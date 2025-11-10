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In a previous essay, Why our deep history explains global inequality, I argued that the Legacy of Past Society Types explains why progress spread to some nations far earlier than others. As a reminder, I define progress as the sustained improvement in the material standard of living of the masses, not simply the enrichment of elites, but the broad transformation of ordinary life through higher productivity, better health, longer life expectancy, greater freedom, and access to modern technologies.

The central claim was that the way a society produced its food, organized its people, and distributed its food surplus centuries ago has profoundly shaped its long-term development trajectory. This “Society Type” acted as a deep legacy that influenced not only the timing of industrialization but also the persistent hierarchy of wealth across nations. Hunter-gatherers, horticulturalists, herders, agrarian peasants, commercial traders, and industrial workers all lived within radically different social systems and those systems left behind enduring differences that explain today’s global order.

What is a Society type, again?

As a reminder, a society type is a:

“category for how a society organizes itself to transform energy and other natural resources into food and other useful technologies.”

A society is most usefully categorized by how people acquire a majority of their calories. If, as they say, “you are what you eat”, then the society type concept emphasizes that “we are how we acquire what we eat.”

When viewed from the highest level, there are only a small number of means through which a society can acquire enough calories to survive and reproduce. The following is a list of society types and how they acquire the majority of their calories:

Hunter-Gatherer societies: Hunting wild animals and gathering wild plants.

Fishing societies: Fishing, hunting sea mammals, and gathering shellfish.

Horticultural societies: Farming domesticated plants (using hand tools) and sometimes also raising domesticated animals.

Agrarian societies: Farming domesticated plants (using animal-driven iron plows) and raising domesticated animals.

Herding societies: Herding domesticated animals on the wild range.

Commercial societies: Selling a product or skill, so one can buy food from the market (but with limited use of fossil fuels).

Industrial societies: Selling a product or skill, so one can buy food from the market and widespread use of fossil fuels.

If you want to know more about Society Types and their influence on human history, I would recommend these articles:

In that earlier essay, I also laid out a ranking of societies based on their Society Type in 1500. I choose the year 1500 as it is:

late enough to allow for the very different path that some Northwestern nations took compared to the rest of the world (even other Agrarian societies in Europe and Asia)

while still controlling for the impact that European empires had on the rest of the world after 1500.

Note that I am focused on the genetic ancestors of a Society Type, not the society that was in existence at the specific location where the modern person lives. This is particularly important for nations that have received a large number of European immigrants since 1500, such as:

Anglo settler nations (United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand)

Latin American nations that had unusually high rates of European immigration Southern Cone (Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Costa Rica, Cuba, and Puerto Rico)

The Global Pecking Order in 1500

Using the general complexity of a society type and not necessarily the material standard of living of its people (which was almost universally impoverished in 1500), the rough pecking order of Society Types in 1500 was as follows:

Why the pecking order in 1500 still matters

My claim is that this ordering of Society Types in 1500 largely matches :

the order in which nations industrialized in the past.

why nations today have such differing levels of development metrics

why immigrants from some societies are far more successful than others (regardless of whether they migrate to richer or poorer nations).

I believe that my theory explains why the Netherlands and England surged first, why Scandinavia and Switzerland caught up in the nineteenth century, why Japan rose in the late nineteenth century while China lagged until the late twentieth, and why Sub-Saharan Africa remained poor until very recently.

But the theory must be tested against reality. When we look closely at the historical record for all nations across the globe, several nations appear to break the pecking-order rule.

Some surged early despite having no commercial legacy.

Others stagnated despite favorable conditions.

Still others became rich not through industry but through oil wealth.

To preserve the explanatory power of my theory, we must confront these exceptions directly.

This essay does so in three steps. First, it recounts the actual order of industrialization, noting the nations that seem to deviate from the expected pattern established in my original article. Second, it examines those exceptions one by one: Northern Italy, Germany, Japan, colonial cities, oil exporters, false starts, and failed reformers. Third, it shows how each can be reinterpreted within the Legacy of Society Types framework. Far from undermining the theory, these exceptions illuminate its boundaries and prove its robustness.

If you enjoy this article, you should read my From Poverty to Progress book series.

