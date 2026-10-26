Social Mobility tracks changes in rank, not rising living standards. Genetics and meritocracy complicate what low mobility tells us about fairness.

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Imagine a society where every family’s material standard of living doubles over a generation, but everyone remains in exactly the same relative socioeconomic position. Has that society failed? According to conventional measures of relative Social Mobility, there has been no progress at all.

Something is seriously wrong with that conclusion.

Social Mobility has become one of the most widely used measures of the fairness and openness of modern societies. Researchers, politicians, and journalists routinely use Social Mobility to judge whether individuals have a fair chance to succeed regardless of the socioeconomic status of their parents.

Over the last several decades, researchers have developed increasingly sophisticated methods for measuring Social Mobility. Using enormous datasets covering millions of individuals, they can now measure how strongly the income, education, and occupational status of parents predict the socioeconomic status of their children. This research has produced important findings about the persistence of socioeconomic inequality across generations.

But I believe that much of the conventional interpretation of this research is fundamentally mistaken. The problem is not necessarily with the data or the statistical methods used by researchers. The problem is with the assumptions they make about what Social Mobility tells us about a society.

In particular, I believe that conventional interpretations of Social Mobility suffer from three false assumptions. Social Mobility researchers:

Confuse changes in relative socioeconomic position with improvements in people’s material standard of living. Seriously underestimate or neglect the role of genetic inheritance in explaining why socioeconomic status persists across generations. Assume that a society with high Social Mobility is more meritocratic, when a mature meritocracy may actually produce relatively low Social Mobility.

These false assumptions have important consequences. They encourage us to interpret persistent socioeconomic differences as evidence that:

society is unfair,

opportunities are limited,

meritocracy is failing,

we need to expand the welfare state further to create equality of opportunity, even when the evidence does not support those conclusions.

If you enjoy this article, you should read my From Poverty to Progress book series.

The Origins of Social Mobility Research

The modern study of Social Mobility began in the early twentieth century. At that time, industrialization was transforming societies. Millions of people were leaving farms, moving to cities, and taking jobs that had not existed a few generations earlier. This raised an important question: Were people becoming less constrained by the social class into which they were born?

One of the pioneers of this research was Pitirim Sorokin, a Russian-born American sociologist. In his influential 1927 book Social Mobility, Sorokin developed a framework for studying how people moved within the socioeconomic hierarchy. He distinguished between people moving upward or downward in social status and people changing occupations or positions without substantially changing their social standing

Following World War II, Social Mobility research became increasingly quantitative. An important milestone was Peter Blau and Otis Dudley Duncan’s 1967 book The American Occupational Structure. Using survey data from more than 20,000 American men, they examined how family background, education, and early occupational experiences influenced an individual’s eventual occupational status.

These early researchers were particularly interested in the transition from traditional societies, where social status was often inherited, to modern industrial societies, where education and individual achievement played a greater role. They generally viewed greater Social Mobility as evidence that societies were becoming more open to individuals from different family backgrounds.

Social Mobility came to be seen as an important measure of how open a society was to individuals from different socioeconomic backgrounds. By the late twentieth century, researchers were increasingly comparing Social Mobility across different countries. Robert Erikson and John Goldthorpe’s 1992 book The Constant Flux examined patterns of occupational mobility across industrial societies, helping establish international comparisons as a major part of the field..

Beginning in the 1990s, economists became increasingly influential in the field. Rather than concentrating on occupations and social classes, they focused on the relationship between the incomes of parents and their adult children.

During the 1990s, economists became increasingly influential in Social Mobility research. Rather than concentrating primarily on occupational categories and social classes, economists focused more directly on the relationship between the incomes of parents and their adult children.

A particularly important contribution was Gary Solon’s 1992 study of intergenerational income mobility. Solon showed that earlier research had substantially underestimated the persistence of income across generations because of limitations in the data and measurement methods. His work helped establish more rigorous methods for measuring intergenerational income mobility.

Over the following decades, researchers such as Miles Corak expanded international comparisons of income mobility and investigated the relationship between income inequality and the persistence of socioeconomic status across generations.

