From Poverty to Progress
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Find an Article
My Books
FAQ
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
What If We Could Use AI To Repeal Half of Government Regulations?
A Practical Plan to Eliminate Economically Harmful Regulations
19 hrs ago
•
Michael Magoon
16
1
3
Influence of Biology on Human History (the series)
A Table of Contents with links to articles on this topic.
Nov 21
•
Michael Magoon
2
1
How Renaissance Northern Italy transformed from poverty to progress
And created one of the first Commercial societies.
Published on From Poverty to Progress
•
Nov 20
How Pre-Industrial Britain Copied Flanders and Netherlands
British copying of foreign technologies, skills, and organizations helped lay the foundations for the Industrial Revolution.
Nov 19
•
Michael Magoon
8
4
How technological innovations liberated women
It was not feminist activism or government reforms.
Published on From Poverty to Progress
•
Nov 18
Was Ho Chi Minh really a Communist?
The Myth of Ho Chi Minh as a Nationalist First and Communist Second
Nov 17
•
Michael Magoon
11
2
The Domesticated Animal Advantage: How Their Biology and Geography Shaped Human History
Why only a few wild animals could be domesticated, how their uneven distribution favored certain regions, and why animal power transformed agriculture.
Nov 16
•
Michael Magoon
8
10
2
Social Mobility (the series)
A Table of Contents with links to articles on this topic.
Nov 14
•
Michael Magoon
7
3
The Missing First Chapter of Economics
Why Progress Studies Must Extend Economic Growth Theory to Explain Where Prosperity Comes From
Published on From Poverty to Progress
•
Nov 13
The English Civil War: A Nation Divided by Two Types of Society
How the Rise of Commercial Society Helped Divide England Between King and Parliament
Nov 12
•
Michael Magoon
22
7
Why development economists often give bad advice
And why smart leaders of developing nations ignore them
Published on From Poverty to Progress
•
Nov 11
The Dangerous Centralization of Power in Western Governments
Why Federalism Is Essential to Freedom and Material Progress
Nov 10
•
Michael Magoon
13
4
© 2026 Michael Magoon
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for
writing,
podcasting,
and
media founders.
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts