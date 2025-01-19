Commercial societies powered mass material progress centuries before factories. This series explains what they were, where they arose, and why they mattered.

If you’re following me but don’t yet receive these essays by email, you’re missing most of them. Substack doesn’t email articles to followers, only to subscribers. You can get every new essay free in your inbox by subscribing 👉:

Subscribe FREE!

As of today, I have been writing on Substack for about 2.5 years. During that time, I have written just almost 600 articles on many topics. In contrast to the vast majority of Substack columns, almost all my articles are tied together by a common theme: human material progress:

what it is,

how it has transformed our lives (largely for the better)

when and where it started

what caused it,

how progress spread throughout the world,

how we can keep it going

This article displays a list of all my articles on Commercial societies. I believe that Commercial societies are a key concept that is missing from the field of Progress Studies.

While many researchers believe that sustained material progress started with the Industrial Revolution, I believe that material progress for the masses started centuries earlier in Commercial societies. Acknowledging this enables us to understand the true causes of long-term economic growth.

Famous examples of Commercial societies include the:

Enjoy reading!

Table of Contents for the “Commercial societies” series:

If you enjoyed reading this series of articles, you might also be interested in reading my “From Poverty to Progress” book series: