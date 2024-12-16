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In contrast to the vast majority of Substack columns, almost all my articles are tied together by a common theme: human material progress:

what it is,

how it has transformed our lives (largely for the better)

when and where it started

what caused it,

how progress spread throughout the world,

how we can keep it going,

how poorer nations and individuals can experience the same progress, and

who is against progress or at least skeptical of its existence.

Below is a “Table of Contents” for my core articles that will help new readers understand human material progress. I try to make each article self-standing, but I would recommend reading the articles in the displayed order.

Enjoy reading!

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The graphic below helps you to see all how these factors interact:

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If you enjoyed reading this series of articles, you might also be interested in reading my “From Poverty to Progress” book series:

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