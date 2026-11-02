England transformed its economy, schools, and government over 400 years. Yet the rate at which families pass down social status barely changed.

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Western societies have changed almost beyond recognition over the past 400 years. They went from poor agricultural societies to wealthy modern nations with mass education, democracy, and an extensive welfare state. Yet the tendency for social status to persist within families appears to have changed remarkably little.

This is the second article in my four-part series on Social Mobility. In the first article, I argued that conventional Social Mobility research gets several important things wrong. Much of it focuses on whether people move up or down relative to others, while paying far less attention to improvements in material living standards that economic growth can bring to almost everyone.

Conventional research gives too little attention to genetic inheritance. Successful parents often have successful children, but researchers tend to explain that pattern through family wealth, upbringing, education, and social connections. Those influences certainly matter, but inherited biological characteristics may matter too.

I also challenged the assumption that a highly meritocratic society must have high Social Mobility. If success increasingly depends on people’s abilities and efforts, and some of the characteristics that contribute to success are inherited, then differences in social status may persist even when inherited privilege declines. Low Social Mobility, in that case, does not necessarily mean that a society is unfair. It means meritocracy is working.

Few scholars have challenged conventional thinking about Social Mobility more than economist and historian Gregory Clark. Rather than looking only at parents and their children, Clark has traced family lines across hundreds of years. His research finds that social status is much more persistent than standard parent-child studies suggest, even among distant relatives.

Clark argues that genetic inheritance is the main reason for this persistence. The effect is reinforced by the tendency for people with similar abilities, education, and social standing to marry one another. His explanation challenges the widespread view that families maintain their status mainly by passing down money, culture, social connections, and privileged access to opportunities.

If you enjoy this article, you should read my From Poverty to Progress book series.

Gregory Clark’s Research

Gregory Clark began exploring the role of inherited characteristics in his 2007 book, A Farewell to Alms: A Brief Economic History of the World (my summary is here). Clark explained how England remained trapped in poverty for centuries because improvements in farming and technology led to population growth rather than higher living standards.

But Clark also found something surprising. Wealthier families generally had more surviving children than poorer families, so their descendants gradually became a larger share of the population. He argued that attitudes and abilities that contributed to economic success spread through society, passed down through family culture and possibly through genetics.

Clark took this research further in his 2014 book, The Son Also Rises: Surnames and the History of Social Mobility (my summary is here). Instead of simply comparing parents with their children, he used rare surnames to follow families across many generations. These were not just wealthy or title families; they were broadly across the entire social spectrum: rich, poor, and middle class. The only distinction is that they had unusual last names.

Clark found that social status persisted much longer than conventional Social Mobility research suggested. The pattern appeared in countries with very different histories and social institutions, including England, Sweden, the United States, China, and Japan. Even after hundreds of years, the abolition of inherited titles and the massive growth of the modern welfare state, descendants of high-status families were more likely than average to achieve high social status themselves.

Inheritance of Social Status

Clark published his most important research in 2023 in an article titled The Inheritance of Social Status: England, 1600 to 2022. Using detailed family records covering 422,374 English people over four centuries (!), clark studied how social status passed through extended families. He measured status using such indicators as:

education,

occupation,

literacy,

housing, and

business leadership.

This allowed him to compare not only parents and children, but also relatives separated by many generations.

The results were remarkable. Clark found that social status remained strongly connected within families, even among distant relatives. Fourth cousins, who share ancestors five generations earlier, still showed meaningful similarities in their social status. Most fourth cousins do not:

grow up together,

attend the same schools, or

even know one another.

Yet they had similar social outcomes compared to the rest of the population.

Clark estimated that the underlying persistence of social status weakened at a rate of about 0.79 per generation. In everyday language, this means that each additional generation reduced the measured persistence of social status to about 79% of its previous strength. It does not mean that children inherit 79% of their parents’ income or social position. Rather, it shows how slowly differences in social status between family lines fade over time.

Even more surprising, Clark found that this rate remained remarkably stable throughout the entire 400-year period. England underwent:

the Industrial Revolution,

expanded education,

introduced democracy,

the growth of modern welfare state.

Yet these radical social and policy changes did not measurably change the rate at which social status persisted within families.

Even more impressive, Clark’s data closely resembles a simple mathematical model that assumes all variation is accounted for by:

Genetics

Assortative mating (people tending to marry others similar to themselves)

Using Clark’s estimates, this simple mode predicts that these similarities should fall to about 78.5% of their previous strength with each generation. Clark’s actual data show about 79%, which is remarkably close. This is not proof that genetics and assortative marriage are the only cause of social-economic status, but it is compelling evidence that typical Social Mobility measurements greatly understate the role of genetics.

