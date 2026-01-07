Britain’s Industrial Revolution was a two-stage transition: Commercial first, fossil-fuel–powered technological innovation second. This framework explains why no single theory has been enough.

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Britain’s Industrial Revolution was not caused by a single factor. It was the result of two major transformations: first, Britain’s emergence as a Commercial society, and second, the widespread application of fossil fuels through new technologies. Understanding these two stages helps explain why so many competing theories identify important causes but fail to explain the entire transformation.

In the previous three essays in my series on the British Industrial Revolution, I:

Explained why scholars disagree about what the Industrial Revolution actually was, including how to define and measure it, when it began, and whether it improved the material standard of living of ordinary people. Reviewed the competing theories about why Britain industrialized first. Examined the weaknesses of these competing theories, particularly: Their overwhelming focus on a single cause or a small group of related causes, despite the unlikelihood that such a major transformation had only one cause.

Their failure, with a few exceptions, to compare Britain with earlier Commercial societies in northern Italy, Flanders, and the Dutch Republic.

Their inability to produce a consensus about the causes of the Industrial Revolution despite roughly 200 years of research.

I believe these disagreements can be resolved by recognizing that Britain underwent two distinct economic transformations rather than one. My Five Keys to Progress framework explains how those transformations were connected and why Britain became the first Industrial society.

This article presents that multi-causal explanation and shows how it brings together the strongest insights from the competing theories.

Read on…

The British Industrial Revolution (the series) Michael Magoon · Jan 11 The British Industrial Revolution is one of the great transformations in the material standard of living for the masses in world history. We cannot understand material progress without coming to grips with its importance. Read full story

If you enjoy this article, you should read my From Poverty to Progress book series.

Pre-industrial England was a Commercial society

To explain why Britain industrialized first, we need to compare it with the right societies. Most historians compare Britain with its own pre-industrial past or with Agrarian societies elsewhere in Eurasia. But Britain’s closest economic counterparts were other Commercial societies, particularly the Dutch Republic, Flanders, and northern Italy.

These comparisons reveal an important distinction. Many of the conditions that historians credit with causing Britain’s Industrial Revolution had already existed in other Commercial societies for centuries. They helped make industrialization possible, but they cannot explain why Britain was the first to achieve it.

During the sixteenth, seventeenth, and eighteenth centuries, England (and later Britain) was itself a Commercial society, particularly in the southeast. I define Commercial societies by two characteristics:

Most food calories are purchased in markets rather than produced directly by the people who consume them. This distinguishes Commercial societies from all earlier Society Types.

Fossil fuels are not yet widely used throughout the economy. This distinguishes Commercial societies from modern Industrial societies.

But not the only one

Only four regions clearly reached this condition before the nineteenth century:

Despite their different histories, these societies developed remarkably similar economic structures. They shared several important characteristics:

Most households depended on markets for food, encouraging wage labor, monetization, and specialization.

Urbanization rates were high by premodern standards.

Trade networks were extensive.

Political and economic decision-making was spread across many individuals and institutions.

Commercial institutions were sophisticated.

Manufacturing was widespread.

Export industries were highly competitive, often leading the world.

Capital accumulation was substantial.

Commercial Societies invented four of the Five Keys to Progress

By the standards of earlier history, these were extraordinarily advanced economies. Using my Five Keys to Progress theory, these nations had achieved the first Four Keys.

A highly efficient food production and distribution system. This enables societies to overcome geographical constraints to food production so that large numbers of people can focus on solving problems other than getting enough food to eat. Trade-based cities packed with a large number of free citizens possessing a wide variety of skills. These people innovate new technologies, skills, and social organizations and copy the innovations made by others. Decentralized political, economic, religious, and ideological power. It is of particular importance that elites are forced into transparent, non-violent competition that undermines their ability to forcibly extract wealth from the masses. This also allows citizens to freely choose among institutions based upon how much they have to offer to each individual and society in general. At least one high-value-added industry that exports to the rest of the world. This injects wealth into the city or region, accelerates economic growth and creates markets for smaller local industries and services.

This enabled an increased standard of living for the masses, but nothing like what was to come.

The Shared Energy Ceiling of Commercial societies

All Commercial societies faced the same fundamental limit: they lacked the Fifth Key to Progress, the widespread use of fossil fuels. Fossil fuels contain enormous amounts of concentrated energy, making it possible to power technologies and solve problems that earlier societies could not. Without them, even the most advanced Commercial societies faced severe constraints on economic growth.

