A surprise amphibious assault by Communist China on Taiwan is a nightmare scenario. It is the one action that is most likely to trigger World War III involving China, the United States, and most of East Asia.

The US military should be very concerned about the possibility of this conflict happening within the next ten years. Indeed, the next few years are the most likely time for it to happen as the rise of China seems to be fading, and the US is pivoting away from counter-insurgency and anti-terrorism towards “near-peer” confrontations. “Near-peer” is the US military’s nice way of saying China and Russia.

To be clear, I am not predicting that China will undertake a full-scale amphibious assault on Taiwan. The chances of it occurring, however, are likely over 10% within the next ten years, and the consequences are likely catastrophic, so the US military must take that possible outcome very seriously.

Taiwan is important because it is the most vulnerable link in the so-called “First Island Chain.” This belt of islands isolates Chinese military forces from virtually the entire Pacific Ocean in the event of war. The loss of Taiwan may force Western forces to fall back to the “Second Island Chain” leaving many of our allies, including Japan and the Philippines vulnerable to Chinese intimidation or invasion.

On paper, a military confrontation between Communist China and Taiwan looks very one-sided. Here are a few numbers comparing the size of the two nations military forces:

Overview of Chinese Invasion

A Chinese invasion of Taiwan would likely include the following steps:

Once the political decision to invade has been made, China will likely need to expand its military production and logistics chain. China would begin stockpiling oil, gas, and coal, fortifying their airbases near Taiwan, and launching reconnaissance aircraft and satellites. Chinese factories would likely need to rapidly expand military production, particularly of small, flat-bottomed ships for landing. They may also need to recall their entire fishing fleet for conversion to landing ships. This sudden change in military and industrial activity would not go unnoticed by Western and Taiwanese military intelligence. Any full-scale invasion would almost certainly begin long before the first shot is fired. Chinese cyberattacks against power grids and communications, sabotage of undersea data cables, and coordinated psychological warfare through social media would all be designed to paralyze Taiwan’s decision-making and erode public confidence. These operations could last for weeks or months, allowing Beijing to test international reactions and weaken Taiwan from within before launching a single missile. A massive propaganda campaign designed to provide the moral justification for reunifying China via military conquest. Mobilization of the troops, ships, and equipment needed for the invasion. Assassination attempts on key Taiwanese political and military leaders to cause confusion within the ranks and demoralize them. Naval blockade (using mines, submarines, surface ships, and naval aircraft) to isolate the island and air campaign (using missiles, airplanes, and drones) to destroy the anti-air and anti-ship defenses on the island as well as its transportation infrastructure, command posts, ammunition depots, and fuel storage depots. China has an incentive to make this phase as short as possible to not give Taiwan the opportunity to mobilize army reserves. The opening missile strikes would likely be massive—possibly the largest bombardment in modern history. Thousands of ballistic and cruise missiles could be fired within the first two days, targeting every airbase, radar, and command post across Taiwan.

Yet even this would not guarantee success. Taiwan has spent decades building hardened shelters, decoy installations, and mobile missile launchers capable of surviving such an onslaught. An initial strike may damage infrastructure, but it is unlikely to eliminate Taiwan’s ability to fight back. Amphibious and helicopter assaults on the islands of Kinmen, Matsu, and other small islands between the mainland and main island of Taiwan (see map below). This is to prevent Taiwanese disruption of the main assault on Taiwan. This phase may take a consider amount of time. Amphibious landing by PLA Marine units on the beaches and airborne assault on airports on the island of Taiwan. While the ships are crossing the Taiwan strait, they will be extremely vulnerable to anti-ship missiles that might remain. Full ground combat operation by regular PLA units to conquer the island. Naval forces focus on shipping supplies to PLA units fighting on the island. While the supply ships are crossing the Taiwan strait, they will be extremely vulnerable to anti-ship missiles that might remain.

Because it is very difficult to move supplies across a beach, the capture of a major shipping port will be a major milestone in the campaign. Until this happens, the Taiwanese military will likely have the advantage. After this happens, the sheer weight of Chinese military forces will gain the advantage.

When people look at the military imbalance listed above, it is easy to conclude that a Chinese invasion would overwhelm the Taiwanese military in short order.

But this military imbalance ignores one of the key factors that I write about in this Substack column: Geography.

Taiwan is blessed by a number of geographic factors that make it very difficult to conquer. Indeed, that is exactly why the Nationalist forces retreated to the island in 1949, and why their regime persists to this day.

Will Taiwan choose to fight?

Before I list all the reasons why I believe that a Communist Chinese invasion of Taiwan will likely fail, I want to say that this is all contingent on the desire of the Taiwanese people to fight through terrible casualties. It is very difficult to predict the will of a people to fight during peacetime. Very few people, for example, would have predicted in 2021 that Ukraine would still be holding out against Russia after more than four years of conventional war.

So for all the below, I assume that the Taiwanese people are willing to keep fighting despite terrible casualties. If the Taiwanese people and military collectively choose not to fight, they will lose. It is as simple as that.

However given what has happened in mainland China and Hong Kong, I believe that Taiwanese people are very aware of what will happen to them if they surrender. It will be the end of their life as they know it. It may be centuries before they regain their freedom and relative independence.

I also believe that the United States will be willing to fight, though my guess is they will do so in ways far less likely to take large casualties as the Taiwanese must. And in the first few critical weeks, the resolve of the Taiwanese military will be far more important than the reactions of the US President and military.

Why an invasion will likely fail

So why do I think that a surprise amphibious assault by Communist China on Taiwan will likely fail?

One word: geography.

One sentence: geography plus a lack of PLA combat experience, and an exceptionally difficult supply situation until a major port is captured.

Taiwan is an island, and islands are notoriously difficult to conquer. A large-scale amphibious assault is one of the most difficult and complex types of military operations. The only military force with a significant amount of experience in large-scale amphibious operations against opposition is the US Marine Corps (and even they have not done so in quite some time). An amphibious assault on Taiwan will likely be the most complex military amphibious assault in military history. It would certainly be more complex than the two previous largest amphibious assaults in world history. And the US military had four years of experience fighting in WWII beforehand to hone their strategy, doctrine, tactics, and weapon systems: Battle of Okinawa on April 1, 1945 Normandy invasion in June 1944. Taiwan has been preparing for a potential invasion for 70 years. Though its military is not that impressive, Taiwan’s defensive fortifications and natural geographic barriers are. A far as I know, Taiwan is the only nation in the world that has fully integrated military defense into its construction codes. While Taiwan may look like a pacifist dream of modern urban design, lurking just under the surface are massive military bunkers and anti-tank obstacles.

The Taiwanese military is constantly surveying the entire coastline and urban areas, and launching new construction projects to improve beach defenses and key chokepoints. So while the PLA gets bigger every year, so do Taiwanese beach fortifications. Because China must move its main combat forces via ship and Taiwan has few beaches and ports, the Taiwanese military known exactly where Chinese military forces must pass through to capture major urban areas. Every beach, highway, open region, building along the way has been specifically designed to fulfill two purposes: 1) a peacetime urban purpose, and 2) a wartime military purpose.

Taiwanese engineers and urban planners have spent decades studying those corridors and shaping them into prearranged traplines. Every highway, bridge, and industrial district along those axes has been designed for dual use—civilian in peacetime, military in wartime. Highways double as temporary runways. Bridges have pre-stressed joints for demolition. Tunnels, overpasses, and drainage systems can be sealed or collapsed to block movement. What looks like ordinary infrastructure in peacetime can, within hours, become a layered obstacle belt. Within the cities themselves, buildings and transit systems conceal an even deeper level of preparation. Underground parking garages, subway tunnels, and basements are built to function as shelters, command posts, or supply depots. Schools, government offices, and shopping centers have reinforced concrete frames that can withstand bombardment and serve as strongpoints in urban combat. Open spaces, plazas, and parks can be rapidly converted into helicopter pads, artillery positions, or logistics hubs. Taiwan’s planners understand that the fight, if it ever comes, will be fought block by block—and they have turned much of their urban landscape into a vast, living fortress that serves both daily life and national defense. The PLA has created multiple invasion plans, particularly in the early 1950s. All of them were canceled, presumably, because the PLA did not believe that the operation would succeed. Despite the PLA being far more formidable now than in the 1950s, the PLA military leadership still has the same hesitancy. This explains why an invasion has never been undertaken despite reunification being deemed essential to the regime. Taiwan’s 770-mile-long coastline has a relatively small number of beaches that could be used for the initial amphibious assault. Nearly 75% of the island is forested mountains and the rest is heavily urbanized. The entire east coast is isolated from the populated west by mountainous terrain and very small beaches.

