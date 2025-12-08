Progress arrived late because food-related technologies are the hardest to improve. Only when agriculture escaped survival constraints could material progress for the masses accelerate.

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Modern humans emerged in Africa roughly 300,000 years ago. For nearly all that time, humanity made remarkably little sustained material progress. Yet over the last few centuries, material progress for the masses has accelerated so dramatically that we now expect each generation to live better than the one before it.

Why did it take so long?

Humans did not suddenly become more intelligent. The real obstacle was our inability to produce enough food to free most people from the constant struggle for survival. Only when humanity began overcoming that obstacle could sustained material progress take off.

The Puzzle of Progress

For most of human history, progress was held back by one fundamental problem: the technologies people depended on for survival were also the hardest to improve.

These were subsistence technologies, the tools and practices humans used to acquire edible food. They included:

Growing edible plants and animals

Processing food

Preserving food

Storing food

Distributing food

Before agriculture emerged, subsistence technologies consisted of:

Hunting and fishing wild animals

Gathering wild plants

Herding animals across wide landscapes

Subsistence technologies matter more than any other technology because every society depends on them for survival. They also determine a society’s basic economic structure.

This is why I use the concept of Society Types. A Society Type classifies societies according to how they acquire most of their food calories. Different subsistence systems create different possibilities for economic activity, specialization, and material progress.

But food production has a problem that most other technologies do not. Failure can mean starvation.

A new method of making pottery or weaving cloth might fail without threatening a community’s survival. A failed experiment in growing, preserving, or storing food could leave an entire community hungry.

That danger had enormous consequences. It:

Made experimentation risky

Slowed innovation

Encouraged communities to remain isolated, cautious, and conservative

For much of history, trying something new was not necessarily a path to a better life. It could be a threat to survival.

This helps explain why humanity remained poor for so long. Without productive subsistence technologies, societies could not reliably produce enough surplus food to support large numbers of people doing something other than acquiring food.

Once agriculture became productive enough to generate substantial surpluses, the possibilities changed. Cities could grow, trade could expand, more people could specialize, and knowledge could accumulate. Technological innovation could finally accelerate.

This is why a highly efficient food production and distribution system is the First Key to Progress in my Five Keys to Progress framework.

The great puzzle is not why humans failed to invent more technologies over those 300,000 years. It is why improving the technologies that supplied their food proved so extraordinarily difficult.

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Why Food Production Was So Difficult to Improve.

Subsistence technologies face obstacles that most other technologies do not. They must work reliably enough to keep people alive, and they depend on natural conditions that humans have limited power to control.

Every society needs a dependable supply of edible calories. Without it, there can be no cities, trade, writing, science, or government. But this dependence also makes changing subsistence technologies unusually risky.

A potter experimenting with a new technique might waste some clay. A weaver might produce inferior cloth. A farmer experimenting with a new planting or harvesting method could lose the food needed to survive the winter. Unless the potential benefits were clear and the risks small, farmers and foragers had good reasons to stick with methods they knew worked.

Food production also depends on environmental conditions that people cannot easily change. Geography, climate, soil, rainfall, elevation, pests, pathogens, and the availability of domesticable plants and animals all determine what is possible. Even highly inventive people could accomplish only so much within the biological and ecological limits of their environment.

Improving crops and livestock was especially difficult. Selective breeding required years or generations of small adjustments, with no guarantee that the results would be better. A failed experiment could destroy valuable food reserves. Unlike many other technologies, agricultural innovations often could not be developed, tested, and improved quickly.

The way early farming communities were organized created another obstacle. Most farmers lived in small, scattered, relatively homogeneous rural communities. They interacted mainly with people growing the same crops, using the same tools, and following the same practices. Unlike urban artisans and merchants, they had few opportunities to encounter different ideas or learn from people experimenting with alternative methods.

These obstacles reinforced one another.

Dependence on food made experimentation dangerous. Nature restricted what farmers could accomplish. Slow biological processes delayed results, Rural isolation limited the exchange of successful innovations.

As a result, subsistence technologies improved slowly even when people had the intelligence and ingenuity to make them better. Humanity could not overcome these constraints until food production became reliable, productive, and widespread enough to generate the surpluses needed for sustained technological progress.

Geography’s Deep Constraints

Geography placed severe limits on humanity’s ability to improve food production. Humans everywhere possessed the intelligence to develop agriculture, but only some regions had the plants, animals, and environmental conditions needed to make it productive.

Only a tiny fraction of the world’s plants and animals were suitable for domestication, and they were distributed unevenly across the planet. Most regions lacked the biological resources needed to produce substantial food surpluses, regardless of how inventive their inhabitants were.

People could not domesticate wheat, barley, rice, maize, sorghum, yams, or millet unless those plants grew naturally in their region. Nor could they domesticate cattle, sheep, goats, pigs, or horses unless suitable wild animals were available.

Only a handful of large mammals have ever been domesticated, and nearly all originated in a few temperate regions of Eurasia. Geography determined not only where agriculture could develop, but also which kinds of agriculture were possible and how productive they could become.

But geography created another problem. Even when a region possessed suitable crops and animals, local environmental conditions varied enormously.

Two fields separated by only a few hundred yards might have different:

Soil depth

Mineral content

pH balance

Drainage

Elevation

Incline

Exposure to wind and sun

One field might benefit from seasonal flooding along a river, while another nearby field might dry out too quickly or suffer from erosion. A farming technique that worked well in one field could fail in the next.

This made agricultural knowledge difficult to generalize. Farmers had to develop methods suited to their particular fields rather than simply copy techniques that worked elsewhere. Each community accumulated its own local knowledge, slowing the spread of successful innovations.

Differences in agricultural potential between regions were even greater. Some had deep, nutrient-rich soils capable of producing high yields. Others had thin or heavily weathered soils that remained relatively unproductive despite intensive labor. Latitude affected sunlight and growing seasons, while rainfall could vary dramatically between seasons or from one year to the next.

These natural conditions created enormous differences in potential food production long before human ingenuity or social institutions entered the picture.

They also made agricultural innovations difficult to transfer between regions. Techniques that worked in the Fertile Crescent might fail in tropical Southeast Asia or the highlands of Mesoamerica. Changes in temperature, elevation, or rainfall could make a successful farming method useless somewhere else.

As a result, agricultural innovation remained highly localized. Farmers developed practices adapted to their particular environments, but those practices often could not be adopted by neighboring societies.

Geography also restricted the movement of food. Before modern transportation and preservation technologies, food was heavy, bulky, perishable, and expensive to transport over long distances.

Even regions capable of producing abundant harvests could not easily feed distant populations. Nor could their surpluses readily support large networks of specialists experimenting with new agricultural technologies. Limited food trade also restricted the exchange of farming knowledge between distant regions.

These constraints prevented the development of large-scale networks capable of spreading agricultural innovations widely and rapidly.

For most of human history, geography determined where agriculture could emerge, how productive it could become, and how far its innovations could spread. The problem was not a lack of human intelligence or creativity. Most societies simply had very limited opportunities to overcome the natural constraints on their food production.

The Innovation Trap

Early farming societies faced a difficult problem. Improving agriculture required experimentation, but experimenting with food production could threaten survival. This created an innovation trap in which farmers had good reasons to avoid the very changes that might have made them more productive.

Farmers had little margin for error. A failed harvest could mean hunger or famine, so even promising innovations were difficult to justify. A farmer might recognize that a new technique could increase yields, but the possibility of losing an essential food supply made sticking with established methods the safer choice.

The slow feedback cycle of farming made this problem worse. A farmer experimenting with a new seed variety or planting method had to wait an entire growing season to see the results. Some experiments required several seasons. If they failed, the farmer lost valuable time and food. Even successful experiments might produce only small or uncertain improvements.

Storage limitations further discouraged experimentation. Grain could spoil, fruit could rot, and meat could decay. Without reliable preservation and storage technologies, farmers struggled to accumulate enough food reserves to survive a failed experiment. A poor harvest or unexpected shortage could quickly eliminate whatever surplus they had managed to produce.

Low population density also restricted the spread of innovations. Farming communities were scattered across the countryside, often separated by forests, mountains, or rivers. Most farmers interacted with people growing the same crops under similar conditions. Even when someone discovered a better technique, there were few opportunities for that knowledge to spread beyond the local community.

These conditions reinforced one another. The result was a self-reinforcing innovation trap. Farmers generally made the rational choice to protect their food supply rather than gamble on uncertain improvements.

But when nearly everyone followed that strategy, agricultural innovation remained slow, local, and incremental. The need to survive prevented farmers from taking the risks that might have improved their ability to survive.

Slow Biological Time

Agricultural innovation was also limited by the slow pace of biological change. Unlike metalworking, pottery, or weaving, where the results of an experiment might be visible within hours, improving crops and livestock often took years, decades, or even centuries.

Selective breeding was the main way farmers could improve their plants and animals. A farmer hoping to increase crop yields, make plants more resistant to harsh conditions, or reduce bitterness had to select promising seeds, plant them, wait for the harvest, and evaluate the results. Then the process had to be repeated over many generations.

Most genetic changes produced little or no improvement. Without modern scientific instruments, farmers also struggled to recognize which changes were valuable. Even when they succeeded, progress usually came through a long series of small improvements rather than dramatic breakthroughs.

The biological characteristics of early domesticated species made the process even harder. Wheat and barley are polyploid species with complex genomes. Early varieties were prone to splitting, shattering, or producing unpredictable results.

Improving livestock was equally slow. Cattle, sheep, goats, and pigs reproduce much more slowly than smaller animals. Farmers had to invest years in raising animals before they could evaluate their traits and decide which ones to breed. The long reproductive cycles of large mammals severely limited how quickly desirable characteristics could spread.

Disease, pests, and unpredictable weather could also destroy years of careful work. A fungal infection might wipe out a promising crop variety. An unusually cold winter could kill animals that had been selectively bred for generations. Without controlled environments or scientific knowledge, farmers had few ways to protect their improvements from these threats.

Farmers also lacked an understanding of genetics, soil chemistry, nutrient cycles, and plant physiology. They relied on observation, experience, and oral tradition. These methods could produce valuable knowledge, but they offered little explanation for why a technique worked or whether it would succeed under different conditions.

Even basic measurement tools were often unavailable. Without reliable scales, standardized units, or methods for testing food quality, farmers struggled to compare yields, measure improvements, or determine which experiments actually worked. Some potentially valuable improvements went unnoticed simply because farmers lacked the means to detect them.

Agricultural innovation therefore faced two separate problems. Biological processes made experimentation slow, while limited scientific knowledge made the results difficult to understand and reproduce. Disease and environmental shocks could then destroy whatever improvements farmers had achieved.

These constraints did not prevent agricultural progress, but they kept it painfully slow. Only much later did scientific breeding, fertilizers, mechanization, and eventually genetics help humanity overcome the limits that biological time had imposed on food production for thousands of years.

Strong Cultural Norms

Rural societies developed strong traditions that discouraged changes to established farming practices. These traditions helped protect communities from the dangers of failed experiments, but they also made agricultural innovation more difficult.

Village elders, clan leaders, and lineage authorities often enforced these customs. Their authority depended partly on preserving traditional practices and maintaining social stability. An agricultural experiment that failed could threaten the community’s food supply and undermine trust in its leaders.

As a result, cultural norms tended to:

Favor knowledge and practices passed down through generations.

Discourage departures from established methods.

Limit experimentation to small changes that fit within existing traditions.

These norms were not simply irrational resistance to change. When a failed harvest could mean starvation, maintaining proven practices was often the safest choice. But the same caution that protected communities also discouraged potentially valuable innovations.

The lack of agricultural surplus reinforced these cultural constraints. When nearly everyone had to work to produce food, few people could devote their time to developing new technologies. Societies could not easily support inventors, skilled experimenters, or full-time problem-solvers. Nor could they establish institutions devoted to systematic research and experimentation.

Religious beliefs sometimes added another obstacle. Agricultural rituals, seasonal festivals, and traditional planting calendars were often closely connected to a community’s understanding of the natural world. These beliefs were not necessarily opposed to innovation, but they could make changes to established farming practices socially unacceptable.

A new agricultural technique therefore had to do more than produce better results. It also had to gain acceptance from the community and its traditional authorities.

Together, these cultural norms made agricultural innovation even slower. Farmers had to overcome not only the practical risks of experimentation but also the social pressure to preserve established ways of producing food.

Why Governments Failed to Improve Agriculture

Governments did little to encourage agricultural innovation for most of human history. Until the 20th century, few states had the administrative capacity or scientific knowledge needed to improve food production. Rulers concentrated on taxation, warfare, and maintaining political control rather than developing better farming methods.

Most early states treated agriculture as a source of revenue. They extracted food and other resources from farmers via taxes and land rents but rarely invested in improving the farming systems that produced them. When governments intervened, they often made innovation more difficult by imposing rigid production quotas, land-use restrictions, or requirements to grow particular crops.

Large irrigation projects were an important exception. States in Ancient Egypt, Mesopotamia, several Chinese dynasties, and the Khmer Empire built irrigation systems that increased agricultural productivity. These projects show that governments could improve food production when they directed their resources toward it.

But such efforts were unusual. Most states lacked the institutions, expertise, and incentives needed to encourage systematic agricultural experimentation. Instead of helping farmers become more productive, governments generally focused on extracting as much as possible from the agricultural systems that already existed.

Elite disdain for physical labor

The elites who controlled most agricultural land had little interest in improving how it was farmed. In most premodern societies, physical labor carried low social status. Farming was considered work for peasants and serfs, not for rulers, landowners, or educated elites.

Elite education, social connections, and ambitions focused on warfare, government administration, religion, and luxury consumption. Improving crop yields or soil management offered little prestige. Even when elites had the wealth and authority to support agricultural experimentation, they rarely chose to do so.

Their main interest in agriculture was extracting wealth from farmers via taxes and land rents, not making farming more productive. This created a damaging separation between the people who controlled land and resources and those who understood how to grow food.

As a result, the wealth, literacy, and political power of the elite class were rarely directed toward solving agricultural problems. Farmers had practical knowledge but few resources for experimentation. Elites had the resources but little interest in using them to improve farming.

Together with conservative cultural norms and weak government support, elite attitudes made an already difficult process of agricultural innovation even slower. These barriers began to weaken only when growing food surpluses made it possible to support specialists, develop new institutions, and challenge traditional authority.

Why Other Technologies Advanced Faster

Most technologies were much easier to improve than food production. Once agriculture generated enough surplus to support people who did not farm, cities emerged where artisans, merchants, builders, and other specialists could devote their time to making things and solving problems.

These urban environments encouraged innovation in ways that rural farming communities could not. Artisans, merchants, and eventually corporations competed for customers and profits. They had strong incentives to develop better tools, improve quality, reduce costs, and introduce new products.

Unlike farmers experimenting with food production, they could usually afford to fail. An unsuccessful experiment might cost a craftsman money or damage his reputation, but it rarely threatened his community with starvation.

Cities also brought together people with different skills, knowledge, and experiences. Thousands of artisans, traders, builders, and thinkers could live within a few square miles, interacting regularly in workshops, markets, guilds, and public spaces.

This made innovation much faster. A metalworker who developed a better technique could share it with other craftsmen, who might improve it further. Successful ideas could spread through an entire city in weeks rather than remaining isolated within a farming village for generations.