The Actual Order of Industrialization

Below is my updated list of nations in each category along with their rough dates of industrialization. Note that the exact dates of industrialization are subject fierce academic debate (particularly for England). In this list, I also call out nations that appear to break the pecking-order rule.

I will examine each in more detail later.

Commercial Society Descendants England: 1750–1800 Netherlands, Belgium: early 1800s Northern Italy: industrialized late 19th century ( apparent exception ) Western Germany: mid-1800s Anglo offshoots (U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand): early-to-mid 1800s

Free Peasant Societies Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, Finland: mid-to-late 1800s

Agrarian Societies (Culturally Proximate to Northwest Europe) Germany: mid-1800s ( apparent exception ) France: c. 1830–1870 Austria, Czechia, Hungary, Spain, Portugal, Greece: mid-to-late 1800s Southern Cone (Argentina, Uruguay, Chile) + European immigrant-heavy Latin America (Costa Rica, Cuba, Puerto Rico): late 19th to early 20th century ( apparent exception ) Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Balkans): late 19th to early 20th century

Agrarian Societies (Culturally and Geographically Distant) Japan: 1870s–1900 ( apparent exception ) East Asian Tigers (South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore): 1950s–1980s ( apparent exception ) China, Vietnam: post-1978 and post-1990s reforms India, Indonesia, Thailand, others: late 20th to early 21st century Oil-producing nations in the Middle East: post-1973 ( apparent exception )

Horticultural and Herding Societies Latin America (outside European immigrant-heavy regions): uneven and late industrialization Sub-Saharan Africa: most nations saw little industrialization until late 20th century (Nigeria and Angola experienced oil-driven surges, but these were resource rents rather than genuine Industrial transitions) Central Asia, New Guinea, mountainous Southeast Asia: minimal progress until very recent decades

Hunter-Gatherer Descendants Scattered populations worldwide: bypassed by industrialization, absorbed as minorities within other states



The Results

We can see that the very simple typology that I presented in my original article does account for the majority of the variation between nations why nations industrialized in the order that they did.

But the more systematic analysis of nations in this article does show some nations that appear to break the rules. For the rest of this article, I will explain how my overall theory can account for these apparent exceptions.

Northern Italy: From Early Leader to Latecomer

Northern Italy was the cradle of Europe’s first Commercial societies and the first to experience material progress for the masses. The region did so by inventing four of the Five Keys to Progress (i.e. all but fossil fuels).

Between 1200 and 1500, its city-states were unmatched in wealth, innovation, and culture. Florence created modern banking; Venice and Genoa dominated Mediterranean trade; Milan and others thrived on textiles and industry. By 1500, the average Northern Italian townsman enjoyed a material standard of living higher than most Europeans.

Yet this early advantage faded. From the sixteenth century onward, Northern Italy was battered by repeated foreign military conquests:

French invasions in the late fifteenth and early sixteenth centuries,

Spanish domination in the sixteenth and seventeenth,

Austrian control in the eighteenth.

Each wave of conquest drained resources, fractured local independence, and reinforced political fragmentation.

The rise of Atlantic trade further marginalized Venice and Genoa, while the papal states and dynastic rulers prevented the emergence of a unified Italian state capable of competing with northern Europe. The legacy of conquest left Northern Italy divided, vulnerable, and dependent on outside powers. Industrialization only arrived in the late nineteenth century, centuries after its early peak.

Northern Italy’s story illustrates that even the strongest Commercial foundations can be undermined if a society is repeatedly subjugated by outside conquerors. Progress requires not only the right social structures but also sufficient security and independence to build on them.

The Partial Exception of Germany

Germany was not a Commercial society in 1500. Where there were scatterings of Commercial cities on the Rhine, Hamburg, and Baltic coasts, the vast majority of what we now call Germany was clearly Agrarian. It lacked a critical mass of the Five Keys to Progress long until well into the 19th Century.

Its population lived overwhelmingly in Agrarian conditions, fragmented into hundreds of princely states. By the logic of my proposed framework, Germany should have industrialized later than it did. Yet in the mid-nineteenth century, Germany surged into the ranks of the industrial powers.

Natural resources played a role. Germany had rich deposits of coal and iron in the Ruhr and Saxony, essential inputs for heavy industry.

But the decisive factor was the external security threat: the rapid increase in British military power after the Industrial Revolution. The British Industrial Revolution unlocked the Fifth and last of the Five Keys to Progress: widespread use of fossil fuels. Because of it Britain invented a suite of industrial technologies in the fields of agriculture, manufacturing, transportation, communication, urban infrastructure, and the military. This enabled Britain to build a powerful military, particularly the Royal navy, as well as innovate key technologies that other nations could copy to radically improve their military.

Surrounded by powerful rivals, France to the west, Austria to the south, Russia to the east, and a British Empire lurking offshore, German states could not afford stagnation. Military competition forced them to invest in railways, energy, communications, manufacturing, and technical education.

German Industrialization became a national security imperative, and copying British technology, skills and organizations was the means to do so. Without Britain paving the way, none of this would have been possible.

When Prussia unified Germany under Bismarck in 1871, this competitive energy turned into national policy. Within decades, Germany had become a formidable industrial power, rivaling Britain.

Germany was the first Agrarian society to industrialize successfully. Its rise was not a violation of the framework but an illustration of how external threats can accelerate transitions. Geography and security threats forced German elites to copy and innovate far more quickly than they might have otherwise, showing how military vulnerability can catalyze progress.

The Unique Case of Japan

Japan remains the single most important exception. Japan is such a critical case because Japan was the first non-Western nation to industrialization.

This is highly significant because up until that time, industrialization largely travelled to nations that were culturally similar to Britain (i.e. USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand) or geographically close to Britain (i.e. the Low Countries, Scandinavia, and Germany).

Once Japan industrialized then other East Asian nations could copy the Japanese model (which was both culturally and geographically proximate to other East Asian nations). A second node of industrialization was established by Japan; one that still has enormous consequences to this day.

In 1500, Japan was a feudal Agrarian society, geographically and culturally distant from Europe. By all expectations, Japan should have industrialized late, like China or India. Instead, Japan’s economy surged between the 1870s and 1900.

The turning point was the arrival of Western gunboats in the 1850s, which exposed Japan’s vulnerability to colonization. The shock was existential. In many ways, this was similar to the situation Germany faced, but the threat was far more existential. Japan was on the edge of complete subjugation by Western empires.

The arrival of the Perry expedition in 1852 was hardly unusual. Western imperialism, largely British, French, and Russian, was devouring the entire planet. As soon as European gunboats arrived, the indigenous populations largely lost their independence. The old elites were now subservient to their new European overlords.

But something strange happened in Japan.

Unlike other peoples, Japanese elites responded with unity and resolve. While a few kingdoms avoided European conquest (Ethiopia, Persia, Thailand) largely by historical accident, Japan pushed back hard and not only preserved its independence. Japan transformed its entire society to make it almost the equal of the Western overlords. And in East Asia, Japan became the most powerful empire.

The Meiji Restoration of 1868 abolished feudal privileges, centralized the state, invested heavily in mass education, imported Western technology, and reorganized the military. Within decades Japan had railroads, factories, and a modern army.

What made Japan different was not its legacy but its elite willingness to reform under pressure. Elites understood that without transformation Japan would be conquered. Survival required imitation. By turning external threat into internal reform, Japan leapt into the modern world.

Japan’s rise demonstrates that society type legacies are not destiny. When external security threats are overwhelming and elites are willing to act decisively, even distant Agrarian societies can achieve rapid industrialization. But they must first have the critical condition of having been an Agrarian society for millennia before 1500.

Colonial-Imposed Commercial Cities

A few other tiny coastal nations followed a different path. Hong Kong and Singapore seem like contradictions to my theory. Neither had deep Commercial traditions before the modern era. Yet by the late twentieth century both had become among the wealthiest societies on earth.

The explanation lies in colonial transplantation. The British Empire imposed Commercial frameworks onto these port cities:

rule of law,

free trade,

global connections, and

modern infrastructure and institutions.

Once established, Hong Kong and Singapore functioned like any Commercial society. These imposed institutions and technologies attracted migrants, capital, and industry, and their rise followed the expected trajectory.

Far from undermining the model, Hong Kong and Singapore show that Commercial structures can be imposed externally and still generate rapid Industrial progress. But these two nations remain narrow enclaves with world-class natural harbors on heavily trafficked nautical highways, exceptions produced by colonial policy rather than organic legacy.

Without geography, it is highly unlikely that Hong Kong and Singapore would be anywhere near as wealthy as they are today.

Oil-Exporting Nations

Oil (and natural gas) exporters form another category of apparent exceptions. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates in the Middle East; Venezuela in Latin America; Nigeria and Angola in Africa all experienced dramatic surges in GDP per capita in the twentieth century. Their wealth at times rivaled or exceeded that of long-industrialized nations.

But oil wealth must be understood for what it is: resource rents, not economic transformation.

The Gulf monarchies were historically Herding societies;

Venezuela came from the Horticultural traditions of Latin America;

Nigeria and Angola were rooted in Horticultural and Herding societies.

Oil provided sudden surpluses, but it did not foster technological innovation, organizational complexity, or the spread of new skills across society (outside the critical oil and gas industries).

Where rulers shared energy rents broadly, as in the Gulf states, citizens enjoyed high consumption and welfare benefits. Where elites captured the rents, as in Venezuela or Nigeria, stagnation and corruption prevailed. In all cases, prosperity depended on global oil prices and geology, not on the deep changes that define Industrial societies.

Oil exporters that did not invent four of the Five Keys to Progress before discovering oil are therefore anomalies: wealthy in appearance but fragile in foundation. These nations experienced explosive economic growth, but it was not a shared increase in material standard of living. Most of the gains were simply expropriated by the ruling elites: much as Agrarian elites expropriate the food surplus from peasants.

Their example highlights why the Legacy of Society Types matters. Without a critical mass of the Five Keys to Progress, oil cannot create durable progress for the masses.

False Starts

In addition to nations that seem to violate the overall rule, other non-Western nations seemed poised for greatness but failed to sustain their momentum.

Argentina is the most dramatic case. By 1900, it ranked among the richest nations in the world. Its pampas produced beef and grain for global markets, and ordinary Argentines enjoyed living standards comparable to Europeans. Yet after 1930, the pattern broke. Political instability, populist policies, and elite capture of wealth undermined growth. Argentina fell from the top tier and never recovered.

Uruguay shared a similar story on a smaller scale. Prosperous from livestock and wool exports, it briefly matched European living standards. But like Argentina, it depended on commodity markets and lacked the diversified industrial base needed to sustain growth.

Chile boomed on nitrate exports in the late nineteenth century, only to collapse when synthetic fertilizers undermined demand. Copper provided another wave of prosperity, but dependence on a single resource exposed Chile to global volatility. Political upheaval, including the dictatorship of Pinochet, further interrupted its progress. After Pinochet, Chile experienced transformative economic growth and then has largely stagnated.

South Africa presents another false start. Mining wealth and infrastructure made it the richest African country for decades. But apartheid excluded the majority population from prosperity, ensuring that gains were limited to a minority. After 1994, democratic reform brought progress, but mass living standards grew more slowly than its earlier trajectory suggested.

Even smaller societies in the Caribbean and Central America fit the false start pattern. Cuba, Puerto Rico, and Costa Rica benefited from waves of European immigration and temporary commodity booms. Each surged ahead of regional neighbors, but none transitioned fully into Industrial societies. Their gains plateaued as globally competitive high-value export industries (the Fourth Key to Progress) failed to materialize.

False starts confirm the model. Temporary prosperity is possible when societies benefit from:

European immigration,

low-value-added resource exports, or

temporary increases in global demand for a nations export products

But without the structural shift into the Five Keys to Progress, those gains fade. What appears to be progress proves fragile.

Failed Reformers

This section is a little off topic, but I think that it is important to point out that Germany, Japan, and China were not the only nations who had political leaders who tried to modernize and industrialize their nations. Many other nations attempted to do so and failed. I hope to explain why in future articles, but for now I will just briefly describe their attempts.

Elites who dominated other societies recognized the need to modernize but failed in execution. The Ottoman Empire launched the Tanzimat reforms (1839-76), building railroads, codifying laws, and reorganizing the army. Yet entrenched elites resisted, foreign creditors demanded concessions, and the empire remained too weak to sustain change. Without a solid foundation in the Legacy of Society Types or the Five Keys to Progress, these reforms failed.

Egypt under Muhammad Ali (1803-07) seemed poised for transformation in the early nineteenth century. He built factories, modernized the army, and promoted cash crops. But his successors faltered, and British domination reduced Egypt to dependency. Later, under Nasser, Egypt again sought rapid modernization, but authoritarian inefficiency and debt led to stagnation.

Iran under the Pahlavi shahs and particularly Mohammad Reza Pahlavi (1941-1979) poured oil revenues into modernization, but reforms were shallow and corrupt, dependent on a single resource. The 1979 Iranian revolution reversed progress and replaced modernization with theocratic authoritarianism. Again, we find that without a solid foundation in the Legacy of Society Types or the Five Keys to Progress, these reforms failed.

Russia under Sergei Witte built railroads and promoted industry, but peasants remained trapped in poverty, and political instability culminated in the 1917 revolution. Industrialization advanced, but without mass prosperity.

China before 1978 experienced two failed reform waves. The Self-Strengthening Movement of the late nineteenth century imported Western technology but did not challenge entrenched political structures. Maoist industrialization in the mid-twentieth century mobilized resources but failed to raise living standards (and created one of civilian wave of deaths in modern history). Only Deng Xiaoping’s reforms after 1978 finally created sustained progress.

These failed reformers contrast sharply with Japan. They prove that recognition of the problem and elite's desire to modernize and copy the West is not enough. Nor is massive infrastructural investments and a willingness to overhaul institutions.

I believe that the “Legacy of Society Types” framework helps to explain why most elite modernization attempts have failed miserably, often leading to revolutions and regime collapse, but I will cover that topic in a future article.

Conclusion

The “Legacy of Society Types” framework provides the baseline explanation for global inequality. Yet history is filled with nations that appear to break the rules. Examining them closely shows they do not undermine the theory but clarify its limits.

Northern Italy, despite its early Commercial lead, was repeatedly conquered by foreign powers after 1500. Military vulnerability erased its advantage and delayed its industrialization until the late nineteenth century. Germany, though Agrarian in 1500, industrialized early because its central position in Europe made stagnation impossible. External threats caused by British industrialization forced elites to innovate or be destroyed. Japan, the most striking outlier, shows how existential threat can force radical reform. Facing Western gunboats, its elites chose survival through imitation, propelling it into modernity.

Colonial Commercial cities like Hong Kong and Singapore demonstrate that Commercial frameworks can be transplanted artificially and still produce rapid progress, though usually in narrow enclaves. Israel represents a nation-scale transplant of Industrial human capital, proving that migration itself can shift a society’s trajectory.

Oil exporters highlight how resource rents can create temporary prosperity without structural transformation, leaving societies fragile and dependent on global markets. False starts such as Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, and South Africa show that prosperity is fragile without structural transformation. Failed reformers such as the Ottoman Empire, Egypt, Iran, Russia, and China before 1978 prove that recognition alone is insufficient. Only deep, sustained, and systemic reform can overcome legacy constraints.

Together, these cases underscore a hard truth: material progress is not inevitable. Nor can good policy, leadership, and institutions easily transform a nation.

Geographic constraints and the Legacy of Society Types set the stage, but security, industrial technologies, and elite choices determine whether a society seizes its moment or squanders it. The nations that appear to break the rules do not disprove the framework; they prove it by revealing the extraordinary pressures required to escape geographic constraints and the Legacy of Society Types until very recently.

The core truth remains: the sustained improvement in the material standard of living for the masses comes only when societies acquire the Five Keys to Progress. Temporary gains from conquest, resources, immigration, or piecemeal reforms may appear impressive, but they are fragile. Only societies that embrace productive agriculture, trade-based cities, a decentralization of power, competitive export industries, and consume vast amounts of energy from fossil fuels achieve durable progress.

That is why England’s Industrial Revolution changed the world, why Scandinavia caught up in the nineteenth century, why Japan astonished the twentieth, and why China transformed after 1978. It is also why Northern Italy declined, why Argentina fell, and why the Ottoman Empire, Egypt, and Iran struggled in vain. The exceptions remind us that progress is both fragile and contingent. Poverty, stagnation, and exploitation were the norm. Only a handful of societies broke free, and they did so by aligning legacy, geography, security, and reform.

We live in an age where any society could, in principle, achieve in one generation what once took centuries. The Five Keys to Progress are available to be copied. And fortunately for us all, more and more nations are doing so.

If you enjoyed this article, you should read my From Poverty to Progress book series.