Why did agriculture emerge in only a few regions? The answer lies in the unusual genetics and geography of the world’s domesticable plants.

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Twelve thousand years ago, humans lived among countless species of wild plants and animals. Yet only a tiny fraction could be domesticated. Those few species would help determine where agriculture began, where civilization first emerged, and which regions gained an early advantage in human development.

Wheat, barley, rice, goats, sheep, pigs, and cattle all descended from wild ancestors found in particular regions. People fortunate enough to live in these regions had opportunities that people elsewhere did not. You cannot domesticate a species that does not exist in your environment.

These differences mattered enormously. Domestication of plants and animals made Horticultural societies possible, opening the way for the later evolution of Agrarian, Commercial, and Industrial societies. These transitions eventually created the conditions for sustained material progress.

Two thinkers helped explain why these opportunities were distributed so unevenly. The Russian botanist Nikolai Vavilov identified the world’s major centers of plant domestication. Decades later, Jared Diamond expanded this understanding to explain how the geographical distribution of domesticable plants and animals shaped the course of human history. Their work reveals one of the most important geographical constraints on the development of civilization.

Geography as a Constraint

Geography has played a fundamental role in shaping human history. But I want to make an important distinction. Geography is not a cause of material progress. Geography is a constraint on material progress.

By material progress, I mean the sustained improvement in the material standard of living of a large group of people over a long period of time. It means better food, shelter, health, and security for ordinary people. Yet some societies achieved extraordinary improvements, while others remained trapped near subsistence for thousands of years. Geography helps explain why these differences emerged.

Every society must work within the opportunities and limitations of its natural environment. Climate, soils, rivers, mountains, and the availability of useful plants and animals all determine what a society can accomplish with its existing technologies. Some environments offer enormous opportunities for development. Others impose obstacles that human ingenuity alone cannot overcome.

The domestication of plants and animals is one of the clearest examples. The Fertile Crescent, northern China, and parts of Mesoamerica possessed wild species suitable for domestication. Other regions, including much of sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and North America, lacked comparable combinations of species. Their inhabitants faced much greater obstacles to developing productive agriculture and advancing beyond Hunter-Gatherer or simple Horticultural societies.

These differences had nothing to do with the intelligence, industriousness, or character of the people living in these regions. They reflected the opportunities that nature made available to them. Societies could not jump directly from Hunter-Gatherer societies to Commercial or Industrial societies. They first had to develop increasingly productive methods of food production that could support larger populations, specialized workers, and more complex social organizations.

That is why highly productive agriculture is the First Key to Progress in my Five Keys to Progress framework. It was also by far the hardest Key for most societies to achieve. The vast majority of human societies simply did not live in environments where the necessary agricultural advances were possible with the technologies available to them.

Only much later, with the industrial technologies pioneered in Britain, could societies begin to overcome many of these geographical constraints. Geography did not determine which societies would achieve material progress. But for most of human history, it determined which paths toward progress were even possible.

If you enjoy this article, you should read my From Poverty to Progress book series.

Nikolai Vavilov

In the early twentieth century, the Russian botanist Nikolai Ivanovich Vavilov set out to answer a fundamental question: Where did humanity’s domesticated plants come from? His research would reveal that agriculture had not emerged everywhere, but in a handful of regions that possessed unusually favorable collections of wild plants.

Vavilov traveled from the mountains of Afghanistan to the highlands of Ethiopia, from Central America to the interior of China. He collected hundreds of thousands of seeds and documented the varieties of crops grown by local farmers. By studying their diversity and the distribution of their wild relatives, he identified the world’s major centers of plant domestication.

His central insight was simple. Regions containing the greatest diversity of a crop and its wild relatives often provided clues to where domestication first occurred.

Wheat and barley originated in the Fertile Crescent,

Rice in East Asia,

Maize in Mesoamerica, and

Potatoes in the Andes.

These regions possessed wild plants with biological characteristics that made them suitable for cultivation.

Vavilov’s discoveries revealed a fundamental constraint on the development of agriculture. People could experiment with cultivation and improve their techniques, but humans could only work with the wild species available to them. Technological innovation could exploit these biological opportunities, but it could not create suitable wild ancestors where none existed.

Vavilov never presented his discoveries as a theory of material progress or civilization. Yet his research revealed something fundamental about the evolution of human societies. The geographical distribution of wild plants helped determine where agriculture could first develop, setting the stage for the emergence of increasingly complex societies.

Vavilov’s scientific achievements were extraordinary, but his life ended tragically. His commitment to genetics and empirical evidence brought him into conflict with Trofim Lysenko, whose pseudoscientific theories gained the support of Stalin’s regime. Lysenkoism became Soviet scientific orthodoxy, and opposition to it was treated as opposition to the Communist project.

Vavilov was arrested, imprisoned, and ultimately died of starvation in 1943. His scientific work was suppressed, and his reputation suffered for decades. Although his discoveries eventually became foundational to modern botany, genetics, and food security, he remains relatively unknown outside scientific circles.

For decades, Vavilov’s name was suppressed in the East and forgotten in the West, and his ideas survived mainly in the archives of agricultural institutes. Today, few outside the scientific community remember him, yet much of modern botany, genetics, and food security rests on his foundations.

Jared Diamond rediscovers Vavilov

More than half a century later, Jared Diamond brought the geographical explanation of early human development to a much wider audience. In his 1997 book Guns, Germs, and Steel (my summary here), Diamond asked why Eurasian civilizations had conquered much of the world while societies elsewhere remained technologically less advanced.

Diamond’s explanation built upon the geographical insights pioneered by Vavilov. Diamond believed that the key factors were that Eurasia:

Possessed an unusually rich collection of domesticable plants and animals, and Stretched primarily from east to west, allowing domesticated species and agricultural technologies to spread across regions with similar climates.

Together, these advantages helped Eurasian societies develop larger populations, more powerful states, and increasingly sophisticated technologies.

Where Vavilov identified the biological resources that made agriculture possible, Diamond explained how those resources shaped the subsequent development of human societies. His great contribution was to connect biology, geography, and history into a broader explanation of why civilizations developed so unevenly.

Some critics accused Diamond of geographical determinism. But his argument was more sophisticated than that. He did not claim that geography mechanically determined historical outcomes or that culture was unimportant. Rather, he showed how environmental conditions created opportunities for some societies while imposing severe limitations on others.

I read Guns, Germs, and Steel when it was first published and loved it. It is exactly the kind of history book I most enjoy:

enormous in scope,

clear in its theoretical argument, and

supported by an impressive range of evidence.

Although my thinking has moved far beyond Diamond’s theory, it remains one of my all-time favorite books.

Diamond helped transform popular understanding of history by shifting attention away from explanations based on racial or cultural superiority and toward the geographical conditions that shaped the development of societies. His work brought geographical constraints back into discussions of why some regions developed complex civilizations much earlier than others.

But I believe Diamond’s explanation is incomplete. The availability of domesticable plants and animals was only one of several geographical constraints that shaped human development. Other geographical conditions influenced the spread of trade, the concentration of skilled labor, and the ability of societies to sustain complex institutions. These constraints continued to matter long after agriculture first appeared.

My own theory extends the geographical argument beyond the origins of agriculture to explain how geography constrained the evolution of Horticultural, Agrarian, Commercial, and Industrial societies. I have explored these broader constraints in several other articles:

Vavilov and Diamond deserve enormous credit for revealing the geographical foundations of early civilization. Vavilov identified where the biological resources needed for domestication existed. Diamond showed how their distribution produced advantages that accumulated over thousands of years. Together, their work helps explain why the first major transitions in human development occurred in only a few fortunate regions.

How Wild Plants Became Crops

Only a tiny fraction of the world’s wild plants possessed the biological characteristics that made them suitable for domestication. These characteristics were unusual, genetically determined, and concentrated in particular geographical regions. Even more important, relatively small genetic changes could produce enormous improvements in a plant’s usefulness to humans.