Commercial societies relied mainly on wood, wind, water, peat, and human and animal labor. London was already using coal for home heating, and some British industries burned it to produce heat. But this was nothing like the widespread application of fossil fuels that would later transform Industrial societies.

Without widespread fossil fuel use, Commercial societies faced four major constraints:

Energy supplies were limited by land, forests, and human or animal labor.

Transportation remained expensive, especially over land.

High transportation costs fragmented markets.

Fragmented markets and limited energy supplies sharply restricted the scale of production and economic activity.

These constraints did not prevent economic growth. Commercial societies could become wealthier, more productive, and more technologically sophisticated than earlier Society Types. But their growth remained gradual and limited compared with what Industrial societies would eventually achieve.

Before the 1830s, England differed from the Dutch Republic mainly in degree rather than in kind. Its markets were extensive, wages were relatively high, and export industries were competitive. But its underlying economic structure remained that of a Commercial society.

British manufacturers faced many of the same constraints as Dutch merchants and Italian manufacturers. All depended on energy sources that limited the scale of production, while expensive transportation restricted the size and integration of markets. Even the most successful Commercial societies had not escaped these limits.

Britain’s decisive breakthrough came when it began applying fossil fuels across the wider economy during the nineteenth century. This allowed it to overcome constraints that had limited every earlier Commercial society and become the world’s first Industrial society.

Industrial Growth Without Industrialization

Britain experienced economic growth long before it became an Industrial society. But the growth was gradual, much like that of earlier Commercial societies. There was no dramatic break in Britain’s economic performance before the nineteenth century that would clearly distinguish it from the Dutch Republic or other Commercial societies.

The most striking feature of the historical data is the absence of a major acceleration in per capita economic growth before the 1830s. Britain was becoming wealthier, but its growth rates and living standards had not yet pulled decisively away from those of other Commercial societies. Its economy was expanding within the same basic limits that constrained its commercial predecessors.

Real wages tell much the same story. English workers earned relatively high wages by European standards, but so did Dutch workers. In both countries, wages fluctuated within a fairly narrow range for generations, while consumption improved gradually rather than dramatically. Neither experienced the sustained, widespread improvements in living standards that would later distinguish Industrial societies.

This matters because economic growth and industrialization are not the same thing. Commercial societies could increase production, accumulate capital, develop new technologies, and improve living standards without escaping the limits of their existing energy systems. Britain did all these things before the nineteenth century, but it had not yet undergone the transformation that would make it the world’s first Industrial society.

Manufacturing Expansion before Industrialization

Britain’s shift toward manufacturing began much earlier than most economic historians recognize. If we measure industrialization by the share of workers employed in manufacturing and other secondary industries, the largest transformation took place in the seventeenth century, not during the conventional Industrial Revolution.

Historical employment data show three distinct periods in the development of Britain’s secondary sector, which includes mining, manufacturing, and construction:

Before 1600: Employment in the secondary sector increased gradually from less than 20% of total employment before 1400 to just under 30% by 1600. 1600–1700: The secondary sector’s share increased rapidly to more than 40% of all employment. 1700–World War II: Despite the Industrial Revolution, the secondary sector’s share remained remarkably stable, generally fluctuating between 42% and 47%.

These figures challenge the conventional timeline of industrialization. The biggest shift toward manufacturing employment occurred more than a century before the famous inventions of the late eighteenth century. By 1700, Britain already had an unusually large manufacturing sector, and its share of employment changed relatively little over the following two centuries.

The broader economic data point in the same direction. If industrialization had already begun transforming Britain’s entire economy during the eighteenth century, we should expect to see a major acceleration in per capita GDP growth or a substantial increase in manufacturing’s share of employment.

Neither appears in the data. Britain experienced important technological innovations and continued economic growth, but the economy as a whole did not undergo the dramatic transformation that we normally associate with the Industrial Revolution. Its manufacturing sector had already expanded during its earlier transition into a Commercial society.

The Two-Stage Transition

Britain did not experience one economic transformation. It experienced two. First, England evolved from an Agrarian society into a Commercial society. Then, during the 1830s and 1840s, Britain became the world’s first Industrial society through the widespread application of fossil fuels.

I believe my Society Type and Five Keys to Progress frameworks help explain these two transitions. Most economic historians have treated Britain’s development as a single transformation, which helps explain why they disagree about its causes and timing.

