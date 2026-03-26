Most pre-industrial cities extracted wealth. Only rare trade-based cities generated sustained widely-shared economic growth.

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Cities are the engines of material progress because they concentrate free people with diverse skills into dense networks of exchange. When large numbers of individuals interact through voluntary trade rather than isolation or coercion, they innovate new technologies, experiment with new social organizations, and copy useful ideas from others. The sustained improvement in material living standards has depended not merely on urbanization, but on a specific kind of city.

But the modern cities that we are so used to is a relatively modern invention. Before the Industrial Revolution, cities had very different characteristics. When historians research the impact of cities on societies, they typically use a metric like urbanization rate. Urbanization rates typically use a population cut-off, for example 10,000, to distinguish cities from rural areas.

Urbanization rates are useful, but they can also be quite deceptive, because not all cities are alike.

In my Five Keys to Progress theory, I describe the five necessary preconditions for a society to transition from a state of enduring poverty to a state of long-term widely-shared economic growth. Key #2 is trade-based cities packed with a large number of free citizens possessing a wide variety of skills. These citizens innovate, compete, cooperate, and copy.

But not all cities meet this definition. Throughout most of human history, cities were sustained primarily by political extraction rather than market exchange. They concentrated power, not necessarily innovation. That is why I focus on “trade-based” cities, rather than just cities. Some readers ask what that means, so I decided to write an article explaining the concept and why it is important.

For ten thousand years, the overwhelming majority of people lived in villages and produced their own food. Cities could exist only by drawing sustenance from the countryside. The crucial question, therefore, is how food entered the city, and how the majority of its residents acquired it.

This essay proposes a simple typology (or categorization scheme) of pre-industrial settlements based on that single criterion.

Villages are settlements in which most people produce their own food directly, typically via agriculture or fishing. Capital cities are settlements in which most people acquire food directly or indirectly from political extraction: taxes, land rents, tribute, or state salaries. Around that extraction core grows a service economy that caters to those supported by state revenue. Trade-based cities are settlements in which most people acquire food by earning income in markets, through trade, crafts, finance, shipping, or manufacturing, and purchasing food through voluntary exchange. Only in such cities do large numbers of economically free citizens interact daily in ways that systematically generate innovation and widely-shared economic growth.

Understanding the difference between these types is essential, because the rise of trade-based cities marks the transition from Agrarian society to Commercial society and sets the stage for Industrial transformation.

Before turning to that transition, we must examine the three types more closely.

If you enjoy this article, you should read my From Poverty to Progress book series.

Why Classify Cities?

Cities have existed for thousands of years, but they have not all functioned in the same way. Some concentrated political power. Others concentrated trade. Some fostered innovation; others primarily redistributed wealth. If we want to understand how cities work and why some contribute more to material progress than others, we need simple categories that highlight their structural differences.

The most useful dimension I have found is how the majority of residents acquire their food and income. In pre-industrial societies, food was the binding constraint on human settlements. The mechanism by which food entered a settlement shaped its economy, politics, social structure, and long-term trajectory. Classifying cities by this single criterion allows us to see patterns that are otherwise obscured.

This categorization scheme also aligns with my broader Society Types framework. Horticultural, Agrarian, Commercial, and Industrial societies differ fundamentally in how food and income flow through their populations. By understanding how cities are fed, we gain a clearer picture of how entire societies were organized.

The Three Types of Pre-industrial Cities

Using the majority food-and-income criterion, pre-industrial settlements fall into three primary types: villages, capital cities, and trade-based cities.

Villages are settlements in which most residents produce their own food directly through farming, fishing, herding, or hunting. These communities are land-anchored. Economic life revolves around subsistence production, and only a small surplus, if any, flows outward. Capital cities are settlements in which most residents acquire their food directly or indirectly from political extraction. Taxes, rents, tribute, or state salaries draw surplus from the countryside into the city. Around that extraction core grows a secondary and tertiary economy of officials, soldiers, clerics, servants, merchants, bankers, artisans, entertainers, and professionals who cater to those supported by state revenue. These cities are state-anchored.

Regional capitals are best understood as a sub-type of capital city. They perform extraction and redistribution functions within a province or sub-polity but ultimately feed into a larger hierarchical system centered on a primary capital. The difference between a primary capital and a regional capital is one of scale and position within the extraction hierarchy, not of underlying structure. Trade-based cities are settlements in which most residents acquire their food by earning income through voluntary market exchange (trade, crafts, shipping, finance, or manufacturing) and then purchasing food in markets. These cities are network-anchored. Their prosperity depends less on territorial control and more on participation in regional and long-distance trade networks.

This typology is intentionally simple. I do not deny that cities often contain elements of more than one type. But in almost all pre-industrial settlements, one mechanism clearly dominates. Identifying that dominant mechanism allows us to better understand:

urban hierarchy,

political centralization,

innovation patterns, and

long-term economic development.

Villages

For most of human history, villages were the dominant form of settlement. In Horticultural and Agrarian societies alike, 85 to 95 percent of the population lived in communities where the majority of residents produced their own food directly. Farming, fishing, herding, and small-scale horticulture defined daily life. These settlements were land-anchored and largely self-sufficient.

From Neolithic farming communities in the Fertile Crescent, to medieval European villages organized around open fields, to rural Chinese settlements under successive dynasties, to Aztec calpulli in Mesoamerica, the basic pattern was remarkably consistent. Most households devoted the majority of their labor to securing calories. Surplus, when it existed, was modest and often unstable. Crop failures, droughts, pests, and disease were constant threats.

Villages formed the demographic and economic foundation of every pre-industrial civilization. Cities, of whatever type, depended upon them.

Constraints of size

Villages faced a physical constraint that placed a natural ceiling on their size. In pre-industrial agriculture, most farmers had to walk to their fields daily. Transport technology was limited. Even where animals were used, most cultivation required human labor. Fields were often scattered and extensive, and farmers could only travel so far on foot while still devoting long hours to work.

This imposed a geographic limit. If a settlement grew too large, some residents would be forced to walk unreasonable distances to reach their land. Productivity would decline. Time lost in travel reduced the hours available for planting, tending, and harvesting.

In practice, this meant that villages had to remain relatively small and tightly connected to surrounding farmland. The need for daily, physical proximity between household and field acted as a cap on population density.

Even in regions with fertile land and high yields, such as parts of the Nile Valley, the North China Plain, or northern India, agricultural villages were dispersed across the landscape rather than concentrated into massive rural towns. Large population centers could exist only where food was transported in from elsewhere, which required either political extraction or commercial exchange. Villages, by contrast, were constrained by the limits of human mobility and agricultural technique.

Key Characteristics of Villages

Despite their differences, villages had many common characteristics across the globe.

Political structure

Political authority was typically local and customary. Power rested with elders, kin networks, landlords, or small-scale local officials. In agrarian empires, state penetration was often limited to tax collection and occasional legal enforcement. Bureaucratic presence was thin.

Economic Structure

Production was primarily for subsistence (i.e. acquiring enough food for the family to survive). Markets existed, but most households consumed what they produced. Occupational specialization was minimal. A blacksmith, miller, or local merchant might serve several villages, but the overwhelming share of labor was agricultural.

Innovation Pattern

Innovation was slow, incremental, and largely agricultural. Improvements in tools, crop rotation, irrigation, or animal husbandry spread very gradually. Because most labor was tied to food production, there was limited capacity for experimentation outside agriculture.

Social Structure

Villages tended to be socially homogeneous relative to cities. Kinship ties were strong. Social mobility was limited. Inequality existed, especially where landlords or large landholders were present, but the range of occupations and lifestyles was narrow.

Settlement Form

Villages were small and land-intensive. Houses clustered near fields, water sources, or defensive positions. There was little monumental architecture. Infrastructure beyond basic roads, wells, and irrigation systems was rare.

Key Vulnerabilities

Villages were highly vulnerable to environmental shocks, such as drought, flood, crop failure, or epidemic disease. At the same time, they were often resilient to political collapse. Empires could fall while village life continued with relatively little immediate change.

Villages were not engines of rapid material progress. But they were the indispensable base. Every capital city and every trade-based city depended on the surplus generated by direct producers. This is exactly why agricultural productivity was so essential. Without it, few cities were possible.

Capital Cities: Extraction Ecosystems

Capital cities were the dominant urban form in pre-industrial civilizations. Unlike villages, they did not produce their own food. Instead, capital cities were sustained by political extraction. Taxes, rents, tribute, and state-controlled land revenues drew surplus from the countryside into a central place.

The majority of residents acquired their food either:

directly from that extraction, such as nobles, bureaucrats, soldiers, or clerics, or

indirectly by providing goods and services to those supported by state revenue.

Around this extraction core grew an entire urban ecosystem. Nobles, titled aristocrats, bureaucrats, judges, military officers, and temple authorities formed the administrative layer. Surrounding them were servants, scribes, artisans, entertainers, merchants, bankers, and professionals whose livelihoods depended on the spending of politically supported households. Food flowed from village to capital city, and then circulated through this service economy.

This structure characterized many of the largest and most impressive cities of the pre-industrial world.

Rome at the height of the Empire was fed by taxes and grain shipments drawn from Egypt and North Africa.

Beijing under the Ming and Qing dynasties relied on tax grain transported along the Grand Canal.

Tenochtitlan depended on tribute from subject territories across central Mexico.

Istanbul under the Ottomans concentrated imperial revenue and military command.

Paris under the ancien régime absorbed fiscal flows from the French countryside.

Cairo under the Mamluks functioned as an administrative and military hub sustained by land taxes.

Regional capitals operated as subordinate nodes within these hierarchical systems. They collected taxes from surrounding districts, retained a portion to fund local administration, and forwarded the rest to the primary capital. The difference between a primary capital and a regional capital was one of scale and position within the extraction hierarchy, not of underlying structure. Both were sustained by political redistribution.

Key Characteristics of Capital Cities

Despite all their differences, capital cities shared many important characteristics across the globe.

Political Centralization

Capital cities concentrated sovereign authority. They housed the court, central bureaucracy, and high command of the military. Decision-making power was physically and institutionally centralized. Political authority radiated outward from the capital to subordinate regions.

Fiscal Structure

The fiscal base was territorial and coercive. Revenue flowed primarily from land taxes, tribute, rents, and monopolies. The city itself was often a net consumer of resources rather than a net exporter. Its prosperity depended on maintaining control over productive hinterlands.

Luxory Service and Products

Political extraction generated secondary and tertiary employment. Officials required clerks and scribes. Soldiers required suppliers and armorers. Courts required servants, artisans, entertainers, and luxury producers. Bankers and moneychangers handled state finance. A large share of urban activity existed to support those whose incomes originated in taxation.

Urban Form

Capital cities often featured monumental architecture: palaces, temples, administrative complexes, defensive walls, and ceremonial plazas. Urban design frequently reflected political hierarchy, with central districts reserved for state functions.

Social Stratification

These cities were highly stratified. Court elites and senior officials occupied the upper tiers. Below them were military officers, administrators, and clergy. Beneath that layer were artisans, merchants, and service workers tied to state-supported demand. Social mobility was often constrained by patronage networks.

Key Vulnerabilities

Capital cities were highly vulnerable to regime collapse or territorial loss. When imperial control weakened, food flows could be disrupted rapidly. Many extraction-centered cities shrank dramatically after dynastic or imperial decline. Their fortunes rose and fell with the state.

Capital cities concentrated power, culture, and wealth. But their economic logic differed fundamentally from that of trade-based cities.

Trade-Based Cities: Market Ecosystems

Trade-based cities were structurally different from capital cities. Instead of being sustained primarily by political extraction, they were sustained by voluntary exchange.

The majority of residents acquired their food by:

earning income in markets, through trade, crafts, shipping, finance, or manufacturing, and then purchasing food from rural producers or intermediaries.

Food still came from the villages, but it moved through markets rather than through taxation or tribute. Their prosperity depended on participation in regional and long-distance trade systems rather than on command over a hinterland.

Such cities existed even within Agrarian civilizations, though they were often a small minority.

Song-era Hangzhou was a vast commercial center filled with merchants and artisans whose incomes depended on market exchange.

Samarkand flourished as a Silk Road trading hub.

Venice and Genoa grew rich through Mediterranean commerce.

Antwerp became Europe’s leading commercial center in the sixteenth century.

Amsterdam in the seventeenth century emerged as the heart of a trade-dominated republic.

Early modern London gradually shifted from an extraction-centered royal capital toward a trade-and-finance powerhouse.

In these cities, economic dynamism did not originate primarily in state payrolls or tribute flows. It emerged from competition, specialization, and the constant search for advantage in markets.

Market Towns

Trade-based settlements existed on a spectrum. At the lower end were small market towns that provided periodic or permanent markets for surrounding villages. In these towns, most residents earned income through exchange rather than direct farming, but the scale of activity was limited.

Occupational diversity was narrow,

Export orientation was weak, and

Financial institutions were minimal.

These towns deepened commercialization within Agrarian societies, but they rarely reorganized the broader system. Most remained local exchange nodes with a very small probability of scaling into large, innovation-generating cities.

While market towns were widespread geographically, they housed only a small minority of the population. In most Agrarian societies, roughly 5–10% of the total population lived in urban settlements (depending upon the definition), and only a fraction of those lived in small market towns. A reasonable rough estimate is that about 2–5% of the total population in a typical Agrarian society lived in market towns that were neither major capital cities nor large trade hubs.

Only when trade-based cities grew dense enough, diverse enough, and outward-looking enough did they become the engines of sustained material progress described in the Second Key to Progress. A tiny handful of trade-based cities became regional trading hubs, such as Florence, Venice, Genoa, Bruges, Antwerp, Amsterdam and London.

It is this group that the rest of this article focuses on.

Key Characteristics of Trade-Based Cities

Merchant Influence

Trade-based cities often exhibited greater political decentralization or merchant influence. Even where formal sovereignty rested with a prince or monarch, merchants and financiers frequently shaped policy. In many cases, Venice, Genoa, the Dutch Republic, commercial elites governed directly.

Export Orientation

These cities were outward-looking. They produced goods and services for export, whether textiles, ships, metal goods, financial services, or luxury products. Their prosperity depended on maintaining access to trade routes and external markets.

Financial Development

Because exchange was central, financial institutions tended to develop earlier and more extensively. Banking, credit markets, insurance contracts, joint-stock ventures, and sophisticated accounting practices emerged in trade-based environments.

Innovation Incentives

Competition created strong incentives for technological and organizational innovation. Improvements in ship design, navigation, textile production, accounting, and contract enforcement were rewarded directly. Skilled migrants were attracted by opportunity. The density of diverse occupations fostered experimentation and imitation.

Network Dependence

Trade-based cities were embedded in commercial networks that often extended across regions or continents. Their success depended less on territorial control and more on maintaining connections: ports, caravan routes, river systems, and later maritime empires.

Key Vulnerabilities

These cities were vulnerable to trade disruption, war at sea, blockades, or route shifts, but often more resilient to regime change than extraction capitals. Because their economic base was diversified across markets, they could sometimes adapt to political upheaval more easily than cities dependent on centralized tribute.

Trade-based cities did not eliminate villages or capital cities. In most Agrarian societies they remained a minority within an extraction-dominated system. But when they grew numerous and large enough, when a substantial share of the population earned its living through exchange, the structure of society itself began to change.

That broader shift marks the transition from Agrarian to Commercial society.

Settlements in Traditional Societies

The distinction between villages, capital cities, and trade-based cities does more than classify settlements. It helps us distinguish entire Society Types. Agrarian societies and Commercial societies differ not simply in wealth or urbanization rates, but in the relative weight of these urban forms within their borders.

In a typical Herding, Horticultural, and Agrarian societies,

85 to 95 percent of the population lives in villages .

