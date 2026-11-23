AI could make large-scale deregulation practical, replacing years of legal research and paperwork with a systematic process for repealing costly rules.

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Federal regulations impose an estimated $2 trillion to $3 trillion in annual costs on the American economy, according to studies by the Competitive Enterprise Institute and the National Association of Manufacturers. A study commissioned by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), a federal government agency, had already estimated that federal regulations cost the economy $1.75 trillion annually in 2008.

To put those enormous figure in perspective, the federal government spent approximately $1.65 trillion on Social Security, $1.07 trillion on Medicare, and $1 trillion on national defense in fiscal year 2026. At the higher end, estimated regulatory costs exceed Social Security and Medicare spending combined. That enormous figure does not even include state and local regulations.

Yet governments have elaborate systems for creating new regulations and almost no comparable systems for systematically eliminating old ones. Even regulations that have outlived their purpose, duplicate other rules, or unnecessarily obstruct economic activity can survive for decades.

I believe that deregulation is the most cost-effective ways governments can promote long-term economic growth. Unlike government spending programs, deregulation does not require taxpayers to spend money. Instead, removing economically harmful regulations allows businesses and individuals to invest, innovate, compete, and become more productive without unnecessary government restrictions.

Why, then, is deregulation so rare?

Much of the problem is that it is perceived as a complicated, expensive, and time-consuming process involving extensive legal research, economic analysis, administrative procedures, and potential court challenges. Even politicians who strongly favor deregulation often achieve surprisingly little.

Artificial intelligence could fundamentally change this situation. AI can:

analyze enormous quantities of regulations,

identify those that impose the greatest economic costs, and

prepare much of the documentation required to repeal them.

In this article I propose using AI to make deregulation a continuous government activity, with the goal of eliminating approximately 1% of existing regulations every month, beginning with those whose repeal would produce the greatest economic benefits.

If you enjoy this article, you should read my From Poverty to Progress book series.

A Brief History of Deregulation

Republican politicians have complained about excessive government regulation for decades. Yet despite repeated promises to cut red tape, few administrations have undertaken systematic efforts to eliminate existing regulations across the entire government.

Most Republican administrations have concentrated on:

slowing the creation of new regulations,

reviewing selected rules, or

limiting the costs of additional regulations.

These efforts can be valuable, but they do little to address the enormous accumulation of existing regulations.

The most successful federal deregulation efforts have generally been concentrated in particular industries. Surprisingly, some of the most important occurred under Democratic President Jimmy Carter.

These reforms allowed greater competition, encouraged innovation, and reduced transportation costs. However, they were largely accomplished through legislation and did not establish a systematic process for reviewing regulations throughout the federal government.

More recently, President Donald Trump has attempted broader deregulation through executive action. During his first term, he established a requirement to eliminate two regulations for every new one issued. Yet according to QuantGov’s measurements, the number of regulatory restrictions in the Code of Federal Regulations actually increased by approximately 0.8% between 2016 and 2020

In January 2025, President Trump increased that target to ten eliminated for every new one issued. The Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs subsequently reported 218 deregulatory actions during fiscal year 2025 that deleted, modified, or otherwise revised provisions of the Code of Federal Regulations. This is a tiny percentage of total federal regulations.

Idaho offers a particularly interesting state-level success. I wrote about it in a previous article, so I will not go into detail here.

Beginning in 2019, Republican Governor Brad Little launched an ambitious deregulation initiative, followed by a Zero-Based Regulation program requiring agencies to systematically review and justify their regulations. This has led to what is perhaps the most radical deregulation by any state in American history.

According to the governor’s office, Idaho reduced its administrative code from 736 chapters to 381, a reduction of 48%. The number of pages fell from 8,278 to 4,659, a reduction of approximately 44%. These reductions included both eliminating regulations and simplifying existing ones. In 2023, the legislature made periodic regulatory reviews permanent, requiring agencies to review their rules every eight years.

These experiences demonstrate that substantial deregulation is possible when political leaders make it a priority and establish procedures to carry it out. However, even the more ambitious efforts have depended heavily on government employees manually examining regulations, assessing their consequences, and preparing changes. Governments still lack a systematic means of identifying and repealing the regulations that impose the greatest costs on long-term economic growth.

The Obstacles to Deregulation

Deregulation faces several obstacles that make eliminating existing regulations much more difficult than simply deciding they are unnecessary. These include determining which regulations can legally be repealed, identifying those that impose the greatest economic costs, preparing the required documentation, and defending repeals against court challenges. Together, these obstacles help explain why even governments committed to deregulation often accomplish surprisingly little.

One common misunderstanding is that regulations authorized by legislation cannot be repealed without new legislation. In reality, there is an important distinction between:

regulations specifically required by law and

those adopted at the discretion of executive agencies.

Congress might authorize an agency to regulate an industry without requiring any particular regulation. In such cases, the agency generally has considerable discretion to modify or repeal its own regulations, provided it continues to fulfill its statutory responsibilities. This means that the executive can repeal a specific regulation without contradicting existing Congressional legislation.

Another obstacle is determining which regulations should be eliminated first. Governments have thousands of regulatory requirements covering almost every aspect of economic activity. Some impose relatively minor paperwork costs, while others discourage billions of dollars in investment, restrict competition, or delay major infrastructure projects. Identifying the regulations that do the greatest economic harm requires extensive research and economic analysis.

Perhaps the greatest administrative obstacle is the legal process required to repeal regulations. Under the federal Administrative Procedure Act of 1946, repealing a substantive regulation generally requires procedures similar to those used to create it, including:

publishing a proposal, allowing public comments, and explaining the final decision.

The Supreme Court has also established that agencies must engage in reasoned decision-making, meaning they must provide a rational explanation for changing an existing policy. Simply declaring a regulation unnecessary is not always sufficient.

Court challenges create another complication. Businesses, advocacy groups, and other interested parties can challenge regulatory repeals, arguing that agencies exceeded their authority, ignored important evidence, or failed to follow required procedures. Even when a repeal is ultimately upheld, litigation can delay its implementation and consume substantial government resources.

These requirements create a substantial administrative burden. Government employees must:

research the legal basis of each regulation, evaluate its consequences, prepare supporting documents, respond to public comments, and sometimes defend the decision in court.

Repeating this process across thousands of regulations requires enormous amounts of specialized labor, making large-scale deregulation difficult to accomplish using traditional methods.

How AI Could Transform Deregulation

Artificial intelligence could transform deregulation from a slow, labor-intensive project into a continuous government operation. Much of the work involved in repealing regulations consists of:

reading legal documents, researching economic consequences, comparing regulations with legislation, and preparing explanations that satisfy legal requirements.

These are precisely the kinds of information-intensive tasks that modern AI systems can perform with remarkable speed.

Basic principles

I propose establishing an AI-assisted deregulation program that could be implemented by federal, state, or local governments. The program would operate according to five basic principles:

The executive branch establishes a goal of repealing approximately 1% of the original number of regulations every month.

Regulations specifically required by legislation are excluded, but regulations adopted under broader executive authority remain eligible for repeal.

Regulations for repeal are prioritized according to their estimated negative effects on long-term economic growth, with the most economically harmful regulations repealed first.

AI performs most of the research, economic analysis, legal preparation, and administrative work.

Government employees review and approve proposed repeals, including their supporting evidence and legal justifications.

The 1% monthly target is important because it establishes a regular, measurable pace of deregulation. A government beginning with 20,000 regulations would aim to eliminate approximately 200 per month, or 2,400 annually.

Over four years, that would amount to 48% of the original inventory, assuming enough eligible regulations remain. The monthly target determines how the work is organized, not whether any particular regulation deserves to be repealed.