The field underwent another major transformation during the 2010s, when researchers began gaining access to enormous administrative datasets, particularly government tax records. These datasets made it possible to link the incomes of millions of parents and children, providing far more comprehensive evidence than traditional surveys.

Raj Chetty and his collaborators were especially influential in this transformation. Their 2014 study of intergenerational mobility used administrative records covering more than 40 million children (!) and their parents to investigate patterns of income mobility across the United States.

Over the course of nearly a century, Social Mobility research had evolved:

from a largely sociological study of movement between social classes into a sophisticated quantitative field dominated increasingly by economists studying the transmission of income and socioeconomic status across generations.

Throughout this evolution, however, one central concern remained remarkably consistent: how strongly does the socioeconomic position of parents determine the position their children eventually occupy?

Assumptions Behind Social Mobility Research

Modern Social Mobility research is based on several assumptions about the relationship between family background, socioeconomic status, and opportunity. While researchers do not necessarily agree on every assumption, the conventional interpretation of their findings generally rests on the following ideas:

Socioeconomic status can be measured and ranked. Individuals can be placed within a socioeconomic hierarchy based on income, wealth, education, or occupational status. Changes in these rankings across generations provide a meaningful measure of Social Mobility. Family background influences socioeconomic outcomes. The socioeconomic status of parents affects the opportunities available to their children. Researchers examine how strongly parental status predicts children’s eventual socioeconomic position. Greater Social Mobility indicates greater equality of opportunity. In a relatively open society, individuals should have opportunities to succeed regardless of their family background. A weaker relationship between parental and children’s socioeconomic status is generally interpreted as evidence of greater opportunity. Social Mobility is an important indicator of meritocracy. A society where people achieve socioeconomic success based on their abilities and accomplishments, rather than inherited privilege, is generally expected to exhibit greater Social Mobility. Government policies and social institutions can and should influence Social Mobility. Education, neighborhood conditions, family policies, discrimination, and economic institutions may affect the opportunities available to children from different socioeconomic backgrounds. Changing these conditions may increase Social Mobility, and society has an obligation to do so.

These assumptions have shaped both the questions researchers investigate and the way their findings are interpreted. However, the statistical methods used to measure Social Mobility do not necessarily establish whether these assumptions are correct.

How Social Mobility Is Measured

Social Mobility researchers have developed several methods for measuring how strongly the socioeconomic status of parents predicts the eventual status of their children. While early researchers concentrated on occupations and social classes, modern researchers focus primarily on income.

Researchers typically use large surveys or government records, particularly income tax records. They link parents to their children, measure their incomes at different points in their lives, and use statistical methods to determine how closely those incomes are related.

The most common methods include:

Income Quintiles. Researchers divide the population into five income groups, each containing 20% of the population. They then measure the percentage of children who move into a different income quintile than their parents. For example, they might calculate the percentage of children born into the bottom 20% of the income distribution who eventually reach the top 20%. Source Income Rankings. Researchers rank parents and their adult children according to their positions in the income distribution. They then measure how closely the two rankings are related. For example, children whose parents rank at the 20th percentile might, on average, reach the 35th percentile as adults. Researchers use a statistical measure called the rank-rank slope to summarize this relationship across the population.

Source Intergenerational Earnings Elasticity. This method measures how strongly differences in parental earnings are associated with differences in their children’s earnings. For example, an elasticity of 0.4 means that parents earning 10% more tend to have children who earn approximately 4% more. A higher elasticity indicates that parental earnings more strongly predict children’s earnings. Source Occupational Mobility. Researchers compare the occupations or occupational classes of parents and their children. For example, they might measure how frequently children of manual laborers become professionals or managers. This method was particularly important in early Social Mobility research and remains widely used by sociologists. Source Absolute Income Mobility. Unlike the previous income measures, this method compares actual income levels rather than relative positions. Researchers measure the percentage of children who earn more than their parents, after adjusting for inflation. This allows them to determine whether children are becoming financially better off than their parents were. Source

These methods give researchers different ways to measure how strongly socioeconomic status persists across generations. By applying the same methods to different countries, regions, or generations, they can compare Social Mobility across societies and over time.

Major Findings of Social Mobility Research

Over the last several decades, Social Mobility researchers have produced an enormous amount of evidence about how socioeconomic status passes from parents to children. Despite differences in methodology, researchers have reached several important conclusions.

The most important findings from the Social Mobility field are:

Parents’ socioeconomic status strongly predicts their children’s eventual status. Children from high-income families are much more likely to become high-income adults than children from low-income families. Socioeconomic status persists across generations in every society that researchers have studied. Social Mobility differs significantly between countries. The Nordic countries, particularly Denmark, Norway, Finland, and Sweden, generally exhibit the highest relative income mobility among wealthy nations. The United States, United Kingdom, Italy, and France generally exhibit lower relative income mobility. Developing nations such as Brazil, Colombia, and South Africa exhibit particularly low mobility. Africa and South Asia have the lowest average educational mobility across generations. Greater income inequality is associated with lower Social Mobility. Countries with greater income inequality generally exhibit lower relative income mobility. Countries with less income inequality, particularly the Nordic countries, tend to have higher mobility. This relationship was documented by economist Miles Corak and became widely known as the Great Gatsby Curve. Social Mobility differs significantly between regions within countries. Chetty’s 2014 study found enormous differences in Social Mobility across the United States. Among children raised in families in the bottom 20% of the national income distribution, 12.9% eventually reached the top 20% in San Jose, California, compared with only 4.4% in Charlotte, North Carolina. Large geographical differences have also been documented in Canada, Sweden, and other countries. Social Mobility differs significantly between racial and ethnic groups. In the United States, Black and American Indian children have lower upward income mobility than white children from families with similar incomes. Hispanic children exhibit mobility patterns closer to those of white children, Asian American children have relatively high rates of upward mobility. The Black-white gap is concentrated among men. Relative Social Mobility has followed different trends across countries. In the United States, Chetty’s 2014 research found that relative income mobility remained remarkably stable across the birth cohorts studied from 1971 through 1993. In Canada, Statistics Canada found that relative income mobility declined across birth cohorts born between 1963 and 1985. Research in several Nordic countries has documented periods of increasing Social Mobility. Absolute income mobility also differs significantly between countries. Family background is the dominant measured source of unequal opportunity. Parental socioeconomic background ranks first. Children’s education and skills are major channels through which family background influences earnings. A 2026 OECD study found that accounting for children’s education substantially reduced the measured influence of parental background in many countries. Family wealth provides additional advantages. Wealthier parents can finance education, provide financial support, and help their children enter occupations and businesses that require substantial resources. Among community characteristics, social connections and family structure are the strongest predictors of Social Mobility. Research by Chetty and his collaborators has identified the following pattern of relative importance: Social connections between socioeconomic classes are among the strongest predictors. A 2022 study published in Nature found that friendships between lower-income and higher-income people, which researchers call economic connectedness, were more strongly associated with upward income mobility than nearly all other neighborhood characteristics studied. Family structure is another leading predictor. Chetty’s 2014 research found that the proportion of children living in single-parent households was the strongest and most consistent predictor among five major groups of community characteristics. School quality and neighborhood conditions also predict mobility. Income inequality and residential segregation are weaker predictors once social connections are considered.

I believe that all these findings are important, but as I will show later in this article, the conclusions that we can draw about the society we live in are much less than the social mobility researchers believe.

Problems with Social Mobility Methodologies

I don’t want to get too hung up on methodological issues, but I must address them briefly. All fields have methodological issues, so these do not make the entire literature invalid. But I do think that these problems need to be taken into account before we make assumptions on what the literature tells us about modern societies.

