An exploration of the psychological roots of political ideologies and why understanding them matters for sustaining material progress.

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The primary theme of this Substack and my book series is material progress, why it is so important and how we can keep it going. An important sub-theme, however, is the threat of ideologies that deliberately or (more typically) unintentionally undermine the foundations of material progress in pursuit of a higher moral purpose. This makes it critical to understand where ideological beliefs come from.

Though many people have a strong taboo against discussing the psychological roots of ideologies, I think that it is very important to do so. We must start from one central observation: political ideologies only exist in one place: the human mind. The claim that ideologies have little or nothing to do with psychology is simply not plausible.

To be clear, I am trained as a Political Scientist and claim no great expertise in psychology. Despite the obvious importance of the topic, there is relatively little Political Science research explaining why certain people are more attracted to certain political ideologies than others. So I am primarily applying my knowledge of political ideologies onto the psychological literature, and I try to use psychological concepts and terms as approved by the American Psychological Association and particularly its “Bible:” Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5).

This article collects links to all my articles exploring the influence of human psychology on political ideologies. I try to make each article self-standing, so there is some redundancy among them, but I would recommend reading the Where does ideology come from? article first. It explains why non-psychological explanations for political ideologies are not plausible.

Enjoy reading!

Table of Contents for the “Influence of psychology on ideologies” series:

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If you enjoyed reading this series of articles, you might also be interested in reading my “From Poverty to Progress” book series:

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