Think of Britain’s development as a two-stage rocket. The first stage transformed England from an Agrarian society into a Commercial society, producing nearly two centuries of sustained per capita GDP growth of roughly 0.5% annually. The second stage transformed Britain into an Industrial society, more than doubling its economic growth rate.

The two stages were:

The transition from an Agrarian society to a Commercial society. Southeast and eastern England gradually developed from an Agrarian society, similar to others across Eurasia, into a Commercial society. This happened through the acquisition of the first Four Keys to Progress, many of which England borrowed or adapted from the Low Countries: Highly productive agriculture Trade-based cities Decentralization of power High-value-added export industries, including the rapid growth of manufacturing during the seventeenth century England still lacked the Fifth Key: the widespread use of fossil fuels. This transformation probably occurred sometime during the seventeenth century, although its exact timing remains unclear. Over time, the Commercial society that first emerged in southeast and eastern England spread north and west into the rest of England and parts of Scotland. This expansion also transformed political and economic institutions. Britain also borrowed technologies, skills, and organizations from other Commercial societies. By developing industries that would later prove essential to inventing and mass-producing railroads, it gradually assembled the preconditions for the Industrial Revolution. This happened without anyone deliberately planning the eventual transformation. I will examine these developments more closely in future articles. The transition from a Commercial society to an Industrial society. During the 1830s and 1840s, Britain’s second-stage rocket fired. The decisive breakthrough was the application of coal’s enormous energy density to land transportation through the railroad. Railroads dramatically expanded the practical use of fossil fuels, activating the Fifth Key to Progress on a much larger scale. The energy transformation soon spread into other economic activities, including ocean transportation, agriculture, materials production, communications, urban infrastructure, and the military. Britain was no longer simply a highly successful Commercial society. It had become the world’s first Industrial society. This second transition also produced much greater improvements in the material standard of living of the masses. Real per capita GDP growth more than doubled, reaching roughly 1.2–1.4% annually and remaining near that level for the rest of the nineteenth century.

I believe the second transition deserves the name Industrial Revolution. Unlike Britain’s earlier commercial development, it fundamentally changed the energy available to society, accelerated economic growth, and eventually produced enormous improvements in ordinary people’s living standards. Its effects also spread to many other parts of the world.

Synthesizing the Competing Theories

I believe the Five Keys to Progress framework brings together the strongest parts of the competing theories of Britain’s Industrial Revolution. Rather than treating these theories as mutually exclusive, it shows how they explain different parts of Britain’s two major economic transformations.

First Stage Booster Causes

The first-stage booster was the transition from an Agrarian society to a Commercial society. This required acquiring the first Four Keys to Progress, which together created the economic capabilities that made industrialization possible.

Almost all the competing theories identify characteristics that were common to the four major Commercial societies. Britain may have been more advanced than the others in some respects, but all four were far more economically developed than the Agrarian societies around them.

This creates a problem for theories that identify one characteristic as the decisive cause. None can explain either:

Why Commercial societies emerged in England and a handful of other regions. Why Britain subsequently experienced an Industrial Revolution while the other Commercial societies did not.

The Five Keys to Progress provide a broader explanation. Commercial societies emerged when they acquired the first Four Keys, but no single Key was sufficient by itself. Each contributed a different capability, and all four were necessary for the transition.

Commercial societies also developed economic structures that encouraged them to innovate and copy successful practices from elsewhere. This allowed them to acquire and improve upon the first Four Keys in ways that earlier Society Types could not.

Second Stage Booster Causes

The second-stage booster was Britain’s transition from a Commercial society to an Industrial society. Of the existing theories, I believe the coal-based explanations associated with E. A. Wrigley and Robert Allen come closest to identifying the decisive cause.

Coal was essential for two reasons:

It contained far more concentrated energy than wood, wind, water, or human and animal muscle power.

It was the easiest fossil fuel for pre-industrial societies to discover, extract, refine, and distribute. Petroleum and natural gas presented much greater technical difficulties.

But the presence of coal fields was not enough. Coal had existed in Britain for millennia, and easy access to deposits did not automatically produce industrialization. Something had to make it possible to use that energy on a much larger scale.

The decisive trigger was a series of technological innovations during the early and middle nineteenth century that applied coal, and eventually other fossil fuels, to major economic activities. These innovations activated the Fifth Key to Progress across the wider economy.

Two developments were especially important:

The railroad was the first and most important breakthrough. By applying coal-powered steam engines to land transportation, it dramatically reduced transportation constraints and expanded markets. The spread of fossil-fuel-powered technologies extended the energy revolution into other activities. These included steamships, steel production, telegraphy, tractors, internal combustion engines, turbines, and electricity.

