Francis Bacon

Progress Studies revives an centuries-long question with modern tools: how societies achieve material progress, why it happens, and how we can deliberately extend it into the future.

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Depending upon how you think of it, Progress Studies is either:

an emerging new field of intellectual inquiry, or

a modernized and systematized version of an ancient quest: to understand how societies change and how we can make them change for the better.

The goals of the Progress Studies are to:

Promote an awareness and understanding of human material progress as one of humanity’s greatest achievements. Study the history of material progress systematically to identify the origins and causes of progress and how progress works in our daily lives. In particular, Progress Studies looks for common patterns and trends across nations, eras, industries, technologies, institutions that enable us to identify causes of material progress. Apply that knowledge to develop theories, policies, and practices that promote future progress. Build coalitions to implement those policies and practices in the real world.

This article contains links to all of my articles on what might call the Pre-history of Progress Studies. I try to make each article self-standing, but I would recommend reading the articles in the displayed order.

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Table of Contents for the “Pre-history of Progress Studies” series:

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If you enjoyed reading this series of articles, you might also be interested in reading my “From Poverty to Progress” book series:

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