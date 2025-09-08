Commercial societies supplemented food energy with wind, water, and peat, giving them a decisive energy advantage over Agrarian societies.

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A central theme of this Substack and my book series is that Commercial societies have played an under-appreciated role in the history of human material progress. These nations did so because they invented and scaled up four of the Five Keys to Progress. The Five Keys to Progress states that to transition from poverty to widespread material progress for the masses, a society needs to acquire the following preconditions:

Key #1: A highly efficient food production and distribution system. This enables societies to overcome geographical constraints to food production so that large numbers of people can focus on solving problems other than getting enough food to eat.

Key #2: Trade-based cities packed with a large number of free citizens possessing a wide variety of skills. These people innovate new technologies, skills, and social organizations and copy the innovations made by others.

Keys #3: Decentralized political, economic, religious, and ideological power. It is of particular importance that elites are forced into transparent, non-violent competition that undermines their ability to forcibly extract wealth from the masses. This also allows citizens to freely choose among institutions based upon how much they have to offer to each individual and society in general.

Key #4: At least one high-value-added industry that exports to the rest of the world. This injects wealth into the city or region, accelerates economic growth and creates markets for smaller local industries and services.

What held back Commercial societies from full industrialization was the lack of the Fifth Key: Widespread use of fossil fuels. The incredible energy density of fossil fuels injects vast amounts of useful energy into society enabling it to solve a wide variety of problems. That Fifth Key was not invented until Britain industrialized. It is my claim that Britain could not have done so without previously being a Commercial society.

But recently a reader in the comments mentioned other energy sources beyond agriculture (i.e. animal-power and human-power derived from food and heat derived from burning wood). Among those alternative energy sources are:

Wind (which powers windmills and sailing ships)

Water (which powers watermills)

Peat (or ‘baby coal” as I call it, which can be burnt to create heat energy for homes and manufacturing).

All three of those energy sources were critical for powering Commercial societies before the Industrial Revolution. In this article, I will explain why.

Read more articles about Commercial societies:

If you enjoy this article, you should read for my From Poverty to Progress book series.

The Energy Poverty of Agrarian Societies

One of the major constraints on material progress in Agrarian societies was how little energy they had at their disposal. Virtually all mechanical energy came from human and animal muscle power, while wood was the primary source of energy for generating heat.

Draft animals (oxen, horses, and donkeys) were considerably more powerful than humans, but they also consumed vast quantities of food. A horse might eat five kilograms of oats and ten kilograms of hay each day. Growing enough food to feed a single horse required about one hectare of farmland. Given the scarcity of farmland in Agrarian societies, there was a severe limit to how much animal power could be used for manufacturing and commerce.

The supply of wood was also limited by the availability of land. A hectare of mature forest might produce only one to two tons of firewood per year on a sustainable basis.

As cities such as Paris, Venice, and London grew, nearby forests could no longer supply enough wood to meet their energy needs. Wood had to be transported over increasingly long distances, driving up the cost of fuel for the urban poor and threatening the very survival of cities. By the 14th century, deforestation had become such a serious problem in much of Western Europe that some historians have referred to it as a “wood crisis.”

Any society that could harness the energy of rivers and winds or burn peat to generate heat had a major economic advantage over other Agrarian societies. These alternative sources of energy enabled a few societies to begin to overcome the constraints imposed by their dependence on muscle power and wood.

Quantitative Comparisons of Energy

To get a sense of how much windmills and watermills increased the amount of mechanical power available to a society, look at the following comparisons:

Adult human: 0.1 horsepower (0.075 kilowatts)

Horse: 0.5 to 0.75 horsepower (0.4 to 0.6 kilowatts)

Typical watermill: 2 to 5 horsepower (1.5 to 4 kilowatts)

Large Dutch windmill: 10 to 20 horsepower (7 to 15 kilowatts)

An adult human could generate perhaps half a kilowatt-hour of useful energy over an entire working day. A single watermill could generate as much mechanical power as 20 to 50 people.

We can make similar comparisons for the energy contained in a ton of fuel:

Firewood: approximately 15 gigajoules

Peat: approximately 10 gigajoules

Coal: approximately 25 to 30 gigajoules

A ton of coal contained roughly twice as much energy as a ton of firewood.

These comparisons go a long way toward explaining why wind and water power enabled Commercial societies to expand manufacturing and trade on a scale that was not possible in Agrarian societies. The British were later able to leverage the much greater energy density of coal to create the first Industrial society.

Rivers as Engines: Northern Italy’s Water Power

Northern Italy was one of the first regions to make widespread use of water power. Watermills proliferated along the rivers and canals of the Po Valley in the 12th century. By the 13th century, they were doing far more than grinding grain.

An overshot water wheel could generate two to three horsepower. By installing multiple water wheels in a single building, entrepreneurs could greatly increase the mechanical power available for manufacturing.

Wool manufacturing

In Florence, water-powered hammers compressed and finished woolen cloth. Each fulling mill could replace dozens of workers. Water power enabled Florence to produce tens of thousands of bolts of cloth annually by the 14th century, much of it for export.

Silk manufacturing

Bologna’s silk manufacturers needed machines that could wind silk threads at a steady speed. The city engineered its canals to power dozens of mills, enabling Bologna to become a major exporter of silk.

Paper manufacturing

Water-powered hammers replaced the labor of pounding linen rags into pulp by hand. Without this mechanization, the high cost of paper would have slowed the spread of printing in the 15th century.

Water power enabled Northern Italian cities to expand textile manufacturing, paper production, food processing, and metallurgy, making them major centers of commerce, banking, and culture.

Ship construction

At the Venetian Arsenal, water wheels powered saws for cutting timber, hammers for shaping iron, and winches for lifting heavy loads. By combining mechanization with the labor of thousands of skilled artisans, Venice achieved an industrial scale of ship production centuries before the Industrial Revolution. At its peak, the Arsenal could produce a fully equipped galley per day.

Winds on Land and Sea

The strong and relatively steady winds of the North Sea region gave Commercial societies in Northwestern Europe a major economic advantage. The invention of the post mill in the 12th century and the tower mill in the 14th century enabled farmers to grind grain without relying on rivers. Windmills were particularly useful in the flat landscapes of Flanders and Holland.

By the 15th century, the Dutch were using windmills to press oilseeds, manufacture paper, and saw timber. In 1594, Cornelis Corneliszoon patented a wind-powered sawmill. A single wind-powered sawmill could cut thousands of planks per week. This enabled Dutch shipbuilders to build ships much faster and at a lower cost than their competitors.

The Dutch also reduced the cost of shipping by designing ships that could carry large quantities of cargo with relatively small crews. The Dutch fluyt enabled them to dominate the European trade in bulk goods. The English also harnessed wind power to expand their commercial empire, first with galleons and later with East Indiamen.

While draft animals could transport goods over land, only sailing ships could transport large quantities of goods across oceans. Wind provided a free source of energy that made European exploration, colonization, and trade with Asia, Africa, and the Americas economically feasible. The combination of cheap shipbuilding and cheap shipping helped make Amsterdam a center of global trade during the 17th century.

The Peat in the Netherlands and England

The Dutch also made extensive use of peat to generate heat. Peat forms over centuries as vegetation partially decomposes in wetlands. Once cut and dried, peat can be burned much like firewood. Dutch households burned peat to cook food and heat their homes. Manufacturers burned peat to brew beer, produce salt from seawater, and fire bricks in kilns.

The Dutch extracted so much peat that many of their bogs became lakes. By using windmills to pump water out of these lakes, the Dutch transformed many of them into highly productive farmland (polders). The Dutch were able to extract large amounts of energy from the land and then use another source of energy to make that land suitable for agriculture.

The English also burned peat, particularly in regions where wood was scarce. Peat from the Fens supplied fuel to Cambridge and Ely, while peat from northern bogs heated homes in Lancashire and Yorkshire. Peat never became as important to the English economy as it did to the Dutch economy because the English began to make widespread use of coal much earlier.

Per Capita Energy Use in Pre-Industrial Europe

Commercial societies not only had access to a wider variety of energy sources than Agrarian societies, but they also had considerably more energy available per person. Estimates by economic historians give us some idea of how large these differences were before the Industrial Revolution.