Overview of process

The process would consist of the following steps:

AI creates a regulatory database. AI compiles the government’s regulations, identifies individual regulatory requirements, and links them to their statutory authorities. AI develops legal codes. AI examines relevant laws, court decisions, and previous regulatory repeals to develop standardized codes for classifying regulations and justifying their repeal. Government legal counsel verifies the codes and tests their comprehensiveness against a small, diverse sample of regulations before approving the system for widespread use. AI determines eligibility of each regulation. AI identifies which regulations are specifically mandated by legislation and which were adopted through executive discretion. AI estimates economic benefits. AI evaluates the costs and consequences of each regulation, emphasizing the potential effects of repeal on investment, productivity, competition, and long-term economic growth. AI prioritizes and batches of regulations. AI identifies regulations whose repeal would produce the greatest expected economic benefits and organizes them into monthly batches. AI assigns legal codes. AI recommends the appropriate legal justification codes for each proposed repeal and assembles supporting evidence and draft explanations. Human validate assigned codes. Government employees review the AI’s recommended codes, verify the supporting evidence, and approve or correct the proposed justifications. AI publishes proposed repeals. AI prepares the required legal documentation and public notices. Government officials approve the proposals and publish them for public comment. AI analyzes and responds to public comments. AI reviews submitted comments, identifies substantive objections, recommends responses, and prepares revised justifications where necessary. Government employees review and approve the responses. Agency finalize repeals. Agencies issue final repeal decisions after satisfying the applicable legal and administrative requirements. Execute repeals. Government officials review the proposed repeals and complete the legally required administrative procedures. AI measures results. AI tracks economic outcomes, compares them with initial estimates, and uses the findings to improve subsequent evaluations.

The crucial innovation is the division of labor between AI and government employees. Instead of requiring employees to conduct nearly every investigation and prepare every document themselves, AI would perform most of the preliminary work. Government employees would concentrate on:

verifying the analysis,

exercising judgment, and

making the final decisions.

This could allow even relatively small government agencies to undertake a much more ambitious program of deregulation than would otherwise be practical.

In the following sections, I will go into more detail on each step in the process.

Step 1: AI Creates a Regulatory Database

The federal government already maintains a comprehensive online database of regulations through the Electronic Code of Federal Regulations (eCFR). AI could download this database directly. Most states also maintain online regulatory codes, although their formats and accessibility vary.

AI would then analyze the regulations, identify individual regulatory requirements, and link each to the legislation authorizing it. This is important because a single section of the regulatory code may contain several distinct requirements, while one requirement may extend across multiple sections.

Each regulatory requirement would receive a unique identification number, creating a standardized database for subsequent legal and economic analysis. The database would also establish the total number of regulations used to calculate the monthly 1% repeal target.

ChatGPT estimates that this step should only take 1–3 weeks for AI to complete.

Step 2: Develop Legal Codes

Developing a standardized system of legal codes is likely the single most important step in making large-scale deregulation possible.

Traditionally, government lawyers must examine each regulation individually and develop a legally defensible justification for repealing it. AI could dramatically reduce this workload by identifying a relatively small number of legal classifications and justifications that can be applied repeatedly across thousands of regulations.

The system would use two types of codes:

Classification codes: Determine whether a regulation is specifically required by legislation, adopted through executive discretion, or legally uncertain.

Repeal justification codes: Identify legally defensible reasons for eliminating a regulation, such as excessive costs, duplication, technological obsolescence, or changed circumstances.

Here are examples of what the codes might look like.

The rest of the process would focus on the C02 code. This would likely be the vast majority of all regulations.

These common codes gives the President/Governor, executive agency, legal counsel, and the court system a common vocabulary in the process. Without this, the entire process would be far more cumbersome.

AI would develop these codes by examining legislation, court decisions, and previous regulatory repeals. Each repeal justification code would specify the legal reasoning, evidence, and documentation needed to support it. A code alone would not be sufficient to justify repeal, but it would establish a standardized framework for producing the required explanation.

This is the key to scaling up deregulation. Instead of starting from scratch with every regulation, AI could identify the appropriate codes, assemble the supporting evidence, and prepare the necessary documents. Government employees would then review the AI’s work rather than conduct thousands of separate investigations themselves.

ChatGPT estimates that this step should only take 1–2 weeks for AI to complete.