Most non-subsistence technologies were also easier to spread across large distances. Tools, textiles, ceramics, weapons, and manufactured goods could be transported and sold far beyond where they were produced. A craftsman who developed a superior loom or blade could reach customers hundreds of miles away.

Larger markets created greater financial rewards for innovation. They also allowed successful technologies to spread quickly, giving other producers opportunities to copy and improve them. Agricultural techniques, by contrast, were often tied to particular soils, climates, crops, and local conditions.

Cities also supported specialized networks for sharing knowledge. Artisans formed guilds, merchants developed long-distance trading networks, and engineers and technicians worked together in shipyards, mills, and workshops. Instead of passing knowledge mainly from one generation to the next within individual families, specialists could learn directly from one another.

These networks allowed improvements to accumulate. One person’s innovation became the starting point for someone else’s experiment, creating a continuing process of technological improvement.

Governments often interfered with this process. Monopolies, special privileges, and regulations restricted competition and discouraged experimentation. Yet urban innovation continued because cities brought together the people, knowledge, markets, and incentives needed to develop better technologies.

The difference between urban and subsistence technologies was enormous. Farmers faced dangerous experiments, slow biological processes, and environmental constraints. Urban specialists could experiment more frequently, learn from one another, and sell successful innovations across much larger markets.

But none of this could happen until agriculture produced enough food surplus to support cities in the first place. Agricultural productivity made urban specialization possible, and urban specialization then created conditions in which technological innovation could advance much faster than food production itself.

Why Food Production Kept People Apart

Human innovation thrives when people live close together. Yet for most of history, the need to produce food forced people to spread out across the countryside. This created a paradox: the conditions necessary for survival prevented people from living in the places where innovation happened fastest.

Cities are powerful engines of innovation because they bring people, skills, and knowledge together. Artisans, merchants, builders, and thinkers can exchange ideas, learn from one another, and combine different kinds of expertise. These daily interactions make experimentation easier and allow successful innovations to spread and improve.

Innovation is fundamentally a social process. The more people interact, the more opportunities they have to develop new ideas and build upon existing knowledge.

But subsistence economies made it difficult to concentrate large populations in one place. Producing food required land, water, sunlight, and access to productive plants and animals. Hunter-gatherers needed especially large territories because wild food sources were scattered across the landscape. Agriculture allowed people to settle more permanently and support larger populations, but most families still needed substantial areas of farmland to feed themselves.

Concentrating too many people in one place could exhaust nearby resources. Soils became depleted, grazing lands deteriorated, and local food supplies could no longer support the population. Without sufficient agricultural productivity, large settlements were difficult to sustain.

Survival required people to spread out. Innovation benefited from bringing them together.

This geographic separation limited more than the exchange of ideas. Small, scattered communities could not easily support specialized craftsmen, full-time inventors, or extensive apprenticeship networks. Most people had to devote their labor to obtaining food, leaving little time or surplus to support experimentation and the complex institutions that cities required.

Knowledge remained concentrated within individual families and villages. Even when someone developed a useful innovation, it often failed to reach enough people to encourage further improvements.

The spatial paradox helps explain why progress remained so slow. Humanity needed cities to accelerate innovation, but it needed more productive agriculture to support cities.

Only when food production generated reliable surpluses could large numbers of people live together without producing their own food. That made it possible for the concentration of people, skills, and knowledge to drive sustained technological progress.

How Northwest Europe Finally Broke the Agricultural Trap

For most of human history, agricultural systems changed remarkably little. Across the Middle East, South Asia, East Asia, Africa, and the Americas, farming practices had generally stabilized by 500 BCE. Most remained largely unchanged for the next 2,000 years.

Each region had developed farming systems suited to its environment. These systems produced enough food to sustain populations, but rarely enough surplus to support widespread material progress. Even after European conquest, much of the world continued using essentially the same agricultural systems until the late twentieth century.

Northwest Europe was the great exception. It experienced a series of agricultural revolutions that transformed food production in ways unmatched elsewhere.

Northwest Europe developed four successive farming systems:

The Neolithic “slash-and-burn” farming system, introduced by Horticultural migrants from the Middle East. The Ancient farming system, practiced during Ancient Greece, Ancient Rome, and the Dark Ages. The Medieval farming system, developed between roughly 700 and 900. It approximately doubled agricultural productivity compared with the Ancient system. This helped farmers survive, reduced their vulnerability to food shortages, and supported modest population growth. But it still failed to produce the large, reliable surpluses needed to generate sustained material progress for the masses. The Commercial Farming System, developed in a relatively small part of Northwest Europe. This was the decisive breakthrough. Farmers replaced fallowing with nitrogen-restoring fodder crops such as clover and turnips, greatly expanded hay production, and began storing much larger quantities of animal feed in barns for the winter.

The Commercial Farming System transformed agriculture because these innovations reinforced one another. More winter fodder allowed farmers to maintain much larger herds throughout the year. More livestock meant more manure to fertilize fields and more draft power to cultivate them. Together, these improvements roughly doubled livestock numbers, manure production, cereal yields, and draft power.

For the first time in history, farmers could consistently produce substantial food surpluses that they could sell in markets. The consequences extended far beyond agriculture.

Meat, milk, wool, and hides became major commercial products.

Surplus grain and animal products flowed into expanding towns, feeding growing populations of artisans and merchants.

More people could leave farming and pursue other occupations.

Farmers had a strong incentive to specialize in higher-value-added crops for sale in urban markets while eating grain purchased on the market

Northwest Europe’s breakthrough was not a worldwide transformation. Most other regions continued using older farming systems because they lacked the ecological conditions, crop combinations, institutional frameworks, or cultural incentives needed to reproduce the same changes.

But Northwest Europe demonstrated how the agricultural trap could finally be broken. Reliable food surpluses supported larger cities, greater specialization, expanding trade, and the accumulation of knowledge.

The result was the emergence of Commercial societies, which created the conditions for sustained material progress and eventually transformed the rest of the world.

The Legacy of Subsistence

The limits of food production shaped far more than the pace of technological innovation. They also shaped the kinds of societies that emerged, how those societies developed, and why some eventually achieved material progress much sooner than others.

For thousands of years, most societies remained dependent on agricultural systems that produced little beyond what people needed to survive. Without reliable food surpluses, cities remained small, specialization was limited, and few people could devote their lives to developing new technologies, acquiring knowledge, or building institutions.

These limits affected almost every aspect of society. They restricted trade, literacy, governance, markets, and scientific inquiry. They also shaped family structures, land tenure systems, and migration patterns. Political authorities generally concentrated on extracting wealth from existing agricultural production rather than improving it.

The consequences lasted long after more productive agricultural systems began to emerge elsewhere. Societies inherited different technologies, skills, institutions, and cultural practices from their earlier Society Types. These differences influenced how readily they could adopt new technologies and participate in the expanding networks of trade and innovation.

What I call the “legacy of society types” probably plays a big role in explaining why progress diffused to some societies much faster than others. This concept combines an explanation as to:

These patterns suggest that we cannot fully explain modern differences in material progress by looking only at contemporary governments, policies, or institutions. We also need to understand the kinds of societies that developed over thousands of years and the constraints that shaped them.

Northwest Europe’s agricultural breakthroughs were historically exceptional because they allowed some societies to escape these constraints much earlier than others. More productive farming supported large Commercial cities, where specialization, trade, and technological innovation could accelerate.

But most of the world did not experience this transformation until much later. The different histories of Society Types continued to influence how quickly societies could adopt the technologies, institutions, and practices associated with modern progress.

The long shadow of subsistence helps explain why material progress emerged so unevenly across the world. Geography shaped the subsistence technologies available to different populations. Those technologies helped determine the Society Types that developed. And the legacy of those Society Types continued to influence their opportunities for progress long after the original geographical constraints had begun to weaken.

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