To be useful, the beach must be large, flat, near a harbor or airport, accessible to major highways that connect to the population centers. Ideally, at least one of the main landing beaches should be close to the capital of Taipei. All of this is known to the Taiwanese military leaders, and they have been preparing those beaches for 70 years. While western beaches seem tempting, there are no large empty beaches. Many of them have expansive mudflats and military-constructed seawalls and ponds, preventing easy access to the main beach. Taiwanese zoning rules have heavily “militarized” landing beaches and egress routes so that what appears to be normal civilian infrastructure are carefully placed steel-reinforced concrete military barriers. Any PLA attempts to destroy them would create large amounts of debris trapping PLA units on the beaches. The Straits of Taiwan is notorious for storms, typhoons, and tides throughout most of the year. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has not fought a real war since 1979. This means that virtually no one in the PLA has any real combat experience. Of course, the same can be said for Taiwan’s military, but defense always has an inherent advantage, particularly when on an island. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has not undertaken a war-time amphibious assault since the Battle of Hainan Island in 1950. This means that no one in the PLA has any real experience with amphibious assaults against military opposition. While the PLA has grown dramatically in size and technology, its forces have never fought together in a modern joint campaign. Coordinating amphibious, air, cyber, and missile operations across hundreds of miles requires a level of precision that can only be learned in battle. Training exercises can simulate coordination, but they cannot replicate the confusion, fog, and friction of real combat. Any miscommunication between branches could cause the entire operation to unravel. The amphibious ground forces of the PLA are quite small. The PLA and PLA Marines have: 6 Amphibious Brigades 6 Landing Brigades 1 Special Operations Brigade with approximately 6000 men each. This gives a total of roughly 78,000 men. Now, of course, the follow-on ground forces can be regular PLA divisions, but if the amphibious ground forces fail to secure the beaches, it will not matter. The PLA Navy’s amphibious transport ships cannot transport even that amount. The PLA Navy has the following amphibious assault ships of 700 tons displacement or greater: 3 Type 075 landing helicopter dock ships capable of transporting 800 troops each. 9 Type 071 amphibious transport dock ships capable of transporting 800 troops each. 15 Type 072A landing ships capable of transporting 250 troops each. 11 Type 072III dock landing ships capable of transporting 10 tanks or 250 troops each. 3 Type 072II tank landing ships capable of transporting 10 tanks or 250 troops each. 10 Type 073A Yunshu-class helicopter landing ships capable of transporting 5 tanks or 500 troops each. 11 Type 074A medium landing ships capable of transporting 3 tanks or 250 troops each. 12 Type 074 medium landing ships capable of transporting 2 tanks or 350 troops each. An unknown number of Type 271IIIA medium landing ships capable of transporting 3 tanks or 200 troops each. Even if China mobilized every available amphibious ship, civilian ferry, and cargo vessel, it could still move only a fraction of the men and equipment required for a full-scale invasion. Most of those ships are designed for calm-water cargo routes, not opposed beach landings. Loading and unloading them under fire would be chaotic and slow. Without the ability to sustain the constant flow of ammunition, food, and fuel across the Strait, the invading force would quickly run out of combat power even if the initial landings succeeded. Allied invasions in World War II had near total strategic secrecy. China will not have that advantage. Just as US satellite intelligence detected likely signs of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, so will they very likely do so in the event of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

Even the political decision to order an amphibious assault would involve the coordination of a huge number of unusual Politburo meetings, war planning meetings, and coordination conferences. All it would take is for one attendee to be a Taiwanese spy (or a leak to one by a trusted confidant) to reveal that plans were being initiated. At the very least, Taiwanese military and civilian leadership would know that something unusual is going on. Taiwan’s early-warning system would almost certainly detect any major invasion preparations. Satellite surveillance, over-the-horizon radar, and undersea acoustic sensors allow Taipei to monitor Chinese military movements in near real time. Unusual port activity, mass troop transfers, or extended Politburo meetings would not go unnoticed. Analysts estimate that Taiwan could have several weeks of advance warning—time enough to mobilize reserves, harden defenses, and request allied support.