Step 3: Verify and Test Legal Codes

Before using the codes on a large scale, government legal counsel would review them to ensure they comply with applicable laws and judicial decisions. This is particularly important because courts require agencies to provide reasoned explanations for repealing regulations. The codes must cover the major legally defensible reasons for repeal and identify the evidence needed to support each justification.

The next step would be to test the codes on a small but diverse sample of regulations from different government agencies. AI would classify each regulation, recommend appropriate repeal justification codes, and prepare supporting explanations. Government lawyers would examine the results to identify missing codes, incorrect classifications, and weaknesses in the proposed justifications.

The codes would then be revised and tested again until legal counsel was satisfied that the system was sufficiently comprehensive and reliable. Once approved, the standardized codes could be applied to thousands of regulations, greatly reducing the need for repeated legal research while preserving human oversight of individual repeal decisions.

Once this step is completed, the system is established and AI can start reviewing specific regulations for repeal.

ChatGPT estimates that this step should only take 2–4 weeks for AI and legal counsel to complete.

Step 4: AI Determines Eligibility for Repeal

AI would examine every regulation in the database and compare it with the legislation authorizing it. The critical distinction is whether the legislature:

specifically required that regulation, or

merely gave an executive agency the authority to regulate a particular activity.

For example, Congress might authorize an agency to regulate industrial pollution, but that does not necessarily mean Congress has established a specific limit on how much pollution is permitted. If the agency independently establishes that limit, the agency generally has discretion to raise, lower, or eliminate it, provided the change is consistent with the underlying legislation. The authority to regulate pollution should not be confused with a legislative requirement to maintain a particular pollution limit.

Using the previously approved classification codes, AI would sort regulations into three categories: statutorily mandated, discretionary, or legally uncertain. Each classification would include references to the relevant legislation and any important court decisions. Regulations with uncertain legal status would be flagged for further review.

This process would identify the large pool of existing regulations potentially eligible for executive repeal without requiring new legislation.

ChatGPT estimates that this step should only take 1–3 weeks for AI to complete, and the process does not need to be held up until all regulations are coded properly.

Step 5: AI Estimates Economic Costs

AI would estimate the economic benefits of repealing each eligible regulation, with particular emphasis on long-term economic growth. Rather than simply measuring the direct costs of compliance, it would examine how regulations affect investment, productivity, innovation, competition, and the creation of new businesses.

AI could draw on an enormous range of existing information, including:

academic research,

government regulatory impact studies,

industry data, and

comparisons between states with different regulations.

For example, if one state imposes costly restrictions on construction while another does not, AI could examine differences in construction costs, investment, and economic activity. It could also study the effects of previous regulatory changes.

An important distinction is between reducing compliance costs and increasing economic growth. Eliminating a reporting requirement might save businesses millions of dollars annually, while removing a restriction on building new factories could encourage billions of dollars in additional investment. The latter could have much greater consequences for long-term productivity and economic growth.

AI would also consider the benefits that might be lost by repealing a regulation, rather than treating all regulatory costs as potential economic gains. It would estimate the net economic benefits of repeal, avoid double-counting overlapping costs, and identify areas of uncertainty. These estimates would provide the basis for deciding which regulations should be repealed first.

ChatGPT estimates that this step should only take 2–4 weeks for AI to complete, and the process does not need to be held up until all regulations are estimated.

Step 6: AI Prioritizes and Batches Regulations

AI would prioritize eligible regulations according to their estimated economic benefits from repeal, beginning with those that appear to impose the greatest harm on long-term economic growth. A relatively small number of regulations may account for a disproportionately large share of the economic damage.

The objective is not to produce a perfect ranking of thousands of regulations. AI could quickly identify groups of regulations with high, medium, and low expected economic impacts, concentrating additional analysis on the most costly ones. The important thing is to repeal economically harmful regulations early, not to determine whether one regulation should rank 37th or 52nd.

ChatGPT estimates that this step should only take 1-3 days for AI to complete the first batch.

If you total up all the estimated durations required to reach this stage, it would likely be about 2-3 months before AI can present the first prioritized monthly batch for validation by government employees (allowing for some overlap between steps).

Step 7: AI Assigns Legal Codes

Once AI has selected a monthly batch of regulations for repeal, it would assign the appropriate legal justification codes to each regulation. A regulation might qualify for repeal because its costs exceed its benefits, it duplicates another requirement, or technological changes have made it obsolete. Some regulations might qualify under several codes.

AI would then assemble the supporting evidence and prepare a brief, regulation-specific legal explanation for each proposed repeal. This would include references to applicable legislation, relevant court decisions, economic studies, and the original justification for the regulation. AI would also flag cases where the evidence is insufficient or the legal justification is uncertain.

Because the regulatory database, legal codes, and economic analyses would already be available, AI could probably complete this work for a typical monthly batch of 200 regulations in approximately 1–3 hours. More complicated cases could require additional investigation.

Step 8: Government Employees Validate

Government employees would review AI’s recommended legal codes and supporting evidence before any regulation proceeds toward repeal. Their responsibility would be to verify that:

the assigned justifications are appropriate,

the evidence is accurate, and

the proposed repeal is consistent with the agency’s statutory responsibilities.

This work would be distributed among employees across the executive agencies responsible for the regulations. Instead of conducting legal research and writing justifications from scratch, employees would examine AI’s completed work, approve or correct the assigned codes, and refer difficult cases to legal counsel. Regulations with inadequate supporting evidence could be returned for additional AI analysis.

Because the work would be distributed across many agencies and performed simultaneously, validation of a typical monthly batch of 200 regulations could potentially be completed within 1–5 working days. More complicated cases might require additional review without delaying the rest of the batch.

Step 9: AI Prepares Proposed Repeals for Public Comment

Once government employees have validated the legal justifications, AI would prepare the formal documents proposing repeal of each regulation. These would include the reasons for repeal, supporting evidence, relevant legal authorities, and other information required by law. Government officials would review and approve the documents before publication.

Under the federal Administrative Procedure Act, repealing substantive regulations generally requires publishing a proposed rule and allowing the public to submit comments. This gives businesses, individuals, and other interested parties an opportunity to support or challenge the proposed repeal. State and local governments have their own procedures.

AI could probably prepare the documents for a typical monthly batch within a few hours to several days. The public comment period would take considerably longer, often 30–60 days. However, this would not prevent rapid deregulation because multiple monthly batches could move through the public comment process simultaneously.

Step 10: AI Analyzes and Responds to Public Comments

Once the public comment period closes, AI would analyze the submitted comments, identify substantive objections, and prepare draft responses. It could group similar comments together, distinguish new evidence from repeated arguments, and determine whether any objections require changes to the proposed repeal.

This is another area where AI could dramatically reduce the administrative workload. Instead of requiring government employees to read thousands of comments individually and prepare responses from scratch, AI could:

organize the comments,

evaluate their arguments, and

draft legally supported responses.

Government employees would review and approve those responses, particularly when comments raise important new evidence or legal concerns.

AI could probably complete its initial analysis of a typical monthly batch within hours to a few days, depending on the number and complexity of comments. Human review could take several additional days, with unusually complex or controversial repeals requiring more time. Because different agencies would handle their own regulations simultaneously, this work could proceed without holding up the entire batch.

Step 11: Executive Agencies Finalize Repeals

After reviewing public comments and AI’s proposed responses, executive agencies would finalize the regulations selected for repeal. Government officials would verify that the legal justifications remain valid, important objections have been addressed, and all required administrative procedures have been followed.

Executive agencies would not have independent veto power over the deregulation program. Agencies could object to proposed repeals, but they would have to:

provide written justifications, and

identify alternative regulations whose repeal would produce at least equivalent estimated benefits for long-term economic growth.

Disagreements would be referred to the President or Governor, or their designated representatives, who would direct the final policy decision within their legal authority.

