GDP, health, education, and survival rates all tell the same story: material progress is real, measurable, and global.

A key theme of my Substack column and book series is: human material progress:

what it is,

how it has transformed our lives (largely for the better)

when and where it started

what caused it,

how progress spread throughout the world,

how we can keep it going,

how poorer nations and individuals can experience the same progress, and

who is against progress or at least skeptical of its existence.

This article displays links to all my articles documenting evidence for increased material progress. I recommend:

Reading the first four articles in order and then Picking articles about trends that interest you most.

Enjoy reading!

Table of Contents for the “Evidence of Progress” series

If the above is not enough, then look at the metrics of economic growth, human development, freedom, slavery, poverty, agricultural production, literacy, diet, famines, sanitation, drinking water, life expectancy, neonatal mortality, disease, education, access to electricity, housing, and violence (to name just a few), and in virtually every nation.

And there are plenty more in my book.

If you enjoyed reading this series of articles, you might also be interested in reading my “From Poverty to Progress” book series: