Long before railroads, England expanded coal and iron at low margins. Geography and commerce made the Industrial Revolution possible.

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Why did the Industrial Revolution take place in Britain? This is one of the most enduring questions in economic history.

This is an article in my series on the British Industrial Revolution. In previous articles in this series, I claimed:

So this leaves an important question: Why did England specialize in coal and iron while no other Commercial societies did? Why not just let other nations specialize in these very low profit industries and just import those material like other Commercial societies did?

See my other articles in this series:

The British Industrial Revolution (the series) Michael Magoon · Jan 11 The British Industrial Revolution is one of the great transformations in the material standard of living for the masses in world history. We cannot understand material progress without coming to grips with its importance. Read full story

If you enjoy this article, you should read my From Poverty to Progress book series.

I believe the answer comes down to three advantages:

England had abundant local deposits of coal and iron. These resources were relatively accessible and could supply a growing range of industries. England’s geography made transporting bulky commodities unusually inexpensive. Coastal shipping and navigable rivers connected mining regions with major markets. England was already a Commercial society. Its markets, investors, entrepreneurs, and commercial institutions allowed relatively low-profit industries to expand over generations.

None of these advantages was sufficient by itself. But together, they allowed England to develop industrial capabilities that would eventually prove essential to the Industrial Revolution.

England Had Abundant Coal and Iron Deposits

England possessed extensive coal and iron deposits, many of which were relatively accessible with pre-industrial technology. Coalfields in northeastern England, the Midlands, and other regions supplied growing markets, while iron ore was available in several of the same regions.

This mattered because coal and iron were bulky, relatively low-value commodities. Their profitability depended heavily on extraction costs, fuel costs, and the distance between production sites and customers.

England’s coal deposits offered several advantages:

Many early deposits were relatively close to the surface.

Some coalfields were near major towns and industrial markets.

Several iron-producing regions were close to coal deposits.

Growing domestic demand encouraged continued extraction.

Coal initially expanded primarily because it was useful for heating homes and supplying businesses such as breweries, glassworks, brickmakers, and salt producers. These customers created steady demand long before coal became the main fuel of industrialization.

Iron production followed a somewhat different path. Before the widespread adoption of coke smelting, ironmakers depended mainly on charcoal made from wood. Access to iron ore and woodland was therefore especially important. Later, the proximity of coal and iron deposits became a major advantage as coke gradually replaced charcoal.

England’s natural resources made coal and iron production economically viable, but they did not automatically make these industries highly profitable. Producers still faced high costs, technological limitations, and relatively modest returns.

Other nations also possessed substantial coal or iron deposits. England’s advantage depended on more than the resources themselves.

Coastal Shipping Made Bulk Transportation Cheap

England’s geography gave it another major advantage: cheap transportation of bulky commodities by sea. This was especially important for coal, which had relatively little value compared with its weight.

Before railroads, transporting heavy goods overland was extremely expensive. Wagons moved slowly, roads were often poor, and horses required considerable food and maintenance. A commodity that was inexpensive at the mine could become prohibitively expensive after traveling a relatively short distance by road.

Water transportation was dramatically cheaper. A single ship could carry far more coal or iron than a large fleet of wagons, using far less labor per ton.

England was particularly well suited to this form of transportation because it had:

Extensive coastlines with numerous ports.

Major coalfields close to the coast.

Navigable rivers connecting some inland regions to ports.

Large coastal markets, especially London.

The most important example was the coal trade between northeastern England and London.

Coal mined around Newcastle and Durham could be moved to the River Tyne and loaded onto coastal ships. These vessels carried enormous quantities of coal south to London, where it supplied households and businesses.

By the seventeenth century, London had become one of Europe’s largest coal markets. Its growing population and commercial economy created demand that supported continued expansion of northeastern coal mining.

This geographical advantage was less decisive for iron during the charcoal era, when production often remained close to woodland and ore deposits. Nevertheless, waterways helped move iron and finished metal products to domestic and foreign markets.

England’s coastal shipping network therefore helped overcome one of the greatest disadvantages of coal and iron: their high transportation costs relative to their value.

Cheap transportation allowed producers to reach much larger markets while remaining profitable at relatively low prices. Without these geographical advantages, England’s coal industry would have faced much greater obstacles to expansion.

Commercial Society Made Low-Profit Industries Viable

England’s third advantage was that it had already become a Commercial society. This distinguished it from most other European regions that possessed abundant coal or iron deposits.

As explained in my article on Commercial societies, these societies developed extensive markets, autonomous trade-based cities, commercial institutions, and industries that produced goods for sale rather than primarily for local consumption.

England possessed several characteristics that helped its coal and iron industries expand:

Large markets: Growing cities and manufacturing businesses created steady demand for fuel, tools, and metal products.

Private investment: Landowners, merchants, and entrepreneurs could finance mines, furnaces, and related businesses.

Commercial networks: Established merchants and shipping businesses connected producers with customers.

Specialized workers: Mining and metalworking businesses could attract workers and develop increasingly specialized skills.

Competition and reinvestment: Producers had incentives to improve methods, lower costs, and expand output.

These advantages did not make coal and iron as profitable as international trade, finance, or luxury manufacturing. But they helped make these industries profitable enough to survive and grow.

An important distinction was the difference between the investment opportunities available to local investors and those available to wealthy international merchants.

In northeastern England, for example, landowners who controlled coal deposits could lease mining rights or invest directly in production. Regional merchants, mine operators, and partnerships could earn acceptable returns from businesses closely connected to their land, skills, and commercial relationships.

They were not necessarily choosing between investing in coal mining and financing a highly profitable voyage to Asia. Their opportunities were often more local.

The same was true of ironmasters who operated furnaces and developed metalworking businesses. They could gradually expand production, reinvest profits, and accumulate skills without needing to compete directly with the most profitable industries in Europe.

England’s broader commercial economy also helped. Successful industries such as textiles, shipping, and international trade supported growing markets, transportation networks, and financial institutions that coal and iron producers could use.

This combination distinguished England from other major coal and iron producers.

Sweden and Russia developed substantial iron industries, but they were predominantly Agrarian societies rather than Commercial societies. Their iron production depended heavily on charcoal, and they lacked England’s combination of large commercial markets, widespread private investment, and increasingly integrated industries.

Meanwhile, the Dutch Republic possessed a highly developed Commercial society but lacked England’s abundant, accessible coal deposits. The Dutch could rely heavily on peat for fuel and import iron and other materials rather than develop large domestic heavy industries.

England combined the resource advantages of major coal and iron producers with the economic advantages of a Commercial society. That combination allowed these industries to expand over generations, even though they remained relatively unattractive compared with more profitable commercial activities.

Coal and Iron Reinforced Each Other

England did not merely expand coal and iron in parallel. Over time, the two industries began to reinforce each other in ways that transformed their economic significance.

This interaction is critical. A nation could possess coal alone, or iron alone, and remain pre-industrial. England accumulated both, and the interaction between them created compounding capability.

How Coal Accelerated Iron

Before the widespread adoption of coke, iron production relied heavily on the combustion of charcoal to produce heat. Charcoal is created by burning wood with minimal oxygen to remove moisture and volatile compounds. The resulting fuel is high in carbon and burns at higher, more controllable temperatures than raw wood.

But charcoal production consumed large quantities of timber. Ironmaking was therefore tied to nearby woodland, and expanding output required drawing wood from increasingly distant sources. This imposed a scaling constraint. Transport costs rose as forests were used more intensively, and charcoal’s bulk made long-distance shipment expensive.

The issue was not that England ran out of trees, but that charcoal-based iron faced rising marginal fuel costs as production expanded. In an industry already characterized by modest profit margins, this constrained growth long before national woodland was exhausted.

Coal altered that equation and freed iron-production from forests. Coke did not make iron profitable overnight. It changed the fuel cost curve from land-constrained to mineral-constrained, allowing scale to increase without driving fuel prices upward.

Coal offered:

Greater fuel density

More stable supply near industrial regions

The possibility of larger furnaces

Reduced dependence on agricultural land

This did not immediately make iron highly profitable. But it changed its scaling curve. Iron could now expand without driving up fuel costs in the same way charcoal had.

Coal did not just supply heat. It removed the primary constraint on metallurgical growth.

How Iron Accelerated Coal

The reinforcement worked in the other direction as well. Coal mines flood. Shafts collapse. Depth increases risk. Without durable tools and drainage systems, coal output plateaus quickly.

Iron enabled:

Stronger pithead gear

More reliable chains and hoists

Improved pumping machinery

Eventually, iron cylinders for steam engines

The introduction of steam-powered pumping, beginning with Newcomen engines in the early eighteenth century, was decisive. These engines consumed coal to extract coal. They required iron components. Deeper mines demanded better metalwork. Better metalwork demanded more fuel.

Coal and iron were no longer independent sectors. They were locked in a feedback loop.

Coal made larger-scale iron possible.

Iron made deeper coal mining possible.

Steam power linked them both.

The Necessity of the Pair

This interaction explains why coal alone was insufficient. Regions with coal but limited iron capacity could not easily deepen mines or improve drainage. Regions with iron but dependent on charcoal faced rising land costs and scaling limits.

England uniquely combined:

Accessible coal

Expanding iron capacity

(and later) Steam engines linking the two

The result was not an immediate industrial breakthrough. It was a gradual tightening of interdependence. Each industry strengthened the other’s capacity to expand.

By the late eighteenth century, this iron-coal feedback loop had already been operating for generations. When railroads finally appeared, they were not built atop isolated industries. They were built atop an integrated coal–iron–steam complex that no other Commercial society had assembled before 1800.

Other Coal and Iron Specialists Were Not Commercial Societies

If geography alone explained England’s path, then any coal-rich region should have industrialized early. But that is not what happened. Several regions specialized in iron production or possessed substantial coal reserves long before Britain’s railroad age. None combined those resources with early industrial transformation.

This comparison clarifies the argument: accessible coal and iron fields were necessary ingredients for the railroad era, but they were not sufficient. They had to be embedded inside a commercially dynamic society capable of compounding low-margin capabilities over time.

Sweden

Seventeenth- and eighteenth-century Sweden was one of Europe’s leading iron exporters. Swedish bar iron was widely regarded as high quality and supplied important foreign markets, including England itself.

Sweden possessed:

Abundant iron ore

Extensive forests for charcoal (a key raw material in the processing of iron)

Established ironworking skill

What it did not possess was cheap, integrated fossil fuel use.

Swedish iron remained charcoal-based. That limited scale. Charcoal production is land-intensive and difficult to expand rapidly without driving up costs. Even with strong export demand, Swedish iron could not transition into a fossil-fuel growth engine.

Just as important, Sweden was not a Commercial society in the same sense as England or the Dutch Republic. Its non-agricultural economy was more state-directed, more militarized, and less deeply embedded in decentralized commercial capital networks. Iron was important, but it did not sit inside a dense web of trade, finance, and incremental civilian demand capable of compounding into broader industrial transformation.

Sweden specialized in iron. It did not accumulate the fossil-energy stack.

Russia

Eighteenth-century Russia also expanded iron production significantly, particularly under Peter the Great and his successors. The Urals became a major iron-producing region. For a time, Russia was among the largest iron exporters in Europe.

But Russian expansion was:

State-directed

Military-oriented

Geographically distant from major commercial markets

Dependent on coerced labor systems

This model generated output, but not compounding capability.

Russian iron production served state arsenals and military needs. It did not grow out of a decentralized, commercially integrated ecosystem of small civilian demands. Nor did it combine with cheap fossil fuel use in a way that transformed energy economics.

Russia had iron. It did not have a Commercial society capable of turning incremental metallurgy into a self-reinforcing industrial system.

Conclusion

England developed coal mining and iron production long before these industries became major sources of industrial wealth. Their expansion was not part of a national strategy to achieve industrialization, nor did investors foresee the enormous importance these industries would eventually acquire.

Instead, three advantages made their continued development economically viable:

Abundant and accessible coal and iron deposits. Cheap transportation through coastal shipping and navigable rivers. A Commercial society that provided markets, investment, entrepreneurship, and commercial institutions.

Over generations, these industries accumulated workers, practical knowledge, equipment, and production networks. Coal mining encouraged improvements in pumping machinery and steam engines, while iron production and metalworking developed the materials and skills needed for increasingly sophisticated machinery.

These capabilities reinforced one another as new technologies emerged. Coke smelting made large-scale iron production less dependent on forests, while improved ironworking supported better steam engines and mining equipment.

Eventually, Britain possessed the combination of coal, iron, metalworking, steam engineering, and commercial finance needed to invent and scale up the railroad.

England did not become the first Industrial society because its investors anticipated the future. It became the first because its geography and Commercial society allowed relatively unprofitable industries to develop long enough to become the foundation of an entirely new kind of economy.

Bibliography

Michael W. Flinn, The History of the British Coal Industry, Volume 2: 1700–1830

John U. Nef, The Rise of the British Coal Industry

Charles K. Hyde, Technological Change and the British Iron Industry, 1700–1870

Basil Brooke, The British Iron and Steel Industry, 1700–1850

Johan Söderberg, Iron and Steel in the Swedish Economy, 1600–1850

Arcadius Kahan, The Plow, the Hammer, and the Knout: An Economic History of Eighteenth-Century Russia

T. S. Ashton, Iron and Steel in the Industrial Revolution

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See also my other articles on:

The British Industrial Revolution (the series) Michael Magoon · Jan 11 The British Industrial Revolution is one of the great transformations in the material standard of living for the masses in world history. We cannot understand material progress without coming to grips with its importance. Read full story

If you enjoyed this article, you should read my From Poverty to Progress book series.