For this reason, a true “surprise attack” is nearly impossible. Even though China’s air force dwarfs Taiwan’s on paper, most of its advanced aircraft are concentrated at a handful of coastal airbases within easy range of Taiwanese and American missiles. These bases would be among the first targets in any conflict. The loss or temporary disabling of a few runways could ground hundreds of fighters. Without sustained air superiority, no amphibious fleet could survive the crossing. Another overlooked factor is the dense minefields that Taiwan could deploy along the western approaches to its major ports and beaches. Clearing those mines would take days or weeks and would have to occur under constant air and missile attack. The longer those lanes remain blocked, the harder it becomes to resupply any Chinese troops who manage to reach shore. Sea control—not just land combat—would decide the war. It would take many weeks for Chinese ships to converge from other ports, assemble in the main invasion port, and for troops to board the amphibious ground forces. In addition, PLA’s army units, Rocket Forces, and air defense units would suddenly and simultaneously redeploy to the coastline and undertake rehearsal exercises. This would involve a massive amount of unusual train, bus, and airport activity. Regular civilian transport would grind to a halt or at least slow significantly.

Assembling an invasion fleet and boarding troops is a complex and time-consuming operation that likely involves millions of soldiers, sailors, merchantmen, and civilians. In this day of satellites and real-time communication, it would be impossible for the Chinese military to keep this operation secret for very long.

This will give Taiwan and its allies plenty of warning. An aerial “bolt from the blue,” similar to Desert Storm is possible but only works if the operation is initiated before the fleet assembles. So realistically, the Chinese must attack by air first and destroy all Taiwanese air and coastal defense before the transport ships begin to assemble. All of this activity would be unusual and easy for Western and Taiwanese intelligence to detect a pattern. Most likely, Taiwanese military planners will have 60 days warning of something unusual happening with 30 days unambigous warning of coming invasion.

Knowledge of the coming amphibious assault will give the Taiwanese political leadership plenty of time to mobilize the 2.5 million men military reserve and the nearly one million civil defense reserve. This will make Communist Chinese success far less likely. Communist China might use the tactic of repeatedly assembling invasion forces to force the Taiwanese to constantly call and recall the reserves, but this would drain the mainland economy almost as much as the Taiwanese economy. The Taiwan Strait is roughly 100 miles wide. This means that it will take hours for amphibious assault ships to sail across the strait. This will leave Chinese ships extremely vulnerable to anti-ship missiles launched from Taiwan. Taiwan has a large stock of ground-launched anti-ship missiles that will undoubtedly be targeted on amphibious assault ships: More than 250 Hsiung Feng III long-range missiles Hsiung Feng II with 100-mile range. Tian Gong Plus continual delivery of 400 US-made Harpoon missiles Even if the first wave of amphibious assaults is successful, Chinese military forces in Taiwan must be supplied largely by ship. This means that very vulnerable commercial shipping will have to constantly cross back and forth between Taiwan and the mainland. Throughout this time, they will be extremely vulnerable to anti-ship missiles, and losses will be impossible to replace. It is entirely possible that Chinese forces will be unable to maintain enough supplies to maintain an offensive fighting posture. The offensive could easily stall out due to supply problems alone. Taiwan’s defense strategy is often described as a “porcupine doctrine”—focused less on defeating an invasion outright than on making it impossible to sustain. Once enemy forces are ashore, the priority would shift to severing their supply lines across the Strait. Mobile missile units, fast attack craft, and long-range artillery would target transport ships and beachheads. Even modest disruption of supply traffic could cripple an invading force. Within days, the loss of ammunition, fuel, and food could cause an entire front to collapse. Even if Chinese forces captured the beaches and advanced inland, they would face the nightmare of urban warfare in cities like Taipei and Kaohsiung. Taiwan’s urban centers are dense, modern, and filled with concrete and steel—ideal defensive terrain. Every block could become a fortified position, every building a sniper’s nest. Urban combat would erase China’s numerical and technological advantages while inflicting catastrophic casualties on both sides. The eastern half of Taiwan is a mountainous military zone honey-combed with bunkers, fortifications, long-range missiles, and artillery. So even if the heavily populated western half of Taiwan is conquered, the Taiwanese military could keep fighting in the east (if they choose to do so).