The remaining urban minority is concentrated primarily in capital cities and regional administrative centers.

Trade-based cities exist, but they are secondary. They operate within a system whose fiscal base remains overwhelmingly territorial and agricultural. State revenue flows from land taxes and tribute. Urban hierarchies are dominated by extraction-centered capitals.

Imperial China offers a clear example. Despite periods of vibrant commerce, particularly during the Song dynasty, the fiscal core of the state remained land taxation. Beijing and earlier capitals functioned as primary extraction nodes. Trade-based cities such as Hangzhou were large and dynamic, but they operated within a system still anchored in agrarian revenue.

The Ottoman Empire, Mughal India, and the Aztec Empire displayed similar patterns. The overwhelming majority of people lived in villages. Major cities such as Istanbul, Delhi, or Tenochtitlan were sustained primarily through political extraction. Commercial hubs existed, but they did not reorganize the overall structure of society.

A fair estimate for the percentage of population within Agrarian societies such as medieval Europe, imperial China, the Ottoman Empire, and Mughal India living within each type of settlement would be:

Villages: 85–95%

Capital city (primary extraction node): 1–3%

Regional capital cities (secondary extraction nodes): 2–5%

Market towns (small trade-based settlements): 2–5%

Large trade-based cities (major commercial hubs): 1–3%

Settlements in Commercial Societies

Commercial societies emerge when trade-based cities grow large enough and numerous enough to alter this balance. The critical shift occurs when a substantial share of the population earns income primarily through market exchange rather than direct food production or state redistribution.

A rough structural threshold appears when:

15 to 20 percent or more of the total population lives in trade-based cities , and

when those cities account for a majority of the urban population.

At this point, rural producers increasingly orient production toward markets. State revenue becomes more dependent on commerce, excise taxes, and customs duties. Merchant and financial elites gain political influence. Markets begin to organize society more powerfully than territorial extraction.

The Dutch Republic in the seventeenth century exemplifies this transformation. Urbanization rates were exceptionally high for the pre-industrial world, and a large share of the population lived in trade-centered cities such as Amsterdam and Rotterdam. State revenue depended heavily on commerce. The urban hierarchy was dominated by commercial hubs rather than by a single extraction-centered court capital.

For the Dutch Republic, the percentage of citizens living within each type of settlement was dramatically different:

Villages: 55–70% (and many were export-oriented farmers)

Capital city (The Hague politically, but not extraction-heavy): 1–2%

Regional capitals: 2–4%

Market towns: 8–12%

Large trade-based cities (Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Leiden, Haarlem): 15–25%

Northern Italy in the late medieval period approached this pattern at a regional scale. Venice, Genoa, and Florence were trade-based cities whose economic dynamism reshaped surrounding rural economies. Early modern England gradually moved in this direction as London evolved into a trade-and-finance center and rural production became increasingly market-oriented.

In Agrarian societies, villages dominate demographically and capital cities dominate politically. In Commercial societies, trade-based cities expand their demographic and economic weight until market exchange becomes the organizing principle of society.

This transition does not eliminate villages or capital cities. Rather, it changes their relative importance. Villages become more integrated into markets. Capital cities lose their exclusive dominance over urban life. Trade-based cities become the primary engines of innovation and growth.

Industrialization and the Explosion of Trade-Based Cities

If the rise of trade-based cities marks the transition from Agrarian to Commercial society, industrialization multiplies that shift on an entirely new scale.

Industrialization dramatically lowers the cost of transporting food and goods. Railroads, steamships, canals, refrigeration, and later motorized transport break the tight geographic constraints that had limited settlement size for thousands of years. Urban residents no longer need to live within walking distance of fields, nor must cities depend primarily on grain convoys organized by states. Food can now move cheaply across regions and oceans.

As a result, the structural limits that once confined trade-based cities to a small minority disappear.

Industrial production requires large concentrations of labor, capital, and specialized skills. Factories, workshops, ports, rail hubs, warehouses, financial institutions, and commercial firms cluster together. Millions of workers earn wages not from farming or state redistribution, but from producing goods and services for markets. They then purchase food through commercial exchange.

In effect, industrialization converts entire nations into market-integrated systems.

Examples

In nineteenth-century Britain, cities such as Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool, and Glasgow expanded rapidly as industrial and commercial centers. London, already a trade-and-finance hub, grew into a vast commercial metropolis. The majority of urban residents no longer depended on state payrolls or land rents. They depended on wages earned in competitive markets.

Germany experienced a similar transformation in the Ruhr Valley. The United States saw explosive growth in Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, and later Detroit. The rapid expansion of those cities was driven by manufacturing, transport, finance, and trade rather than by political extraction. Japan’s Osaka evolved into a major industrial-commercial center during the Meiji period.

Industrialization does not eliminate capital cities, but it changes their relative importance. Extraction-centered capitals become only one node among many within a much larger network of trade-based cities. In industrial societies, even the capital itself often becomes economically trade-dominant. Its growth depends more on finance, commerce, and private enterprise than on tribute or land taxes.

Industrialization and the Explosion of Trade-Based Cities

Industrialization first transforms a nation internally. It does so by dramatically increasing the number, size, and economic dominance of trade-based cities.

In Agrarian and early Commercial societies, trade-based cities exist, but they are limited in number. Villages dominate demographically, and capital cities often dominate politically.

Industrialization alters that balance. Mechanized production requires dense concentrations of labor, capital, and infrastructure. Railroads, steamships, and canals reduce transport costs. Factories cluster. Ports expand. Financial markets deepen.

As a result, millions of people shift from direct food production or state-supported roles into wage labor and market exchange. They earn income in manufacturing, transport, commerce, and finance, and purchase food through markets. The share of the population living in trade-based cities rises rapidly.

This multiplication of trade-based cities strengthens the Second Key to Progress (trade-based cities) directly. More cities mean more dense concentrations of free citizens possessing diverse skills. Daily interaction through voluntary exchange increases experimentation, competition, imitation, and technological improvement. Innovation accelerates because the urban form that generates it becomes widespread rather than exceptional.

The rapid growth of these cities then strengthens the First Key to Progress (productive agriculture) domestically. Expanding urban populations create enormous and stable demand for food. Farmers respond by increasing productivity, specializing, adopting new tools and techniques, and integrating into national markets. Agriculture becomes more commercial and more productive because it serves dense urban demand rather than isolated subsistence households.

Industrialization also strengthens the Fourth Key to Progress (export industries) within the nation. As manufacturing output expands, export industries grow. Ports and transport systems scale up. Firms seek foreign markets. The industrializing nation becomes deeply embedded in international trade.

The causal sequence is clear:

Industrialization

→ Rapid growth of trade-based cities

→ Acceleration of Keys 1, 2, and 4 domestically

By the time this domestic transformation is mature, villages have declined in relative importance, capital cities no longer dominate the urban hierarchy, and trade-based cities form the backbone of the national economy.

This internal restructuring sets the stage for something even more significant: regional transformation.

Regional and Continental Spillovers

Once industrialization has multiplied trade-based cities within one nation, its effects do not remain confined to national borders. The domestic transformation creates powerful external pressures that reshape neighboring societies. This helps explain why industrialization tends to cluster within specific regions or continents rather than appearing randomly across the globe.

For example:

British Industrialization was rapidly followed by industrialization in Belgium, Germany and other Northwest European nations.

Japanese Industrialization in the late 19th Century was then followed by industrialization in South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

The mechanism begins with demand.

An industrializing nation’s trade-based cities require vast and growing quantities of inputs: food, raw materials, energy sources, timber, metals, fibers, and intermediate goods. Domestic supply often cannot meet this demand alone. Industrial firms seek foreign suppliers. Merchants expand trade routes. Financial institutions extend credit abroad.

Neighboring nations respond.

Farmers in adjacent countries shift from subsistence production toward export crops. Mining sectors expand to supply coal, iron, copper, or other materials. Ports modernize to handle increased trade. Railways are built to connect interior regions to international markets. Export industries begin to form.

As export industries expand, they generate income streams that concentrate in urban centers. Trade-based cities grow around ports, transport hubs, and manufacturing clusters. Merchants, shippers, bankers, insurers, and skilled workers gather in increasing numbers. Market exchange deepens. Financial systems develop. Labor specialization increases.

In this way, the industrialization of one nation multiplies trade-based cities in others.

This external growth strengthens Key #4 in neighboring nations by expanding export industries. It strengthens Key #2 as commercial urban centers grow in size and number. It strengthens Key #1 as agriculture becomes more productive and market-integrated in response to sustained demand from industrial cities.

The process is cumulative. As neighboring nations develop stronger export sectors and larger trade-based cities, they themselves become more capable of industrializing. Skilled labor pools grow. Infrastructure improves. Financial capital accumulates. Institutions adapt to commercial exchange. The preconditions for domestic industrialization become stronger.

This dynamic explains why industrialization tends to spread regionally. The sequence is therefore:

Industrialization in Nation A

→ Increased number and size of trade-based cities

→ Increased demand for imports and export markets

→ Expansion of export industries in neighboring nations

→ Growth of trade-based cities within the same region/continent

→ Strengthened Keys 1, 2, and 4 regionally

→ Higher probability of further industrialization within the region

Industrialization spreads not merely because technologies are copied, but because the urban and commercial structures that sustain innovation are multiplied across borders. Trade-based cities become the carriers of progress from one society to another.

Why This Typology Matters

This typology matters because it clarifies where transformative economic growth can and cannot originate.

Villages, by their nature, cannot generate sustained material progress by themselves. The vast majority of labor in village societies is devoted to food production. Population size is constrained by walking distance to fields. Occupational diversity is limited. Innovation occurs, but it is incremental and largely agricultural. Surplus is thin and vulnerable to environmental shock. Villages are indispensable foundations of civilization, but they do not produce self-reinforcing cycles of technological and institutional change.

Capital cities, despite their large size, rarely generate sustained material progress by themselves. They concentrate political power and can accumulate enormous wealth through extraction. They may sponsor monumental architecture, artistic achievement, and occasional technological advances.

The economic core of capital cities is redistribution. Most residents depend directly or indirectly on surplus drawn from rural producers. Innovation in such cities is often tied to court patronage or military necessity rather than competitive market pressure. When extraction weakens, prosperity declines. Capital cities can be impressive, but they are not structurally designed to generate continuous, broad-based productivity growth.

Trade-based cities are the only settlement type that can potentially generate sustained widely-shared material progress.

In trade-based cities, the majority of residents earn income through voluntary exchange. They must compete, adapt, specialize, and improve in order to survive. Dense concentrations of economically free citizens possessing diverse skills interact daily. Ideas circulate. Techniques are copied. Failures are punished. Successes are scaled. Markets reward efficiency and experimentation.

Historically, however, trade-based cities were rare. In most Agrarian societies, 85 to 95 percent of the population lived in villages, and the majority of urban dwellers lived in extraction-centered capitals. Commercial hubs existed , Venice, Genoa, Hangzhou, Antwerp, but they were exceptions within overwhelmingly agrarian systems.

This rarity explains why sustained material progress was also rare.

Where trade-based cities remained small and subordinate to extraction capitals, innovation could not reorganize the broader society. Where trade-based cities multiplied and grew large enough to dominate the urban hierarchy, Commercial society emerged. When industrialization later multiplied them further, sustained economic growth followed.

The typology therefore reveals that transformative growth requires not merely cities, but a specific kind of city. It requires trade-based cities populated by economically free individuals engaged in continuous exchange.

Villages provide subsistence.

Capital cities provide coordination and control.

Trade-based cities (potentially) provide progress.

Understanding that distinction clarifies why material advancement accelerated in some regions and stagnated in others, and why the proliferation of trade-based cities marks one of the decisive turning points in human history.

Note

The percentage population for each settlement type was calculated by ChatGPT. Do not take the exact percentage seriously, but it is a good ball-park estimate.

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