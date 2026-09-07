The dominant vegetation in a region offered humans different plants, animals, and agricultural possibilities, forcing societies to develop along very different paths.

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In my previous article, “Why Forests, Grasslands, and Deserts Grow Where They Do,” I explained how five basic forces of physical geography shape a region’s climate, which in turn creates its biome. But that raises a much more important question: Why should we care about biomes in the first place?

The reason is that, for almost all of human history, people depended almost entirely upon the plants and animals around them. They ate them, hunted them, domesticated them, burned them for fuel, fed them to livestock, and used them to provide clothing, building materials, transportation, and mechanical power. Because biomes determine what types of plants and animals can inhabit a region, biomes constrained the options available to humans in their local geography.

Of course, this does not mean that biomes determined human history. Humans have always innovated new technologies, traded with others, migrated to new regions, domesticated new species, and modified their environments. But before the Industrial Revolution, there were strict limits to how far humans could push back against the constraints of nature.

In this article, I will explain how:

biomes influenced which plants and animals were available for domestication, biomes constrained pre-industrial agricultural productivity, and those differences helped shape the types of preindustrial societies that could develop.

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Biomes Determine What Plants and Animals Can Evolve

A biome is defined primarily by its dominant vegetation, and that vegetation provides the foundation for nearly everything else living there. Plants capture energy from the sun and convert it into biological material. Herbivores consume those plants, while carnivores consume the herbivores. The biome therefore establishes the basic ecological environment within which plants and animals evolve.

Different biomes create very different evolutionary pressures.

A plant growing in a Desert biome must survive with very little water.

A plant in a Tropical Forest biome must compete for sunlight in a warm, wet environment where plants can grow throughout most of the year.

A plant in a Temperate Grassland biome must survive cold winters, periodic droughts, grazing animals, and often fire.

Animals face similar constraints.

Temperate Grasslands favor animals capable of consuming grasses and moving across large open spaces.

Tropical Forests favor animals able to exploit an extraordinarily diverse environment filled with trees, vines, fruits, insects, and other potential foods.

Tundra favors animals capable of surviving extreme cold and long periods when plant growth is extremely limited.

This helps explain why similiar types of plants and animals often evolve in similar biomes even when those biomes are located thousands of miles apart. The Savannas of Africa and South America contain different species, but both favor grasses, scattered trees, grazing or browsing herbivores, and predators adapted to relatively open landscapes.

But similar biomes do not produce identical species. Evolution works with the plants and animals already present in a region. Oceans, mountain ranges, deserts, and other geographical barriers can isolate populations for millions of years.

Australia’s grasslands and forests occupy climatic environments similar to those found elsewhere, but its long isolation allowed marsupials such as kangaroos to fill ecological roles occupied by placental mammals on other continents.

This distinction would become enormously important once humans began trying to domesticate plants and animals. Two regions could have broadly similar climates and biomes while possessing very different wild species. Humans could experiment with the species available to them, but they could not domesticate a plant or animal that had never evolved in their part of the world (although the domesticated plants and animals could be brought along by human migrations).

Biomes Determine the Wild Plants Available for Domestication

Staple crops were the foundation of preindustrial agriculture. In most agricultural societies, a relatively small number of plants supplied the majority of the calories people consumed. The productivity of these crop therefore placed an important constraint on how much food a given amount of land and labor could produce.

The most important staple crops varied considerably across the world:

Wheat and barley: Southwest Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Central Asia, and parts of India

Rice: China, India, Southeast Asia, Korea, and Japan

Millet and sorghum: northern China, India, the Sahel, and other relatively dry regions of Africa and Asia

Maize: Mesoamerica and eventually much of the Americas

Potatoes: the Andean Highlands

Cassava and other tropical root crops: tropical regions of the Americas and, after the Columbian Exchange, Africa

These differences were partly a product of biomes. Humans did not invent wheat, rice, or potatoes from scratch. They domesticated wild plants that already possessed characteristics that could be made useful through selective breeding. The plants available for this process depended upon what had previously evolved in the surrounding environment.

This was particularly important for grains (such as wheat, rice, maize, and barley).

Seasonally dry environments favor annual grasses that grow when temperature and moisture are favorable, produce seeds, and then survive the unfavorable season as dormant seeds.

Large seeds contain enough stored energy to help the next generation become established rapidly when favorable conditions return.

Those same characteristics made certain wild grasses very attractive to humans. Their seeds could be:

gathered from wild plants in large quantities,

transported in simple bags,

stored for long periods in granaries,

planted deliberately, and

(most importantly) gradually improved through selective breeding.

The wild ancestors of wheat evolved in the seasonally dry environments of Southwest Asia. Wet winters and springs supported rapid plant growth, while hot, dry summers favored annual plants capable of surviving the summer as dormant seeds. Humans eventually transformed some of these wild grasses into highly-productive domesticated wheat.

Rice emerged from a very different natural environment. Its wild ancestors grew in warm, seasonally wet environments in Asia, particularly wetlands and floodplains. Grasses that could tolerate saturated soils and periodic flooding had an advantage there. Humans eventually turned these adaptations to wet environments into one of the world’s most productive agricultural systems.

Potatoes illustrate the same process in the Highlands biome. Wild potatoes evolved in the cool, highly seasonal Andes, where low temperatures, short growing seasons, and large temperature changes made agriculture difficult. Storing energy underground in tubers helped these plants survive unfavorable periods and grow rapidly when conditions improved. Humans turned that adaptation into a staple crop particularly well suited to high elevations.

Biomes therefore gave different human populations different starting materials for agriculture. People could select and improve the plants available to them, but the possibilities for domestication were constrained by the wild plants that had evolved in their local geography.

Biomes Determine the Wild Animals Available for Domestication

Domesticated animals were another major source of preindustrial agricultural productivity. Livestock could convert grasses, leaves, crop residues, and other vegetation that humans could not eat into useful products. They provided meat, milk, wool, hides, manure, transportation, and mechanical power.

Large traction animals were particularly important. Oxen, horses, and water buffalo allowed farmers to plow fields, haul crops, move manure, and transport goods far more efficiently than humans working alone. Their availability could therefore increase both the amount of land a household could cultivate and the productivity of its labor.

The most important domesticated animals also varied considerably across the world:

Horses: Europe, the Eurasian steppe, the Middle East, and parts of Asia

Cattle and oxen: Europe, the Middle East, South Asia, and much of Africa

Water buffalo: South, Southeast, and East Asia

Sheep and goats: the Middle East, Mediterranean Basin, Europe, Central Asia, and parts of Africa

Pigs: Europe, China, and Southeast Asia

Llamas and alpacas: the Andean Highlands

As with crops, humans could only domesticate animals whose wild ancestors were available to them. Biomes helped determine that pool of potential domesticates by creating environments favorable to different kinds of animals.

Grasslands supported large grazing animals.

Forests and woodland edges supported browsers and omnivores.

Highlands favored animals capable of surviving cold temperatures, steep terrain, and thin air.

Their wild ancestors of horses evolved in the Temperate Grasslands of Eurasia. Open grasslands favored animals capable of eating grasses, traveling long distances in search of food and water, and using speed to escape predators. These characteristics later made horses extraordinarily useful to humans for transportation and, eventually, agricultural work.

Cattle evolved under different conditions. Their wild ancestor, the aurochs, inhabited large areas of Eurasia and North Africa, particularly grasslands, river valleys, open forests, and woodland edges. These environments supported large herbivores capable of consuming vegetation humans could not digest. Once domesticated, cattle provided humans with food, hides, manure, and, most importantly for agriculture, the strength needed to pull plows and carts.

The llama illustrates what happened in a very different biome. Its ancestors evolved in the Andes, where animals had to survive cold temperatures, thin air, rugged terrain, and relatively sparse vegetation. Llamas never provided the heavy traction of an ox, but they became effective pack animals capable of carrying goods across terrain where wheeled transportation was often impractical.

Biome alone, however, did not determine whether an animal could be domesticated. Biology itself was also a powerful constraint. The vast majority large animals were never successfully domesticated. Here are just a few examples:

Zebra

American bison

African buffalo

African elephant

Musk ox

Gazelle

Moose

Elk

Peccary

Temperament, social behavior, reproductive patterns, growth rates, and willingness to breed around humans all mattered. And those characteristics were encoded into the animals DNA. Until very recently, humans had limited ability to dramatically change an animals DNA within a few generations.

Evolutionary history also meant that similar biomes on different continents did not necessarily contain equally useful species. Biomes therefore did not give every human population an equal selection of potential livestock. Humans could capture, breed, and improve the animals available to them, but the possibilities for domestication were constrained by the wild animals that had evolved in their local geography (or could be transported along with human migrations).

