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For most of human history, material progress was a local miracle. A handful of European city-states discovered how to escape the limits of geography, only to be overtaken by larger empires before their breakthroughs could spread. Yet six major breakthroughs spread material progress throughout the globe.

This article explores the fourth of those breakthroughs—the British Industrial Revolution—but first, it briefly recaps the essential steps that brought humanity to the edge of this turning point. If you’ve already followed the series so far, feel free to jump ahead; if not, here’s how the story of global progress truly began.

Commercial Societies before the Industrial Revolution

In previous articles in this series, we have seen how Commercial societies in Northwest Europe created the first self-sustaining economic growth that led to real progress for the masses. They did so because they possessed four of the Five Keys to Progress (productive agriculture, trade-based cities, a decentralization of power, and exporting industries).

But the lack of the Fifth Key to Progress – widespread use of fossil fuels – placed a fundamental cap on how far that progress could continue. The Dutch Republic in 1670 with a per capita GDP of $2,130/year appears to have hit this cap, as the Netherlands was not able to break this level for another 160 years.

The British Industrial Revolution

It was not for another 176 years that another nation was able to break through this limit (the UK in 1846). Economic historians call this the “Industrial Revolution.” While there is a huge controversy as to exactly when this economic transformation took place and how long it took to complete the transition, there is widespread agreement that this was one of the great transformations in human history.

The British Industrial Revolution led to another 180 years of economic growth and still counting. Most importantly, this economic growth spread beyond a relatively small network of Commercial societies to encompass much of Europe and North America.

The most common interpretation of the Industrial Revolution is that it was the beginning of modern economic growth. Most economic historians view the pre-industrial era as having no economic growth that benefitted the masses.

Economic historians typically view the pre-industrial era as being dominated by a Malthusian trap where population growth proceeded faster than the growth of agricultural productivity. They also typically hand wave away pre-industrial economic growth in Commercial societies as merely temporary bursts of growth that were doomed to fail in the long run.

The Industrial Revolution could only happen in a Commercial society

I believe that this Malthusian trap existed, but not for all pre-industrial societies. As we have seen, Commercial societies implemented a farming system that roughly quadrupled food production relative to the Ancient farming system.

Economic historians typically see two large categories of European societies:

Pre-industrial agricultural societies, which include pre-industrial Britain, France, Germany, and Italy (as well as much of Eurasia). These were all caught in the Malthusian trap Industrial societies with the Industrial Revolution in Britain being the critical dividing line.

Economic historians typically see pre-industrial Britain as not just another agricultural society in Eurasia. Pre-industrial Britain was different from France, Germany, China, and India in many fundamental characteristics. And other societies in Europe at the time shared those same characteristics.

I believe, however, that pre-industrial England was a Commercial society.

My view is that there were three types of societies (not two):

Agrarian societies (such as France, Germany, and much of the rest of Eurasia) Commercial societies which invented human material progress and were a necessary intermediate step before industrialization Industrial societies, which radically accelerated progress and spread it to regions where it was impossible with pre-industrial technologies, skills, and organizations.

While the traditional interpretations stress what pre-industrial Britain had in common with France, Germany, and Italy, I stress the differences. And while the traditional interpretation tends to ignore Northern Italy, Flanders, and the Netherlands, I focus on those societies.

Pre-industrial economic growth in Commercial societies roughly quadrupled the standard of living from roughly $500 per year to well over $2000 per year. Yes, those Commercial societies were small in population and the cutting edge of economic growth shifted between societies, but this does not diminish this accomplishment.

Most importantly, I see Commercial societies as a necessary precondition for the Industrial Revolution to have happened in the first place. Commercial societies invented many of the technologies, skills, and organizations that were necessary for the Industrial Revolution to take place. So Commercial societies were not some curiosity from history. They were critical to building the economic foundation for the greatest economic transformation in world history.

The First Industrial society

Britain pioneered a new type of society: the Industrial society. The Industrial society is very similar to Commercial societies in that people acquire their food by selling a skill or product in the marketplace so that they can purchase food within that same market. This is very different from all the rest of human history where they vast majority of people had to acquire their food through their own physical efforts (hunting, fishing, herding, or farming).

The key difference between previous Commercial societies and Industrial Britain is that the United Kingdom combined this with the widespread use of fossil fuels. Britain was the first nation to unlock the Fifth Key to Progress, and it transformed human history.

Pre-industrial coal use

Industrial societies, however, added another layer: applying the awesome energy density of fossil fuels to a host of new technologies. It is important to note that the use of coal for heating homes was common in London and some other English cities long before the Industrial Revolution. To the best of my knowledge, no other society used coal to anywhere near the extent of pre-industrial England (although the Dutch Republic used peat quite widely before the Industrial Revolution).

I do not believe that this undermines my overall argument as heating homes is a specific application of fossil fuels with limited benefits to other sectors of the economy. Warm homes are far more comfortable to live in, but they do not transform societies as the application of fossil fuels to agriculture, transportation, communication, and manufacturing do.

I do believe, however, that pre-industrial coal usage for heating homes gives us an important clue as to why the Industrial Revolution took place in Britain. The use of coal gave Britain critical technologies, skills and organizations that could later be modified and scaled up. While they did not know it at the time, this gave Britain a critical skills advantage over other Commercial nations that might have industrialized earlier.

Industrial technologies

Key technologies enabled Industrial societies to do the following:

Exploit the awesome energy density of fossil fuels

Dramatically increase the productivity of agriculture (using tractors, nitrogen fertilizer, etc.)

Build technology that is so cheap that even the poor can afford to purchase it (using assembly lines)

Transport people and goods rapidly, cheaply, and across long distances (using railroad, steamships, automobiles, airplanes, and container ships)

Communicate across long distances (using the telegraph, telephone, radio, television, mobile devices, and the internet).

Develop new materials and mass produce them for sale (steel, concrete, asphalt, glass, and plastic)

None of this would have been possible without the widespread use of fossil fuels.

In pre-industrial societies, the vast majority of useful energy was derived from human muscle power, animal power, burning wood, or harnessing water or wind. All of these power sources ultimately derived from the sun. Industrial societies added on energy derived from fossil fuels, primarily coal. In the later phases of the Industrial Revolution, petroleum and natural gas played important roles.

The use of fossil fuels injected a huge amount of useful energy into Industrial societies. They found new ways to apply this energy to transportation, communication, materials, and agriculture. The railroad, steamship, factory, electrical grid, telegraph, radio, steel, nitrogen fertilizer, automobiles, trucks, container ships, and airplanes are just a few of the innovations that helped to sustain progress.

Putting the Industrial Revolution into context

Most economic historians claim that the British Industrial Revolution was the beginning of human material progress, but I think the evidence is to the contrary. Widespread economic growth that materially benefitted the massive was clearly in evidence as far back as the Commercial city/states in Northern Italy (1200-1500).

Unfortunately, economic historians are so focused on the British Industrial Revolution that they neglect an earlier economic transformation was that was just as important: the emergence of Commercial societies in Northwest Europe. Many regions within Northwest Europe (and here I am including Northern Italy in that term) had been experiencing material progress for at 500 years before the British Industrial Revolution.

Now stating this makes some people think that I am down-playing the significance of the British Industrial Revolution. Far from it.

The British Industrial Revolution was clearly one of the great transformations in human history, and we are still living with the consequences to this day.

But the British Industrial Revolution did not start human material progress.

To put the British Industrial Revolution in the context of human history, we need to step back a bit. Take a look at this graphic. If you have not seen this graphic before, I would recommend reading my article on it.

Essentially, you can see that you can understand human history at a VERY high level, but seeing the interaction between geography, key technologies, and society types.

At its most basic, human history has been about our struggle to acquire enough food calories from the local environment to survive and reproduce. This makes us just like all other biological animals. All animals have a specific range that is constrained by its ability to digest food available in the local environment.

What makes humans different is our ability to innovation a massive number and variety of technologies to modify our natural environment to optimize our chances of surviving and reproducing. The most important types of technology are:

Subsistence technologies - technologies that enable humans to acquire more food from their local environment as well as supporting technologies to preserve, store and distribute the food surplus.

Energy technologies - technologies that harness and transform energy from the local environment for other uses.

What you see in the graphic above is humanity gradually inventing new subsistence and energy technologies that extract more and more useful food and energy from the natural environment. Each time a critical new subsistence or energy technology is invented, it creates an economic and social transformation in that region. And societies from other regions can potentially copy those technologies.

The fundamental problem is that pre-industrial subsistence and energy technologies were tightly constrained by the local environment (particularly biomes). This has meant that no pre-industrial subsistence and energy innovations were truly global. They were only useful to societies with similar biomes.

The significance of the British Industrial Revolution

So let’s back to the main question. What was the significance of the British Industrial Revolution. The true significance of the British Industrial Revolution was that it:

So whereas before the British Industrial Revolution, no nations had access to all Five Keys to Progress and only a few had access to the first four, after the British Industrial Revolution it was now possible across the entire globe.

The results has been a massive expansion in the number of people who enjoy the benefits of modern material progress.

This article is part of my multi-part series on How progress spread across the globe:

If you are interested in this topic, you should read my “From Poverty to Progress” book series: