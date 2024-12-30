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Below is a list of my articles on the key sub-theme of Substack: Ideology and how many of them undermine human material progress.
Enjoy reading!
Understanding ideology:
A few podcasts and videos on the topic:
Understanding Totalitarian ideologies:
Descent into a man-made Hell: Understanding modern Totalitarianism
Why Left-of-Center ideologies are the main threat to continuing material progress:
How ideologies undermine Upward Mobility for working class and poor:
How ideologies undermine mental health and human flourishing:
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If you enjoyed reading this series of articles, you might also be interested in reading my “From Poverty to Progress” book series:
Love this post! Super helpful to digest a series of thoughts with quick access.
Happy New Year! Let's make some progress in 2025 toward a better roadmap!