the King.

Devon: Important trading ports and several cloth-producing districts supported Parliament, while much of the central countryside favored the King.

Parts of the Midlands: Manufacturing centers and some commercial farming districts supported Parliament, while many neighboring agricultural communities favored the King.

Kent: A highly commercialized county with substantial support for both sides, making it an important potential exception to the broader pattern.

The uneven transition from Agrarian to Commercial Society helps explain why these regions were politically divided. In the most commercially developed regions of England, market exchange had spread throughout much of the economy, creating broad support for Parliament. In the least commercialized regions, traditional agriculture remained dominant, and Royalist sympathies were generally stronger. The regions between these two extremes contained substantial populations associated with both Society Types, making them more likely to divide politically.

Differences in Society Type also help explain why neighboring communities within the same county supported opposing sides. In Lancashire, the textile-producing communities around Manchester, Bolton, Blackburn, and Rochdale strongly supported Parliament, while much of the agricultural countryside to the west favored the King. Yorkshire showed a similar pattern, with the cloth-producing districts around Leeds, Bradford, and Halifax generally supporting Parliament, while much of the more agricultural north supported the Royalists.

Somerset and Dorset showed a similar relationship between economic development and political allegiance. Commercial ports, textile-producing communities, and some specialized farming districts tended to favor Parliament, while many less commercialized agricultural communities supported the King.

Historian David Underdown identified a related pattern in southwestern England, where Parliamentarian support was particularly strong in districts combining dairying and cloth production, while Royalist support was stronger in several grain-growing and sheep-farming areas.

The political divisions within these regions therefore offer two kinds of evidence for my Society Type theory.

counties containing substantial mixtures of Commercial and Agrarian communities tended to be more politically divided than regions dominated by one Society Type. within those divided counties, the more commercialized communities often supported Parliament, while the less commercialized communities tended to support the King.

Both patterns suggest that differences in Society Type corresponded closely with political loyalties during the English Civil War.

Apparent Exceptions

While I am convinced that my Society Type theory explains variations in political support during the English Civil War far better than previous theories, I must also point out some apparent exceptions to the rule.

Trade-based cities surrounded by traditional agriculture

Some of England’s major trading cities supported the Royalists. However, these cities were typically surrounded by rural regions that remained predominantly Agrarian. This suggests that the degree of commercialization throughout a region was more important in determining political allegiance than the presence of a prosperous trading city. The economic activities of a relatively small number of merchants may have mattered less than those of the much larger surrounding population.

Bristol was one of England’s largest trade-based cities, but its surrounding countryside was less commercialized than southeastern England. Its merchants traded extensively with Ireland, continental Europe, and the Atlantic colonies. However, much of the surrounding region remained agricultural, with fewer large towns and less extensive market integration than the Parliamentarian heartland.

Bristol’s leadership initially sought neutrality, while some wealthy merchants supported the King. The city’s divided loyalties and later Royalist occupation suggest that its commercial wealth did not automatically translate into Parliamentarian sympathies.

Newcastle was a major center of coal mining and trade surrounded by a predominantly Agrarian countryside. Its coal industry supplied London and other markets, employing thousands of miners, transport workers, and merchants. However, most people in Northumberland and Durham still lived in agricultural communities with relatively limited commercial development. Newcastle became an important Royalist stronghold, despite its extensive commercial activity.

Chester was an important trading city surrounded by a less commercialized agricultural region. Its merchants traded heavily with Ireland, and the city served as a major market center for surrounding communities. However, much of Cheshire and neighboring Wales remained predominantly agricultural. Chester strongly supported the King, again suggesting that the presence of a commercial city did not necessarily determine the political loyalties of its surrounding region.

A few clear exceptions

Kent is an important exception to the rule. Farmers supplied London’s growing food market, while its towns participated in manufacturing and international trade. Nevertheless, substantial numbers of Kent’s residents supported the King, and the county experienced serious political divisions. Unlike Bristol, Newcastle, and Chester, Kent’s Royalist sympathies cannot readily be explained by a commercial city surrounded by a predominantly Agrarian countryside.

The Scottish Lowlands is another important exception to the rule. The Lowlands were less commercialized than much of England but strongly opposed Charles I. The Presbyterian Covenanters resisted the King’s attempts to change the Scottish Church and eventually allied with the English Parliament in 1643.

Although the Lowlands were more commercialized than the Highlands, much of their population remained agricultural. Their opposition to the King suggests that religious differences could outweigh the political preferences associated with Society Type.

These exceptions show that Society Type was not the only factor associated with political allegiance.

Why Competing Theories Fall Short

The leading theories about the English Civil War explain important parts of the conflict, but they do not fully explain why different regions supported opposing sides. Religion, political beliefs, economic interests, and local leaders all influenced people’s loyalties. However, these explanations often overlook a striking pattern:

the most commercialized regions generally supported Parliament,

while the less commercialized regions tended to favor the King.

The Whig interpretation explains the struggle over political power but does not adequately explain the regional divisions. The conflict between the King and Parliament affected everyone in England, yet different regions responded in very different ways.

Why did people in commercialized eastern England generally support Parliament, while those in the more Agrarian west and north favored the King? The Whig interpretation focuses on what the two sides were fighting for rather than why support was concentrated in particular regions.

The Marxist interpretation recognizes the importance of economic change but focuses too narrowly on social classes. Political divisions were based far more on region than class. Merchants, landowners, farmers, and laborers tended to follow their regional loyalty, not a class loyalty.

The transition from Agrarian to Commercial Society involved far more than the rise of wealthy merchants. It changed how ordinary people earned their living, produced goods, and obtained their food. These changes affected entire regions, including millions of people who were not members of the merchant class.

Religious loyalties clearly played a very important role. Catholics were overwhelmingly on the side of the Royalists, regardless of region or class. Puritans were especially influential in many Parliamentarian regions, while supporters of the established Anglican Church were more common among Royalists. Religion also helps explain exceptions, particularly in Scotland and parts of Lancashire.

Revisionist historians explain many local differences but give less attention to the wider geographic pattern. Powerful families, local rivalries, religious leaders, and military pressures all influenced which side communities supported.

These factors help explain why some towns supported a different side from their neighbors. However, they do not fully explain why Parliamentarian support was concentrated in commercialized eastern England or why Royalist support was stronger in many Agrarian regions. They also do not fully explain why divided counties often contained commercial communities that supported Parliament alongside more traditional farming communities that favored the King.

I believe that my Society Type theory explains more of the geographic pattern than any single competing theory. It helps explain why the most commercialized regions generally supported Parliament, why the least commercialized regions tended to favor the King, and why regions between these two extremes were often divided.

Other causal factors clearly mattered, and the evidence does not yet establish which characteristics of Society Type shaped political loyalties. Nevertheless, the close relationship between Society Type and regional support deserves a place alongside the traditional explanations of the English Civil War.

Conclusion

The geographic divisions of the English Civil War closely matched England’s uneven transition from Agrarian to Commercial Society. The most commercialized regions generally supported Parliament, while the least commercialized regions tended to favor the King. Regions in the middle of this transition were often divided, with more commercialized communities favoring Parliament and more traditional farming communities supporting the Royalists.

The relationship between Society Type and political allegiance offers an important addition to our understanding of the English Civil War. Religion, political beliefs, and local leadership also influenced people’s loyalties, but these factors do not fully explain the broader geographic pattern. Although we cannot yet identify which characteristics of Society Type shaped political preferences, the strength of the relationship suggests that the way ordinary people earned their living played an important role in one of England’s most consequential conflicts.

Bibliography

Hughes, Ann. The Causes of the English Civil War.

Kussmaul, Ann. A General View of the Rural Economy of England, 1538–1840.

Blackwood, B. G. The Lancashire Gentry and the Great Rebellion, 1640–60.

Stoyle, Mark. Loyalty and Locality: Popular Allegiance in Devon during the English Civil War.

Underdown, David. Revel, Riot, and Rebellion: Popular Politics and Culture in England, 1603–1660.

Books on Competing Theories

Whig interpretation: Trevelyan, G. M. England Under the Stuarts.

Marxist interpretation: Hill, Christopher. The English Revolution 1640.

Constitutional interpretation: Cromartie, Alan. The Constitutionalist Revolution: An Essay on the History of England, 1450–1642.

Religious interpretation: Morrill, John. The Nature of the English Revolution.

Revisionist interpretation: Russell, Conrad. The Causes of the English Civil War.

Local and regional interpretation: Morrill, John. The Revolt of the Provinces: Conservatives and Radicals in the English Civil War, 1630–1650.

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