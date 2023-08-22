I am the author of the From Poverty to Progress book series. This book series is aimed at promoting an awareness and understanding of human material progress, and how we can keep it going.

Praise for my book series:

Steven Pinker: “Magoon has made a valuable contribution in adding to our understanding of the facts and causes of the most important development in human history.”

Tyler Cowen: “Michael Magoon’s new book… will change your thinking about progress and its relevance to your life.”

Joel Mokyr (Nobel Prize in Economics 2025): “In an Age of Despondency, this book’s deep faith in progress is like a breath of fresh and hopeful air. May Magoon be right.”

See more praise for my From Poverty to Progress book series.

The first book in the series is From Poverty to Progress: Understanding Humanity’s Greatest Achievement. In this book, I explain:

Why progress matters to you

The origins and causes of modern progress

How progress has gradually spread across the globe

Why it took so long for progress to get started

How progress works in our daily lives

Dangerous threats to our current progress

You can read excerpts, purchase e-books and audiobooks at a discount on my website or you can purchase full-price ebooks, audiobooks, paperback, or hardcovers on Amazon.

The second book in my series is Promoting Progress: A Radical New Agenda to Create Abundance for All. In this book, I argue for a concrete Progress-based reform agenda to keep our current progress going by:

Promoting long-term widely-shared economic growth. Creating a prosperous working class Focusing relentlessly on results. Reforming the political process to make all the above possible.

You can read excerpts, purchase e-books at a discount on my website or you can purchase full-price ebooks, paperback, or hardcovers on Amazon. Paperbacks and hardcover are on sale at Amazon and IngramSpark.

I was originally going to write a third book in the series, but I decided to publish the content as a series of paid articles on Substack instead. The book is entitled Upward Mobility: A Radical New Agenda to Uplift the Working Class and Poor. In it, I describe how we can ensure that as many citizens as possible benefit from living in societies that are experiencing progress by:

Creating a prosperous working class by raising their incomes and lowering the cost of essential goods (housing, health care, education, energy, transportation, etc). Promoting a clear pathway that enables youths from low-income families to enter the prosperous working class.

You can read all the articles in the Upward Mobility section of this website.