The rarity of suitable wild plants helps explain why agriculture first developed in only a few regions. People everywhere gathered and ate wild plants, but only a few regions developed the crops that would support the first Horticultural societies. The difference was not simply the availability of edible plants. It was the availability of plants with the genetic potential to become productive crops.

Early plant domestication emerged through repeated harvesting and planting, long before humans understood genetics or selective breeding. In People, Plants and Genes: The Story of Crops and Humanity (my summary here), biologist Denis Murphy describes this process as a form of coevolution between humans and plants. Ordinary human activities gradually changed the genetic makeup of the species people used for food.

Hunter-Gatherers who repeatedly harvested productive stands of wild grain learned which plants offered the most food. Later, people in emerging Horticultural societies began planting seeds near their settlements, favoring plants that produced more food or were easier to cultivate. Over many generations, these repeated choices changed the genetic makeup of the plants.

Domestication gradually made plants and humans increasingly dependent on one another. Domesticated plants became more dependent on humans for reproduction, while human societies became more dependent on cultivated plants for food. This biological partnership made larger populations and more permanent settlements possible.

The genetics of the wild ancestors of domesticate crops

Plant domestication depended on genetic variations that made certain wild species unusually responsive to human selection. Most plants lacked the right combination of characteristics, or could not acquire them easily enough to become useful crops.

The plants that eventually became important crops generally possessed several biological advantages:

Annual or short life cycles: Plants that reproduce quickly allow favorable genetic changes to spread across generations much faster. High seed yields: Plants that concentrate substantial energy into edible seeds offer more food for the effort required to cultivate and harvest them. Non-shattering seed heads: Plants that retain mature seeds rather than immediately scattering them are much easier to harvest. Reduced seed dormancy: Seeds that germinate reliably after planting allow farmers to produce more predictable harvests. Self-fertility or flexible pollination: Plants that can reproduce without depending on unrelated individuals can preserve useful genetic characteristics across generations. Phenotypic plasticity: Plants that can adapt to different soils, climates, and growing conditions are easier to cultivate and spread to new environments. Tolerance of crowding and cultivation: Plants that grow well close together can produce substantially more food from a given area of land.

Relatively few wild species possessed both useful characteristics and the genetic potential to improve them through repeated selection. Not every domesticated plant possessed all seven characteristics, and some acquired these traits through domestication. But the combination of favorable traits and the ability to modify them genetically was essential to the development of productive crops.

Small Genetic Changes, Big Results

Relatively small genetic modifications could transform difficult-to-harvest wild plants into productive agricultural crops. Some of the most important improvements required changes in only one or a few genes. In some cases, the genetic differences between a wild plant and its domesticated descendant were surprisingly small, even when the resulting plants looked dramatically different.

Mutations that prevented wheat and barley from scattering their ripe seeds made these cereals much easier to harvest. Their wild ancestors naturally scattered their seeds when ripe, an advantage for reproduction in the wild but a disadvantage for farmers. Genetic changes that kept mature grains attached until harvest dramatically increased the amount of food humans could collect and eventually cultivate.

Genes that reduced seed shattering helped transform wild rice into a dependable agricultural crop. Wild rice naturally drops much of its grain as it matures, while domesticated varieties retain far more of it.

Scientists have identified specific genes, including sh4, associated with this change. Relatively small genetic differences helped turn wild rice into one of humanity’s most important staple crops.

Genetic changes that improved seed retention and germination made peas and lentils much easier to cultivate. Their wild ancestors had mechanisms that dispersed seeds and prevented some from germinating immediately. Domesticated varieties developed pods that better retained their seeds and reduced dormancy, improving both the reliability of cultivation and the amount of food farmers could collect.

Changes in a relatively small number of genetic regions transformed teosinte, a branching wild grass, into modern maize with large ears containing hundreds of kernels. Teosinte originally had small seed structures and kernels enclosed in hard protective coverings.