Taiwan’s mountainous interior has been fortified for decades as a final line of defense. A vast network of tunnels, bunkers, and concealed airfields allows the military and government to continue operating even if the western plains are occupied. This “national redoubt” gives Taiwan the ability to wage a prolonged defense or insurgency from terrain that overwhelmingly favors defenders. For an invading army, forcing a decision in those mountains would likely prove impossible. Any Chinese invasion of Taiwan would almost certainly drag in Japan, the United States, and potentially Australia. American bases in Okinawa and Guam would be immediate targets, and strikes on them would activate mutual defense treaties. China would then face not one opponent but an entire coalition controlling the Pacific’s sea lanes and skies. What began as a regional gamble could escalate into a global conflict that China could not hope to win. China’s own fuel supply lines are also dangerously exposed. The country imports most of its oil through the Strait of Malacca—a chokepoint easily sealed by U.S. and allied navies. A prolonged conflict would therefore threaten to strangle China’s economy and military logistics simultaneously. An army that runs on imported fuel cannot fight indefinitely if those tankers stop arriving. A war over Taiwan would immediately plunge China into an economic crisis. Global sanctions, severed trade routes, and collapsing markets would erase decades of economic gains. China’s middle class, already uneasy about the economy, would face job losses and shortages. For a regime whose legitimacy rests on prosperity, a failed or even prolonged war could trigger domestic unrest more dangerous than any foreign enemy.

China is extremely dependent upon food imports, energy imports, and high-end chips that only Western nations can deliver. Plus they need Western imports to keep their manufacturing base profitable. Because of all the above factors, the Chinese military leaders almost certainly know that an amphibious assault will likely fail. But that does not mean that a desperate Xi Jinping will not force them to try anyway.

The nightmare scenario is that Jinping will order an assault in reaction to declining domestic support, hoping that a quick victory would restore domestic support. If done, it would be one of the great dice-rolls in military history.

Conclusion

Geography, logistics, weather, and human determination all conspire against any attempt to conquer Taiwan by force. The Strait is narrow but treacherous; the beaches are few; the defenders are alert; and the political and economic costs would be staggering.

To succeed, China would have to execute one of the most complex military operations in history under constant surveillance and in full view of the world. A single misstep—bad weather, a failed landing, a few lost ships—could transform triumph into disaster. For that reason, the danger lies less in the invasion itself than in the possibility that Beijing might someday convince itself it can be done quickly and cleanly.

In reality, such a war would almost certainly fail if the Taiwanese people are willing to fight —and could destroy both Taiwan and the Chinese regime that launched it.

Bibliography

Easton, Ian. The Chinese Invasion Threat: Taiwan’s Defense and American Strategy in Asia. Arlington, VA: Project 2049 Institute, 2017.

Tanner, Harold M., and Scott L. Kastner. Taiwan’s Defense Strategy in an Era of Precision Strike. RAND Corporation, 2020.

Kan, Shirley A. “Taiwan’s Defense Policy and Armed Forces.” Congressional Research Service, 2021.

Lin, Jason. “Taiwan’s Fortified Cities and Dual-Use Urban Infrastructure.” The Diplomat, March 2024.

Taiwan National Defense Report 2023. Republic of China (Taiwan) Ministry of National Defense. Taipei, 2023.

“Plan to Fight Underground, Win Taiwan.” U.S. Naval Institute Proceedings, October 2024.

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