Because AI would have already completed most of the research, documentation, and analysis, final agency approval could potentially take several days to 1–3 weeks. The work would be distributed among many executive agencies, allowing hundreds of repeal decisions to be finalized simultaneously.

Step 12: President or Governor Executes Repeals

The President or Governor would be responsible for ensuring that approved regulatory repeals are actually implemented. As head of the executive branch, the President or Governor would direct agencies to carry out the decisions and ensure that they meet the monthly repeal targets. Agencies would not be permitted to delay or obstruct approved repeals without legally valid reasons.

AI would perform most of the administrative work. Once authorized officials approved the final repeal decisions, AI would:

prepare and submit the necessary documents for official publication,

update the government’s regulatory tracking database, and

automatically notify affected businesses and individuals.

At the federal level, the Office of the Federal Register would remain responsible for official publication and updating the Code of Federal Regulations.

Under the federal Administrative Procedure Act, regulations generally become effective at least 30 days after publication, although rules that remove restrictions can often take effect sooner. Some repeals may face additional waiting periods under the Congressional Review Act. State and local governments have their own procedures.

AI could complete most of the administrative work within hours, although legally required waiting periods might delay implementation by 30–60 days or longer. Once the monthly pipeline was operating, new batches of repeals could take effect every month.

Step 13: AI Measures the Results

AI would continuously monitor the results of deregulation, measuring both the number of regulations eliminated and their estimated economic benefits. The government would publish monthly reports showing the progress of the program, including regulations repealed, estimated compliance cost savings, and expected improvements in long-term economic growth.

AI would also examine actual economic outcomes, including changes in business investment, productivity, competition, and business formation. Comparing these results with earlier estimates would help identify which types of deregulation produce the greatest economic benefits and improve the prioritization of future repeals.

Much of this monitoring could be automated, although some economic effects would take years to become apparent. The result would be a continuing feedback process that makes the deregulation program more effective over time.

How Quickly Could Deregulation Begin?

The entire process could move surprisingly quickly. Assuming adequate resources and overlapping work, a newly elected President or Governor could potentially achieve the first completed repeals within six months of taking office.

Day 1: President or Governor takes office. Establishes the AI-assisted deregulation program, sets the monthly 1% target, and directs executive agencies to cooperate. Months 2–3: Government employees begin reviewing the first batch. AI has completed its initial analysis, identified high-impact regulations, and prepared recommended legal justifications for human validation. Months 4–6: President or Governor approves the first batch of repeals. After the public comment period and required reviews, executive leadership directs authorized agency officials to finalize and issue the repeal rules. Months 5–7: The first batch takes effect. Legally required waiting periods expire, and the eliminated regulations are no longer enforceable.

Once this initial process is completed, the government could begin eliminating approximately 1% of its original regulatory inventory every month. Multiple batches would be moving through different stages simultaneously, allowing deregulation to continue at a steady pace without repeating the initial startup period.

Over a four-year presidential or gubernatorial term, approximately 42–44% of the original regulations could be repealed, allowing for the initial startup period and assuming enough regulations are eligible for repeal. Because the most economically harmful regulations would be prioritized, the economic benefits could be concentrated in the early years of the program.

Conclusion

For decades, politicians have promised to reduce government regulation, but few have achieved substantial reductions in the existing regulatory burden. The traditional process is simply too slow, complicated, and labor-intensive to eliminate large numbers of regulations.

Artificial intelligence could fundamentally change this. By automating most of the legal research, economic analysis, documentation, and administrative work, AI could make systematic deregulation practical on a scale never before attempted. Government employees would continue to exercise judgment and make legally required decisions, while the President or Governor would provide the leadership needed to keep the program moving.

The potential economic benefits could be enormous. Unlike government spending programs, deregulation requires relatively little taxpayer money, and its benefits can accumulate as businesses invest, innovate, and become more productive. If AI can make it possible to eliminate nearly half of existing regulations during a four-year term, beginning with those that impose the greatest economic costs, it could become one of the most powerful tools available to governments seeking to promote long-term economic growth.

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If you enjoyed this article, you should read my From Poverty to Progress book series.