Research has shown that changes in several major genetic regions, including the regulatory gene tb1, played important roles in this transformation. Over thousands of years, these genetic changes helped turn a relatively modest wild food into one of the world’s most productive crops.

Why Other Plants Were Harder to Domesticate

Many nutritious and abundant wild plants lacked the genetic characteristics that made domestication relatively easy. Their seeds, fruits, or other edible parts could provide valuable food, but human selection could not readily transform them into productive crops. Their biological limitations made domestication much more difficult, even when people had gathered and consumed them for thousands of years.

Indian ricegrass produced nutritious grains, but its tendency to scatter seeds and delay germination made it much harder to domesticate than wheat or barley. Native Americans harvested and consumed this grass, which grows naturally across western North America. But its seeds shattered readily, and many remained dormant rather than germinating when planted. These characteristics made it difficult to develop into a reliable cultivated grain, and it never became a major domesticated cereal in ancient agriculture.

Many perennial grasses combined edible seeds with characteristics that made them poorly suited to early cultivation. They often lacked the combination of high yields, convenient harvesting, and rapid reproductive cycles that made annual cereals especially useful.

Humans could gather and eat these plants, but converting them into productive crops was a much greater challenge. The important difference was not whether a plant was edible, but whether its biological characteristics made sustained cultivation practical.

A relatively simple genetic change made almonds much easier to domesticate than acorns, despite both being nutritious foods produced by trees. Wild almonds contain bitter compounds that can release cyanide, making them dangerous to eat. Yet genetic changes affecting a single major gene could produce sweet, edible almonds. Once people discovered trees with this characteristic, they could propagate them and eventually develop cultivated almonds.

Oak trees were much harder to domesticate because their useful characteristics were more difficult to reproduce and improve. Acorns provided substantial nutrition and were widely consumed by Hunter-Gatherers, particularly in North America. But oak trees grew slowly, their acorns often contained bitter tannins, and the genetics of bitterness appeared to be more complicated than in almonds. Even when people found trees with relatively sweet acorns, reproducing that characteristic reliably was difficult.

The most successful crops were not necessarily the most abundant or nutritious plants in the wild. They were plants whose genetic characteristics allowed human selection to produce useful improvements, sometimes through surprisingly small modifications. Other edible plants lacked these opportunities or required much more complicated genetic changes than early farmers could achieve.

The Geography of Domesticable Plants

The wild ancestors of domesticated plants are not randomly scattered across the globe. They are concentrated in specific areas. Not surprisingly, these regions became the first to invent agriculture.

The Fertile Crescent contained an extraordinary collection of suitable wild cereals and legumes, including wheat, barley, lentils, peas, and chickpeas.

East Asia possessed rice, millet, and soybeans.

Mesoamerica contained the ancestors of maize, beans, and squash

the Andes possessed potatoes and quinoa.

Parts of sub-Saharan Africa also supported independent domestication, including sorghum and pearl millet.

Regions with fewer genetically suitable wild plants faced much greater obstacles to developing productive agriculture. Many contained abundant edible species, but relatively few combined the characteristics needed for successful domestication. Their inhabitants could gather wild foods and sometimes cultivate them, but developing highly productive crops was often much more difficult. These geographical differences created enormous inequalities in the agricultural opportunities available to early human societies.

Domesticated cereal grains were especially important because they combined high calorie density with the ability to be dried, stored, and transported. Wheat, barley, rice, millet, and maize could provide dependable food supplies that supported growing populations. Their suitability for storage and transportation also made agricultural surpluses possible, eventually supporting taxation, trade, specialized workers, and more complex societies.

The geographical distribution of genetically suitable wild plants placed powerful constraints on where the first Horticultural societies could emerge. The critical distinction was between:

plants that were merely edible, and

plants that could become highly productive crops.

That difference often depended on relatively small genetic changes, but those changes were possible only in certain species. Because those species were concentrated in particular regions, the opportunities for developing agriculture were profoundly unequal.

The Fertile Crescent’s Combined Advantages

The Fertile Crescent in the Middle East possessed an extraordinary advantage: numerous domesticable plants and animals lived within the same relatively small geographical region. Stretching from the Levant through southeastern Anatolia and northern Mesopotamia into western Iran, this region combined a Mediterranean biome, fertile soil that supported both wild cereals and large mammals suitable for domestication.

The wild ancestors of important domesticated crops had overlapping ranges within the Fertile Crescent. This gave the Middle East a powerhouse of staple crops that no other region possessed:

Wheat: Wild forms of emmer and einkorn wheat grew in the uplands of the Levant, southeastern Turkey, and western Iran. Genetic changes that prevented seeds from shattering made harvesting much easier. Barley: Wild barley grew across the Levant, Jordan Valley, and foothills of the Zagros Mountains. Its adaptability and suitability for cultivation made it one of the earliest important cereal crops. Lentils: Wild ancestors grew throughout the Fertile Crescent, particularly northern Syria and southeastern Turkey. Peas: Wild ancestors ranged from the Levant into western Iran. Chickpeas: Their wild ancestors had a particularly restricted range in southeastern Turkey. Flax: Wild ancestors grew around the eastern Mediterranean, including the Levant and western Anatolia. Flax provided both oil and fibers. Olives: Wild olive trees grew around the coastal Levant and Mediterranean basin. Their domestication came later than that of the earliest cereals and legumes. Grapes: Wild grapevines ranged from the Near East through the Caucasus into southern Europe. Grapes were domesticated in western Asia and subsequently spread around the Mediterranean. Date Palms: Early date cultivation developed around Mesopotamia and the Persian Gulf region, providing valuable fruit and sugar in arid environments.

Even more important, the Fertile Crescent contained the wild ancestors of four major domesticated livestock species: goats, sheep, pigs, and cattle (covered in a later article). These animals provided meat, milk, hides, and eventually wool. Their manure improved soil fertility, while pigs could convert food waste into valuable protein. Later, cattle supplied the muscle power needed to pull plows and carts, greatly increasing agricultural productivity.

The combination of domesticated plants and animals created advantages that neither could provide alone. Crops supplied food for people and livestock, while animals provided additional nutrition, fertilizer, and eventually labor. These complementary resources allowed agricultural productivity to increase and helped Horticultural societies evolve into more productive Agrarian societies.

Other agricultural heartlands developed valuable crops, and some also domesticated animals. But few possessed such a favorable combination of cereals, legumes, and large domesticable mammals within a connected region. This exceptional biological endowment gave the Fertile Crescent an early advantage in the development of increasingly complex societies.

Other Agricultural Heartlands

While no region had the tremendous advantage of the Fertile Crescent, agriculture developed independently in several other regions where suitable wild plants were available. Each possessed a different collection of domesticable species, producing agricultural systems adapted to local environments.

Northern China: The Yellow River basin became a center of millet domestication, especially foxtail and broomcorn millet. Soybeans were domesticated in China later.

Southern China: The middle and lower Yangtze River basin developed rice agriculture independently of northern China’s millet-farming tradition.

Mesoamerica: Southern Mexico and neighboring Central America developed agriculture based on maize, beans, and squash, which provided complementary sources of calories, protein, and other nutrients.

Andean South America: The highlands of present-day Peru and Bolivia supported the domestication of potatoes, quinoa, and other crops adapted to mountainous environments.

New Guinea Highlands: Agriculture developed independently around crops such as taro, bananas, and yams. Archaeological evidence from Kuk Swamp indicates cultivation by approximately 7,000 years ago.

The Sahel in Africa: The region extending across parts of present-day Mauritania and Mali became an important center of pearl millet domestication, producing a cereal well adapted to hot, relatively dry environments.

These regions demonstrate that agriculture originated independently in several parts of the world. But their different collections of domesticable plants and animals created very different opportunities for developing productive agriculture and increasingly complex societies.

How Geography Shaped the Spread of Agriculture

The geographical advantages of the Fertile Crescent extended far beyond the region itself. Once its plants and animals were domesticated, they could spread to neighboring societies, allowing those societies to adopt agriculture without independently domesticating the same species. Farming spread from the Near East into Egypt, Anatolia, the Balkans, and eventually across Europe.

Eurasia had very wide biomes that were conducive to agriculture once the right domesticated plants were introduced by migration or trade. Wheat, barley, sheep, goats, and cattle could therefore spread across enormous distances without requiring major biological adaptations. Much of Europe eventually built its agricultural economy around species originally domesticated in the Fertile Crescent.

Agricultural diffusion faced greater geographical obstacles in Africa and the Americas. Both continents extend primarily north to south, crossing dramatically different biomes. Crops adapted to one region often performed poorly in another because of differences in temperature, rainfall, growing seasons, and day length. Deserts, tropical forests, and mountain ranges created additional barriers to the movement of domesticated species and agricultural technologies.

These geographical differences had enormous long-term consequences. Eurasian societies could adopt crops, animals, and agricultural techniques developed thousands of kilometers away, while agricultural heartlands in Africa and the Americas often faced greater obstacles to exchanging their domesticates. Geography therefore constrained not only where agriculture originated, but also how quickly its advantages could spread to other societies.

Conclusion

The domestication of plants was one of the most important turning points in human history. Yet the opportunities for domestication were distributed very unevenly. A relatively small number of wild species possessed the genetic characteristics needed to become productive crops, and those species were concentrated in a handful of geographical regions.

Geography and biology therefore helped determine where agriculture first emerged and how far it could spread. These early advantages shaped the development of human societies for thousands of years.

In the next article in this series, I will cover the domesticated animals, another major biological and geographical constraint that shaped the evolution of human societies and their opportunities for material progress.

Bibliography

If you are interested in reading more on this topic, I would recommend:

Diamond, Jared. Guns, Germs, and Steel: The Fates of Human Societies. W. W. Norton, 1997.

Vavilov, Nikolai I. Origin and Geography of Cultivated Plants. Cambridge University Press, 1992 (posthumous translation).

Murphy, Denis J. People, Plants, and Genes: The Story of Crops and Humanity. Oxford University Press, 2007.

Zeder, Melinda A. Feeding the World: Archaeology and the Agricultural Revolutions. University of California Press, 2011.

Scott, James C. Against the Grain: A Deep History of the Earliest States. Yale University Press, 2017.

Mazoyer, Marcel, and Laurence Roudart. A History of World Agriculture: From the Neolithic Age to the Current Crisis. Monthly Review Press, 2006.

Smil, Vaclav. Energy and Civilization: A History. MIT Press, 2017.

Technical Bibliography

The section on specific genetic alleles that enable the domestication of wild ancestors is based on:

Allaby, Robin G., et al. “Domestication as Innovation: The Genomic Foundations of Agricultural Enhancement.” Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences 116, no. 25 (2019): 12245–12252.

Larson, Greger, and Dorian Q. Fuller. “The Evolution of Animal Domestication.” Annual Review of Ecology, Evolution, and Systematics 45 (2014): 115–136.

Purugganan, Michael D., and Dorian Q. Fuller. “The Nature of Selection during Plant Domestication.” Nature 457, no. 7231 (2009): 843–848.

Freedman, Adam H., et al. “Genome Sequencing Highlights the Dynamic Early History of Dogs.” PLoS Genetics 10, no. 1 (2014): e1004016.

Belyaev, Dmitry K. “Destabilizing Selection as a Factor in Domestication.” Journal of Heredity 70, no. 5 (1979): 301–308.

Gross, Benjamin L., and Kenneth M. Olsen. “Genetic Perspectives on Crop Domestication.” Trends in Plant Science 15, no. 9 (2010): 529–537.

Meadows, Jennifer R. S., et al. “Globally Distributed Single-Origin Domestication of the Goat.” Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences 108, no. 1 (2011): 1–6.

If you enjoyed this article, you should read my From Poverty to Progress book series.