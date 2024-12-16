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In contrast to the vast majority of Substack columns, almost all my articles are tied together by a common theme: human material progress:
what it is,
how it has transformed our lives (largely for the better)
when and where it started
what caused it,
how progress spread throughout the world,
how we can keep it going,
how poorer nations and individuals can experience the same progress, and
who is against progress or at least skeptical of its existence.
Below is a “Table of Contents” for my core articles that will help new readers understand human material progress. I try to make each article self-standing, but I would recommend reading the articles in the displayed order.
Enjoy reading!
Understanding the causes of modern material progress:
Intro to the Five Keys to Progress (the core concept)
The First Key: A highly efficient food production and distribution system.
The Second Key: Trade-based cities
The Third Key: Decentralized political, economic, religious, and ideological power.
The Fourth Key: At least one high-value-added industry that exports to the rest of the world.
The Fifth Key: Widespread use of fossil fuels.
Understanding How Progress Works once the Five Keys are established and maintained:
Intro to How Progress Works (human behaviors that create progress in our daily lives):
People learning new skills to support those technologies.
Competition between organizations for scarce resources.
People copying successful technologies, skills, and organizations and then modifying them to solve different problems.
Consumption of vast amounts of useful energy. Without energy, none of this can happen.
The graphic below helps you to see all how these factors interact:
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If you enjoyed reading this series of articles, you might also be interested in reading my “From Poverty to Progress” book series:
You realize you've pretty much created a course with nod to history, acknowledging debates along the way. Very cool!
Great idea to provide a TOC set of posts. Yes, as good as Substack can be for certain kinds of general theme writers and essayists, they do not support organization of content at all well. Over the last 15 years I have ended up saving various internet content to perhaps over 1000 Word files (partly so I can add my own emphasis or commentary). But my filing system for them, as well as for various bookmarked web links and email folder content is still subject to my personal limitations. I fear that no matter what form of organization one finds or creates, it still requires some level of remembering what was saved where, under what mindset. That is on us, your readers, to sort out. Sometimes it is beneficial to find that I have already saved and read a "new" post I find interesting, again, but that I had forgotten the details or that I had read it previously! [But if you have any suggestions on how to organize things generally, I would welcome that feedback :-) ]
Even though I have been following your Substack for a while now, I still needed reminding about your 4th Key to Progress on industrial export capability. :-(
After you complete this set of TOC postings, I respectfully request that you spend some more time addressing the Upward Mobility aspects of your studies. That is what induced me to start following your posts in the first place. We in the progress'ed West need to spend more time sorting our the merits and limits of various policies and approaches to achieve that, especially with our current (globally wide?) political dichotomies.