Coal made these technologies possible, but it did not make their invention inevitable. Britain needed the capabilities it had developed as a Commercial society to turn an abundant energy resource into technologies that transformed the wider economy.

This is why I distinguish between the two stages. The first Four Keys created a society capable of developing and adopting major technological innovations. The Fifth Key, activated through coal-powered technologies, allowed Britain to escape the energy constraints that had limited every earlier Commercial society.

In a future article, I will examine why Britain was able to invent and develop these critical coal-based technologies before other societies.

How the Five Keys to Progress Integrate the Competing Theories

The Five Keys to Progress framework helps explain why so many competing theories of the British Industrial Revolution are plausible but incomplete. Most identify a genuine cause of industrialization, but they focus on only one part of a much larger process. Nearly all the major theories can be incorporated into one of the Five Keys.

The First Key, a highly efficient system of food production and distribution, incorporates theories emphasizing agricultural productivity and demographic change. Scholars such as Wrigley, Clark, Overton, and the Cambridge Group have emphasized rising agricultural yields, enclosure, improved farming techniques, and population growth.

These developments allowed Britain to feed a growing population while freeing workers from subsistence agriculture. They made urbanization, specialization, and employment outside agriculture possible, but they could not produce industrialization by themselves.

The Second Key, trade-based cities filled with free workers possessing diverse skills, incorporates theories emphasizing high wages, human capital, skilled artisans, and technological innovation. These include:

High-wage explanations (Allen, Humphries)

Skills-based explanations (Mokyr, Wallis)

Studies of artisan and inventor networks (MacLeod, Fox, Edgerton)

All three approaches describe different characteristics of Commercial societies. Large numbers of skilled workers, mechanics, engineers, and entrepreneurs could move between employers, exchange knowledge, and experiment with new technologies. High wages also created incentives to develop labor-saving innovations. These conditions help explain Britain’s capacity for continuous technological improvement, but not why industrialization began when it did or why its effects became so enormous.

The Third Key, decentralized political, economic, and ideological power, incorporates institutional, political, and cultural explanations. These include:

Theories emphasizing property rights, constitutional constraints, financial institutions, and limits on arbitrary government extraction (North, Weingast, Acemoglu)

Theories emphasizing political fragmentation and interstate competition in Europe (Jones, Goldstone, Greif)

These conditions limited the ability of political elites to extract wealth and created stronger incentives for investment, competition, and innovation. They also reduced barriers to developing and adopting new technologies. But Britain was not unique in possessing these advantages. Other Commercial societies had developed similar institutions long before the Industrial Revolution.

The Fourth Key, at least one high-value-added export industry, incorporates theories emphasizing proto-industrialization, commercial expansion, consumer demand, and overseas trade. These include:

Rural manufacturing networks (Mendels, Kriedte, Ogilvie)

The growth of Atlantic trade and colonial commerce (O’Brien, Williams, Inikori)

The “consumer revolution” (de Vries, McKendrick)

These developments expanded markets, encouraged capital accumulation, and supported increasingly sophisticated production systems. Successful export industries also brought wealth into Commercial societies, creating demand for smaller local industries and services. But northern Italy, Flanders, and the Dutch Republic experienced similar developments without undergoing an Industrial Revolution.

The Fifth Key, the widespread use of fossil fuels, incorporates the coal-based explanations associated with Wrigley and Allen. These theories identify a fundamental constraint that limited every Commercial society: the amount of useful energy available to power economic activity. Coal offered a way to break through that constraint, but possessing coal deposits was not enough.

The decisive change came when Britain developed technologies that could apply fossil-fuel energy across the wider economy. Railroads were especially important, followed by steamships, steel production, mechanized agriculture, internal combustion engines, and electricity. These technologies transformed transportation, manufacturing, and infrastructure by making enormous amounts of concentrated energy available on an unprecedented scale.

Viewed through the Five Keys to Progress, the problem with monocausal theories becomes clear. Most competing theores identify a necessary condition for industrialization but treat it as though it were sufficient by itself. Commercial societies needed all Four of the initial Keys to emerge and prosper. Industrial societies needed all Five. No single Key could produce either transformation on its own.

This framework also explains why Britain’s Industrial Revolution was not inevitable. Britain possessed many advantages, but most were shared with other Commercial societies. What distinguished Britain was that it gradually accumulated all Five Keys, culminating in the widespread application of fossil fuels through coal-powered technologies during the nineteenth century. This process was slow, uneven, and largely unplanned.

The Five Keys to Progress do not replace the existing theories. The Five Keys to Progress organize their strongest insights into a broader explanation that can be applied across different societies and historical periods. The framework helps us understand:

Which factors mattered

Why they mattered

Why none was sufficient by itself

Most importantly, the Five Keys to Progress connects the British Industrial Revolution to the broader history of material progress. Rather than treating Britain’s breakthrough as an isolated historical event, it helps explain how societies acquire the capabilities needed to achieve sustained improvements in the material standard of living of the masses.

Theories That Do Not Fit Cleanly

Admittedly, a few prominent theories of Britain’s Industrial Revolution do not fit neatly into the Five Keys to Progress framework. These include explanations emphasizing:

Historical contingency or luck

Strong cultural determinism

Genetic selection

Some versions of the Atlantic slavery or imperial profits thesis

These theories focus on unusual historical events, long-term cultural or behavioral traits, or the redistribution of wealth. They differ from the Five Keys to Progress, which identifies the basic economic capabilities a society must acquire before industrialization becomes possible.

This difference reflects the purpose of the framework. The Five Keys to Progress was not developed specifically to explain Britain’s Industrial Revolution. It is a broader theory intended to explain why some societies make a sudden transition to long-term, widely shared economic growth while others do not. Britain’s Industrial Revolution is one important test of that theory.

The theories that fit least comfortably into the framework also have difficulty explaining why industrialization later occurred in countries with very different histories, cultures, and institutions. Their limitations become clearer when we look beyond Britain:

Historical contingency and luck can influence when industrialization occurs, but they cannot explain why some societies were capable of taking advantage of opportunities while others were not.

Cultural and genetic explanations struggle to explain rapid economic transformations, the geographic concentration of industrialization, and the emergence of similar economic structures in societies with very different cultural backgrounds.

Slavery and imperial profits influenced commercial expansion and the distribution of wealth, but they do not explain why Britain was the first Commercial society to make the transition to widespread fossil fuel use.

This does not mean these factors were irrelevant. Historical accidents, cultural characteristics, and imperial relationships could influence the timing, speed, and particular path of industrialization. But they do not explain the underlying economic capabilities that made the transition possible.

The Five Keys to Progress distinguishes between the fundamental causes that make industrialization possible and the additional conditions that shape how it unfolds. Many of these other theories help explain Britain’s particular historical experience, but they are less useful for explaining why societies across the world eventually made similar transitions.

The British Industrial Revolution (the series) Michael Magoon · Jan 11 The British Industrial Revolution is one of the great transformations in the material standard of living for the masses in world history. We cannot understand material progress without coming to grips with its importance. Read full story

Why a General Theory of Industrialization is needed

Scientists often distinguish between two types of theories:

A special theory explains a particular event or a narrow group of events, often in considerable detail.

A general theory explains a pattern that occurs repeatedly under different circumstances, even if it cannot account for every detail of each case.

Most existing theories of the British Industrial Revolution are special theories. They attempt to explain why Britain industrialized first by identifying characteristics that were unique to Britain or unusually strong there.

These theories have taught us a great deal about British history. But they are much less useful for explaining why industrialization later occurred in societies with very different histories, cultures, political institutions, and geographic conditions. A theory that explains Britain’s experience should also help us understand why other countries eventually achieved similar transformations.

The Five Keys to Progress is intended to provide a General Theory of Industrialization. Its purpose is not simply to explain Britain’s Industrial Revolution, but to identify the conditions that allow any society to make a sudden transition to sustained, widely shared material progress.

From this perspective, Britain’s Industrial Revolution was the first example of a much broader historical transformation. The same framework can be applied to Germany, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and China. It can also help explain why many societies acquired some of the conditions necessary for industrialization but failed to complete the transition.

This does not make special theories unnecessary. They remain valuable for explaining how particular societies acquired the Five Keys, why some acquired them earlier than others, and what delayed their progress.

But without a general theory, we are left with an ever-growing collection of explanations for individual countries and no clear way to distinguish the conditions necessary for industrialization from those that merely shaped each country’s particular experience.

That is why I am writing my National Profiles of Progress series. By examining how different countries escaped centuries or millennia of widespread poverty, I hope to show how the Five Keys to Progress can explain the emergence of modern Industrial societies across very different parts of the world.

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See also my other articles on “English/British history” series:

If you enjoyed this article, you should read my From Poverty to Progress book series.