To Have and Have Not

This year Clark expanded this research in his unpublished book, To Have and Have Not: The Determinants of Social Status in England, 1600–2026. This new study uses records from about 449,000 people in England and more than 1.7 million marriages! Clark looks at how social status is shared among distant relatives. He also studies the tendency for people to marry others with similar education, abilities, and social standing.

Clark tests other possible reasons why social status tends to stay within families. He looks at inherited wealth, family size, birth order, and whether a parent died when a child was young. He compares relatives on the mother’s and father’s sides of families and examines Social Mobility in Denmark and Sweden. These tests help him judge whether wealth and upbringing can explain his findings better than genetics.

Clark concludes that genetics is the strongest reason why social status persists across generations. He argues that inherited wealth, family upbringing, culture, and social institutions play much smaller roles than most researchers believe.

Clark’s evidence includes:

Mothers and fathers: Both parents were equally good at predicting their children’s future social status, even in earlier centuries when women had far fewer economic opportunities. Wealth was an important exception because inheritance laws often favored sons.

Family size: In England before 1880, family size was largely beyond parents’ control. Yet children from large families generally did just as well as children from small families with similar parents, despite having to share their parents’ time and resources.

Birth order: Being born first provided little advantage over younger siblings. The main exception was wealthy families in which the oldest son inherited most of the family wealth.

Early parental death: Children whose fathers died when they were young achieved nearly the same social standing, relative to their fathers, as children whose fathers survived. Even children who never knew their fathers showed much the same pattern.

Grandparents: A grandfather’s social status helped predict his grandchildren’s success, even when the grandchildren never met him. Clark found little difference between grandchildren who knew their grandfathers and those who did not.

Inherited wealth: Unexpected gains in inherited wealth helped families in the short term, but these advantages generally disappeared within three generations. Wealth alone could not explain why social status persisted for hundreds of years.

Place of birth: Children born in southern England generally achieved higher social status than those born in the north. But Clark found that much of this difference disappeared once he accounted for their parents’ backgrounds. He argues that differences between families, rather than opportunities available in different regions, explain most of the gap.

Different societies: Clark found similar patterns in Denmark and Sweden, despite their extensive welfare states and strong efforts to promote equal opportunity. Their underlying rates of Social Mobility were surprisingly close to those of England, both today and in earlier centuries.

Clark argues that these findings are difficult to explain if wealth, upbringing, and social institutions are the main reasons why social status persists. Genetics offers a single explanation that fits many of these otherwise puzzling patterns.

The Critics: Other Explanations for Persistent Social Status

In September 2026, Econ Journal Watch published a symposium on Gregory Clark’s new book manuscript. Seven scholars examined his research, followed by a response from Clark. Some supported his conclusions, while others challenged his claim that genetics is the main reason social status persists across generations.

Most critics accept Clark’s finding that social status passes down through families much more strongly than conventional Social Mobility research suggests. Their main disagreement is over what causes this pattern. They argue that several other factors could explain much of what Clark attributes to genetics.

Family culture and values are among the most common explanations. Successful parents often teach their children the importance of education, hard work, discipline, ambition, and planning for the future. Children grow up learning these attitudes and behaviors, which can help them succeed as adults. When they become parents, they may pass the same values to their own children. Over many generations, these family traditions could help explain why some families remain more successful than others.

Upbringing and education provide another explanation. Wealthier parents can usually afford better schools, tutoring, and other resources that help their children succeed. They can also provide more guidance about college and professional careers.

Critics point to research on adopted children in Sweden showing that their education was about as closely related to their adoptive fathers’ education as to their biological fathers’ education. This suggests that upbringing can have an important influence on children’s success.

Inherited wealth and social connections can also help families maintain their status. Wealthy parents can pass down money, homes, land, businesses, and other resources. Even when children do not inherit much money, they may benefit from their parents’ professional contacts and family reputation. These advantages can help descendants succeed even if their inherited abilities are no different from those of less fortunate families.

Social institutions and unequal opportunities offer another explanation. Schools, employers, professional organizations, and government policies can give some families advantages over others. Discrimination and barriers to entering certain occupations can also help preserve differences in social status.

Critics point to research showing that neighborhoods and school reforms can affect children’s later success. They argue that these findings show that social conditions matter more than Clark suggests.

Genetics and the environment working together is perhaps the strongest criticism of Clark’s conclusions. Parents pass down both genes and the environment in which their children grow up. Children also inherit characteristics that can affect how they respond to education, parenting, and other experiences. This makes it difficult to determine how much of their success comes from genetics and how much comes from their environment.

Critics argue that relatives often share more than genes. They can also share wealth, culture, education, and other advantages. These similarities may weaken as relatives become more distant, just as genetic similarities do. As a result, a pattern that closely matches what genetics predicts could also be caused partly by social advantages passed down through families.

The central disagreement is not whether genetics influences social status. Many of Clark’s critics accept that it does. The disagreement is over how much genetics matters compared with culture, inherited wealth, upbringing, and social institutions. Clark argues that genetics is the main explanation, while his critics believe his evidence does not justify giving it such a large role.

Why the Critics’ Explanations Are Not Compelling

The critics offer reasonable explanations for why successful parents tend to have successful children. Family wealth, education, upbringing, and culture certainly matter. But these explanations struggle to account for Clark’s most important finding: social status persists across distant relatives over hundreds of years, even as society changes dramatically.

Four Centuries of Social Change

England has undergone enormous changes in its economy, education, culture, and social institutions. Yet Clark finds that the underlying rate of Social Mobility has remained remarkably stable. If social institutions were the main cause of persistent differences between families, we would expect these sweeping changes to have had a much greater effect.

If differing levels of education is a key reason, then why has the massive expansion of free, public education not had a substantial impact on rates of social mobility?

If differing levels of health is a key reason, then why has the universal health care not had a substantial impact on rates of social mobility?

If income is a key reason, then why has the massive expansion of benefits from the modern welfare state not had a substantial impact on rates of social mobility?

If wealth is a key reason, then why has the massive decline in the importance of landed wealth not had a substantial impact on rates of social mobility?

If family title is a key reason, then why has the abolition of family titles in so many nations not had a substantial impact on rates of social mobility?

If parenting style is a key reason, then why has the massive changes of how parents raised their children not had a substantial impact on rates of social mobility?

If unequal opportunities is a key reason, then why has massive expansion of education, welfare state, affirmative action not had a substantial impact on rates of social mobility?

Family Culture Cannot Easily Explain Distant Relatives

Family culture makes sense as an explanation for similarities between parents and children. Parents teach their children values, habits, and attitudes that can help them succeed. Some of these influences may even pass down through several generations.

But Clark’s research extends far beyond the immediate family. Fourth cousins usually have different parents, schools, friends, and family experiences. Many have never met and know little about their distant relatives. Yet their social outcomes remain more similar than chance alone would predict.

It is difficult to understand how a shared family culture could remain strong enough to explain these similarities across so many branches of an extended family over 400 years. Genetics offers a simpler explanation because distant cousins still share some inherited characteristics from common ancestors.

These Were Ordinary Families, Not Elite Dynasties

Another problem with the cultural explanation is that Clark was not simply studying wealthy families with long traditions of passing down their values and privileges. His research includes about 375,000 people from families with roughly average social status, compared with about 61,000 from wealthier families.

One can imagine a wealthy aristocratic family preserving its culture and traditions for centuries through family estates, private schools, and close social connections. But these were mostly ordinary families. Their descendants spread across different towns, occupations, social classes, and branches of the family.

How plausible is it that an ordinary family could maintain a distinctive culture for 400 years, passing it down across dozens of generations and branches that often had little contact with one another? Yet Clark finds that social status remains linked even among these distant relatives.

Inherited Wealth and Upbringing Matter Less Than Expected

Clark’s additional tests also weaken the critics’ explanations. Differences in inherited wealth, birth order, family size, and early parental death generally had surprisingly little effect on long-term social outcomes. If family wealth and upbringing were the main causes, we would expect these differences to matter much more. Critics can challenge individual tests, but they still need to explain why so many point in the same direction.

Critics Disagree on the Alternatives to Genetics

Another weakness in the critics’ arguments is that they do not agree on what causes social status to persist. Some emphasize family culture, others inherited wealth or upbringing, and still others unequal opportunities and social institutions. These factors could work together, but the critics have not shown which combination can explain the full pattern that Clark finds.

This disagreement matters because offering several possible explanations is not the same as showing that any of them explains the evidence. Clark offers one explanation that accounts for many different findings. His critics offer several competing explanations, but none has demonstrated that it can explain the full pattern as well as genetics.

Why Genetics Is the Stronger Explanation

Perhaps the strongest evidence is how closely Clark’s findings match what genetic inheritance predicts. As relatives become more distant, they share fewer inherited characteristics, and their social outcomes should become less similar. Clark finds that the decline in social similarities closely follows this pattern, especially when he accounts for marriage between people with similar characteristics.

The strongest criticism is that genetics and the environment work together. I agree that both matter. But this does not explain away Clark’s findings. His genetic explanation accounts for:

the persistence of social status across distant relatives,

its stability over centuries, and

the limited effects of many differences in family circumstances.

Clark has not conclusively proved that genetics is the dominant cause of social status. But his explanation fits a remarkable range of evidence, while the competing explanations leave important questions unanswered. I believe the combined evidence makes a strong case that genetics is not just one influence among many, but the most important reason social status persists across generations.

Why Clark’s Research Matters

Gregory Clark’s research challenges some of the most basic assumptions in social science. Its importance goes far beyond the debate over whether genetics is the main reason social status persists across generations. Clark’s findings have major implications for how social scientists conduct research and what governments can realistically accomplish.

Regardless of how important genetics ultimately proves to be, Clark’s work shows that social scientists can no longer afford to ignore it.

Social Science’s Bias Against Genetics

For decades, social science has operated as though human behavior and social outcomes are almost entirely shaped by the environment. Researchers in sociology, economics, political science, and education routinely explain differences between people through culture, upbringing, education, economic conditions, and social institutions. Yet they often give little or no attention to inherited genetic differences.

This is a fundamental weakness in how much of social science operates. Researchers spend enormous amounts of time studying how social conditions affect people’s lives while largely ignoring the possibility that genetics may explain some of the same outcomes. Genetic influences are often left out before the research even begins.

Much of this bias comes from the historical misuse of genetic theories to justify racism, discrimination, and inequality. Those concerns are understandable, but they are not a valid reason to exclude genetics from scientific research. The fact that a scientific finding might have uncomfortable implications does not make it false.

Social science is supposed to discover how the world actually works, not how we would like it to work. Researchers who reject genetic explanations because they dislike their possible implications are allowing ideology to interfere with science.

Clark’s work exposes the weakness of this approach. Social scientists do not have to accept his claim that genetics is the main cause of persistent social status. But they can no longer justify ignoring genetics simply because they prefer explanations based on culture, institutions, and social conditions.

Social Mobility Research Needs to Change

For decades, Social Mobility researchers have relied heavily on comparisons between parents and children. Clark shows that these studies greatly underestimate how long social status persists within families. By looking at extended families over hundreds of years, he reveals patterns that conventional research misses.

This is not a minor problem with research methods. It calls into question decades of findings about:

how much Social Mobility exists,

what causes it, and

whether modern societies have become more socially mobile.

Genetics Must Be Included in Research Models

Social scientists routinely build mathematical models to explain why some people are more successful than others. They include variables such as parental income, education, family background, and neighborhood characteristics. Yet they frequently leave out genetics.

This is a serious problem. If genetics influences social outcomes, models that ignore it may wrongly attribute those effects to family upbringing, wealth, education, or other social factors. Researchers may think they have discovered the causes of Social Mobility when they have actually confused correlation with causation.

Regardless of whether genetics explains a little or a lot, researchers must take it into account. When they cannot measure genetic influences directly, they need other ways to test their effects or acknowledge the limits of their findings. Simply ignoring genetics is no longer acceptable.

The Limits of Government Policy

Clark’s findings also challenge the belief that government can greatly increase Social Mobility through education, redistribution, and social programs. England has experienced enormous changes in all these areas over the past 400 years. Yet Clark finds that the underlying rate of Social Mobility has barely changed.

This raises a serious question. If centuries of economic growth, mass education, political reform, and expanding government programs did not substantially change the persistence of social status, why should we expect another round of government programs increase social mobility?

If the massive policy changes of the Labour government of 1945-51 did not change rates of social mobility, what will?

And Clark’s other work shows that the Swedish welfare state also failed to change rates of social mobility compared to pre-industrial times. Can we really expect future expansion of government social programs to be more radical than those previous attempts?

This does not mean government policies are useless. Better education, health care, and economic opportunities can improve millions of lives. But improving people’s lives is not the same as changing their relative social rank.

This is exactly the distinction I emphasized in the first article in this series. Material progress can make nearly everyone better off without greatly changing who ranks above or below whom. We should judge government policies by how much they improve people’s actual lives, not simply by whether they change their relative positions in society.

The fundamental lesson is that social science researchers, and particularly Social Mobility researchers, need to rethink both their assumptions and their goals. Ignoring genetics produces an incomplete understanding of why social status persists. And treating changes in relative social rank as the primary measure of success distracts us from the far more important goal of improving material living standards for everyone.

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If you enjoyed this article, you should read my From Poverty to Progress book series.