The most important methodological problems include (in descending order of importance):

Correlation versus causation. Researchers often find strong relationships between Social Mobility and factors such as education, family structure, and neighborhoods. But these relationships do not necessarily prove that those factors cause differences in Social Mobility. Confusing correlation with causation can lead to incorrect explanations and ineffective government policies. Studying only two generations. Most Social Mobility research compares the socioeconomic status of parents with that of their children. But this can miss patterns of inherited advantage that persist across many generations. Gregory Clark’s research (discussed in the next article in this series), which tracks family surnames over centuries, suggests that socioeconomic status is much more persistent than conventional studies indicate. Age of measurement. Many studies measure children’s income around age 30, long before they reach their peak earning years. Worse, some compare children’s income around age 30 with their parents’ income in their 40s or 50s. These differences can substantially distort estimates of Social Mobility, as Age is one of the most important factors in an individual’s income and wealth.

The Cause of Inequality Nobody Talks About: Age Michael Magoon · Sep 8 Read full story Short-term versus lifetime income. Researchers often measure income over just a few years. Temporary unemployment, career changes, and fluctuations in earnings can make these measurements poor indicators of lifetime income. A snap shot in any one year can give a misleading impression. Income versus spending. Income and actual spending can differ substantially, particularly among households in the top and bottom 10% of the income distribution. High-income households often save much of their income, while low-income households may spend more than their reported income. Measuring income rather than consumption can give a misleading picture of people’s actual material standard of living. Different measurement methods. Income quintiles, income rankings, and comparisons of actual earnings measure different things. The same society may appear to have greater or lower Social Mobility depending on which method researchers use. Different definitions of income lead to different results. Some studies measure individual earnings, while others measure family income. Marriage, household size, taxes, and government benefits can substantially change the results. Choice of inflation deflator. Researchers use price indexes to adjust income for inflation, but different indexes can produce different estimates of how much purchasing power has increased. Some indexes also underestimate the benefits of improvements in product quality and the introduction of new products. This can make the growth in people’s material standard of living appear smaller than it actually was. Incomplete data. Surveys may lose track of participants, while some studies exclude people with no reported earnings. These omissions can distort the results, although modern government databases have reduced many of these problems.

These methodological problems do not make Social Mobility research worthless. But they remind us that even sophisticated statistical measurements have limitations. We should be cautious about drawing broad conclusions from them.

The real problem with the literature are its false assumptions.

Social Mobility Is Zero-Sum

The first major problem with Social Mobility research is that it focuses on people’s relative socioeconomic positions rather than their actual material standard of living. By definition, relative Social Mobility is zero-sum. When researchers divide the population into five income quintiles, each quintile must contain 20% of the population. For people to move up in relative rank, others must move down.

To be clear, it is perfectly legitimate to research Social Mobility. I am glad that many researchers do so. But when the next step is to evaluate society and recommend policy solutions, we need to recognize the limited importance of zero-sum concepts like Social Mobility.

A society experiencing economic stagnation could have high Social Mobility because children frequently exchange socioeconomic positions with their parents. Meanwhile, a rapidly growing society could have low Social Mobility even as nearly everyone enjoys substantial improvements in their material standard of living. Conventional interpretations of relative Social Mobility would judge the first society more favorably, even though the second has achieved far greater material progress.

An economy with very low economic growth but high Social Mobility would also have large numbers of people moving down the income hierarchy, potentially experiencing substantial declines in their incomes. I do not think most people would consider that a healthy society.

Before we evaluate society or recommend policy changes, we need to distinguish between three different concepts.

Social Mobility measures changes in people’s relative socioeconomic positions compared with their parents. It tells us who moves up or down the socioeconomic hierarchy. Material Progress measures the sustained improvement in material living standards for a large population over a long period of time. Upward Mobility measures improvements in an individual’s material standard of living throughout adult working life, regardless of their relative socioeconomic position or that of their parents.

These distinctions matter because people’s quality of life depends far more on what they can actually consume than on their relative income rank. Economic growth, technological innovation, and declining prices can improve housing, food, health care, transportation, and consumer goods for people throughout the income distribution. None of these improvements requires anyone to move into a higher income quintile.

Social Mobility tells us who moves up or down the socioeconomic hierarchy. Social Mobility does not tell us whether people’s lives are actually improving. I believe that promoting material progress and Upward Mobility is far more important than changing people’s relative positions within society.

The Blank Slate Assumption

The second major problem with Social Mobility research is that it tends to explain differences in socioeconomic status primarily through social and economic factors. Researchers focus on parental income, education, parenting, neighborhoods, discrimination, and government policies. These factors certainly matter, but much of the literature neglects another powerful influence on people’s lives: genetic inheritance.

This approach reflects what is commonly called the Blank Slate assumption. In simple terms, the Blank Slate is the belief that people are born with few meaningful differences in their abilities, personality, or other characteristics that influence success. According to this view, differences in people’s eventual success are caused primarily by how they are raised and the society in which they live.

To be clear, it does not matter whether Social Mobility researchers actually believe in the Blank Slate. I am sure that many do not, and some even acknowledge possible genetic influences.

What matters is that genetic inheritance is rarely included in their statistical models, despite an enormous amount of quantitative evidence being available from studies of twins, adopted children, and genetic data. Researchers cannot accurately measure the effects of family background while leaving out a major source of differences between families. So regardless of whether social mobility researchers actually believe the Blank Slate assumption, they conduct their research as if they do.

Children inherit more than their parents’ money, social connections, and family environment. They also inherit genes that influence intelligence, conscientiousness, personality, physical and mental health, and other characteristics that affect success in school and the workplace. These inherited differences help explain why socioeconomic status often persists across generations.

Decades of research have shown that intelligence, conscientiousness, and educational attainment are all partly inherited. Research on intelligence suggests that genetic differences explain more than half of the differences in intelligence among adults. A major review of personality research found that genes explain approximately 40% of the differences in personality traits, including traits such as conscientiousness, which involves self-discipline, persistence, and reliability. Educational attainment is also strongly influenced by genetic inheritance.

A 2020 study of nearly 194,000 twins across 16 countries found that genetic differences explained approximately 43% of the differences in educational attainment. Family and other environmental influences also played a substantial role. These percentages describe differences among people in the populations studied, not how much of any one person’s abilities or achievements are determined by their genes.

Even more relevant is a 2025 Norwegian study that examined twins and adopted children to separate genetic influences from family upbringing. The researchers found that purely social factors explained only about one-fifth of the parent-child relationship accounted for by their models. This is powerful evidence that inherited characteristics play a much greater role in the persistence of socioeconomic status than conventional explanations often recognize.

The problem is that researchers who ignore genetics can mistake inherited characteristics for inherited social advantages. Children of highly educated parents may benefit from better schools, financial support, and a supportive home environment. But they may also inherit characteristics that helped their parents succeed in the first place. Without accounting for both influences, researchers cannot reliably determine how much of the relationship is caused by family advantages.

Of course, genetics does not determine everything. Education, parenting, individual choices, and luck also affect people’s lives. But we cannot understand why socioeconomic status persists across generations while largely ignoring genetic inheritance.

Low Social Mobility is not necessarily evidence of unfair opportunities, inherited privilege, or discrimination. Much of it reflects the inheritance of characteristics that help people succeed in school and the workplace.

Meritocracy Produces Low Social Mobility

The third major problem with Social Mobility research follows directly from the previous section on genetic inheritance. If many of the characteristics that contribute to socioeconomic success are partly inherited, then a successful meritocracy should eventually produce lower Social Mobility. This is the opposite of what most Social Mobility researchers assume.

In traditional Agrarian societies, people were generally born into a social class that determined their opportunities throughout life. Family connections, inherited privileges, and rigid class barriers prevented many talented individuals from rising in society. The spread of meritocratic institutions began breaking down these barriers. People increasingly gained opportunities to advance based on their abilities and accomplishments rather than their family background.

At first, this transition increased Social Mobility. Talented individuals from poor families could rise into positions previously reserved for privileged families. Meanwhile, less capable individuals from wealthy families could lose their privileged positions. People were increasingly sorted according to their abilities and accomplishments rather than the circumstances of their birth.

But as meritocracy becomes more firmly established, something important changes. As we saw in the previous section, intelligence, conscientiousness, educational attainment, and other characteristics that contribute to success are substantially heritable. Successful parents are therefore more likely to have children who inherit some of the same characteristics that helped them succeed. These children are more likely to achieve similar socioeconomic positions through their own abilities and accomplishments.

Over successive generations, this process tends to reduce Social Mobility. As people are increasingly sorted according to characteristics that are partly inherited, fewer individuals are born into socioeconomic positions that differ greatly from those they are likely to achieve as adults. The more successful meritocracy becomes at rewarding individual abilities and accomplishments, the lower Social Mobility becomes.

This process is reinforced by assortative mating, the tendency of people to marry others with similar characteristics. Highly educated and successful individuals often marry people with similar education, intelligence, and socioeconomic status. Their children inherit characteristics from both parents, further increasing the likelihood that they will achieve similar socioeconomic positions. Assortative mating strengthens the sorting process already underway.

This leads to a fundamental problem with conventional interpretations of Social Mobility. Both a traditional society dominated by inherited privilege and a mature meritocracy can exhibit low Social Mobility, but for entirely different reasons. In traditional societies, class barriers prevent talented people from rising. In modern meritocratic society, inherited characteristics help people achieve socioeconomic positions similar to those of their parents.

Conventional Social Mobility measurements cannot distinguish these two situations. Low Social Mobility is not evidence that meritocracy has failed. Low Social Mobility is evidence of a meritocratic society functioning as it should.

Measuring the Wrong Thing

Social Mobility researchers have produced valuable evidence about how socioeconomic status passes from parents to children. But far too often, researchers and policymakers treat movement within the socioeconomic hierarchy as a measure of whether society is fair, meritocratic, and successful. I believe this is a fundamental mistake.

Low Social Mobility can result from inherited privilege, unequal opportunities, or the inheritance of characteristics that contribute to success in a meritocracy. The measurements alone cannot distinguish between these very different causes. Nor can they tell us whether people’s material standard of living is actually improving.

I am not arguing that Social Mobility is unimportant or that we should ignore barriers that prevent people from succeeding. But changing people’s relative socioeconomic positions should not be our primary goal. What matters far more is enabling the greatest possible number of people to enjoy rising material standards of living throughout their lives.

We should judge societies by how successfully they promote material progress and Upward Mobility, not by how frequently people exchange positions within the socioeconomic hierarchy.

Bibliography

Pitirim Sorokin. Social Mobility

Peter M. Blau and Otis Dudley Duncan. The American Occupational Structure

Robert Erikson and John H. Goldthorpe. The Constant Flux: A Study of Class Mobility in Industrial Societies

Gary Solon. Intergenerational Income Mobility in the United States

Gary Solon. Cross-Country Differences in Intergenerational Earnings Mobility

Bhashkar Mazumder. Fortunate Sons: New Estimates of Intergenerational Mobility in the United States Using Social Security Earnings Data

Miles Corak. Income Inequality, Equality of Opportunity, and Intergenerational Mobility

Raj Chetty, Nathaniel Hendren, Patrick Kline, and Emmanuel Saez. Where Is the Land of Opportunity? The Geography of Intergenerational Mobility in the United States

Raj Chetty, Nathaniel Hendren, Patrick Kline, Emmanuel Saez, and Nicholas Turner. Is the United States Still a Land of Opportunity? Recent Trends in Intergenerational Mobility

Raj Chetty, David Grusky, Maximilian Hell, Nathaniel Hendren, Robert Manduca, and Jimmy Narang. The Fading American Dream: Trends in Absolute Income Mobility Since 1940

Raj Chetty and Nathaniel Hendren. The Impacts of Neighborhoods on Intergenerational Mobility I: Childhood Exposure Effects

Amelia R. Branigan, Kenneth J. McCallum, and Jeremy Freese. Variation in the Heritability of Educational Attainment: An International Meta-Analysis

Arno Van Hootegem, Adrian Farner Rogne, Caroline Tveter Cros, Ole Røgeberg, and Torkild Hovde Lyngstad. Social Origins and Socioeconomic Outcomes: A Combined Twin and Adoption Study

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If you enjoyed this article, you should read my From Poverty to Progress book series.