Agrarian societies such as France, Germany, and Spain consumed roughly 15 to 20 gigajoules of energy per person per year. Human muscle power accounted for 30 to 40 percent of useful energy, animal muscle power another 30 percent, and firewood another 25 to 30 percent. Watermills supplied only 5 to 10 percent. Except for parts of northern Germany and the peat bogs of Westphalia, wind and peat contributed little to these economies.

Between 1200 and 1500, Northern Italy had access to an estimated 25 to 30 gigajoules per person per year, roughly 50 percent more than most European Agrarian societies. Human and animal muscle power each accounted for about 20 percent, while wood accounted for another 35 percent. Water power supplied 20 to 25 percent of useful energy, while wind contributed little and peat was not used. The widespread use of watermills in and around Florence, Milan, and Venice gave these cities enough mechanical power to sustain large manufacturing industries.

The Dutch Republic of the 17th century consumed an estimated 45 to 55 gigajoules per person per year, roughly three times as much as Spain. Human muscle power accounted for only 10 percent, animal muscle power another 15 percent, and wood another 20 percent (most of it imported from the Baltic). Peat supplied 35 to 40 percent of total energy, while windmills supplied another 20 to 25 percent. These two energy sources enabled the Dutch to build up their shipping, brewing, and textile industries. Amsterdam consumed more energy per capita than any other city in Europe.

By 1700, England was consuming roughly 30 to 40 gigajoules per person per year, considerably more than most European Agrarian societies but less than the Dutch Republic. Human muscle power accounted for about 15 percent, animal muscle power another 20 percent, and wood another 25 percent. Water power supplied 15 percent, wind another 5 to 10 percent, and peat another 5 percent.

Even before the widespread use of coal, the English had greatly reduced their dependence on muscle power. The growing use of coal in northern England would soon enable the English to surpass the Dutch in per capita energy consumption.

One of the major economic advantages of Commercial societies was that they could consume considerably more energy without having to devote so much farmland to feeding draft animals. Much of that additional energy came in the form of mechanical power. This enabled Commercial societies to:

sustain larger and more densely populated cities,

expand manufacturing and trade, and

achieve higher standards of living than their Agrarian neighbors.

The Ceilings of Pre-Industrial Energy

While wind, water, and peat enabled Commercial societies to overcome some of the geographical constraints on material progress, each of these energy sources had its own geographical constraints. Rivers froze in winter or dried up in summer. Building too many watermills on a single river reduced the power available to each mill. Windmills could not operate on calm days, while extensive peat extraction depleted local fuel supplies and increased the risk of flooding.

Wind, water, and peat were sufficient to power Commercial societies, but they were not sufficient to power Industrial societies. They could power silk mills, sawmills, and breweries, but not the steam engines and rolling mills of the 19th century. Coal had the enormous advantages of being more energy dense, abundant, relatively easy to transport, and usable on a much larger scale.

The British leveraged the energy density of coal to invent new technologies in transportation, agriculture, manufacturing, communications, materials, and the military. By copying the industrial technologies, skills, and social organizations from Britain, other nations that had previously been trapped in poverty by geographical constraints were able to follow Britain’s path to material prosperity for the masses.

We should not, however, underestimate the historical importance of wind, water, and peat simply because fossil fuels proved to be far more useful. Without centuries of experience in harnessing energy sources other than muscle power and wood, European Commercial societies might never have been in a position to make widespread use of fossil fuels.

Bibliography

If you interested in this topic, I would recommend the following books:

Energy and Civilization: A History by Vaclav Smil (particularly this book summary on my online library of book summaries).

Energy Transitions by Vaclav Smil (summary here)

Foragers, Farmers and Fossil Fuels by Ian Morris (summary here)

Power to the People by Astrid Kander, Paolo Malanima and Paul Warde (summary here)

For estimates of energy usage in each society, see:

Energy and the English Industrial Revolution by Wrigley, E. A.

The First Modern Economy: Success, Failure, and Perseverance of the Dutch Economy, 1500–1815 by De Vries, J., & Van der Woude, A. M.

Italy in the Renaissance: A Leading Economy in the European Context, 1350–1550 by Malanima, P. in Economic History Review.

Read more articles about Commercial societies:

If you enjoyed this article, you should read for my From Poverty to Progress book series.