Biomes Directly Constrain Agriculture

Biomes continued to influence agriculture even after domesticated plants and animals spread far beyond the regions where they first evolved. Wheat could be carried from Southwest Asia into Europe, rice from southern China into other parts of Asia, and maize from Mesoamerica into North America. But farmers could not simply grow every crop equally well everywhere.

The same three climatic characteristics that help create biomes (see my previous essay) also place more direct constraints on agriculture:

Temperature determines the length of the growing season and which crops can survive. Cold climates generally have shorter growing seasons, while sufficiently warm climates may permit crops to grow for much of the year.

Water availability constrains plant growth and agricultural yields. Where rainfall is abundant and dependable, farmers can often rely upon rain-fed agriculture. Where it is scarce or unreliable, agriculture becomes more dependent upon drought-resistant crops or irrigation.

Seasonality determines when crops can grow. Some regions have a single short growing season, while warm regions with sufficient water may permit two or even three crops to be harvested from the same land each year.

These differences can have enormous effects on agricultural productivity. A region with warm temperatures, abundant water, and a long growing season has the potential to produce much more biological material than a region where plant growth is limited by cold or lack of water. The crops that farmers choose, the number of harvests they can obtain, and the risks they face from drought or cold are all constrained by these conditions.

These factors interact with each other. The Tropical Forest and Tundra biomes both receive enough precipitation to support substantial vegetation, but their agricultural potential could hardly be more different.

In the tropics, warm temperatures can permit plant growth throughout the year.

In the Tundra, low temperatures and a very short growing season make conventional crop agriculture extraordinarily difficult.

Human ingenuity can improve agriculture in either environment, but each biome begins with very different opportunities.

Biome is therefore a useful first approximation of the agricultural opportunities available to a preindustrial society. It is not, however, the only geographical or human factor that matters. Agricultural productivity is also strongly influenced by:

Soil type

Local hydrology

Agricultural technology and farming practices

Human modifications of the hydrology, including irrigation, drainage, terracing, and land clearing

Two societies occupying the same biome can therefore achieve very different levels of agricultural productivity. Biomes constrained the options available to farmers, but what humans did within those constraints remained enormously important.

Biomes > Society Types

Biomes also played a powerful constraint on the type of human societies that could evolve in a region. A society type is a category for how a society organizes itself to transform energy and other natural resources into food and other useful technologies. This is most easily measured by how people acquire a majority of their calories. If, as they say, “you are what you eat”, then the society type concept emphasizes that “we are how we acquire what we eat.”

When viewed from the highest level, there are only a small number of means through which a society can acquire enough calories to survive and reproduce. The following is a list of society types and how they acquire the majority of their calories:

Hunter-Gatherer societies: Hunting wild animals and gathering wild plants.

Fishing societies: Fishing, hunting sea mammals, and gathering shellfish.

Horticultural societies: Farming domesticated plants (using hand tools) and sometimes also raising domesticated animals.

Agrarian societies: Farming domesticated plants (using animal-driven iron plows) and raising domesticated animals.

Herding societies: Herding domesticated mammals on the wild range.

Commercial societies: Selling a product or skill, so one can buy food from the market (but with limited use of fossil fuels).

Industrial societies: Selling a product or skill, so one can buy food from the market and widespread use of fossil fuels.

To be clear biomes do not directly create society types. Humans responded to the opportunities and constraints of their local biome by developing technologies that allowed them to acquire food more effectively. I call these subsistence technologies: the tools, practices, and systems used to produce, process, store, and distribute food.

Subsistence technologies add an important step to the causal chain:

Biome → Local food opportunities → Innovation of Subsistence technologies → Society type

But there is a catch: Society types can only exist in certain biomes.

The transition between society types can only occur in specific “gateway biomes” (biomes that can support both the pre-transition type and the post-transition type.)

Societies that evolved in other biomes are effectively trapped in their society type. The biomes that can support the most technologically complex type in any one era differ, so many societies reach evolutionary dead ends.

This explains why certain societies evolved into Hunter-Gatherer societies and then stopped until relatively recently. One might simply express this evolutionary pathway as: Hunter-Gatherer society > STOP

There was simply no pathway forward for those societies with their current level of technology to evolve beyond that stage. They were effectively trapped by geographical constraints until outside societies interacted with it.

Societies in other biomes evolved by the following pathways:

Hunter-Gatherer > Horticultural society > STOP (most of the Pre-Columbian Americas and much of Sub-Saharan Africa)

Hunter-Gatherer > Horticultural > Herding society > STOP (Eurasian steppe)

Hunter-Gatherer > Horticultural > Agrarian society > STOP (much of Eurasia)

Hunter-Gatherer > Horticultural > Agrarian > Commercial society

Hunter-Gatherer > Horticultural > Agrarian > Commercial > Industrial society (Britain only)

They were able to make the jump from one society type to another by innovating subsistence or (more recently) energy technologies.

It was only with the British Industrial Revolution that an entire suite of technological innovations based on harnessing the awesome energy density of fossil fuels enabled societies around the world to break down the fundamental constraints of biomes.

The creation of the American-back global trade system after 1945, in turn, made it far easier to other nations to copy the technologies, skills, and organizations develop by Britain and the rest other Western nations. This greatly lowered, but did not eliminate, the profound constraints placed on human societies by biomes.

Three Regions, Three Different Paths

The influence of biomes becomes particularly clear when we compare regions whose inhabitants developed very different subsistence technologies.

Northwest Europe and East Asia eventually supported highly productive Agrarian societies.

Mesoamerica developed sophisticated Horticultural societies based upon intensive cultivation with human labor but without large domesticated traction animals.

Central Asia remained overwhelmingly Herding societies.

These differences were not caused by differences in human ingenuity. People in all three regions continually developed technologies adapted to their environments. The critical difference was that biomes constrained the options available to humans in their local geography.

Northwest Europe and East Asia

Northwest Europe and East Asia were very different culturally, but they evolved similar society types because they both evolved within Temperate Forest biomes.

Northwest Europeans relied heavily upon grains such as wheat, barley, rye, and oats combined with cattle, horses, sheep, and pigs. East Asian farmers developed intensive systems centered increasingly upon rice in warmer and wetter regions, while wheat and millet remained important farther north.

Both regions, however, possessed combinations of plants, animals, and environmental conditions that allowed humans to develop increasingly productive agriculture. Particularly important was the availability of grains and large domesticated animals.

Oxen, horses, and water buffalo could transform plant energy into mechanical power.

Farmers could use them to pull plows and carts, cultivate larger areas, and transport agricultural products.

Manure could also return nutrients to cultivated land.

Over thousands of years, farmers accumulated subsistence technologies that exploited these opportunities. Plows, irrigation, drainage, crop rotation, selective breeding, water control, and improved tools increased food production. These regions consequently supported some of history’s most productive Agrarian societies, with dense populations, large cities, specialized occupations, states, armies, and extensive markets.

Mesoamerica

Mesoamerica (modern-day south-central Mexico and northern Central America) of the Tropical Highlands biome followed a different path. Its inhabitants domesticated maize, beans, squash, and other useful plants and developed sophisticated farming systems adapted to their environments. These innovations produced highly productive Horticultural societies and supported enormous populations and civilizations such as the Maya and Aztecs.

But Mesoamericans did not have an equivalent of the ox, horse, or water buffalo. There was no suitable large native animal that could be domesticated to pull a plow or cart. Agricultural work therefore remained overwhelmingly dependent upon human muscle. Transporting food and other goods over land similarly depended heavily upon human porters.

This is why I classify even the great civilizations of Mesoamerica as Horticultural societies rather than Agrarian societies. The distinction does not refer to their political or cultural sophistication. The Aztecs could build enormous cities, states, markets, armies, and monumental architecture while still relying primarily upon human-powered cultivation. Society type describes the underlying system by which a society produces its food.

Mesoamerica therefore demonstrates an important point. A Horticultural society could become extraordinarily complex. It did not need Eurasia’s particular combination of plants and animals to produce cities, states, writing, mathematics, monumental architecture, or sophisticated civilizations.

But the absence of large traction animals eliminated an entire category of subsistence technologies available across much of Eurasia.

Central Asian steppe

The Central Asian steppe lis within the Temperate Grassland biome, gradually becoming drier as it approaches the deserts of Central Asia. These enormous grasslands could produce substantial amounts of vegetation, but relatively low and unreliable rainfall made much of the region poorly suited to intensive crop agriculture.

The problem was not a lack of biological productivity. Grasslands could support enormous populations of grazing animals. Humans simply could not eat the grass directly. Domesticated cattle, sheep, goats, and especially horses provided a way to convert this otherwise unusable vegetation into meat, milk, hides, wool, transportation, and other useful products.

The most effective subsistence technology for exploiting much of this environment was therefore pastoral herding rather than intensive farming. Herders moved their animals between seasonal pastures in search of grass and water. Mobility allowed them to exploit enormous areas of land that could not reliably support dense populations of sedentary farmers.

This eventually produced highly specialized Herding societies. The Mongols provide the most famous example. They were certainly aware of agriculture. They traded with, fought against, conquered, and eventually ruled some of the world’s most sophisticated Agrarian societies. Their continued dependence upon pastoralism cannot be explained by ignorance of agricultural technology. Herding was exceptionally well adapted to the opportunities provided by the Temperate Grassland biome.

The Central Asian steppe therefore provides a particularly clear example of how biomes constrained the options available to humans in their local geography. The same environment that placed severe limits on intensive agriculture produced abundant grazing resources for domesticated animals.

Human innovation responded by developing increasingly sophisticated subsistence technologies and social organizations rather than simply copying the agricultural systems of neighboring civilizations.

Agricultural Productivity Shapes Preindustrial Societies

The importance of biomes did not end with determining whether people became Hunter-Gatherers, Horticulturalists, Agrarians, or Herders. Differences in subsistence technology also affected how much food a society could produce with a given amount of land and labor.

This mattered because almost everyone in preindustrial societies ultimately depended upon biological sources of energy. Before fossil fuels, humans obtained nearly all their food and much of their mechanical energy from plants and animals. A society therefore faced a fundamental constraint: enough people had to produce enough food to feed everyone else.

When improvements in agriculture allowed each farmer to produce more food, fewer people were required to feed the population. The resulting agricultural surplus could support people who specialized in activities other than food production.

Craftsmen could manufacture tools and other goods.

Merchants could organize trade.

Soldiers could specialize in warfare.

Priests, scribes, administrators, engineers, and scholars could devote much of their time to their particular occupations.

The basic relationship was:

Greater agricultural productivity → Larger food surplus → More specialization of labor → More complex societies

Greater food production also allowed more people to live within a given area. This made larger villages, towns, and eventually cities possible. Dense populations made markets easier to sustain because specialists could exchange their products and services for food produced by surrounding farmers. Governments could collect part of the agricultural surplus as taxes and use it to support armies, bureaucracies, public works, and political elites.

This helps explain why the earliest large civilizations emerged in regions capable of supporting highly productive agriculture. Mesopotamia, Egypt, northern India, China, and Mesoamerica developed very different cultures and political institutions, but all found ways to produce sufficiently large and dependable food surpluses to support dense populations and substantial numbers of specialists.

A productive agricultural environment did not guarantee cities, states, technological innovation, or prosperity. Political institutions, trade, warfare, culture, technology, and countless historical events affected what societies actually did with their agricultural surplus.

But before the Industrial Revolution, every society operated beneath the same fundamental constraint. Someone had to produce the food. The more efficiently a society could accomplish that task, the more human labor became available to do everything else.

The Critical Importance of Subsistence Technologies

Stated in the most simple terms possible:

Biome + Subsistence technology = Society Type

This is why I believe that innovations to subsistence technologies are the most transformative all all types of innovations. While technology historians tend to focus on other types of technological innovation, it is subsistence technologies which profoundly impact:

The type of society that can inhabit a specific region

The food surplus which that society can generate.

And increased food surplus enables a higher percentage of people to focus on problems other than acquiring enough food to eat (assuming elites do not extract that food surplus for its own purposes). This, in turn, has a profound impact on the potential rate of technological innovation that a society can produce.

Plant domestication and cultivation made Horticultural societies possible. Domesticated traction animals, iron tools, plows, and improved farming practices eventually made Agrarian societies possible. In environments where crop agriculture was difficult but grazing animals could flourish, animal domestication could instead support Herding societies.

The Long Causal Chain

So putting all the main points from the last two articles gives us a long causal chain for understanding how biomes influenced human history:

Physical Geography → Climate → Biome → Local plants and animals → Innovations in Subsistence technologies → Food productivity and surplus → Society type

This does not mean that geography determined human history. It means that biomes constrained the options available to humans in their local geography. Human innovation determined what people did with those options.

For thousands of years, however, there were strict limits to how far humans could push against these constraints. Only with the Industrial Revolution, fossil fuels, modern transportation, global trade, and modern agricultural technologies did humans finally acquire the ability to push back on the ecological limits that had shaped human societies since our species first evolved.

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